Kit Harington & Rose Leslie are officially engaged after five years together

I love that out of Game of Thrones, this is the real-life couple that emerged: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. He’s dark, brooding and tiny. She’s ginger, happy and even smaller. He knows nothing. She knows too much. They are perfect together. They started dating during the season of Game of Thrones where they became on-screen love interests, and I get the feeling there was at least one breakup in those years. But they got back together at some point, and they’ve never been apart. When Kit was promoting GoT earlier this year, he even talked openly about moving in with Rose in London, and whether they were going to buy a place in New York. So… this isn’t surprising: they’re getting married!
Long-term loves Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged, sources have claimed. The Game Of Thrones actor, 30, has reportedly popped the question to his co-star girlfriend of five years Rose Leslie, also 30. The smitten couple, who shut down engagement speculation over the summer, are rumoured to have told friends and family last week that they’re set to wed.
‘They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged,’ a source told The Sun. ‘Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.’
The insider claimed Kit felt marriage was the natural next step for the couple after they moved into a £1.75million mansion in East Anglia.
‘After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step,’ they said. MailOnline have contacted reps for Kit and Rose for comment.
‘I’ve moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I’m very happy,’ Harington told chat show host James Corden in June. ‘It’s going well, so she’s got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she’s moved into my house, ‘Look darling, it’s important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.”
I’m really happy for them! This news actually made my day. I love them together and you could just tell that Kit knew Rose was “the one,” especially in the past few years. They weren’t trying to hide their love away and make it all secret-y or whatever – they openly walked red carpets together and supported each other’s projects. He seems crazy in love with her. Sigh… props to Rose Leslie. She gets to settle down with Jon Snow in real life. Bless her.
Oh, and the engagement has been officially announced now! They put the announcement in the Times, just like Eddie Redmayne & Hannah, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.
It's official! #GameofThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's engagement confirmed with an official notice in today's Times newspaper. pic.twitter.com/MSN3dRxj4m
— lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) September 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I feel like I already knew this??? Maybe it was just rumored.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nicole kidman asked him why they weren’t engaged when he said they were living together on corden. it’s been circled around since.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am such a sucker for officially engagement announcements)) congrats to Ygritte and Jon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww, that makes me happy. Good for them and I hope they have a happy life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this! They are so cute together and I wish them lots of happiness. ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable couple! Very happy for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats guys! I love them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t this announced already?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she supports conservatives, so i can never like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. They’re both that type of posh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s been quite vocal about being against brexit though, so i don’t think he’s like that. she is, and has campaigned for the tories. idk how they stay together tbh, i could never be with someone with political ideas so different than my own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think is her father no Rose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotcha. Didn’t know he was anti-Brexit. My bad. I guess I, wrongly, assumed her politics were his, because yeah, her’s are…not my cup of tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elay: her father is a politican, thats not her fault but campaigning for them is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of Tories are pro EU, just like a lot of Labourers (sorry if it’s not a real word) are pro Brexit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both posh but just because their families are conservative politically doesn’t mean they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rose is a Tory and Unionist, i don’t understand this couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. especially since kit is VERY vocal for the opposite party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, not a fan of Tory coming from Britain’s upper class elites growing up in ‘family castles’ and such.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally some celeb news that makes sense. Sometimes on screen couples do hook up and I’m so glad it was Rose and not his Aunt Dani. Congrats Jon Snow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so sure blind gossip was right and that they were definitely just dating for publicity that this was a a sucker punch. I mean congrats! but totally did not see it coming
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why you don’t trust blind gossip, because for the most part they’re just throwing things out there and seeing what sticks? And they’ve been together for 5 years, well after she left the show, so not for publicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe they were on and off but now i do not know what to trust, i really believed BG to be true to their word, guess that’s one site i will stop visiting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i only trust lainey when it comes to blinds. BG gets it right sometimes, but half of them are just guesswork.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No blind gossip is trustworthy, not even Lainey, who seems to get a pass on this. They may get lucky with educated guesses but most of it is bs. I know it is fun for some people but take it with ocean sized grains of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Carolina …. you seriously believe those sites? Have you led a sheltered life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
clearly i’m more naive than i thought possible, what surpirses me is that neither him nor her have said anything about it. Also i don’t know how marriage ads work so i may totally be wrong but could it be possible that anyone wrote that? Or do you need to prove who you say you are for those types of annoucements to be printed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the Times only print ads from the people (or usually parents) in question. There is 0% possibility the announcement is not legit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t followed him in gossip or her so I had no idea they were dating. For some reason I’ve been convinced for a long time that he was gay. Apparently I was wrong. It happens, not often, but it happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh BG is holding steadfast to it. They updated yesterday that although the news of Rose and Kit was circulated, somehow the “source” was never confirmed? They seem to have info on he and Emilia hanging out together at all times of the day to the wee hours at night into the dawn, visiting nude beaches together, having intimate dinners without other cast members, etc. Just the two of them. BG is actually pretty good at calling blinds. They called Jessie Williams and Minka Kelley, they called Fergie and Josh and they were right about Pimp Mama Kris and her scheme to have three of the Koven pregnant at once as a story arc, sooooo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but it’s been confirmed that they’re engaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, there are also people that believe Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have 3 kids… Is an official engagement announcement not enough? Is there more evidence needed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s only 30? I thought he was years older than 30
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awe, I love the newspaper announcement!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ads like that one are so classist I can’t even
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find these announcement so old-timey and … weird. Especially mentioning the parents is so 19th century.
I don’t like GoT so maybe that’s why I don’t get the hype around him. He seems so whiny and decidedly not fun. I don’t know, maybe that Times announcement just threw me off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of those announcements are submitted by the parents, and the kids just go along out of respect for their parents. I did a lot of things during my wedding and engagement, just out of tradition and love for my family, that otherwise I never would have done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaah, now the announcement makes more sense as I also find them so out-dated and conservative.
They seem well-matched and finally a couple that doesn’t look alike. They had great chemistry on screen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a lot to say an engagement announcement in a newspaper turns you off to someone my god. They’re both from very well to do families, it’s probably tradition. Nothing harmful about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my county marriage baby and death ones are practically required so it feels wierd to me that I still think engagement announcement it’s odd lol. Maybe it was how it was worded. If is just “name and name were engaged on a date” like the marriage ones are it would feel more normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Understood. I’m American and this is a bf different from the ones you see in NYT but look below to the next announcement and you can see that’s just the format.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was not that into her GOT character, but I’ve been enjoying her work in The Big Fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem super cute to me. Best wishes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I needed something to make me smile today. This did!! Congrats to them, they seem very happy together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She literally grew up in a castle, because she’s aristocracy. It’s tradition for rich folk to announce the legitimacy of their “match.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to CDAN he’s simultaneously gay and also having a big passionate affair with the actress who plays the dragon lady.
Mazel tov to them. Loved her in Utopia (rip Utopia).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I like them together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love him in GoT and have loved her in everything I’v seen her in: Downton Abbey, GoT, and now The Good Fight. A talented pair of actors. Too bad she is pro-Brexit, I didn’t know that. I’m coming to a point where I think only idiots, and I mean real morons, can possibly be pro-Brexit or pro-Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wishing them the best of luck!! That newspaper announcement may seem very staid but I find it comforting and charming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying I look like rose, but we have the same coloring-pale, freckles, red hair- i was laughed at in London for being a ginger and would think he was too good for me so it’s nice to see a ginger with a hot guy
Report this comment as spam or abuse