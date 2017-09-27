Kit Harington & Rose Leslie are officially engaged after five years together

The Olivier Awards

I love that out of Game of Thrones, this is the real-life couple that emerged: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. He’s dark, brooding and tiny. She’s ginger, happy and even smaller. He knows nothing. She knows too much. They are perfect together. They started dating during the season of Game of Thrones where they became on-screen love interests, and I get the feeling there was at least one breakup in those years. But they got back together at some point, and they’ve never been apart. When Kit was promoting GoT earlier this year, he even talked openly about moving in with Rose in London, and whether they were going to buy a place in New York. So… this isn’t surprising: they’re getting married!

Long-term loves Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged, sources have claimed. The Game Of Thrones actor, 30, has reportedly popped the question to his co-star girlfriend of five years Rose Leslie, also 30. The smitten couple, who shut down engagement speculation over the summer, are rumoured to have told friends and family last week that they’re set to wed.

‘They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged,’ a source told The Sun. ‘Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.’

The insider claimed Kit felt marriage was the natural next step for the couple after they moved into a £1.75million mansion in East Anglia.

‘After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step,’ they said. MailOnline have contacted reps for Kit and Rose for comment.

‘I’ve moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I’m very happy,’ Harington told chat show host James Corden in June. ‘It’s going well, so she’s got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she’s moved into my house, ‘Look darling, it’s important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.”

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m really happy for them! This news actually made my day. I love them together and you could just tell that Kit knew Rose was “the one,” especially in the past few years. They weren’t trying to hide their love away and make it all secret-y or whatever – they openly walked red carpets together and supported each other’s projects. He seems crazy in love with her. Sigh… props to Rose Leslie. She gets to settle down with Jon Snow in real life. Bless her.

Oh, and the engagement has been officially announced now! They put the announcement in the Times, just like Eddie Redmayne & Hannah, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.

Premiere of 'Game of Thrones' season 7 - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

50 Responses to “Kit Harington & Rose Leslie are officially engaged after five years together”

  1. Jack Daniels is my patronus says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:12 am

    I feel like I already knew this??? Maybe it was just rumored.

    Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:14 am

    I am such a sucker for officially engagement announcements)) congrats to Ygritte and Jon.

    Reply
  3. Lindy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Awww, that makes me happy. Good for them and I hope they have a happy life.

    Reply
  4. smcollins says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I love this! They are so cute together and I wish them lots of happiness. ❤️

    Reply
  5. elay says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Adorable couple! Very happy for them.

    Reply
  6. Honest B says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Congrats guys! I love them!

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Wasn’t this announced already?

    Reply
  8. ell says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:31 am

    she supports conservatives, so i can never like her.

    Reply
  9. lucie says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Rose is a Tory and Unionist, i don’t understand this couple

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Finally some celeb news that makes sense. Sometimes on screen couples do hook up and I’m so glad it was Rose and not his Aunt Dani. Congrats Jon Snow.

    Reply
  11. Carolina says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I was so sure blind gossip was right and that they were definitely just dating for publicity that this was a a sucker punch. I mean congrats! but totally did not see it coming

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    He’s only 30? I thought he was years older than 30

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Awe, I love the newspaper announcement!

    Reply
  14. Katherine says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Ads like that one are so classist I can’t even

    Reply
  15. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I find these announcement so old-timey and … weird. Especially mentioning the parents is so 19th century.

    I don’t like GoT so maybe that’s why I don’t get the hype around him. He seems so whiny and decidedly not fun. I don’t know, maybe that Times announcement just threw me off.

    Reply
  16. tracking says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I was not that into her GOT character, but I’ve been enjoying her work in The Big Fight.

    Reply
  17. Nikki says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    They seem super cute to me. Best wishes!

    Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I needed something to make me smile today. This did!! Congrats to them, they seem very happy together.

    Reply
  19. AV says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    She literally grew up in a castle, because she’s aristocracy. It’s tradition for rich folk to announce the legitimacy of their “match.”

    Reply
  20. Meggles says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:52 am

    According to CDAN he’s simultaneously gay and also having a big passionate affair with the actress who plays the dragon lady.

    Mazel tov to them. Loved her in Utopia (rip Utopia).

    Reply
  21. FF says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Yes! I like them together.

    Reply
  22. Dee Kay says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Love him in GoT and have loved her in everything I’v seen her in: Downton Abbey, GoT, and now The Good Fight. A talented pair of actors. Too bad she is pro-Brexit, I didn’t know that. I’m coming to a point where I think only idiots, and I mean real morons, can possibly be pro-Brexit or pro-Trump.

    Reply
  23. Zondie says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Wishing them the best of luck!! That newspaper announcement may seem very staid but I find it comforting and charming.

    Reply
  24. Meg says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I’m not saying I look like rose, but we have the same coloring-pale, freckles, red hair- i was laughed at in London for being a ginger and would think he was too good for me so it’s nice to see a ginger with a hot guy

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment