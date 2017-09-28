They’re already trying to burn Greta Gerwig & her Oscar campaign’s barely started

One of the great things about the ongoing, years-long conversation about pay equity and increasing the number of women behind the camera in Hollywood is that sometimes, that sh-t pays off. Greta Gerwig has directed her first film (her first as sole director) at the age of 34, and the film is already being talked about for a major Oscar campaign. The film? Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Here’s the trailer:
This looks so good! And it just shows that there’s still a market for these smaller, female-driven films. This is just a simple, flat-out coming-of-age story about how difficult and frustrating and funny it is to be a teenage girl in this world. The film’s release date is already being pulled up because everyone wants this film to have a major Oscar campaign push. I suspect a lot of money will go into a campaign for Saoirse for Best Actress, and possibly for Greta for Best Director, or just Best Picture. One of the ways you can tell that Greta is on people’s radars? This nasty Page Six item, which was dropped to remind Oscar voters that Greta is “anti-Israel.”
As Greta Gerwig gathers Oscar buzz for her directorial debut, “Lady Bird,” journalists are being told not to ask the actress about her recent opposition to Lincoln Center’s performances of a play co-produced by two Israeli theater companies and backed by the Israeli government. A Hollywood source told Page Six, “At the Toronto and Telluride[, Colo.] film fests, journalists were banned from asking Gerwig about her opposition to an Israeli-backed play at Lincoln Center. There is an Oscar campaign afoot for Gerwig, and her team doesn’t want her controversial anti-Israel opinions hurting her chances.” But Gerwig’s rep insisted, “This is not true at all.”
In July, Gerwig was among more than 60 artists who signed a letter calling on Lincoln Center to cancel performances of “To the End of the Land,” presented “with support of Israel’s Office of Cultural Affairs in North America.” The letter was organized by Adalah-NY, which calls for the boycott of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.
“It is deeply troubling that Lincoln Center, one of the world’s leading cultural institutions, is helping the Israeli government to implement its systematic ‘Brand Israel’ strategy of employing arts and culture to divert attention from the state’s decades of violent colonization, brutal military occupation and denial of basic rights to the Palestinian people,” the letter read.
Debora Spar, president of Lincoln Center, rejected the calls for the play’s cancellation, as did many top Hollywood execs. CAA’s Adam Berkowitz, WME’s Rick Rosen and Ben Silverman were among those who signed a letter supporting Lincoln Center’s decision.
“Selectively silencing art is dangerous,” said the letter signed by nearly 50 execs.
This is just a reminder, folks. If you’re a woman who once expressed an opinion about one of the most controversial global issues today, you will face some very pointed backlash if you try to succeed. Meanwhile, Woody Allen won his fourth Oscar in 2012, Roman Polanski won an Oscar in 2003, and Casey Bloody Affleck won an Oscar this year. But they all have penises, so they’re allowed to have their histories whitewashed in service of an Oscar campaign. But Greta Gerwig once signed a letter criticizing Israel’s PR campaign! BURN HER.
Judging by the trailer I feel like I’ve seen this movie 10 times so far. These indie coming of age stories about special snowflake teenagers come out every year.
But, it’s a film about women directed by a woman so I hope it does well.
The trailer isn’t doing much for me. It looks quite cliche.
ditto.
So true. It seems like it’s in every actor-to-director handbook that they have to direct a coming of age drama about a precocious or rebellious or “unique” teen. It doesn’t help that the hulking majority of these films have very similar white protagonists. Jonah Hill and Paul Dano are also coming out with coming of age debuts next year, not to mention the countless other directors that also do this. It’s just dull. That’s why I’ll always appreciate a directorial debut that’s a bit different, such as Get Out.
C’mon, Kaiser. Don’t be hysterical. All Polanski did was drug, rape, and sodomize a child, then flee justice.
Greta SIGNED A LETTER. We cannot let truly bad people go unpunished.
Personally I don’t think the problem is that she has an opinion. More people need one. It’s that she’s banning questions about her opinion. Frankly, journalists should also be questioning Woody Allen, Casey Affleck and Roman Polanski too. And not just them. Too many other actors don’t want to answer divisive questions.
Yes. Yes. And yes. Most people aren’t interested in an artist going public with opinions about anything, except their work. It kind of dilutes the experience of their work to know too much about other issues. Of course they are free to opine on any subject, but they have to know that there may be consequences and push back. That’s how it works, it’s a two-way street.
This is one of those times where I am willing to separate the art from the artist, largely because her “crime” is so minimal. And we only have the word of Page Six that she (specifically she, not a misguided PR person) is banning questions. And hey, if journalists are willing to not talk to Casey Affleck about sexual assault, what’s the diff?
Hollywood and critics is dominated by men, in that land men get away with anything.
She’s fantastic. An old-school star – always acting in her distinctive style but always smart and interesting.
I don’t know anything about her but I have immediate respect for her for signing that letter.
The trailer looks interesting,
I have to do more research on the letter itself. One thing I refuse to do is let women skate because they are women. However I agree with the rest the hypocrisy is astounding.
Movie looks fantastic, but isn’t Saiorse nearing 30 by now? She’s so wonderful I get the need to have a competent actress, but that’s some TV teen soap level age casting.
ETA- Never mind. Just googled and she’s only 23…
Saoirse is only in her early twenties!
The constant backlash against women speaking their mind is depressing. Last week it was Breitbart targeting Jennifer Lawrence; this week it’s obviously open season on Greta Gerwig. It disgusts me.
She’s 23, but looks younger?
She looks 23 I suppose. I guess she’s just been around for so long doing such high level work, I assumed she was older. They’ve also aged her up so often in films I guess I lost track of how old she actually is.
I can’t think of any film she’s been aged up for? In everything I’ve seen she’s always played her age or thereabouts.
She’s only 23! 😁
I guess it’s a credit to how mature and interesting her roles have been that you age her 7 years.
I’m not ready to call double standards yet, unless her awards chances are actually harmed. If she becomes a favourite for nominations and doesn’t get them? Then we will have solid evidence. Oscar is all about smear campaigning, that’s nothing new.
Well said. Happens every year.
Saw Lady Bird at TIFF this year and it was definitely one of my favs of the festival. It was really touching, smart, funny, honest. I thought she did a great job of really capturing how messy, awkward, and wonderful it is to be a teenage girl. Also the cast is really good between Soarsie and Timothee Chalamat who is just about to break out.
Not surprised by the criticism of her signing the letter but forever surprised that female artists are subject to a level of scrutiny and criticism that their male counterpoints rarely experience. I hope this doesn’t ruin her chance at a directing nod.
Can’t wait to see these two talented young actors.
The movie looks very good, and those are two stellar actresses she has in it.
GG is anti-Israel. She signed a letter calling to cancel any performances of an Israeli production. She did not call to cancel the performances of any other country. There are plenty of very real and very horrific international situations but G.G. ignores their productions . She focuses on the only democracy in the middle East where an Israeli Arab can be elected to the Israeli parliament and members of the LGBT community can live with full rights-( not possible in the rest of the region).I could go on with further examples…. I am so done with the outright anti-Israel and antisemitic rants your writers go on, with blatant lies that prey on the uninformed minds here. My advise to your readers: get your news from multiple outlets. Or better yet, visit Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and see for yourself.
That letter wasn’t wrong, though. Clearly the propaganda campaign is working, judging from some of these comments. At least my Israeli-American friends fully acknowledge the apartheid & genocide, and work to support Palestinian causes…. not sure why it’s so difficult for others with MUCH less (if any) first-hand knowledge.
How can Gerwig be anti-semitic when her boyfriend is Jewish? Lady Bird was financed by Barry Diller, produced by Scott Rudin, stars Beanie Feldstein and Timothee Chalamet all Jews. The fact that this article was published by Page Six says a lot. None of the mainstream media will publish because they know it’s not true.
I have no comment on GG, but it’s not uncommon for whites married to blacks and with biracial children, to be racist. It boggles the mind, but it happens.
What relevance does your comment have to this article?
May I also add that Gary Oldman publicly made a not-so-nice comment about Jews a few years ago whilst on a press tour. This year, he’s frontrunner to win an Oscar.
Condemning the actions of the government of Israel and its treatment of palestines doesn’t mean you are antisemitic. Governments are not perfect, they make mistakes, they go to far.
I wouldn’t be as dismissive as your are of people that doesn’t share your opinion, but I would suggest people to inform themselves on the current living conditions of palestines, the Israeli settlements and what happens to the palestines that were living there, and then think if those are acceptable terms to a human being to live in. A certain UN report report on war crimes comitted on the Gaza strip would also be helpful.
Agree.
Yup. Netanyahu and his party have taken the hardline stance of, “If you’re not 100% with us, you’re against us.” Unfortunately, it’s been remarkably effective. Nobody even remembers Yitzhak Rabin, or the work that cost him his life.
I like her as an actress-really enjoyed her in Damsels in Distress and Mistress America.
I will prob check this out if-and that’s a big if- it plays near me.
Greta Gerwig is Lena Dunham 2.0 to me. But funnier.
I’m amazed at Saorsie. She is always different. I wanna see Ladybird. I’m a fan of Gerwig eversince No Strings Attached. Some people would say ‘Frances Ha’ but I’m a hipster. Greta has a classic old Hollywood face. I enjoy her mumblecore movies.
