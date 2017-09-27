Donald Trump’s pick for the Alabama Senate seat lost bigly, because Trump is a loser

Yesterday, CB put our current political situation into stark terms. We were chatting about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and how there’s this sense of impending doom, a macabre sense of foreboding around America and the Trump presidency right now. Everyone is on edge, everyone is waiting for another shoe to drop. CB was like, we’re in a abusive relationship with the president. We’re all the battered spouses of a bigly abuser. It suddenly made sense to me, why we’re always on edge, why things feel off-kilter when Trump is quiet for a day.

Many have said that Trump’s war with the NFL was just a deflection from the series of Ls he’s had to swallow in the past few weeks. The latest Obamacare repeal faltered, just like all the rest of them. Robert Mueller’s investigation is likely to involve criminal indictments, and hopefully the dominoes will start to fall soon after. And then there’s the little matter of the Alabama Senate run-off. The choice, for Republicans, was between the Trump-backed Senator Luther Strange versus the “firebrand” GOP candidate Roy Moore. Trump even went down to Alabama to campaign for Strange last Friday (which is where he called Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch”). Trump repeatedly tweeted out support for Strange. And guess what? Strange lost.

The stunning defeat of President Trump’s chosen Senate candidate in Alabama on Tuesday amounted to a political lightning strike — setting the stage for a worsening Republican civil war that could have profound effects on next year’s midterm elections and undermine Trump’s clout with his core voters. The GOP primary victory by conservative firebrand Roy Moore over Sen. Luther Strange could also produce a stampede of Republican retirements in the coming months and an energized swarm of challengers.

It marked yet another humiliation for the Washington-based Republican establishment, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose allies pumped millions of dollars into the race to prop up Strange and reassure his colleagues that they could survive the Trump era.

Moore’s win, however, also demonstrates the real political limitations of Trump, who endorsed “Big Luther” at McConnell’s urging and staged a rally for Strange in Huntsville, Ala., just days before the primary. The outcome is likely to further fray Trump’s ties to Republicans in Congress, many of whom now fear that even his endorsement cannot protect them from voter fury.

The tremors began before the polls closed in Alabama. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would not seek reelection in 2018, dogged by complaints from conservatives in his state over his criticism of Trump. A number of Corker’s potential primary rivals had already begun talks with wealthy donors.

“If you’re an incumbent, you have to assume the wind is against you,” said consultant Tom Ingram, a longtime Corker adviser. “If you do run, you take nothing for granted and leave nothing on the table. You start out with one big strike against you: You’re an incumbent Republican senator.”

[From WaPo]

I would be happy to sit on the sidelines and watch Republicans devour each other, except that the last time that happened, Donald Trump became the GOP presidential nominee. It’s not good for our democracy that Roy Moore is running for Alabama’s Senate seat now. It’s not good for our democracy that someone like Bob Corker – who has only offered some mild criticism of Trump on occasion – is being pushed out by purity-test donors. Now, all that being said… it’s funny that Trump is LOSING. He’s a loser. His candidate LOST. He’s taking so many Ls these days. Hilariously, Trump also spent last night deleting his old pro-Strange tweets. Oh, poor Bigly. I wonder how the abuser-in-chief is going to “punish” us for these losses?

  1. Shambles says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:21 am

    The failing New York Trump could’t pull it off. SAD.

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Trump’s loss is a win, right? But in this case, the truly evil, horrible hateful man won. So actually Trump lost, but so did the rest of us.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Bwahhhhhhhaa

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    As someone who lives in Tennessee – DON’T BE SAD FOR A SECOND about Bob Corker. Good riddance and hopefully we’ll be able to change this state to better reflect that it isn’t completely conservative. Trump lost huge in both Memphis and Nashville.

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

    It disgusts me that Roy Moore will be in the Senate. It’s hard to believe Sessions is being replaced by someone more deplorable than him.

    Reply
  6. Tanguerita says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Only Strange wasn’t his candidate, not really. Trump half-assed his way through the endorsement, literally saying in the middle of endorsing Strange that he didn’t know him at all and that he was planning to compaign for his opponent. I am sure he will find the way to spin it.

    Reply
  7. Jerusha says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:30 am

    If you live in Alabama, if you know someone who lives in Alabama, talk up DOUG JONES! Doug Jones is our Democratic candidate. Doug Jones is the lawyer whonsuccessfully prosecuted Thomas Blanton and Bobby Cherry, two of the murderers of the four little girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing of 1963. They were sentenced to life. Jones blocked Blanton’s parole and Cherry died in prison. So will Blanton. Jones also prosecuted Eric Rudolph, bomber of the Women’s Health Care Center in Burmingham. VOTE DOUG JONES!! FLIP THE SENATE!!

    Reply
  8. STRIPE says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I saw analysis that said while Trump lost, Trumpism won. The establishment candidate lost, the (terrible) outsider coming to shake up Washington won.

    Don’t celebrate just yet y’all. We’re still in this sh*t.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

      That’s good analysis.
      Consider that Moore was the candidate of Palin, Bannon, and the Breitbart set.

      Now, it’s easy to see that Trump and Trumpism are different things, mostly because Trump does whatever he wants personally, and whatever his puppetmasters say politically.

      The founders/creators/pushers of the Trumpism that LED to President Trump? Anti-establishment, non-PC, MAGA, build the wall, get those immigrants out of here, drain the swap, lock her up, etc.? Those people supported Moore every step of the way, using plenty of the same tactics against Strange that were used against Clinton last year.

      In fact it’s slightly MORE worrying that Moore won. Trump is a figurehead for this movement, and they’re tiring of him now that they’ve lost total control. What we just saw is that it’s not hugely important who Trump supports, or possibly if he’s still around at all – Bannon/Breitbart/the lunatic alt-right will still be around to sow discord.

      Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:35 am

    This is a pyrrhic victory at best, unfortunately.

    It should be interesting to see how this rolls out for Alabama now that they’ve defied his wishes by voting against his chosen candidate. Is he going to single them out for punishment and insults like he does other states he doesn’t like? I wonder what the orange faithful would do then?

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Trump is claiming on Twitter that he has the votes for the GC heathcare bill, just by Friday’s deadline. Let’s keep the Ls coming by pressuring Senators. Especially Murkowski in Alaska, whose vote they’re trying to bribe.

    Reply
  11. Elkie says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Are you tired of winning yet?

    No Obamacare repeal, no spare money for billionaire tax cuts (poor Kochs & Mercers), can’t get your senate pick over the line…

    At least 99 other senators (cos Doug Jones is too competent & sane to win) can congratulate themselves on not being the worst.

    Reply
  12. happyoften says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Even the Atlantic Ocean has gotten in on the action of kicking his tail these days.

    The hits just keep coming.

    Reply
  13. Tig says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Agreed- he’s a truly horrible candidate. A judge who was reprimanded, advocates disobeying the law re same sex marriage, and waves a gun around at a rally? And, sadly, I have no doubt he’ll win in Dec. Though, PLEASE prove me wrong ALA!
    One does wonder exactly how effective such a person as Moore can be in the Senate? Hope we don’t have to find out🤞

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

      He wasn’t simply reprimanded. He was twice REMOVED as Chief Justice of the AL Supreme Court. The first time by a Republican dominated Judicial Review Committee for refusing an order to remove the two ton granite 10 Commandments he had installed in the courthouse. The second time by a 100% Repub Jud Rev Comm for defying a SCOTUS ruling on same sex marriage. He ordered all probate offices in AL to not issue licenses to same sex couples saying the SCOTUS had no authority over Alabama. He’s anathema to Repubs with an IQ over 75, even down here. And the turnout was terrible.

      Reply
  14. Beth says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I lost a another longtime good friend last night when I said what a frustrating loser Trump is. She let me know that
    1. Trump only travels on his own plane (not Airforce 1)
    2. Pays for his and his family’s security himself, secret service doesn’t go with him to his golf resorts,because he already has his own security there
    3. Is the most honest and successful businessman ever
    4. He inherited no money from his father. Not even a penny
    5. We’re safer with honest Trump, because crooked Hillary knew less about politics than Trump
    6. Trumps vacations don’t cost taxpayers anything, because he’s donating his entire paycheck to charities

    My jaw hit the ground when I heard a good person, someone I know so well, actually say these things.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

      There’s an interesting chapter in Hillary’s book about Russian-backed propaganda and our country’s right wing campaign of misinformation and lies that’s been raging for decades. It worked/works, and I think your friend is proof of that.

      Reply
    • ATLMathMom says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:10 am

      @Beth No offense to you :-) , but I am truly wondering what kind of a strange alternate facts universe your friend lives in? I don’t think even Trump spouts those points? I wonder if that’s what they are showing on Fox News. Truly worrisome and scary!

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

        She’s 69, her son is in the military, grandson who is disabled is on Medicaid, she’s on Medicare, unemployed, overweight, unhealthy mentally and physically, originally from a tiny village in upstate New York and like so many others she watches Faux News religiously . It blows my mind that people who hear Trumps mean, sneering comments about looks, weight,disability, those who don’t want to work, poor and are uneducated ,will ignore all that, and still vote for and support him. Faux News is the devil to the United States . I’ve been close to her and her family for years, but last night I argued and walked away

      • I'mScaredAsHell says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

        Most people are being fed alternative facts 24/7 and not just by Fox News

        “Sinclair Broadcast Group is the most dangerous company most people haven’t heard of.
        Sinclair is the largest broadcast company in America and is notorious for forcing local news programs to broadcast prepackaged pro-Trump propaganda. And if a pending merger with Tribune Media goes through, it will have a television station in 75% of American homes.
        The owners of Sinclair has been pushing its political agenda on local news programs for more than a decade. Here are a few examples:2

        After 9/11, Sinclair required all anchors, even the weathermen, to read messages showing support for Bush’s war on terror.
        In 2004, Sinclair barred its affiliates from airing an episode of Nightline that read out the names of service members killed in Iraq.
        In 2010, Sinclair stations ran an infomercial calling President Obama a socialist and claiming he raised campaign funds from Hamas.
        Sinclair runs a “news” website called Circa, which has been called “Breitbart on steroids.”
        And last year, Jared Kushner made a deal with Sinclair to give its stations exclusive interviews with then-candidate Trump, and Sinclair forced its affiliates to air the interviews without commentary.“

    • Christin says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

      And he paid off the mortgage of a random couple who stopped to change a tire on his limo… It is incredible how gullible and tuned out of reality one would have to be, to believe that list. There are easy to find photos and interviews that directly dispute it.

      Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Pardon my asking but why were you friends with this person? (yes I am being somewhat snarky and I am sure you have reasons but thats the mood I am in these days). :-(

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

        We’ve been neighbors for 17 years. Politics weren’t always something that made me panic , and we never really talked about it much through the years. We both hated Bush. Her family’s always helped me with everything, and it was while they were helping me find things in my house destroyed by Irma, when our argument happened last night. It started when I mentioned Trumps obvious bullshit claim that climate change was a hoax

    • Moon Beam says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Is this person also up in arms about the NFL and planning to boycott? Most of the people I have seen who are up in arms about kneeling players are huge Trump supporters and defenders. Did I say most? I actually meant all.
      I hate how social media (namely fb) has shown me the true colors of some people. I mostly hate it because when I have to see them in real life, it’s so awkward.

      Reply
  15. Eric says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Hellabama deserves Moore. Dotard lost Bigly!

    Mueller is going to win and Schneiderman will too!

    Reply
  16. Sayrah says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Word is that Peyton Manning wants Corker’s seat.

    Reply
  17. hey-ya says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    …the winner is worse…so why gloat…

    Reply
  18. NorthSeaStar says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I just donated to the Doug Jones campaign: https://dougjonesforsenate.com. Every little bit helps.

    Reply
  19. IlsaLund says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    It’s mind boggling that someone like Moore won. I agree with the poster above it just proves that the alt right, tea party brand conservatism is alive and getting stronger. This is a sad day for the U.S. Things are bad enough in Congress now, just imagine if more of Moore and his ilk are elected. This country will soon devolve into a second full blown civil war.

    Can someone explain to me what is that thing Trump does with his tiny hands while he’s talking. The hands are always poised in the air and it’s most disturbing to watch.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:05 am

      Agreed. I saw it happen here in my town, with tea partiers infiltrating all our local boards and councils in a very stealth way. Luckily the residents have caught on and the tide is turning. We elected a progressive mayor and some of the worst of the alt righters have been unseated. We can only hope the same thing starts to happen on a national level.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:14 am

      His nonstop hand gestures drive me crazy! When this family is finally arrested, they’ll have to use child sized handcuffs on him, and maybe the cuffs will control his tiny hands from always moving. Until then, someone needs to glue those wild hands into his pockets

      Reply
  20. bucketbot says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Ok, I’m not American but this Trump thing is slightly fascinating. Anyway, going straight to the point. I read a Vanit fair/hive post yesterday and It said that Steve Bannon is backing Roy Moore and is in-charge of /helping his campaign. EVen though it looks like he is against Trump, he says he is not. Bannon just thinks Moore is a better candidate and has been campaigning against Strange on Breitbart,etc. And They made it sound like if Strange loses, Trump is going to back Moore. So, in Trump land, it’s a win-win for him. I believed the last part fully. I’ll see if I can post the link.

    Reply
  21. Cassie 231 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Moore is the Trumpian candidate in reality – this nay not be a victory for him, but it is for his movement.

    Reply
  22. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump was in cahoots with Bannon & company. Trump likes to play both sides. Also it makes sense now why he started that whole flag, anti NFL controversy in Alabama. He knew Moore would win and he was setting it up so the Democratic nominee would be on the defensive about the disrespecting the flag BS.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:08 am

      I saw a brief clip of the rally, and he was actually saying that Strange might lose. It was bizarre to show up to campaign for someone and say that. So he was setting up an ‘out’, in case he backed a ‘loser’.

      But he’s tweeting this morning about how “virtually no president has accomplished what we have in the first 9 months”. Interesting wording.

      Reply
    • robyn says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Disrespecting the flag is a huge scam and I think you’re right about it being a setup for the election. Trump actually had the audacity to say he was “ashamed” of the kneelers who were exercising their democratic freedom. Trump is ashamed of nothing and continues to lie, lie, lie.

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      Putin benefits from chaos and division in western democracies. The Hamilton68 dashboard showed last week, for instance, that Russian bots were pushing propaganda about the need for Catalonians to gain independence, which is disrupting Spain at the moment (whether or not they need independence isn’t my point, just that it seems Putin has a hand in the issue at present). Putin doesn’t care about the traditional GOP (McConnell, Ryan, et. al.)–they have gone along with he and Trump at their peril. Any chaos is good chaos for him. Bannon split off so that he could create more of a smokescreen for the crimes that Trump/Putin are committing. I believe they are absolutely all still in league together.

      Reply
  23. robyn says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:16 am

    The folks who vote for a lying conman and bully like Trump, Roy Moore or a guy who beats up a reporter are the biggest stumbling blocks the US has against healthy progress and acceptance of diversity. Usually they’re old white men like Trump and their wives and sadly children. Their influence will die off in time and hopefully democracy will survive.

    Reply
  24. Giddy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Team America! Drain the Trumps!

    Reply

