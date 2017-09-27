Donald Trump’s pick for the Alabama Senate seat lost bigly, because Trump is a loser

Yesterday, CB put our current political situation into stark terms. We were chatting about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and how there’s this sense of impending doom, a macabre sense of foreboding around America and the Trump presidency right now. Everyone is on edge, everyone is waiting for another shoe to drop. CB was like, we’re in a abusive relationship with the president. We’re all the battered spouses of a bigly abuser. It suddenly made sense to me, why we’re always on edge, why things feel off-kilter when Trump is quiet for a day.
Many have said that Trump’s war with the NFL was just a deflection from the series of Ls he’s had to swallow in the past few weeks. The latest Obamacare repeal faltered, just like all the rest of them. Robert Mueller’s investigation is likely to involve criminal indictments, and hopefully the dominoes will start to fall soon after. And then there’s the little matter of the Alabama Senate run-off. The choice, for Republicans, was between the Trump-backed Senator Luther Strange versus the “firebrand” GOP candidate Roy Moore. Trump even went down to Alabama to campaign for Strange last Friday (which is where he called Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch”). Trump repeatedly tweeted out support for Strange. And guess what? Strange lost.
The stunning defeat of President Trump’s chosen Senate candidate in Alabama on Tuesday amounted to a political lightning strike — setting the stage for a worsening Republican civil war that could have profound effects on next year’s midterm elections and undermine Trump’s clout with his core voters. The GOP primary victory by conservative firebrand Roy Moore over Sen. Luther Strange could also produce a stampede of Republican retirements in the coming months and an energized swarm of challengers.
It marked yet another humiliation for the Washington-based Republican establishment, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose allies pumped millions of dollars into the race to prop up Strange and reassure his colleagues that they could survive the Trump era.
Moore’s win, however, also demonstrates the real political limitations of Trump, who endorsed “Big Luther” at McConnell’s urging and staged a rally for Strange in Huntsville, Ala., just days before the primary. The outcome is likely to further fray Trump’s ties to Republicans in Congress, many of whom now fear that even his endorsement cannot protect them from voter fury.
The tremors began before the polls closed in Alabama. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would not seek reelection in 2018, dogged by complaints from conservatives in his state over his criticism of Trump. A number of Corker’s potential primary rivals had already begun talks with wealthy donors.
“If you’re an incumbent, you have to assume the wind is against you,” said consultant Tom Ingram, a longtime Corker adviser. “If you do run, you take nothing for granted and leave nothing on the table. You start out with one big strike against you: You’re an incumbent Republican senator.”
I would be happy to sit on the sidelines and watch Republicans devour each other, except that the last time that happened, Donald Trump became the GOP presidential nominee. It’s not good for our democracy that Roy Moore is running for Alabama’s Senate seat now. It’s not good for our democracy that someone like Bob Corker – who has only offered some mild criticism of Trump on occasion – is being pushed out by purity-test donors. Now, all that being said… it’s funny that Trump is LOSING. He’s a loser. His candidate LOST. He’s taking so many Ls these days. Hilariously, Trump also spent last night deleting his old pro-Strange tweets. Oh, poor Bigly. I wonder how the abuser-in-chief is going to “punish” us for these losses?
The failing New York Trump could’t pull it off. SAD.
Trump’s loss is a win, right? But in this case, the truly evil, horrible hateful man won. So actually Trump lost, but so did the rest of us.
ABSOLUTELY.
Roy Moore is a lunatic, spouting plenty of lies alongside that fire and brimstone nonsense.
I mean if you read nothing else, this short interview sums up his level of “truthiness”:
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/26/16365774/judge-roy-moore-us-constitution
Roy Moore is bad for everyone. And he has an incredibly good chance of winning in December.
Doug Jones, Dem, stands a good chance of winning, also.
@Jerusha Sadly, Doug Jones stands no chance of winning. Alabama is one of the most, if not the most, conservative state in the US.
@Megan I live in Alabama and word on the street is that even some Repubs are planning to vote for Jones. Moore is the candidate of the drooling mouth breathers. I choose to be positive in this.
Jerusha, I hope you are right. Moore can only bring shame to the state.
It really can’t be ignored how absolutely terrible Moore is. He calls to the worst instincts of AL voters.
Well it’s only the primaries so we haven’t lost yet. But yea it was an actual lesser of two evils here
Except I thought Moore was the actual greater evil …
I expect Roy will lose in the general election on Dec. 12.
Bwahhhhhhhaa
As someone who lives in Tennessee – DON’T BE SAD FOR A SECOND about Bob Corker. Good riddance and hopefully we’ll be able to change this state to better reflect that it isn’t completely conservative. Trump lost huge in both Memphis and Nashville.
Not a fan of Bob Corker. At all. But heard a rumor on Twitter that he will call for Trump’s impeachment next week. 🤞🤞🤞
yep, he promised to retire with ‘most important service’ in next 15 months. I wonder what it’s gonna be.
THAT would be delightful
And right after I think it was Scott Dworkin tweeted it, Tim Kaine tweeted something about praising Corker as a statesman. Like I said I don’t agree with Corker on any of his politics, but I really hope this rumor is true!!! Trump is doing horrible damage to our country. He is ruining families and friendships.
Wishful thinking, I’m guessing.
I am hopeful that BC will surprise us in his final months of service. At least he clearly spoke out last month, when few in his party have been willing to do that.
If he doesn’t Al Green will.
http://twitter.com/funder/status/912834449666166786
Mermaid,
Cute name. One of my daughters is obsessed with mermaids.
He is driving our country into the ground and families are being torn apart. It is enough.
@magnoliarose
Thank you!!! I like yours too. It reminds me of “Sugar Magnolia” which is one of my favorite Grateful Dead songs. Anyway yes it’s enough already. He is tearing us apart. We have always had our flaws and differences. We have a problem with racism. But we were making progress under President Obama. He is exploiting our differences for his own advantage. He is a corrupt career criminal and a horrible role model for children. LeBron James gave such a passionate press conference. It moved me to tears. I feel like everyone in this country needs to watch it. I can’t understand how anyone still supports him. I will never look at some people the same way ever again.
Jerusha, democratic rep Brad Sherman already introduced articles of impeachment back in July. I think Al Green was with him when he made the announcement.
As I read somewhere yesterday, the only difference between Moore and Corker is that Corker keeps his klan hood in the closet. I live in Tennessee also. Corker’s votes show his loyalty to Trump. He is a rat jumping ship here. He is on the foreign relations committee. He knows Mueller is coming for the GOP. Rumor here is he will run for governor to stay on the gravy train. Also, Google “Corker ads against opponent Harold Ford” to see the racist ads Corker used against Ford to gain his senate seat. Even on the remote chance that he would call for impeachment, he is no American hero.
East Tennessee here. I believe Corker has his eye on governor. Haslam is out after this term, and TN is (frustratingly) deeply conservative outside of urban areas. When Corker ran against Ford, we ran into BC at a festival. He kissed my son, who was 5 months old at the time. Said it was his first baby-kiss of his campaign. My son screamed his head off LOL! He knew what was up. I have a picture. It is one of my favorites.
Isn’t it being reported that Peyton Manning is considering running for Corker’s seat?
It disgusts me that Roy Moore will be in the Senate. It’s hard to believe Sessions is being replaced by someone more deplorable than him.
Do whatever you can to let anyone you know in Alabama that Doug Jones is
a) not a lying lunatic
b) also a damn good guy
Moore has some serious advantages in this race but all hope isn’t lost.
I’ve worked in and around politics way too long to have any false hope for Jones. Alabama would elect Satan himself he promised to save the unborn babies, make open carry mandatory for white people, and keep the gays from buying wedding cakes.
@megan
I am afraid you are completely right. It’s so sad.
See my Jones post at #7 and get the word out everybody.
Megan, that was my initial thought, but the folks at fivethirtyeight haven’t ruled him out completely. Hope alone does nothing, and I don’t know a single person in Alabama so I feel a bit helpless on this one, but these are weird times. Maybe they’ll be weird in the CORRECT way just once this year.
@GiBee. Thank you. I hate this defeatist attitude here. Many here in Alabama were hoping for a moore win because he’s so crazy he even makes the Country Club/Junior League Republicans vomit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlie Cook is my go to for political prognostication and he does not think Alabama will elect a Dem. The last Dem they elected was Richard Shelby 25 years ago. Less that two years into his term, Shelby switched parties.
That is Alabama for you.
Would everyone please stop with the mealymouth, give up shit and donate to Doug Jones. Moore is so insane that we really have a chance.
http://secure.actblue.com/donate/homepage-donate?refcode=MS_HP_FR_2017.05.26_X_homepage-donate_X__X__X&amount=25&amounts=15,25,50,100,250,500,1000,2700&recurring=auto
Thanks for the positivity Megan. What’s your state so that I can dump on it? And you can donate to Jones instead of just badmouthing his chances.
I live in DC. Have at it.
Since DC has virtually no representation I guess you have time to know more about Alabama than someone who lives here. Jones may win, he may not, but this is our best shot in decades. Jones has a great resume and I prefer to stay positive instead of taking a defeatist posture the day after crazy is beaten by crazier.
Correction, DC has no representation. I’ve been a professional fundraiser for about 50 or so congressional races.I have a pretty good idea of how elections shake out and I do not expect Jeff Sessions successor to be a champion of civil rights. I am focusing my giving on vulnerable Dems because there are five Dem senators who are up in 2018 and their state went for Trump by double digits.
Jones is a dream candidate. I just wish he lived in Nevada and was challenging Dean Heller. That is an election he would win.
We can agree to disagree.
Only Strange wasn’t his candidate, not really. Trump half-assed his way through the endorsement, literally saying in the middle of endorsing Strange that he didn’t know him at all and that he was planning to compaign for his opponent. I am sure he will find the way to spin it.
If you live in Alabama, if you know someone who lives in Alabama, talk up DOUG JONES! Doug Jones is our Democratic candidate. Doug Jones is the lawyer whonsuccessfully prosecuted Thomas Blanton and Bobby Cherry, two of the murderers of the four little girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing of 1963. They were sentenced to life. Jones blocked Blanton’s parole and Cherry died in prison. So will Blanton. Jones also prosecuted Eric Rudolph, bomber of the Women’s Health Care Center in Burmingham. VOTE DOUG JONES!! FLIP THE SENATE!!
I saw analysis that said while Trump lost, Trumpism won. The establishment candidate lost, the (terrible) outsider coming to shake up Washington won.
Don’t celebrate just yet y’all. We’re still in this sh*t.
That’s good analysis.
Consider that Moore was the candidate of Palin, Bannon, and the Breitbart set.
Now, it’s easy to see that Trump and Trumpism are different things, mostly because Trump does whatever he wants personally, and whatever his puppetmasters say politically.
The founders/creators/pushers of the Trumpism that LED to President Trump? Anti-establishment, non-PC, MAGA, build the wall, get those immigrants out of here, drain the swap, lock her up, etc.? Those people supported Moore every step of the way, using plenty of the same tactics against Strange that were used against Clinton last year.
In fact it’s slightly MORE worrying that Moore won. Trump is a figurehead for this movement, and they’re tiring of him now that they’ve lost total control. What we just saw is that it’s not hugely important who Trump supports, or possibly if he’s still around at all – Bannon/Breitbart/the lunatic alt-right will still be around to sow discord.
This is a pyrrhic victory at best, unfortunately.
It should be interesting to see how this rolls out for Alabama now that they’ve defied his wishes by voting against his chosen candidate. Is he going to single them out for punishment and insults like he does other states he doesn’t like? I wonder what the orange faithful would do then?
Trump is claiming on Twitter that he has the votes for the GC heathcare bill, just by Friday’s deadline. Let’s keep the Ls coming by pressuring Senators. Especially Murkowski in Alaska, whose vote they’re trying to bribe.
For those who don’t want to pollute their eyes with Trump’s twitter feed, the tweets are:
- We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!
- With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!
And if you don’t want to give trump clicks, go to Unfollowtrump. All the tweets, even the deleted ones.
http://twitter.com/unfollowtrump/status/876610054002180096
Sorry, but what does this mean? I thought it was dead and not coming up for vote. I can’t take much more of this!
Are you tired of winning yet?
No Obamacare repeal, no spare money for billionaire tax cuts (poor Kochs & Mercers), can’t get your senate pick over the line…
At least 99 other senators (cos Doug Jones is too competent & sane to win) can congratulate themselves on not being the worst.
Even the Atlantic Ocean has gotten in on the action of kicking his tail these days.
The hits just keep coming.
Agreed- he’s a truly horrible candidate. A judge who was reprimanded, advocates disobeying the law re same sex marriage, and waves a gun around at a rally? And, sadly, I have no doubt he’ll win in Dec. Though, PLEASE prove me wrong ALA!
One does wonder exactly how effective such a person as Moore can be in the Senate? Hope we don’t have to find out🤞
He wasn’t simply reprimanded. He was twice REMOVED as Chief Justice of the AL Supreme Court. The first time by a Republican dominated Judicial Review Committee for refusing an order to remove the two ton granite 10 Commandments he had installed in the courthouse. The second time by a 100% Repub Jud Rev Comm for defying a SCOTUS ruling on same sex marriage. He ordered all probate offices in AL to not issue licenses to same sex couples saying the SCOTUS had no authority over Alabama. He’s anathema to Repubs with an IQ over 75, even down here. And the turnout was terrible.
Oh god this is the Ten Commandments guy?! Good luck to you guys. I hope you can get a dem come the election.
I lost a another longtime good friend last night when I said what a frustrating loser Trump is. She let me know that
1. Trump only travels on his own plane (not Airforce 1)
2. Pays for his and his family’s security himself, secret service doesn’t go with him to his golf resorts,because he already has his own security there
3. Is the most honest and successful businessman ever
4. He inherited no money from his father. Not even a penny
5. We’re safer with honest Trump, because crooked Hillary knew less about politics than Trump
6. Trumps vacations don’t cost taxpayers anything, because he’s donating his entire paycheck to charities
My jaw hit the ground when I heard a good person, someone I know so well, actually say these things.
There’s an interesting chapter in Hillary’s book about Russian-backed propaganda and our country’s right wing campaign of misinformation and lies that’s been raging for decades. It worked/works, and I think your friend is proof of that.
@Beth No offense to you , but I am truly wondering what kind of a strange alternate facts universe your friend lives in? I don’t think even Trump spouts those points? I wonder if that’s what they are showing on Fox News. Truly worrisome and scary!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people are being fed alternative facts 24/7 and not just by Fox News
“Sinclair Broadcast Group is the most dangerous company most people haven’t heard of.
Sinclair is the largest broadcast company in America and is notorious for forcing local news programs to broadcast prepackaged pro-Trump propaganda. And if a pending merger with Tribune Media goes through, it will have a television station in 75% of American homes.
The owners of Sinclair has been pushing its political agenda on local news programs for more than a decade. Here are a few examples:2
After 9/11, Sinclair required all anchors, even the weathermen, to read messages showing support for Bush’s war on terror.
In 2004, Sinclair barred its affiliates from airing an episode of Nightline that read out the names of service members killed in Iraq.
In 2010, Sinclair stations ran an infomercial calling President Obama a socialist and claiming he raised campaign funds from Hamas.
Sinclair runs a “news” website called Circa, which has been called “Breitbart on steroids.”
And last year, Jared Kushner made a deal with Sinclair to give its stations exclusive interviews with then-candidate Trump, and Sinclair forced its affiliates to air the interviews without commentary.“
And he paid off the mortgage of a random couple who stopped to change a tire on his limo… It is incredible how gullible and tuned out of reality one would have to be, to believe that list. There are easy to find photos and interviews that directly dispute it.
Yeah, you can see how Trump did so well with the voting block of “your aunt/uncle who forwards you every chain email ever”.
Common sense isn’t so common, is it? I have a neighbor who gets unhinged on FB over any topic Tweetolini floats into the universe, not to mention the fake news theories. Unsurprisingly, neighbor has given up watching NFL/NBA and will give up college sports as well, if they kneel.
Puppets of the puppet…
Pardon my asking but why were you friends with this person? (yes I am being somewhat snarky and I am sure you have reasons but thats the mood I am in these days).
We’ve been neighbors for 17 years. Politics weren’t always something that made me panic , and we never really talked about it much through the years. We both hated Bush. Her family’s always helped me with everything, and it was while they were helping me find things in my house destroyed by Irma, when our argument happened last night. It started when I mentioned Trumps obvious bullshit claim that climate change was a hoax
Is this person also up in arms about the NFL and planning to boycott? Most of the people I have seen who are up in arms about kneeling players are huge Trump supporters and defenders. Did I say most? I actually meant all.
I hate how social media (namely fb) has shown me the true colors of some people. I mostly hate it because when I have to see them in real life, it’s so awkward.
Hellabama deserves Moore. Dotard lost Bigly!
Mueller is going to win and Schneiderman will too!
No, Alabama does not deserve Moore. Nobody does.
No offense Jeru, but why would AL vote then for Moore 57-43 over Dr Strange?
Maybe they deserve Moore, just like the Red States deserve Emperor Zero.
AL’s population is 4.89 million. 14% of registered voters cast a ballot yesterday. Do you really believe nearly 5 million people deserve to eat shit based on 14% turnout?
If 14% of AL voters turn out, who’s fault is that?
It’s Alabama’s fault. Again, no offense…but your own stats support my argument.
Only Repubs can vote in a Repub primary and obviously most Repubs didn’t care or didn’t care for either idiot.
Eric, if you can’t get beyond the fact that
- people in Alabama who didn’t vote for Moore and won’t for him in December don’t “deserve” him
- low voter turnout may, just MAY, have a little thing to do with disenfranchisement and the threat thereof
Then perhaps you can see how it negatively impacts people in other states too? Having this lunatic in the Senate means he’ll be voting on issues that impact people all over the country. Do all Americans “deserve” that?
@Eric. As you can tell, I’m a bit worked up about this post and all the negativism about Jones’s chances. If Moore goes to Congress he’ll be making laws for all you Californians, you New Englanders, you Blue Staters, just like all the crappy politicians from Texas, Florida, Kentucky, etc. currently do. Do you deserve that? No? Then support Doug Jones!
ETA Typing this just as GiBee was posting. Thanks!
@Jerusha, sorry, I’m deleting what I asked as we must of been typing at the same time about who votes in this. You are so correct that this will not just impact Alabama as this is not a state rep but a US rep and what he does affects everyone. Good luck to Jones.
I’m supporting Jones!
I’m hoping against hope, for you and all of us.
@Eric Thank you! Keep Hope alive!
I think it’s not so much about Alabama, but the general frustration and dare I say, animosity that blue states currently feel towards red states. And no, I don’t think blue Alabamians deserve to suffer under Moore, but I think a lot of us are jaded when it comes to red states and their broken pickers.
I never thought Greg Gianforte would win after he body-slammed a reporter yet he did.
I’m trying to stay positive for you and AL, Jerusha, but it’s a struggle during these dark, dark times.
Kitten – the fact that anyone voted for Gianforte at all is insane BUT a lot of those votes had already been cast when the news about that came out.
No idea how anyone can stomach living in the bible belt.
Should we all move to California? Massachusetts? Minnesota? The smugness really reeks today.
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_states_and_blue_states
I don’t like that attitude only because moving away doesn’t really do anything. Stay in your state and fight!
I personally couldn’t live in a red state–now more than ever, but I’m SO thankful to have people like Jerusha and other Dems fighting the good fight out there.
Hell I live in a blue state and I’m ready to move to Canada so…
Word is that Peyton Manning wants Corker’s seat.
…the winner is worse…so why gloat…
I just donated to the Doug Jones campaign: https://dougjonesforsenate.com. Every little bit helps.
It’s mind boggling that someone like Moore won. I agree with the poster above it just proves that the alt right, tea party brand conservatism is alive and getting stronger. This is a sad day for the U.S. Things are bad enough in Congress now, just imagine if more of Moore and his ilk are elected. This country will soon devolve into a second full blown civil war.
Can someone explain to me what is that thing Trump does with his tiny hands while he’s talking. The hands are always poised in the air and it’s most disturbing to watch.
Agreed. I saw it happen here in my town, with tea partiers infiltrating all our local boards and councils in a very stealth way. Luckily the residents have caught on and the tide is turning. We elected a progressive mayor and some of the worst of the alt righters have been unseated. We can only hope the same thing starts to happen on a national level.
His nonstop hand gestures drive me crazy! When this family is finally arrested, they’ll have to use child sized handcuffs on him, and maybe the cuffs will control his tiny hands from always moving. Until then, someone needs to glue those wild hands into his pockets
Duct tape. Duct tape takes care of a lot of problems.
A favorite chant from during the Women’s Walk: “Donald Trump can’t build that wall, his tiny hands are much too small.” My favorite poster was: “They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.” So I say, be a seed; grow, fight, make a difference, don’t give up. Remember women walking all over the country, and internationally, even in the Arctic. I can’t live with myself if I don’t fight.
Ok, I’m not American but this Trump thing is slightly fascinating. Anyway, going straight to the point. I read a Vanit fair/hive post yesterday and It said that Steve Bannon is backing Roy Moore and is in-charge of /helping his campaign. EVen though it looks like he is against Trump, he says he is not. Bannon just thinks Moore is a better candidate and has been campaigning against Strange on Breitbart,etc. And They made it sound like if Strange loses, Trump is going to back Moore. So, in Trump land, it’s a win-win for him. I believed the last part fully. I’ll see if I can post the link.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/09/steve-bannon-roy-moore-senate-race
Yes of course–Bannon always backs the anti-establishment RW candidates.
It’s not entirely win-win for Trump in that at least in terms of optics, it shows his endorsement doesn’t mean much. But sure, I would absolutely believe that he spoke with Bannon privately and explained that he has to back Strange to throw the GOP establishment a bone but if Strange loses, he’ll go balls to the wall for Moore.
Moore is the Trumpian candidate in reality – this nay not be a victory for him, but it is for his movement.
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump was in cahoots with Bannon & company. Trump likes to play both sides. Also it makes sense now why he started that whole flag, anti NFL controversy in Alabama. He knew Moore would win and he was setting it up so the Democratic nominee would be on the defensive about the disrespecting the flag BS.
I saw a brief clip of the rally, and he was actually saying that Strange might lose. It was bizarre to show up to campaign for someone and say that. So he was setting up an ‘out’, in case he backed a ‘loser’.
But he’s tweeting this morning about how “virtually no president has accomplished what we have in the first 9 months”. Interesting wording.
He has been touting that no president has done more in ____ months since the beginning of being in office. It’s a distraction because people then go to prove he is wrong and get off track on what is really important.
Mueller’s team starts questioning White House staff today or tomorrow. Expect more frenzied braggadocio and random bizarre attacks on anyone and anything.
Disrespecting the flag is a huge scam and I think you’re right about it being a setup for the election. Trump actually had the audacity to say he was “ashamed” of the kneelers who were exercising their democratic freedom. Trump is ashamed of nothing and continues to lie, lie, lie.
It worked. So many of his supporters are up in arms. If only they cared about more important issues.
Trump supporters claim to be super patriotic but they don’t give a wit that Russia took over their democratic rights and that Trump basically called a genuine hero a loser because he was captured. Nor do they care that Trump lied when he was young to get out of serving. So what’s really behind the actions of the Trump supporters? I think they’re more than just hypocrites.
Putin benefits from chaos and division in western democracies. The Hamilton68 dashboard showed last week, for instance, that Russian bots were pushing propaganda about the need for Catalonians to gain independence, which is disrupting Spain at the moment (whether or not they need independence isn’t my point, just that it seems Putin has a hand in the issue at present). Putin doesn’t care about the traditional GOP (McConnell, Ryan, et. al.)–they have gone along with he and Trump at their peril. Any chaos is good chaos for him. Bannon split off so that he could create more of a smokescreen for the crimes that Trump/Putin are committing. I believe they are absolutely all still in league together.
The folks who vote for a lying conman and bully like Trump, Roy Moore or a guy who beats up a reporter are the biggest stumbling blocks the US has against healthy progress and acceptance of diversity. Usually they’re old white men like Trump and their wives and sadly children. Their influence will die off in time and hopefully democracy will survive.
Team America! Drain the Trumps!
