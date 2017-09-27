Please enjoy this absolutely bonkers morning interview with Steven Seagal

I didn’t wake up this morning and think “I bet I’ll write about Steven Seagal today.” Steven Seagal is a nutjob. He’s basically a “turned American” for Putin’s Russia. They love him in Russia, and Seagal has pretty much moved to Russia full-time, I believe? Well, someone cares about Steven Seagal, and so he was invited to give an interview to Good Morning Britain today. And man, is this interview bonkers. Should I even try to preview this for you or should you go into it cold? I went into it cold and I burst out laughing at how absolutely bizarre he is.

He calls Putin “one of the great world leaders. He’s brilliant, he’s articulate, he’s a great tactician. Him and I started out becoming friends over martial arts, and the martial arts has to do with a lot of things, it’s a philosophy. We don’t have a political relationship, we talk about the martial arts and philosophy and people, and dilemmas in life.” OMG. Seagal also says, in defense of Russia, “One thing that is not widely known is that millions of people are in America have dual and multiple citizenships so this is not an uncommon thing, the thing that makes it controversial is of course all the propaganda flying particularly from America about Russia.” Wait, Americans are the propagandists against Russia??

Seagal also talks about the NFL protests – once again, he’s in Russia – by saying “I believe in free speech, I believe that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views. I think it’s outrageous, I think it’s a joke, it’s disgusting. I respect the American flag. I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag and I don’t understand or agree with this kind of behaviour. I think it’s an outrage.” No.

I was confused about the “I’ve risked my life for America” part – I actually had to look up his Wiki page to see if he actually served in the military at any point. He did not. He’s played military types in movies, so… no, Steven Seagal has not risked his life for America in any way. It would be like Tom Hanks coming out and saying that he won World War II: just because you made a movie about risking your life for you country, doesn’t mean that you actually risked your life for your country. And the cognitive dissonance of Steven Seagal’s video link-up with the Russia backdrop is one of the craziest things ever.

