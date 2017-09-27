Please enjoy this absolutely bonkers morning interview with Steven Seagal

I didn’t wake up this morning and think “I bet I’ll write about Steven Seagal today.” Steven Seagal is a nutjob. He’s basically a “turned American” for Putin’s Russia. They love him in Russia, and Seagal has pretty much moved to Russia full-time, I believe? Well, someone cares about Steven Seagal, and so he was invited to give an interview to Good Morning Britain today. And man, is this interview bonkers. Should I even try to preview this for you or should you go into it cold? I went into it cold and I burst out laughing at how absolutely bizarre he is.
He calls Putin “one of the great world leaders. He’s brilliant, he’s articulate, he’s a great tactician. Him and I started out becoming friends over martial arts, and the martial arts has to do with a lot of things, it’s a philosophy. We don’t have a political relationship, we talk about the martial arts and philosophy and people, and dilemmas in life.” OMG. Seagal also says, in defense of Russia, “One thing that is not widely known is that millions of people are in America have dual and multiple citizenships so this is not an uncommon thing, the thing that makes it controversial is of course all the propaganda flying particularly from America about Russia.” Wait, Americans are the propagandists against Russia??
Seagal also talks about the NFL protests – once again, he’s in Russia – by saying “I believe in free speech, I believe that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views. I think it’s outrageous, I think it’s a joke, it’s disgusting. I respect the American flag. I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag and I don’t understand or agree with this kind of behaviour. I think it’s an outrage.” No.
I was confused about the “I’ve risked my life for America” part – I actually had to look up his Wiki page to see if he actually served in the military at any point. He did not. He’s played military types in movies, so… no, Steven Seagal has not risked his life for America in any way. It would be like Tom Hanks coming out and saying that he won World War II: just because you made a movie about risking your life for you country, doesn’t mean that you actually risked your life for your country. And the cognitive dissonance of Steven Seagal’s video link-up with the Russia backdrop is one of the craziest things ever.
Photos courtesy of GMB & Getty.
” I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag… ”
haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahaha oh man, that’s good..
Reminds me of frank Reynolds on always sunny in philidelphia….always mistaking his life for John Rambo lol
That’s not the first time you’ve described your life in the way of John Rambo’s life!
+100000000000
I know! But shame on GMB for even giving this whackjob a platform from which to speak. No one cares about Seagal, but now all of his old right wing fans will feel legitimized because he agrees with them. And shame on Piers Morgan for not asking him to clarify exactly what he meant by this statement, because I’d like to hear some examples, please!
Yeah fuck piers Morgan, that guy is one of the worst. I don’t understand why the news keeps talking to these asshats
“Shame on Piers Morgan”…
Sadly, Piers Morgan has no idea what “shame” would feel like.
I personally feel that most of his movies are more offense to America than the NFL protest…. but I’m just one women.
I think he means eating one too many donuts during the 4th of July.
That is rich, isn’t it? What a delusional dolt.
I’m eating breakfast and he is reeeallly unappetizing, both physically and philosophically.
I was thinking damn bruh, what happened.
looks like Putin keeps him fed on a diet of opiates and pork rinds. he’s morphed into a fat vampire.
also, it’s so weird how autocrats and dictators collect these whackjob burnouts. Kim jong il and Un on Dennis Rodman etc.
Hahahaha hahahaha…that first paragraph is gold!!
Yes – I’m still laughing!
Wiping tears of laughter off my face . . .
Seagal types love autocrats because they seem “manly” and “alpha”, while the autocrats are trying to glamorize themselves by being close to fame. It’s a codependence that would be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous.
And people like Seagal, Rodman etc. aren’t capable of realising they’re being used.
Or they don’t care… because someone’s paying attention to them.
All kinds of lulz at his mandarin collar wear.
and what the hell is that on his head? felt?
Lol!
Shoe polish – the crisp outline is sharpie, though.
“he’s morphed into a fat vampire”hahahahahaha I came here to see if anyone had pointed out his Eddie Munster hair!
Oh my, you are right about the dictators collecting has been American celeb types like it’s a big brother episode and assuming that we care what these nuts say.
I am wondering which leader will pick up Lindsey Lohan or has she tried? I’m betting the Chechnya President tries to recruit Paris Hilton. Match the has been star to the dictator game at my house on Friday night!
And French. See Gerard Depardieu.
lmao. it’s also a bit scary though.
Okay we understand that you are a traitor and have never served in the military. If you love Russia and Putin so much, why not move there?
Not to be rude but why does he look like a wax figure come to life??? Why does his goatee look like Jasmine Masters’ bearded lady runway in Season 7 of Drag Race??? Why does he look like he’s really sweaty underneath his clothes??? Why does he talk??? Why was this a good idea???
What the hell happened to this guy?!
I used to like his movies! I mean, they were awful, but in a way that watching while eating pizza was a nice afternoon.
That thing on his head looks like it’s going to slither away when it wakes up.
I’ve been watching a horrible reality show, GROWING UP SUPERMODEL, and the only bright spot is Kelly LeBrock, Seagal’s ex-wife. She seems so down to earth that I can’t help but wonder how she was ever married to this pretentious windbag (who cheated on her with the nanny, by the way).
“Please could you not murder people during a routine traffic stop for having a little more melanin in their skin?” isn’t really a political view, though. More of a polite request.
Also “Hostage”?! Really?! Because the TV remote isn’t a thing that actually exists and you can’t turn your head away…
I totally thought that was Sebastian Gorka at first 😟
Me too!
Me three!
“Judo Gene Lebell Confirms Choking Steven Seagal Until Seagal Pooped Himself”
http://uproxx.com/filmdrunk/jude-gene-lebell-confirms-choking-steven-seagal-until-seagal-pooped-himself/
Thank you for posting this, it makes me feel so much better about this man’s ridiculousness.
Lying, delusional POS.
I cracked up when he flipped on the Russian accent when saying Putin’s name.
I came here to say this but looked for a comment first.
I DIED when he said Vladeemeer Pooootin. I laughed so hard at work!
RIGHT!? OMG, I was no more good.
The f**k?
That’s S. Sea-gal?
What happened?
Wasn’t he in trouble for beating up his small wife, Kelly (was a former actress) some years ago and then became a sheriff’s deputy or something?
He was never in the US military.
I kind of hate him.
Oh, Steven Segal, never change, my comrade. He’s risking both life and limb to bring C grade martial arts movies straight to video for Amurica (and Russia), people. No. Hate.
This man has been nutso mcbonkers for DECADES. If I’m remembering, he’s also got a reputaion as an abuser. Allegedly kept two russian assistants as sex workers. He is dangerous, but mostly just to women.
No surprise he’s a fan of Trump.
Another Useful Idiot for Putin. GMB should interview Pussy Riot as a palate cleanser.
His false claim is about another false claim he made about “advising” the CIA. He says stuff like this all the time, has been for years. This is a good article on him: https://lebeauleblog.com/2013/05/15/what-the-hell-happened-to-steven-seagal/
“They saw my abilities, both with martial arts and with the language. You could say that I became an advisor to several CIA agents in the field and through my friends in the CIA, met many powerful people and did special works and special favors.” Let’s just say this claim was debunked.
He always makes claims like this based on his martial arts, because he apparently thinks he’s the only martial artist ever.
In my ideal world, Cynthia Rothrock would break him. A lot.
Yes, another Cynthia Rothrock fan. I loved her movies and she’d wipe the floor with Seagal.
He’s a reserve police officer. I think that’s what he was alluding to … lol.
He was, in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. However, he resigned rather than face an internal affairs investigation by the JPSO into allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault raised in a 2010 lawsuit by a former employee. He’s lying gasbag who has always seen himself as starring in his own real life macho hero’s tale. Meanwhile he looks ridiculous, probably smells worse, and bends the law when he wants. Real law enforcement professionals laugh about his grandstanding. Putin can have him.
I am not a fan of SS, nor of Putin, but from an academic and, I dunno, factual standpoint? he’s correct. I have a graduate degree in Russian History, and everything he says about Russia is true. Americans have virtually no idea what Russia is really like, and even if they visit, they are still viewing the culture, people, and politics from a rather ridiculous lens. I don’t like Putin, because he’s a terrifying megalomaniac who absolutely wants the USSR back, but what SS says is also correct: Putin IS a strong, capable leader, and unlike the tangerine nightmare in the White House, he is articulate, literate, and extremely well educated. That makes him more terrifying, of course, but…still, it’s demonstrably true.
Putting all of this emphasis on the flag is the easiest way to avoid having a real conversation about literally anything wrong with this country. It’s being “patriotically correct,” refusing to acknowledge the arguments of others because they have not delivered their message in a way that 100% supports whatever ideas you have about right and wrong. The NFL protests are one of many meant to wake people up – and it has. People of color are actively under attack in this country. Not only should we all be kneeling in support, we should be flying the flag upside down, which is a signal of distress. I respect the flag for one thing: It’s usefulness in conveying signals. It serves no other purpose. I do not sing the national anthem, I do not salute the flag, I do not “pledge allegiance” to a flag. I show patriotism by showing respect (respect, not deference) for not only “my fellow Americans,” but all people. If I am, by birth, obligated to represent this country, than I will do so, to the best of my ability, by being a decent human being who supports the rights of both those who agree with me *AND* *the* *rights* *of* *those* *who* *do* *not*. Anyone utilizing their time by not joining in fortunately-not-yet-legally-mandatory cult behavior is exercising their rights afforded to them under the bill of rights, the constitution, and its amendments. That is the point of this country: to protect those unwilling to be silenced.
How much lead paint did he eat as a child
.. or adult? This was certainly “bonkers.”
1) So much lol at “…as if they (Russia) even have the technology…” Oh, please.
2) So sick of all these snowflakes who want to oppress the right of free speech when they don’t like an ideology ( you know, like basic civil & human rights)
3) Why did that co-anchor sit, mute? Oh, right. Pierce, UGH.
I think he has Russian citizenship because the tax rate is flat 13% here. He’s in Russian tv commercials too.
Steven Segal has been described as the worst, most unpleasant, least intelligent person to ever host SNL by several people who worked. I think they even banned him from the show.
He’s always been vile.
Are we 100% sure that is not John Travolta dressing up as Seagal since Seagal is on a secret spy mission for Russia…..oops, I mean, America……. saving our flag from some football player in Minnesota?
I like his hat.
