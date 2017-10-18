Bella Hadid: ‘We would go and do Eid with my family and we would do Ramadan’

I LOVE THIS COVER. Bella Hadid covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and man, this cover is great. Of course, I’m a bit of a magpie – I’ll generally love any fashion photography if it involves giant jewels. Bazaar Arabia shot Bella in Venice, and the whole shoot is rather lovely – a combination of a great location, good makeup and good angles. You can see the cover package here. Surprisingly, the interview is pretty great too. The Hadid sisters have come a long way in a short time – not too long ago, both Bella and Gigi were giving some really basic-bitch interviews, neither of them saying much about anything. In this piece, Bella talks about politics, Islam, Donald Trump and her hero, Michelle Obama. Some highlights:
On Trump’s Muslim Ban: “My dad was a refugee. He came from Palestine to America when he was a baby. Thankfully, he was able to come, but it was very hard and now it’s probably 100 times harder. It makes me sad that power is getting taken from a lot of people and they’re not able to make a new life for their children and their families. It’s crazy to me that one person can tell you whether or not you can have a better life.”
Taking part in the “No Ban, No Wall” protest: “I just wanted to stand up for what I felt was right and I really didn’t care if I was with 100,000 other people because, with or without security, I wanted to go and stand for something I believe in. Nobody was even looking…. If I can’t talk about something that I’m passionate about, why even be here? Why even do any of the stuff that I’m doing if I can’t make a better purpose for the world, or make a difference, or try to put light on a situation that is obviously so dark? It’s all really scary.”
She finds it advantageous to be a model with a personality: “What’s so beautiful about the time that we live in right now is that it’s not all about the face any more. You have to be more than that. You have to have a personality and you have to be able to go out there and have a conversation with somebody and not be a blank face.”
Crying over news stories: “I’m definitely an empath. I’m very emotional but I’m also very strong. I’ll stand up for myself but I cry at everything.”
Work ethic & money: “Everybody has a different opinion of what hard work is. At the end of the day, if you’re exhausted, you worked hard. I’m definitely tired most of the time… It never felt right to me to ask my parents for money. I never spent money. It still to this day freaks me out to spend money. It would make me happy to buy a really cute $5 T-shirt instead of a designer piece. I never bought anything designer until I was 18 and could buy it on my own. I bought my first pair of Louboutins and that was a very big moment for me. People always think that my parents would buy us stuff. My mom never bought me anything designer. My dad would buy me little things that are more meaningful than a designer purse. I would rather have riding boots. That was what made me so happy…. I think that a work ethic is not only one of the most attractive things in a woman, but it’s one of the most humbling things to be a woman and to be completely independent.”
Her connection to Islam: “That was the best day of my life, when I went and saw the mosque in Abu Dhabi,” Bella recalls of visiting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque back in April. “I was talking to all of these Arab women and men, and finally understanding the culture a lot more than I ever really have. [My dad] would teach us about it and we would go and do Eid with my family and we would do Ramadan – I did that since I was a kid. Once I got older I was working and going to school so I couldn’t fast for as long. My dad, he’s so passionate about it, and that’s what kept me very passionate and excited about my roots.”
On Michelle Obama: “I met Michelle Obama recently, she is one of the strongest women ever and so inspirational, educated, beautiful. A good wife, a good woman, a good person. I think she’s the epitome of an incredible woman.”
Who’s your favorite Hadid sister? Mine used to be Gigi but I have to admit, Bella is growing on me. She seems more content to be politically active, and to talk about her Palestinian roots, her experiences in Islam. While I will always think of the Hadid sisters as nepotism models, I’m also totally fine with letting them grow up and develop into more interesting young women, women who have sh-t to say about the world. I hope Bella keeps talking. It’s amazing to think that there are little girls out there who idolize Bella and Gigi, two daughters of a Palestinian refugee, sisters who raised in Islam and still identify as modern Muslim women. This is what all-American girls look like now. And that’s important.
Photos courtesy of Victor Demarchelier for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.
But her first big purchase at the tender age of 18 was Louboutins. Seems out of touch but that’s just me.
Your comment made made me sigh. All girls must be everything.
Seriously. No one can ever be everything at once. One persons norm is not another’s. Let people live.
She is very pretty and seems noce, but very out of touch.
It amazes me that so many people think of having money as having desiner clothes, cars etc. Money is not about that. It’s about security. They didn’t buy her desogner bags, but the education she recieved, housing, health care etc is huge.
I think she really gave the out-of-touch factor away when she said she would rather have a cute $5 tee shirt. I don’t think I have ever seen a cute *$5* tee. $15-20, sure. $5? Nope.
Clearance at Old Navy. I once got the most adorable shirt for $3.00. Also got a couple of tanks for $1.49 each. You can score cute stuff at flea markets, too.
I mean, when I was 18 ( I wasn’t super rich, tho) my first big purchase was a pair of 200 dollar uggs that I wanted and now had the money for.
It’s not the same level, but all 18-year-olds are different. I was definitely out of touch at 18 if buying some expensive shoes you don’t need is what we’re going by.
I was too… and was scrapping money for designer crap till 25 :/
The problem with models and interviews is they start so young — not that young people don’t have anything interesting to say, but lived experience turns you into a more interesting person. I am happy for the Hadid sisters that they are learning from life and growing as people. I am excited to see where they go in the next decade.
And I will always love Bella for elbowing the eff out of that guy that manhandled her.
That was Gigi that elbowed that loser troll.
How are Muslims who don’t look stereotypically Middle Eastern percieved in America?
Muslims I know are all from Bosnia, so Slavic, most of them are blond and blueyed, don’t wear headscarves, they drink, etc. How would they be treated in America? Is the discrimination there just about faith or is it largely cultural?
My dad was a Palestinian refugee as well, and he converted to Islam a few years ago. I know that I very much appreciate the fact that he’s always ensured that we know who we are, where our roots lie, and we’re proud to be Arab (whether Christian like myself or Muslim like my dad and stepfamily). I like seeing that Bella Hadid seems to be that way as well…I definitely find her growing on me more these days. Nothing against Gigi, but yeah.
Her face is incredible but I always get distracted by her nose (my problem, not hers). And yes, Bella is cool in my book too. I know she gives off icy vibes, but she seems like a nice girl to me.
Her nose is gorgeous. Possessed of a rather dreary button nose myself, I’ve always admired noses with some substance.
This reminds of the Kardashian-Jenner women who like to talk about their work ethic and how that’s responsible for their success. I understand wanting to be your own person, but as a saying goes, acknowledge that While you have hit a home run, you started on third base. Otherwise you end up with that Louboutin story. Thinking something was relatable and it’s entirely out of touch.
When I was 20 I bought a Chanel bag to mark the new decade … I scrapped a lot of money for that purpose. It’s not just rich girl problem, it just depend what kind of (stupid) dreams you can have … fortunately I also scrapped money to travel (way much better) .
And I don’t come from a riche family (not even comfortable middle-class)
I don’t care this fad of Instagram models, but I really like her, and her face is interesting. No doubt there’s a lot of girls who follow her, so I’m glad she’s destigmatizing the issue of Islam and immigration.
She surely paid enough for this face, so yeah , interesting is the minimum expected.
https://www.afterplasticsurgery.com/bella-hadid-plastic-surgery/
Who cares? Her previous face was super sweet, if a little angsty-bored teen in the pics online. Is there a model or starlet who hasn’t significantly tampered with their appearance these days?
Just a personal opinion on something that is kind of contentious issue. Got to accompany my then partner when he worked in a very conservative Muslim environment. So maybe my first experience with Islam is quite extreme. What I do not understand is that “modern Muslim women” like Gigi and Bella make a living out of selling their images through not so modest means. This is contrary to all I know about Islam. Plus the alcohol. Sex outside marriage. I really don’t understand.
Islam is like any other religion: you have a whole spectrum of practicing from pious to… liberal just culturally attached to the religion.
In christianity not so long ago there was no variety of identification either.
I am not shocked at all, I have various muslim friends, from north african descent and some are religious, some are alcohol drinking -with partner living -and-mini-skirting
Various shades of a whole spectrum
Muslim woman here. There is no one size fits all for muslim women, just like there are none for catholic women, or jewish women or hindu women.
It’s really pretty simple and no different to Catholic women who have premarital sex, abortions etc and still identify as Catholic.
What you experienced was the culture of one country that imposed strict rules of behaviour on the women, it’s a culture that i myself have never experienced. I am less devout than others, but I’m still a proud muslim woman. Funnily enough before i moved to the west i never had to defend my muslim identity even though i was not as devout as my peers. Now, I am continuously pestered by comments from people proclaiming that i cannot be muslim because i do not fit into their narrow definition of who a muslim is. So much for western broadmindedness.
Wow, she’s actually giving FACE in that cover. She’s improved a lot as a model, she used to be only slightly better than Kendull Dead Eyes.
As to what she’s saying…I find it really inspiring, actually, to hear her talk openly and normalize her Muslim experience. I only wish it was in an American publication so it would get wider coverage and be easier for her presumptive audience to access.
I love that head piece.
I want that head piece.
I would Lohan that head piece I love it so much. Oh what? This old thing? I came in with it. See no tags!
I would wear it with everything.
