Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at next year’s Super Bowl Half-Time show, because white dudes are given second chances. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Winslet’s story is one of the reasons why I hate bangs. [Dlisted]
Wait, Blake Griffin had a live-in girlfriend this whole time? [Starcasm]
Alison Brie is just flat-out wearing a tablecloth. [Popoholic]
I bet Emily Ratajkowski would love to be on Westworld. [Moe Jackson]
More photos of Madonna out in New York yesterday. [GoFugYourself]
Lindsay Lohan got her first magazine cover in years. [IDLY]
Before he was famous: Robert Redford in Tate. [Seriously OMG WTF]
If you’re into Cristiano Ronaldo, please enjoy. [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman. I feel like I’m the only one who is not into this at all. [Pajiba]

Embed from Getty Images

 

36 Responses to ““Justin Timberlake will perform at the next Super Bowl Half-Time show” links”

  1. SNAP says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Humming…He got that pasty in his pocket…fashion malfunction in his sleeve…really thought that he would rock it…then boob pops…wooo!…Can’t stop da nip slip…so just dance, dance, dance…cough…

  2. Ourobo says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Cool. That’s cool. I mean personally I can’t quite figure out why Janet basically ended up blacklisted but Justin was allowed to continue on and thrive… Hmmmmm….

  3. Loopy says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Black twitter have been having a field day due to how Janet Jacksons career still hasnt been the same,while JT continues to be rewarded. AND i never got this wardrobe malfunction business, they both knew what they were doing ,he pulled off her top and exposed her nipple,it just back fired.

  4. minx says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Of course he will.

  5. Ceire says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Horrible, horrible idea to have Timberlake at the Super Bowl.

    Not the least of which, he is the literal worst.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The only person who should be in final discussions for the Super Bowl halftime show is Aretha Franklin. The woman is about to retire. The perfect tribute to her and gift to us all should be her final performance as the Super Bowl halftime show. And the lady still puts on a phenomenal show.

  7. Svea says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    He’s a whiney douche boy.

  8. Olive says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I wish this Superbowl would be over already. Terrible half time choice and all. It’s being held where I live and the amount of construction, road and otherwise, that has been going on for the past year or two in anticipation has been out of control!

  9. Ldn says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    “showing off her sexy little legs and her plentiful cleavage in a plaid dress… nice! What’s also nice is that said plentiful cleavage has some bikini tan lines”

    Popoholic sucks, please stop linking them, you’ve got better taste than that

  10. Dr Snark says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I read the Annihilation book and loved it, so let me put a plug in for that part. Can’t speak to the movie, but excited to see it. The book was amazing and I’m not normally a big sci-fi fan.

  11. adastraperaspera says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Just re-watched Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” music video. Ah, good times! Janet is a trillion times more talented than the Mouseketeer.

  12. Mike says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    If this is the best they can do, they should probably just discontinue the whole thing

    • Dr Snark says:
      September 28, 2017 at 1:07 pm

      No joke. Every year, I think they can’t pick a worse halftime headliner, and every year they outdo themselves. Maybe they should just play cute animal videos.

    • pwal says:
      September 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      The last half-time show I watched was Bruno Mars, sans Beyonce, and dude crushed it. There is something about watching a performer whose life mission is to entertain and Timberlake ain’t it, IMO. It’s all about him, always him. Given the bloodbath of 2016 and number of top notch celebs it took out, I truly cannot stomach Timberlake in any form or fashion.

      Hoping my local PBS station will be hosting an Anne of Green Gables marathon during the 2018 Superbowl…

  13. island_girl says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    I will not be watching any half time show with Justin Timberlake headlining.

  14. MissAmanda says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Annihilation is a complicated book, I’m excited to see the story come to life visually, but I’m unsure how well it will do. It’s confusing, bizzare and sometimes vague.

  15. Tanya says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Bathroom break!!!

  16. lobbit says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    hard pass

  17. BJ says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I won’t watch.Just looking at him irks my soul.

  18. burnsie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Blake Griffin had a live-in girlfriend who he had 2 kids with :(

  19. Lynnie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Apparently they asked Jay-Z to perform first (that would’ve been amazing), but he passed so that just adds even more layers to JT accepting this. I’m more interested in seeing who his co-acts will be. I’d put money on an “all-American” country singer to pacify the viewership that is supposedly shocked by the protests.

    I’d also put money on new music coming out from him, because otherwise this pick is just out of left field.

  20. Merritt says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Pass. I can’t stand Timberlake and I don’t like football.

  21. Heather H says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Sorry, but the real gem in that Tate video with Robert Redford is Leonard Nemoy earlier in the video.

