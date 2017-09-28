“Justin Timberlake will perform at the next Super Bowl Half-Time show” links

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at next year’s Super Bowl Half-Time show, because white dudes are given second chances. [LaineyGossip]
Humming…He got that pasty in his pocket…fashion malfunction in his sleeve…really thought that he would rock it…then boob pops…wooo!…Can’t stop da nip slip…so just dance, dance, dance…cough…
Cool. That’s cool. I mean personally I can’t quite figure out why Janet basically ended up blacklisted but Justin was allowed to continue on and thrive… Hmmmmm….
This was a tone deaf choice.
1)You’ll have black folk upset because he’s King Appropriation w/Zero give back (I’ll never forget the time I heard a radio interview w/justin & then gf Britney, they were both trying to talk ‘hood,’ it was so embarrassing and sad)…
2)You’ll have racists and wingnuts upset because they know he appropriates black ppl and are mad about it for different reasons.
Justin will do what he’s always done -fence sit and pretend he’s fabulous. He’ll invite his country friends (who by the way, one of ‘em Chris Stapleton sstole a song right from Etta James and titled it something diff, then had Timberfake sing it onatage with him…no credit given to Etta) to sing along with him and invite snoop or someone black on (janet?) as well.
I mean this Onion article from 10 years ago pretty much sums up my feelings on him:
http://www.theonion.com/article/justin-timberlake-apathetically-crowned-king-of-po-2146
I will be so pissed if he is the half time choice.
Black twitter have been having a field day due to how Janet Jacksons career still hasnt been the same,while JT continues to be rewarded. AND i never got this wardrobe malfunction business, they both knew what they were doing ,he pulled off her top and exposed her nipple,it just back fired.
Lainey’s article is all about that. How two weeks later she was uninvited from the Grammy’s and he wasn’t even thought it was HIS song and HIS performance and HE ripped off the part of the costume yet she was the one who was punished for it.
it’s really an amazing article on not just male privilege but white male privilege.
Add this:
Black artists supported his solo crap. Male ones of course.
While MJ was still king of pop, Janet was always seen as his little sister. Cos she is female. The fact is that she has more talent than 99 percent of musicians today…
I just can’t agree with that. Janet Jackson is not more talented than 99% of artists now and she wasn’t in her heyday.
But Janet hasn’t put out any memorable music so that would be why, in my opinion, her career hasn’t recovered…
There is that argument to be made. However, given how SHE was treated after nipple-gate, that was not right. He seems to have got a pass and she has not. I love me some Janet of the 80′s and 90′s!
Of course he will.
Horrible, horrible idea to have Timberlake at the Super Bowl.
Not the least of which, he is the literal worst.
The only person who should be in final discussions for the Super Bowl halftime show is Aretha Franklin. The woman is about to retire. The perfect tribute to her and gift to us all should be her final performance as the Super Bowl halftime show. And the lady still puts on a phenomenal show.
OMG Yes!! 👏
Now that’s an idea I can support.
I can’t stand Timberlake, never ever have liked him, for multiple reasons.
He’s a whiney douche boy.
I wish this Superbowl would be over already. Terrible half time choice and all. It’s being held where I live and the amount of construction, road and otherwise, that has been going on for the past year or two in anticipation has been out of control!
“showing off her sexy little legs and her plentiful cleavage in a plaid dress… nice! What’s also nice is that said plentiful cleavage has some bikini tan lines”
Popoholic sucks, please stop linking them, you’ve got better taste than that
I read the Annihilation book and loved it, so let me put a plug in for that part. Can’t speak to the movie, but excited to see it. The book was amazing and I’m not normally a big sci-fi fan.
Just re-watched Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” music video. Ah, good times! Janet is a trillion times more talented than the Mouseketeer.
“When I think of You” was one of my favourite videos when I was a pre-teen. I don’t know why. Her dress in it I think. My Barbie had one just like it! LOL!
If this is the best they can do, they should probably just discontinue the whole thing
No joke. Every year, I think they can’t pick a worse halftime headliner, and every year they outdo themselves. Maybe they should just play cute animal videos.
The last half-time show I watched was Bruno Mars, sans Beyonce, and dude crushed it. There is something about watching a performer whose life mission is to entertain and Timberlake ain’t it, IMO. It’s all about him, always him. Given the bloodbath of 2016 and number of top notch celebs it took out, I truly cannot stomach Timberlake in any form or fashion.
Hoping my local PBS station will be hosting an Anne of Green Gables marathon during the 2018 Superbowl…
I will not be watching any half time show with Justin Timberlake headlining.
Annihilation is a complicated book, I’m excited to see the story come to life visually, but I’m unsure how well it will do. It’s confusing, bizzare and sometimes vague.
That’s what I was thinking. Personally, I enjoyed the vagueness and bizareness of the book — I’m not sure how I will feel once it get’s rendered in a more concrete way in the movie. But glad to see another reader.
Bathroom break!!!
hard pass
I won’t watch.Just looking at him irks my soul.
Blake Griffin had a live-in girlfriend who he had 2 kids with
I thought her older child was with a football player and the younger one a basketball player(Blake)
Apparently they asked Jay-Z to perform first (that would’ve been amazing), but he passed so that just adds even more layers to JT accepting this. I’m more interested in seeing who his co-acts will be. I’d put money on an “all-American” country singer to pacify the viewership that is supposedly shocked by the protests.
I’d also put money on new music coming out from him, because otherwise this pick is just out of left field.
Pass. I can’t stand Timberlake and I don’t like football.
Sorry, but the real gem in that Tate video with Robert Redford is Leonard Nemoy earlier in the video.
