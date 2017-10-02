Kyra Sedgwick’s kids don’t want to have children, because of global warming

Kyra Sedgwick is back on TV. I will not accept her back on TV until she does The Closer: Whatever Brenda Leigh Is Doing Now, Which Is Probably Not Working For The LAPD. They’ve tried to keep up with the Brenda character a little bit on Major Crimes, but I can’t keep track of what she’s doing exactly. Anyway, Kyra’s new show is Ten Days In the Valley. I forgive you if you didn’t hear of it. Kyra forgives you too – she basically blames ABC for barely promoting it (the first episode premiered Sunday night). Kyra chatted with The Daily Beast about Peak TV and politics and more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The world today: “On some level we’re all acting like everything’s normal. And it’s not. There’s nothing normal about anything! I mean, my god, it’s 90 degrees. Our president is spouting bellicose rhetoric with a madman. It’s a crazy time….I do everything I can, and it’s not enough. I feel like we should just be marching in the streets all the time… I think everyone is in a state, not even of PTSD, but in a state of trauma. Then I hear people saying that it’s the cancer that’s good, it’s the boil that needs to be lanced. I’m like, I’m all for that, but let’s not destroy ourselves in the process.

Double standards in Hollywood: “I think you begrudgingly move up a ladder when you’re a woman. The truth is that if a woman has one failed movie they’re in director jail for so much longer. There are so many directors out there where it’s like, god, they’re getting another $50 million movie? I can’t f–king believe it.

Her kids don’t want to have children because of global warming: “My children are terrified about having children and probably won’t because of it. They think it’s irresponsible. That their kids are just going to be burned. This is just the reality of people who are really aware of what’s going on.”

On mom-shaming & mom-guilt: “Part of what the show really deals with is the inherent guilt a mother feels the moment a child comes out of your body. And also how we perpetuate that weapon on women constantly, whether it’s the way they’re behaving, their size, their age, or what they are or aren’t doing to their faces. We deal with that a lot in the show, about shame and how we deal with it. She’s a great lightning rod for those issues.



The guilt working mothers face: “I feel a little bit like a role model at this point for women. I’m not saying it’s easy. I’m saying it’s hard to age and it’s hard to juggle it all and we’re supposed to do it well and it’s unrealistic expectations. I love women so much. I feel like if I can help somebody with something I say, a young mother who’s struggling, saying that guilt is a useless emotion unless it actually spurs change or action. It just comes with the territory. You have to say sometimes, ‘Thank you very much for sharing, now shut the f–k up, guilt.’

Her big return to TV is happening during Peak TV: “The biggest difference is that there’s tons more shows and there’s a lot more competition, you know? I also think ABC’s not doing a good job getting the word out there. When I was doing The Closer, literally the two weeks before we aired, Steve Koonin’s goal was that everyone living in a major city would be exposed to something about The Closer five times in a day. He used to run Coke, and he was the head of TNT marketing. And he made that happen. It’s great that I get to do interviews for this now, because I have a track record. But the truth is that no one knows [Ten Days on the Valley] is on. So that’s disturbing and scary.