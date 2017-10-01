Prince Harry & Meghan Markle kissed at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Invictus Games was held last night. Bruce Springsteen was there. Kelly Clarkson was there. Bryan Adams was there. And yes, Meghan Markle was there!!! SHE BROUGHT HER MOM! Meghan’s mom Doria Radlan was there to support her future son-in-law. Doria flew in from LA just for this, apparently. Meghan, Doria and Meghan’s friends were seated separately from Prince Harry, in some kind of luxury box. Harry was on and off the stage, at one point he went to Meghan’s area and stayed for awhile, He even kissed her, on camera, in front of her mom. Sigh…
Since Meghan’s outfits are becoming a thing, let’s name-check what she was wearing: the beige-cream trench coat is $178, from Badgley Mischka. The jeans are Everlane, $68. She wore Jimmy Choo heels in nude. At one point, she took off the trench and she was just there in a black t-shirt. Harry also stood with Doria for a little while, chatting with her – you can see more photos here.
I mean, at this point, the engagement announcement is just a formality. Still, it will be interesting to see how, when and where they do it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
She looks gorgeous! He looks fine! Her mother looks beautiful! If you go to DailyMail bring out the wine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are the cutest. A very affectionate couple. Her mum being there to support him and the games really seals the deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom came!! It just struck me that I would never have thought Prince Charles would attend…but then he certainly could support his son this way. Can Harry go have a vacation for a bit – he’s got to be exhausted! But yes, engagement and wedding planning. Maybe her mom is going to come over the pond for that? I’m going to leave the nude heels alone although I’m a bit disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw. Hi Mom.
Meghan looks a lot like her mom. As I said on the ObamaHarryBiden thread, it’s good to see Harry interacting casually and happily with people of all color. I am scarred by the relentless barrage of criticism aimed at people of color coming from the White (very white) House.
I like that her mother took this whole thing so casually, too. She’s dressed well but not to impress, and that impresses me. I actually want that shirt.
Oh, yeah, Meghan is her beautiful self.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mum looks so unimpressed by it all and I mean that as a compliment – like “oh yeah, just up here in the VIP box, whatevs”. I don’t blame her, it must be pretty surreal.
EDIT: Ahh I posted that before the above comments were showing – it seems we’re all on the same page!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about Doria. There’s a sort of “sure I’ll come to your thing, just let me grab a coat” feel to her appearance that I find very refreshing. Usually the people pictured around the royals look stiff and uncomfortable, but she doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re probably already engaged. Just waiting to announce to the public, that’s all. Harry and Meghan give off such such a different vibe than Will and Kate. Someone online posted that “Harry and Meghan have all the charisma. Will and Kate have all the dignity…”. Somehow I tend to lean towards that statement….
Report this comment as spam or abuse