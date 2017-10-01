Prince Harry & Meghan Markle kissed at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Invictus Games was held last night. Bruce Springsteen was there. Kelly Clarkson was there. Bryan Adams was there. And yes, Meghan Markle was there!!! SHE BROUGHT HER MOM! Meghan’s mom Doria Radlan was there to support her future son-in-law. Doria flew in from LA just for this, apparently. Meghan, Doria and Meghan’s friends were seated separately from Prince Harry, in some kind of luxury box. Harry was on and off the stage, at one point he went to Meghan’s area and stayed for awhile, He even kissed her, on camera, in front of her mom. Sigh…

Since Meghan’s outfits are becoming a thing, let’s name-check what she was wearing: the beige-cream trench coat is $178, from Badgley Mischka. The jeans are Everlane, $68. She wore Jimmy Choo heels in nude. At one point, she took off the trench and she was just there in a black t-shirt. Harry also stood with Doria for a little while, chatting with her – you can see more photos here.

I mean, at this point, the engagement announcement is just a formality. Still, it will be interesting to see how, when and where they do it.