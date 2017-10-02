Vivienne Westwood’s husband says her beauty secret is bathing once a week

I love Vivienne Westwood’s gowns to a fault. Some of her designs are repetitive but I love her signature look so much, I turn a blind eye to the reprisals. As for her personal beliefs, I am not always on board. I appreciate that she has strong convictions about how to save the earth but she’s so focused on the problem, she doesn’t consider the pragmatism of her solutions. She can definitely come across as elitist.

One of Vivienne’s big causes is water conservation. Since that is a pretty big concern of mine as well, I tend to appreciate Vivienne’s commitment. She frequently likes to attack the meat industry for their vast water consumption. But she does watches her water use at home as well, like her practice of infrequent bathing. It’s commendable but not always something people want to hear because – ew. In 2014, Vivienne spoke about rarely showering and reusing her husband’s bath water to, “wash her bits.” During Paris Fashion Week, she suggested that lack of scrubbing has contributed to her ‘youthful look,’ for which her husband Andreas Kronthraler backed her up.

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, 76, explained that she manages to maintain a youthful look because she doesn’t bathe very frequently. “Don’t wash too much,” she said after her husband Andreas Kronthraler’s Paris Fashion Week show when she was asked for her secret. Kronthraler, 51, then went into specifics on behalf of his wife. “She only takes a bath every week,” he said. “That’s why she looks so radiant.”

Bathing is a tricky subject because the concept of not doing it daily with a fresh surplus of water sounds gross. Like, most of us wince at the thought of going into our partner’s bath after them. However, if our partner lit some candles and invited us to join them in the tub, it’s quite appealing. But aren’t they both examples of soaking in someone else’s bathwater? As I said, I have strong feelings about water conservation and I don’t consider myself that extreme. We mostly take Navy showers and keep buckets in the shower to collect runoff to use for either watering the yard or washing the car. That said, I do shower every day I run and even if I don’t run, I can only really skip a day in between. But I get Vivienne and Andreas’ message, they’re trying to destigmatize the idea of not soaking every day. Granted they’re trying to romanticize it by claiming it’s Vivienne’s beauty secret but there is an argument to use less cleansers in one’s routine so who knows.

However, when she speaks about her sporadic cleansing, it’s always her. What about Andreas? We never hear him going without or being luminous due to infrequent soaks. I bet he’s a secret bather. Like Vivienne throws open the door as he’s luxuriating in a tub of oils and bath toys crying, “I need my duckies!” I don’t want to hear too much about the pattern of bathing at castle Westwood, but I’m fine with her making a point about it.

