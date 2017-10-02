Vivienne Westwood’s husband says her beauty secret is bathing once a week

I love Vivienne Westwood’s gowns to a fault. Some of her designs are repetitive but I love her signature look so much, I turn a blind eye to the reprisals. As for her personal beliefs, I am not always on board. I appreciate that she has strong convictions about how to save the earth but she’s so focused on the problem, she doesn’t consider the pragmatism of her solutions. She can definitely come across as elitist.
One of Vivienne’s big causes is water conservation. Since that is a pretty big concern of mine as well, I tend to appreciate Vivienne’s commitment. She frequently likes to attack the meat industry for their vast water consumption. But she does watches her water use at home as well, like her practice of infrequent bathing. It’s commendable but not always something people want to hear because – ew. In 2014, Vivienne spoke about rarely showering and reusing her husband’s bath water to, “wash her bits.” During Paris Fashion Week, she suggested that lack of scrubbing has contributed to her ‘youthful look,’ for which her husband Andreas Kronthraler backed her up.
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, 76, explained that she manages to maintain a youthful look because she doesn’t bathe very frequently.
“Don’t wash too much,” she said after her husband Andreas Kronthraler’s Paris Fashion Week show when she was asked for her secret.
Kronthraler, 51, then went into specifics on behalf of his wife.
“She only takes a bath every week,” he said. “That’s why she looks so radiant.”
Bathing is a tricky subject because the concept of not doing it daily with a fresh surplus of water sounds gross. Like, most of us wince at the thought of going into our partner’s bath after them. However, if our partner lit some candles and invited us to join them in the tub, it’s quite appealing. But aren’t they both examples of soaking in someone else’s bathwater? As I said, I have strong feelings about water conservation and I don’t consider myself that extreme. We mostly take Navy showers and keep buckets in the shower to collect runoff to use for either watering the yard or washing the car. That said, I do shower every day I run and even if I don’t run, I can only really skip a day in between. But I get Vivienne and Andreas’ message, they’re trying to destigmatize the idea of not soaking every day. Granted they’re trying to romanticize it by claiming it’s Vivienne’s beauty secret but there is an argument to use less cleansers in one’s routine so who knows.
However, when she speaks about her sporadic cleansing, it’s always her. What about Andreas? We never hear him going without or being luminous due to infrequent soaks. I bet he’s a secret bather. Like Vivienne throws open the door as he’s luxuriating in a tub of oils and bath toys crying, “I need my duckies!” I don’t want to hear too much about the pattern of bathing at castle Westwood, but I’m fine with her making a point about it.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
I honestly only do full bath twice a week. Otherwise, just sponging here and there to keep from stinking LOL I’m not sure that’s the secret behind my incredible radiance, lmao, but I do it for water and time purposes.
Me, too. I shower and wash my hair twice a week, and sponge bathe in between. Americans spend millions on lotion because me over wash our skin. I can’t seem to keep myself from worrying about water waste. I wash my hands at a very low flow, and run my shower at a pretty low flow as well. I have been known to turn off the water while letting the conditioner soak a little bit longer.
Now if I worked out a lot, I’d probably increase the showering.
I never take baths, never. I’ve been a Navy Shower’er for years, although I didn’t know that’s what it was called. We’re on a well, and can’t be wasteful. I don’t stink and my skin is never dry.
…I bet he’s a secret bather. Like Vivienne throws open the door as he’s luxuriating in a tub of oils and bath toys crying, “I need my duckies!”…
Hahahaha, I so want to see that scene going down for real! Also, I love taking a bath but cut it down as I use way less water taking a shower.
His name is Kronthaler, BTW. I just took a look at his collection and I really like some of the outfits:
http://www.viviennewestwood.com/en-gb/collections/andreas-kronthaler-for-vivienne-westwood/autumn-winter
It’s cool to see a personality really committed in environment preservation, and more power to her, but I could never.
I’m not going to slam her for this. My best friend since we were four (grew up on the same street together, went to school, roomed at college, still very close) only showers about 2-3 times a week. I was surprised to learn this when we roomed in college, because I’ve NEVER noticed any bad odor about her. Her hair is really coarse and dry and washing it too often would make it worse. It’s because of her I learned that unless you sweat a ton or work in a coal mine, a daily shower isn’t totally necessary. And a lot of people take showers just because it wakes them up or relaxes them or whatever, not because they’re in need of it.
Anyway, just my 1 cent.
I don’t shower every day for about 8 months of the year if I don’t have to. My skin gets so dry in winter that it turns a silvery colour and has the consistency of tissue paper. Funny that the sun doesn’t cause the same problem. I shower mostly to save water and partly because I was tortured for years in a bathtub as a kid, also forced to wait until the following morning and then bath in the cold dirty leftover water my brothers had used the night before. I had a therapist who tried to convince me to reclaim the bathing process and make it my own but I couldn’t. So far in this century I’ve had two baths. This isn’t supposed to be therapy, it’s just when I hear the word bath I automatically think no bueno.
It can be healthier for skin not to washed everyday. Especially for older/elderly people, they really shouldn’t bath more than once or twice a week. Just wash the smelley pitty parts everyday. Only those who truly get dirty/sweaty on a daily basis, should be washing their whole body everyday.
Thank god she got rid of the orange hair
I shower 6 days a week and take a bubble bath on Sundays. In sweaty Florida, I could never get away with bathing once a week. It’s perfectly fine that she does what she wants.
Nothing against her, but I would guess she was older than 76. I have friends in their late 70′s who look at lot more youthful than her. Some look like they’re in their early 50′s
Honestly I think Americans are too obsessed with being squeaky clean at all times. It’s not good for your skin or hair to be soaped and scrubbed on a daily basis. I’m far too lazy to do that anyhow, so it’s an as-needed thing for me. Not sure how “beautifying” it is, but my mom has a similar routine and her skin is really nice.
I get it. I only shower twice a week, wash my hair once a week, and I don’t wash my face, unless I have makeup on. There are scientific studies that show you how healthy it is to let your natural oil be free! I don’t look or smell dirty. I change my underwear and clothes daily, but honestly, I’m not playing in dirt! Lol! Let your body be!
Ew ew and ew. Bacteria and yeast will get in every crevice and although *she* may not think she smells I’ve been around enough older people 65+ who definitively have that “old person smell’. Jump in the shower every day for 2mins and do a full body wash people. It doesn’t take THAT much water and you’re using more on dishes and laundry anyway. Just gross. Wipes aren’t enough.
That “old people smell” isn’t something that can be easily washed away. Yes, some of it is definitely hygiene, but a major factor is their health. Many elderly people have compromised immune systems and that smell is literally the smell of their body breaking down. Very sick people also give off that smell. It emanates from them, you can wash it away but it just comes right back. It’s been postulated that we find that smell so offensive because it keeps us from getting too close to sick and dying people in a biological effort to preserve our own health.
That old person smell is skin cells not recovering so quickly and “sticking” around longer. Nothing can change it. It begins around age 30ish actually. Babies smell fresh and the older we get and yes you are stinkier at this moment than you were 10 years ago. Don’t worth snobby darling, you will have that exact same smell as you age on a daily basis, even if you wash several times a day.
as a person who hates being smelly, and despises ‘old person’ smell, I am going into a mental tailspin over this.
Yep! It’s thought to be a result of certain oils being oxidized less effectively as our skin ages. It’s less obvious on people’s bodies, but it definitely lingers on clothing and bedding. The only way to combat it somewhat is with healthy living (no smoking, more exercise, good diet, etc.) but obviously that’s not an option for some people, especially if they develop chronic illness.
…your skin ALWAYS has bacteria and yeast on it. It’s part of our natural flora, and frankly, you WANT them around because some of them protect you from potential pathogens. Washing with soap and water doesn’t really remove too much of it, either, just kind of…rearranges it on your body. Wipes may actually be more effective because they utilize additional chemicals.
For the record, that two minutes shower? An average of 2.1 gallons per minute. The average shower in America? Eight minutes. That’s more than you’re using in the dish washer.
@blonde555
She doesn’t have to shut up or sit down, as there are many here reading that agree about the human stank factor, and it’s not just older people. It’s all about a person’s body chemistry, general health, diet, hydration, age, activity level…etc etc…we all have a smell, some stronger than others. I know of many ppl that follow the “shower once a week for better skin”, and “homemade natural deodorant for health” and aromatherapy etc etc…All well and good until you get close to them in a crowded store and get a whiff WHOA!…. uh sorry, you may think you are fine, but others around you probably disagree. As for showering, it’s a personal preference but I think they more active you are, they more you feel the need to rinse off daily. I like it so I do it, it’s relaxing and I find it makes my skin actually much healthier to use an exfoliating cleanser once a day. Cleanliness is next to godliness and I enjoy my 5 minute shower after a long day, as does the guy who has to stand next to me in line.
Back when I ran an hour a day every day, not showering was out of the question. Now my physical outdoor job in a warm sunny climate followed by an after work walk results in the same thing, a daily shower. I’d bubble bath, too, if I had a tub. On the other hand, I never water my yard.
I have about 1000 flowers planted in my yard. They get watered daily, the yard never gets watered. It spent months this year being a beautiful golden colour:)
*gagging*
People like her are why I dread public transportation. Like inhaling compost..
YUP.
For real. I work in a bronze foundry where I’m daily covered in wax, plaster, rubber, silica dust, fiberglass, etc. I must bathe every day. It’s not an option. I can’t imagine what I must smell like to others.
Wow. So much ‘gross’ and ‘ew’ judgement in that post. As for the idea that she’s trying to ‘destymatize’ it? Perhaps to obsessed and judgemental Americans, but to the rest of us, there’s nothing particularly novel or unusual about the idea of not showering/bathing on a daily basis. let alone anything shameful about it.
Good for Vivienne for being water-waste conscious and doing what she can to conserve her use.
Seriously, think about how many non-industrialized people lack access to consistently fresh water. Being able to bathe every day in clean water is an immense privilege of first world industrialization, and one that is likely wasteful to a lot of people lacking it.
Hell, Americans don’t even need to leave the country – just ask the people of Flint, Michigan how valuable potable water is.
Quite. And considering the site’s international readership, the ‘gross’ and ‘ew’ message is highly objectionable and frankly ignorant.
it’s not ew, or gross if that’s what you like to do, and/or do not mind the smell of others who do not wash daily…fine, it’s personal preference for all..but it’s the norm here in the US to bathe daily because ppl normally exert themselves and when sweaty, hot, sticky and achy, a hot bath or shower is preferred…and if people in other countries had the option i think they’d probably choose the same.
“And if people in other countries had the option i think they’d probably choose the same.”
Huh? Are you saying you seriously believe that only people in the USA have the “option” of bathing daily?
In the UK when I was a child in the 60s we all used to bath once a week. I would go in the bath first, then my mother would have her bath and my father would bath last, all without changing the bath water! I didn’t notice that we smelt or anything. We would all have a good flannel wash at the sink every morning. The main reason was that hot water was costly and it was to save money. I had friends who did not have bathrooms in their houses and would go to the swimming baths once a week to have a bath. Times have really changed.
I live in south Florida and there is no way I could get away with once or twice a week bath. Also I find it funny that celebrities what to preach about saving the earth and how we should all do this or that yet they with the private planes and huge compounds have a much larger impact on the earth. I recycle, donate unwanted items, have water saving toilets and water faucets, etc., but I am going to take one or two showers a day. Everyone should do the best they can for their situations.
Yes! Thank you!
I do a quick shower 5 mornings of the week, the other two are a bit longer as I wash my hair. Right now my tub is draining pretty slowly (I have really long hair, my drains don’t like it) and there really isn’t a lot of water standing in the tub when I’m done, so I don’t use an excessive amount. During this last drought I pretty much let my garden and yard die, I figured saving water on that allowed me the 2-5 minute showers.
I feel lazy if I skip a shower for more than day. I don’t know what it is, but I’m just not motivated if I don’t feel clean.
You can get a hair catcher for your drains. Its a little mesh thing that sits in the drain, and then you just dump it out into the garbage after your done. Works great.
Living in London I would find it difficult to sleep without washing off the dirt of public transport. I get on a packed tube every morning and evening. Not showering in the evening would be out of the question, I also need a shower in the morning to wake up.
Gurl……………..those ladies bits need fresh water, not no handy me down water from your husband. Hmph! I’m indifferent to the rest but I’m a firm believer in refreshing the lady bits. I will be up in arms over that. Let her husband have the handy me down water. Smh.
You’re probably doing more damage with the soap than used water, honestly. A lot of fragrance-based and anti-bacterial soaps can disrupt the pH and natural flora of the vagina and contribute to yeast infections.
… you still need to clean your lady bits with fresh water regardless of if you’re using soap or not… so what’s the point of your soap argument?
Does she apply this concept to her brand or just her personal life? The ammount of water needed for cotton makes it a not so environmentally-friendly fabric.
I just checked what you meant by Navy Showers and as it turns out, I have been doing it my whole life without knowing. I really thought it was just regular showering and that most people do it this way… It’s not that big of a deal but somehow, I feel weird and ignorant right now – like I didn’t know something obvious.
It’s admirable that she cares about the environment, but she probably doesn’t smell too nice. My mom always says that the older one gets, the more one should shower due to the additional odors humans exude as they age and other biological issues (like problems with holding urine).
It must be a cultural thing and I’m not shaming anyone, this is a personal belief and I do skip a day sometimes, but I can’t bear the thought of not showering for days like most people do. I live in Brazil and it’s a common thing to shower, let’s say, before you get to work and after and taking in consideration that it’s hot in here, I also don’t think this would work. In São Paulo, the city where I live, tho, this would come handy since just two years ago we went through a very serious drought. Anyway, I’m conflicted.
*shrugs* I usually only do a full shower once or twice a week, more perhaps in the summer because it’s so humid here, but the weather during the year otherwise is fairly temperate. The rest of the time I just do a light wash with a basin of water or wet towels. Scrubbing yourself down with soap and water will remove dirt but it doesn’t particularly sterilize you unless you’re using something antibacterial – and you don’t want all of that removed, anyway, since it can irritate or dry out skin on more sensitive people. My hair is naturally wavy and on the drier side, so shampooing or even wetting it too often will damage it. A wet comb or some dry shampoo will help it along between washing if need be.
Americans tends to be a little obsessively hygienic compared to a lot of countries, if I recall. My mother used to tell me that when my father and she lived in Europe in the 80s, it was not actually entirely uncommon to come upon motels without full bathrooms.
Shower everyday here but wash my hair only every other day or 2 if I can get away with it. Less than 5 min shower if I’m not washing my hair…
I’d rather just take very short showers and use it as greywater afterwards than abandon regular showering. I can skip one day and that’s it for me. However, I do only wash my hair once a week because it tends to be dry and is hip length so washing daily isn’t realistic or necessary really. I don’t have an oily scalp though or fine hair so I can see how washing it infrequently may not work for other people.
This post has been enlightening. I’ve read every single word and I’m just…lololololololol.
I cannot even fathom such lifestyle, but I respect it as long as I dont have to partake in it. Try living in Africa, you’d shower twice daily in summer and even once a day in winter because in some countries it doesnt even get too cold.
Ive lived in a colder town for a few years and although it froze in winter i couldnt bring myself to sleep without a quick steaming hot shower.
Regardless of how many times I shower daily, I never take longer than 5 minutes, turn the shower off when using soap and all that stuff and only opening the shower to quickly rinse. So i like to think i do my best. But i NEED my shower.
Having lived on the equator and in desert climates for many years I can honestly say that once a say “Japanese wash” or “navy shower” is all that is required as long as you have good deodorant. Particularly in desert areas where water is at a premium, a “top and tail” daily and “Japanese wash” twice a week (or once for people that are hard core) is what you need.
I shower every day, but I only use soap on my bits ‘n pits, and do a full-body wash about once a week, so I can exfoliate my skin. I also only shampoo once or twice a week, and usually just water rinse my hair on day 3 onward. I also have VERY dry skin, so too much soap/shampooing will strip my skin and hair so badly that my skin will flake (and even crack open in winter) and my hair will look like a busted-ass muppet wig.
I do think we North Americans have a bit of an obsession (fuelled by advertising) with being excessively clean, which I’m sure all the makers of skin care products love as well. We’re basically caught up in this routine of spending $$$ stripping our skin and hair, then spending $$$ to try and put all that missing moisture back.
My sebum is particularly waxy. I’ve tried to break the constant showering cycle, but my body won’t have it. I work out 6 days/week. Everything I use is very gentle and much of it is unscented, but I just can’t go without a daily quickie shower.
I’d like for our water systems to be able to use gray water for toilet flushing, though. It drives me nuts that in the US we use potable water to flush our poo. It’s total insanity. I guess I could collect my shower water in a bucket to gravity flush our toilets, but my husband would never do this unless water became far more expensive.
I always take navy showers too, my bill is so freakin’ low since I went on a water meter, it’s amazing. I recommend it to anybody who lives on their own.
Showering/bathing depends on your lifestyle. I used to have jobs like cleaning in care homes, nurseries, kitchen assistant, care worker. No way I could not shower at least once a day, sometimes twice when you’re working with bodily fluids and you get split shifts. When you’re on the go, you sweat, never mind all the dirt from car exhaust when you’re in a busy city (my cotton ball for my face used to have some black on it at the end of the day!). Or when you’re on a public bus and you see people with minimal hygiene and you sit on a seat and think who sat there before me? Daily showers please and thank you! On my days off when I stay home and relax, I don’t shower but I still wash the bits, always wash the bits. And I never have a bath, you’re soaking in your own dead skincells and dirt, I would need a shower after my bath tbh.
People who don’t shower a lot usually don’t like it and will bring up any excuse (the environment! science! natural oils!) to not take a damn shower. When people in poor countries still put more effort to have wash, you seriously need to consider your hygienic choices. Like my skin is ashy as hell regardless if I shower or not, just lotion yourself up and down and around. I use products that are cheap and without chemicals and my skin is fine. The only person in my whole life that didn’t take daily showers and I was completely judgment-free about was my friend who had a ton of health issues and who could only shower 2x/week max. for medical reasons (her mom was the same). And she had expensive special soaps, creams and put on a restrictive diet. That was sad. Most people however, do not live this way so I know their excuses are bull, ya just dirty
I would guess with Vivienne Westwood it’s a combo of generation and when and where she grew up.
That said, she looks like someone who showers once a week.
She reminds me a bit of my sister in law who judges me and rolls her eyes when she hears what I pay for a haircut. Usually followed by her smugly saying how she would never even consider paying more than the 25 dollars she pays for a haircut.
She has a mullet.
The end
Wow. Judgy people everywhere!
Dirty person here. 2 showers a week, one with hairwash. Washes in between. Very dry skin and hair, this works best for me.
You do you – good for you, not for me.
Erm…
Radiant?
Nope.
Washed out and good for a 90-something year old just about cuts it.
