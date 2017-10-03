E!: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘as good as engaged now’ so just do it!!

I’ve been waiting for this! E! News seems to have gotten a lot of exclusives about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the past year. Meghan has some connection to E! – her friend works there or something, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that Meghan has the full support of at least one major media outlet. I would argue that if and when the engagement is announced, all of the American media will line up to “sell” Meghan as an American princess. I cannot wait. Anyway, this E! News exclusive is good. “Sources” tell E! that Meg and Harry are “as good as engaged now.” Yes. We know. So just get on with it! Some highlights:
Harry spending time with Meghan’s mom: “This week wasn’t the first time that Harry met Doria,” says a close source. “They actually met late last year so they’re very close now. Doria sees Harry as one of the family and he sees her like family too. Harry is has become close with all of Meghan’s closest friends – Markus [Anderson], the Mulroneys, these are people who have welcomed him with warm and open arms and he’s really felt the love and protection. When Meghan and Harry first began dating everyone did their best to help keep it a secret. The people Harry is surrounding himself with have already earned their trust.”
Harry, Meghan, Doria had dinner at Jessica and Ben Mulroney last Thursday: “With Ben and Jessica they all became friends very early on. When Harry first started going to Toronto to visit Meghan, it was Ben and Jessica who had them over at their house for dinners because it wasn’t easy for them to go out in public without the risk of getting spotted. Harry’s become close with their children Brian, John and Ivy. Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he’s a prince though – he’s just auntie Meghan’s special friend Harry, who sometimes comes over with fun presents!”
Harry loves Toronto & loves that his first photo-op with Meghan was in Toronto: “Toronto was an amazing experience for Harry,” a source close to Harry says. “Everything to do with Invictus went according to plan and without hiccups. An uplifting and positive week spent doing what he loves most surrounded by good friends and the most important woman in his life. While it was always discussed prior that Meghan would attend the games in some capacity, how it was going to play out was very much left for feeling out at the time. The day Harry walked through the village to Wheelchair Tennis in front of the photographers was pretty much spur of the moment. He was just in a great mood and they kind of looked at each other before like, ‘Shall we just get this over with?’ In a way they wish they didn’t leave it for so long because after that initial moment was gone, it suddenly felt very easy to be out there as a couple with people looking at them, photos being taken, etc.”
Harry has already left Canada, they probably won’t see each other for a month: “Harry left Toronto yesterday on a high and can’t wait to see Meghan next. She has a packed schedule between now and November with Suits, but after that will be an exciting time for them and a new chapter in their relationship. While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it’s fair to say they’re as good as engaged now. They’ve spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!”
As I said, just get on with it! The world is sh-t. Terrible things keep happening and will continue to keep happening. We need something light, fun, exciting and (frankly) superficial in these dark times. A royal engagement fits that bill perfectly, especially a prince marrying a “normal” American girl. Please do it for your country, Meghan. I’m begging you.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I hate E! So I want this news from anyone else. Not the home of Kardashian crap and a Ryan Seacrest.
Anyways does it seem like this will be a lower affair than Will’s marriage? By lower I mean lower frenzy. I remember when Will and Kate were close to engagement and everyone I knew talked about it. Now no one I know talks about this…but we also have other things to worry about so that may be it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with your view on E!
Cannot stand them! And those phony so-called royal presenters.
She needs a credible channel to work with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I can’t stand that channel and the things they have brought to our attention. Their presenters are the worst.
The good news is, once she becomes official I’d imagine the E! connection will die off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point. And it’s the most annoying thing about her which is nothing. Ie I like her and how they rolled this out. I’m just over the play by play on nothing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Meghan is an American, and we are a huge TV market, the wedding may be a higher profile affair than would normally be accorded someone in Harry’s position. If the BRF are smart, they’ll work the hell out of this with the US market. I know I’m ready to buy the souvenir tea caddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The BRF aren’t going to cater to an American market. In fact, it would backfire at home, where they do need the support.
They don’t need to get Americans onboard. They’ll get plenty of coverage stateside if they proceed with business as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I’m american and even I know they won’t cater to the American masses. We aren’t their people so they will do what’s best for THEIR public
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want tea towels and commemorative china!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andrew and Fergie’s wedding looked big.
I feel weddings and babies (well, among the younger people and anyone who isn’t Edward) are probably what keep the monarchy going. Take away the weddings (and later scandals), and they’re kind of useless from an entertainment standpoint.
Once Meghan and Harry are actually married, I think interest will die down. It’s the weddings that seem to generate interest rather than the actual people (I realized this with Kate and William). Maybe Charles and Diana were an exception.
To add, I just realized no one gave two hoots when Edward married. But I wasn’t sure if that’s because of his place in succession or because he looks like a really boring accountant. As much as people make fun of Charles for looking less good than Diana, I think Charles has more oomph to this looks than Edward does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles is suave, sophisticated and highly cultivated and can hold his own, anywhere and at anytime. Harry is actually like Charles, not afraid to be on the public stage. It took Diana quite a while to be a truly confident public speaker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perplexed…. Prince Edward and Sophie work very hard for the Queen, they do around 400 Royal duties a year, SO He sure does help keep the Monarchy going. He just does not get press for it like Lazy William and Kate who hardly work.
If the Monarchy depends on William and Kate to survive they may not last. William and Kate seem more interested in hiding away in the Country side.
and Edward and Sophie’s wedding was watched on tv in 1999 by 200Million worldwide so someone was certainly interested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never claimed he doesn’t keep the monarchy going in some kind of charitable capacity. I claimed weddings and babies are what keep the monarchy going. What I am also saying is that he never created a frenzy, either in the style of Diana or her children or grandchildren. That’s all I’m referring to. Kate and William are boring in a different way, but it is what it is — no matter how nice Edward might be, I don’t necessarily think that makes him the type to create a frenzy.
And, yes, I’m sure people watched his wedding. I’m sure people even watched Charles’s wedding to his mistress. People even watch Bachelor weddings. They’re just kind of there on the tv, and you tune in. However, I can’t recall anyone caring who Edward dated. The original poster talked about frenzy, and Edward doesn’t create frenzy.
I’m sure he and his wife work harder than Will and Kate (we all do). But that doesn’t really cancel out the fact that Edward has never generated much interest and that he does, in fact, look like the most boring accountant of all time. Again, I’m not sure if the lack of interest stems from where he is in the line of succession (that’s why I assume there has been interest in William and who he would marry) or because of how he looks. I can’t stand Andrew, but I vaguely remember people talking about him being the handsome prince blah blah blah before everybody realized he was kind of gross.
When George grows up, I’m sure his love life will be watched with great curiosity, just simply because he’s a future King. That’s just the way it is — the higher up you are, the more people will talk about you. Bonus points if you’re cute, which George is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan Markle was the most googled in 2016. I think the interest is great.
Actually William and Kate’s wedding was a dud for American TV, despite all the predictions of big tv ratings it did not do well for the US market. Some papers may have a old story filed on it somewhere. I also recall NBC planning for several William and Kate tv specials, for the YEAR AFTER they married but after the first one turned out to be a total dud for ratings, the other tv specials on them were scrapped.
Meghan and Harry’s wedding is going to be big for US media markets, tv markets. E! News is the celebrity go to for Entertainment tv stories for celebs”" tv”" leaking of stories. I use to work there, You’d be surprised how many BIG, Huge. celebrities would have their PR call stories in on a daily or weekly basis.
An American girl marrying into the biggest Royal house in the world and also Princess Diana’s son, who is adored by millions around the world will be huge news..
Kate and William have been pushed for years in the US media, but they fall flat, people know who they are of course and they are world famous but they really don’t sell magazines. Even when they did a big tour, several British reporters were complaining that the US Media had not interest in covering it or buying the footage or pictures. They are pushed and pushed by the UK media but they don’t have stellar sales in the US. But…. Prince George sells, put him on a cover and it sells in the US, people seem to want to read about him more than William and Kate alone on covers. LOL
P.S. I think they are already engaged, it just hasn’t been announced yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please, add a little joy, lightness and comfort in these dark, dark times. Get married now!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR? Days and days of planning news, dress speculation, public appearances together…loveliness and fairytale romance clogging our news feeds. Maybe they’ll also get some puppies for us to enjoy photos of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan has two rescue pups already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then we need pics of Harry & Meg playing with the pups! More puppies!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I hope they have babies quickly! MM isn’t a spring chicken and Harry is so good with kids! <3 <3 <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ugh a “spring chicken”. God is everyone an old biddy on here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur. I want something cheesy and light that I can enjoy joking and fantasising about AND I WANT IT NOW!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am with you Sixer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’ve been waiting for this! E! News seems to have gotten a lot of exclusives about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the past year. Meghan has some connection to E! – her friend works there or something”
Well dur! NBC Universal owns E! and the USA Network. Its quiet obvious that NBC Universal and its subsidiaries are benefit from this relationship/ have a vested interest in the relationship, especially now we know NBC Universal are footing the bill for her security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@This . . .
One big old bathtub with everyone splashing around in the same water . . .
Which isn’t to say I don’t subscribe to the basic premise here, I just don’t believe “sources” are doing anything but sticking to the party line, regardless of what the truth is, and most of it is filler fantasy, “Harry left on a high . . .” Really? Did he tell the E! source that?
E! has been virtually working for MM from the outset of the relationship.
Good job Harry seems to want this, because if he didn’t, or hadn’t been brought to the point quite yet, MM and E! would have made dern sure he didn’t have a choice left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet E! has gotten a lot of things about Meghan and Harry wrong, so how much she is actually telling them is debatable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they get many things wrong so them being her go-to leak doesn’t track. Including that this wasn’t their first photo op together, that was the polo match months ago. Sad when royal watchers know more than the folks publishing the royal “news”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t E! the one saying that Meghan was for sure going to Pippa’s wedding ceremony and that she had two dresses picked out and blah blah? Wrong. This article feels like fan fiction to me.
That said, I do hope we hear an announcement by years end. 🤞
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, they are making it up as they go along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan and Harry have been spotted at least five time together in public.
1. Visit to the theatre in London
2. Buying a Xmas tree together in London
3. Visiting a pub in London.
4. At a polo match in UK.
5. Invictus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E! is fullllll of shit. I don’t understand anyone who believes them or really any other tabloids to have an inside track on anything. They only seem to get things right when it’s a super low tier reality star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Meghan’s best friend’s husband, works at a E network in Canada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only reason I want them to announce their engagement and to get married is to stop the coverage of every time they blink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I have to admit I’m getting really sick of the coverage. And yes, I realize I chose to click and comment on the story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This too. I’m also not obsessed with harry either
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t understand all of the excitement about this couple. Before she started dating Harry, I’d never even heard of her or the show she’s on. She’s really pretty and seems nice though. If they get engaged and married, there’s probably going to be even more coverage about their life together that their fans are interested in hearing about
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love jewels and want to see the ring. I bet its awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m all about ring watch whether or not I like the couple. I just like looking at fancy jewelry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I’m also assuming they want children, so they should get that show on the road. I’m not one who thinks you’re over the hill after 30 when it comes to kids– I was 39 when I had my first. I was fortunate to get pregnant immediately, not everyone is as lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem to be like just like anyother happy and normal couple who’ve been dating for a while. There’s nothing unique about spending time together with the family and friends of each other. I shop and go out with my bf mom and sister, and he goes fishing with my father and my nephew. Same as all of my ex boyfriends. So what?
If Harry and Meghan decide to get married, I hope they’re happy together forever, because it’s absolutely awesome to see happy couples. I wish them the best
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is close friends with Jessica Mulroney, whose husband Ben works for E.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No he works for etalk in Canada which is owned by Bellmedia. Not sure why everyone tries to link E! and etalk, two different shows in different countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because people don’t listen. The claim about Ben has been dunked numerous times, yet people still continue to say it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben works for eTalk, no affiliation with E.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m of the older generation so whenever I see Ben Mulroney on the boob tube, I feel the urge to throw the TV out the window since his father Brian Mulroney stole approximately $70 million from Canadian taxpayers. Read: On the Take by Stevie Cameron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Citresse – I know exactly how you feel…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are the betting odds that one of the Mulroney kids will be a bridesmaid?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was sort of researching royal courtships. Two years appears to be the minimum, but three, four, five years, or more, is not unusual. Five to six months is standard for actual time from the engagement to the wedding. Meghan will move to London in December, and she may have several months learning about everything and everyone before the announcement. Maybe not. It just seems the royal process is not a quick one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some royals take years, other are married roughly within a year of meeting (Rania and Abdullah II, Felipe and Letizia).
Copying what I posted in another thread for dates. If they get engaged, she could learn enough from time of engagement to wedding to be fine. Many senior royals have said through the years that the only way to learn this job is to get out there and do it.
Elizabeth and Philip, announced 9 July 1947, married 20 November 1947
Anne and Mark, announced May 1973, married 14 November 1973
Charles and Diana, announced 24 February 1981, married 29 July 1981
Andrew and Sarah, announced 17 March 1986, married 23 July 1986
Edward and Sophie, announced 6 January 1999, married 19 June 1999
William and Kate, announced 16 November 2010, married 29 April 2011
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually doubt they’ll do the whole move to England to learn the culture thing. It feels insulting to insinuate that a couple of months living in a country before getting engaged is enough to learn about the people that she would be representing after marriage. I think they’d be better off just rolling with the fact that she isn’t English and will have to learn on the job because the guy she fell for just happens to be their prince. I feel like as long as she’s seen to be earnestly interested in doing a good job and embracing her adopted home right from the start, that would be less phony and insulting to the British people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’ll be quite easy for as an American to adapt to British culture. Yeah, the culture is different, but it’s not like she’s moving to Saudi Arabia. Homesickness and being away from parents might be a problem (though she adapted to living in Toronto well enough), but I don’t think adapting to British culture would actually be hard. Most people who go to London like it there. As a representative of the Crown, she just shouldn’t be snapped having her toes sucked like Fergie did. That’s an easy enough thing to learn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan will adapt rather well. She has lived in Canada for several years and adapted to the culture. Toronto and Los Angeles are very different and it didn’t pose problem for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will probably convert to Anglicanism. Even if they fast track her, that will take a few months.
I wouldn’t dismiss how easy it is to adapt to living in a new culture. I lived in GB for six months and it was fun, but I wouldn’t say it was seamless.
And joining the royal family is a significant transition for everyone who does it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In her individual case, I just think she knows how to move to a different city and country and adapt (not necessarily seamlessly, but enough to be “successful” — whatever that might mean). She’s done it before. People in Hollywood are nomadic to some degree.
Whether she would adapt to the actual royal family, I’ll admit I have no idea. But in that case I don’t feel being British really gives an advantage. No one can really know what’s it like to be royal except for those born into it. Diana was the poshest of the posh Brits, and, well, we all know how that turned out. At the same time, I doubt any future royal will be as careless as Fergie was. Some of those scandals seemed to arise from….naivete?, more than anything else.
If she were to have problems in British culture, I think that would have to do with missing familiar things from back home. But I do also think it would be easier to adapt to British culture in comparison to another culture because their colonial influence is kind of everywhere anyway. If she were to marry a prince from Jordan, I would think that would involve a far more difficult transition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She would have plenty of people to turn to for advice. Gary Lewis, Autumn Phillips, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Madeleine, Princess Mabel. All people who have moved to the UK and had to adapt and deal with homesickness. And all but Madeleine had to learn how to be a newcomer in a royal family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a huge continuum between “really easy to adapt” and “really hard to adapt ” and she’ll fall somewhere in that range. I just said I wouldn’t dismiss the idea that there would be challenges.
She’d be moving to a new country, taking on anew job, marrying someone she has had a long distance relationship with and entering the highest profile royal family in the world. That’s a lot of change. Not saying she can’t do it, but you have to consider that it will take effort
And I somehow doubt she’ll be turning to royals from other royal families for support. Or the Duchess of Gloucester – who emigrated 40 years ago in a different world and much less visible position.
Autumn Phillips could probably offer some good advice, though, and Meghan might have already talked to her for all we know. FWIW, Autumn did move to GB for a while before her marriage and engagement. No one found it insulting, I don’t think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Effort she’s shown she can put in and do successfully. She’s already experienced living in a different country at least twice in her life. She’s lived in Canada for 7 years and adapted fine, so presumably she knows homesickness will hit and how to deal with it. They’ve lived together for periods of up to two months at a stretch between filming, not just a vacation or two here or there.
If she ends up in the royal family – and if she listens to the senior royals and their advisors instead of Jason – I can see her welcomed with open arms. Brought along on joint engagements with Charles or Camilla to learn the ropes. Even crusty Anne would appreciate someone who goes out there and earns a living, just like she adores Mike T now.
Why wouldn’t she turn to other royals for advice? She’s not opposed to friendships with high-profile people; she’d be smart-enough to seek advice from other people who are in this same small royal world and navigate it successfully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota – I was talking in generalities but you seem to know exactly how Meghan will respond to everything so I’ll defer to you.
She’ll do great. No issues. Best royal match ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is American and should not try to erase who she is. Meghan can be very American and still embrace British culture and traditions. I really hope that Charles hands the Duchy Originals Organic food and Future Farming portfolios to Meghan and she becomes a board member , trustee or whatever. I would also like to see Meghan become patron of some thespian organisations, she would love that and I bet they are already lining up for her. Meghan will be a goldmine for all kinds of charitable organisations
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can tell you from personal experience that moving from country to country is not seamless no matter how similar they look. I went from the UK to Canada to the US. There are differences in culture, language, food, etc. etc. And in Meghan’s case, she’ll have the royal family crap on top of normal crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I’m just saying that she’s already shown she can adapt to new cultures and live in other countries without running home. Adapting to UK culture would not be an enormous stretch, particularly having lived in Canada for 7 years. I don’t see the huge hurdles others seem to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any thoughts as to whether the two might set up official residence in Canada? It’s away from England, in the Commonwealth, and likely to make instant monarchists out of all those pesky colonials.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. My mom thinks he could be Governor General of Canada
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her friend (Jessica Mulroney’s hubby) works at etalk in CANADA. Not E!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why people keep mixing up the two. I don’t know if Meghan has some random friend at E, but her good friend Ben, works for eTalk. And, eTalk never reports scoops on Meghan and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I have never heard about a friend at E! and looking at the articles, they are always written by different people and not one specific reporter. Yes, etalk has never had a scoop on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no quibbles hearing about Meghan and Harry. Everybody does want to know if they’re engaged or not. Duh.
But for some reason I get annoyed by hearing about Jessica Mulroney’s connection to them. I guess everyone benefits from this relationship, but I feel like her best friend could …I don’t know…stay more in the background. A lot of stories include some reference to Mulroney and it’s a bit weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Perplexed: I’ve been wondering about this for a while but now that it seems like H&M are definitely happening, it feels like the time to ask.
I know nothing about the Mulroneys, but keep reading about how Meghan’s Toronto friends are so important and “connected” — politically, in the entertainment industry, etc.
Does anyone know how Meghan came to be a part of this group? Did she just happen to meet Jessica when she moved to Toronto after getting the part in Suits, or did she know her when she still lived in LA? And how does this Markus guy fit into the whole thing? And Lainey? It all seems interconnected, and I feel dumb having to ask, but I need someone to explain it to me.
I know I could google, but if someone here answers I’ll get the *real* scoop and not some bland article from People magazine or something.
(This question isn’t directed specifically at you, just at anyone who knows the deal.)
ETA: Never mind! The article that Lise posted below answered most of these questions.
I would still like to know how Meghan befriended Jessica, though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On Good Morning America, the anchors mentioned that Jessica Mulroney (and Marcus Anderson) introduced MM and Harry to each other.
They didn’t clarify the extent of how well Mulroney knew Prince Harry.
This article says that Meghan and Jessica bonded over their love of yoga. Jessica looks like she has plastic surgery looks, and has kind of annoying face, Imo: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/people/meet-jessica-mulroney-meghan-markles-best-friend-canadas-best/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I’ve been saying (along with others here)for the past month or so that they are engaged. Kate and will were engaged for what, a month, two months, before it was announced? so I feel pretty confident they are engaged and it will be announced after filming on suits wraps up.
That said, omg these stories are driving me insane. Yes Meghan has the most amazing friends. Harry and Meghan’s mother are BFFs. I’m assuming there was some roast chicken at those dinners because Meghan just ADORES to cook! Seriously E!. Lay off some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So interesting that they’re naming the Mulroney children and saying how close they are to Meghan and Harry. Fits in well with the narrative highlighted in this recent Toronto article
https://torontolife.com/city/society/ben-jess-show/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to admit I find it weird when people born into rarefied circles have a craving to be seen and talked about. You’d think they’d be jaded by it, but even kids of politicians want to be stars. WTF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. From that article alone, these people sound completely insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and I bet one of them will be on the wedding train as a bridesmaid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh jeez, just get engaged already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah! Wake me up when she has a ring on her finger. This is one big tease.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still not sure they’re engaged. Seems like his other relationships, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s originally what I thought too, Ira, but it’s different now given all the photos and increased PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anybody finds my eyeballs, can you please send them back to me? They rolled right out of my head while reading that OTT E! story written by Meg’s publicist. Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get shagging him but marriage? Yikes. Why would any self-respecting modern woman do this? You’d be kissing goodbye to your personal freedom, your career, your privacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet self-respecting successful people like Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, etc. all married royal matches and are doing fine. It isn’t the end of all of your personal freedom, and the exchange is you have an enormous platform to accomplish charity work. It does not mean the end of all privacy. Most royals continue to live lives of extreme privilege and privacy, do their jobs, and share bits about their personal lives in interviews when they want to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally couldn’t do it because I couldn’t be “on” very much of the time. I like my time to be mine. The wealth and being part of history, though….that does have some appeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan can continue her charity work. Maxima, Mathilde, Letizia, Mary, Charlene all had a life and interests and jobs , they seem to be doing quite well in their roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her-I think she’s going to do great as a Royal Duchess, and they’re clearly in love. But these types of articles are just nauseating and do them no favors. They never seem to have any real scoop, just fan fiction by some E interns, but still-ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan fiction is probably the best way to describe these articles!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E interns aren’t allowed to write stories for E! ,all stories have to be approved by the higher ups, producers, Senior producers. Someone is leaking to E! I Believe Meghan has a relationship with them, which would make sense since it’s part of NBC Universal.
Sometimes they get things wrong, but someone is definitely giving them this info, they aren’t just making it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lavin: there is no inside information. There is everything we all see, plus conjecture/obvious. “Her mom loves him! Her friends think he’s great! ” What information do you see leaking that’s actually legit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mulroney’s are big in certain circles in Canada. Truth be told I don’t hear very much about Markle outside of Celebitchy, so where’s the fatigue coming from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hurry up & get pregnant already (if that’s what they want). Everyone’s different, but I was already out of luck by 36. (Not trying to scare anyone – I had lots of notice. Had terrible endometriosis that wasn’t dx’d until I was 23.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you sound like an old biddy. No offense
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they’re cute together. And I have this hope that she & Kate bond, lol, and maybe Kate will suddenly be more likeable to some ☺️
Don’t throw knives at me, please (runs & hides)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Meg and Kate become friends too. I think Kate needs a friend outside her family, and Meghan might be a good, fun influence. I dislike the way they’re pitted against one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has not made an effort to be friends with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, *William’s first cousins) Autumn Phillips,*Pr.William’s first cousins wife, Zara(The Queen’s Grand daughter) Countess Sophie(The Queen’s daughter-in-law) I think Kate will make a fake-show of friendship to MM, because she has to for Harry’s benefit, but I really don’t think Kate goes past Carole of Pippa much for real friendship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find Meghan annoying. But sure did find Jessica Mulroney annoying after reading this piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you look at Jessica’s IG you’ll find her even more annoying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Urgh I just did this. And I am so glad I live in the West where we aren’t forced to deal with them nearly as much. I think the GOOP of Canada seems like a good description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I looked at her Instagram, and I don’t really get the praise for her fashion sense. She’s wearing what is trendy, but not necessarily timeless. In 20 years, those photos aren’t going to age well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Ben Mulroney extremely annoying as well. The Red Carpet coverage he has done for the Oscars etc. was awful. He mispronounces designer names, doesn’t know who half of them are and the way he fawns over the celebrities grates me.
I get that he’s probably star struck but the way he behaves annoys the living daylights out of me. I actually avoid E-talk Red Carpets when he’s doing them. Personal taste but there are far better people to do the RC interviews.
So glad I’m over here on the West Coast and I don’t have to see to either of them that often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we really think she’s feeding info to E!?
Because these articles are hilarious dreck.
She gives off the general impression of being savvy about the media. I cannot imagine this is her go to, or if she even has one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s the one feeding the stories to E!, she’s doing a terrible job because I like MM and even I find these OTT articles eyeroll inducing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These PR stories are really exhausting. Is this also part of the ‘roll out’? If both of them end up not getting married, their lives won’t end. Harry met Doria. Big deal. Even hot felon has met Chloe Greens mum. It’s not an indication of anything. MM is moving to London to live with Harry. Big deal. It’s still not an indication of anything. Women in their 40s do it all the time and still end up not getting married. Until they fix a wedding date that’s when it can be said to be a done deal. Even then, people still get ditched at the altar (Jack Bauer) and life still goes on. Anything is possible in BRF. They aren’t above scandals and drama. If they marry, good for them. If they don’t, life goes on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, perhaps it will turn out that way. Charles has given a thumbs down on this, William too, although his reasons are probably very self serving. I doubt there will be any announcement of any kind coming from Buck House until the Queen passes, and ,maybe not even then. Harry and Meghan are for now, just having fun.Meghan is not considered “suitable”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh girl-prepare yourself. It’s happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not this ridiculousness again, HM and Charles are not against this. We had the leak from the Palace months ago that Harry’s “happiness is paramount” and they will not stand in the way of this. Why think they’d oppose it? If they are in love and she is willing to do the job – goodness knows they need a married-in that will work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No that’s just silly, given the paucity of real infomation from what is known no one will stand in Harry’s way on this. He’s well down the line of succession so who he marries won’t really affect the RF in the long run. I am interested why you are so convinced otherwise though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are the links to Charles giving a “thumbs down”? I thought the palace released a “Harry’s happiness is paramount “ statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Marjiscott: Source? Link?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all, there is no source, no link for these alt facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL @marjiscott and – I’ll be kind here – her wishful thinking!
I’m looking forward to the official engagement announcement just to see what new inventive twists and turns the marjiscotts of this world have to contort themselves into in order to keep their anti-Meghan narrative going.
Oh and BTW, Charles has not given a thumbs down on this. I spoke to him yesterday and he’s delighted with Meghan and has noticed a distinct upturn in the buoyancy of his plants since he’s been telling them about her.
Fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excuse me lol how do you know William gave the thumbs down?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Skylark, Well said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
You have no proof because it isn’t true.
Did he tell you this over drinks at his royal crib? Or was it your close and intimate friendship with Cams? Please tell us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
marjiscott is talking rubbish and probably knows it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure marjiscott got that idea from Tumblr or a similar place. The people there are constantly insisting that Prince Charles is about to break them up. Which is beyond silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are complaining here as if this is the first time we get these royal PR stories. The same thing happens with the Cambridges. The tabloid and webloid press will always write these gushy stories, true or not. To criticise Meghan or Harry for it is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won’t be together for a month? Does that mean Nov. or Dec. announcement? And a May ceremony- TQ’s birthday and baby # 3 in April- so May seems entirely plausible. And a lovely time of year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I roll my eyes at E! but US Weekly just wrote something exactly like this. More or less from both sides. Add to that Newsweek article that basically said if it happens end of the year. But I sideeye them as well…who knows how true this is. I take everything with a grain of salt. And can y’all stop saying she leaked to E!. Her friend have no affiliation to E!.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah the talk of marriage on the surface is no different from his past relationships. Hell even Harry said this but if you pay attention this is distinctly different. With Chelsy the topic of marriage was brought up in regards of a distant future. Like “if they don’t break up by ‘blah blah blah’, I can see it”. It was talked about yes but always with the sense of “not right now”. With Cressida it was talked about, over the top but in almost every tidbit it always made it seem like they weren’t on the same page. Like she wasn’t ready or in that deep. That HE was pushing it & she was reluctant to go along with it because “why not”. That was the consistent vibe…one wanted it, the other not so much. This time with Meghan it’s been consistent in “they want the same things”. They both want marriage, kids ‘blah blah blah’ just a matter of timing. Like they’re both walking that same path…that’s the only distinction if you take the behind the scenes aspect away.
Not saying they will wed, but that’s my take. It seems like it may be real this time. But who knows….things happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica and her husband work for E! In Canada , so all the news coming from E! Are controlled , that’s why the article name drops them so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See notes on point 7 above – not the same network, production company, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They work at eTalk….that isn’t E! in Canada…at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do not work for E! The husband works on a show called eTalk. There is no affiliation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know they are by no means the average everyday couple, but the thought of getting engaged after only a year gives me anxiety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of people do-my own parents, 3 of my close girl friends. I think when you’re in your mid 30s you also have a better idea of what you want. And if you want kids you don’t waste your time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse