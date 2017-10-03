E!: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘as good as engaged now’ so just do it!!

I’ve been waiting for this! E! News seems to have gotten a lot of exclusives about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the past year. Meghan has some connection to E! – her friend works there or something, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that Meghan has the full support of at least one major media outlet. I would argue that if and when the engagement is announced, all of the American media will line up to “sell” Meghan as an American princess. I cannot wait. Anyway, this E! News exclusive is good. “Sources” tell E! that Meg and Harry are “as good as engaged now.” Yes. We know. So just get on with it! Some highlights:

Harry spending time with Meghan’s mom: “This week wasn’t the first time that Harry met Doria,” says a close source. “They actually met late last year so they’re very close now. Doria sees Harry as one of the family and he sees her like family too. Harry is has become close with all of Meghan’s closest friends – Markus [Anderson], the Mulroneys, these are people who have welcomed him with warm and open arms and he’s really felt the love and protection. When Meghan and Harry first began dating everyone did their best to help keep it a secret. The people Harry is surrounding himself with have already earned their trust.”

Harry, Meghan, Doria had dinner at Jessica and Ben Mulroney last Thursday: “With Ben and Jessica they all became friends very early on. When Harry first started going to Toronto to visit Meghan, it was Ben and Jessica who had them over at their house for dinners because it wasn’t easy for them to go out in public without the risk of getting spotted. Harry’s become close with their children Brian, John and Ivy. Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he’s a prince though – he’s just auntie Meghan’s special friend Harry, who sometimes comes over with fun presents!”

Harry loves Toronto & loves that his first photo-op with Meghan was in Toronto: “Toronto was an amazing experience for Harry,” a source close to Harry says. “Everything to do with Invictus went according to plan and without hiccups. An uplifting and positive week spent doing what he loves most surrounded by good friends and the most important woman in his life. While it was always discussed prior that Meghan would attend the games in some capacity, how it was going to play out was very much left for feeling out at the time. The day Harry walked through the village to Wheelchair Tennis in front of the photographers was pretty much spur of the moment. He was just in a great mood and they kind of looked at each other before like, ‘Shall we just get this over with?’ In a way they wish they didn’t leave it for so long because after that initial moment was gone, it suddenly felt very easy to be out there as a couple with people looking at them, photos being taken, etc.”

Harry has already left Canada, they probably won’t see each other for a month: “Harry left Toronto yesterday on a high and can’t wait to see Meghan next. She has a packed schedule between now and November with Suits, but after that will be an exciting time for them and a new chapter in their relationship. While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it’s fair to say they’re as good as engaged now. They’ve spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!”