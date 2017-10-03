You’ll never believe this, but Javanka had another undisclosed private email

Last week, Politico reported that both Jared and Ivanka Trump had been using private email accounts while they worked inside the White House. Precious Ivanka actually claimed that she wasn’t truly employed by the White House until March, even though she was intimately involved with White House activities since the beginning, and that after March, she used a White House email. Jared’s explanation was a bit trickier, especially given that he was working full-time for the campaign, the transition and then the White House. Now, as it turns out, Jared and Ivanka had hidden email accounts besides the ones that had already been reported. LOCK THEM UP.

White House officials have begun examining emails associated with a third and previously unreported email account on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s private domain, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Hundreds of emails have been sent since January from White House addresses to accounts on the Kushner family domain, these people said. Many of those emails went not to Kushner’s or Ivanka Trump’s personal addresses but to an account they both had access to and shared with their personal household staff for family scheduling.

The emails — which include nonpublic travel documents, internal schedules and some official White House materials —were in many cases sent from Ivanka Trump, her assistant Bridges Lamar and others who work with the couple in the White House. The emails to the third account were largely sent from White House accounts but occasionally came from other private accounts, one of these people said.

The existence of additional accounts on the family domain beyond the two personal accounts used by Kushner and Ivanka Trump and reported earlier raises new questions about the extent of personal email use by the couple during their time as White House aides. Their use of private email accounts for White House business also raises concerns about the security of potentially sensitive government documents, which have been forwarded to private accounts. The family has declined to say what privacy measures have been placed on the domain, but a person familiar with the setup said some security measures were taken when it was installed.

Many of the emails came from Ivanka Trump’s assistant and included work-related “data,” according to a person familiar with the exchanges. Such messages were sent “daily,” this person added.

“They’ve pretty much been using it since they got here,” this person said.