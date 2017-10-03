Taylor Swift sent a floral arrangement to one of the survivors of the Vegas Massacre

At this point, I feel like I’m the only person in the country who hasn’t received flowers from Taylor Swift! Taylor has been sending flowers to everybody! Well, everybody but Katy Perry and me. She’s probably even sent flowers to Harry Styles, God knows. Anyway, Taylor used Twitter to offer condolences in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, tweeting this message:

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Most performers and musicians offered similar sentiments on social media. This reminds me a bit of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in England several months back – the idea that concert-goers are being targeted is a gut-punch for all musical performers. With Ariana, it felt like little girls were the targets specifically because they were just girls, enjoying their girlhood and dancing and being merry. With the Vegas massacre, the motivation about why these concert-goers were being targeted specifically is still in the air.

As I said, Taylor didn’t just offer condolences online. She also sent flowers to one of the survivors, a LA police officer named Kimberlee Binder. Binder had gone to the Route 91 Harvest Festival as a civilian, for fun, to enjoy the music. She was apparently shot in the knee and she is recovering. Taylor sent Binder a beautiful arrangement. This was thoughtful and nice.

Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect. 🌻💐🌹🌸🌺🌷 A post shared by Kimberlee Rae Binder (@kimberleeb88) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT