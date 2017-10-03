Taylor Swift sent a floral arrangement to one of the survivors of the Vegas Massacre

At this point, I feel like I’m the only person in the country who hasn’t received flowers from Taylor Swift! Taylor has been sending flowers to everybody! Well, everybody but Katy Perry and me. She’s probably even sent flowers to Harry Styles, God knows. Anyway, Taylor used Twitter to offer condolences in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, tweeting this message:
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017
Most performers and musicians offered similar sentiments on social media. This reminds me a bit of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in England several months back – the idea that concert-goers are being targeted is a gut-punch for all musical performers. With Ariana, it felt like little girls were the targets specifically because they were just girls, enjoying their girlhood and dancing and being merry. With the Vegas massacre, the motivation about why these concert-goers were being targeted specifically is still in the air.
As I said, Taylor didn’t just offer condolences online. She also sent flowers to one of the survivors, a LA police officer named Kimberlee Binder. Binder had gone to the Route 91 Harvest Festival as a civilian, for fun, to enjoy the music. She was apparently shot in the knee and she is recovering. Taylor sent Binder a beautiful arrangement. This was thoughtful and nice.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I can’t really hate if it offered anyone a small amount of solace. But I wish mainstream country folks would start talking seriously about gun safety and control. If a big name would be brave and speak out I think it would help start the dialogue. This is the time. I really feel like it could be different this time, tides are turning but we need a wave.
Agreed. The attitude that it’s solely the fault of the shooter and it couldn’t have been prevented is maddening. We’re all complicit in this system unless we work to change it.
I’m much more cynical. I’m pretty sure if a big name country music star came forward against guns all the gun lovers would rabidly attack and ban them and their music. Just as they are trying to do with the NFL. ‘Murica!
I disagree. I think they would easily turn on them no matter how big the name. Look what happened to the Dixies.
I’m sure they would get lots of hate but they would also change and soften some hearts in the process. We need a country Jimmy Kimmel moment.
To be fair the Dixie Chicks trashed W in another country and it didn’t seem particularly thought out. (I admire them for it, don’t get me wrong). The good thing about Trump’s incompetence of leadership is that there is a huge void for the right voice to fill. On healthcare it was Jimmy Kimmel (mostly a non political bro until his son got sick). Who will step up?
THAT!
I posted it earlier, but it was deleted.
The guitarist from the Josh Abbott Band has posted about changing his mind on the 2nd Amendment. He said that he used to be a strong supporter of the 2nd amendment, but not he can’t express how wrong he was.
He said that their security team had guns that day, but they were STILL helpless in the face of a person with that much fire power. He said they might be mistaken for the shooter, so they could do nothing. (Of course, they were also too far away from the gunman to fire back). He expresses regret for having to have friends in danger in order for him to see how wrong he was.
I love that.. but I hate that it took a personal experience for him to see the light. We need MORE artists, MORE big names, MORE hearts to change.. its good business, really. I know I’m too scared to go to a concert right now.
Annabelle Bronstein–Off topic, but I was thinking about your name and why it was so familiar. Just remembered the SATC reference!
That’s nice, no shade here.
+1
I’m sorry, smack me, but I just can’t with her! Something about this feels “look-at-me!” It’s like Taylor has to publically attach herself to every tragedy as the considerate, compassionate savior. She knew damn well they would tweet about it. And was it really her, or her publicist? Sorry, I just can’t with Taylor.
Yes, this was a tragedy. Not saying that. Instead of sending flowers, maybe Taylor should start talking about gun control, since she has such a large platform. That would have the greater positive impact for humanity as a whole, not just her reputation.
I agree. Do I think she’s a horrible person for doing this? Of course not. But I’m sick of seeing her name attached to every tradegy, yet the girl stands for nothing publicly. No one would judge her if she didn’t send anything, and I get that this is a nice gesture, but she has made people question her every motive. She needs a damn break from the public.
Same. She seemed to offer condolences or aid for some issues like what happened to TX and LV, but why nothing for Puerto Rico?
She doesn’t announce any of her donations. Usually people tweet about it. So you can’t say she didn’t do anything for Puerto RIco just because no one tweeted about it.
It’s like crazy. If someone tweets about it, the mobs goes SHE IS JUST DOING IT FOR ATTENTION WHY IS SHE MAKING THIS TRAGEDY ABOUT HER. And if no one tweets about it, the mob goes ” WHY DIDN’T SHE HELP XYZ?”
I never see anyone question any other celebrity like this…. like serious.. would anyone be angry if a victim tweeted they got flowers from angelina jolie?
@Jaime NO ONE would have asked where Taylor Swift was after this tradegy. Or after the hurricanes. Because no one was thinking of her. It’s not expected of her to do anything. I see that reasoning from her fans a lot, where they think she’s damned if she does/doesn’t. No one has wondered where Angelina Jolie (or whoever) has been during these tradegies, because if she does anything (not that I expect her to), its private. This girl links herself to anything that gives her publicity, but doesn’t stand for anything. It’s frustrating.
She tweeted about LV. But she didn’t for PR. Why the selective public condolences? Not that her intentions are racially motivated, but she already has a lot of white supremacists as fans. Speaking up for a largely white related event (LV) but not the other (PR) just leaves a very bad impression to me, an ethnic person. It’s 2017. Remaining neutral is no longer an option. And remaining neutral only reeks of white privilege. Criticism is nothing when as a white person, she can live in comfort that her rights and humanity aren’t being directly affected every single day.
To question why people constantly criticize: its because she politicized her platform a few years ago. Now, when crises after crises happens, she remains stone silent and never ever speaking up politically. She remains, as ever, neutral. Flowers and money will not, cannot, make any difference. These problems get the bandied treatment, but newer events will rip the band aid open all over again. Speaking up, using your powerful platform will. It’s past time she worries about how people see her. She may not have wanted to politicized her platform any longer, but why is it so hard? Arianna spoke up on many issues and I’ve seen people rip her yo pieces with mean trolling words. Hell, she may have paid for it in Manchester. But, she’s “just a popstar” too. But yet, she used her voice and her platform for good. So did Gaga. So did even her nemesis Katy Perry. It’s past time people STILL look at Taylor as a victim of meanie comments. Every popstar is. But they know they have a voice and they use it. They aren’t afraid. Not like Taylor.
People can be selective about what they choose to speak out about. Recall that this is a country music festival and so I imagine for artists and especially one having her roots in country music it was something she felt more compelled to tweet about. But it doesn’t mean she’s not doing something for PR. And I’m NOT a TS apologist at all. It just kind of makes sense.
@ RED NO ONE? the person i was replying to was asking why she helped tx and LV and not Puerto Rico.
She gave flowers to people, that no one would know about if those people didn’t tweet about it. What is she suppose to do, send flowers with directions “DO NOT TWEET ABOUT ME”?
Why does she have to stand for anything. She is a pop star, not some super educated scholar. Why would anyone take the word of a pop star? People that look to celebrities for opinion is why there are so many anti vaccine people and is causing diseases that should have died out to come back. Because they listen to some celebrity with no medical background instead of the whole entire medical community. If you want educated opinions about gun control, talk to people that studies statistics about gun violence not some pop star who probably never even seen a gun before.
@Jammypants THIS. As an ethnic minority I also can’t help but feel disheartened by Taylor’s choice to remain apolitical during politically trying times, when she previously politicized her platform. She’s for women when it’s not controversial to be, but doesn’t speak up when it is. She’s vocal about helping certain kinds of victims, but silent about other kinds. The discrepancy speaks for itself.
People ask why Taylor has to be political, and I agree that it’s her right not to talk about politics. It’s a business decision to protect her bottomline, since she has a healthy portion of white supremacists in her fan base who are very vocal over social media about their support.
But just as it’s her right to remain apolitical, it’s my right to criticize her choice for placing business interests over what she says her ethics are. She’s big enough to be successful without the white supremacist fans, but she chooses not to alienate them so that she doesn’t have to suffer any marginal losses.
I say this as someone who’s been a longtime fan of her music and business. I followed her brand management growing up. I have a lot of respect for how she’s developed her career to become #1 in the pyramid of pop. But I don’t have respect for this.
Jamie, its odd that her donations are announced though.
There are plenty of celebs who donate privately and it’s not heard about, just rumoured – example Keanu Reeves. Very few people knew about how much George Michael was giving away until he died.
With Taylor quite often it’s announced by the charity or organisation. Eg her donation to African Parks, posted on their twitter account: https://twitter.com/AfricanParks/status/764273905263583233
I have no doubt that the donation is dependent on it being announced, and that’s how her pr works. I can’t criticise her charitable donations, but I do criticise her motives.
And I find her silence on Puerto Rico very telling: it’s like she doesn’t want to offend her white, conservative fanbase.
Agreed. It just has such a weird vibe to me. Nobody has a sore throat or was crowned prom queen, a MASSACRE just took place. It seems so trivial to send daisies to a person in the wake of mass carnage and horror. THIS would be the time to step it up and broadcast a thoughtful message about gun control or at least make one of those large monetary donations she loves to be famous for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i cant think of a single donation that she has made that was announced by her. So i can only assume some of her donations don’t get publicized because no one tweeted about it.
She did, for the Louisiana flooding.
I won’t smack you, and I’m not a TS fan but I don’t get this anger towards her at times like this, she’s shown repeatedly to do kind deeds for others during tragedies. Good for her. She doesn’t have to do anything at all beyond tweeting condolences like a lot of other celebrities.
So what if she gets added publicity from it? People love the drama/entertainment she brings but she gets side eye over every kind deed. If it where anyone else, people would be like, cool, that’s nice.
Anger is the absolutely wrong word. Just not impressed, nor fooled, by her obvious PR. In my opinion, at this point, if she truly wanted to “help”, she would use her considerable platform to stand for something.
+1
THIS! I thought I was alone on this one but…. just can’t with her. There are much more representative actions she could take. I read she sent flowers and all I could this was “Wow, ALL that?!” Call me cynical, but start a serious debate on gun control would do much better. To me, this is just one more cynical play for her act.
I strongly disagree. If we can’t allow people to do KIND things for others during TRAGEDIES, then we are truly f*cked as a society.
Let’s let people do nice things for one another. We need it right now.
Not today, Satan. Not today.
lol, how did you read my mind….how?
Thanks for the chuckle!
I’m just like, girl-sit.down.
Yeah, flowers are very nice. But use your damn platform to stand for something. You are the biggest pop star in the world. Have some damn balls! Even I can’t Ariadna Grande has publicy advocated for gun control.
All Princess Snakey cares about is money!
Hella disappointing!
Agree. And you have 2 private planes that you use to go grocery shopping (or parade BFs around the world). Pack them with supplies and send them to Puerto Rico.
THEN I’d be impressed.
#guncontrol #standforsomething
And when she did everyone would brand her an attention whore. just like they do when she donates money. or, frankly, anything. literally anything.
Nope. I’m not about to argue about this today. These people have probably gone through one of the most tragic and horrific moments of their lives. If they tweet that a gesture as simple as flowers has helped in some way make them feel a little bit better, I’m not at all about to argue with people who hate someone so much that they not only click on every article about her, know more personal details about her life than actual fans and can find something evil and wrong in making someone smile.
To some people this isn’t about the victims, it’s about vilifying someone at all cause. The person with the flowers felt the gesture was touching. So that’s all that matters to me.
Taylor Swift is problematic in many ways, but she’s always been charitable and I will not bash her for this.
Yes. I don’t really follow her or care about her one way or another. But I can’t expend the energy to get angry that she sent flowers to someone instead of doing x, y, or z.
Yeah, I don’t get how you bash someone for sending flowers. Geez.
I agree. I don’t think people realize they are actually telling people not to make kind gestures to victims of tragedy. We actually need to encourage people, all people, your faves and your least faves, to show some compassion for their fellow human beings.
A lovely and kind gesture by Taylor.
The Tweet said it was one of several bouquets that she sent to the injured officer and her colleagues at the Police Station. The off-duty officer and her fellow cops appreciated it. I’m all for anything that provide solace after this horrific attack.
Really nice!
Nope, not enough. We all need to stop with sending our condolences or flowers or other meaningless crap. All of that wouldn’t bring back the people who died or help their families. We need to all step up( including celebrities) and advocate for stricter gun laws in this country.
In order to purchase a gun:
1)You should be required to pass a extensive gun safety and training class and then pass a written exam to get a license.
2) You should have to have a mental evaluation.
3)Guns should have to be registered and be in an interstate database which limits the amount of guns purchased.
4) No automatic or semiautomatic weapon should be sold to any civilian.
5)Ammunition purchases should also be registered in an interstate database with the limit on amount purchased.
6)Silencers, body armor piercing bullets, etc should all be illegal for a civilian.
7) Guns and ammo should not be sold in Walmart or like stores but in fully licensed stores who they and their employees have gone thru extensive training.
8) No one convicted of any felony or violent misdemeanor should be allowed to purchase or possess a weapon.
9)Continued education should be required for the license to be renewed.
10) Any politician being bought by the NRA or any like organization should not be allowed.
This is just what an uneducated civilian can come with, our politicians should and could do better. We need to fight for this and not just send condolences and crappy flowers.
nice gesture. Now do more. Use your platform, use your voice, use the power you hold over your stans to do some good. Tell them to vote, to urge their politicians to strengthen our gun control laws, tell them prayers are great but actions speak louder than words! Dammit Taylor you remained silent during the election but now is the time to speak the F up. Stop being nice and speak up. Your stans will listen
Why should she? She’s a pop star who makes catchy music . You really think Taylor speaking up is going to change a thing ?
She doesnt have to, but don’t pretend to care and then not give a crap about doing something to help change things so this doesn’t continue to happen.
pretty sure you can care about innocent victims while not giving a shit about politics.
You mean like she was selling this whole feminist image over the last few years?! Right
I for one am tired of celebrities deeming themselves politicians (see Donald Trump) so I’m fine for pop singers to stay pop singers. She’s not obligated to be political. And I would really loathe a world where people make political decisions based on anything a celebrity had to say.
@ originaltessa I agree. I mean the last time people listen to a celebrity’s opinion. We ended up with a anti vaccine movement that is causing almost died out diseases to come back
What a lovely gesture! I can’t understand the negative comments about this .
She sent flowers ! What a horrible witch..
Maybe it’s because I’m a huge fan and she was lovely to me when I met her and seemed to really care about her fans, I just don’t get the hate . Save it for celebrities who deserve it ..
Sure she was lovely to you but just imagine if she sent YOU flowers.
I mean, then you’d have a REAL reason to hate her.
@Kitten, LOL!
More flower-sending.
I can’t believe her cats just sit back and allow this to happen!!!
Terrible woman. May she rot in hell for all eternity.
LOL
I bet the recipient had ALLERGIES. She was trying to poison their AIR.
Maybe it’s the cats behind all this, Kitten. I know mine can be tiny evil geniuses when it suits them. They’re clearly attempting to get her in trouble so she doesn’t have to travel anymore.
Those furry little saboteurs have done it again!!
I think I love Kitten..lol
Hate because she sent flowers? The one thing I find admirable about her is she has been donating and giving back her entire career. She was one of the only celebrities to donate to Louisiana when it had one of the worst floods in its history. She donated more than once. People talk about all the hate that our psycho president has created but instead of countering that they just add on to the hate for someone who had the nerve to send some flowers?
I don’t think anyone’s hating her for sending flowers, but her pr and her motives
I know she’s done problematic things , but she has a good heart. I mean she didn’t need to talk me for more then a few seconds when I met her but she did, she had a real conversation with me . Not all pop stars would do much beyond a “hello ” and a photo .
She sent flowers to people who have been through the worst thing imaginable, it’s a kind thing to do.
I guarantee if it was a celebrity everyone liked here the comments would be nothing but praise.
It’s not really about hating Taylor or making it political. It is about us as Americans sending our condolences, praying, or sending flowers and then after a couple of days we move on. We all need to step up and do something so that these senseless preventable massacres stop happening. Nothing will change and instead will get worse if we don’t.
Taylor’s the girl in school that wants to be popular and wants to be liked by everybody. She will not stir the waters unless you are attacking her personally, then and only then will she scream from the rooftop (Nicki Minaj tweet, Katy Perry Bad Blood). Faux-feminism favored her and was a prop for her transition from country to pop, that’s the only reason she got behind it, and even then, it was her idea of it. I don’t see her ever getting behind gun control let alone speaking up about it coz she is too afraid of alienating her country fans or at least their parents. Just as she didn’t speak up for Hillary nor support BLM (or even ALM). This was honestly disappointing. You have a voice but your answer to everything is flowers?
She does have a habit of sending terribly ugly flowers.
Yeah roses and daisies are sooooo ugly 🙄
As a professional florist, I think these flowers are hideous and would never let them be sent out of my studio. But if you love cheap roses and gerberas then thats your prerogative
SpareRib, I’m also a professional florist, and while the sentiment was nice, and Taylor can only get as good as the designer, my first reaction was to cringe at the design and the product. You can become a bit of a snob in the high end floral business. But, again, very nice gesture and I’m sure many people really got a lift from it.
Some of you people are insane and expect so much from her. God forbid she does something nice. You expect everything from her short of bringing dead people back. Get your priorities checked.
#BlueLivesMatter
I was thinking about that angle too. Why did she sent it to the police? But this really isnt the time to think so much about Taylor Swifts politics.
Because maybe that’s an easy address to get? Or is she supposed to hunt down every person’s name and address that was there/in the hospital? She probably heard of this person on the news … seriously, the level of nit-picking on this woman is insane (and no, I am NOT a fan).
Yup, it was my first thought but then I was like, does it matter at this point with everything going on? No, it doesn’t, but I’m glad to know I wasn’t alone in thinking that is screamed #BlueLivesMatter
why attack during ariana is called terrorism and this is being called mass shooting?
NRS 239C.030 “Act of terrorism”
defined.
1. “Act of terrorism” means any act
that involves the use or attempted use of
sabotage, coercion or violence which is
intended to:
(a) Cause great bodily harm or death to
the general population;
Why are you being biased kisar? smh
It IS terrorism and that shooter IS a terrorist.
People seem hesitant to call anything terrorism anymore it seems. President Obama was kind of famous for never calling something terrorism, when it clearly was. I don’t know why that was, or what the guidelines are to deem something terrorism. I think if it’s politically or religiously motivated terror, you’re more likely to hear it referred to that way.
Terrorism – an attack with the purpose of causing terror to those not at the event.
Mass shooting – shooting a bunch of people for the purpose of killing those people.
I don’t think this is consider a terrorist attack. My opinon has nothing to do with guy’s color or religion. So far they haven’t found any indication that he did this to terrorize the public (that could change as they find more information). He’s dead, we don’t anticipate anymore mass shooting linking to this incident. So this is not a terrorist attack. In general, people are sad and shocked, but no one is afraid to go outside because they think there might be another attack. so yes not a terrorist attack
My opinion anyways.
I can’t with the continued outrage. Let’s just enjoy when people are kind & nice to one another.
Right?! Stop the hate! PERIOD!
https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund
So I guess you all must have already donated to the victims fund since you are so critical of Taylor and how she hasn’t done enough., right? Right?!RIGHT?!?!?!
Sweet of her to send flowers. It starts with just one random act of kindness. Now if everyone would pay it forward and get positive energy flowing, instead of this bashing, think how much better we would all be.
So going by the actual victim’s account Taylor did enough. I’m sorry that it wasn’t enough for some of you, because this is all about you all apparently.
