Ivanka & Don Trump Jr. were very close to felony indictments in 2012

I hope the end of Donald Trump’s “presidency” comes swiftly and brutally. I hope it involves cuffs being placed on the baby fists, and the orange monster being frog-marched through a bigly scrum of international media. And when the end comes, I hope – nay, I know – it will involve his oldest children, Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka. There are two important Trump-related stories to discuss. One, you know how Don Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and various Russian operatives during the campaign? Well, Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher also met with the same Russian woman during a trip to Moscow. Rohrabacher is believed by some to be one of the Republicans on Putin’s payroll. Rohrabacher also believes that Julian Assange isn’t doing Russia’s work (huh) and now General Kelly won’t let Rohrabacher meet with Trump. Lock him up!

Meanwhile, Pro Publica has done an extensive investigation into an ordeal involving the Trump family. Between 2010 to 2012, Don Jr. and Ivanka were being investigated by the Manhattan DA’s office for “misleading prospective buyers of units in the Trump SoHo, a hotel and condo development that was failing to sell,” a series of crimes which would have been felonies. Prosecuters even had email evidence in which Ivanka and Don Jr. are coordinating about the false information they are going to give prospective buyers, and discussing how to cover their tracks because they’re knowingly lying to brokers, buyers and the media. ProPublica writes: “There was ‘no doubt’ that the Trump children ‘approved, knew of, agreed to, and intentionally inflated the numbers to make more sales,’ one person who saw the emails told us. ‘They knew it was wrong.’” So why weren’t charges ever brought against Ivanka and Don Jr.? Because Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, was brought in to make some kind of deal with the DA. The deal involved Kasowitz donating tens of thousands of dollars to the DA’s campaign. The DA eventually “overruled” his own prosecuters who wanted to charge Ivanka and Don Jr. You can read the full piece here.

You know what this reminds me of? How much f–king money Republicans spent investigating Hillary and Bill Clinton’s finances during Bill’s presidency. There was even an independent counsel – people forget that Ken Starr’s original objective was to investigate the “Whitewater deal,” which in case you forgot, was a big nothing. If only people cared enough to pay attention to the shady deals of Republicans in general, and the Trumps in particular.

