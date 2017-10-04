Ivanka & Don Trump Jr. were very close to felony indictments in 2012

I hope the end of Donald Trump’s “presidency” comes swiftly and brutally. I hope it involves cuffs being placed on the baby fists, and the orange monster being frog-marched through a bigly scrum of international media. And when the end comes, I hope – nay, I know – it will involve his oldest children, Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka. There are two important Trump-related stories to discuss. One, you know how Don Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and various Russian operatives during the campaign? Well, Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher also met with the same Russian woman during a trip to Moscow. Rohrabacher is believed by some to be one of the Republicans on Putin’s payroll. Rohrabacher also believes that Julian Assange isn’t doing Russia’s work (huh) and now General Kelly won’t let Rohrabacher meet with Trump. Lock him up!

Meanwhile, Pro Publica has done an extensive investigation into an ordeal involving the Trump family. Between 2010 to 2012, Don Jr. and Ivanka were being investigated by the Manhattan DA’s office for “misleading prospective buyers of units in the Trump SoHo, a hotel and condo development that was failing to sell,” a series of crimes which would have been felonies. Prosecuters even had email evidence in which Ivanka and Don Jr. are coordinating about the false information they are going to give prospective buyers, and discussing how to cover their tracks because they’re knowingly lying to brokers, buyers and the media. ProPublica writes: “There was ‘no doubt’ that the Trump children ‘approved, knew of, agreed to, and intentionally inflated the numbers to make more sales,’ one person who saw the emails told us. ‘They knew it was wrong.’” So why weren’t charges ever brought against Ivanka and Don Jr.? Because Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, was brought in to make some kind of deal with the DA. The deal involved Kasowitz donating tens of thousands of dollars to the DA’s campaign. The DA eventually “overruled” his own prosecuters who wanted to charge Ivanka and Don Jr. You can read the full piece here.

You know what this reminds me of? How much f–king money Republicans spent investigating Hillary and Bill Clinton’s finances during Bill’s presidency. There was even an independent counsel – people forget that Ken Starr’s original objective was to investigate the “Whitewater deal,” which in case you forgot, was a big nothing. If only people cared enough to pay attention to the shady deals of Republicans in general, and the Trumps in particular.

55 Responses to “Ivanka & Don Trump Jr. were very close to felony indictments in 2012”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Shysty grifter assh*les. Just like Dad.

    Reply
  2. naomipaige says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

    SCUM! The whole lot of them are SCUM!!! They need to be locked up ASAP, before they do any more damage.

    Reply
  3. Ninks says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:26 am

    How much of this whole shitshow could have been avoided if the DA hadn’t taken the money and prosecuted Precious and Bigly Jr in 2012?

    Reply
  4. Alix says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:26 am

    The sad and most infuriating thing is that he and his children won’t be out of the office until the end of his presidency. Possibly, even until his second term. No one believed he would win yet he did and a lot of people genuinely support him.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Cross-reference the unfolding revelations about Facebook ads targeted to particular voting districts in Wisconsin and Michigan. People were ready to be influenced by that message, but it was still outside interference that suppressed the vote or gained him active votes. Yes, a lot of people genuinely support him and that’s a statement about America. But it was nudged along by his campaign’s data analytics team (with ties to moneybags Robert Mercer) and a very intelligent team of Russians.

      Reply
  5. Beth says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Why is it taking so long for this to be over? It’s looking like Tiffany is really lucky that none of her criminal siblings wanted anything to do with her

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Did she have some more work done on her nose? In the photo with her brother, her nose looks much different from the photo above taken a few months later. She is entering “ Kardashian Nose” territory.
    I predict she and Jared will head back to New York before the end of the year. They will not be dragged down if they can avoid it.

    Reply
  7. HH says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:30 am

    At the end of this exhausting ordeal, no one but Barron should be excused for being publicly scorned. I’m taking a scorched earth policy to the entire Trump Administration. I want this investigation to end so epicly that no one in the Administration can keep their jobs. It’s going to have to be an entirely new set of people.

    Reply
  8. boredblond says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:37 am

    This certainly wasn’t the first time they were ‘close’ to being indicted..why didn’t anyone bother with these records two years ago

    Reply
  9. klc says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Wow! They are all a pack of criminals every last one of them. The only part I am side eyeing is the dismissal of HRC’s crimes. Come on now, she has done all of the same stuff.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:40 am

      She conspired to defraud people into buying condos in order to keep herself afloat financially then paid off a DA to avoid prosecution? Really? Show me the receipts.

      It’s gonna take a long time to deprogram people imapcted by the actual fake news. That would be news from dubious sources that exaggerated or flat out lied about Hillary’s “scandals”.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:17 am

      Oh stuff it. Hillary has been one of the most throughly investigated people in the history of time. She hasn’t done squat.

      Name a grift or a con, though, and this idiot tribe of orange people has. And the media didn’t even take a dang peek!

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:06 am

      The Republican party has spent 25 years and over $100 million of our tax dollars investigating Hillary Clinton’s “crimes” and they have found nothing. I side-eye anyone who accuses Hillary Clinton of crimes. Leave the woman alone and stop wasting my money.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:06 am

  10. Mermaid says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Lock them all up!!! Beyond disgusted at this point. How the hell do these two have security clearances?

    Reply
  11. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:56 am

    All of the Republican leadership know that this congressman and Trump are paid by Vlad. The Speaker of the HOuse, the Majority Whip of the House, the Majority Leader of the Senate and the Republican base. They know! They know, yet they continue to hand our country over to her person that doesn’t wish it well. How can they, with a straight face stand up and talk about peaceful protests not being patriotic? They are turning a blind eye to treason! They all knew and are all complicit.

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/mccarthy-trump-putin-pays_us_591cc97ce4b03b485cae64c2

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:36 am

      “How can they, with a straight face stand up and talk about peaceful protests not being patriotic?”

      To answer your question: their supporters are STUPID. They are STUPID, STUPID, STUPID. The Repubs know that and proceed accordingly.

      Reply
      • Radley says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:54 am

        This is the end result of more than 40 years of programming people using the us versus them strategy.

        First, encourage fear and resentment of all the ‘others’. Next attack social programs as ‘welfare state’ stuff all the others are getting while you, poor oppressed white soul, do all the work. Then indoctrinate them into a knee jerk form of bumper sticker patriotism in which these newly minted super patriots cannot name more than two Constitutional amendments or recognize a passage from the Declaration of Independence. After that, tell them education and knowledge makes you godless and elitist.

        And voila! You’ve got a vulnerable electorate ready to be manipulated into believing literally anything. It’s a stunningly evil plan that worked beautifully. The right wing politicians claim our democracy is the greatest even as they actively and knowingly undermine it.

      • WingKingdom says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:38 am

        Radley, that was absolutely chilling and spot on. Thank you for laying it out like that.

      • Lorelai says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:41 am

        Oh my god Radley, you completely nailed it in one paragraph. Horrifying and true.

  12. Eric says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Don’t overlook the firing of all the US Attorneys General. That was used to get rid of Preet.
    Mueller and Schneiderman are closing in Bigly on Emperor Zero and his cohorts.

    It’s going to be a wonderful Christmas Season!!

    Reply
  13. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:17 am

    And in late November 2016 post election Javanka re-routed their campaign/government emails to the Trump organization computers.

    Scummy Jared and Grifter Barbie are colluding with Putin and Russian oligarchs to enrich themselves and their businesses and will sell off every bit of Amertican integrity and democracy they can get their grimey little hands on. It’s deliberate and they fully understand that it’s illegal. They only do what’s good for them. The grifter trait is strong all the way down to Barbie not caring about stealing other people’s words and work as her own as she did with her book. Their craven instinct to steal money, ideas, work is inbred. drump is fully behind this.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:03 am

      She and Jared also both got hit with fines for filing their ethics forms late. And after trying to steal credit for Obama’s STEM initiatives last week, she’s trying to steal credit for what Jill Biden and Michelle Obama did for military spouses this week.

      Reply
      • Indiana Joanna says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:13 am

        Javanka, drump are clueless, adrift in understanding how to be high minded people. So they appropriate behavior, ideas and programs that were conceived and belong to the Obamas. But there is such a jarring disconnect when they try to be noble because they are so evil and amoral. They can’t wash off or cover up their stench of depravity.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 4, 2017 at 2:14 pm

        Grrrr, she pisses me off!

        I knew that she was trying to take credit for the STEM initiatives when it was Obama’s program, but sadly, I saw very few news organizations pointing that out.

  14. Sansa says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    , I can’t imagine pressuring buyers to up sell units, (I.e. the million dollar studios sold out, we only have the 3 million 2 bedrooms left) isn’t the kind on thing done all the time. Not saying it’s right, but reading the details these two crossed the line when less then 15 percent sold buyers would be entitled to back out and no due diligence was done. They are Liars

    Reply
  15. Radley says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    This family’s comeuppance is long overdue. May their downfall be spectacular.

    Pretty amazing that a family with so many skeletons would think a pivot into politics and public service would be a good idea. Their collective stupidity, arrogance and derangement will be their undoing. Can’t wait.

    Reply
  16. Ams says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:06 am

    In the end of starrs investigation, the only person charged with a crime was his spokesperson for lying about leaking info to the press!!! Well done guys. #factcheck

    Reply
  17. DiamondGirl says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

    It’s a story like this that makes me furious that a District Attorney (or its equivalent) is a political position. They should NOT be able to be influenced like that.

    Reply
  18. nikzilla says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:46 am

    this is not happening fast enough.

    Reply
  19. Tx_mom says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I prefer to imagine it all ending with someone having to be talked out from under his desk.

    Reply
  20. vavavoom says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    I just recently caught up with the show Scandal after missing two seasons. And I thought that was far fetched and ‘scandalous’ . Seriously, the real White House seems worse!!

    Reply
  21. Twinkle says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’ve always said she’s the most insidious of all the Trumps. The packaging looks pretty and polished. Inside, it’s a blackened swamp for a heart.

    Reply
  22. Nacho_friend says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Dumb Canadian here – how is it legal for the DA to say they won’t prosecute unless you fund my campaign?

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      The drumps bribed the Manhattan DA to close down the investigation against Grifter Barbie and Eric. The DA ultimately was “gifted” (rhymes with grifted) a $50,000 campaign donation through the drump lawyer after the DA made a very public show of returning a previous $25,000 campaign donation. Apparently the revelation is just coming to light. I strongly suspect years from now hundreds of reports about the drumps and their attorneys bribing everyone will come out. Their attorneys are famous for being mob connected.

      The obscene thing is that drump in his usual deflection accused President Obama of bribing someone to investigate him. So you know that is what drump does himself on a regular basis. What you get from drump is a real world example of mobster behaviour at every turn.

      Reply
  23. Tess says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    This is pretty sickening…

    Reply
  24. why? says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Burr and Warner gave an interview in which Burr stated that the Senate is wrapping up their Trump Russian investigation. Doesn’t this seem too early? He said that he can’t rule out collusion. After all the information they saw and the people they talked to, he knows that there is collusion. This just sounds like Burr is trying to appease the Dotard. Don’t forget that Burr is one of those people who the Dotard asked to dispel the reports that he wasn’t colluding with the Russians. I was hoping that Burr would do the right thing, but as we can see Burr is just another puppet who is trying to protect the Dotard.

    Burr said that the Russians’ didn’t mess with the votes, but how does he know this when the election machines weren’t examined for hacking? He completely ignored those reports about them hacking voter systems in 21 states.

    Reply
  25. SoyFrappe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Family of racketeers.

    Reply
  26. why? says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    When is enough going to be enough for the GOP?

    Reply
  27. jana says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I hope that chinless wonder and his Pebbles Flintstone sounding sister go to prison, along with their lunatic of a dad. This entire family is the very definition of evil.

    Reply

