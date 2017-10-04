People: Kim Cattrall ‘killed’ SATC3 & now she’s ‘trying to distract’ from it

You guys, I cannot BELIEVE that one of the biggest gossip-dramas this week is about Sex and the City and Kim Cattrall versus Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s like it’s 2003 all over again! Anyway, we learned last week, from SJP, that the SATC3 movie would not be happening. SJP didn’t blame anyone directly in her interview with Extra, but that same day, the Daily Mail had an exclusive in which “unnamed sources” ripped into Kim Cattrall as the sole holdout. The DM made Cattrall sound like a diva looking for more money, etc, and that Kim had kept demanding more and more stuff for her honor of her participation. Cattrall gave an interview this week where she name-checked SJP and basically made it sound like Sarah Jessica was the one leaking all of this negative and dishonest sh-t. Kim said her answer had always been “no” to a third movie and that she was done with the Samantha character. Well, I guess “sources” are still super-mad, because check out this People Mag piece:
Since Sex and City star and series producer Sarah Jessica Parker announced Thursday that hopes for a third film were officially dashed, tensions surrounding the protracted cast negotiations have come to light. As sources tell PEOPLE, the fashion-forward quartet have never been close. “It’s no secret that the women have had their issues over the years.” says a source. “They are all very talented. But I don’t think it’s ever been easy.”
On Monday, Kim Cattrall took a dig at Parker, 52, while being interviewed by Piers Morgan, saying “she could have been nicer.” Parker hasn’t commented publicly on Cattrall’s decision to not take part in further Sex and the City films, only telling Extra on Thursday that any possibility of a third movie is officially “over.”
Cattrall has slammed reports that her demands led to the movie being shelved. But another source close to the situation maintains to PEOPLE that Cattrall’s comments are diverting attention from the key issue: “Kim is trying to distract from what this is about — which is this: Kim killed the movie,” says the source. Cattrall has claimed that she has refused to board a third film since 2016, but the source tells PEOPLE she “was negotiating as recently as this summer” to join the movie. (Studio Warner Bros. has not commented.)
For the love of God, Sarah Jessica. Let it go. I mean, I get it – you want to beat this dead horse for the next thirty years. There’s a lot of money to be made, not just from ticket receipts, but from what I imagine would be all of the designer tie-ins and sponsorships. Even if the film isn’t a hit, Sarah Jessica will be getting paid. But enough!! Personally, I believe both things can be true, that Kim was always saying no to a third film, and that she was talking to the studio about what the paycheck could be. Like, she was saying no, no, no, I don’t want to do it, but out of curiosity, how much would you pay me if I did it? Besides, why not take Kim’s suggestion and simply write out the Sam character? I mean, if this is just about money and some f–ked up notion of fan-service (bullsh-t), then why not just do a third film with Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda? And maybe add a new girl?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They could bring back Jennifer Hudson’s character. But also…these movies are terrible and they should let it die.
They will have to recast Mr Big too as Chris Noth said no to this malarkey back in the summer.
http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/chris-noth-on-mr-big-i-feel-like-weve-told-all-of-his-story-w493743
So why no media campaign against him?
Right? Thank you.
Yes, thank you!
Well, then the plot can be “Big left Carrie for Sam, now Carrie is plotting REVENGE” with appropriate outfits and shoes, of course.
Seriously, good on those two for pulling the plug, satc is ooooold and over.
Thank you. I suppose SJP was planning to write Mr. Big out of the third movie and making some excuse that he died or that he and Carrie got a divorce. We know that Cattrall is a much more important character to SATC than Mr. Big, but I agree with Cattrall that if SJP is desperate to get this horrendous movie made, kill off Cattrall as well. Don’t drag her through the mud because of her decision not to be in these horrible movies.
It is just pre-investment testing.
And my vote is, let this series rest.
Those were also my first and second thoughts. I’d love to have seen more of Hudson, but then again, I don’t want to see more of any of it!
I love Kim, SJP, all the actresses did a great job in their roles. Film 1 was great. Film 2 Awful.
I have a cynical theory on all of this sudden press on the film not happening and the infighting or not wanting to do it.
I think it could be a PR ploy, to drum up renewed interest, focus on actress warring factions -which may be real anyway) but which will end with the Studio and actresses gathering together in a few months ,announcing that all the actresses have come to an agreement and will do a film.
SATC would not be the same without Samantha. IMO
Loved the series.
Is SJP poor? Does she not have enough money? The show was about a different time in America. The post-911 seasons were terrible because our fascination and romance with New York changed. It’s over. Let the series go into cable syndication with some dignity. Geesh.
Wow, guess SJPs opportunities have dried up! I don’t have a horse in this race as I’ve never watched the show or movies …. but considering the last movie was supposedly not at all good, maybe Kim wants to leave the franchise on a high note?
It’s an extremely lucrative paycheck. No real shock that they want to come back for a 3rd.
“I don’t have a horse in this race”
I see what you did there… LOL
Was about to say the same thing!
lol!
I might be mistaken, but I read somewhere SJP is a co-producer by now. There’s a lot of realtively easy money to be made, but I believ Kim when she says that at 61, she wants to open a new chapter in her life. Makes sense to me.
I’m stunned that they actually had a script!
These movies might get bad reviews and have middling box-office, but they do well overseas and they constantly play on TV. So there is probably a lucrative bonus here for all involved, not to mention that fashion parade that is put on with the global premiers and the money made there.
My opinion of Kim just went up a notch. She’s smart enough not to beat a dead horse.
Mine too actually. I mean I didn’t really pay much attention before, but she’s right – she’s 61, and she doesn’t feel like doing this movie, so she doesn’t have to. SJP needs to find new opportunities to hock her crap
Hah !!
Yeah, good for Kim for knowing when enough is enough. I watched the first movie and it was meh so I didn’t even bother with the second movie, which I heard got bad reviews.
It honestly doesn’t reflect well on SJP for attacking Kim because she exercised her right to say no. Just respect her decision and move the eff on.
Yep, but I like her a lot anyway. Build her a statue imo. The second movie was enough trauma.
Like Kim I’ve loathed some of my past co-workers and jobs. I like to think that there is no amount of money that someone could throw at me that would make me dip my toe back into that toxic workplace. Good for Kim!
Kim killed this movie?
Well good freaking kill. I’m glad somebody put the franchise out of it’s misery.
SJP, stop trying to torture us with this BS film.
mine too.
Same. And I’ve always really liked her. I like SJP too but she needs to just let this shit go already.
As a SATC fan I can tell you Kim is not the only one who doesn’t want a 3rd movie. Actually, I am still trying to forget the 2 other ones.
Amen. I saw the first movie and have tried to strike it from my memory ever since. It was awful.
SJP is waaaay overestimating the appetite for a 3rd movie. It seems she’s using this to stir up a campaign. Enough already!
I too think it’s possible her agent was probing for the ” What’s the paycheck? but Kim’s not interested!” A smart agent will use that to peak interest in other projects.
I’m liking SJP less and less, and there wasn’t much to start with…
Hear, hear and Amen, sister.
I do feel badly for the crew that may have thought they had work lined up, absolutely….but projects get pushed/cancelled all the time. As for the big names? I just don’t care. The second movie was trash and this was a terrible idea. I don’t care whose fault it was…I already care less than when I started writing this comment.
Just let Kim have her fun and relax.
Maybe she doesn’t want to play a caricature of female sexual desire any more, SJP.
So much for SATC being for women supporting women, female empowerment, when there are leaks about what a bitch someone is for refusing to go with the group.
I’ve never liked SJP, and I didn’t like Carrie overly much either.
Kim can’t “kill” the movie. They are limited by their own creativity in how to make the movie without her.
I think Samantha was always the character who was given the most outrageous, risky, daring things to do and say. None of the others want to do that but they still want that element.
Enough with this petty inanity.
That Kim recognised a dying creature and helped put it out of its misery is entirely to her credit.
IMO if they are trying to make KC sound the bad guy here, they are failing. She said no, why would you force someone to do something she doesn’t want to do? And if she’s such an unpleasant person, wouldn’t you be glad she said no? She’s older than the other actresses and just doesn’t want to do it.
Seriously!!
Assuming Kim is right about these leaks coming from SJP, what exactly did she think would come of this? Passive aggressively publicly call out Kim and hope she would agree to the movie just to stop people from blaming her? Doesn’t seem like the best strategy and it obviously backfired.
SJP did the same thing during the last seasons of the show, and before the films. She really, really hated that Kim knew her worth and didn’t just back down in negotiations and keep up the pretense that it was the ‘Carrie show’.
Back then it kind of worked as far as PR went, she made Kim look difficult and sold herself as doing it for the fans, but there’s a lot less crazy SATC fans about now. These days it just comes off as mean and insecure on SJP’s part.
Thanks for the info! I didn’t realize she has done this in the past too, which is a bummer. It makes it even harder to buy into the whole female empowerment angle the show and movies go for.
I saw this comment on a thread on Facebook and think it sums it up perfectly.
“3 of them were treated like stage hands and one was treated like a Queen when it was an ensemble cast. 2 being okay with their treatment doesn’t mean the 3rd one has to be. The show is about empowerment and women in charge and now that one is empowering herself and not signing up to swab SJP decks again, she’s a bitch, and hates the fans?”
What a night-mare.
I said this in the other thread, but Kim did everyone a favor.
The first movie was Carrie getting sh*t on by Big for the 10,987 time and still taking him back because of a shoe closet. And the second film was about white women going full white women in Abu Dhabi.
I can’t even imagine what crap they cooked up for the third film.
“The first movie was Carrie getting sh*t on by Big for the 10,987 time and still taking him back because of a shoe closet.”
Perfection. SJP seems not to realize that her character went from being quirky and cute to full on distasteful.
Good for Kim. My gosh it’s over.
I think killing of Samantha and having the rest deal with that would work as the main plot. And have some other plots like maybe Carrie decides to have a baby to deal with death and then find she has a baby for the wrong reasons but now has to step up. Or whatever, I just don’t think they need Catrall and if she made it known years ago that she isn’t interested they should have written the script with that in mind. But maybe she made it sound she might change her mind with enough money or they were just idiots?
Kim comes across as a grade A b**** in this fight. Her digs in the interview were sharp. I also have a hunch that she “no but what if…..” I think Kim likes the control, the idea they can’t do it without her & her opportunity to really give it to SJP. I am not a big SJP fan either & she’s got some mud.
Also- my hate for Pierce Morgan may have colored my thinking on Kim. I loath him & most people giving him interviews unless they are giving him crap.
Maybe KC has sharp elbows but I give her credit for knowing when enough is enough. I think SJP wants to flit around again as Carrie, shopping for shoes and being irresistible to men.
I never even watched the 2nd movie since I heard it was so bad so it’s like KC is putting to bed a Bernie that SJP is trying to pretend is still partying at his beach house. We see the strings & that dead dude has been smelly for a while.
The rl drama I love though. These women- all the money, fashion, food & drink in the world won’t squelch their pettiness. And SJP saying it was about the script- lol! I agree that it was more about the shoes.
I think Cattrall had no other choice but to be direct and bite back at SJP. I remember that it seemed like SJP and other cast members had bullied Cattrall into making the second movie as well. I never felt that Cattrall was passionate about bringing back SATC after the series ended. This is all on SJP and her love of money. She is more willing that Cattrall to make bad films for a paycheck at this point. I think Cattrall made bank from SATC and is done with it. She has enough money to live the rest of her years very well while doing things that she enjoys such as plays and dramas on British television.
Actually, SJP made BANK. The others, much less than you would think. Ms. Parker is very good at looking out for herself first, business-wise, but likes to pretend that she’s just a girly-girl who loves her gals.
It’s the hypocrisy that’s so…contemptible.
100% Team Kim. Not only because of this nonsense but because when SJP became executive producer of SATC, it became The Carrie Show, with the other characters more and more sidelined. It got worse with the movies and especially that horrible scene where Samantha spoon feeds Carrie which I’ve always read as an attempt to humiliate Kim. SJP comes across as the absolute worst in all this.
ETA: I respect the hell out of her putting her age out there as a reason and owning the fact she’s 61. Good on her.
Just curious, do you remember what season it was when SJP became the executive producer. I’m curious to go back and try to see the difference.
I think it was in mid season 2 start of 3.
Wasn’t it always the Carrie show, though? I mean, she was the “straight man” (stock character type) in this comedy and the others were the quirky side kicks. You don’t get to be the only person in a the opening credits of a TV show, if the show isn’t focused on your character.
I’m on team SJP here. Catrall has being throwing bitchy aside at her for years. ☹
And Will Areton confirmed the original story about Catrall’s demands, mixing production.
SJP isn’t a total innocent in this whole thing. She had her issues and wasn’t always easy either. It isn’t unusual for an actor to have a soft No but is still interested to see what the ideas were and it could have been her agent making it sound more maybe than she felt. As difficult as she was/is, she isn’t wrong to pull the plug on her character if she isn’t up for it for whatever reason. It isn’t like these are blockbusters films anyway.
SJP throwing a tantrum! Carrie was my least favorite character, and Sam was a relief to Carrie’s dramaz. I like SJP much better in her current HBO show, Divorce.
I have a difficult time believing Cynthia was up for doing a third film. She seems pretty over the whole thing and looks understandably annoyed when she is asked anything about SATC.
I don’t know enough about Kristin Davis to guess her opinion. I think Kristin deserves more roles though, I think she is underrated.
I was wondering that too. Has Cynthia Nixon weighed in on this? Chris Noth said last year he’s dunzo. Why is no one calling him a b-tch?
Kristin Davis is sad there is no movie. She’s said it’s “deeply frustrating” so it’s clear where her loyalties lie. I’ve always like SJP, but this looks badly on her. If KC was such an unpleasant person to work with, make your movie without her, SJP. This in-fighting between the women is so ugly.
I’m guessing because they can easily write in an excuse for why Noth’s character is not there. He didn’t appear in all the episodes of the show and was barely in the films from what I remember.
Go away SJP. Do your stupid divorce show and shut up about this no one other than you and your few lackeys want this!!
As a die hard fan, the last movie was terrible and they need to just let it die.
My take was that Kim didn’t want to do it, but the studio wouldn’t take no for an answer so she made ridiculous demands to get them to finally move on without her character.
I don’t even think the producers had a chance to make an announcement one way or the other before SJP told everyone it was off and SOMEONE leaked that it was all Kim’s fault. Had it been dealt with by the studio/producers the reason given would’ve, at worst, been a generic “failure to come to agreement” or “scheduling problem”.
Why they didn’t just have the third movie begin at Sam’s Wake after she passed away from breast cancer I’ll never know. They already had a viable storyline from the original show. Have Sam’s Will request that the others watch out for a young woman she’d taken under her wing who was new to the city and reminded her of herself at that age. Cue the ladies imparting their hard won experience and youthful memories juxtaposed with their current lives and how it all lead to where they are now.
But that movie would not centre around SJP
This feels like ego boost venture
Ha! You’re right, silly me I forgot the first rule of SATC club, “you never talk about SATC club…. if it doesn’t directly center around Carrie/SJP”
I am on Kim’s side!
I’m with Kim.
Kim is right. The SATC story is done. Just let it go.
I couldn’t care less who was at fault. If Kim ended it, yay Kim.
Time to move on!
Time to let this franchise RIP.
Isn’t SJP a co-producer on this? The way I read this, is Kim wants to stop, and others want the money rolling in for a non-story. Because let’s face it, what ridiculous story could they invent this time? It already became a carricature of itself, and I would fully understand that a 61 year old woman just had enough of it. It would make her smart, even though with all the product endorsements like cloth, shoes, bags, hair, makeup, parfum etc. they could still make plenty of money. Some hardcore fans would probably watch it just to see how they all look, and what they wear, regardless of the story line. It’s a dead horse, and Kim seems to understand this.
Wasn’t the second movie racist too? I didn’t watch it, but I recall there were comments made about that, along with it being a garbage movie.
The movies sucked. I didn’t want to know what happened to any of them after the series ended. Stupid story lines, cold feet, Chester Steve, freaking Brooklyn mom stuff, charlotte in her kitchen, blah blah blah bored my face off.
If Kim said no and Chris Noth said no, then there’s no movie! I would never see another SATC movie without those two. SJP needs to let it go.
I’m not really on anybody’s side. I think the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Kim Cattrall should say this: All of them are too damm old to be in a movie called Sex In The City. They should be recast with a younger new generation. That’s what the studio are planning anyway.
I don’t believe Kim. The shooting was scheduled to begin in *days*. She is now claiming she never said yes and firmly said no from the beginning. The story does not ring true from her.
I think you misunderstand the movie BUSINESS. Nothing is scheduled until all contracts are signed. Aside from common sense, it’s also about insurance coverage.
I don’t understand the SJP backlash. This is all heresay from an unnamed source. Yes, the movies stink, but so do most mediocre comedies. Chill folks. Save your vitriol for Trump. Or someone worth being bitter about.
It’s unethical to leak stuff like this. People won’t feel free to negotiate as they really want to.
