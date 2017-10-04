People: Kim Cattrall ‘killed’ SATC3 & now she’s ‘trying to distract’ from it

You guys, I cannot BELIEVE that one of the biggest gossip-dramas this week is about Sex and the City and Kim Cattrall versus Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s like it’s 2003 all over again! Anyway, we learned last week, from SJP, that the SATC3 movie would not be happening. SJP didn’t blame anyone directly in her interview with Extra, but that same day, the Daily Mail had an exclusive in which “unnamed sources” ripped into Kim Cattrall as the sole holdout. The DM made Cattrall sound like a diva looking for more money, etc, and that Kim had kept demanding more and more stuff for her honor of her participation. Cattrall gave an interview this week where she name-checked SJP and basically made it sound like Sarah Jessica was the one leaking all of this negative and dishonest sh-t. Kim said her answer had always been “no” to a third movie and that she was done with the Samantha character. Well, I guess “sources” are still super-mad, because check out this People Mag piece:

Since Sex and City star and series producer Sarah Jessica Parker announced Thursday that hopes for a third film were officially dashed, tensions surrounding the protracted cast negotiations have come to light. As sources tell PEOPLE, the fashion-forward quartet have never been close. “It’s no secret that the women have had their issues over the years.” says a source. “They are all very talented. But I don’t think it’s ever been easy.” On Monday, Kim Cattrall took a dig at Parker, 52, while being interviewed by Piers Morgan, saying “she could have been nicer.” Parker hasn’t commented publicly on Cattrall’s decision to not take part in further Sex and the City films, only telling Extra on Thursday that any possibility of a third movie is officially “over.” Cattrall has slammed reports that her demands led to the movie being shelved. But another source close to the situation maintains to PEOPLE that Cattrall’s comments are diverting attention from the key issue: “Kim is trying to distract from what this is about — which is this: Kim killed the movie,” says the source. Cattrall has claimed that she has refused to board a third film since 2016, but the source tells PEOPLE she “was negotiating as recently as this summer” to join the movie. (Studio Warner Bros. has not commented.)

For the love of God, Sarah Jessica. Let it go. I mean, I get it – you want to beat this dead horse for the next thirty years. There’s a lot of money to be made, not just from ticket receipts, but from what I imagine would be all of the designer tie-ins and sponsorships. Even if the film isn’t a hit, Sarah Jessica will be getting paid. But enough!! Personally, I believe both things can be true, that Kim was always saying no to a third film, and that she was talking to the studio about what the paycheck could be. Like, she was saying no, no, no, I don’t want to do it, but out of curiosity, how much would you pay me if I did it? Besides, why not take Kim’s suggestion and simply write out the Sam character? I mean, if this is just about money and some f–ked up notion of fan-service (bullsh-t), then why not just do a third film with Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda? And maybe add a new girl?