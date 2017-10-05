Cam Newton mocks journalist: ‘It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes’

I don’t give a crap about football, nor do I give a crap about Cam Newton. But I watch ESPN and I do enjoy the fact that sports journalism has increasingly become more accepting to and for women. There were always women sports reporters, of course, although most of the pioneer women-sports-journos have some awful stories about players, coaches and team owners harassing them, ignoring them, patronizing them, belittling them or simply denying them access. Still, inroads have been made and it’s no longer up for debate: women are in sports journalism and thank god for that. But to Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers QB, being asked a legitimate question about football by a female reporter is something new, something notable, something worth mocking in a press conference.

The reporter asking Newton a question was Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. She asked Newton “about wide receiver Devin Funchess embracing the physicality of routes and if Newton got enjoyment out of that.” Newton’s reply: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes … it’s funny.” That is some bullsh-t right there. It made me cringe. How many times has EVERY SINGLE WOMAN experienced that in a professional setting? In just eleven little words, Cam Newton mocked a woman’s presence in his He-Man Football Press Conference, he patronized her question, her existence and her job, and otherized her in what was presumably a room full of men. How many times has a dude done that too you? Made you feel like no one has to take you seriously because you’re a woman. Made you feel like your questions or your job are invalid because of your sex? It has happened to me. It’s happened to all of us.

Jourdan Rodrigue tweeted about the incident:

And OF F-CKING COURSE there were people immediately tweeting at her that Cam was “joking” and “why can’t you take a joke” and “why are you airing this on social media, bitch.” Here’s one of her replies:

This is the perfect storm of Working While Female. Step one: do your job, ask a question of a man. Step two: be disrespected and patronized by a man for doing your job. Step three: point out privately and publicly that you were being treated with disrespect. Step four: get slammed far and wide for being a bitchy snowflake who “whines” all the time and shouldn’t even be in that job. Step five: I don’t know. I hope she keeps on it. Stay strong, Jourdan.

23 Responses to “Cam Newton mocks journalist: ‘It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes’”

  1. detritus says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I love when people who have never been disrespected that way chime in on what she ‘should’ have done.

    Professional team sports seem to bring out the worst in athletes.

    Reply
  2. Renee2 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:24 am

    F this guy.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:27 am

    The worst part is she says he was worse later when confronter. Obviously this was no joke or foot in mouth statement.

    Reply
  4. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:31 am

    You said it all, Kaiser, 100%. I hope some day the whole story gets out.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I wish she also reported what he said that was worse, but it’s up to her of course. He sounds like a real a-hole.
    Signed, a female who knows more about football than most of the guys I work with

    Reply
  6. Enough Already says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:34 am

    What a pos thing to say. Can you imagine how horrid Newton must be in private? We have to teach our sons and not just our daughters that this is unacceptable behavior. In our family we stop everything when this sort of misogyny pops up during movies, TV shows, books, articles, news coverage, songs on the radio etc. you think your kids aren’t listening until the moment you overhear them telling their friends that victim blaming is “not cool” or Trump is a “jerk to women”. It makes it all worth it.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I’m a woman, and a huge football fan who knows as much about it as any guy. I didn’t think he was joking or trying to be funny, he’s just full of himself.

    Take your millions of ugly hats and shove them up your egotistical ass, Cam!

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Yea she pulled him aside and apparently said something worse. Then proceeded to confirm he didn’t know who she was when she’s personally introduced herself and works for a local paper. But this is not surprising haven’t liked cam since his (shady) college days.
    I also love black men pretending it’s just white women mad about this or painting black women as femnazis for taking him to task over this

    Reply
  9. Galaxias says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I know what step five is.

    It’s “Repeat.”

    Reply
  10. babu says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    In just eleven little words, Cam Newton mocked a woman’s presence in his He-Man Football Press Conference, he patronized her question, her existence and her job, and otherized her in what was presumably a room full of men.

    Thank you for this sentence. You identified all the dominoes that fall to make us retreat back into our corner.

    Won t work, let s raise them a scorched earth instead!

    Reply
  11. Big D says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Guy here who tends to get easily annoyed when people look for controversy when there isn’t any, but i found the manner of his response very condescending. Totally unnecessary.

    Reply
  12. smcollins says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I remember people’s (i.e. men’s) heads exploding when female journalists were first “allowed” to report from the sidelines and conduct sideline interviews. This doesn’t shock me at all. It should, but it doesn’t.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I do follow football and attended Auburn, where Newton played. My family is made up of Auburn graduates and fans. Newton is an idiot. I don’t recall that he had a sexist reputation before, but he’s a disgrace with this. He has a number of endorsement deals and is often seen in commercials. I wonder how those will be affected. Is it actually 2017 and we still have men coming up with this shit?

    Reply
  14. Alix says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Typical blame-the-victim-for-upsetting-the-apple-cart mentality. His comment was public; why shouldn’t her response be, too?

    Reply
  15. CommentingBunny says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Oh Cam, you were my football crush. Such a great smile and so handsome, but now that I know he’s a sexist a$$ it’s all ruined.

    As seen on reddit:
    Media: The biggest NFL story right now is players kneeling during the anthem.
    Cam: Hold my ridiculous hat.

    (I know, reddit can be a cesspool, but r/nfl can be surprisingly progressive.)

    Reply
  16. Esmom says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Yeah, not surprising. As someone who experienced this s%it all the time in a male-heavy office, it’s not surprising at all. I’m lucky to be part of a staff that’s 100% female now.

    Reply
  17. Crystal says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Not even the first incident of this kind this week, see Brian Kelly’s treatment of a female reporter as well. Or look further back to Jameis Winston informing young girls their role is to be quiet. Or even the blocking of female reporters from a press event in a locker room until they got permissiom from the males around them to do their jobs. More outrage needs to happen, these comments are disgusting and some statement from the NFL is not far enough. Players (and coaches) are too comfortable with this mistreatment of women.

    Reply
  18. Erinn says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Yeah – just a reminder to men and women out there who call in to support lines. Don’t treat the woman on the line like she knows less than her male colleagues. I’ve had so many people call in for website support/content modifications and either been “oh what do you do in the company? Oh really? The same job as the guys? Well that’s nice” or “I don’t believe you. Put one of the men on the line that knows what they’re doing”.

    Honest to god, I am so thankful to have moved into a developer position where I don’t need to speak to the public. More often than not the men were the condescending/surprised/borderline harassment type of responses… it was the women who went HARD at you and refused to believe that you had any place in the company. The only times I’ve had a customer make me cry on the line it was a woman client.

    Now in the workplace itself – there is so much sexism. The management is pretty good about it- they do what they can when the catch it. But a lot of the time there’s a lot of little things that on there own aren’t an issue per say… but when you look at it as a whole it starts to grate on you. I do take pride knowing that I’m more capable than 95% of the guys on our team, and I don’t have work sent back to me because I do it right the first time. And thankfully our management notices because it’d be a pretty bleak place if they didn’t.

    Reply

