Cara Delevingne debuts new ‘chocolate pixie’ hair: love it or hate it?

Earlier this year, Cara Delevingne shaved her head. She did it for a role in the upcoming film Life In a Year. For months now, she’s been playing around with various looks, from the completely shaved head to a platinum buzzcut to an awkward-growing-out phase with blonde tips. I was sort of fine with all of it, honestly. I thought she looks good-to-great with a shaved head and the buzz. The awkward grow-out was always going to be, well, awkward, as it is for most women in their in-between-hairstyles phases. But this is not the answer.

These photos are of Cara yesterday in London, where she was doing a promotional event for her young-adult book, Mirror Mirror. She has a new hairstyle – a very ragged-looking pixie that she’s dyed a chocolate brown. And this is the worst. Of all her looks, this is by far the absolute worst I’ve ever seen. The shade of brown over-emphasizes her eyebrows and makes her look even more Angry-Baby-ish. The cut of the pixie is TERRIBLE with those gross little baby fringes. This sh-t looks like a cheap f–king wig. Ugh.

As for the book and her promotion… Cara has been talking a lot about mental health, her battles with depression and anxiety and more. I almost want to see her do an event with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about mental health, because why not? They’re all talking about the same thing.