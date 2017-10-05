Cara Delevingne debuts new ‘chocolate pixie’ hair: love it or hate it?

Cara Delevingne signs copies of her debut novel 'Mirror Mirror'

Earlier this year, Cara Delevingne shaved her head. She did it for a role in the upcoming film Life In a Year. For months now, she’s been playing around with various looks, from the completely shaved head to a platinum buzzcut to an awkward-growing-out phase with blonde tips. I was sort of fine with all of it, honestly. I thought she looks good-to-great with a shaved head and the buzz. The awkward grow-out was always going to be, well, awkward, as it is for most women in their in-between-hairstyles phases. But this is not the answer.

These photos are of Cara yesterday in London, where she was doing a promotional event for her young-adult book, Mirror Mirror. She has a new hairstyle – a very ragged-looking pixie that she’s dyed a chocolate brown. And this is the worst. Of all her looks, this is by far the absolute worst I’ve ever seen. The shade of brown over-emphasizes her eyebrows and makes her look even more Angry-Baby-ish. The cut of the pixie is TERRIBLE with those gross little baby fringes. This sh-t looks like a cheap f–king wig. Ugh.

As for the book and her promotion… Cara has been talking a lot about mental health, her battles with depression and anxiety and more. I almost want to see her do an event with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about mental health, because why not? They’re all talking about the same thing.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

57 Responses to “Cara Delevingne debuts new ‘chocolate pixie’ hair: love it or hate it?”

  1. Mandymc says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Just no.

    Reply
  2. Joss RED says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    She looks like the actor who plays Harry Potter!

    Reply
  3. GingerCrunch says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I love short, spiky haircuts. And she’s pretty enough to pull it off, but I think this is AWFUL. It’s the chocolate. Nope.

    Reply
  4. Mari says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

    It’s not great but it’s better than the platinum blonde

    Reply
  5. Allie B says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Literally looks like the High Sparrow got a hold of her for atonement. Awful cut.

    Reply
  6. QueenB says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Nepotism is a hell of a drug. Model, actress, singer, writer is there anything that she acutally can do?

    Reply
  7. mkyarwood says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:52 am

    She looks like Eddie Izzard. Which is compliment!

    Reply
  8. Dj Jazzy Jen says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I feel like she should know better.

    Reply
  9. CariBean says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:53 am

    She’s got amazing bone structure. I don’t think it’s the worst hairstyle, maybe just a slightly lighter color. And ease up on the eyeshadow!

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:54 am

    It could be a lot worse, but it’s terrible

    Reply
  11. Alison says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:54 am

    It looks very low quality box dyed – it’s dull and muddy

    Reply
  12. Kate says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:57 am

    It’s not good, but she’s got such strong features it doesn’t really matter. Your eyes are drawn straight to her face despite the distracting hair.

    Reply
  13. Div says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I’m glad Cara is openly discussing mental health and she’s one of the few who seems to realize her privilege…

    That said, she annoys me. At best, she has received mixed reviews for her performances and more often than not she has received a lot of negative reviews. None of her films have been a hit, unless we count Suicide Squad and even that didn’t make as much money as people expected. It was also a critical failure. However, she keeps getting roles and it just speaks to how Hollywood has this fetish for young, white, posh Brits. If she had a few hits under her belt despite her performances getting trashed, I could at least “sort” of understand how her success…or if she was a critical success even if her films flopped at the box office. But neither is true….Now she’s an “author” and a “singer” …RME

    Reply
  14. Annika says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I like the haircut on her. I think it’s the color that’s the issue. And her makeup.
    Maybe strawberry blonde would be better?

    Reply
  15. Becki says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Yeesh, the hair!! It looks SO BAD!! But I love her dress!!! It’s awesome

    Reply
  16. Green Is Good says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:16 am

    How did she get famous again? Oh, yeah. Her wealthy, well connected family.

    But she does have beautiful bone structure, though.

    Reply
  17. Adele Dazeem says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Catty comment: why on earth is this girl a super model and considered conventionally pretty? I’m so confused.

    I watched that movie on cable the other day passively, what is it, Paper Towns? She’s supposed to be the town hot girl? My husband walked by and goes “eew, who is the Meth head?’
    Lol. But seriously. I don’t see the appeal. There are so many other attractive ladies out there.

    And yes I know I’m being superficial and catty.

    Reply
  18. Jess says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:20 am

    She looks just like Taryn Manning, whoa!

    Reply
  19. magnoliarose says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:21 am

    It looks like a cheap jacked up wig she dug out of a bargain bin. Loads of No to unpack with this entire look.

    Reply
  20. Lucy says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Aw I was thinking she looked beautiful? lol apparently I know nothing about style.

    Reply
  21. L84Tea says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I actually jumped back from my screen when I saw the picture. Yikes…

    Reply
  22. DanielleStl says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I like it but she is naturally photogenic so she can pull off any look.

    Reply
  23. heather says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Just tragic.

    Reply
  24. Sansa says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:44 am

    It suits her. Looks like short hair is a big thing. When I was 12 I went into the bathroom and cut my own hair to look like Mia Farrow. Did anyone else every crop their hair on a wime? I suppose everyone has that impulse at least once ( except Kate Middleton).

    Reply
  25. smee says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:09 am

    not a colorist, but it’s pretty obvious that it’s the wrong shade of brown for her – she has the face for the cut

    Reply
  26. mayamae says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    When did she get the nose job? I don’t follow her, but her nose looks decidedly different in these pics.

    Reply
  27. Anguishedcorn says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Love the hair… hate the eye makeup!

    Reply
  28. Margo S. says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    She looks like my 5 year old son.

    Reply
  29. Jenna says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    I think she looks ridiculously gorgeous. As usual. She just does it for me.

    Reply
  30. marc kile says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    She looks like Tinkerbell’s evil sister who just got out on a day pass from the nuthouse
    or the grinch’s illagitimate daughter he had with a woman he met at a Burning Man festival.

    Reply
  31. gwen says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    She is such a cute little girl that she can pull that look off.

    Reply
  32. Lana 234 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    It’s too much the hair the eyebrows the eye makeup.

    Reply
  33. NoKiddingCats says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Nope Nope Nope and Nope. This is one of the most tragic hairstyles I’ve ever seen. It just proves nobody – not even a great beauty like Cara – can pull this off.

    Reply

