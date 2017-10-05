Cara Delevingne debuts new ‘chocolate pixie’ hair: love it or hate it?

Earlier this year, Cara Delevingne shaved her head. She did it for a role in the upcoming film Life In a Year. For months now, she’s been playing around with various looks, from the completely shaved head to a platinum buzzcut to an awkward-growing-out phase with blonde tips. I was sort of fine with all of it, honestly. I thought she looks good-to-great with a shaved head and the buzz. The awkward grow-out was always going to be, well, awkward, as it is for most women in their in-between-hairstyles phases. But this is not the answer.
These photos are of Cara yesterday in London, where she was doing a promotional event for her young-adult book, Mirror Mirror. She has a new hairstyle – a very ragged-looking pixie that she’s dyed a chocolate brown. And this is the worst. Of all her looks, this is by far the absolute worst I’ve ever seen. The shade of brown over-emphasizes her eyebrows and makes her look even more Angry-Baby-ish. The cut of the pixie is TERRIBLE with those gross little baby fringes. This sh-t looks like a cheap f–king wig. Ugh.
As for the book and her promotion… Cara has been talking a lot about mental health, her battles with depression and anxiety and more. I almost want to see her do an event with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about mental health, because why not? They’re all talking about the same thing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Just no.
the fake tan, the brown hair, those over worked brows?
she looks like a big walking poop
Don’t you get it?
She’s so beautiful she can do her hair like this and still constantly have people tell her how beautiful she is, and it’s not her fault, because she’s TRYING to look basic!
Her pivot to movies has been disastrous so she needed a new tactic.
She looks like the actor who plays Harry Potter!
Oh, my goodness. She does!
Ugh, this hairstyle is so awful on her. I feel like she needs a style to soften her very strong features. All this cut does is emphasize them and make them appear all the more severe.
I think this cut could look really cute on her with a different color, maybe a softer blonde?
Lol! I thought she looked like Robbie Williams in that last photo
I love short, spiky haircuts. And she’s pretty enough to pull it off, but I think this is AWFUL. It’s the chocolate. Nope.
Agree with my fellow Ginger. It’s the color rather than the cut.
It’s the color and the bangs. Cara has a face that can definitely pull off short hair. But this is no
It’s not great but it’s better than the platinum blonde
Agreed, she looks much better as a brunette.
Her hair used to disguise how much of a brat she is. Now, you can tell straight away.
LOL Bellagio!!
I agree, Mari, but those bloody eyebrows…! So many celebs have those ugly brows, and they suit no one. Bellagio: Thanks for the giggle! Brat, indeed.
Literally looks like the High Sparrow got a hold of her for atonement. Awful cut.
That’s exactly what I thought. She looks like Cersei, but worse.
I thought the book was called ‘Cara Delevigne’ with how big her name is on the cover! Haha
Yes, the Game of Thrones punishment cut.
So much of this ^.
SHAME!
*ding ding*
Bahahah…Shame! Shame!
Nepotism is a hell of a drug. Model, actress, singer, writer is there anything that she acutally can do?
What are the chances she actually wrote the book herself?
She looks like Eddie Izzard. Which is compliment!
I feel like she should know better.
She’s got amazing bone structure. I don’t think it’s the worst hairstyle, maybe just a slightly lighter color. And ease up on the eyeshadow!
Yeah I’m more concerned with her eyeshadow and eyebrow combo than I am with that sh*tty haircut.
It could be a lot worse, but it’s terrible
It looks very low quality box dyed – it’s dull and muddy
It’s not good, but she’s got such strong features it doesn’t really matter. Your eyes are drawn straight to her face despite the distracting hair.
I feel the same.
I’m glad Cara is openly discussing mental health and she’s one of the few who seems to realize her privilege…
That said, she annoys me. At best, she has received mixed reviews for her performances and more often than not she has received a lot of negative reviews. None of her films have been a hit, unless we count Suicide Squad and even that didn’t make as much money as people expected. It was also a critical failure. However, she keeps getting roles and it just speaks to how Hollywood has this fetish for young, white, posh Brits. If she had a few hits under her belt despite her performances getting trashed, I could at least “sort” of understand how her success…or if she was a critical success even if her films flopped at the box office. But neither is true….Now she’s an “author” and a “singer” …RME
I like the haircut on her. I think it’s the color that’s the issue. And her makeup.
Maybe strawberry blonde would be better?
Yeesh, the hair!! It looks SO BAD!! But I love her dress!!! It’s awesome
How did she get famous again? Oh, yeah. Her wealthy, well connected family.
But she does have beautiful bone structure, though.
Catty comment: why on earth is this girl a super model and considered conventionally pretty? I’m so confused.
I watched that movie on cable the other day passively, what is it, Paper Towns? She’s supposed to be the town hot girl? My husband walked by and goes “eew, who is the Meth head?’
Lol. But seriously. I don’t see the appeal. There are so many other attractive ladies out there.
And yes I know I’m being superficial and catty.
She looks just like Taryn Manning, whoa!
Ooh! Good call. I saw Robbie Williams, but I think Taryn Manning is closer.
It looks like a cheap jacked up wig she dug out of a bargain bin. Loads of No to unpack with this entire look.
Aw I was thinking she looked beautiful? lol apparently I know nothing about style.
i love it on her as well. but she can pull off anything.
I think everyone else is crazy. This is the first time I’ve looked at her and thought “Hot damn, she’s adorable!” I think the color does look dull, which is unsurprising given her previous color job, but I can’t believe how strongly people are reacting to this. I think she looks amazing.
I love it too. The makeup is the problem.
I actually jumped back from my screen when I saw the picture. Yikes…
I like it but she is naturally photogenic so she can pull off any look.
Just tragic.
It suits her. Looks like short hair is a big thing. When I was 12 I went into the bathroom and cut my own hair to look like Mia Farrow. Did anyone else every crop their hair on a wime? I suppose everyone has that impulse at least once ( except Kate Middleton).
not a colorist, but it’s pretty obvious that it’s the wrong shade of brown for her – she has the face for the cut
When did she get the nose job? I don’t follow her, but her nose looks decidedly different in these pics.
Love the hair… hate the eye makeup!
She looks like my 5 year old son.
I think she looks ridiculously gorgeous. As usual. She just does it for me.
She looks like Tinkerbell’s evil sister who just got out on a day pass from the nuthouse
or the grinch’s illagitimate daughter he had with a woman he met at a Burning Man festival.
She is such a cute little girl that she can pull that look off.
It’s too much the hair the eyebrows the eye makeup.
Nope Nope Nope and Nope. This is one of the most tragic hairstyles I’ve ever seen. It just proves nobody – not even a great beauty like Cara – can pull this off.
