Jeweler Robert Procop named a huge black star sapphire after Angelina Jolie

It’s my dream, one day, that a piece of jewelry is named after me. Like, Elizabeth Taylor had the “the Taylor-Burton diamond.” Mine doesn’t have to be a diamond. Mine doesn’t have to be the biggest or the most beautiful or anything. I just like the idea of naming a piece of jewelry after a person. Well, Angelina Jolie has now reached one of my life goals: she’s got a major piece of jewelry named after her. Jolie has long been friends and collaborators with jeweler Robert Procop. They worked together on The Style of Jolie, a jewelry collection of ‘70s-style jewelry (mostly citrines and emeralds) set in yellow gold. All of the proceeds from The Style of Jolie went to a charity Jolie started years ago, Education Partnership for Children of Conflict. Incidentally, Procop worked with Brad Pitt on the diamond engagement ring Brad gave Jolie as well. She rarely wore that ring, by the way – I don’t think she liked it that much. Well, now Procop and Jolie have reunited for another… collaboration, or something.

Gem expert, private jeweler and jewelry designer, Robert Procop, will debut a giant black sapphire that he says is the world’s largest star sapphire certified by the Gemological Institute of America. The 888.88-carat stone will appear at Saks Fifth Avenue at South Coast Plaza until the end of October. The gem is named the “Star of Jolie,” after the Angelina Jolie, the internationally known actress, filmmaker and humanitarian. It is the featured pendant on a necklace comprised of 70 black star sapphires, totaling an additional 104.42 carats. The entire piece is set in 18k rose gold and has a retail price of $5 million. The pear-shaped, double-cabochon star sapphire has not been treated by heat or other methods, according to the GIA report. Its transparency is semi-translucent to opaque. There is no indication on the report about it being the largest star sapphire graded by the organization. Its geographic origins are unknown. In addition to the unveiling of the Star of Jolie, Procop will also debut new pieces from his collection with Jolie, as well as pieces from his Exceptional Jewels collection. A portion of the sales from this event will be donated to charity.

[From Forbes]

I’m including a social media pic of the black star sapphire below. I think it’s sort of amazing that out of all the jewels in the world, Angelina managed to get a BLACK sapphire named after her. If only there was a black-sack diamond. I actually didn’t know that black star sapphires were a thing – I’ve seen blue star sapphires, of course. They’re okay. I prefer regular sapphires, my birthstone, the bigger the better and the darker the better. But there is something magnificently witchy and goth about this Star of Jolie. Bless Robert Procop. Angeloonies will be making a pilgrimage to Saks Fifth Avenue to see this.

World's largest star sapphire designed by Robert Procop named after #angelinajolie The necklace will be accompanied by 10 new pieces from Procop and Jolie’s Exceptional Jewels collection; proceeds from sales will be donated to charity. | #teamjolie #RobertProcop A post shared by Angelina Jolie 👑💎 (@angeltresjolie) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:17am PDT