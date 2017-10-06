Jeweler Robert Procop named a huge black star sapphire after Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

It’s my dream, one day, that a piece of jewelry is named after me. Like, Elizabeth Taylor had the “the Taylor-Burton diamond.” Mine doesn’t have to be a diamond. Mine doesn’t have to be the biggest or the most beautiful or anything. I just like the idea of naming a piece of jewelry after a person. Well, Angelina Jolie has now reached one of my life goals: she’s got a major piece of jewelry named after her. Jolie has long been friends and collaborators with jeweler Robert Procop. They worked together on The Style of Jolie, a jewelry collection of ‘70s-style jewelry (mostly citrines and emeralds) set in yellow gold. All of the proceeds from The Style of Jolie went to a charity Jolie started years ago, Education Partnership for Children of Conflict. Incidentally, Procop worked with Brad Pitt on the diamond engagement ring Brad gave Jolie as well. She rarely wore that ring, by the way – I don’t think she liked it that much. Well, now Procop and Jolie have reunited for another… collaboration, or something.

Gem expert, private jeweler and jewelry designer, Robert Procop, will debut a giant black sapphire that he says is the world’s largest star sapphire certified by the Gemological Institute of America. The 888.88-carat stone will appear at Saks Fifth Avenue at South Coast Plaza until the end of October. The gem is named the “Star of Jolie,” after the Angelina Jolie, the internationally known actress, filmmaker and humanitarian. It is the featured pendant on a necklace comprised of 70 black star sapphires, totaling an additional 104.42 carats. The entire piece is set in 18k rose gold and has a retail price of $5 million.

The pear-shaped, double-cabochon star sapphire has not been treated by heat or other methods, according to the GIA report. Its transparency is semi-translucent to opaque. There is no indication on the report about it being the largest star sapphire graded by the organization. Its geographic origins are unknown.

In addition to the unveiling of the Star of Jolie, Procop will also debut new pieces from his collection with Jolie, as well as pieces from his Exceptional Jewels collection. A portion of the sales from this event will be donated to charity.

[From Forbes]

I’m including a social media pic of the black star sapphire below. I think it’s sort of amazing that out of all the jewels in the world, Angelina managed to get a BLACK sapphire named after her. If only there was a black-sack diamond. I actually didn’t know that black star sapphires were a thing – I’ve seen blue star sapphires, of course. They’re okay. I prefer regular sapphires, my birthstone, the bigger the better and the darker the better. But there is something magnificently witchy and goth about this Star of Jolie. Bless Robert Procop. Angeloonies will be making a pilgrimage to Saks Fifth Avenue to see this.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.

 

26 Responses to “Jeweler Robert Procop named a huge black star sapphire after Angelina Jolie”

  1. Clare says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I don’t really understand the appeal of some of these gems, other than the rarity…of course some stones are absolutely beautiful and mesmerizing, but surely that is mostly a product of the cut and setting, rather than the size of the stone?

    Reply
  2. Xboxsucks says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Dont like the black but love the green

    Reply
  3. Jules343 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:17 am

    The bracelet is pretty. Don’t care for the necklace, waste of a beautiful stone there I think.

    In other news, there’s rumours she’s dating Elon Musk.

    Reply
  4. Birdix says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:17 am

    That’s some clever marketing for what could be an underwhelming necklace.

    Reply
  5. Stella says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I remember gasping when I first saw her wearing those emeralds. Stunning.

    Reply
  6. detritus says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Gemstones fascinate me.
    Most star sapphires are opaque, but rare ones are semi or barely translucent, like these. I’m surprised they didn’t show a better picture of the asterism (star) though.

    I really enjoy a piece that is polished and not cut sometimes, this necklace is gothy beautiful.

    Reply
  7. bap says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:24 am

    In December the Star Sapphire will go to the Smithsonian Museum.

    http://robbreport.com/style/jewelry/this-is-the-worlds-largest-star-sapphire-and-its-named-after-angelia-jolie-2749353/

    Reply
  8. Serene Wolf says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Ooh I like this very much. Dark. Gothic. Regal.
    It suits her.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I love jewelry, but that’s another thing that looks like costume junk jewelry from Claire’s. Huge gems sometimes look gaudy and fake

    Reply
    • LokiGal says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:59 am

      Agreed, except for the bracelet, i think for stones such as these, the metal setting has to be truly exquisite in its craftsmanship. like really intricately executed. this smooth plain setting looks like a cookie cutter costume jewelry stuff. maybe i’m biased becaused i’m asian and our old jewelry were big but still intricate

      Reply
  10. Erinn says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I loooove this. I have really varied taste in jewelry and this is beautiful. It’s super big- I wouldn’t really want to wear it, but I just love looking at it. I don’t need a gemstone to be super sparkly to consider it pretty. I like the bracelet best, I think.

    Reply
  11. bap says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Black sapphire cabochon necklace from Exceptional Jewels collection.  Photo: Courtesy Robert Procop
    The necklace will be accompanied by 10 new pieces from Procop and Jolie’s Exceptional Jewels collection; proceeds from sales will be donated to charity.  Following its debut in Southern California, the necklace will be displayed at Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Bal Harbour, Florida and Palm Desert, California, concluding at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. this December.

    http://robbreport.com/style/jewelry/this-is-the-worlds-largest-star-sapphire-and-its-named-after-angelia-jolie-274

    Reply
  12. Carmen says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I would love to have a pair a stud earrings made from two small black star sapphires. Understated and elegant, and they would go with everything,

    That bracelet is stunning.

    Reply
  13. Esmerelda says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Is it ethically sourced, I wonder?

    Reply
  14. Jenna says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    dying for some Jolie romance gossip. She is exquisite in gems. Love the necklace.

    Reply
  15. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I was wondering as well. As social conscious as she usually seems, I assume she asked about the origin. I love stone and rock jewelry, etsy has some amazing stuff. Scored a gorgeous lemon yellow druzy on sterling silver chain for under $30! We collect rocks, geodes etc. My son loves the rock collection.
    She and Musk would be a fierce couple. Just read he has told PR Tesla can outfit the island with enough solar power to provide electricity! They have done smaller islands with success. PR can ditch oil import dependence :)

    Reply
  16. Adorable says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Urgh..She has good skin..

    Reply
  17. Paige says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The necklace is gorgeous.

    Reply

