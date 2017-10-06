Jeweler Robert Procop named a huge black star sapphire after Angelina Jolie

It’s my dream, one day, that a piece of jewelry is named after me. Like, Elizabeth Taylor had the “the Taylor-Burton diamond.” Mine doesn’t have to be a diamond. Mine doesn’t have to be the biggest or the most beautiful or anything. I just like the idea of naming a piece of jewelry after a person. Well, Angelina Jolie has now reached one of my life goals: she’s got a major piece of jewelry named after her. Jolie has long been friends and collaborators with jeweler Robert Procop. They worked together on The Style of Jolie, a jewelry collection of ‘70s-style jewelry (mostly citrines and emeralds) set in yellow gold. All of the proceeds from The Style of Jolie went to a charity Jolie started years ago, Education Partnership for Children of Conflict. Incidentally, Procop worked with Brad Pitt on the diamond engagement ring Brad gave Jolie as well. She rarely wore that ring, by the way – I don’t think she liked it that much. Well, now Procop and Jolie have reunited for another… collaboration, or something.
Gem expert, private jeweler and jewelry designer, Robert Procop, will debut a giant black sapphire that he says is the world’s largest star sapphire certified by the Gemological Institute of America. The 888.88-carat stone will appear at Saks Fifth Avenue at South Coast Plaza until the end of October. The gem is named the “Star of Jolie,” after the Angelina Jolie, the internationally known actress, filmmaker and humanitarian. It is the featured pendant on a necklace comprised of 70 black star sapphires, totaling an additional 104.42 carats. The entire piece is set in 18k rose gold and has a retail price of $5 million.
The pear-shaped, double-cabochon star sapphire has not been treated by heat or other methods, according to the GIA report. Its transparency is semi-translucent to opaque. There is no indication on the report about it being the largest star sapphire graded by the organization. Its geographic origins are unknown.
In addition to the unveiling of the Star of Jolie, Procop will also debut new pieces from his collection with Jolie, as well as pieces from his Exceptional Jewels collection. A portion of the sales from this event will be donated to charity.
I’m including a social media pic of the black star sapphire below. I think it’s sort of amazing that out of all the jewels in the world, Angelina managed to get a BLACK sapphire named after her. If only there was a black-sack diamond. I actually didn’t know that black star sapphires were a thing – I’ve seen blue star sapphires, of course. They’re okay. I prefer regular sapphires, my birthstone, the bigger the better and the darker the better. But there is something magnificently witchy and goth about this Star of Jolie. Bless Robert Procop. Angeloonies will be making a pilgrimage to Saks Fifth Avenue to see this.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I don’t really understand the appeal of some of these gems, other than the rarity…of course some stones are absolutely beautiful and mesmerizing, but surely that is mostly a product of the cut and setting, rather than the size of the stone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dont like the black but love the green
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bracelet is pretty. Don’t care for the necklace, waste of a beautiful stone there I think.
In other news, there’s rumours she’s dating Elon Musk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elon Musk really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s been a story in a lot of European outlets the past couple of days. Apparently they were in Vegas together a few weeks ago (for the fight maybe, both were supposed to attend but neither appeared to show up).
At first I thought it was random, but thinking about it they do seem to share some similar belief systems, interests etc. It kind of makes sense to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see them as a couple. I really hope that’s true. Imagine all the good they could do for the world together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will probably stay a rumor because because Angelina is less likely to bring another man into her children’s life right after a split. She didn’t do it when she had one kid.
Of course she will date again but right now it would surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been just over a year, and it’s not like she has to immediately introduce the kids to a new man in order to date him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s some clever marketing for what could be an underwhelming necklace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember gasping when I first saw her wearing those emeralds. Stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The emeralds were stunning and perfect for her. She’s so stunning that they didn’t overpower her, they complimented her beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah , that’s the most beautiful she’s ever looked to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gemstones fascinate me.
Most star sapphires are opaque, but rare ones are semi or barely translucent, like these. I’m surprised they didn’t show a better picture of the asterism (star) though.
I really enjoy a piece that is polished and not cut sometimes, this necklace is gothy beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In December the Star Sapphire will go to the Smithsonian Museum.
http://robbreport.com/style/jewelry/this-is-the-worlds-largest-star-sapphire-and-its-named-after-angelia-jolie-2749353/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh I like this very much. Dark. Gothic. Regal.
It suits her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love jewelry, but that’s another thing that looks like costume junk jewelry from Claire’s. Huge gems sometimes look gaudy and fake
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, except for the bracelet, i think for stones such as these, the metal setting has to be truly exquisite in its craftsmanship. like really intricately executed. this smooth plain setting looks like a cookie cutter costume jewelry stuff. maybe i’m biased becaused i’m asian and our old jewelry were big but still intricate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loooove this. I have really varied taste in jewelry and this is beautiful. It’s super big- I wouldn’t really want to wear it, but I just love looking at it. I don’t need a gemstone to be super sparkly to consider it pretty. I like the bracelet best, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black sapphire cabochon necklace from Exceptional Jewels collection. Photo: Courtesy Robert Procop
The necklace will be accompanied by 10 new pieces from Procop and Jolie’s Exceptional Jewels collection; proceeds from sales will be donated to charity. Following its debut in Southern California, the necklace will be displayed at Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Bal Harbour, Florida and Palm Desert, California, concluding at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. this December.
http://robbreport.com/style/jewelry/this-is-the-worlds-largest-star-sapphire-and-its-named-after-angelia-jolie-274
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to have a pair a stud earrings made from two small black star sapphires. Understated and elegant, and they would go with everything,
That bracelet is stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it ethically sourced, I wonder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
dying for some Jolie romance gossip. She is exquisite in gems. Love the necklace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly after years of gossip about her romance life, people are finally focus on her professional life.
I would rather her get more recognition and make more women oriented movies then read about her love life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering as well. As social conscious as she usually seems, I assume she asked about the origin. I love stone and rock jewelry, etsy has some amazing stuff. Scored a gorgeous lemon yellow druzy on sterling silver chain for under $30! We collect rocks, geodes etc. My son loves the rock collection.
She and Musk would be a fierce couple. Just read he has told PR Tesla can outfit the island with enough solar power to provide electricity! They have done smaller islands with success. PR can ditch oil import dependence
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Urgh..She has good skin..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The necklace is gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse