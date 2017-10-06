Jennifer Garner posts clips of workout, she’s turning into an ‘action lady’

Jennifer Garner has posted a video to Instagram featuring clips from her daily workout session with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue and another unknown trainer whom she refers to as “stunt team.” It looks like she’s doing kickboxing-type exercises with that guy. Her workouts total two and a half hours, which sounds excessive but she’s training for a film. She also had some kind of cryotherapy or very cold body treatment, she claims she does it for three minutes. That looks like torture to me. She set the clips to a snippet of Jamiroquai’s “Canned Heat” from 1999. She started the post with “Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady” with caps like that as if it was a title. Here’s her post. Who did she hire to edit this video?
People points out that Garner is attached to a film called Peppermint, in which she would play a female John Wick-type action star. She’s 45, which isn’t old at all, I’m just pointing out that there aren’t a lot of action roles for women unless the women are making these movies (see: Atomic Blonde) and that the stars are usually younger. I’m on board for this. If Liam Neeson and Bruce Willis can be action stars, so can Garner and she’s much younger than either of them. She’s not a great actress but she does do action well. This film will be directed by Pierre Morel who did the original Taken, which of course starred Liam Neeson.
Garner was already in great shape so I would imagine she’s just building lean muscle and looking more kickass. She’s gearing up to do an action film and is living her best life while her ex is still battling the booze and the bloat. (As I always say, Affleck looks good for a civilian, but he is no longer in superhero form.) So she’s living her best life. Does this also indicate that she’s trying to change her public image? Because she may be hinting that with the title. If she starts wearing fashionable shoes I’ll believe it.
Oh and I want to mention how much I love Simone De La Rue’s workouts which I’ve done through PopSugar (there are three on PopSugar fitness) and Sweaty Betty. Her Sweaty Betty workout builds in both cardio and challenging strength training. (She also has a subscription service but I have enough workout options as it is and haven’t tried that.) Garner is rich enough to hire Simone to come to her house (or maybe/probably she got the studio to pay for it) and I’m so jealous. What is Affleck doing? Is he in rehab and/or does he have a trainer too?
Photos credit: WENN and Pacific Coast News
I really, really like Jennifer Garner. But how is that woman’s hair ALWAYS wet?
Either she doesn’t have time to dry it because she’s hauling her kids around or she doesn’t care…I think it’s a great thing, says a lot about her as a person and parent.
Man, I miss Alias. Sure it got crazy towards the end but it was fun.
Anyone remember the season two finale?
Still one of the best finales ever.
She seems to be doing alright so props to her
Yes!!!!!!! “Vaughn, what’ S that ring?” BEST SEASON FINALE EVER….
I loved Alias… Part of me think that it’s too bad she didn’t continue making action Movies…. Only few actresses can kick asses like she did !!! And yet, no one think of her as an action actress…
Sydney and Vaughn. That was some classic TV right there. Remember when Bradley Cooper played the 3rd wheel who didn’t win her affections? Good times.
Nothing like getting into good shape to make you feel good about yourself.
this could be a very positive corner turn for her. That minivan mom crap always annoyed me but strong, working single mom getting buff and Living her best life without that affleck anchor? I’m all in.
Count me in, too.
I’m here for it, too. You know what? She IS relatable. She had a starter marriage which she messed up .She fell head over heels for the bad boy/brilliant guy. She did her best for her family/marriage, making career sacrifices and trying to help reform her bad boy. Then she wised up or had enough and got out with remarkably little drama. Now she’s going for post-divorce bad-assery. I want to see her look like a million bucks and make a blockbuster movie about a kick-butt WOMAN.
Yeah I’m here for this. She really put herself on the back burner for Ben, I think his stunt with his new gf has made her realize she needs to be stronger, and quick.
+1
Marvel should hire her to one of their movies, while Ben’s Batman fades away. That would be nice.
My niece does that cryotherapy treatment for depression and it really helps her a lot.
Interesting! I hadn’t heard of it for depression!
I hope her new film is a huge success and an enormous FU to that POS that is her ex husband.
Same, this is the best move she has made in years.
I find it sad that the sudden social media onslaught coincided with the divorce and her husband making his mistress his bona fide. To me it just indicates she was fine and quite happy being Mrs. Ben Affleck and now she’s suddenly trying to restablish her acting career at a higher profile because she no longer has that. She’s not A list without him, she’s just not. It shows just how much she sacrificed for that tool.
I think she’ll do OK but she’s 45 and was never a great actress to begin with. Fine, good even, never great. Hollywood is not that kind. If I were her I’d shoot for a strong TV project that films in LA. Stability for the family and steady visibility.
I find it interesting that this movie is supposed to start filming next month and she’s still the only cast member on imdb. I think it is a very small, independent production.
I agree about the social media stuff but the account actually existed but was unverified for months. She had a bunch of photos up, too, all of which were deleted when she verified. (She also followed Ben’s IG account but unfollowed him around the time he went public with Lindsay.) I sound like a stalker but honestly, I thought it was a fan account because it was unverified and in the ‘personal’ pics, she never showed her face or anything. It had like 140k followers back then, too. Unfollowing Ben’s account seemed like something that a fan who was running a ‘fake’ account would do, not someone who was all “we’re a modern family!!”
I’m actually looking forward to this “female John Wick” movie, sounds like the good kind of cheese. Go Sidney!
Go Jen!
That does not seem excessive at all, especially for someone who has a physical job like that. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is a segment of people who enjoy moving and challenging their body.
I’ll be interested to see how this goes for Garner, because I feel like action and stunts have changed a lot since Alias.
