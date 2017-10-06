Jennifer Garner posts clips of workout, she’s turning into an ‘action lady’



Jennifer Garner has posted a video to Instagram featuring clips from her daily workout session with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue and another unknown trainer whom she refers to as “stunt team.” It looks like she’s doing kickboxing-type exercises with that guy. Her workouts total two and a half hours, which sounds excessive but she’s training for a film. She also had some kind of cryotherapy or very cold body treatment, she claims she does it for three minutes. That looks like torture to me. She set the clips to a snippet of Jamiroquai’s “Canned Heat” from 1999. She started the post with “Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady” with caps like that as if it was a title. Here’s her post. Who did she hire to edit this video?

Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️ 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️ 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy Good luck everybody! A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

People points out that Garner is attached to a film called Peppermint, in which she would play a female John Wick-type action star. She’s 45, which isn’t old at all, I’m just pointing out that there aren’t a lot of action roles for women unless the women are making these movies (see: Atomic Blonde) and that the stars are usually younger. I’m on board for this. If Liam Neeson and Bruce Willis can be action stars, so can Garner and she’s much younger than either of them. She’s not a great actress but she does do action well. This film will be directed by Pierre Morel who did the original Taken, which of course starred Liam Neeson.

Garner was already in great shape so I would imagine she’s just building lean muscle and looking more kickass. She’s gearing up to do an action film and is living her best life while her ex is still battling the booze and the bloat. (As I always say, Affleck looks good for a civilian, but he is no longer in superhero form.) So she’s living her best life. Does this also indicate that she’s trying to change her public image? Because she may be hinting that with the title. If she starts wearing fashionable shoes I’ll believe it.

Oh and I want to mention how much I love Simone De La Rue’s workouts which I’ve done through PopSugar (there are three on PopSugar fitness) and Sweaty Betty. Her Sweaty Betty workout builds in both cardio and challenging strength training. (She also has a subscription service but I have enough workout options as it is and haven’t tried that.) Garner is rich enough to hire Simone to come to her house (or maybe/probably she got the studio to pay for it) and I’m so jealous. What is Affleck doing? Is he in rehab and/or does he have a trainer too?