Jennifer Garner posts clips of workout, she’s turning into an ‘action lady’

Jennifer Garner arrives at LAX
Jennifer Garner has posted a video to Instagram featuring clips from her daily workout session with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue and another unknown trainer whom she refers to as “stunt team.” It looks like she’s doing kickboxing-type exercises with that guy. Her workouts total two and a half hours, which sounds excessive but she’s training for a film. She also had some kind of cryotherapy or very cold body treatment, she claims she does it for three minutes. That looks like torture to me. She set the clips to a snippet of Jamiroquai’s “Canned Heat” from 1999. She started the post with “Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady” with caps like that as if it was a title. Here’s her post. Who did she hire to edit this video?

People points out that Garner is attached to a film called Peppermint, in which she would play a female John Wick-type action star. She’s 45, which isn’t old at all, I’m just pointing out that there aren’t a lot of action roles for women unless the women are making these movies (see: Atomic Blonde) and that the stars are usually younger. I’m on board for this. If Liam Neeson and Bruce Willis can be action stars, so can Garner and she’s much younger than either of them. She’s not a great actress but she does do action well. This film will be directed by Pierre Morel who did the original Taken, which of course starred Liam Neeson.

Garner was already in great shape so I would imagine she’s just building lean muscle and looking more kickass. She’s gearing up to do an action film and is living her best life while her ex is still battling the booze and the bloat. (As I always say, Affleck looks good for a civilian, but he is no longer in superhero form.) So she’s living her best life. Does this also indicate that she’s trying to change her public image? Because she may be hinting that with the title. If she starts wearing fashionable shoes I’ll believe it.

Oh and I want to mention how much I love Simone De La Rue’s workouts which I’ve done through PopSugar (there are three on PopSugar fitness) and Sweaty Betty. Her Sweaty Betty workout builds in both cardio and challenging strength training. (She also has a subscription service but I have enough workout options as it is and haven’t tried that.) Garner is rich enough to hire Simone to come to her house (or maybe/probably she got the studio to pay for it) and I’m so jealous. What is Affleck doing? Is he in rehab and/or does he have a trainer too?

Jennifer Garner attending church in Pacific Palisades

Jennifer Garner arrives for Church Service

Jennifer Garner picks up her kids Samuel and Seraphina from school in Santa Monica

Photos credit: WENN and Pacific Coast News

 

22 Responses to “Jennifer Garner posts clips of workout, she’s turning into an ‘action lady’”

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I really, really like Jennifer Garner. But how is that woman’s hair ALWAYS wet?

    Reply
  2. Jillian says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Man, I miss Alias. Sure it got crazy towards the end but it was fun.

    Anyone remember the season two finale?
    Still one of the best finales ever.

    She seems to be doing alright so props to her

    Reply
  3. Sansa says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Nothing like getting into good shape to make you feel good about yourself.

    Reply
  4. Adele Dazeem says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

    this could be a very positive corner turn for her. That minivan mom crap always annoyed me but strong, working single mom getting buff and Living her best life without that affleck anchor? I’m all in.

    Reply
  5. Char says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Marvel should hire her to one of their movies, while Ben’s Batman fades away. That would be nice.

    Reply
  6. Akboat says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:19 am

    My niece does that cryotherapy treatment for depression and it really helps her a lot.

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I hope her new film is a huge success and an enormous FU to that POS that is her ex husband.

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I find it sad that the sudden social media onslaught coincided with the divorce and her husband making his mistress his bona fide. To me it just indicates she was fine and quite happy being Mrs. Ben Affleck and now she’s suddenly trying to restablish her acting career at a higher profile because she no longer has that. She’s not A list without him, she’s just not. It shows just how much she sacrificed for that tool.

    I think she’ll do OK but she’s 45 and was never a great actress to begin with. Fine, good even, never great. Hollywood is not that kind. If I were her I’d shoot for a strong TV project that films in LA. Stability for the family and steady visibility.

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      October 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

      I find it interesting that this movie is supposed to start filming next month and she’s still the only cast member on imdb. I think it is a very small, independent production.

      I agree about the social media stuff but the account actually existed but was unverified for months. She had a bunch of photos up, too, all of which were deleted when she verified. (She also followed Ben’s IG account but unfollowed him around the time he went public with Lindsay.) I sound like a stalker but honestly, I thought it was a fan account because it was unverified and in the ‘personal’ pics, she never showed her face or anything. It had like 140k followers back then, too. Unfollowing Ben’s account seemed like something that a fan who was running a ‘fake’ account would do, not someone who was all “we’re a modern family!!”

      Reply
  10. Esmerelda says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I’m actually looking forward to this “female John Wick” movie, sounds like the good kind of cheese. Go Sidney!

    Reply
  11. lolamimi says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Go Jen!

    Reply
  12. Bridget says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:36 am

    That does not seem excessive at all, especially for someone who has a physical job like that. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is a segment of people who enjoy moving and challenging their body.

    I’ll be interested to see how this goes for Garner, because I feel like action and stunts have changed a lot since Alias.

    Reply

