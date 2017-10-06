Brie Larson: ‘I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number’

Many celebrity women have been tweeting and posting stuff on social media about Harvey Weinstein. Brie Larson is one of them. I’m a big fan of Brie’s social media skills, mostly because her online presence reveals that she’s quietly savage (in a great way). She’s all sunshine and roses in her public persona, but online, she’s putting Rob Lowe in his place with one tweet. Well, Brie was on Twitter throughout Thursday afternoon, talking to her followers and telling her own story. First and foremost, Brie said this:

As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

That’s something she’s done time and time again: tell victims that she believes them. It’s an important first step. So, obviously, when Brie shared one story of a recent incident, people couldn’t wait to jump down her throat. This is what she wrote:

I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

When I first read that, I did think “well, that’s not so bad, but if it made her feel uncomfortable, so be it.” But when I really thought about it and how I would feel in that situation, no… that’s wrong. A TSA agent has power and authority over you, your body, where you can fly, whether you should be detained, whether you will be arrested. As someone pointed out to Brie (and she retweeted): “It’s inappropriate for someone in a position of relative power to try and pick you up in a situation like that. Like a cop pulling you over.”

Of course, another person wrote: “OH NO! A guy asked for your number. You poor thing. Women be complaining they don’t find a good guy, but complain when dudes ask for their #.” Brie responded, “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable? I hope you take the time to learn more about the experience of women. It’s real + scary sometimes and people like you can make it better.” She continued:

First step: listen. I don't need you explain why my experience is invalid. I need you to listen because I am not a liar and I have a soul. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Second: ask questions. If you don't understand, believe in us enough to learn more. This can be challenging if our perspectives differ. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Third: speak from a place of love. Remember that we are (hopefully) just trying to make the world a safer place for all. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Fourth: social media can broaden your world view. It can bring us together to learn. Don't miss this opportunity to grow in unexpected ways — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

I do like her. This advice is good for all kinds of social media and real-life interactions.