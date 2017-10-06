Brie Larson: ‘I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number’

Many celebrity women have been tweeting and posting stuff on social media about Harvey Weinstein. Brie Larson is one of them. I’m a big fan of Brie’s social media skills, mostly because her online presence reveals that she’s quietly savage (in a great way). She’s all sunshine and roses in her public persona, but online, she’s putting Rob Lowe in his place with one tweet. Well, Brie was on Twitter throughout Thursday afternoon, talking to her followers and telling her own story. First and foremost, Brie said this:

That’s something she’s done time and time again: tell victims that she believes them. It’s an important first step. So, obviously, when Brie shared one story of a recent incident, people couldn’t wait to jump down her throat. This is what she wrote:

When I first read that, I did think “well, that’s not so bad, but if it made her feel uncomfortable, so be it.” But when I really thought about it and how I would feel in that situation, no… that’s wrong. A TSA agent has power and authority over you, your body, where you can fly, whether you should be detained, whether you will be arrested. As someone pointed out to Brie (and she retweeted): “It’s inappropriate for someone in a position of relative power to try and pick you up in a situation like that. Like a cop pulling you over.”

Of course, another person wrote: “OH NO! A guy asked for your number. You poor thing. Women be complaining they don’t find a good guy, but complain when dudes ask for their #.” Brie responded, “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable? I hope you take the time to learn more about the experience of women. It’s real + scary sometimes and people like you can make it better.” She continued:

I do like her. This advice is good for all kinds of social media and real-life interactions.

  1. Nicole says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Yea sorry I’m consistently creeped out by guys that ask you out in inappropriate situations. Its so uncomfortable.
    Also Brie walks the walk for sure. When the company she just worked with was accused of something similar she immediately put out a statement standing with the victims. She was in the middle of press for a project she did with them and did not hesitate. Plus last year’s awards circuit. Did not let up on Affleck for a second. She’s awesome

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJ0J-5DIZI/?hl=en&taken-by=brielarson

    Reply
  2. Jules343 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Ugh, that’s a really gross thing for a TSA agent to do (especially if they’ve just watched you go through the body scanner).

    They have the ability to completely derail your plans and cost you enormous sums of money, not to mention subject you to violating searches.

    Reply
  3. Urs says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I follow Brie on Instagram and find her interactions in the comments really refreshing. She heavily moderates the vitriol, but will encourage debate and sharing of ideas. People don’t tend to dog pile on each other as a result. It would be great to see that elsewhere.

    Reply
  4. Eric says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Sacramento County girl will get in your grill if you try to disrespect her. She’s representing the 916. Enough said.

    Reply
  5. aang says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    That’s out of bounds. You don’t hit on customers or clients or people you pat down at work. My 16 yo was recently cat called by the garbage man as she walked our dog and he asked if he could have her snap chat. And she looks 16, not 20. She came home crying and scared. I called the sanitation dept and told them I never want to see that guy on my street again. Men need to stop.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

      I’m glad you reported that. the more that women “look the other way” and try not to “make waves” just emboldens these pr*cks…they keep doing it as long as they get away with it.

      Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Ugh that’s so terrible just b/c of her age. I remember being a really awkward looking 15 yr old and creepy men would still pull that gross sh*t. To this day I get anxiety walking up to the plaza by my house b/c it brings back memories.

      But really any catcalling can be very distressing. I’m 35 and I walk to Starbucks during my work hours for exercise. For whatever reason I decided to forgo the ear buds on this particular day. Well sure enough b/c I wasn’t making it plain as day that I was ignoring them I got catcalled like 3 times. Its safe to say I will never walk out without them again. I almost had a full blown panic attack. I get that in broad daylight I am pretty safe but its very unsettling and embarrassing. Guys don’t get it can completely screw up our comfort zone and sense of safety. I get some women like attention but a good portion of us don’t, especially if you are yelling from a block away.

      I will say I get annoyed when my mom and the older generations see it as boys being boys. There is a difference b/w trying to be nice to someone in hopes they may be responsive and acting in a predatory manner. And catcalling a 16 yr old should NEVER happen.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        October 6, 2017 at 9:54 am

        “Guys don’t get it can completely screw up our comfort zone and sense of safety.”

        actually, that’s exactly why some of them do it. a feeling of power of a woman.

      • aang says:
        October 6, 2017 at 9:55 am

        I want things to be different for my daughter and other young women than they were for me. I just took it, felt scared or uncomfortable, and kept my mouth shut. I was loudly called a dumb cunt in front of a bar full of people because I wouldn’t give the bartender my number after he gave me a free shot. I was groped by a Prof that hung out at a college bar and offered drunk girls a ride home. I was too scared to even report that, because I thought it was my fault. I want my daughter to know that she has a voice, can say no, and that it is never her fault. People like Brie, with a large platform, do more good than they can ever know.

      • Maggie says:
        October 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

        Ugh I’m so sorry you had to go through that!
        I had a gang of 10 construction workers just finishing work for the day surround me and pick my appearance apart. I was covered head to toe, it was fall and cold and i had on a loose jacket and non tight jeans, i was about 19 and looked it. This was just a few years ago. They commented on my legs and face and whether it was up to their standards or not and how they would rate me. That experience left me hating men and ive cried many times thinking about it and its not like I havent experienced street harrasment since but it was something about seeing middle aged men, normal looking white bread men, who probably have families of their own , maybe even daughters, that made it even worse somehow.

      • Veronica says:
        October 6, 2017 at 9:59 am

        They know. Men are not neanderthals incapable of reading social signals. They just choose to ignore them when it comes to women.

  6. Mia4s says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Watching the people responding miss the point was so depressing and not surprising. Is it really that hard to understand? When you’re in a position of authority, don’t put the moves on people you have power over. That goes for every gender, orientation, age, and colour of skin. TSA agent spots you in a coffee shop away from the airport after work and asks for your number? Fine. TSA agent is on the job and has every right to search all your belongings, have you submit to extra screening, and view your ID? Not OK.

    It’s not rocket science children.

    Reply
  7. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:50 am

    A cop asked for my number after he pulled me over. I must have looked so dumbfounded that he immediately apologized. It could have been so much worse.

    Reply
  8. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Someone asking for your phone number is comparable to harassment and sexual assault. That’s a tad ridiculous.

    Now, if he had taken her personal information, stalked her, called her repeatedly or shown up at the front door of her home then I could see a problem.

    Reply
  9. Cel2495 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I like her and she is right! Is not ok for a TSA agent to ask for her digits… very inappropriate. Something like this happened to me, I was cutting it short for my flight and felt forced to smile back and interact with the agent because I was afraid he was going to derail my plans and I would miss my flight and consequently a big work meeting. It was so uncomfortable and I felt so impotent.
    It feels a burden sometimes to be a woman specially nowadays. We get constantly harassed and abused and somehow we get blamed for all of it…. I just don’t get it. I’m happy she shared her experience.

    Reply
  10. Bonzo says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Good for her. Glad she is speaking out. No woman should be subjected to getting hit on by someone with any measure of power to make her life hell.

    I hope she got his name and filed a formal complaint.

    Reply
  11. Lua says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I was getting my tires changed and while sitting in the car waiting for my GUY friend before leaving the tech leaned in over me, holding my steering wheel, and asked for my number. Made me EXTREMELY uncomfortable…I know how she feels

    Reply
  12. Samantha says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:57 am

    When I first read her tweet, I thought to myself that “this is going overboard, it’s just an annoying thing, not that bad.” But then I actually pictured myself trying to respond to a TSA and I realized why it was bad and worth mentioning. I guess the problem with men not sympethazing is that many can’t do the picturing part, even in cases that are far worse, like sexual harassment.
    Also, I didn’t really like Brie at first, but I respect her now. She is one of the first to speak about Weinstein when most are still quiet.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I was walking down the street yesterday, and a guy I’d never seen before, yelled out of his car that I had sexy legs. He pulled over, and asked if I wanted to go out. When I said no, he wrote down his phone number and handed it to me which I threw away as soon as I got to Subway. Lots of creepy pigs out there

    Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:42 am

      Yep this happened to me (I mentioned it above) except I got so upset I just bolted back to my building ASAP without even catching his eye and promised myself never to leave my office again without noise cancelling headphones. No woman should have to be uncomfortable or fearful going through life. :-(

      I also notice some women think if the guy is good looking its A ok but if he looks creepy than its a red flag. Its like no any harassment is disturbing, I don’t care if they’re a supermodel.

      Reply
  14. Aims says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I have a job to where I work with the public . My co worker was in the bathroom crying and I asked her if she was okay. She told me that a man came up to her, handed her an envelope full of money and asked her out on a date . She was horrified , embarrassed and she quit that day. She did nothing to provoke that and I felt horrible for her .

    Reply
  15. Honey Bear says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

    What’s wrong with that? A polite no is all she needed to say. Always make yourself the vulnerable victim, I guess. I view myself as far more empowered.

    Reply
    • MKP says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:26 am

      wow, good for you! if only all women could have your outlook on life.

      Or, how about we acknowledge people’s experiences without diminishing them/putting them down? Having a person in a position of authority hit on you can be incredibly uncomfortable, as many people here, and on twitter, have attested to. Just because you view it differently, doesn’t invalidate her experience. And it doesn’t make her any less ‘empowered.’ Her speaking about it and refusing to bow to the sh*tty comments telling her to get over herself and stop playing the “vulnerable victim” is pretty empowering to me.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

      when there is an imbalance of power, like in this case, it’s harassment. that’s what’s wrong with that.

      how empowered would you be if you said no to the TSA guy, and he decided to pull you out of line for a more “in-depth” screening? made you miss your flight? detained you with no access to your phone or a lawyer? told his supervisor that you made a comment about a bomb or some other suspicious thing?

      Reply
    • RuddyZooKeeper says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Since when did politely telling a TSA no about anything, much less wounding his pride by turning down his advances, result in a good day?

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

      It’s wrong because a TSA agent is in a position of power (not to mention ON THE JOB) that could seriously impact her ability to move through her day should he choose to abuse that power in retaliation to her rejection. Like, this isn’t difficult to understand as to why it’s inappropriate. She’s not comparing it to more seriously forms of assault; her point is that women are expected to move through their lives disregarding casual invasions of their integrity and person because “it’s not that bad.” It also taps into the issue of the double-edged sword of female socialization where women are punished for not being outwardly friendly and open (“She’s such a bitch!”) but minor acts of courtesy are seen as invitations for sexual interest.

      Empowerment isn’t purely individual and impossible to sustain it if it’s expected to be as such. (Not to mention it strips men of their responsibility for their social behaviors – WOMEN are not the problem here, so they are not the ones who should be expected to fix it.) Empowerment is about creating a society where women don’t have to put have to tolerate this shit on a regular basis.

      A guy asking for your number at a BAR where both of you are on equal ground and there is reasonable ambiguity where he might read interest and who takes your rejection respectfully is not a problem. It may be uncomfortable if you’re not interested, but it’s not a violation of personhood. A man exploiting women’s socialized empathy and kindness for sexual maneuvering is a completely different issue.

      Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:49 am

      I work for the Federal government so we have armed guards at the door 24/7. They are all nice people at our new building, but before we moved there was one super creepy dude who would literally hit on any woman who walked into the door. To make matters worse they used to make you go through a screening every single day even if you were a full time Fed. Anyways if you didn’t flirt or at least acknowledge him he would keep you there asking you questions. he even stole my friend’s bottle of wine (she wasn’t allowed to bring it in a Federal agency but she assumed it’d be waiting at the front desk when she got back, she was wrong). Obviously in most cases people just walk away but b/c we had to get in the building people had to be respectful even with his shitty behavior. I think finally enough people complained that he got fired. But I can see where a normal situation can be abnormal when someone is in a position of authority.

      Reply
  16. Enough Already says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I got a phone call once from a cardiologist who took my phone number from my patient chart. He wasn’t even my doctor. I was creeped out and angry but worse, my violation meant absolutely nothing to anyone who mattered. The doctor was smart enough to call from the hospital so I had no proof he called me for personal reasons. For women the struggle is always and forever real.

    Reply
    • MKP says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I’m sorry that happened to you. I had a similar experience with a guy from the bank. When I went to the manager to complain, he basically just smiled and nodded at me but I knew he didn’t really care. So frustrating.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:49 am

      As a former hospital worker and a pre-med, that infuriates me on a profound scale. That is literally an illegal violation of your medical privacy. HIPAA law bars medical staff unrelated to your care from even looking at your documentation, much less contacting you in any form. GOD, it makes me so angry somebody did that to you. What an utter abuse of power and authority.

      Reply
  17. Veronica says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Literally the amount of women who apologize for this kind of behavior is just mind blowing for me. Y’all are going to be real surprised when the doors to the boy’s club get shut in your face after all that hard work you did throwing other women under the bus.

    Reply

