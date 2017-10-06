US Weekly: Ben Affleck is in outpatient treatment for alcohol addiction



In Touch reported earlier this week that Ben Affleck was being urged to go to rehab for the third time, but that he was putting it off and wanted to do it on his own terms. About a day after InTouch put that out, US reported that Affleck is doing outpatient treatment for alcoholism. Doesn’t this pretty much confirm In Touch’s report that Affleck is doing it his own way? Like if he was serious about quitting for good he would go away for 30 days right? I mean I understand not wanting to leave your family and day to day activities, I doubt I could have done 30 days away from home, but it also indicates that he’s probably not committed to it and this is someone else’s idea. (The WB publicity team.) Also, US has new photos of Affleck which are exclusive to the X17 agency (meaning we don’t have those pics) and he’s wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt and just looks like he’s gained more. He looks kind of beat down like he knows he’s schlubby but is making the best of it. Here’s US’s report, which uses a lot of quotes from a few months ago so I’ll just excerpt the new stuff. You can go there to read more:

Ben Affleck is still seeking treatment for alcohol addiction seven months after his rehab stint, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 45-year-old actor was spotted arriving at an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 4. Affleck was dressed casually in a sweatshirt and gray sweatpants as he entered the building. “Ben looked so happy,” an onlooker exclusively tells Us. “He was in such a good mood and looked refreshed.

[From US Weekly]

Well good for him and I hope he is able to quit drinking and stay sober. I also would like him to be single for a while. That’s not necessarily a dig at Lindsay but would it kill him not to have a girlfriend or a significant other as he works out his sh-t? He could focus on his career, his kids, his sobriety, his fitness, (I mean he used to be into that and it helps a lot with moods) and just figuring out how to live without alcohol. I have the feeling he hasn’t reached his own rock bottom, whatever it would take for him to realize that he needs to quit entirely and that drinking is only making things worse.