Is Harvey Weinstein being forced out of The Weinstein Company by his brother?

There are 20 million new Harvey Weinstein stories, just FYI. If I miss something here, trust that I’m covering it separately today or over the next few days. I’m trying to stick to themes, and the theme of this post is “Harvey Weinstein is most likely over in Hollywood.” It seems like fait accompli, but I guess Ol’ Harv still believes he can have some kind of comeback, maybe if he just sues his way out of it. So, here are some bullet points of all of the sh-t that’s gone down over the course of about 60 hours:
Lisa Bloom quit Team Weinstein. Bloom is Gloria Allred’s daughter, and Allred was publicly critical of her daughter for being part of Weinstein’s team. Bloom was front and center in the first days, almost like she was being used as some kind of feminist-shield for Weinstein’s disgusting behavior. On Friday, Bloom released a statement praising Weinstein for not being one of those perverts who attacks his alleged victims (O RLY?). A day later, she announced that she was quitting his team. Lanny Davis also quit Team Harvey within the same hour.
The future of Harvey’s role in The Weinstein Company. As soon as the NYT dropped their report last Thursday, Weinstein announced he would be taking a “leave of absence” from TWC. That’s not good enough. Apparently, TWC’s board met on Friday. “Sources” claimed that the board would be deciding Weinstein’s fate, but there was no big announcement. Still, sources insist that Harvey will be suspended as co-chairman, and that “nobody wants him there.” Apparently, he can’t be fired because of certain clauses in his contract, and there’s some kind of lengthy process to have him formally removed, which is probably happening right now. For now, TWC “will be run by his brother and TWC co-chairman Bob Weinstein and COO David Glasser.” Oh, and three members of the all-male, nine-member board resigned on Friday during their emergency board meeting. TWC has also hired a law firm to investigate the company and Weinstein’s history as sort of an internal (and ass-covering) move. Fox News did something similar when Roger Ailes was outed as a pervert and a serial harasser.
Conspiracy Theory: The Silent Brother. Harvey’s exploits have been an open secret for decades. His brother and business partner Bob probably had a very good idea what was happening. Bob kept his nose clean (at least publicly, I can’t recall any rumors about Bob) and waited. Allegedly, Bob might have been compiling some dirt on Harvey as he waited. Page Six’s sources theorize that Bob fed some of the damaging information to the New York Times because Bob wanted control of TWC. Considering this comes from Page Six – the same outlet who got Harvey’s exclusive first interview – I’d say that this conspiracy comes straight from Team Harvey. But who knows if it’s true?
Poor Benedict Cumberbatch. I mean, I’m choosing to feel sorry for the actors who have worked with Harvey and TWC over the years. Those films with have asterisks for years to come, and I’m personally not going to “cancel” half of Hollywood just for their associations with Weinstein. Like, Weinstein nurtured Colin Firth’s career. I cannot bring myself to cancel Firth. It’s going to be especially bad for the three films Weinstein was going to push this Oscar season too - Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen; The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult; and The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston. No one knows what will happen with these would-be Oscar campaigns. At least Wind River has already been released, although it was probably due for a splashy re-release in December. The Current War was going to be the big one, and it has a November release on the books and they likely already had some Comet Sophie photo-ops planned. Now we won’t see any of it.
Mediocre reviews already doomed THE CURRENT WAR. Over crowded Best Actor field makes it very unlikely CUMBERBATCH would have gotten a nomination. However, Harvey’s scandal certainly does not help.
Agree, the reviews have not been kind so very unlikely for a nomination. Now Wind River produced by him may have had a chance but with this scandal doubt it now.
Yeah Current War is already toast for awards but Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, and Nicholas Hoult will all have publicity duties for the opening to fulfill contractually. I don’t envy them that. No one is going to want to “focus on the film”. Yikes.
Wind River will likely get shuffled aside too which would likely be a relief for the actors as their PR for the movie is already done. But I’m sure Jeremy Renner will speak eloquently on the issue if asked…..wait………oh f**k.
I agree with not cancelling everyone who ever worked with this pervert, but I do wish some more powerful Hollywood names would lend their voices to the brave women that have spoken out and exposed him. Just to say we believe you and you were brave to speak out about your experience.
As much as I hate to say it I doubt he is done in Hollywood.
Sure, the scandal is damaging and he should be finished but history (recent history) suggests otherwise. See Woody Allen, Polanski and more recently Trump. IMO TWC is only trying to limit its liability but are they really trying to say they had no clue? Seriously?
Unlike O’Reilly at Fox who was front and center at his show (and even O’Reilly still has a small show elsewhere), Harvey is mostly behind the scenes. Before now, the average person likely had no idea who Harvey was or what he looked like. But Weinstein movies are well liked, frequent award contenders and he’s “groomed” so many careers. Eventually, Hollywood will take him back. They always do. Artistry trumps ethics/values for that lot is seems.
Sadly, he’ll be fine. Pay out a few million, lay low and he’ll be back in some capacity – perhaps not as powerful but certainly far from gone.
I am only happy that he is finally revealed (publicly) for who he is and how he manipulates. Hopefully the people who enabled him will be revealed as well. This did not happen in a vacuum.
Now if the brother is really trying to get rid of him, well that’s another matter entirely and I say bring on the popcorn.
@abby I hate to jinx it but I think he may in fact be gone. Not because of a sudden Hollywood attack of conscience…but because people have wanted him gone for awhile. He has a LOT of enemies.
You mention a few others but the difference to me is clear; and this is painful to say but I’m going there: One, they are the artists (not behind the scenes as you say) and two (and this is really rough to say but true) they are pretty well liked or at least admired.
Mel Gibson? Apparently be an utterly charming fellow. Just watch some of his old interviews. People like Jodie Foster and RDJ adore him. ADORE him.
Allen? One accusation during a brutally bitter divorce more than 20 years ago and then nothing but drama free, low budget film making that actors apparently very much enjoy. No feuds, no screaming, just a quiet life in NYC. When stories like Weinstein come out you can see why Hollywood would look past one accusation 20+ years ago. Brutal, but true.
Polanski is trickier. Time did a lot for him plus his claim that it was a one time failing (we now know it wasn’t). However if these new accusations move forward? I think the tide will turn. But he has many friends; including Harrison Ford and (oh irony) Mia Farrow.
Harvey is hated, but that was fine when he provided almost unprecedented success. Most who work with him seem to tolerate him more than “like him”. He is also losing money (Hollywood’s greatest sin). Plus multiple accusations seems to be the key dividing line (see also: Bill Cosby). Maybe if he goes quiet for five or ten years he could have a shot, but the truth is I don’t think anyone in the industry or out is really going to miss him.
well perhaps you are right, I certainly won’t have a problem if Harvey is never seen or heard from again. I’m not convinced but I’ve been wrong before.
But based on your post, his demise would be due to his enemies and poor financial track record catching up with him with the scandal being used as an opportunity to rid Hollywood of a predator and to remove someone they otherwise hate.
Not that I will complain or sympathize, Harvey gone is Harvey gone. Good for all.
But I feel so many of the people distancing themselves now or racing to put the final nails in his coffin likely knew about his behavior and either enabled him or waited until opportunity struck to benefit themselves.
And I still think if Harvey manages to salvage any semblance of his career (doubtful but not impossible), that many of these same people will be right there asking for favors.
Polanski also has an X Factor that Harvey doesn’t – an incredibly tragic personal history. Not only is he a Holocaust survivor, but we also know what happened to Sharon Tate. Part of Polanski’s ability to continue his career was his ability to play on that sympathy as the memory of his crime faded (of course, the internet has helped remind us). Harvey on the other hand, is an utter ass. People legitimately hate him.
I wonder if this is the same brother rumored to be the front “access” to Harvey? Because there’s definitely been rumblings about his brother getting some favors as well. Wonder if he will be implicated or if it’s true. Would not be shocked if it was
He is 64, obese and pre diabetic, he doesn’t have 10 years to sit around laying low before his comeback – hopefully.
Who is hosting the Oscars this year? please God let it be Ricky Gervais, he will not pass over on the opportunity to go there.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting again. That was announced a while back. Gervais would be hilarious but unlikely.
His brother? Well that’s positively Shakespearean! But I give the brother no credit. My guess is he knew all along and used the knowledge when it was convenient for him. Wow if it was him though. I take it Thanksgiving dinner is cancelled this year.
God I hate the word “cancelling”, it sound like something my 13 year old niece would say. The rest of us know it’s complicated. But OK: With what I know I’m not “cancelling” any of the actors, actresses, directors, etc. A lot of these actors he was a boss to, not a friend. How much he would have allowed them to see is highly questionable. These sort are good at picking their targets and even better and putting on a respectable face when they need too. Around most of them he was likely on his very best behaviour. Top actors breath rarified air anyway. I mean; are we cancelling Judi Dench? What about poor Malia Obama? And even if they had some idea; without first hand knowledge or a victim willing to speak? It would have been like screaming into a hurricane.
Anyone who comes out and defends him now though? Still works with him? Uh-uh, good-bye!!!
It’s difficult though not to work with Weinstein or Miramax the company. There are perhaps other hardworking talents in there who would need acting talent to work with them. I think it’s easier to cancel those who openly defend him and victim blame.
Was wondering when someone would bring up the Obama daughter. What were they thinking? Or did they have the privilege of knowing he wouldn’t dare do anything to the former President’s kid?
Honestly, I’ll be he was on his best behaviour around Obama’s daughter …
The ones to cancel are the ones who work with him AFTER knowing all this, not before, unless they did know and chose to ignore it, which we’ll never know.
But ones like Kate Winslet? just, no. Not ever.
Did anyone read the roman a clef written by a former employee at Miramax? One line keeps running through my head while reading all the recent coverage: “I watched the fat one eat an omelette with his hands.”
It’s too good a detail to not be true… and tells you everything you need to know: fat, undisciplined, impatient, unconcerned with decorum, takes what he wants when and how he wants it, not constrained or guided by convention in areas where it would benefit him, gross.
Interesting, did the brother have a daughter or in law who was also propositioned so he played some long game? Nonetheless, I’ve no trouble believing money is the root of this takedown instead of a moral compass.
I feel bad for Wind River ( If you have not seen it, please watch it!! )….the irony being that WR is a House of Weinstein movie and it focuses on sexual assault. Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner did such a fantastic job, and to think their performances and the fantastic storyline are being overshadowed by yet another of “Hollywood’s worst kept secrets” is reprehensible.
Flame me if you want but I do believe Weinstein will “pay for his crimes” as much as Allen & Polanski did, enough said.
Wind River is a haunting, heartbreaking movie. Beautifully filmed, great perfomances, bleak, sad, horrifying story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are rumours that Farrow’s piece may actually focus on the brother as well. As in, misdeeds of the brothers, plural.
That would be interesting. I noticed in the original NYT piece, that it seemed like Wankstain was being pushed out by his brother, with Bob acting all – oh heavens, I never knew!
There were comments about how until 2015 they just weren’t sure, and how the memo tipped the apple cart for them. Bobs trying to position himself as unaware. You know, despite all the payouts that board would have authorized over the course of decades.
Something happened for Bloom too. She joined last year, as an advisor, and I think she got emotionally invested in that plant molesting dinosaur. I think he’s charming enough that people forget, because they want to forget. So what happened? Mom calling her out? Fear for her business because this comment was the most hypocritical mess
‘And as we work together on a project bringing my book to the screen, he has always been respectful towards me’
Myka B has said she won’t move forward with her multi book deal with Weinstein productions unless Wankstain steps down. I think that may have been the clincher. Well and moms.
Of course his brother knew.
I doubt this will harm the company too much. CB is the only entertainment news I consume, and I’m here because the comments are informative and thinky, not because I care too much about Celebs. I think most people are like that and this story will go under the radar of lots of people. And as far as “canceling” everyone that does something gross, or works with someone who has done something gross, the list of who we can watch in that case is very tiny.
Weinsteins advantage is certainly that he is more behind the scenes. It wont interest most people and if he comes back it will be more difficult to tell in which projects he is involved.
“Like, Weinstein nurtured Colin Firth’s career. I cannot bring myself to cancel Firth”
The Woody Allen fan Firth?
I agree with the general point that not everyone can have known this so it would be unfair to paint everyone who ever worked with him as complicit. But if Weinstein still has a career in the future than we can certainly cancel everyone working with him. Just like people by now should know about Woody Allen.
Don’t forget the yellow-face Woody Allen Firth. He’s been cancelled to me for a loooonnng time and I loved Pride and Prejudice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I admire his looks but that’s it.
Everyone knew about, even femele students who were just studying film were advise not to get close to him. Theres a bunch of articles saying that everyone knew.
It’s funny the cognitive dissonance for people we like. Cumberbatch and Firth get sympathy? Look, I think Colin Firth is ridiculously handsome, but he worked with Weinstein AND Woody Allen. Obviously this isn’t an issue for him. I’m not saying everyone should boycott them, but let’s not pretend they are any more virtuous than anyone else who associates with these fools. Same with Meryl Streep, the feminist who supports Roman Polanski and called Harvey Weinstein a “god” in an awards speech in 2013.
I am bothered that Lisa Bloom was willing to be part of his team in any capacity up to this point. Kaiser, thanks for always bringing us real news, because you’re right, there are so many stories on this it is hard to keep up. Didn’t know that her mother said she wouldn’t represent a sexual harasser. Hopefully Lisa won’t get booked on MSNBC anymore, Lawrence and Joy used to have her on, but hope they just have Gloria going forward.
I’m also very disappointed in Bloom.
I believe that his career is over. I think too many outlets have access to the story, and the fact that a major paper decided to go on record to talk about it speaks volumes. However, the major players, politicians, and news outlets that have chosen to remain silent speaks volumes too. And I have no doubt that many of these people are speaking with lawyers and publicists of their own to manage what happens going forward, especially if Harvey decides to start naming names. I don’t see him going down without taking some people with him.
Yeah, the quiet rumors about the brother are actually worse than the rumors about Harvey. I have to say, if they’re true (about Bob), this fits perfectly.
Georgina Chapman…she has always seemed like a genuinely nice person on various shows. She’s gorgeous. I don’t know how she could let that slob get near her.
Uh…you don’t know? Money money money, money!
And she gets to be a fashion designer with the most hideous designs!
Who cares if it is his brother?? Just as long as it is out!! As for Georgina Chapman, she knew and obviously didn’t care. As long as her business was helped. Have lost every bit of respect for her. If I heard this years ago, so did she. I live in Ohio and work in a hospital BTW have no affiliation with showbiz so obviously it’s everywhere.
I’ve been thinking about his wife too. Who knows if she actually is attracted to him but I can’t help but think people will refuse to wear Marchesa at events because of its association to Harvey. She might stay with him at first and appear “supportive” but I bet you she is quietly shopping for divorce lawyers. She’ll want to save her business and distance herself from Harvey since he no longer provides access or prestige. Also Harvey has 4 daughters. I can’t imagine what they are going through. Just thinking about his behavior towards other women makes me deeply sad for them.
Yes, I think she might be getting her ducks in a row. He could begin to take a huge financial hit.
Miriam Weinstein, the mother, died last November. It is often the case that events like that trigger a showdown in sibling rivalry. Every slight, real or imagined, that has occurred over a lifetime can now be examined and litigated. Once the common bond of looking out for an aging parent’s well being is no longer an issue there are personal scores to settle. All the kids lawyer up (personal experience). Bob is the second son and that can be a cause for resentment.
I forget now- did Weinstein get along with Tom Cruise?
there are a lot of powerful actors and directors in Hollywood and the silence is deafening. And it plays directly into the right wing’s hands. It was an open secret in Hollywood, but now you are safe to speak out. Cause this is not different to the ‘grab them by the pussy’. You cannot condemn that side and then stay silent when something similar happens on your end. Where do they then get off with their moral high ground? And I think it is very important to have allies in this fight, but now their silence will always taint their valid opinions on other subjects.
If I understand all this, this was an open secret for 30 years, and not until HW is in financial distress—i.e. losing power— does anybody attempt a ‘takedown’. Hypocrisy all around.
