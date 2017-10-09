VP Mike Pence & Mother ‘walked out’ of a Colts game because the players kneeled

I guess the Trump administration would still rather talk about the NFL, as opposed to talking substantively about: Puerto Rico relief, gun control, white supremacy, terrorism, domestic terrorism, North Korea, Iran, Obamacare, middle class taxes, reproductive rights or any of that. No, let’s continue to devote every f–king weekend to whether black football players kneel during the National Anthem. Let’s devote this time to that conversation when neo-Nazis literally went back on f–king parade in Charlottesville this weekend. Yes, black football players protesting extrajudicial killings by police officers is truly the greatest danger to our nation.
So Donald Trump sent Mike Pence and Mother Pence to a Colts game on Sunday. VP Pence stayed only as long as the anthem, which is when he saw some football players kneeling. He left the game and took Mother with him. He tweeted this:
I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.
— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
Every time Pence sits in the Trump White House, he’s dignifying an event that disrespects soldiers, veterans, our flag, the Anthem, the republic, the concept of constitutional government, and decency itself. This is what Trump said about Pence’s stunt:
I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
Who is the puppet and who is the puppet-master? Ugh. I’m not one of those people claiming that Pence would be “just as bad” as Trump if and when Trump is impeached. I believe Pence is the cold, murderous, dead-eyed psychopath to Trump’s disorganized, haphazard and malevolent sociopath. Trump will kill us all through his own childishness, whereas Pence doesn’t care if we live or die. Neither is better, but I won’t feel a knot in my stomach every morning of a Pence presidency. What’s my point? Pence is now – as he always has been – playing the long game. Right now he’s participating in Trump’s little NFL scheme. Six months from now, Pence sees himself winning the Game of Thrones.
It was a publicity stunt too – Pence had a photo from 2014 locked and loaded for his social media, which was re-published for this stunt. All told, this stunt cost taxpayers around $250,000.
Mike Pence tweeted the same picture from a Colts game that he tweeted in 2014 https://t.co/V9UuJikRPy
LEFT: 11/23/14
RIGHT: 10/08/17 pic.twitter.com/CJIAU8lZVk
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2017
FLAG: Was Pence leaving Colts game a political stunt? Reporters were told to stay in van bc "there may be an early departure from the game."
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 8, 2017
Just so we're clear..
CAN play in NFL:
Steroid users
Domestic Abusers
Rapists
Accused murderers
Racists
Cant play:
Protesters
— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) October 9, 2017
Trump & Pence disrespect Black NFL kneelers because that pleases the base but won’t disrespect white nationalists because, well, you know.
— Touré (@Toure) October 9, 2017
We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD
— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
Photo courtesy of Getty.
FFS.
I don’t know what else to say.
The deplorables have never been for Pence. He was put on the ticket to bring in the evangelicals. He is securing Trump’s base. That makes me think (fervently hope) Mueller is closing in.
There really is nothing else to say. We hit new lows on a daily basis.
Staged. Completely staged.
And so badly done too. These people can’t do one f*cking thing right, even a stupid stunt like this.
Yeah, and as Kaiser said, the fact they need to keep dragging the NFL protesters instead of focusing on real issues is just pathetic. I’m seriously just sick over everything Trump. I’m hoping my evening tonight with the Pod Save folks will help me feel better at least for a little while!
And how much did this stupid stunt cost the tax payers? These people just all around suck.
@Esmom-It’s crazy how much I rely on the Pod Save boys to get me through this.
My BF and I were watching the game yesterday at a bar because he’s a Niners fan and as soon as I saw Pence walk out, I said “he staged it”. It was so obvious that it was planned in advance because why the hell would he walk out when not one player on his team even knelt?
I NEVER want to hear about how Kaep is a “distraction” even again.
It might’ve gone done if the orange buffoon could’ve kept his mouth shut and didn’t feel the need to brag that it was all his idea, y’know, he craves the credit for EVERYTHING.
They’re both psychotic a$$wipes. MUELLER WHERE ARE YOU???
Meanwhile Nazis marched this weekend and not one peep from anyone in the WH
Well, I’m sure there were some very fine people there and they were all peaceful and stuff since those nasty antifa troublemakers weren’t there to rile them up and force them to do unfortunate things.
Yes nothing about Charlottesville or the four soldiers killed in Niger. Just $240,000 of taxpayer money for a cheap political stunt. #DonnyDayCare.
@Nicole,
Yelp, it’s not a coincidence that Trump and Pence set this stunt up the weekend that the White Supremacists had their *planned* march. The march was announced ahead of time in their social media feeds which Trump and his team are attuned to. Colin Kaepernick started the social justice protests as a member of the 49ers. The Colts were playing the 49ers which has team members supportive of the protests.
So how do you take the repeat march of White Supremacists who killed a woman last time they marched from the headlines? Give your base red meat and the media something to talk about by staging a walkout. Trump is an idiot in many ways but he is so media savvy. His entire reputation is self created from manipulating the media.
I read about the Neo-Nazi/White Supremacists “they will not replace us” march on Saturday then Sunday the Pence walk out, which helped bury the White Supremacists march. Statistics show that he lost some of the GOP voters when the first March happened. Some GOPers prefer to hide their white hoods in the closet.
He needs to be painted with the trump brush, because when this garbage is over, he needs to go down.
He’s creepy AF.
Gotta say, though, the name “Mother Pence” always cracks me up.
Pence makes one think there’s something to the reptilians-disguised-as-humans conspiracy theory. 😂😂 How does one regularly appear to be so stiff and and animatronic and shifty and uncomfortable in one’s own skin??
I’ll make like a Victorian era quack and prescribe several screaming orgasms for him. I dunno who’s gonna volunteer for that dirty job though. 🤣🤣
Pence violated his oath of office. He is supposed to protect our Constitution and he violated it and he and Trump used our tax money to do it. I want every cent paid back with interest.
ETA why didn’t Pence walk out of the Super Bowl halftime show? Because he is too stupid to know “This Land is your Land” is a protest song
Did he think the players would all be standing because he was there? Pence and mother knew they’d be kneeling, so this definitely feels like a publicity stunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence had to catch a plane and apparently would have had to leave before the game ended anyway.
But I ask again and will keep on asking it:
When did kneeling become a sign of disrespect?
Maybe his current church is a bunch of sitters and standers, but Pence grew up Catholic and you better believe he did plenty of kneeling in his youth. It’s a gesture that suggests prayer, not disrespect.
And why would Pence be taking orders from Trump on this? I know Trump is trying to distract from everything else and is determined to “win” in this futile battle. But what is Pence up to?
I’d also like to know exactly when he got the tickets…. Trump is now claiming Pence had planned to attend the game for a long time.
No no, he did not need to catch a plane. He took AF2 from Vegas to IN for this stunt only to turn around and fly over Vegas to CA.
AF2 costs roughly just over $30K an hour to fly essentially $150K in our tax dollars WASTED in this little stunt makes my blood boil and that does not include the cost of security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Mother Pence” is killing me. She needs to wear one of those little bonnets and some petticoats.
Pence is Trump’s little lackey. Probably orders the meatloaf too.
NatalieS: Heeheehee! Mick and Kaz make the perfect little ignorant, racist couple, I think. They even look like a pair of bogans.
They are both hideous idiots. And Mother looks slightly cross-eyed with pentacostal glee and self satisfaction.
She looks like she just had a lobotomy in that tweet pic. Yikes.
Thinking the same thing. The look of a simpleton, but what can one expect when she’s married to the Night King and her first husband was the ringleader for getting Cialis on the market (bet he was a douche, too).
First husband? Ah, not many details online about that little marriage / divorce timeline to Doc Whitaker.
Seriously, many evangelicals frown on ANY divorce. Which is what amazes me about Tweetolini’s divorces, etc.
Transparent stunt was transparent (unless you’re the zombie base, who ate that shiz up with a spoon, licked the spoon and said “Please sir, may I have some more?”.
These idiots can’t even stunt well-saving a three year old picture to paste in. Are there NO young people around them to tell them that the internet never forgets?? Of course, even if there are, they probably ignored them anyway. I guess it is easy to do when you can decry everything you don’t like as “fake news”.
Frankly, if Pence holds the flag is such high regard, then he should probably reconsider who he’s working for.
He’s a sanctimonious, dangerous, willfully stupid man. When he was our state’s governor, he was despised. He’s just as dangerous as Trump.
Thanks for the point of view from Indiana. My husband is from there also. Our family fears and loathes Pence, in part because of his anti-LGBT obsessions, which he would certainly put into action in the largest possible way were he to become president.
I’ve been thinking about that, third ginger. Since these arses are hell-bent on overturning everything President Obama did, is there any possibility that they could overturn the same-sex marriage act, thereby making gay marriage a thing of the past in the US?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no “same-sex marriage act,” the right to marry for all couples, regardless of sex, is based on the Supreme Court decision, Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that marriage was a protected right for all citizens under the equal protection clause of the Constitution (a.k.a. 14th amendment). It could be overturned, but a new case would have to make it’s way through the system, be accepted for consideration by the court, and they’d have to flip one of the 5 justices that previously voted for Obergefell, which is unlikely with the court’s current make-up, but could happen if the GOP gets to replace another non-conservative justice.
Annakist and s, If such a disaster were to happen. I believe the decsion would be left to the states. So my daughter and her longtime partner [thinking of marriage] would be Ok where they are, DC. But not in all 50 states. That’s a nightmare scenario for the LGBT community.
I think Kaiser is talking about the worst of two evils. Yes Pence has an anti-LGBT obsession but Trump can start a nuclear war resulting in the destruction of half of Asia, half of the Middle East, half of Europe and half of the United States. Our LGBT bothers and sisters live in all those places too. Trump has began the process of selling our country to Russia who hates LGBT people along with killing journalists and protests. Trump has given free reign to White Supremacists and the KKK to increase enrollment and violence, LQBT are not just White Christians, they are Jews and POCs too and Neonazi’s hate LQBT citizens also.
Furthermore Trump is slowly doing what Pence will do anyway. He hired an anti-abortion and religious right Supreme Court Justice off the bat, he has paused transgendered citizens joining the military, had his secretary of education remove the rights of transgender kids to use bathroom that match with their chosen gender, removed the rights of millions of women who work for religious organizations from getting birth control or any hormonal treatments, helped pushed a bill in the House of Representatives that further restricts abortion done to week 20. There are life and death issues that come up for women past 20 weeks of pregnancy so now doctors are supposed to watch both mother and developing child die without intervention. Sigh Trump is a menace to the entire planet.
Thank you, everyone, for your very important information. Sorry, s, if I worded my question in the wrong way. I didn’t intend to diminish or simplify the issue in any way. We are still debating the issue, and waiting on the results of a waste-of-time-and-money postal survey as to whether we agree/want same-sex marriage. I know, I know…
Even Indiana Republicans seemed to ignore Pence’s existence in the political stuff that appeared in my mailbox during the 2016 campaign. I never could stand him (we were afflicted with him early as a Congressman), so I paid as little attention as possible to him in other roles.
Ridiculous. How much money was spent by the taxpayers so he could let himself be set up to be a fool. Of course his boss couldn’t wait to get on twitter to exclaim IT WAS MY IDEA! They are dreadful.
CNN estimates this stunt cost the American public around $250,000, give or take.
Walking out is ALSO a form of political protest and I agree it is a protected right for VP Pence, just as it is for the players. But, like the players, he’s not immune to criticism for doing it, especially while wasting taxpayer dollars.
There is nothing so unAmerican as forced patriotism.
Also, the guy who took the photo of Pence and Mother that now graces his Twitter header, obviously a staffer, wasn’t he “disrespecting the anthem” to do so?
Hypocrite thy name is Pence. And the very incompetence with which they carried out this stupid stunt makes it galling to anyone with half a brain–of course that leaves out all of their voters so …
Everything you said. Dreamers, immigrants, transgender, women, poor, aged, you name it, all of the people whose lives have been altered, torn apart or broken and this draft dodging POS wants to use the excuse of the athletes right to protest injustices by taking a knee, not disrespecting the flag, but in my opinion taking a knee to protest trump himself. He is literally taking away our sports time, where we get a break from him, to enjoy football, ballers, whatever takes us away from reality for a couple of hours. His little ploy is not acceptable. Pence and his sad little family practiced before the puppet master pulled the strings and they acted out their script. Pathetic. They drank the kool aid by the gallon and helped ruin another Sunday. Shame on them all.
I am so disgusted by these people. If they really cared about our country, they would care about all our citizens. This whole it’s disrespectful is bullshit. They just don’t want to acknowledge the racism in our country and are using so called patriotism to distract from the issue. I also heard that when he was governor of Indiana, he shut down domestic violence shelters because he felt the victims should try to make it work with there husband’s. He can go to hell as far as I’m concerned. Fucking fake Christians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the white middle and lower classes ever joined forces for their common interests with people of color, the GOP would never win another election nationwide. Not for president. Not for dogcatcher. They depend on the racism, because without it, they’re out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UGGGHHH STOP EQUATING THE FLAG WITH SOLDIERS. NOT EVERYTHING IS A SLIGHT TO OUR ARMED SERVICE MEN AND WOMEN. STOP USING THEM FOR POLITICAL POINTS YOU ASSHOLES.
Yes but it riles up their base and serves the political purpose he/Trump wants to achieve so they will continue to do so.
Amen, Clare. My dad fought in three wars. My husband’s family are pacifists. I never thought the flag was not for all of them.
This notion that the military “owns” the flag makes me want to scream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to an event on Saturday. The person speaking had all the veterans stand up to be recognized. The speaker then tried to use that moment to bash the NFL and the players who were taking a knee. Not one veteran or person in the audience clapped, cheered or encouraged what the speaker said. It was dead silent.
I’m really active on Twitter and all I see from former and active military is support for the players. They did not fight for a flag but instead for the rights of the citizens of the country which includes political protest.
Their approval ratings are falling by the hour and they must know that Mueller is getting closer and closer therefore they have to pull stunts like this to get their base riled up. It’s sad and pathetic but I need Mueller to hurry up because i really can’t take much more.
So in Trumplandia
* showing respect to the flag is mandatory
* late night comics will not be allowed to “make fun” of the Prez
* Nazi marches are being used to attract jack-booted thugs to their ranks
* guns are good
* health care is bad
Yeah, I pretty much have to gtfo here
Obeying to the flag and everyting they tell you the flag stands for is mandatory
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is jingoism.
Telling people to stand up during the National Anthem (that alone is a concept I don’t understand) and telling everyone who doesn’t, out of protest, they are disrespecting the FLAG is asking to blindly obey.
Actually, you can burn the flag too. It is an act of free speech protected by the Constitution.
And he admitted it was long planned on Twitter this morning. The World: We knew, Captain Obvious.
Good to know what we can expect from our future president if Trump gets sh! t canned.
OT (but not really) Buzzfeed has an important piece on Breitbart, Milo and the “alt-right, ” with receipts:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/josephbernstein/heres-how-breitbart-and-milo-smuggled-white-nationalism?utm_term=.fuqLAdweM#.bxjyn0r6g
So he is protesting a protest. Every time one of them pulls a stunt like this I think of all the protests that we were taught about in US history class. For example, the Boston tea party. Pence and Dump would have been on the pro-British side complaining that the people who were throwing the tea in the harbor where disrespectful to the crown while drinking coffee on the sidelines and stealing money from the coffers.
He and Dolt 45 continously disrespect the flag, veterans, and the anthem by continously aiding the Russians and creating policies that hurt many veterans. There are female veterans, transgender veterans, gay veterans, black and latino veterans. But, this fundamentalist nut job can waste tax payer dollars by trying to pull off a stunt that ended up backfiring on him. The fiscal conservative who would not give money to Katrina victims wasted $250,000 for this. That money could have gone to the PR.
This stunt cost taxpayers about $15K more than VP Pence’s base salary. It’s ridiculous!
Don’t forget that Pence flew from Nev to IN and then back west to CA to fundraiser for the Russian spy….errrrr, oligarch…errrrr, rep Dana Rorhbacher.
I’m going to file a special deduction on my taxes for $1000 because Price, Mnuchin, Pence, and Zeinke flew around on jets/military craft for NO reason.
Imagine if Obama or Biden (I miss you, please come back) used taxpayer money to pull a stunt like this. People would be calling for impeachment because it’s wasteful and a stunt.
This administration is just so flipping exhausting, I have trouble dealing with me.
We, the sentient beings, ARE calling for impeachment. It’s the knuckle dragging mouthbreathers and their congressional toadies who are fine with the shitshow.
He’s gotta go NOW. No more waiting for Mueller. Our country simply will not survive 3 more years of this.
It’s absolutely amazing to me how clear it is that the Republicans value party over country but their base doesn’t call it out. When I’ve talked to people who voted for Trump, they’ll say they don’t agree with him or what he’s doing or basically ANYTHING about him or his actions but hey, he’s not Hilary right? 🙄
We’ll be lucky to have any sort of positive standing within international relations by the time this is over (please be faster than 3 years, please be faster than 3 years…)
Has anyone complaining about theses athletes kneeling during the national anthem ever looked around at the other people in the stands? I have been to sporting events where people are sitting down drinking their beer and eating, texting, taking selfies, talking on their phones. Yet they complain about athletes kneeling?
As for Pence and “Mother” walking out, that shows a lack of respect to the taxpayers who foot the bill for all the security and other expenses so they could attend the game and then walk out. Suppose that is more important than helping Puerto Rico or preventing a nuclear war with North Korea.
JT Brown is the first hockey player to protest. He raised a fist at the last Tampa Bay game, and is already receiving death threats.
Sorry, what am I missing here? Black football players make a completely silent and utterly peaceful protest by KNEELING and get demonised for exercising their right to (silently) express their opinion, as opposed to white supremacists boldly and brazenly gathering in noisy, hatred-filled mobs to exercise their right to spew their vile garbage and be a bunch of ignorant, racist gronks, and Donny Two Scoops and Mick the Prick don’t say a word. I hope this nightmare ends soon for you, America. I fear the ending will be brutal and the clean-up hard and frustrating, but your country will be better for it.
Dont forget they actually killed another american at their white supremacist rally Annakist.
Bastards. Despicable, vile vermin.
So this is how I see it . Mike Pence tweeted a 3yr old photo that he knew he had & showed up to an NFL game knowing he’d leave to make his base angry at black players. What a political stunt and I hope it costs him.
here is what i predict for pence:
1) pinched by mueller for participation in russian hacking and at the very least forced to resign
2) gay scandal
3) book with “mother” about enduring false accusations and turning to god to get through the trauma and making 10 million dollars of it with a full publicity tour with an exclusive today show segment with megyn kelly
4) or becoming a preacher and hosting one of those tv ministries, sort of like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. Each episode would have a segment called “ Mother Speaks” hosted by Mother Pence where she asks viewers for donations
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband hangs out with our friends who are gay, and it isn’t an issue at all. We just don’t care about that but guys who do have issues because they are obsessed with gay sex. I know what men who are comfortable with their sexuality act like, and he doesn’t act like one.
He is a Christian but doesn’t even imagine maybe since God is all powerful could it be he made LGBTQ people too? He is so powerful but not that though. Could it be it is about love and fluidity?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jeru
Word!
The thing that impresses me more than anything is how statesmanlike every one of the athletes has been during the kneeling/protest against racism moments and the Steph Curry incident. Compare to baby fists’ out of control tweets and desperation to dictate how grown men can act. drump, deranged sociopath, tweets desperately because he needs our attention.
Pence and Mother are modern day “American Gothic.” They and babyfists wasted/stole $200,000 of our money then flew off to fundraise for Putin’s favorite spy/ congressman Rohrbacher. But no word that neo Nazis were back to divide and spread more hate.
And btw, Pence has a history of stealing money from his campaign slush fund to pay for his mortgage and other personal things so he is used to stealing with no qualms.
Americans seem waaaaaay too attached to their athem and flag, it’s kinda creepy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the post but Mother Pence is just so nasty. Women need to support women. She didn’t know her marriage was going to include supporting her husbands career route to VP. I can’t stand making fun of other women. We are part of the problem when we do that. We don’t know how Father Time will treat us in our later years either. She’s someone’s actual mother and once she was just someone’s daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Mother Pence is complicit. Never mind being someone’s mother or daughter. She has a brain in her head and this is how she choose to use it. I have no sympathy for the supposed fragility and helplessness of women who can but don’t set standards for their partners.
If you want to talk about respecting mothers—Pence credits Mother for converting him to his present day disparing attitude towards women and how working women are a scourge upon society. She also dictates how he treated the LGBT community with discrimination while governor of Indiana. So if you think she isn’t complicit in his little two step of disgusting politics you are mistaken. And Mother tweeted that now SHE was the one who bossed around Pence to leave the game. Mother and babyfists completely control him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is ironic, because if he actually followed the bible as it is written in Deuteronomy he would have murdered her on their wedding night for not being a virgin!*
(*she was a divorcée.)
Nope
She’s Mother and whatever worse I can say about her as long as she denies my child the rights her children have!!
He was leaving anyway, according to his itinerary – he had to make something for 6.30pm. Can no-one in the White House lie other than badly?
Big fucking deal. Prissy little Nazi.
I wish Mother would have enough self respect to not take her douche out in public. What will the children think when they see a mother out at a huge event just sitting g there with her douche? That’s a personal issue she should deal with behind closed doors. What a foul harlot. If only congress would pass a bill that mandates all douches be banned from being used in public. Our military didn’t fight nonsense wars created by the egos of men who’ve never been in a battle just so they could be disrespected by mothers and douches at national pride football games.
HAHAHAHAHAHA! ⚰️
“See, daddy? I did exactly what I pwomised. I left when they knelt! Are you proud of me? Does this mean I get to sit next to you at dinner tonight! Oh, golly jee!”-Mike Pence, being a good little sheep.
And he gets two scoops!!
The other individual who should be annoyed with Pence and Mother is Peyton Manning, who was being honored at the game for his career with the Colts. Manning’s also a Republican who is being recruited to run for the Tennessee Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker next year.
Meanwhile, Corker is producing some of Washington’s best anti-Trump shade!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another waste of taxpayer money.
Another diversion.
Another attempt to redefine peaceful protest into something it never was.
Entitlement and privilege at its finest.
Another silent moment on neo nazI intimidation.
Another moment in this sad presidency!
this this this this allll of this!!
When are all these right wing toadies going to find their pride, dignity and common sense? How does it feel being a moron’s b!tch, Mike?
Sick Pence the Motherf#cker should be ashamed of himself. Wasting taxpayer money on a pointless political stunt. Is this what white Jesus would do, Mike? Disgusting.
You know what’s disrespectful to the military? Getting in a name-calling pissing match on Twitter with an unstable dictator of a nuclear power. We’ve got 30,000 troops, plus their families, mine included, stationed in South Korea, along with another 10,000 in Guam. Not to mention the almost 4 million other people that live there and could, and likely would, be annihilated in minutes if the US attacked North Korea as Trump continues to threaten.
You know what’s also disrespectful to the troops? Endless war. Where they die to protect interests in oil and to benefit the profit margins of private contractors who have become billion dollar businesses thanks to our multi-front unlimited conflicts.
Also … Gutting healthcare for veterans. Dismissing and discriminating against transgender troops. Cutting military programs for childcare, education and job services. Threatening to deport serving soldiers’ family members. Refusing to pay for much needed medical care for those who defended our country and came back mentally or physically disabled due to that service. Not properly investigating why sailors keep dying due to baffling, repeated ship collisions. Not even mentioning soldiers dying in malfunctioning/crashing aircraft. Leaving diplomatic posts unfilled, therefore destabilizing key areas and creating greater potential for armed conflict. Authorizing shoddy, ineffective raids already rejected by cooler heads that ends up with dead soldiers and children. Gutting the State Department, threatening our allies, and putting young men and women in harm’s way daily for nothing more than a ratings boost and ego stroke for a draft-dodging commander in chief.
All of those things are 10,000 times more “disrespectful to the troops” than taking a knee at a goddamn football game ever could be.
Exactly who, in the Pence entourage (& obviously in his box), was demonstrating such disrespect for our country, the flag & the soldiers who have fought for, and died, to defend it by blatantly taking photographs during the National Anthem? That person wasn’t standing at attention demonstrating respect (nor was another person standing in the row below & just to the right of the VP) in the manner demanded by this administration.
Is the VP calling for the photograper’s firing? Since he posted the picture on his website, is he offering an apology of supporting such disrespect? No? Such hypocrisy….color me surprised!
Also a calculating prissy little Nazi because you just KNOW he attended the game with Mother in order to walk out two minutes later when the Afro-American players kneeled in a peaceful civil protest that would have made Martin Luther King Jr. very proud.
On our dime fellow Americans, on our dime. Urgh.
Also this, from @Limricking on Twitter is just too perfect …
There is an old fellow named Pence
Whose hobby is taking offence.
He does it some days
In gimmicky ways
As well as at public expense.
source: https://twitter.com/Limericking/status/917123423322755072
Bet this hypocrite won’t stand up for Trump with the Russian sh*t brings him down. He will turn his back on his guarantee. What a sham show this is, a complete con.
“The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!”-The Dotard
Pence is not receiving great praise for leaving the game. He is getting a lot of negative feedback for this planned pr stunt(he posted an 3 year old photo and then told his press staff that they weren’t going to be there long), wasting money(he knew that he was going to walk out before he arrived, so he should have just stayed in CA), and stealing the limelight from Peyton Manning(they were retiring his number) . Now Pence looks even more like The Dotard’s puppet. Pence isn’t loved by people in Indiana. In the 1990s, Pence used campaign donations($12,867) for his personal expenses(his mortgage, credit card bills, groceries, golf tournament fees, and wife’s car payments).
If Pence was so concerned about the flag and NA, why was Pence silent when the Dotard attacked McCain and the Kahns and their son? Where was Pence speech about disrespecting soldiers then? Pence doesn’t care about the soldiers, he was just following orders from his puppetmaster The Dotard. If Pence was so concerned about the flag and NA, why didn’t he say anything about the WS marching in Charlottesville? Pence’s walkout must have been planned and orchestrated by Stephen Miller.
The Dotard is once again trying to change the focus of the protests. Kneeling during the NA, isn’t disrespecting our country. On Friday, people posted a photo of Veterans taking the knee at their town hall meeting and the Veterans said that they took a knee for freedom, not the flag and anthem.
Why do the press keep talking to Peter A, Kristen W, Kelly O, and Hallie J? They work for MSNBC, but they spend a great deal spinning and trying to normalize The Dotard. Thsoe 4 always get access to the Dotard and his administration and it’s because those 4 are no different than Sarah Huckabee. Peter A said that Pence’s stunt was a winner for the WH, so the Dotard is using people like Peter A to do damage control because he wasn’t expecting the fallout from Pence’s pr stunt.
In other news, Jerry Jones is making it public that he caved to the Dotard’s demands. He gave an interview saying that his players won’t be kneeling during the NA and if they do, then they won’t play. What a shame that Jerry Jones’ loyalty is to The Dotard instead of to the men who play on his team. The players need to start protesting Jerry Jones.
Pence actually did deviate from Trump about McCain. I remember that during the first interview with the two of them after the nomination, the weird one sitting on golden chairs, Trump was all patronizing about how Pence was “allowed” to disagree with him on that. And Pence definitely did not join in with Trump’s bleeting about what happened when Pence attended Hamilton with his family. Pence said some sensible things about the cast’s words being respectful and even the boos (which he was used to hearing in Indiana…) were the sound of democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i like molly mcknight’s tweet pretty much summed up my sentiments on the matter. https://twitter.com/molly_knight/status/917077343184629760
on a different note, a friend of a friend (who i’ve really only hung out with twice, so i don’t know him that well) posted a pic of him and pence at a unity prayer, saying he totally geeked out. the thing is though, he’s gay. he has a latino boyfriend. he might be latino himself, i’m not sure, as i said i barely know the guy. it’s just mind boggling.
OMG THIS COMMENT IS EVERYTHING!!
“Sounds like Mike Pence was using the flag and anthem as a platform for political protest”
ALL OF THIS!!!
This isn’t the first time that Pence wasted funds for his own personal gain:
Mike Pence used campaign funds to pay his mortgage — and it cost him an election
By Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger and Alice Crites
July 15, 2016
WaPo
Campaign finance records from the 1990 effort showed that Pence, then 31, had been using political donations to pay the mortgage on his house, his personal credit card bill, groceries, golf tournament fees and car payments for his wife.
The spending had not been illegal at the time. But it stunned voters — and undermined Pence’s strategy to portray the incumbent, Rep. Philip R. Sharp, as tainted by donations from special-interest political action committees.
“It was a brazen act of hypocrisy,” said Billy Linville, who was Sharp’s campaign manager. “It was a bombshell, for sure. . . . Without question, he may well have won the election if it had not been for that.”
Congressman Phil Sharp (Democrat, Indiana) was wonderful. He was honest and hard-working and thoughtful and listened even if he disagreed with you. He routinely won big (really big, like more than 80% big) in a mainly Republican district, meaning lots of Republicans as well as independents voted for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“49ers safety Eric Reid, who began kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick more than a year ago, subscribes to that theory.
“My honest reaction … Does anybody know the last time he’s been to a football game?” Reid said, via a video from Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation. “With that being said, he tweeted out a three-year old photo of him at a Colts game so with the information I have the last time he was at a Colts game was three years ago. So this looks like a PR stunt to me. He knew our team has had the most players protest. He knew that we were probably going to do it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to the game, tweets a couple of things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts. Based on the information I have, that’s the assumption I’ve made.”
http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/10/08/eric-reid-vice-presidents-visit-was-a-p-r-stunt/
ESPN suspended Jemele H because she said that NFL advertisers should be boycotted due to Jerry Jones’ statement about how he was going to punish any players who took a knee during the NA.
Earlier today, Peter Alexander was claiming that the WH thought that Pence’s walkout was a winner for them, but as the day went on, the WH came to realization that Pence’s walkout was a very bad idea. Peter Alexander reported that some people in the WH said that Pence shouldn’t have walked out. They even tried to backtrack, saying that Pence had to fly to Indiana because he had some other important business to attend to.
