VP Mike Pence & Mother ‘walked out’ of a Colts game because the players kneeled

Embed from Getty Images

I guess the Trump administration would still rather talk about the NFL, as opposed to talking substantively about: Puerto Rico relief, gun control, white supremacy, terrorism, domestic terrorism, North Korea, Iran, Obamacare, middle class taxes, reproductive rights or any of that. No, let’s continue to devote every f–king weekend to whether black football players kneel during the National Anthem. Let’s devote this time to that conversation when neo-Nazis literally went back on f–king parade in Charlottesville this weekend. Yes, black football players protesting extrajudicial killings by police officers is truly the greatest danger to our nation.

So Donald Trump sent Mike Pence and Mother Pence to a Colts game on Sunday. VP Pence stayed only as long as the anthem, which is when he saw some football players kneeling. He left the game and took Mother with him. He tweeted this:

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Every time Pence sits in the Trump White House, he’s dignifying an event that disrespects soldiers, veterans, our flag, the Anthem, the republic, the concept of constitutional government, and decency itself. This is what Trump said about Pence’s stunt:

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Who is the puppet and who is the puppet-master? Ugh. I’m not one of those people claiming that Pence would be “just as bad” as Trump if and when Trump is impeached. I believe Pence is the cold, murderous, dead-eyed psychopath to Trump’s disorganized, haphazard and malevolent sociopath. Trump will kill us all through his own childishness, whereas Pence doesn’t care if we live or die. Neither is better, but I won’t feel a knot in my stomach every morning of a Pence presidency. What’s my point? Pence is now – as he always has been – playing the long game. Right now he’s participating in Trump’s little NFL scheme. Six months from now, Pence sees himself winning the Game of Thrones.

It was a publicity stunt too – Pence had a photo from 2014 locked and loaded for his social media, which was re-published for this stunt. All told, this stunt cost taxpayers around $250,000.

Mike Pence tweeted the same picture from a Colts game that he tweeted in 2014 https://t.co/V9UuJikRPy LEFT: 11/23/14

RIGHT: 10/08/17 pic.twitter.com/CJIAU8lZVk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2017

FLAG: Was Pence leaving Colts game a political stunt? Reporters were told to stay in van bc "there may be an early departure from the game." — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 8, 2017

Just so we're clear.. CAN play in NFL:

Steroid users

Domestic Abusers

Rapists

Accused murderers

Racists Cant play:

Protesters — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) October 9, 2017

Trump & Pence disrespect Black NFL kneelers because that pleases the base but won’t disrespect white nationalists because, well, you know. — Touré (@Toure) October 9, 2017

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017