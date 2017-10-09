Will Georgina Chapman’s Marchesa line be affected by her husband’s behavior?

Some people – myself included – are already wondering if we should compare Georgina Chapman to Camille Cosby. Camille Cosby is a vocal defender of her husband’s behavior, which as we know has included multiple instances of drugging, assaulting and raping women. Camille was actually front and center as Bill Cosby’s enabler, wife, defender and more. Georgina is not, at least she isn’t so far. It’s widely believed that the whole reason Georgina Chapman has a career as a designer – she co-designs Marchesa – is because of Harvey Weinstein’s money and connections. Women working on Weinstein’s films were often encouraged to wear Marchesa, no matter how horrendous the dresses. Weinstein produces Project Runway, and bam, Georgina appears as a guest judge. They have two young children together too. So, should we view Chapman as one of Harvey’s victims or as one of his enablers?

Harvey Weinstein’s troubles could cause a deep cut to his wife’s fashion business. With the revelation of a string of sexual-harassment allegations against the movie mogul, and the news that he is stepping down from his film company, insiders are predicting it could hurt his wife Georgina Chapman’s successful Marchesa line. “He’s going to get ostracized in the [fashion] business — at least for a while — and Marchesa could suffer, too,” one fashion exec said. “Then I wonder if she’ll still back him up . . . if she’ll even stay with him.” Chapman, 41, has certainly benefited from her 65-year-old husband’s power. Since the two met at a Manhattan party in 2004, the mogul, famed for aggressively promoting his films, has done for Chapman what he does best: He used his influence to get what he wanted. “Georgina always had a hard time pushing herself. For Harvey, promotion’s in his blood,” a fashion insider said. “[He] wasn’t exactly subtle about asking Miramax’s female stars to wear Marchesa on the red carpet. And if the studio chief of your movie, and potential movies, asked you to wear a certain designer, wouldn’t you want to accommodate him?” Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Emma Watson, Renee Zellweger, Blake Lively and Kate Hudson all starred in projects produced by one of Weinstein’s companies, and all wore Marchesa on the red carpet. And after Weinstein bought the fashion label Halston in 2007, he hired influential stylist Rachel Zoe as a consultant and creative director. She, in turn, regularly put clients, such as Keira Knightley and Nicole Richie, in Marchesa gowns. “Georgina would never have met so many celebrities without being Harvey’s significant other,” said a top New York film publicist. “She’s lovely — as are her gowns — but that’s true of several designers.” Weinstein is also an executive producer of TV’s “Project Runway.” Chapman became a judge on the show in Season 12. Today, Chapman, with whom Weinstein has son, Dashiell, 4, and daughter, India, 7, is said to be worth $30 million.

[From Page Six]

Again, is she a victim or an enabler or something in between? I want to get away from this idea that the women in Harvey’s life – his wife, his employees, his coworkers – are somehow terrible just for their proximity to him, or equally or partially to blame. Harvey Weinstein was and is the monster (allegedly) and save all of your outrage for him. I’m saving my opinion on Chapman as a person until I see what she does next. If I was in her position, I would cut my losses – this is going to get worse before it gets better, and there are many fine divorce lawyers in New York who would love to take her call. Will that spell the end for Marchesa? Perhaps. But then again, would that be such a huge loss to anyone?

(And now I’m picturing Georgina transferring all of her money into offshore accounts and calling a London real estate agent as she quietly prepares for a prison break.)