Ben Affleck went to SNL to support girlfriend Lindsay, skipped after party

In case you were wondering how Ben Affleck is doing after all those stories of him being urged to go to rehab, doing it “on his terms” and going to outpatient treatment, there are new photos of him outside SNL this weekend, and People specifically states that he did not go to the after party. So he’s still supporting his girlfriend, he’s showing up to her stuff and he’s flying to NY to see her while she’s working. He also looks sober during the nighttime, which is promising for him. I hope he’s able to quit at some point for his health and sanity. Here’s People’s report on this story, and there are also photos of Ben walking around NY on Saturday during the day with Lindsay and a woman whom the Daily Mail is speculating is a sober companion. That same woman was also seen with him at the airport. You can see those photos here.
Ben Affleck showed his support for his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus by dropping by the SNL studios on Saturday evening.
Affleck — who was noticeably absent from the star-studded afterparty celebrating the successful premiere of season 43 of SNL last week — kept things casual in a light blue leather jacket over a dark blue skirt and jeans. Shookus, 37, was spotted in low-key look, wearing a black leather jacket over a patterned dress, when she attended the show’s afterparty at STK restaurant on Sunday morning.
The movie star, 45, had previously been spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, at a school function for their kids: Violet, 11, Samuel, 5, and Seraphina Rose, 8.
So the point is that Affleck is still with Lindsay but he’s staying sober. At least that’s what Affleck’s PR person wants us to believe. You can see Lindsay’s after party dress below, it’s a weird angle and it’s billowing out a little at the waist. I’m getting to the point where I like to see Lindsay’s style, is that weird? She has a very deliberately casual fashion sense. It’s not my taste exactly but I like her fall jackets and I like to see what she’s wearing. As for Affleck, as I said he’s looking better. He looks cleaned up slightly, he looks like he’s trying. I would love to see him get in incredible shape, get completely sober and talk about how his life has changed. We’ve seen him go up and down so often over the years and I want things to get better for him.
Here’s a photo we haven’t published yet of Lindsay at the Chateau Marmont on 9-15.
photos credit: Backgrid, WENN
That black and red dress is gonna be on some sleezy tabloid with a caption about a surprise pregnancy.
They look related and I can’t see anything but that when I see pictures of them. So we’ll get a month or so of him not partying and then he’ll be back out in public partying and such. I doubt he’s stopped drinking, he’s just stopped doing it in public for now.
Hope he’s learned his lesson and is staying sober. He’s been dressing a bit better lately. I liked the sweater and khakis outfit that he was wearing when he and LS were out shopping on Monday.
Sober companions don’t take you to parties filled with booze or to liquor stores. But sure.
She was probably there to observe his behavior in social settings where there would be alcohol.
Wait, is that a thing sober companions have to do? Why?
Or is that a joke I missed?
Yea someone that is not on the wagon doesn’t get tested at this stage of sobriety. He’s not sober.
Unless I’m missing the sarcasm here
Wow, is that one pic at a bad angle? Because normally I’m not one to say someone else looks pregnant but omg she looks like she’s due tomorrow in that pic. Is it wind blowing it or what? Bc I know she’s not pregnant.
I’m sorry-all I see is her underbite and jutting jaw. She often looks pissed and aggressive in photos, and seems like a terrible partner for someone trying to stay sober. I wanted to like her, I’ve always found Jennifer Garner beautiful but twee, but I can’t get on board with this relationship. Everyone is responsible for their own actions, but I think Ben and she have made a poor choice to be together, for both of them.
1. Looks aren’t everything. Ben obviously finds her beautiful so isn’t that all that matters? I’m tired of hearing from Garner stans how ugly they think this woman is. It’s seriously so shallow. Why are women like this toward other women?
2. All we have are pap photos, not facts. For all we know, his gf is the one who encouraged him to seek help this time around. We simply don’t know enough to put blame on her for HIS drinking. Do you really think that Garner never had a sip of alcohol in front of him in 10 years? We know that she gambled with him.
Interesting to note that both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck owe their big break and Good Will Hunting Oscars to Weinstein, and both have publicity tours coming up. No way to avoid the questions. I’m not joking when I say I hope Ben is sober, this is going to be tricky.
I just want to deep condition her hair
Hope he becomes sober or stays sober, that’s all I got. Or he’ll be dead. If he wants to date this woman he’s allowed, he’s single.
A year from now, I want to see Ben on the cover of People magazine talking about six months of sobriety, getting away from his unhealthy relationship with Lindsay and trying to get his career back on track with a small, very personal film he wrote and is directing. Quotes from him would be:
“I’m not really looking for another relationship right now. I really just need to concentrate on my sobriety, my work and my kids.”
“Jennifer has been incredible through all this, after all of the s–t I put her through. I’m lucky to have her in my corner. She’s a great mom.”
“This film is very personal to me. It’s about a guy getting older, still trying to party like he’s 20 and he can’t, so he makes a mess of his life, and that’s me. That’s me.”
“Robert Downey Jr. called me up and said, I’ve been where you are.”
“I can honestly say I never say anything direct, anything really obvious, that Harvey did to any women. But now I realize how much stuff that was maybe crossing the line that I missed or maybe ignored because I didn’t want to get involved. We’re all guilty of that.”
This will welcome in a new era, a Benaissance of honest independent films and candor with the press.
It could totally happen, right?
Right?
He’s going to live his life the way that he wants to, not the way that some insane, over-invested fans think he ought to.
the thing that struck me when he released the statement about rehab last time was that he said he wanted to start living a balanced, healthy life — as if to say that he didn’t have that before. his relationship with jen seemed to be toxic and codependent and that is my opinion. she’s a good mother to his kids but wasn’t the right woman for him, and he wasn’t right for her. you’re going to have to accept that sooner or later. and if he wants to be with the new woman and he clearly does, you’re going to have to accept that too because he’s not going to break up with her no matter how many “fans” rant and rave in comments sections on the internet. it seems like most of them hate him but mainly because he dared to move on from his ex-wife with someone new. they don’t care if he’s sober or happy or anything, they just hate that he dumped their minivan queen and didn’t go back to her. i can’t wait for jen to get a public boyfriend.
I think BB Carrots post was tongue in cheek, as she said below, but independent of that, I agree with you. There’s a certain vicious wrath being directed at Ben, which I don’t actually believe is about whether he’s sober or how much he’s seeing his kids, although these people pretend it’s about that. I think it’s more about some kind of misplaced bitterness and a sense that he should repent at the altar of Garner, and after that, acknowledge that she’s the love of his life and beg her to take him back. I wouldn’t hold your breath on the boyfriend though. Jen is a PR pro. She’s not going to roll out any boyfriend the way Ben did with Lindsay. She’ll show us careful, measured and aptly hesitant. No matter what’s going on behind the scenes, she’ll ensure the story is told so that the public is on her side. And then, of course, we’ll be subjected to the predictable tabloid trash stories about how Ben is in a rage with jealousy and wants her back … blah blah yah de yah de.
Whoa there.
I think my extremely tongue in cheek scenario, based on the standard narrative of many other male celebrities cleaning up and doing a cover story about their sobriety, complete with a close up shot of their face on the cover, is not being taken in the spirit it was intended.
Y’all need to calm yourselves and not be so quick to start draggin someone
What is the going rate for being a sober companion to celebrity. I mean, I don’t mind the travel. I’m always looking to try something new.
Also, we can stop with the ‘JLO is the reason he career was ruined’ narrative right? We are seeing that this is all on him.
I think we can stop with the ‘[insert name here] is the reason that he’s drinking’ narrative, too.
TT, you are right on that one.
