Ben Affleck went to SNL to support girlfriend Lindsay, skipped after party



In case you were wondering how Ben Affleck is doing after all those stories of him being urged to go to rehab, doing it “on his terms” and going to outpatient treatment, there are new photos of him outside SNL this weekend, and People specifically states that he did not go to the after party. So he’s still supporting his girlfriend, he’s showing up to her stuff and he’s flying to NY to see her while she’s working. He also looks sober during the nighttime, which is promising for him. I hope he’s able to quit at some point for his health and sanity. Here’s People’s report on this story, and there are also photos of Ben walking around NY on Saturday during the day with Lindsay and a woman whom the Daily Mail is speculating is a sober companion. That same woman was also seen with him at the airport. You can see those photos here.

Ben Affleck showed his support for his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus by dropping by the SNL studios on Saturday evening. Affleck — who was noticeably absent from the star-studded afterparty celebrating the successful premiere of season 43 of SNL last week — kept things casual in a light blue leather jacket over a dark blue skirt and jeans. Shookus, 37, was spotted in low-key look, wearing a black leather jacket over a patterned dress, when she attended the show’s afterparty at STK restaurant on Sunday morning. The movie star, 45, had previously been spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, at a school function for their kids: Violet, 11, Samuel, 5, and Seraphina Rose, 8.

So the point is that Affleck is still with Lindsay but he’s staying sober. At least that’s what Affleck’s PR person wants us to believe. You can see Lindsay’s after party dress below, it’s a weird angle and it’s billowing out a little at the waist. I’m getting to the point where I like to see Lindsay’s style, is that weird? She has a very deliberately casual fashion sense. It’s not my taste exactly but I like her fall jackets and I like to see what she’s wearing. As for Affleck, as I said he’s looking better. He looks cleaned up slightly, he looks like he’s trying. I would love to see him get in incredible shape, get completely sober and talk about how his life has changed. We’ve seen him go up and down so often over the years and I want things to get better for him.

