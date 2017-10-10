George Clooney gets surprisingly real about what he knew about Harvey Weinstein

I think George Clooney is trying to become the Meryl Streep of “dudes talking about Harvey Weinstein.” Surprisingly, I don’t hate it. Meryl seemingly gave actresses the blueprint for what to say about Harvey and how to say it, and some of the biggest female celebrities in the world have followed Meryl’s course. Now we’ll see if the men follow George Clooney’s path. After refusing to comment on articles being written at other media outlets, George went to the Daily Beast, an outlet which has been very friendly to him in the past. George gave a lengthy interview, he accepted follow-up questions and he really laid it all out there. As I said, props to him. You can read the full Daily Beast piece here. Some highlights:
On the history of rumors about Weinstein: “I’ve heard rumors, and the rumors in general started back in the ’90s, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role. It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn’t get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt. But the other part of this, the part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible.
The “you had to have known” thing: “A lot of people are doing the “you had to know” thing right now, and yes, if you’re asking if I knew that someone who was very powerful had a tendency to hit on young, beautiful women, sure. But I had no idea that it had gone to the level of having to pay off eight women for their silence, and that these women were threatened and victimized. I’ve been talking with a lot of people about this, and I don’t know many people who knew of that.
Complicity in Hollywood, complicity of the media: “Sharon Waxman over at The Wrap said she was working on a story about Harvey over 10 years ago at The New York Times and they killed it, and if that’s true, then that’s a shameful thing because a lot of women wouldn’t have been made victims if this had come out. By the same token, I do want to say that Sharon’s been running her own influential website, The Wrap, for quite a long time, and if she did these interviews and this investigation, she didn’t run the story either, and I and a lot of other people would have liked to have known it. A good bunch of people that I know would say, “Yeah, Harvey’s a dog” or “Harvey’s chasing girls,” but again, this is a very different kind of thing. This is harassment on a very high level. And there’s an argument that everyone is complicit in it. I suppose the argument would be that it’s not just about Hollywood, but about all of us—that every time you see someone using their power and influence to take advantage of someone without power and influence and you don’t speak up, you’re complicit. And there’s no question about that.
It was a lot worse than he thought: “When you find out how much worse it is than you thought, then it’s a news story. And this is a big news story now. And I feel very bad for all of the victims. I mean, cornering a young anchorwoman in the kitchen and jerking off into a potted plant? That’s not just some rumor about Harvey hitting on a woman; it’s disturbing on a whole lot of levels, because there had to be a lot of people involved in covering that up. That’s frustrating. If politicians knew these stories, I doubt they’d have been taking donations from him at the DNC [Democratic National Committee], and I hope that they will all give the money back or donate it to good causes.
Trump vs Weinstein, and what comes next: “That is a funny part of it: In “liberal” Hollywood the guy loses his job, but then this other guy [Trump] gets elected president. There are a couple of good things that have to come out of this, because something good has to come out of this. One of those things is that victims have to feel safer to come out and tell their stories without the fear of losing their jobs, and they also need to be believed, which is a very important element of this. Also, this should be a shot across the bow that people in places of power cannot abuse that power, and if you do, you’ll be outed publicly, shamed, and even prosecuted. When it comes to most of the people that I know, where we’re shocked is by how bad it was. This is about show business but it isn’t just about show business—it’s about everything. We need to get to a place where we can call these people out much quicker before it becomes such a deeper, long-running problem. This apparently went on for almost 30 years.”
George brings up an interesting point, which I think is probably the way many men (specifically) thought about Harvey Weinstein: that they all knew he was a “dog,” that he hit on young women, but they believed Harvey understood the word “no” and that it doesn’t hurt to hit on women (young women with little power). George is saying sure, he knew Harvey was a dog, a womanizer, a cheater, a man with an appetite for an endless parade of younger women. But George didn’t know about the harassment, the sexual abuse, the payoffs. I also think George makes a great point about the casting couch rumors and how the abuse of power Harvey likely employed was weaponized against the actresses specifically.
Good for him, not dancing around it with a short little supportive blurb.
Not replying to you specifically , but I just have to say this. How come Clooney is given high praise, but Jennifer Lawrence is made out to be complicit? So many posts about how she HAD to have known and that she was too worried about being cool to have understood what PROBABLY happened to her was wrong. So many posts by OTHER WOMEN raking her over the coals, but he gets high praise. He was far more powerful and connected than she and he didn’t even know for sure. Something’s wrong with how we consume our GOSSIP, if we use a woman’s “likeability” as a measure of her acceptance of a real issue like sexual assault.
Exactly, why is Meryl being dragged and Clooney isn’t?
George acknowledged the rumors we’ve all heard. Streep’s statement did not and that omission felt disingenuous.
Well he just spoke up, give it time.
Ah I get it – she let her pr write the statement. She should’ve written it herself or been interviewed like Clooney.
What about the comment above about Lawrence, and that Clooney is much more influential in the industry as a director and producer?
Josie- I’m just talking about the quality of their statements, like comments 2 3 4 etc. below. Not complicity. That’s a different subject altogether. I’d start by putting that onus on the people with knowledge of his 8 harassment payouts, (something truly actionable, unlike rumors) which would not be Clooney, Streep or Lawrence.
Did you read Lawrence’s statement? And then did you read this one? One was a very good statement that felt really truthful and well thought out. The other just fell flat and read like her publicist wrote it. I’m not getting on Lawrence’s case about any of this, but this is a silly comment. People are reacting to the statement itself, not to the gender of its creator.
I appreciate that too. I genuinely believe him.
I just wonder how “Harvey chasing young girls” and “Harvey being a dog” isn’t really “Harvey is harassing women”. That’s a problem in and of itself. Whether or not he ejaculated on them in a basement hallway.
I’m glad he owned up and gave an honest take, not some slick PR blurb.
Good on him. I got the feeling he was acknowledging his own role in creating the kind of world where men like Harvey can get away with what they do. He seems reflective.
Glad he’s speaking about this beyond issuing a canned statement.
It isn’t a secret that Harvey is vindictive and has a violent temper. The implicit coercive element of Harvey hitting on a young actress is really obvious so I don’t believe George and I don’t like his attempt at minimizing what he was observing.
There is so much deflection in his answers. And some shaming of Sharon Waxman by name (!) instead of calling out the board members of TWC or Matt Damon and Russell Crowe. BS that they certainly didn’t know and help cover it up. Talk about judging women and ignoring the men.
All these people are shocked at how open they’ve left themselves to being sullied by association. Harvey has been a broken step for decades and I think they’re stunned at how accepting they were of it to the detriment of their self-image rather than sympathy for the victims. They have an approved way to respond to this story led by Meryl and George and they’re going to circle the wagons and protect each other.
He kind of has a point about Sharon. She isn’t to blame for anything and she isn’t the problem but I don’t really think she can take the moral high ground either, not when she did exactly what other journalists did: kept quiet.
Sharon needed a major legal fund to publish this kind of story. The individual journalists are the little guys.
The NY Times killed a story over advertising dollars and Sharon was right to call them out over it. I think there is a moral high ground there. The NY Times could have stood up to Harvey in a way that wasn’t career ending and instead they choose to keep taking a sexual predator’s money.
I’m not even talking about exposing him, which she clearly didn’t feel she could do herself. The Wrap has promoted Miramax movies, has promoted Miramax stories and press releases, has taken Miramax advertising money over the years … I’m glad she talked about her experience and pointed out the NYT’s hypocrisy but no one in the media deserves the moral high ground.
I recommend reading the interview with Lainey at Vox — she talks about why to break this story, it needed to be at the level of the New York Times because of the vast amount of power and influence Harvey Weinstein had. And Natalie S. is right on — in 2004 the NYT killed Sharon Waxman’s story after Harvey threatened to pull all advertising. This wasn’t something Waxman could take on with a small site; Harvey would have crushed her.
@msd. I’m open to your point if The Wrap took money from TWC.
In terms of Miramax, the Wrap started in 2009 and Weinstein left Miramax in 2009. So if Weinstein wasn’t part of those projects, the Miramax money isn’t Weinstein related.
Yes Natalie I agree
And secure in his success
But he is underplaying what he knew and what he can say he knew bc he can. Being a dog IS a gross thing if you have that much power. So…yeah no accolades from me for this statement George
There’s also a lot of seeing what you want to see. To me it seems like George was perfectly happy to look the other way and adopt a sort of “live and let live” attitude towards Harvey. I have no doubt George has indulged in plenty of things that would label him a “dog”, so why would he really and truly think it’s that big a deal?
However, now that he’s hearing details, exactly what happened, it’s not at all like he imagined. There’s a very big difference between “this guy hits on women” and the gory play by play of Harvey cornering and forcing himself on a young woman.
This just highlights the main problem with sexism and harassment: men truly have very little idea of just exactly what women deal with. They don’t know. Why would they know if it never happens to them, rarely (if ever) happens in front of them, and women more often than not don’t say anything? I believe he really didn’t grasp the severity of the situation until right now. Why would he? He’s George effing Clooney. But if his little “I had no idea” routine inspires other men to even just listen the next time a woman speaks about sexism, sexual harassment, or assault, then something good will come of it.
I am a survivor of sexual violence and assault in my own life (not in Hollywood), and I’m here for what Clooney has to say. His is by far one of the best statements on this. After the 5 actresses who came out with statements of support for HW’s survivors *last* week. I am deeply irritated that the majority of people in the industry stayed silent until only after HW was fired.
I am sorry for what you have been through.
I am not a Clooney fan but I suspect he’s giving voice to the way a lot of guys think. Namely, “hey, guys hit on girls, what’s the big deal?” And given Clooney’s own history as a serial monogamist, I suspect he was equating his own behavior to Weinstein’s. (Obviously, there is a difference between hitting on someone and assaulting them, which Clooney rightfully acknowledges, but I think a lot of men just willfully ignored the assault gossip to focus on the more benign “he hits on young women” gossip).
But this is part of the problem, IMO. So many men don’t believe a woman when she makes an accusation because they see it as an accusation against them personally. A lot of guys will say, “are you sure you didn’t misunderstand?” or just assume the woman was exaggerating the incident – because they make a leap in their own heads to their own (often far more innocuous) behavior.
I think Clooney was being honest here and I take him at his word but I also think it indicates why more men need to do more soul-searching about why they disbelieve women.
EOA I found your comment very insightful. Thanks.
Nailed it. When men call someone “a dog” women tend to call them a predator.
And too often, when a guy calls another guy a “dog” it’s with a chuckle or a wink, in an admiring way. They are not calling the other guy out for being a “dog,” they’re envious about his presumed conquests.
Yup. And there’s so much to say about “asking someone out” vs “hitting on” vs outright assault or harrassment. I hate it when that distinction gets muddied. We can’t live in a world where people can’t tell someone they’re attracted to them–would you like lunch sometime? etc. If it’s your boss/producer/casting director, it’s a problem. Otherwise…nuance matters. But “he’s a dog” is a red flag and then some–re. both the dog in question and the dude who uses the term. Eye-twinkle optional.
I think there’s probably a good deal of men who personally might hit on someone, but leave it at that if the woman says no, or tells them to stop. So they see other men hitting on women and because they personally wouldn’t go too far, they assume other people have the basic human decency to act similarly.
And like you said – there’s a huge issue when these kind of guys don’t believe women when they DO come out and say something. I’m willing to believe that Clooney (and other men) might not have been present to the over-the-line type of behavior – and unless they’re close to one of the women that it’s happened to they might not hear any of the terrible things they’ve been through.
The main thing that men need to realize is that just because THEY might have good intentions it doesn’t mean that every man has been raised with that kind of intention/respect – and if a woman has built up the courage to come forward they need to support her and really start pushing these shitheads out of the picture. They need to stop holding the creeps up as brilliant artists or businessmen or what-have-you. They need to start really enforcing that there’s lines that you can’t cross and walk the walk when it comes to making sure they’re not in a position where they can continue to take advantage of others.
EOA I had the same feeling. “Dog behavior” to men screams predatory behavior to women. And that’s another issue which I said in my comment as well
I think the issue is exactly this. I have had this conversation with my husband and other male friends before. What pings my radar doesn’t necessarily register on theirs, because we are always looking under the surface of what’s being said and done, trying to assess if someone is a threat or not.
I agree Nicole and tealily. I’ve found that guys I know aren’t as keyed in to the severity of a creepy or sexually aggressive man’s behavior as women are. And of course most predators aren’t as aggressive when another man is present, they really escalate when there’s no witnesses who would be a check on their behavior.
My hopes are that we open up everyone’s mind as to the prevalence of harassment and abuse in all walks of life. My friend endured harassment 20 years ago, as she was starting her professional career. The executive she reported to first told her she should dress more provactively. She didn’t, and she later refused to be a wing person as her same age (20s) co-worker took him up on the offer (divorcing and all but admitting an affair). My friend’s career stagnated while the other woman is now about to take the guy’s executive role.
I recently had a chance to say something to a longtime higher-up about the long pattern of inappropriate behavior (more has happened to others) and received a “well, his old boss in the 1980s-90s liked girls and was kind of a flirt”. How would men react if their wives or sisters were treated that way? Would it still be denial, excuses or brushing off the behavior?
EXACTLY. I tried to say something similar before I read your comment.
Men do not witness nor experience this type of thing, so why would they know what really happens? What they see or imagine and what they hear women describe are vastly different experiences, on the rare occasion a woman speaks up. The closest many have come to such an experience is being afraid a gay man might check them out or hit on them in the locker room at the gym. Oh gee, someone sexualizing you and possibly entering your space and touching you uninvited when you are in a vulnerable position? Wonder what that feels like…….
Even my husband doesn’t really get it. I’m trying to help him understand, but it’s slow work because he’s a large, physically imposing man who has never been victimized nor has any reason to fear such a thing. When I met him, he was honestly surprised and confused as to why I didn’t want to walk alone through a dark parking lot at night. He literally thought I was afraid of the dark. No, sweetie, I’m afraid of what, or more precisely who, might be lurking in the dark. That thought had never occurred to him.
So if George can open a few more eyes, even get a few more men to listen the next time this type of thing is brought up, then I’m all for it.
For now, I believe that he did not know about it. But reserve the right to drag him if evidence comes out that he did know and said nothing.
He also brings up a few good points whether intentional or not:
some men view sexual harassment differently from some women. What some men few as “dog like” almost harmless behavior, some women can view the same situation as inappropriate, aggressive, and demoralizing.
Why didn’t Sharon publish her story on The Wrap or leak it to a competitor? She is not as complicit in this situation as Harvey and Matt Damon, but I really want to know why she choose to keep her information to herself when she had evidence to back her up.
Where is Matt Damon on this? I really hope he does not believe that this is going to pass over like previous debacles he has been involved in. At least, I hope he is held accountable for his actions.
Hopefully Ben is deeply focused on his outpatient rehab right now.
I noticed that Clooney said “they killed the story” without specifically naming Damon as being part of that.
But overall I thought his statement was good. He didn’t dance around shit which is more than I can say for a lot of Hwood men.
Because she was definitely going to be sued and have whatever publication who ran the story lose advertising dollars. The NY Times wouldn’t stand up to Harvey. We should focus on who was in charge of that decision.
She didn’t immolate her career over a gamble that it would stop Weinstein. It was a weasel move by George to focus on her when so many people with so much more power, including those who were supposed to back her up, worked to kill the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very direct. Interesting. I will say it again…Amal is good for him.
I still don’t buy the “no one knew” but I get what he says about guys thinking it was typical gross behavior. Which is another issue in itself. However as women we know when that behavior crosses the line and I think that’s what I can’t get my head around.
Yes Hollywood is complicit. I think we know this.
Yea the hypocrisy from the right is amazing
At least Dems are donating the money Weinstein gave them to charity. It might be just for optics but it’s better than nothing.
The ‘casting couch’ is still an abuse of power and NOT OKAY. Hitting on an endless stream of young women whose careers HW held in his hands is also NOT OKAY. All of this is weaponised power. Yes, forcing a woman to watch you jack off into a potted plant or in the shower is extremely disturbing, but I don’t understand why specifically these scenarios are the invisible line that shouldn’t be crossed, compared to the others…none of it is harmless.
This. It’s all an abuse of power and while I believe George didn’t know the worst of the situation…it speaks to the systematic misogyny in our society in that he was able to “normalize” some of Harvey’s behavior. I agree though with Kaiser’s take that George is right in that he knew people would “weaponize” the abuse to demean the women.
*George thought of Harvey as a dog for hitting on young women…but he clearly never thought of the fact that those young women knew Harvey could not only ruin their careers but make things hard for their team.
What about the part where his pal Matt Damon rang Sharon Waxman in support of Harvey? No mention of that? I mean this is good PR for George, I suppose, but they are all complicit in their CONTINUING silence.
Sure you can pick and choose the bits you want to talk about…but come on, you’re all still eating off the same plate. Walk away from the table. Name and shame everyone involved. THEN try and come off as the good guy.
That’s how I feel about it. They’re all complicit because they all knew. I’m giving major side-eye to everyone in Hollywood over this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed Clare
“After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted.”
Clare, at no time in the reporter’s comments posted here yesterday, and that is a direct quote above, did she say that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe called her in support of Weinstein. She very clearly stated, as you can see in her quote above, that Crowe and Damon called her about Fabrizio Lombardo to verify the fact that he was legitimate in the film industry. The calls that went ‘above her head’ about Weinstein that eventually got the story killed were not from Crowe and Damon.
Pam, let me clarify – Clooney called our a journalist, by name, with reference to how she COULD have published something about Wienstien on her own platform, but chose not to. He left out the part where his best pal Matt Damon was involved in trying to keep that very story out of the papers. Come on, let’s not be obtuse about this.
The only way to reply to your comment is to point out that you completely dismissed what the journalist herself said. Those are her words above that I posted in my previous comment. She does not say that Damon was involved in trying to kill the story about Weinstein only that Damon and Crowe called her about Lombardo.
I don’t care if you insult me but how about not being what you called me by at least commenting on what the reporter actually said.
He makes some good points. He’s definitely spot on that somehow, in liberal Hollywood Weinstein gets fired. But conservatives don’t care at all about Trump’s sexually predatory behavior. I’m not saying that Weinstein shouldn’t have been called out and fired years ago, or that the culture in Hollywood is excusable at all. Just that, in the end, conservatives who are crowing over the Weinstein stuff are a bunch of hypocritical deplorables.
They didn’t know? Please. They all knew. You want to know why no one spoke up? Because Harvey was a MONEY MAN. Everyone in Hollywood wants/needs money for their projects and he can make or break a film. Money is a big influencer on getting folks to ‘turn a blind eye.’
Geez… I heard about all of this from my brother (who is in the business end of the industry – - a part of the business that can’t be influenced by money) YEARS ago. And considering that he’s had to deal with Harvey far too much for his taste, I know that he’s spent the last few days doing a happy dance.
So your brother knew he sexually abused and harassed women and paid them off and kept working with him. Awesome.
You can’t always choose who you work with and especially for. In what world??? I doubt her brother is George-Clooney-levels of powerful.
I’m on board with this. No bs, no shrugging, no dancing around the issue. Hopefully more men will follow George’s example.
So glad to hear him say this. It’s exactly what I’ve been thinking in response to this unfair and without credence “everyone is complicit” argument. I think it does in some way take responsibility for hearing “rumors” and not shutting them down but also helps us better see that many weren’t in a position to see them as anything more than rumors or the extent statements like “Harvey is a dog/womanizer” went.
I really hope this helps employ protective measures for women in the industry as well as George’s statement helping us to put the responsibility and disgust where it belongs -On Weinstein and those who covered up his bad behavior, not on other women or even men who were not harassed, had no personal experience, heard rumors that left them unsure if it was about Weinstein the dog or belittling a woman.
All this entire HW debacle has proven to me personally is that while actors love to play the self-righteous champions, they all know who is doing what and go right along with it. Everyone in Hollywood knew about HW. If we, the public, knew, then they all KNEW. They can release all the statements they want, but in my opinion, not only does this whole ordeal expose HW for the sick bastard that he is, but that everyone in Hollywood is equally disgusting because they stick their heads in the sand for the sake of their careers, and they know it. I think this makes all actors and actresses associated with him look bad and they’re all squirming this morning.
If paying off women is what makes this appalling, then what about Casey Affleck. The fact that he paid off women was public knowledge before he won an oscar.
Ok to be fair he never said the paying off was what made it bad. He said he didn’t know about the claims of harassment or payoffs which with the Nda agreements could be true.
Also I could be wrong but has Clooney ever supported Casey Affleck? I don’t pay that close if attention to Affleck stuff (either one) so I could have missed it but I don’t think he did.
This is a good statement. I mean he admitted they were wrong this went on so long, that he heard some things but assumed it wasn’t assault and harassment and that he turned a blind eye thinking he was just a “dog” and that they and all of us need to do better.
We aren’t going to get anyone to come out and go look I knew but I couldn’t risk everything and I’m sorry. And maybe this is what they knew, and he viewed some of this as a way to disparage the actress.
I was glad to read this and it also got me thinking; One of the unspoken complications here is that the casting coach is wrong and gross…but that transactional relationships do happen. Look no further than: 1. Weinstein’s own marriage, and 2. THE. WHITE. HOUSE. How to make sure that women are protected without being patronizing and still respecting her autonomy? The only way I can think of is to better the options and ability for a woman who needs to come forward while still respecting due process. Gee, that will be easy (she said sarcastically). 🙁
Not at all keen on what he said about Sharon Waxman and her ‘failure’ to use her own ‘Wrap’ platform to publish the story the much more powerful NYT chickened out on, as if she was somehow remiss in failing to bring Weinstein’s gross behaviour to his attention. How easy for him to completely disregard the immense power Weinstein had and instead tut tut over Waxman’s failure to put herself/her career/her life on the line.
But he’s right, she sat on her information just like everyone else but when the Times finally had enough people to speak on the record and they felt they could publish she goes after them. She has had The Wrap for years and could have written about it but didn’t because she knew he was too powerful and she didn’t have enough on the record accounts. The point is that the “everyone knew” thing may be true but we are not acknowledging that speaking out ruined careers and didn’t change behavior patterns until just now (if it really will change behavior, we’ll have to wait and see). Sharon Waxman complaining about the Times not publishing her story but not accepting her own accountability for not publishing on her own site is being disingenuous at best and a total hypocrite at worst.
“disingenuous at best and a total hypocrite at worst”
How. The NY Times didn’t want to lose advertising dollars while Sharon didn’t have the legal fund to stand up to Harvey. Two different motives. The NY Times made a craven decision and I’m interested in the names that made that decision. I think they should be published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. She complained about a giant cowing to him. She’s not a giant. She published when she felt safe to do so.
I’m not saying the NY Times is right to have held a story (and I think their explanation is BS) or that any media was right to have held stories but they all were afraid of Harvey’s power, which was very significant. She was also afraid and didn’t publish on her own site which is literally the same thing. He had immense power that even the NY Times, LA Times, Variety and Nikki Finke way back when wouldn’t touch. So in calling them out why isn’t she apologizing for her own failure to speak out at the same time? Maybe she is and I missed it, but I didn’t read any of that in her original blog post.
It’s about resources and motive. If Sharon Waxman had the same legal resources the Times could supply, she would have taken Harvey on. She was willing to risk her career but if she couldn’t fight Harvey without the proper resources, she risked giving his side of things undeserved credibility. Imagine Harvey getting to say he shut down the Wrap over that story? How would that affect other victims coming forward?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this was a good statement by Clooney. Interesting thoughts – i especially appreciated his opinions on how he thought the rumors were used to demean and devalue women in HW. I’d rather this than “i absolutely had nooooooooo idea” type of statements, so thanks George. Props to ya mawma.
I like his comment much better than Streep’s because it sounds truthful, hers did not. Mind you I don’t fault either for not putting on a super hero cape to take out HW with the knowledge they had. I primarily fault those that knew of his eight harassment settlements for allowing it to continue.
I am going to use an example from this site. For years it was rumored that Gwyneth Paltrow slept with Harvey and “stole” the “Shakespeare in Love” role from Winona Ryder. I learned about the rumors from the comment sections of this site, and they were always used to bash Gwyneth. Now, if we are saying that people like George always knew or should have known about Harvey because even we outsiders heard the rumors, then should our reaction to the Gwyneth story have been to slut-shame her? Because it was. I think George is right that we are all complicit to some extent.
I knew and I’m a little nobody from Kansas who has never been to California, let alone Hollywood. Come on. If you heard a rumor, why’d you let it slide as “he’s just a dog.” Are we no longer saying “locker room talk” is bad? Any unsolicited sexual activity/advancements fall into the harassment category if the person was bothered by it or if the people witnessing were bothered by it. Idk about you, but I’d be bothered by a married man flirting, let alone the other disgusting behaviors HW engaged in. You’re all complicit cuz you wanted his money and he knew it.
I don’t get the praise for Clooney here. He doesn’t say anything about his friend Matt Damon helping kill a story about HW. But he does throw Sharon Waxman under the bus for not running the story.
This….
Will I think he made a good comment that was much more insightful than some others. In a way he shames Sharon Waxman and her ‘failure’ to use ‘Wrap’ platform to publish the story, but doesn’t call out Matt Damon and Russell Crowe by name.
Sandy this seems to be another way guys In-N-Out of Hollywood protect each other.
Right? I said the same above re Waxman. How ‘courageous’ to throw shade at her while completely ignoring the part his good friend Damon played in preventing the story getting a NYT airing. But then, this is typical, self-serving Clooney hypocrisy.
He did exactly what Streep did – throw the Media under the bus whilst circling the wagons – we didn’t know!!, not ‘know’ know… what is this the new rape rape? what a prick, he doesn’t mention ‘the boys’ Damon et al putting extreme pressure on the Journo – and good god of the New York Times cannot cope with the pressure put on it not to release of course the f*cking wrap cant!
And his ‘oh we thought he was just a Dog’ does he know what a Dog is when they relentlessly hit on women with no power even if they are not jerking off into plant pots? its still predatory George, because its ‘polite’ coercion. He only thinks its bad because a man got his d*ck out ( and worse)
this was such a great statement on the first read
but dragging a woman (sharon) and not the men who helped get the story pulled is problematic to me
and here we are how many days later, #whataboutbob indeed
cant wait for ronan’s next piece
‘ If politicians knew these stories, I doubt they’d have been taking donations from him”
Only if they knew he was going to be outed.
This statement/interview is much better, although it probably brings up a few too many nuanced points for the “everyone knew everything” crowd.
Clooney has had no hesitation in the past loudly, publicly attacking people like David O Russell. If Harvey had behaved that badly in Clooney’s presence then we would have heard about it so I can only conclude he didn’t.
I suspect his experience is similar to a lot of people in Hollywood. They all need to do some soul searching now about the industry’s tendency to give rich powerful men so much leeway when they “like young beautiful women” or are seen as “big characters.” Lord knows women and poc are rarely cut such slack.
I’m on the fence about this one. I want to believe that George didn’t know about the darker abuse and rumors about Weinstein. I don’t think he turned a blind eye to women being victimized but I believe he did what most people do which is take the past of least resistance. You hope that the rumors aren’t true but don’t put much effort in to finding out the truth. That goes for Meryl and other A list celebrities. They’re so far removed from the world of struggling actors/actresses.
What continued to amaze me in this day and age is not understanding that you simply cannot have a completely consensual sexual relationship between a boss figure and an employee. There is a disproportionate allocation of power. The foundation of George’s position is completely void of this basic premise. So annoying.
I think Meryl gave the actresses the blueprint of what not to say.
I’m not ok with any of the “I didn’t experience this personally” comments, from anyone. That includes my favorite, Judi, and I was disappointed she went that route.
It’s blaming, to me, to say something like that. Blaming the victims, in a way, to say that they didn’t experience it, personally.
So what, if you didn’t? Doesn’t make it less true. Certainly doesn’t mean you didn’t KNOW, just that it didn’t happen to you. So, from George to Meryl to Judi to Jen, not one gets any kind of cookie from me for they way they handled this. They are still covering their asses. They can now say they came out against him, but that they also know how to play the game and when it mattered, they kept their mouths shut. See what good little actors and actresses they are? It’s sick
Glenn, I am still deciding.
My heart is breaking over how Judi Dench handled this. I love her but will never see her the same again.
I don’t really see why, if someone didn’t experience it personally, saying so would be a problem. Should they lie about it?
I also don’t think that’s a means of “casting blame” on those who did experience it. So far, those who have said they didn’t have that experience personally, have also roundly condemned his behaviour.
The point that Clooney brought up about discounting rumours that an actress got a part by sleeping with someone is valid. I’m sure that HW is a snakepit of malicious gossip, some of it true, some of it designed to damage the career of a rival. It happens often enough outside of HW. Factor into that the aspect of some of these people, their friends, their colleagues, their families, being the targets of completely made up gossip rag stories all the time, and it’s not that difficult to believe that at some point, seeing is believing and the rest is just rumours.
I tend to agree with you first paragraph. If they didn’t then they didn’t. Make no statement, you are damned for your silence, Make any statement condemning it without disclosing your personal non impact ….well that leaves the door open for unsubstantiated rumor and speculation.
I’m fine if they acknowledge they didn’t if they didn’t. They cam still be appropriately outraged that others did.
Clooney is an old school rich “good” kind of guy.
For him, hitting on younger powerless women is just ok. Fine, who cares? If I knew that a female colleague of mine was hitting on young interns, I wouldn’t be patting her on the back and I’d have a serious conversation with her about it.
Also, how does he not understand the need to go after this kind of man through the NYT rather than The Wrap? She would never have the leverage and the money to defend herself against these attacks.
The only thing I praise him for is for being candid and putting hiself out there. So no need for being harsh, Just patient and calmly explain these dudes what power with bad intentions means against powerless people.
Still waiting to hear someone come out with ‘I was only following orders.’
I’m still waiting for the statements of those who certainly DID know. His brother, the Board Members (I don’t care if they resigned or not) and let’s not forget, probably the people high up in Disney as well. Because this has been going on for 30 years yes? Someone was signing those cheques to the women who received settlements.
I actually don’t like what he had to say. I think he is full of it. People were warned bout this guy. People graduating from school and going into film were warned about him. I wa working in LA and was warned about him. George is full of shit. He knew it went farther, but he is trying to spare himself and seem “real”. He is trying to save face and be the voice of opposition on this. You can’t have it both ways. How do you not know that actresses and the less powerful get intimidated by the biggest bully who is also the biggest dog? How do you not piece that together?
He just kept talking and talking…the more he kept talking, the more he seemed to be deflecting. The part about “liberal” Hollywood and the guy getting fired vs Donald Trump getting elected seemed like an attempt to say that Hollywood isn’t that terrible. He just talks and talks and talks…
# THEY ARE ALL COMPLICIT!
Clooney got one thing right:
“That every time you see someone using their power and influence to take advantage of someone without power and influence and you don’t speak up, you’re complicit.”
He did get that right. It’s a shame it’s precisely the form of gross abuse the company that Clooney’s made millions from for over 3 decades and for whom he happily continues to shill is notorious for. Complicity indeed.
This is the right response to have, I think. And I believe it too. If you keep hearing about actresses sleeping with producers to get jobs, why would you butt in? It’s different than hearing said producer is harassing/raping women.
I like that he addressed Sharon Waxman in the way he did because she’s well known inside the media trade for her unethical approaches to several subjects. She’s as complicit as everyone else she’s accusing.
All the while Clooney stayed silent on his friend Matt Damon and also Russell Crowe involvement who helped shut down to the New York Times story in 2004. Calling out Sharon he ok with, but not calling out Matt.
I’m glad he issued this statement. It’s not great, but it’s decent. It’s about time the MEN start speaking.
I’m glad these women are telling their truth. “Casting couches” is something that’s prominently known about but little is done to stop it because of the power these men have. Weinstein had the power then…but people have replaced him and have even more power now and that’s terrifying to think about. I’m still waiting for an exposé on Hollywoods worse kept secret..pedophilia..it was brought to light a couple years ago and swept under the rug so fast it was vomit inducing..also what about “yachting” and visits to the Middle East? Cannes?…This story is barely scraping the surface.
