Mila Kunis has ‘hope’ for America: ‘None of this is permanent, this is a phase’

Mila Kunis covers the November issue of Marie Claire to promote the Bad Moms sequel, Bad Moms Christmas. I recently saw a chunk of Bad Moms and man, I was NOT feeling it. I actually sort of dislike this “trend” of women-behaving-badly films, like women feeling the need to “prove” that we can be just as raunchy, gross and bad-behaving as men. Like, duh, we don’t need movies to prove that when we already have the Real Housewife franchises. Women behave badly, just like men. Now tell a better story instead of just doing gross-out comedy and casting pretty actresses in place of Seth Rogen. Anyway, sorry, just had to get that off my chest. You can see Marie Claire’s cover package here, and here are some highlights:

A storm recently brought a tree down in her yard: “It should’ve fallen onto three homes. The fact that it didn’t was unbelievable. We could get struck by lightning any second. So why worry? There’s something so empowering about being, ‘Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen.’ Over the past four or five years, I’ve realized how much I enjoy that feeling.”

The hurdle of making women-centric films: “I do sometimes come back from work like, ‘What the f*ck?’ But anger is good. It motivates us to strive to be better.”

She tends to spiral: “I overthink. I’m super-dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It’s a problem.”

On motherhood: “What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.’”

What she wants to teach her daughter: “What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work.”

Power versus success: “The real question is: Does power equal success? I mean, look at Trump. Trump is powerful. It doesn’t mean he’s successful, right?”

Her hope for the future of America: “I have hope for the future. None of this is permanent, this is a phase…and we will come out of it as a country.”

I think President Obama has basically said the same thing, that we should have hope for the future, that no matter how bad it gets, this too shall pass and it’s just a phase. That might have given me a sliver of optimism back in January. But now, in October, I have no hope left. There’s no optimism to be found, no part of this that doesn’t hurt. Even if I can go the distance and say that this is just a terrible phase, even if Trump gets impeached tomorrow, it will still take us decades to undue the damage he’s caused this year. Can you tell that I’m like Mila, in that I too spiral and overthink?

Photos courtesy of Kai Z Feng for Marie Claire.

 

43 Responses to “Mila Kunis has ‘hope’ for America: ‘None of this is permanent, this is a phase’”

  1. Rocknrust says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I agree on your take of recent women’s movies being raunchy but I actually liked Bad Moms.

  2. Shambles says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:13 am

    The only real solution for getting our country out of this at least somewhat alive is to remove all of them from office, every single one of his people, with at least a few trips to jail. That’s the only way we recover, but even then I seriously do not know how we come back from all the dangerous, insane, criminal precedents this administration has set.

    • Betsy says:
      October 29, 2017 at 10:06 am

      The law. We have to change the law. As we all discovered to our dismay that there are laws in place for most of this stuff, but it assumes a measure of humanity, humbleness and maturity. Evidently we need to write laws that are much tighter.

      • QueenB says:
        October 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        “We” cant change the law though. The people who can would never because it directly would impact them. Just look all around the world how difficult it is to get very basic anti corruption laws.
        I dont trust the Dems in that either, they will not want politicans going to jail at all.

  3. robyn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Hope is good but, like faith, hope without works is dead. You’ve got to march, be involved and speak out against the current degradation of democracy as much as possible or the state of the nation will be even more disturbing than it is now.

    • Betsy says:
      October 29, 2017 at 10:12 am

      You’re totally right.

      But are you becoming frozen at the scope? Protest what, where? Call who, how often? There’s so, so, so much.

    • Athyrmose says:
      October 29, 2017 at 10:24 am

      So glad to see your post, Robyn. One of the problems I have with Mila’s comments is that her POV is a luxury afforded to her by her privilege, and not everyone affected by these problems has the same access to privilege.

      • Wonderbunny says:
        October 29, 2017 at 12:12 pm

        Or maybe she has the perspective of someone born in Soviet era Ukraine and an immigrant who had to create a life from scratch in a new country with strange culture and language? Maybe she’s seen that things can change quite drastically in life?

      • ell says:
        October 29, 2017 at 1:59 pm

        @Wonderbunny, i agree that being an immigrant from the soviet union she has a perspective that isn’t solely based on being rich and privileged. BUT. things have only changed to a degree in the soviet union, so i have a hard time of thinking about what’s happening now nearly everywhere in the western world as ‘just a phase’.

    • isabelle says:
      October 29, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      True but we also can’t make decisions based on a small part of our history. People do perform “works” but think many times its based on short term thinking. People acting and making choices to combat one period of time can lead to bad consequences down the road. Feel like now we live so in the moment we only make decisions based on the present, so you can do the works part but it doesn’t always mean it will benefit us in the end.

  4. Jillybean says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I love raunch when it’s authentic. I couldn’t even watch the original bad moms. Painful. The first one was way too try hard.

  5. Ninks says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:53 am

    When I was in college, one of my politics professor’s said that Democracy was just a phase. At the time, I thought he was being really pessimistic, now I think he was really on the money.

  6. Nancy says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Well she, in her oversized boots, right?, must have some magical power that allows her to see the future if she can declare we’re going through a phase. She did declare herself to be a drama queen and this statement is quite the opposite, more like a hopeful mantra. Oh well, she’s just promoting another bad movie and I’m sure she’s done quite a few of these unimaginative, tell them what they want to hear interviews. Next

  7. Gutterflower says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:13 am

    That does NOT look like her on the cover.

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:14 am

    “The real question is: Does power equal success? I mean, look at Trump. Trump is powerful. It doesn’t mean he’s successful, right?”

    I mean succesful does have nothing to do with being a good person, in 99% of the cases you wont be succesful if you are a good person. You dont have to be all Trump but you wont get far with treating people fairly and being decent.
    There can be no doubt that Trump is succesful though. He obviously is, if he wasnt no one would need to worry about him.

    For raunchy comedies starring women: I thought those movies died after American Pie. When was that? 2001? I dont like giving tired old ideas to women. Its like “we squeezed everything out of it so the ladies might as well get the left overs”

  9. trollontheloose says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:17 am

    it’s still no a phase for lots of people.. racism sexism bigotry and such are not a phase.

  10. Esmom says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I’m with you, Kaiser, on feeling like there’s not much hope. Even some of the most hopeful, grounded types, like the Pod Save America guys, took a cynical, pessimistic turn last week and that frightened the crap out of me. I’ve been reading a book about the founding fathers and it’s making me feel like maybe this truly is the end of the road for their “experiment.” I really don’t see how we can move forward as a unified nation.

  11. Jegede says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

    She’s so beautiful.

    She was a great ambassador for Dior.

    They should have kept her on; ( not that she needs the dough!)

  12. Lucy2 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:57 am

    She is gorgeous but the photos aren’t great. Odd poses.
    The first movie wasn’t great, but not the worst thing ever, and I really like the cast so I will probably see the second.

  13. Wen says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I did not recognize her, her face looks tweaked

  14. CynicalAnn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I think, because she admits to overthinking things, is that “it’s just a phase” is something she tells herself. Especially if you have children-the idea that we’re spiraling down is too dark and scary. You need to try and be optimistic.

  15. momoffour says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I had a blast watching Bad Moms with my girlfriends and we are planning to go to the second one. It was a much deserved laugh even if it wasn’t a great movie. Being a mom is hard! Plus I just think Mila is so gorgeous.

  16. BJ says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I agree with her.If my parents and grandparents could still remain hopeful while living under Jim Crow in East Texas then I can remain hopeful.However bad things seem now they have been much worse for my ancestors in this country.My great grandparents and my paternal grandparents who were born in this country couldn’t vote in many Presidential elections,they couldn’t serve on juries because they were black.They had to deal with poll taxes,literacy test,grandfather clauses,etc legal obstacles created to prevents blacks from voting.So like I said if they never gave up hope how can I give up hope.The idiot in the WH will not be there for long.It’s bad but it’s been much worse.

  17. Littlestar says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:30 am

    It’s not so much a phase for America, what’s going on now has been going on since its inception. She’s right though, some of us are holding out for a better tomorrow and we’ve been doing it for five hundred years.

  18. gnerd says:
    October 29, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    If you can’t feel positive the weekend of the announcement of the first indictments, when can you feel positive?

    Part of this scheme is to strip us of hope so that we quit trying to oppose them.

    I really have reawakened my sense of patriotism over this whole mess. F*** letting them win by destroying my love of country and my belief that this is temporary. Part of being American is being optimistic in the face of adversity.

    That said, you will find me under a blanket, in a heap in the corner if we don’t at least take back the house in 2018.

  19. Isa says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    There are people marching in the street yelling, “Jews will not replace us.”
    I’m not as optimistic as she is.

  20. Jenn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Another adorable chubby birth nose bites the dust. I’m so tired of this slender nose craze in Hollywood!

