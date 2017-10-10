NYT: Gwyneth Paltrow & Angelina Jolie say that Harvey Weinstein harassed them

Embed from Getty Images

The New York Times and The New Yorker seem to be in competition with each other. No sooner did I finally finish reading The New Yorker article about Harvey Weinstein then the NYT dropped their new exclusive: Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie going on the record about Harvey Weinstein sexually harassing them early in their careers. You can read the full NYT piece below:

Gwyneth Paltrow says that Weinstein harassed her when she was 22 years old and only just hired for the role in Emma, which Harvey produced. From the NYT:

Before shooting began, he summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting that began uneventfully. It ended with Mr. Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages, she said. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said in an interview, publicly disclosing that she was sexually harassed by the man who ignited her career and later helped her win an Oscar. She refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Mr. Pitt confronted Mr. Weinstein, and soon after, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said.

Later in the article, Gwyneth recalls feeling stunned as she drove away from the hotel, thinking “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey.” She saw him as a mentor before that, but not afterwards. Brad Pitt also confirmed Gwyneth’s account “through a representative.”

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie says that in the late ‘90s, she was promoting the film Playing By Heart, where she ended up in a hotel room with Weinstein and he made unwanted advances on her. She tells the Times:

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

The NYT also has further interviews with several other women – including Rosanna Arquette – explaining what happened on the record. It’s the same pattern: manipulating women, luring them – mostly under false pretenses – into being alone with him in a hotel room, then different kinds of propositions, assaults, harassments. And then they all had to deal with him in various ways after the hotel room – Gwyneth says that he “berated” her after she told Brad and her agent. He keeps calling the women, manipulating them, negging them, harassing them. Ugh.

Oh and President Hillary finally said something. She was going to be damned either way.

Statement from Secretary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/L1l2wl9l0I — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 10, 2017

