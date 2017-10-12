Donald Trump’s daily tantrums: ‘I hate everyone in the White House!’

Embed from Getty Images

I haven’t covered many political stories this week, but don’t take that to mean that Donald Trump has been quiet. If anything, I feel like the more I ignore him, the crazier he gets, and he was already batsh-t insane to begin with. I honestly feel like Donald Trump is jealous of all the attention Harvey Weinstein is getting this week. Trump is literally miserable because someone else is getting all of the “rapist/pervert” headlines. It was supposed to be All About Trump! This was the one-year anniversary of the release of the Access Hollywood tape. Instead, Weinstein is dominating headlines. What is poor Misery Guts Trump supposed to do? Whine. Endlessly whine about how much he hates everybody and everything. Vanity Fair has a not-shocking exclusive about Trump being unhinged and miserable and it actually brightened my day considerably. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Bob Corker’s “adult day care” slam really hit home: It brought into the open what several people close to the president have recently told me in private: that Trump is “unstable,” “losing a step,” and “unraveling.” The conversation among some of the president’s longtime confidantes, along with the character of some of the leaks emerging from the White House has shifted. There’s a new level of concern. NBC News published a report that Trump shocked his national security team when he called for a nearly tenfold increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal during a briefing this summer. One Trump adviser confirmed to me it was after this meeting disbanded that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” A lunatic in crisis: Prominent Republicans “all describe a White House in crisis as advisers struggle to contain a president who seems to be increasingly unfocused and consumed by dark moods. Trump’s ire is being fueled by his stalled legislative agenda and, to a surprising degree, by his decision last month to back the losing candidate Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican primary.” “Alabama was a huge blow to his psyche,” a person close to Trump said. “He saw the cult of personality was broken.” Baby Fists hates the world: According to two sources familiar with the conversation, Trump vented to his longtime security chief, Keith Schiller, “I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!” (A White House official denies this.) Two senior Republican officials said Chief of Staff John Kelly is miserable in his job and is remaining out of a sense of duty to keep Trump from making some sort of disastrous decision. War-gaming nuclear war: One former official even speculated that Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have discussed what they would do in the event Trump ordered a nuclear first strike. “Would they tackle him?” the person said. Kelly is sequestering Trump: While Kelly can’t control Trump’s tweets, he is doing his best to physically sequester the president—much to Trump’s frustration. One major G.O.P. donor told me access to Trump has been cut off, and his outside calls to the White House switchboard aren’t put through to the Oval Office. Earlier this week, I reported on Kelly’s plans to prevent Trump from mingling with guests at Mar-a-Lago later this month. And, according to two sources, Keith Schiller quit last month after Kelly told Schiller he needed permission to speak to the president and wanted written reports of their conversations.

[From Vanity Fair]

I sound like a broken record, but Jesus Christ how are we not rioting in the streets? This is not normal. None of this has ever been normal. Where the f–k is Paul Ryan? Where is Mitch McConnell? They’ve sold their souls for tax cuts for the rich. They’ve sold the American people away to a baby-fisted lunatic who has to be “sequestered” so he won’t listen to war-mongering Nazis.

Additionally, in case anyone cares – if and when Trump does visit England, he won’t be meeting with the Queen. His trip has been “downgraded” and I strongly suspect that Queen Elizabeth II said something along the lines of “f–k him and the Nazi horse he rode in on.”

