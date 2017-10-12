Donald Trump’s daily tantrums: ‘I hate everyone in the White House!’

I haven’t covered many political stories this week, but don’t take that to mean that Donald Trump has been quiet. If anything, I feel like the more I ignore him, the crazier he gets, and he was already batsh-t insane to begin with. I honestly feel like Donald Trump is jealous of all the attention Harvey Weinstein is getting this week. Trump is literally miserable because someone else is getting all of the “rapist/pervert” headlines. It was supposed to be All About Trump! This was the one-year anniversary of the release of the Access Hollywood tape. Instead, Weinstein is dominating headlines. What is poor Misery Guts Trump supposed to do? Whine. Endlessly whine about how much he hates everybody and everything. Vanity Fair has a not-shocking exclusive about Trump being unhinged and miserable and it actually brightened my day considerably. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Bob Corker’s “adult day care” slam really hit home: It brought into the open what several people close to the president have recently told me in private: that Trump is “unstable,” “losing a step,” and “unraveling.” The conversation among some of the president’s longtime confidantes, along with the character of some of the leaks emerging from the White House has shifted. There’s a new level of concern. NBC News published a report that Trump shocked his national security team when he called for a nearly tenfold increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal during a briefing this summer. One Trump adviser confirmed to me it was after this meeting disbanded that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron.”

A lunatic in crisis: Prominent Republicans “all describe a White House in crisis as advisers struggle to contain a president who seems to be increasingly unfocused and consumed by dark moods. Trump’s ire is being fueled by his stalled legislative agenda and, to a surprising degree, by his decision last month to back the losing candidate Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican primary.” “Alabama was a huge blow to his psyche,” a person close to Trump said. “He saw the cult of personality was broken.”

Baby Fists hates the world: According to two sources familiar with the conversation, Trump vented to his longtime security chief, Keith Schiller, “I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!” (A White House official denies this.) Two senior Republican officials said Chief of Staff John Kelly is miserable in his job and is remaining out of a sense of duty to keep Trump from making some sort of disastrous decision.

War-gaming nuclear war: One former official even speculated that Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have discussed what they would do in the event Trump ordered a nuclear first strike. “Would they tackle him?” the person said.

Kelly is sequestering Trump: While Kelly can’t control Trump’s tweets, he is doing his best to physically sequester the president—much to Trump’s frustration. One major G.O.P. donor told me access to Trump has been cut off, and his outside calls to the White House switchboard aren’t put through to the Oval Office. Earlier this week, I reported on Kelly’s plans to prevent Trump from mingling with guests at Mar-a-Lago later this month. And, according to two sources, Keith Schiller quit last month after Kelly told Schiller he needed permission to speak to the president and wanted written reports of their conversations.

I sound like a broken record, but Jesus Christ how are we not rioting in the streets? This is not normal. None of this has ever been normal. Where the f–k is Paul Ryan? Where is Mitch McConnell? They’ve sold their souls for tax cuts for the rich. They’ve sold the American people away to a baby-fisted lunatic who has to be “sequestered” so he won’t listen to war-mongering Nazis.

Additionally, in case anyone cares – if and when Trump does visit England, he won’t be meeting with the Queen. His trip has been “downgraded” and I strongly suspect that Queen Elizabeth II said something along the lines of “f–k him and the Nazi horse he rode in on.”

110 Responses to “Donald Trump’s daily tantrums: ‘I hate everyone in the White House!’”

  1. MMC says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Yes, and to get attention back, or perhaps people told him do it while HW is the headline everywhere, today he is supposedly signing an executive order overturning key parts of the Affordable Care Act.

    Reply
    • denisemich says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Honestly the HW debacle was a relief.

      I am so sick of #notmypresident. I just want him charged with obstruction of justice. Then I want someone to document what we the people need to do to get him to quit. Cause he is never ever ever going to be impeached by that congress.

      Besides ACA, how is puerto rico, how are we removing his nuclear codes, how the fuck is EPA rolling back parts of the greenhouse act…etc.

      Reply
  2. Beth says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:24 am

    We hate having the crybaby in the White House. If he hates everyone there,why the fuck won’t he just leave?

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Then leave, bitch.

    But seriously, this is not normal. We should all be leaning out our doorways every morning and yelling “THIS IS F*CKING CRAZY,” just so no one gets complacent. Impeach. Impeach. Impeach.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:26 am

    He’s threatening to let Puerto Ricans die this morning And victim blaming them.

    Reply
  5. Alix says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Was he ever “raveled” to begin with?

    I suppose it’s good to know that WH staffers are trying to control him and mitigate the damage he can do, but this situation is untenable. He’s a danger to the country and the world. When his orange head finally explodes in a toddler rage, I hope it’s televised.

    Good on HM for not meeting with him; she knows scum when she sees it.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 12, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Yes, at least someone recognizes that Trump should not be offered the same treatment as real leaders. I agree that this situation is untenable and cannot possibly be sustained. Gah.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

      HM, May and anyone in the White House with two brain cells knows the protests outside of Buckingham Palace would be a PR disaster. If Trump goes to London I’m sure his visit will be tacked onto the end of a vacation at his golf club in Scotland.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:29 am

      Trump is a blantant Neo-Nazi sympathizer, maybe our UK peeps can correct me but I’m guessing the Prime Minister is required to meet with Trump for regular government business but HM inviting him to the palace is not a requirement??? A personal invite made towards a Neo-Nazi sympathizer to the palace would leave a lifelong smear on the house of Windsor. It might bring up articles of initial sympathy with Hitler by some members of the family prior to WWII. Can you say PR nightmare? Personally I think HM loved the Obamas and their class act, Trump is the complete opposite and a bottom basement representative of humanity let alone US leaders.

      Reply
  6. Giulia says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I think Trump has put the U.S. exactly where Ryan and McConnell want it to be. The more chaos and disarray we fall into, the more opportunity some people have to enact their agenda without attracting much notice.

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      October 12, 2017 at 8:49 am

      The thing is, Trump hates Ryan & McConnell, as do the deplorables, because R&M have generally been quite resistant to a lot of the balls-to-the-wall ultra-racist and theocratic nutjobbery of the even further right factions of the GOP and the Trump base. They might be spineless weasels beholden to Wall Street & the NRA, but at least they understand that legal migration is necessary for the future economy and that The Wall is a moronic idea.

      If anything Trump has actually hindered their agenda with his toddler tantrums. If Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio or John Kasich were president there would probably be no ACA and three tax brackets right about now.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Ryan won’t be there for much longer. You can’t avoid town halls and not have that blow up in your face. Meanwhile, Randy Bryce is on the ground, shaking hands and doing town hall after town hall.

      Reply
    • Triple Cardinal says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Talk about enacting an agenda without attracting much notice…

      Trump is quietly stacking lower court judicial positions with right wing radicals who are anti-choice, anti-consumer and anti-LGBTQ.

      The Dakota Access pipeline is in full operation.

      Sorry, I’ve forgotten just now what other outrages Trump has been successful at, but my point is that he’s flying under the radar in changing important aspects of our lives. He’s failing at legislation, but he’s been fairly successful at making changes that the MSM are not covering.

      Reply
  7. Nic919 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Trudeau’s face is totally saying “get me out of here”.

    Reply
  8. happyoften says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Finally! Something we agree on.

    Adding… the image of kelly tackling the president… truly sublime. The fact that it is being discussed… truly terrifying.

    Reply
  9. AnnaKist says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Oh, shite, is he still around? Tsk.

    Reply
  10. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Occupy. Occupy the National Mall. Occupy America. This is terrifying.

    Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:34 am

    If only we had a Constitution that had provisions to deal with such a crisis in leadership. Something with language like:

    The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. The Constitution, Article I, Section 3: The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.

    Or something like:

    Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

    Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

    Oh wait, we have both those provisions. Where the f**k is Paul Ryan?

    Reply
  12. hey-ya says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:36 am

    …I cant wait for the post term college speaking tour…if he lives long enough…& the books…absolutely cant wait…

    Reply
  13. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Also prominent psychiatrists have spoken out in the past few weeks that given drump’s obvious mental instability there psychological assessments should be done on all presidential candidates.

    I think Mueller is now closing in on drump and his criminal family.

    As to your question why aren’t we rioting in the streets, I don’t know. Because drump promises every day to get us into a nuclear war, is destroying the ACA, depriving people their first amendments rights, promoting Putin and white supremacists, threatening to blackmail people if they don’t do what he dictates, tearing up Iran anti-nuclear agreement and grandstanding about how great he is at deal making regarding NAFTA. He’s monstrously insane.

    Reply
  14. Wren33 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I don’t know if Kelly is being helpful or harmful. From what I have read, Trump really needs to vent to his toadies and pals, and this attempt to keep him focused and disciplined is actually making him crazier. At some point, the dark conspiracy in his mind is going to turn into a self-fulfilled prophecy, if it hasn’t already.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:39 am

    And Reich posted about how several GOP members want to start impeachment….
    …after they pass tax cuts for the rich so it looks like they did something.
    So if you need more of a reason to hate people this morning there you go

    Reply
  16. HK9 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:40 am

    He hates everyone in the White House? Well I’m sure by now they hate him too. Oh, and the American people and the rest of the world hate him as well so the feeling is mutual.

    What does he want everything done for him?? This is a job which you are required to do whether people “like” you or not. If his whiny entitled bitch self can’t take it then he should get out.

    Reply
  17. grabbyhands says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:40 am

    He is a lunatic in crisis indeed and I’m more terrified now than I have been previously because he’s liable to push a button simply to prove he can. He won’t accept being thwarted or questioned in any way and will literally do anything to prove that he can do whatever he wants.

    And people still support him.

    Reply
  18. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Sophie Trudeau was there as well, I think that is who Melania is smiling at. Justin’s face is priceless.

    NAFTA talks have been horrifying, I am reading. Not surprisingly.

    Reply
  19. lower case lois says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    There is a new book out about Trump called

    The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President
    ISBN-13: 978-1250179456, ISBN-10: 1

    It is a good quick read. It is a collection of essays written by Psychologists and Psychiatrists about Trumps mental state. It is scary and enlightening. I am sure these Doctors will be sanctioned somehow by Trump administration.

    Reply
  20. Lori says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Im so glad republicans see how incompetent he is- I was starting to wonder if his personality disorders were contagious.

    Reply
  21. Serene Wolf says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Then get the fuq out!
    Go back to your golden (shower) days.

    Reply
  22. paranormalgirl says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:06 am

    “I hate everyone in the White House!”

    Well, Trump, we agree on one thing.

    Reply
  23. adastraperaspera says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Corker is not a heroic guy, or a nice guy (I am one of his constituents). There has to be something pushing him to bait the Cheeto. Probably not the spineless GOP. Maybe in his role as head of Committee on Foreign Relations, he’s come under pressure from NATO allies and other countries who are done putting up with this flaming fiasco. I can’t think of anything else that would make Corker act this way (including planning to resign). He loves power as much as the rest of them–even sucked up to Trump and hoped for the VP spot). Hmmm.

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      October 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

      You mean that Corker isn’t selflessly throwing himself into that black void to protect the country and the Constitution? I’m shocked, shocked I say! I think Corker has figured out that Bigly will be eventually run out of D.C., and he wants to be on the right side of history when the sh*t hits the fan. Seriously, maybe that’s the way to get Ryan, McConnell, and the rest of the black knights to finally do their duty and rid us of the Orange menace. We need to appeal to their egos: ” Sir, do you really want your legacy to be that you enabled a clearly insane man to remain in the Presidency? Can you tell us why you clearly put your party over the good of the country? Do you still consider yourself a patriot? “

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 12, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      He might be legitimately worried about Trump starting WWIII.

      Reply
  24. Louisa says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I never want to hear any Trump supporter rail about the footballers who kneel disrespecting the military again, when their own “dear leader” hasn’t even acknowledged the death of the 4 marines in Niger. I find it unfathomable that someone (Kelly?) hasn’t at least forced him to tweet something about it, even when we all know he doesn’t give a shit.

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      October 12, 2017 at 10:03 am

      Those brave men were protecting their country. He should have immediately acknowledged their courage and sacrifice. He should have called their families and expressed the shared sorrow at their loss. He should meet the lane that brings them home. But no, he’s too busy threatening to pull FEMA from Puerto Rico and further crippling Obamacare. He is not in any way a true leader, and he is the farthest thing possible from being a statesman.

      Reply
  25. detritus says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Penguins went to see Trump.
    The traditional gift from a hockey team to the Pres is a jersey.

    They gave him a golf bag.

    Reply
  26. notasugarhere says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:33 am

    He’s signing an executive order to dismantle Obamacare today.

    Reply
  27. jwoolman says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Here’s an interesting interview with a Swede who was deep undercover with the European alt-right. He pretended he was an eager new recruit. He also was in Charlottesville:

    https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/10/11/16424576/europe-alt-right-nazi-racism-trump-brexist

    He paints a pretty grim picture of what we are up against. This isn’t going to disappear when Trump goes off into exile in Dubai. One interesting comment he made was referring to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and the Breitbart site as “alt-light”. Heaven help us.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 12, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      I look forward to reading this, thanks. I was alarmed to read that our town’s GOP women are bringing in a young alt-right speaker for one of their meetings, this guy who started a McCarthy-esque watchlist of liberal college professors (which is of course, not mentioned in the brief bio they provided). I’m not sure if they’re ignorant about his real agenda or if they are now moving further to the right. Both options are scary.

      Reply
  28. Lindy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Sometimes it just feels like… Pure insanity. How are we not all rioting in the streets? How is there a single human being who looks at this unhinged horrible person and thinks, “yeah, that’s a great president!”.

    Reply
  29. Amelie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Then why doesn’t he just… I don’t know, QUIT. You are making Americans just as miserable as you feel Donald.

    He can go back to being a private irate citizen who just rants and raves on Twitter all day long and we can all go back to ignoring him. Also not to arm chair diagnose him, but he definitely has to be mentally ill? I don’t know what it is but I’ve always said early stages of dementia. Puerto Rico being surrounded by “a lot of water, big ocean water” kind of cemented it.

    Reply
  30. Aang says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:14 am

    😂😂 me too donald

    Reply
  31. Ira says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I’m bored with Trump presidency. At least with W we got someone throw shoes at him and two wars.

    Reply
  32. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:41 am

    He hates everyone in the Whitehouse and since he can’t control them all he is out to control their leaks to the press by trying to take down NBC and CNN. It’s hilarious to see NBC and CNN standing for the first amendment and private business rights when they Just finished weeks of “all sides are equal” regarding Trump’s attacks on NFL players, their freedom of speech and sticking his nose into a private business.

    Reply
  33. smee says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Well, I guess we’re even then.

    Reply
  34. Radley says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:27 am

    There’s been a lot of stories about him being close to snapping. As long as it doesn’t involve nuking anybody, snap away. Lose it. Go nuts. Strut into the oval office naked. Repeatedly call Bob Corker and ask if his refrigerator is running. Appoint yourself Ambassador to KFC in an elaborate ceremony. Whatever as long as it leads to the exit, permanently.

    Bye b!tch!!

    Reply
  35. Madpoe74@gmail.com says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:44 am

    I was hoping he would be impeached, or im-pumpkined, but I may have a better chance of seeing Halleys comet 2x in one lifetime.

    Reply
  36. boredblond says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:59 am

    And he just signed an order that starts the gutting of health care…is his mannequin mrs always present because she’s carrying his meds?

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 12, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      Trump started sabotaging the Affordable Care Act on Inauguration Day. He told the IRS by executive order to no longer enforce the individual mandate. But getting all those healthy people in the pool is how real insurance works, and that was how they convinced the insurance companies to remove lifetime caps and hassles about pre-existing conditions and got them to accept mandatory coverage of certain important things such as prenatal care and mental health.

      Trump has continued with efforts to play games with the subsidies, which convinced the insurance companies to jack up their premiums several times as high as they had previously planned because of the risk. The insurers have been quite vocal about placing the blame on Trump for destabilizing the market and pushing them toward the big premium hikes. They say the Affordable Care Act was not the problem, it’s all on Trump.

      Reply
  37. why? says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Why won’t twitter ban the Dotard?

    “”Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.” says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of……..accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…….We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!”-The Dotard

    The same governor who told reporters off the record that The Dotard’s response to the hurricane was not adequate? Why does the governor say one thing in front of the cameras, but another when the cameras are off and the Dotard can’t see or hear him? PR major problem is it’s governor. How much of what PR is facing is due to Rossello’s complicity? Rossello was and is still more concerned about stroking the Dotard’s ego and his decision to put the Dotard before PR is causing more and more harm. Rossello gave the wrong number for the death toll(he told the Dotard that it was 16, but after the Dotard left PR, he announced that it was really 34)l, sat by and did nothing while The Dotard insulted PR and it’s officials, and is now misplacing the blame. The lack of accountability lies with The Dotard, FEMA, and Rossello.

    How can the Dotard claim that PR financial problems are of their own making, when his failed golf course was added to their financial problems? His golf course added $33M to their debt.

    FEMA has not been amazing. Did you see what the FEMA director said about the mayor of SJ? He said that they tune her out. What type of person says things like this? The mayor of SJ was the one standing up and informing the press about how PR lacks water and people are resorting to drinking rain water or water from creeks. She warned the press, the Dotard, FEMA, and the governor. The governor needs to take responsibility for how his complicity continues to hurt PR. Now the PR are getting sick from drinking contaminated water. It’s time for the governor to do the right thing. This isn’t about making the Dotard feel good about himself. It’s about making PR better and if Rossello can’t understand that, then he needs to step down. Under Rossello, PR isn’t healing or getting better.

    Reply

