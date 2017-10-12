“Margot Robbie wore a butterfly-covered Versace dress & it’s amazing” links

I’m flat-out in love with Margot Robbie’s Versace butterfly dress!! [GoFugYourself]

Donald Trump doesn’t want to “help” Puerto Rico much longer. [Jezebel]

Hollywood types really, really hate Rotten Tomatoes. [LaineyGossip]

Andy Cohen will ring in New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper. [Dlisted]

Chrissy Tiegen without makeup looks no different? [Celebslam]

What’s the deal with Curse of Oak Island? [Starcasm]

Anya Taylor Joy should not wear her hair like this. [IDLY]

“What color are these sneakers?” is the new “Is this dress white/gold?” The sneakers are green, yes? Am I crazy? [Seriously OMG WTF]