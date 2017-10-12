“Margot Robbie wore a butterfly-covered Versace dress & it’s amazing” links

I’m flat-out in love with Margot Robbie’s Versace butterfly dress!! [GoFugYourself]
Donald Trump doesn’t want to “help” Puerto Rico much longer. [Jezebel]
Hollywood types really, really hate Rotten Tomatoes. [LaineyGossip]
Andy Cohen will ring in New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper. [Dlisted]
Chrissy Tiegen without makeup looks no different? [Celebslam]
What’s the deal with Curse of Oak Island? [Starcasm]
Anya Taylor Joy should not wear her hair like this. [IDLY]
“What color are these sneakers?” is the new “Is this dress white/gold?” The sneakers are green, yes? Am I crazy? [Seriously OMG WTF]
I am flat-out in love with you! Robbie looks great in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really dissapointed in Robbie.
Her last interview about Halloween costumes was peak Cool Girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the fit, the pattern is…okay. She’s very beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually like her outfits but I unfortunately really hate this one. The butterflies on it remind me of clip art.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at a birthday party last Saturday night. The Birthday Boy’s 6-year-old daughter was wearing something very similar (butterflies are really big down here, especially with little girls), so, sorry, I don’t like MR’s dress at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one is growing on me, grudgingly, but growing on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking smug as usual.
Nice dress to wear to the pool or beach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse