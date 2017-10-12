« Previous Post      

“Margot Robbie wore a butterfly-covered Versace dress & it’s amazing” links
  • October 12, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

'Goodbye Christopher Robin' New York special screening - Arrivals

I’m flat-out in love with Margot Robbie’s Versace butterfly dress!! [GoFugYourself]
Donald Trump doesn’t want to “help” Puerto Rico much longer. [Jezebel]
Hollywood types really, really hate Rotten Tomatoes. [LaineyGossip]
Andy Cohen will ring in New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper. [Dlisted]
Chrissy Tiegen without makeup looks no different? [Celebslam]
What’s the deal with Curse of Oak Island? [Starcasm]
Anya Taylor Joy should not wear her hair like this. [IDLY]
“What color are these sneakers?” is the new “Is this dress white/gold?” The sneakers are green, yes? Am I crazy? [Seriously OMG WTF]

'Goodbye Christopher Robin' New York special screening - Arrivals

 

6 Responses to ““Margot Robbie wore a butterfly-covered Versace dress & it’s amazing” links”

  1. mia girl says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I am flat-out in love with you! Robbie looks great in it.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I’m really dissapointed in Robbie.
    Her last interview about Halloween costumes was peak Cool Girl.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I like the fit, the pattern is…okay. She’s very beautiful.

    Reply
  4. Chell says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I usually like her outfits but I unfortunately really hate this one. The butterflies on it remind me of clip art.

    Reply
  5. AnnaKist says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I was at a birthday party last Saturday night. The Birthday Boy’s 6-year-old daughter was wearing something very similar (butterflies are really big down here, especially with little girls), so, sorry, I don’t like MR’s dress at all.

    Reply
  6. Lady D says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    This one is growing on me, grudgingly, but growing on me.

    Reply
  7. Serene Wolf says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Looking smug as usual.
    Nice dress to wear to the pool or beach.

    Reply
