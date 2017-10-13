Kate Beckinsale: Harvey Weinstein ‘couldn’t remember if he has assaulted me or not’

The more we hear from actresses about Harvey Weinstein, I’m repeatedly struck by the same thoughts about the careers of those actresses. Like, when Rosanna Arquette spoke to Ronan Farrow in his New Yorker story, I realized, “Oh, that’s one of the reasons why her career stalled – Harvey must have made sure that she didn’t get much work.” Same with Mira Sorvino and Heather Graham. And now I’m wondering the same thing about Kate Beckinsale. Kate has worked consistently over the years, but she was never one of those go-to British actresses used for period-costume dramas and prestige films (the same kind of films Weinstein produced). And now I know why, or one of the reasons why. Because after one gross meeting with him when she was just 17 years old, she said no to him repeatedly. Here’s Kate’s story, with only minor edits:
I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common. When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed.
A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not. I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c-nt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh “Kate lives to say no to me.”
It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family. I would like to applaud the women who have come forward, and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers, managers, executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said “well, that’s just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here” will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.
For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in. I had a male friend who, based on my experience, warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film: the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off. Let’s stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder ,and let’s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.
“After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning…” That line alone made me sick. Harvey Weinstein tried to get a 17-year-old schoolgirl drunk so he could assault her. And then he was abusive and disgusting to her for years afterwards. The story about Weinstein calling up the male friend and threatening him is horrifying too – that was Weinstein’s reach, and I’d be willing to bet that Weinstein followed through. That the male friend never worked for Miramax or the Weinstein Company ever again, for making the dangerous mistake of warning a woman about a sexual predator.
(Note: Beckinsale did end up working on one Weinstein-produced film, The Aviator, in 2004.)
Has Michael Sheen worked with Weinstein? She must have mentioned it to him and they’ve stayed close after their divorce.
I’m also LOVING people like Lea Seydoux and Kate here for throwing in hilarious petty jabs at him, in the midst of thoughtful brilliant writing.
@handwoven – me too!
Yeah, I was wondering if it was him, too.
Whoever it was, the guy did the right thing in warning someone else, and ended up punished for it. And we wonder why people stayed silent for so long.
“Kate lives to say no to me.”
This is kinda that narcissist mirror I was talking about yesterday. The fucking fucker can’t even possibly conceive that the only time Beckinsale even thought about him was when she was saying no to his unwanted advances.
This is exactly it.
Notice how he positions her response, not as her actual preference, but in relation to him. He still controls her in his world. Her imagined life outside of him, it still involves him.
The scary part is it also shows how manipulators don’t view no as no. They view it as ‘try harder’. This is a significant thing, because we often teach girls that their ‘virtue’ should never be surrendered except to those who ‘try hard’. That their worth is dependent on someone who stubbornly wants them.
The issue is that these types of behaviours often show a complete lack of respect for the woman’s view point and opinions. Weinstein would see Beckinsale’s nos as her creating value, she became an even greater prize to wear down. This is why he switched between berating, to cajoling, ot teasing to diminishing. The entire time to make her feel like her ‘no’ wasn’t firm. that it was unreasonable.
This is the power of the manipulator. They do not come across as unreasonable, they come across as charming.
What i don’t understand is the ones he tried to, or did assault are posing or cuddling him in photos over the years. Normal reaction would be, ‘i’m not going anywhere near him’. It’s only Angelina who ever did that, but why didn’t the others?
Aw let’s not go down that ‘blame’ route again.
Ask instead why he very likely ‘persuaded’ them to present a happy face to the public in order to ensure the success of their films.
Not blame, just curious.
It’s not blame. For me, I’m stunned at how there is a cheesy photo of this pig with Every.Single.Person who has now spoken out against him. Must be the easiest image search ever: Weinstein + [fill in the blank].
I know, I know…these photos are de rigeur in the industry. But I hope every one of those people — men included, if not especially — has to look at these photos and understand that their failure to decry this pig was implicit approval of his behavior. Because they knew. They all knew. I don’t even live in LA or work in entertainment, and I knew.
when you’re consistently told not to take it personally because that’s just how things work with harvey, and given how powerful he is within these women’s line of job, it’s hardly a surprise most of them were way too scared to take a stand a speak out. also when you’re told being treated like that is normal you begin to question yourself; am i overreacting? is it actually normal? i know it happened to me many times when i worked in the fashion industry, where the sort of harassment towards women is similar to the film industry.
i wish people, especially women, would start to listen instead of having questions because they don’t understand.
It’s okay to question if you don’t know and sincerely want to. The key is to listen, learn and do better.
Because these women couldn’t escape him. He would be at their places of work. Whether it be fashion shows, award shows, charities etc. If he comes up and wants to take a picture, saying no or trying to run away would just make a scene. I also think it’s important to understand that sometimes a film could be distributed by Harvey but not produced by his company so the actress would have never known. It happened to two Jessica Chastain movies. She made them and then Harvey Weinstein bought the rights to distribute. This whole situation is so complex because of how much Harvey Weinstein was able to control within Hollywood.
It’s possible they compartmentalized it in order to function. Besides, not all actors have a sufficient support network surrounding them and may do things that reflect their emotional free-fall.
Social situation where you dare not embarrass the most powerful person in the room (or your industry) when he comes upto you, photographer in tow. Split second fake smile, even put your arms somewhere near him though maintaining protective stance, off you go.
Years later, people see these spilt second moments captured in a photograph, don’t read your uncomfortable body language or fake smile and assume you were happy to be in that position despite the knowledge of his assaulting you that must remain a secret between you and the most powerful person in the room. (Or your industry)
Seriously, if it was easy, more of these guys would be taken down everyday instead of decades of fearful silence.
Well said.
Let’s not forget the very reason he would come up to them with photographer in tow: deniability. He knew he would and could continue to abuse and pressure them, and maybe one day even force himself on them. So he made certain there was years of photographic consent.
“If my advances were unwanted all of these years, why are you smiling with your arm around me in all these pictures?”
His predatory pursuit continued even at these public functions. Completely calculated.
Miss Melissa: a very good strategy indeed. And it works. Look how many people are asking that question. The idea that someone would stand, smiling, arms around their abuser (whatever form the abuse takes) seems so absurd. Outside of stockholm syndrome at any rate.
Well said, LAK. And Miss Melissa.
Spot on, Miss Melissa. He knew exactly what he was doing. Most predators do.
@LAK Your comment made me think of Taylor Swift’s assault – it was happening literally as a photo was being taken and that creepy DJ tried to argue that it didn’t happen because she is smiling in said photo. But what was she supposed to do?? Often in situations like that you just kind of go on auto-pilot – smile, laugh nervously, etc. Because the moment just feels so unreal. A camera happened to catch her face as she was having that reaction, but no one knows what’s really going through her head in that moment.
Same with these photos of actresses with HW – we just don’t know what they’re thinking, or what their faces looked like the second after the camera flashed. Also, they’re actresses – they know how to fake it for the camera and if they felt professionally obligated/pressured to take photos at industry events with this very powerful monster, who can really blame them? I certainly don’t.
Because under patriarchy, sometimes a woman’s only option is to laugh off sex abuse. The consequences of acting otherwise in any way are such that it’s the only option.
Look at some of the photos. Or that video with Ben Duffleck. I don’t see a woman laughing happily – I see nervous giggling and blank eyes.
Three letters – CAA , they were very well aware of this if not active participants.
This here and I hope its looked into more closely!
these women work in an industry where generally they are expected to be pleasant on camera. You can avoid someone, and still find yourself face to face while in front of a camera, if they grab you for a ‘huggy, smiley photo’ it would be hard to squirm away (cue story of being difficult or bitchy). I can also see how some could end up still working with him….they had to choose between a role that could advance their career and compartmentalising what happened. This is something that many of us do every day, especially when you put it in the context that many, many women experience harrasement in the work place. Its not uncommon to face it and ‘move on’, especially if you think its an isolated incident or that the person responsible has power over you.
Let me share… I experienced situation with a manager when i was young that was scary and bordering on assault, but it wasnt ‘bad enough’ to report, just bad enough for me to feel awful, scared and violated. I felt i couldnt say anything because a) there was no proof, b) what would i really say had happened? … I wasnt physically hurt but i was preyed upon for my vulnerability and while that wasnt ok, i knew id be picked apart for it and it would make work and life less pleasant, and c) the prospect of ‘he said, she said’ was far more frightening than the idea of avoiding them where i could or, playing nice where i couldnt. I needed that job, more than i felt i needed to report the incident. I had no power and i thought i was alone. Would i tolerate it now? Probably not. But i convinced myself that i must have done something to encourage it (i hadnt), and that that was just life, so i moved on as best i could. I was forced to hold ine belief and act in another way.
In the past (and still currently), if you complained about harrassment like this, you’d be dismissed as sensitive or hysterical, ‘they were just hitting on you or complimenting you’…. Now these women have a shared stregth and a movement behind them. Now they an share their stories and explain that what happened affected them, and that that sort of behaviour is not ok and why its not ok. I applaud them for it
It’s not complicated.
“Hi, would you like to keep your job? Do this.”
Also those women are, at the moment that photo is being taken, probably in the room with a handful or more men who have also harassed them.
Also NO ONE is to blame for their sexual harassment or assault and NO ONE gets to tell women who have been harassed or assaulted the “right way” to deal with their attacker.
The only person whose behaviour should be questioned and critiqued – before, during, and after – is Harvey Weinstein.
Because women are taught to be “polite”. A photographer at an event is going all around, getting photos of people, and says to her “Kate, a quick one with Harvey. Just a little closer…” and what are her choices? Grit her teeth for a few seconds for the photo, try to be professional, and then walk away, or refuse and announce to the room “no thanks, he tried to assault me when I was 17″, knowing the guy has destroyed careers all around her.
It all comes down to the power he held in the industry.
Contractual obligations, the will to be a pro,the eagerness to keep a job.
Look at pictures of events where actresses don’t grin or act peppy.And then look at the comments : would it kill them to smile, to be appreciative of the gown and jewels?
When said actresses don’t go, it’s : don’t they know that their work doesn’t stop at the end of filming ? They think they’re above mundane events ?
So they show up, smile, mingle and network.
Simple as that.
Because they’re in a business which heavily relies on image; it was their job to be photographed with him.
I keep seeing comments saying “everyone knew, why didn’t they do anything, why did they keep working with him?” Because they had to or their films, and therefore careers would go under. The film business is incredibly competitive.
How about the other anecdote Kate mentioned: “He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film: the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off” – maybe this is why no-one reported him? He’s known to have to ruined careers, and paid off people. Farrow was threatened with a lawsuit when he was researching the New Yorker piece.
I’m sure she was screaming internally and wanted to bash his head with that statuette.
Will not blame his victims, only him and those who assisted his harrassment, abuse, assaults and rapes.
I can’t even imagine how many powerful men like him are inside Hollywood
BBC just published a video with Emma Thompson and she speaks about that PoS (my words, not hers) being the “tip of a particular iceberg”. It’s worth watching.
The past and the traumatic experience of so many women cannot be changed but I do hope that all those individuals directly or indirectly involved in sexual violence against women AND men will be exposed and punished. Whatever it takes to break that iceberg.
‘I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him.’
i can relate to this on such a deep level. some men are literally gross looking and old, and yet they seem to think of themselves as attractive enough to be entitled to whatever they think you should give them.
That struck me too but I would counter that they not only don’t care if you/me/her are feeling attracted to him/them in any way but they don’t even consider it. Analogy- when I see a piece of cheese, I just want to eat it. I don’t consider if the cheese wants me to consume it, I don’t see it as a sentient creature who’s thoughts on the matter I should consider (I realize that’s ridiculous, roll with me on this for this analogy though). That’s how these men see you/me/her- non-sentient cheese to consume without any thought.
yeah, agreed. some men do consider women as things they’re entitled to.
I think Kate has been lucky with her career because brilliant people have just pushed to work with her, like Whit Stillman. But yeah, a few times, some of her projects that were on the road to awards glory suddenly stalled out…like Love & Friendship. And you do have to wonder.
I want to make something clear. By no means was i laying blame on these women. If it sounds like i was? Never my intention!!! Just thinking how horrible that must feel, like going back to scene of crime. Just goes to show how Untouchable he was in the industry. How these women had to sacrifice so much of themselves.
SOPHIE, I think people do understand you were asking a question. And I bet we all wish we didn’t have to sit in a meeting at work, or around the table at a family holiday dinner, or smile at a networking event, etc., with someone who had harassed us right there. But sadly it is so common and as pointed out above – what are the options? You hold your nose, as it were, smile for half a second, and get the F away.
What else can you do? Announced your sexual assault by this person to the photographer at a business event? Scream and push the person away? Draw attention to yourself? Look “crazy” or “moody” or “difficult”?
Okay, so Kate’s story is a serious reminder to me — the mother of a 15-year-old girl who is already focused on pursuing a career as an actor — to NEVER NEVER NEVER let her go to a meeting with a producer/director without me. Not even when she’s 17 years old.
But it does make me wonder, too… What would have happened if Kate had shown up for that meeting with her mother or father? I assume Harvey’s assistant would have warned him and he would have put some clothes on. But I wonder if Kate would ever have been invited to a meeting with him again.
I always wondered what happened to Mira Sorvino and Heather Graham’s careers. It seemed one minute they were “it” and then, nothing.
I don’t think people realized just how powerful Harvey Weinstein was in Hollywood.
oh there are a lot of guilty and complicit people in this.
why do you think graydon carter retired when he did? he is awfully quiet!
the shït is ugly and far reaching and there are countless women, plenty of men and ugh CHILDREN that have been abused through this system.
lots of people knew and were powerless and lots of powerful people knew that did nothing for whatever reason.
lots of men will be retiring now. across all industries and politics.
the BEST thing to come out of this is victims feel they are safer to speak, that they might be believed and protected.
we are talking and listening.
these creeps should all be scared. we are coming for them.
