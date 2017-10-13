Blake Lively on Harvey Weinstein: ‘I never heard any stories like this’

Much like Gretchen Mol, there were a lot of sneers, blind items and assumptions about Blake Lively’s relationship with Harvey Weinstein, and whether or not it was any way transactional. Blake wore Marchesa to several high-profile events over the years, which was always thought of as a way for a young actress to try to suck up to Weinstein (I know that’s a gross way of saying it, but it’s true). But really, Blake has never done a movie produced by Weinstein. They’ve participated in some events together – like a White House panel discussion/workshop in 2013 – but no one ever really knew what their relationship was behind-the-scenes. Many were expecting Blake to speak about Weinstein at some point, although AGAIN no one has to speak about Weinstein if they don’t want to. Blake agreed to take questions about Weinstein during a THR interview to promote her latest film, All I See Is You. When I say “take questions,” I mean… well, this sounds like she was given a statement to read and THR just transcribed it or something. Anyway, Blake never knew or heard about any of these stories.
“That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories … I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued. I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it’s devastating to hear.”
“The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories, people have to listen to them and trust them, and people have to take it seriously. As important as it is to remain furious about this, it’s important to also say that this exists everywhere so remember to look everywhere. This isn’t a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry.”
“It happens to women all over the place, all the time, to the point where women don’t even think that this is a real assault. I’ve had plenty of things happen to me whether it be trying on a dress for prom at some clothing store, to a director being inappropriate, to a guy walking down the street where you don’t think, ‘Oh well, that wasn’t actually sexual assault — this guy just, like, grabbed my butt.’ It’s important that women are furious right now. It’s important that there is an uprising. It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘This is unacceptable.’”
If we’re believing George Clooney, Glenn Close and Meryl Streep when they say they had no idea, I guess we should believe Blake when she says “I never heard any stories like this.” I like the caveat there though, because that tells a different story altogether: “I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific…” Meaning, of course she heard *some* stories. Of course she heard that he believes in transactional relationships. Of course she heard that you should not go to his hotel room under any circumstance. But it seems like a wide swath of Hollywood was just like “Oh, that’s just Harvey being Harvey.” I also like what she says about women not even being able to process assault and harassment when it happens. That’s very true. There are so many instances where I look back days and weeks and even years later and I think, “Sh-t, what that guy did was so inappropriate” or “why did he feel he had the right to touch me?”
Also: in a separate interview, Blake talked about an experience she had making a film, and experiencing some really scary harassment from a male makeup artist. She repeatedly went to producers to ask them to intervene and they did nothing. The guy even filmed her as she slept. YIKES.
PS… Is it possible that she just, like, genuinely thought Marchesa gowns were pretty and stylish?? *mind blown*
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Sorry but I dont believe her nor all the other actresses/actors who have claimed they never heard/didnt know anything. Wenstein’s ‘fame’ was well known, even out of the movie world.
P.S. Georgina even designed her wedding gown, so she probably liked her stuff.
that marchesa gown is one of the ugliest things i’ve ever seen ever. the dress in the second pic is a chanel, and in fact much prettier.
as for what blake says, i said it before, i’m sure some of these actresses who do not know might in fact know and also have been harassed themselves. nevertheless, they do not owe it anybody to talk about it if they do not feel comfortable with it. i’m happy to support those women who are speaking, and have lots of sympathy for those who do not. i’m not lively’s biggest fan, but in her statement she’s highlighting how important it is to believe these women, and that’s good enough for me.
Exactly, She choose to speak out in support of his victims and that’s all that counts.
Thank you, ell, ITA.
And with that I think this will be the first and last HW thread I click on today, for my own mental and emotional health.
@Kitten
Just to say I ❤💗 your comments in that cluster**** of a JLaw/Weinstein thread, where all Jennifer’s ‘sins’ were whipped out, to ‘confirm’ she was lying.
You, Erinn and I-Choose-Me are always on point. On that note I’m following you outta here.👍
Oh thank you, Amide!
I’m flattered to be included in the same company as Erinn and I Choose Me, who are also two of my favorites around here.
The comments on here are quite measured compared to some other sites, so I understand your frustration Kitten.
For those of you here but burned out on bad Hollywood news, there’s an amazing story in the latimes of an older couple who survived the north bay fires in their neighbors pool. And it’s a love story. ❤️
@Kitten
I -against my better judgement- read the thread about Ben when I got home from work. I wanted to puke. I was only on my phone so I didn’t bother jumping into the comments but holy shitballs, man. Thanks to you, paranormalgirl and others for attempting to put some good out there. Long live common sense, and death to the internalized and ‘unintentional’ misogyny that was coming out of a site that I normally see as very progressive. I think I’m going to have to take a bit of a step back for a while, but knowing me, I’ll be commenting anyway while banging my head against my keyboard. I get why some people don’t see how they might not be part of the solution. I was in my first year of university about 9 years ago – and it was the first time that I’ve ever really started to grasp just how important feminism was and how much work we still needed to do. Even in the last couple years I’ve had to make a continued effort to rewire the way I say certain things and think about certain things because it can absolutely be problematic without even realizing it. Working in tech in a male dominated office of substandard workers and a good handful of jerks has continued to show me how much of a mess the world is. I had a conversation with my dad last weekend about how there’s so much in the world that sets women up to fail, and that no matter how hard I work, and how good I am at my job – there are a bunch of dudes who put in minimal effort and cheat company hours who will be getting paid the same (in some cases more) and be getting the same kind of opportunities that I am. I also had a conversation with my husband (who works construction – in a lot of ways the guys in my tech office are worse than construction workers) and explained to him that as one of the ‘good ones’ he needs to start taking a look at certain things that are said or done by guys he has a personal relationship with and call it out. I’m not expecting him to throw down over it – he’s incredibly sweet and good natured and has a MUCH more mellow temperament than I (who HAS challenged full grown men to duke it out if they wanted to act like women are weaker) do – but I do expect him to at least call out when things are inappropriate, or if he sees something happen involving a woman to check on her/be ready to diffuse things/support her with any necessary HR or police type things. And he’s always been aware that the world is a mess for women – but the more and more we talk about things like HW the more he’s realizing that just because he has good intentions there’s a lot of people who don’t, and he has to look at things with a slightly different perspective. He’s never felt unsafe when a strange man shows up somewhere where he’s isolated, or unfamiliar with – he’s never had to hold keys in his fists just to walk back from class at night. ‘Little things’ that he’s never had to think about are things that women have always had to worry about. Anyway, ramblings aside, I adore your presence here, lady. I feel like I’ve genuinely grown as a person in the last 6 years or so that I’ve been kicking around by reading your take on issues that I don’t have a direct personal experience with because I’ve grown up in small town Canada. You da best <3
@Amide – thank you I appreciate hearing(reading) that! I try to do what I can to separate emotion from facts/laws as much as I can – eveeeennnn when I can't stand a specific celebrity. Hell, I just went on a rant this morning while getting ready for work to my husband about how Jake Paul (youtuber most people hate -sometimes for good reason, sometimes for sport) isn't nearly as bad as some of the people who are ripping on him. There's a lot of mob mentality (that I fall into occasionally, we're all human) that happens, and I find I'm often on a differing opinion than a lot of posters because of all the gray areas that need to be considered. Not sure if you'll see this because you said you're taking off from this cluster—- but if you do, keep on fighting the good fight <3
As long as women aren’t pulling a Donna Karan (I won’t even include Lindsay Lohan who is not all there) and blaming women for this or defending Harvey and calling his accusers liars, I’m ok with them saying he didn’t abuse them or they didn’t know.
surely she and Woody Allen discussed it over dinner at least once, right? Disgusting.
And Rose Mcgowan must have discussed Victor Salva’s crimes before she defended him passionately in print, right, before she rightly called out Weinstein.
Unless McGowan says she did not know about Salva this is a false equivalency. I don’t believe Lively.
My thoughts exactly. See no, speak no, hear no evil. Much like Kellyanne Conway, she appears to live in a world of alternate facts. Dumb vanilla cupcake.
I simply have a problem with this sentence:
“I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued.”
GIRL! THAT’S THE ACTUAL SCANDAL HERE. Blake consistently misses the mark when there’s something important to say.
To be fair, Blake is as dumb as a box of hair.
I didn’t like that sentence either, to tell you the truth. It does sound as if she is saying “well if things were really that bad, I can’t believe people would allow them to go on as long as they did.” That’s just MY interpretation of that line, though.
Oh shut up, Blake.
I don’t know why it matters if she’s believed or not. She not powerful enough to have called him out on it. I’ve been a lowly employee in a very large organisation that had awful treatment of women. I could do nothing about it except leave. Sometimes you really are too powerless to make changes, even if she did know.
Cos she was considered Harvey’s girl. There has been so many rumours about her and him… It’s weird. Maybe she only heard that women sleep with him. Like it’s a normal thing. Dunno but i never liked her. There’s sth wrong and my instincts are pretty accurate.
But what if the rumours were wrong? Surely in the shit storm of all of this rumours can be wrong? I worked for a serial harrasser once and he never laid a finger on me. Doesn’t mean I wasn’t the subject of rumours. I honestly am surprised anyone thinks she can any ability to call him out or stop it if she was aware.
So a woman says she was assaulted. We have to believe her. A woman makes a different statement about assaults. We call her a liar. I must go and try and absorb that double standard.
I have more of an issue with her website trying to make the slavery era look cool. She is more than complicit there and cannot plead ignorance on that.
Oh Blake. Yes. You just keep claiming to not know about Weinstein & defending Woody Allen at your antebellum parties in your Marchesa outfits. Sit down. The grown ups are talking.
Sit down Blake. Fake eat a cupcake and hush
Where does she defend Weinstein?
It’s incredibly rude (and also ironic, in this context) to tell a woman to sit down and stop talking.
Can we not infantilize women we don’t like by literally calling them children and telling them to shut up?
I often saw her name mentioned in rumors about him, and am shocked to learn she never did a film with his company. Insane that someone who never even worked with him was talked about in that way.
Every young blonde actress with “lack of talent” had to sleep with Weinstein according to internet rumours. Especially if she was dating internet boyfriends. – Internalised misogyny at its worst. – Same with Lawrence (made only one movie with him after she already was famous), Vikander, and whoever else rubbs people (women) the wrong way.
@Anatha
Yup. Include Vikander on that list.
She has been dissed with no proof. And u just know the carnage and slurs – err ‘facts’ – that will ensue if Vikander says anything.
She does pull off marchesa without looking cheesy honestly. I would love to see her wedding gown.
She makes some good points here. The only industry i didn’t deal with this was banking, but I did see it happening to others there. You don’t even need to go to work though it happens in the home it’s all the same intention from the abusers no matter the setting. It is very nice to see all the high profile A list men plus Obama and Hilary speaking out about it, (even if hypocritical) because that’s an important part of changing society. But no directors yet, right?
@ Lee, i was responding to Mannori, didn’t read your comment yet when i made mine.
blake possibly sending nudes to BA is completely irrelevant to any of this, the fact she defended allen otoh, IS relevant and it’s something we can discuss.
And again, by post #2 the woman is slammed.
I have issues, big issues, with Blake being supportive of Woody Allen. But the Affleck stuff is just rumors, and haven’t we learned that those aren’t always true?
Exactly. Even to speak up and say she didn’t know but that she is supportive of the victims and wants to use it to start a larger discussion. If that’s not ok to say, what is? (See comments: shut up Blake, have a seat Blake, MORE speculation of Blake’s sexual history.. its victim bisming 101.)
how is the affleck stuff just rumor? he’s apologized for groping at least one woman.
Lol, seriously I never expected anything different from Blake.
Exactly. She supports Woody. Enough said.
@Miles
You can practically see the salivation already. You know this is is going to go EXACTLY like the JLaw thread.🙊
I don’t see anything wrong with what she’s saying here. At all. Guess that makes me a Weinstein apologist or something?
I agree. She’s saying it didn’t happen to her, but we have a responsibility to believe and support these women.
At this point, it’s becoming difficult for us to believe the women who say it didn’t happen, because there are SO many that experienced the assault or harassment. That doesn’t mean these women are lying about their experience, and we need to trust them. We can’t just trust the words of the women that fit the narrative. Trusting women in situations like this means trusting all of them-those who were assaulted, those who were harassed, and those who thought Harvey was just kind of a handsy douche who wouldn’t actually DO anything.
but even if they’re lying because they don’t feel comfortable sharing with the whole world, that shouldn’t matter. this is a point i wish more people would get. let’s support those women who are talking, while understanding that not everyone feels like sharing. it’s important.
Yes absolutely, LizLemon and ell.
@ell
Thank you for saying that. That is what I keep saying. Some of these women are forced to lie because their silence won’t be accepted and they have to say something. But it isn’t their fault that they have to do that to save their reputations and careers.
The risk for them is that they must know some jerk is going to dig, but they are brave enough to take that chance. It IS difficult sometimes when these statements conflict with things they have said previously to reputable outlets or other contrary evidence that exists, but I refuse to get into that and start down the deflection road, and I don’t want to add fodder to attempts to make the women at fault.
I won’t lie and deny a part of me cringes and wishes wording is sometimes better but at the end that doesn’t matter much either.
Harvey is to blame. Period
ell- Absolutely. Even if they aren’t coming out with stories of being harassed/assaulted by Harvey, I’m still not going to come after them for it. Maybe they think their career will be questioned and invalidated. Maybe they are embarrassed or ashamed. You never know. As long as they are supporting his victims not defending him, I’m not judging. Plus maybe there were mitigating circumstances as to why Harvey didn’t target certain women. We just don’t know.
I agree. I think it’s a good statement. I like what she says about harassment not even registering as harassment sometimes because we’re so used to it. I think that’s true.
Sadly, you you didn’t have to wait long. I’m really sick of this. Stop blaming women for Harvey Weinstein. It’s not Georgina’s fault or Hillary’s fault or Blake’s fault — it’s his. We’re not going to change rape culture like this.
It’s the same commenters too that literally refuse to believe any of these women. It’s super f*cked-up.
Seriously. I’m so disappointed in some of the people here. Some of whom I used to really appreciate.
CB can close the comments section as far as I’m concerned.
Thanks Pedro, Kitten, + Diana. Keep speaking up, it’s not right and they deserve to be called out. Put your blame where it belongs: Harvey Weinstein and those in power around him.
You have to look at who the commenters are Kitten. Somehow they think questioning these women isn’t misogynistic, that it’s okay, that it isn’t an attack on women. I’m not sure how they reconcile it with themselves but okay. I don’t see it. No one is responsible for Harvey but Harvey. He wielded a lot of power, to ignore it and argue that the actors & actresses were complicit is very naive. He could destroy your career. No one but the board knew about the assaults and even they weren’t supposed to fire him. They are going to be sued because as long as Harvey reimbursed him for every settlement they paid, they couldn’t fire him. How messed up is that? He had that much power. Everyone needs to take a seat & SHUT up with this complicit argument especially against Georgina, Jennifer Garner…it’s deeply troubling.
I don’t see any posters defending Harvey, and not sure where you see posters claiming a woman is responsible for his horrible behavior. That’s not at all the same as being skeptical that someone like Blake Lively hadn’t heard the rumors. Surely we’re allowed to believe a myriad of things-he raped women, he coerced women, he is a horrible person. And surely there are women out there who are scared/embarrassed/private and don’t want to announce that this happened to them. There could even be women who “benefited” from his abuse and say that they never saw/heard anything. I feel sorry for any woman in his orbit-and they don’t owe it to any of us to come forward.
Well said. The same commenters keep insisting that any criticism of anyone other than Weinstein us misogyny. Literally no one has blamed anyone other than Weinstein for Weinstein’s abuse.
“I never heard and if people knew this would not have continued due to humanity…” Its a very naive statement in general.
People knew, look at all the people with power coming out: Angelina, Brad, Gwenyth, etc. In their early career they didn’t have power, but they sure as hell do now… and they still couldn’t stop it. Very naive.
That comment struck me as well. Lots of people did know and it did continue. I don’t fault her for her statement and am not here to attack her, but just in general that sentiment is not very helpful.
I didn’t like that statement either. I mean look at the Catholic church for starters. Lots of cover ups occur in all different kinds of places. It doesn’t mean people didn’t speak up or talk about it, it just means they were quickly hushed up.
I think defending Woody Allen is relevant here – an example of ignoring “rumours” of sexual predation when it is convenient for your career is how HW was able to get away with these crimes for so long.
However sending nude pictures to a consenting adult does not equate complicity or knowledge of completely separate acts of harassment or assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
I work in a really famous telenovela company here in México, but my work is mostly in an office and I honestly I don’t believe this Hollywood actors never heard about this kind of behavior. It’s hard not to know. People always gossip about things like this.
Sandra Bullock wore a white Marchesa gown the year she won her Oscar and she was stunning.
Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman are among many with Marchesa red carpet appearances.
So is Behati Prinsloo, who also wore them for her wedding dress.
Marchesa has actually had some beautiful red carpet moments. Blake wore it because she liked it, and probably liked Georgina.
At this point, so many people have spoken out that it couldn’t possibly damage Blake if she did too, so I believe her. I think she, like everyone else, probably knew Harvey was a bully who went after young actresses, but didn’t realise the extent of it.
I was listening to one of my favorite podcasts yesterday, the slate culture gabfest, and they asked their film writer (Julia?) to comment on this. She said that she covers film and tv, goes to film festivals etc, but lives on the east coast and had never heard a single thing about Harvey. I believe her, so it really is possible that people who have a lot to do with the industry didn’t know.
I think it’s easy to say ‘Well, we all knew here at Celebitchy, so why didn’t Blake Lively or Meryl Streep?”, but I wouldn’t even know who Harvey was if I didn’t come on Celebitchy. We really get down in the weeds with celeb gossip here, (which I love!) but I think it’s sometimes easy to forget that we are a minority.
When she was hanging with him, there were pap pics of one of the meetings and Penn Badgley was with her. It’s possible she always brought someone when he wanted a one-on-one.
I don’t know why she in particular gets shit for not addressing woody allens past (and I guess his history with his current wife) while literally campaigning for the movie she did for him. No other star has addressed his shit while campaigning for him either and she’s almost the lowest ranked of stars who did his movies (except timberlake ). Frankly he does have empowering roles for women, maybe not the most empowering ever but probably above Rom coms and soaps and when there were few art films popular and lots of rom coms in the us his female characters were closer to the most interesting even if not as special in today’s climate. Him being a pedo rapist doesn’t mean his roles and directing skills aren’t “empowering for women.”
no.
Yikes.
Nope. I can’t support her on that one. She chose to say some stupid crap, so that is on her.
One of my pet peeves is when people use Jewish causes to score points with us. Not because of empathy but to kiss up to a powerful Jewish person. It is like calling out slavery to score points with powerful black people or bringing up Matthew Sheppard to score points with a powerful gay person. Unless we are discussing those issues or it is relevant our tragedy isn’t yours to use for PR. She did this, and it upset me so much I still have to struggle to be fair to her.
But on this I know I am right regardless.
So your saying you can beat, rape, molest, assault women, but as long as you write empowering roles for women it’s ok??
What the f*ck, I can’t I just can’t with this comment.
Im not saying there’s no value to refusing to work with woody Allen due to him (most likely) being a child rapist. But almost no one refuses to work with him, and those who haven’t worked with him (like I think brad and gwyn for example?) almost none of them have Said “by the way I’ll never work with WA because he’s awful and disgusting.” She worked with him for her own career and was upfront that he empowered her in her career. I don’t see how it’s more noble to be silent while still getting paid, than be clear that he’s a good director. Obviously everyone else working for him also thinks he’s a good director with good roles, thats why they are working for him.
Yup.
yea – lets slut shame her for sending a nude picture! really cool. 2017 sucks.
I find it hard to believe that Gwynneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie had to deal with Weinstein and somehow Blake Lively managed to avoid any sign of even an inappropriate comment. It would have been better if she said nothing because she really didn’t add to the conversation.
She is ok with working with Woody Allen and ok with promoting anti bellum things ignoring the context of slavery from that era. It must take a lot of effort to be so utterly ignorant about all issues all the time.
I think it’s odd too that all these big time actresses are coming out with stories about HW, which I believe, and yet most of Harveys’ “girls” are saying they never heard or experienced any inappropriate behavior by him (Blake / Gretchen Mol / Jennifer L. etc.). I’m not judging when I say this but I wonder if some of these are the women who have given into pig Harvey for the parts and they are trying to change the gossip narrative.
I like Blake’s comments. I had heard so much innuendo about her and HW, I was surprised they had never actually worked together. I know Blake (“Antebellum”) Lively is problematic in some (many?) ways, but I really like her statement here. This kind of abuse and harassment IS everywhere, and as women, we DO dismiss it. (I’ve been kicking myself all week for multiple incidents over the past decade… why the heck didn’t I stand up for myself and for what’s right?)
Also, I’m pretty uncomfortable with the way we seem to be holding all the women to a higher standard than the men. So many of these women we’ve been talking about the past few days would have completely effed up their careers if they’d spoken out. If “Hollywood Royalty” like Gwyneth and Angelina felt unsafe speaking out, no wonder others with less of a safety net did too.
As a side note….. You know what I’d love to hear? Ryan Reynold’s thoughts on HW. RR has always struck me as a straight shooter, I would love to hear his take. (Mainly because I think he’d say CREEPY JACKASS!)
….”I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — ….”
I believe you, I also believe that noone ever has heard anything “specific” and every single victim hoped it’s not going to be her to be the Messenger of Bad News. It’s always easier to join the narrative with your personal story than to start the avalanche.
I also believe that these same people will never ever hear anything “specific” about the next Harvey Weisten who will emerge sooner or later because this is not a species in a danger of extinction.
I’m still committed to believing these women, supporting these women, and not making this into their problem. The problem is Harvey and predatory behavior and toxic masculinity, not Blake or any other woman. That said, my honest reaction here is… I have mixed feelings. If she says she was never assaulted, I believe her. It was great of her to speak out in support of the victims, and she doesn’t owe us anything. At the same time “I never heard any of those stories” is a very different statement than “I was never assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.” It makes me slightly uncomfortable, and stinks slightly of “that sucks for those other women, IF it’s true.” I’ll leave it at that.
True but again and just to play devil’s advocate, maybe she heard rumors that he was a cad or a bit creepy with actresses, but never that he was actually physically assaulting them.
On a personal level, I’ve heard rumors about a guy in a higher-up position at a company I do a lot of business with. I’ve heard he can be gross and flirty with women who work with him, even though he’s married with a family. In fact, in the very micro industry that I work in, he has a fairly well-known reputation for that.
BUT I have never heard of him sexually assaulting a woman and I would be extremely shocked if a string of women came forward saying he assaulted them.
To be clear, being inappropriate in a workplace, particularly when you are in a position of power is unacceptable as f*ck and NOT ok in any way, but it IS different than being a rapist.
But maybe I’m projecting by floating this theory out there because of my own experiences and because I truly did not know the extent of Weinstein’s behavior. I just thought the dude was a creeper who was always hitting on actresses, not that he was a serial sexual assaulter.
Yeah, you’re right. It’s 100% possible that she assumed the quid-pro-quos were consensual or that he was just a creep but not a rapist. Or she just doesn’t want to go any further than she did for her own reasons, and I respect that 100%. I’m prepared to take what she said at face value, for sure, because that’s the side I’m choosing to be on. My honest reaction was just that her wording made me slightly uncomfortable, and I think it’s important to leave room for everything that comes up even while still choosing to believe these women completely.
ITA completely and I get what you’re saying about her carefully-worded response.
Don’t worry Shambs she is a struggle. She has tested my commitment to the limit, and I have had to find a new way to process Blake and a few others, so I can be supportive. Whatever really since it isn’t a witchhunt.
The only thing that has made me think a little is there seems to be some discrepancies between who people want to believe just because they like them. That isn’t the same as understanding why we should support them no matter what the facts are.
It makes me pause because this isn’t like supporting Rose or Asia or the others who went on record. We aren’t really addressing how complicated victimhood is with a man like Harvey. It feels a little like her statement is a bit shaming of the women who have spoken up or those who consented for self preservation. I understand the need to do it, but I struggle with the idea that we are missing an opportunity to expose how powerful men work to exploit their position.
Does this further separate the women who came forward and treat them as exceptions when we know Harvey’s treatment was the rule? Does this give the impression to girls that something is wrong with you if the predator chooses you?
Like Angelina and Charlize two badass bitches who I like put out statements that felt were more empowering to victims in my mind. Like if it could happen to Angelina then I am ok because she’s a powerful woman no matter what.
I am just asking for other thoughts on this idea. Are we missing something here? I am not even discussing the perv, who is totally to blame but more about the victims and women not having to be perfect or their story linear to be sympathetic and supported. Are we still in a way supporting the idea of a girl staying silent about her truth, so she isn’t tainted in our society by praising somewhat problematic statements? Are we mixing up saying we believe someone opposed to saying no matter what it isn’t her fault?
Again HARVEY IS TO BLAME I am just asking a question in general and wondering what other women think. I don’t have the answer, so I am soliciting other opinions, but I am not interested in assigning blame to any of the women.
She defended Woody Allen at Cannes a few years back, & was seemingly annoyed when a reporter asked about her “child pornography advocacy” & how that’s contradictory to supporting & working with Allen.
Give me a break. Most of these people have willingly worked with known predators for that good role & possible Oscar nod & now have all this mock outrage to save face.
Kaiser- that’s not true. Blake was in New York, I Love You. That was a Weinstein picture.
if you believe the women who were harassed by HW, then you should believe the ones that say they weren’t. you either believe women or you don’t.
Wait a minute. Problematic Blake Lively’s stance can’t be examined despite the Woody Allen support but problematic Matt Damon must be lying because he supported Casey Affleck? And she’s friends with Cara Delevigne smh.
Gotta agree with the sentiment that many times it does not immediately sink in that something was drastically inappropriate. I just had that very experience myself when I went to repeat a medical procedure and realized that I was treated very differently by the technicians in the room, to such a degree that I have been privately questioning if I experienced something supremely inappropriate the first time I had the procedure. I also already have prior sexual assault history, so the fact it slipped by me shocks me. I never would have even questioned the first one if I didn’t have the second procedure. I wonder how many statements or silences are because of this very confusion, not knowing if they are really a victim.
Just to say, I am not suggesting that is the case with Blake. Even if it is, that is her truth she must find on her own. She did not attack these women, that scumbag did and we need to stop blaming the every actress for not saying something.
I don’t think many people accepted the idea that others didn’t know when it was so openly done and talked about amongst actresses. I am not believing her on this one.
I’m sad that these women feel they need to make a statement because then their words are pick apart and the Comments Section (us) debates whether or not to believe them. It’s like damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Our outrage should be directed at Weinstein and not other women.
I always liked Blake. She probably heard rumors of rampant infidelity and casting couch stories, but not about actual sexual assault/rape. I think her statement was appropriate and I hope all of this horrible mess has brought the discussion into the open so that it stops happening.
I have always thought that the reason why she stepped back a bit from even pursuing movies right around the time that she got married was because she didn’t want to deal with Harvey. She went from being incredibly aggressive in her pursuit of her career to stepping back entirely. Is it likely that she wore Marchesa just because she liked it? I mean, sure. But it’s also fairly consistently been a sign of someone that wants to get in good with the Weinsteins (though make it clear, I am NOT implying that it means someone was also trading sexual favors). Like a low level grooming.
@bridget
Spot on
I am split with Blake’s statement. I find the chorus of “I never…” coming out of Hollywood at this point disingenuous at best. Everyone “knew”, they just didn’t have proof. Part of the whole insidious nightmare his victims lived. I know they have to say it, because if they knew…. why didn’t thay stop it. Like “they” could have.
I don’t like the thought that every pretty actress of a certain age now has to state their personal experiences with this toad, good or bad. Mostly because I think that it freaking sucks that women are now back on the ropes for HW shitty behavior. Also, because I think that the other power players are watching, and keeping track. I think we are kidding ourselves if we think these women get to “tell their truth” freely. They don’t, and won’t until they are retired, and no longer beholding to any of those pricks for gainful employment. The power differential that allowed this to go on is still in place.
It is important that women tell their stories, that they are heard. I don’t believe that they do so repercussion free. They are being unimaginably brave. I also think demanding they do so is bullsh*t. I just can’t feel good about making every woman that wore Marchesa or stood next to the most powerful producer in Hollywood EXPLAIN HERSELF! I know the answer already.
He was the most powerful man in Hollywood. He could make or break your entire career. He rewared good behavior and absolutely demolished you for bad. It was just that simple.
I believe her and I liked her statement. Blake seems to have a very good team/family around her so I can see her being well ‘protected’ from the Harveys of the world.
However, she does seems very insulated in her own little bubble, which has gotten her into heaps of trouble with her obliviousness with other… issues.
How can *I*- a big fat nobody in the Midwest who doesn’t even work peripherally in entertainment- know about the shit HW was pulling for the past 15 years and then these people who are at the forefront of an industry that not only depends on, but, thrives on word of mouth and gossip not know any of this?
They are lying, they know WE know they are lying, and guys like Clooney et al. are trying come off as such woke, horrified new century sensitive men? A woman like Lively who is in an entertainment family, married to an actor, and is a huge client of Chapmann? She never heard anything?
This is such BS and it is making me hate EVERYTHING.
(I’m going to go climb back under my rock now- just needed to vent)
(Please post some more mind scrubbing pics of Hiddleston’s beard or something before I cry.Thx))
I’m sure Dylan Farrow believed in humanity enough to think that people wouldn’t continue to work with her abuser after she so desperately begged them to stop.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/blogs/kristof/2014/02/01/an-open-letter-from-dylan-farrow/?referer=
She and Colin Firth can shove their phony outrage up their hypocritical arses.
