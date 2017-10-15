Bob Weinstein: My brother is without remorse, his behavior was ‘sick & depraved’

Embed from Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday. The Academy had issued a statement last week, as the accusations were pouring out, that Weinstein’s behavior was disgusting and appalling and that the Board of Governors would be called to an emergency meeting this weekend to discuss whether or not Weinstein should be allowed to keep his membership. There was a crazy amount of hand-wringing about this, honestly. It seems that there were more than a few Academy members who were like “Academy membership has nothing to do criminal and/or gross behavior,” perhaps thinking rightly of all of the perverts, rapists and abusers who are dues-paying Academy members. But at the end of the day, the AMPAS did kick him out, saying that they want to “send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.” Sure.

As for the larger repercussions to The Weinstein Company, I couldn’t give a sh-t. But Harvey’s brother Bob Weinstein gives a sh-t. Bob is the new CEO, and he’s now in charge of the sinking ship that is TWC, which will likely be renamed and rebranded. Bob sat down for a lengthy, tricky interview with The Hollywood Reporter – you can read the full piece here. There’s a ton of stuff in here plus a lot of denial, and a lot of refusing to talk specifics about what was known and when. Some highlights:

He’s a father of daughters, peeps: “I find myself in a waking nightmare. My brother has caused unconscionable suffering. As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed. I’m a fighter. For my entire adult life, I fought for the films I want to see the light of day. I have fought for my employees, who have dedicated their lives to achieving the vision of this company that me and my brother founded. But I cannot fight what is indefensible.

He didn’t know the extent of it: “The members of the board, including myself, did not know the extent of my brother’s actions. I know him on a personal level better than anyone. It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It’s a sickness but not a sickness that is excusable. It’s a sickness that’s inexcusable. And I, as a brother, understood and was aware as a family member, that my brother needed help and that something was wrong. I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse — at one time physical abuse. And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it’s a complicated situation when it’s your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years. And that’s the truth. He avoided getting the help. We begged him.

Harvey is without remorse: “This hurts, but I don’t feel an ounce of remorse coming from him, and that kills me too. When I heard his written, lame excuse… Not an excuse. When I heard his admission of feeling remorse for the victims and then him cavalierly, almost crazily saying he was going to go out and take on the NRA, it was so disturbing to me. It was utter insanity. My daughters all felt sick hearing this because we understood he felt nothing. I don’t feel he feels anything to this day. I don’t.

He barely even spoke to Harvey: “First of all, let me tell you something that people don’t know. For the last five years, I’ve probably talked to my brother ten times on any personal level. That’s the fracture that’s gone on… I actually was quite aware that Harvey was philandering with every woman he could meet. I was sick and disgusted by his actions. But that’s the extent of what [I knew]. I said, “Harvey, you’re just cheating. Why do you constantly cheat?” I could see it. But I wasn’t in the room with him. For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn’t like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.

He knew Harvey was a bully: “I’ll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like sh-t all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes. People that came in crying to my office: “Your brother said this, that and the other.” And I’d feel sick about it…. I would often counsel people and say, “You know what, you have a choice here. Leave. Leave, please leave.” I don’t know why some of them stayed. So I would just try to mend a broken fence. There is no mending this. This is not a broken fence. [But] I will not quit and leave the business that I built, rightfully so, and leave the films and filmmakers that I was involved in.

He didn’t leak the info: “That’s totally untrue. I could take a lie detector test on that. I didn’t and, you know, Harvey is suspicious of everybody. People that are liars — lying to his wife, to his children, to everyone — well, they have to turn around and say, “Who stabbed me?” It’s unbelievable that even to this moment he is more concerned with who sold him out. I don’t hear concern or contrition for the victims. And I want them to hear that. Harvey has no remorse whatsoever. I have spoken to him two times [since news broke], hoping to hear “Oh my God, what have I done?” I didn’t hear that. I heard a guy who still was fighting to get back and I was disgusted by it. Do you know how disgusted I am? I divorced my brother five years ago. Literally. And those that know me personally in this company understood how I could not take being around him on any level.”

[From THR]

Bob also says that Harvey assaulted him once and Bob didn’t go to the police, which he now regrets. I believe Bob about some things, like the idea that he “divorced” Harvey and that they had separate fiefdoms set up within TWC. I believe Bob knew all too well that Harvey was and is a bully and a womanizer. However, I think Bob also had some idea (if not a very good idea) that Harvey was abusing and harassing women for years. So, we’ll see.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

143 Responses to “Bob Weinstein: My brother is without remorse, his behavior was ‘sick & depraved’”

  1. emma33 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Genuine question: How could Harvey have settled all those complaints without his brother knowing? Wasn’t there eight of them?

    And, come on, if Ben Affleck knew that Harvey had raped Rose McGowan, then how is it possible that his brother didn’t know Harvey had crossed the line from being a bully and a cheater into criminal behaviour?

    Reply
  2. Veronica says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Damn, he threw his brother right under the bus there. Which is, granted, the only truly moral thing you can do here, but still. Not often we see people willing to say, “No, family member _____ is an unrepentant piece of shit, sorry to say.”

    I really wish men would stop using their daughters and wives as life rafts in the bay of morality, though. If you need female family members to remind you that women are human beings and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, you’re not a good person.

    Reply
  3. JenB says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Sounds like Harvey is a sick sociopath.

    Reply
    • Sherry says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:02 am

      It sounds like he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder. In his mind, he is entitled to do what he wants, take what he wants and hurt who he wants. He has zero empathy for his victims. That’s classic NPD and unfortunately for his family members, no amount of “rehab” or counseling is going to change him.

      I dare say Georgina has been the brunt of some horrid verbal and emotional abuse over the years. According to many who have met her, she is a sweet and charming person. She’s probably co-dependent and believed for many years she could “fix” him. She probably wanted to leave for a long time, yet felt her business, finances and kids would suffer if she did. Remember, Harvey is vindictive (another trait of NPD). They set out to destroy those who disappoint/hurt/cause injury to them.

      He could have destroyed Georgina and Marchesa as easily as he built them up.

      As someone who is married to a man with NPD. I feel for her.

      Reply
      • Julianna says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:44 am

        Her family is wealthy, and she personally is worth about $20 million, not including anything she might get from the divorce settlement.

        He could have tried to kill her brand (all he’d really have had to do is stop strong-arming people into wearing and stocking it), but even so, finances would not have been an issue for her.

      • Bridget says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:06 am

        That is a massive, massive leap as an armchair psychologist. It’s dangerous to disgnose people you don’t know.

      • Sherry says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:18 am

        @Julianna – Her family is not that wealthy. Georgina has employees (including family members) working for her brand. If Harvey destroyed it, she’s not the only one who would have suffered.

        @Bridget – I’m not a doctor, so I cannot diagnose. What I do know is that over the last several years, I have done extensive research into the disorder so that I can survive being married to someone who has it and not lose my mind. All of the descriptions of Harvey Weinstein’s behavior over the years hits every box on that scale.

        If he does in fact have this disorder, the only person he cares about is himself and that’s not going to change.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:33 am

        It’s not dangerous for an anonymous Internet comment to say the behavior of X matches the signs of Y. Same was said of comments about Donald Trump. None of the people saying “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it must be a duck” are at the Bethesda Naval Hospital issuing a written diagnosis and treatment plan, or in the US Congress brandishing the 25th Amendment.

        These are character disorders we’re talking about, which don’t make people vulnerable to the kinds of stigma heaped upon people with other, disabling disorders such as schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, spectrum and developmental differences, etc. We’re talking about people who are basically pieces of shit who are functioning just fine and are rewarded for their misdeeds.

      • MeowuiRose says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:36 am

        With all due respect saying someone with a personality disorder won’t be able to change despite counseling imo is a really damaging mentally. I have a personality disorder and I’ve been told so many times I’ll never get better, people like me don’t change, etc. Well I am better, I have changed and a huge part of that is due to counseling and working my butt off.

        I’m not saying HW isn’t a terrible dumpster fire of a person and really what Im pointing out is seperate from his specific story. I just think writing someone off who has a personality disorder regardless of there terrible life choices is damaging. People with mental illness/personality disorders
        can 100% change with help and hard work.

      • Bettyrose says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:37 am

        Sherry, ITA. Vindictive behavior, lack of remorse, these are classic personlity disorder traits. One needn’t be close to HW or DT to see them for what they are.

      • OTHER RENEE says:
        October 15, 2017 at 11:23 am

        Sherry, I’m sorry to read that you are married to someone with this disorder. I’ve known people like this and life is unpleasant around them so I avoid them. May I ask why you stay?

      • Ada says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        I don’t necessarily think it’s inherently wrong to be an armchair psychologist. Sherry, I am so very sorry to hear that you’ve been subjected to abuse of any kind. Your comment is very compassionate towards Georgina, which is incredibly important in cases like these where we don’t have more emotional and interpersonal context. But I am somewhat worried with the rise in causal personality disorder diagnoses in general. In my mind they pose two problems. One, they focus on individual pathology rather than rotten systems. Hollywood and patriarchal power allowed for HW and wove webs of secrecy (or semi-secrecy) around his behaviour. This also allows the perpetrator a version of an ‘insanity plea’ (hence HW’s ‘I need help’ to pave way for ‘a second chance’), and allows the system to replicate itself without real reform after weeding out the ‘bad apple.’ Second, this kind of rhetoric also stigmatizes people with personality disorders (to echo MeowuiRose’s point). I see so many comments about people with NPD not having real human feelings, being monsters, not being capable of change. This is dangerous and dehumanizing. My mother was abused and subsequently abandoned as a child, verbally abused me when I was little, and has been diagnosed with BPD. She has done so much valuable work with herself in the past 35 years without which we would not have the supportive relationship we have today. It’s possible! That’s not to say that I advocate ‘sticking it out’ for everyone:
        emotional and physical safety is always paramount. (Sorry for lengthy rant.)

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        Other Renee

        I can’t answer for Sherry, but I can try to explain my reasons for keeping my NPD mother in my life for as long as I did. It’s quite simple: you want to believe. You want, and need, to believe they will change, it will get better, they will love and respect you for who you are, that they will stop lying about you, raging at you, gaslighting and manipulating you. Coming to terms with the fact that it will never, ever happen, is devastating. That nothing you do will ever be good enough, you can kill yourself trying and it still won’t be enough. It takes some people longer to understand that it IS better once you remove them from your life.
        Not that they go. They don’t. They stay around, try to get you back. Make more promises, give false hopes. Try to keep that gaslight going. And it’s so hard to stay strong. My mother sent me a belated birthday card this week. It renewed all the feelings, so I had to cope with them all over again. And still, that part of me wanted to trust her lies and promises. I am so fortunate that my family sees though it without the years of abuse, so I was able to shake myself out of the gaslight and remember all the reasons she is not in my life.
        Also, for those who remember my story of being accused of elderly abuse because of money? yeah, my mother actually sent me a cheque in her card. I laughed, and ripped it up. I can’t return it, any response from me and she’d be at my door, banging on it like she used to.

        I can’t fathom being married to that. To not being able to trust my husband, to know he lies but feeling like maybe this will be the day he will realize I am valuable. My heart breaks for her. I hope one day, she can see that it is possible to break the abuse and lead a life for her (and god, if they have kids together :( )

        Worse- the trump is everything my mother is, and we, the whole world, are caught in his abuse. he won’t go, now that he’s got it. He’d rather destroy us all than give up the high he gets from abusing people. But we always try.

      • Sherry says:
        October 15, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        @ MeowuiRose I did not say all personality disorders couldn’t be helped. NPD is an entirely different beast. The thing with NPD is that they will never admit they have a disorder. Everything is always everyone else’s fault, therefore there is no reason for them to seek help. My daughter has bipolar disorder (something my husband also has). She is able to lead a normal life due to help from her psychiatrist, her meds and her service dog. Her psychiatrist also knows my husband personally and concurs with our assessment of him. His advice to me was, “You will never ever get what you need from him. Build a life for yourself that has absolutely nothing to do with him.” That is what I am doing.

        @OtherRenee – I will be honest and tell you it is for the children. If it were just me, I would have left him long ago. I was having this discussion the other day on a thread about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. I do not want my kids to have to deal with divorce. My life is not hell all the time. I have to weigh the pros and cons of staying with him. And I have. When I realized my husband had this disorder, I cried for three days straight, because I recognized the marriage and relationship I thought I had, never existed. There would never be any “fixing” him.

        When my husband tells me he loves me, I believe he loves me as best as he can love anyone. But does he love me the way I love him? Does he love the children the way that I love them? No. Absolutely not. I can’t tell you the number of times over the last 21 years I have said to myself, “I could die tomorrow and he wouldn’t shed a tear.” I have been married to this man for over 21 years and have NEVER seen him cry. Not even when his parents died. No emotion.

        When I confronted him, I told him it didn’t matter to me whether or not he admitted it, whether he sought help for it or whether he denied it. I KNEW and that was a game changer in our relationship.

        I took the advice of my daughter’s doctor. I’m pursuing my own career. Building my own friendships. The kids and I are talking about moving to California within the next year. He hates California (because he’s a far right conservative). We have agreed that he can live in DC during the week and will be with us in California on the weekends. That kind of arrangement may not work for most people, but I think it could work for us.

        I see my husband as having a mental illness, because he does have a mental illness. I would not leave him if he had cancer or MS or anything else.

        About a week ago he had an episode and I just looked at him and said, “This is part of your NPD, I’m not a psychiatrist, I can’t help you and I choose not to participate” and I walked away. I am much healthier and happier than I was five years ago, because I don’t participate and feed his mental illness anymore.

    • Esmom says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:20 am

      He sounds similar to Trump in some ways, especially the part about him being more outraged by the leaks than remorseful about his abhorrent behavior. Trump is also trying to fill the void that exists where most people have a heart and soul.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

        I think recent research discredited the “bullies are empty and insecure” hypothesis and confirmed instead that bullies think very highly of themselves — too highly — rather than too little. They’re not overcompensating. They really do think they’re better, stronger, smarter and more entitled than other people and they act accordingly. This is true for Harvey Weinstein and it’s true for Donald Trump. They do lack heart and soul — but they don’t care.

      • Esmom says:
        October 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

        Interesting, I hadn’t heard that. I wouldn’t argue that they’ve convinced themselves they are better than everyone. But it seems so plausible to me that it’s because they are insecure deep, deep inside. But what do I know? :)

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        Yes, but there is loneliness and emptiness to their behavior. Narcissists are pathologically overcompensating because they have flipped their low self-esteem around so when they feel victimized they believe it. They are effed up beyond belief. They do get empty but then feel sorry for themselves but not like ordinary people do. His behavior veers more into sociopath to me. No remorse. I am talking about actions, but I have no idea if there is a medical term for him.

        Incidentally, Harvey lives downtown and is charming and well liked by the people in the haunts he loves. He can be funny and sweet even self-deprecating. His disdain for women seems to more about actresses and women in the entertainment field. It could be because he has no power over a woman who is an investment banker. Some women even say he was kind to them but again not in the entertainment industry. Or maybe he doesn’t want to eff up so close to home?

        A guy at a shop I go to is heartbroken about the scandal and feels sorry for him! Seriously the feels like Harvey is unfairly targeted, and everyone knows women use sex to get ahead. He even said it like I was going to commiserate with him! I gave him a sharp tongue-lashing lesson, but my husband hustled me out before I really got going. My husband merely told him that not everyone is what they seem, and women aren’t to blame, but my head was about to explode. I am tired of this narrative.

        They think of him as this schlub character who likes the ladies but certainly, means no harm. Reconciling the charming fellow with the rapist monster is weird for people who don’t understand how men like him operate. 45 has that same ability.

        He just sort of hung out places and spent a lot of money and told funny stories.
        But there may be ugly stories about civilians that just haven’t come out yet.

    • bluhare says:
      October 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

      I think they are probably both as bad as each other in their own ways. I’ve got no sympathy whatsoever for Bob Weinstein.

      Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I hope this is the occasion for all the child actord who were molested to name names.
    Yesterday I watched “An open secret” a documentary about pedophilia in Hollywood. It made me sick,.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:12 am

      I truly wish Buzzfeed hadn’t screwed up that burn book.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      It is eye opening, isn’t it?
      Very scary and I don’t know why parents would want their children in the industry. The ONLY way to do that is to be a parent with impeccable character, intense love for their child and is fine if the child no longer wants to be an entertainer. If parents are willing to be their child’s constant protectors without becoming enamored with everything or intimidated by people with power, then it may be worth it to try. But the child should be healthy, confident, mature, intelligent and have other interests so that if they don’t make it, they aren’t devastated. They have to be able to take rejection and criticism without internalizing it.

      Parents who want to live through their kids or are greedy do despicable things. Some are unaware, but some aren’t. Like Ariel Winter’s mother or Corey’s parents who look at their child as a commodity are more destructive than the skeeves.

      Reply
      • Eleonor says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        It was horrible.
        I understand better now, why most of the child-actors we know get drug addictions, and it made me rethink to all the photos I used to see in magazines, the way this boy were posing and all the stuff…creepy as hell.
        Corey Feldman is the only one who has been vocal about this problem…he has my utter respect.

      • K says:
        October 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

        I can never quite bring myself to loathe Lindsay Lohan, because her parents taught her her only value was in what someone would pay them for her. It’s not surprising she has grown up as she has – nor that she can’t quite understand why the world is so appalled by Harvey Weinstein.

  5. Enough Already says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:13 am

    “the emptiness inside of him”?! Do you mean the place where his soul once lived? Please shut up, Whinestein.

    Reply
  6. Agapanthus says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    An old girlfriend of Bob’s has written a piece in the Daily Vile saying that of course he knew about Harvey’s behaviour because she told him.

    Bob is trying to save the company!

    Reply
    • Serene Wolf says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Exactly! Bro is desperately trying to save and restructure the company. He thinks part of that will be about changing the company name. I don’t think it’s going to be that easy. There was a piece in the NYT about it.

      Reply
      • Cbould says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:56 am

        Well, seems the W bros share the same priorities: money, financial success, ego building & art.

        Someone said this in another post but seems appropriate here too: women are just cogs in their wheelhouse, chattel to be used.

        Unless Bob is giving interviews about giving all TWC money away to feminist charities, victims rights groups & the many HW victims he should probably STFU & go away. Not really the time to be “rebranding” yourself, douchebro.

    • Radley says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Yeah, I think he had to have known. Like many, sure he probably didn’t know every explicit detail. But I think he knew his brother was a sexual predator doing harm and generally making many people miserable. So he’s engaged in spin here.

      I totally believe he distanced himself from his brother and thinks he’s an out of control a-hole. But counseling employees who needed their jobs to just “leave” is cowardly and dismissive and sure as hell didn’t address the core issue. He should have forced Harvey out of the company years ago.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

        Yeah, I was struck by him saying he told people to leave, too. Sounds like a horrible, harrowing workplace culture.

      • Frida_K says:
        October 15, 2017 at 11:57 am

        Exactly.

        Maybe they didn’t leave because they had dedicated their lives to this career. Maybe they realized that they couldn’t make a lateral move if they left, and that leaving might mean leaving the profession for good. Maybe they were afraid of being blackballed if they left. Maybe they had massive student loans and little recourse.

        That he could relate this story as though it exonerates him is astonishing.

        The response “If you feel abused, why don’t you just go? Why stick around for this abuse? Why stay?” is a hard slap in the face to those who already are battered and bruised.

        What a jerk.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        Bob isn’t some sweetheart, but it does show us how complicity works and how complicated this kind of scandal is when so many levels and people are involved. He is truthful about Harvey being nasty to him; he is the oldest and long stretches of not speaking to each other. But Harvey was the one with the vision and eye for good films, but Bob was more about the money.
        The fact that they are siblings complicates everything, but it will be interesting to see what comes out about him. I believe most of his statement, but like many of the other statements, there are some relevant facts left out. *eye roll*

      • Catherinethegoodenough says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:51 pm

        Yes, that was the most chilling part of the article. That bullied and/or verbally abused employees sought help from him. He says his response was “if you don’t like it, you’re free to leave,” but I worked in the industry long enough to guarantee that it was more like “if you can’t take it, you’re free to leave and go find another career path in a less-glamorous industry. Good luck, we’ll escort you out in 5 minutes with nothing but your NDA.”

  7. IlsaLund says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Not buying that Bob didn’t know more than he’s claiming. And these men with their “I have daughters too” BS need to stop using them as an excuse. Regardless of the women in their lives, they still behave like assholes.

    And I guess getting Harvey out of the way isn’t quite working out because it doesn’t appear there will be a company left.

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Pot Kettle Black – Bob is allegedly just as awful. Both Weinstein’s were known as horrible people to work with and for.

    Hollywood has not grown a backbone and decided to strip him of all the awards because they are now woke to doing the right things by all women in the industry but because he is universally loathed and has many many many enemies who are using this opportunity to get their revenge. He screwed over so so so so so many people.

    Reply
  9. Luca76 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Now here is someone who knew what was going on and had the power to stop it. Here is someone that deserves the blame before any of the actresses involved. I believe him that he suffered abuse and he probably was in denial about how awful HW was but he also must have known about the lawsuits and the negotiations to make HW unifiable for sexual harassment. He is the definition of complicit and he deserves to lose his company for not standing up to his brother.

    Reply
  10. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    So his brother was a sick, violent bully and yet all those women were turned on enough to voluntarily have sex with him? Sure.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      October 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

      This is exactly what I take from his comments. He knew him as an arrogant, vile behaving person, who he knew had multiple affairs?

      How about putting two and two together, Bob. He’s not exactly a gleaming magnet to the ladies, unless something is being offered and/or forced. And the multiple payments made through their small, independent company.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

        Yup – a regular Warren Beatty in Shampoo.

        If there were any justice, a group of Hollywood’s more powerful/wealthier women would team up to buy out TWC and back quality films that hire women at all levels and don’t degrade them on screen. They don’t even have to change the monogram – just call it The Women’s Company.

  11. STRIPE says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I worked for brothers like this. No way Bob is innocent here. In my case, brother 1 was a complete idiot and terrible bully. Brother 2 kept the ship afloat, managing fallout when someone came to him about Bro 1. But Bro 2 was just as bad at times, just more strategic about his bullying. It was infuriating. Make no mistake- if Bob were a good person, Harvey would have been gone long ago.

    Reply
  12. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Variety has a Woody Allen comment that’s about as revealing as it could be. It has all the self-justifying cliches an old perv could want.

    Reply
  13. detritus says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    No.
    Here’s Bob trying to say he was upset about cheating? Then he was upset because Dog the elder was mean to him? Such a cop out. Weird how it’s never about how he’s sorry he didn’t believe the women who came to him. That he’s sorry they didn’t remove Wankstain after 2015.

    I end up feeling like men would prefer to excuse their friends/familys bad behaviour,even when it crosses the line, because it preserves their own narrative that they are friends with good men. That they themselves being good men, only hang out with good men. To save themselves from having to find news friends, but also to admit you’ve been hanging out with a problem , you’ve enabled it, that’s much harder than saying – so blind, never knew.

    It also means that you’ve learned nothing.

    Bobs talking the talk, I do not believe he has ever walked the walk. Otherwise Dog the elder would have been removed after the 2015 memo from OConner.

    Reply
  14. Mari says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Remember one week ago when Harvey made a joke dismissing the first accusation, saying he would like to buy the rights for the story ?
    The smug sob thought he would get away with it like he had so many times before.
    Disgusting little man

    Reply
  15. Parks and Rec says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    The brother probably knew on some level but I cannot imagine what it’s like to have a close family member who’s a sexual predator. Maybe he was in denial or perhaps he couldn’t go through with making formal accusations against his brother, not thinking that he had enough tangible proof.

    I guess it depends on what his relationship was with his family. It could be that he simply could not find the courage to throw his brother under the bus. Maybe he was afraid of being judged. Even commenters on this board are accusing him of betraying his brother.

    I have a close relative who called police on another one about 2 decades ago for domestic violence. She had been violent and abusive for years and finally went to jail. Yet, my whistle blower relative is the one who got kicked out of the family and he now regrets pressing charges.

    So, when it comes to family, it’s complicated and it’s easy to say that Bob should have come forward a long time ago. I think Bob should have handled this situation very differently from the moment employees came crying to his office. But, again, that’s very easy to say.

    I am glad Bob leaked the story – I really think he’s the one who did. This was probably the only way he could stop that predator.

    Reply
  16. Louise says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Serious question and I don’t mean to threadjack but how come Polanksi hasn’t been thrown out of the Academy?

    Reply
  17. Jennie Hix says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Hmmm so there’s an entire subgenre of pr0n about the casting couch, but you didn’t know this was happening at your own company? Despite all the lawsuits? Mmmhmmm…

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Yeah, not buying it.

    Reply
  19. Anna says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    BIGGEST HYPOCRITE EVER.

    Reply
  20. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Just read on FB that Woody Allen has spoken out about HW. And one of the comments was pure gold: What, Roman Polanski wasn’t available for comment?

    I am so tired of the “I didn’t know!” or “It didn’t happen to me, personally!” defense. It’s so self serving, and transfers all the blame right back on to the victims. Like they did something to make HW abuse them. just, no.

    ETA: I hope this opens the floodgates, and I hope the Bryan Singer is first in line to be exposed. I think he is right up there alongside HW for predatory, abusive behaviour.

    Reply
  21. Natalie S says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Eau de butthurt: the scent of emasculation.

    Reply
  22. lisa says:
    October 15, 2017 at 10:10 am

    in addition to the payouts, tmz has video of courtney love saying dont go to a hotel room with hw in like 05. and CAA retaliated on is behalf.

    bob and CAA, they deserve so much more ire and speculation than all the actresses we’ve been talking about

    Reply
  23. Bridget says:
    October 15, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Bob’s statement is amazing in its utter lack of responsibility (and if you read the whole thing, he declines comment on Harvey’s employment contract, where literally the board had to give him financial penalties for every settlement).

    It doesn’t matter that Harvey was mean to Bob too. He says right there that he didn’t care that Harvey was serially leveraging his company’s power and assets in order to get young women to sleep with him. Apparently that just makes you a “serial philanderer” not a sexual harasser. Not to mention, if you read one of the original accounts (I think it was in the NYT) doesn’t it reference her email going to Bob? BOTH Weinstein brothers have a terrible reputation, well earned. That entire company had a culture that perpetuated the victimization of women. Bob can talk about his daughters all he wants, but he’s still responsible.

    Reply
  24. Unicorn_Realist says:
    October 15, 2017 at 10:40 am

    He knew. They the board all knew and profited from it. What about the clause in Harveys contract for 1st, 2nd and 3rd offense etc? Rebranding the company isnt going to fix their part in it. Cant rub the stink off this one fellas. #menneedtodobetter

    Reply
  25. Laura says:
    October 15, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Didn’t he have a clause written into his contract, that his brother surely would have known about, that he could get sued for sexual harassment and other things as long as he paid for the settlements with his own money and didn’t cost the company anything? According to TMZ, anyway. That clause wouldn’t have needed to be in the contract if it wasn’t already a clear issue. That’s why Harvey is suing for wrongful termination, although it’s clearly a sinking ship.

    These two are both disgusting, vile wastes of space. Just look at them – evil and bad intentions visibly oozing from every pore. They’re almost like cartoon villains.

    Reply
  26. Harryg says:
    October 15, 2017 at 11:18 am

    He doesn’t know why some people his brother bullied/harassed would stay and not “leave?” Um, because it’s very hard to get a job, moron! Of course he knew how serious this was!

    Reply
  27. Electric Tuba says:
    October 15, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Tired of looking at this fat piece of shits face

    Reply
  28. Sarah says:
    October 15, 2017 at 11:35 am

    So sick of seeing on social media, that a lot of shame should be put on Gwyneth and Angelina for not speaking up years ago when they started to have power in the industry. If everyone in the business was afraid of the man, why should it be left to them to speak out & lose everything.

    Reply
  29. Ellis says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    1. You are even more blamable because you have daughters.
    2. You are even more culpable because you “knew him on a personal level better than anyone” and did nothing to stop him while there was profit to be made.
    3. You are even more complicit because you have always known he has no remorse about any of his abuse.
    4. The “I barely spoke to him” response is so packed with ordure I don’t even know where to start.
    5. You knew Harvey was a bully, and that women, not people, say it with me: women, came crying to you with abuse stories. Your nonresponse makes you complicit.
    6. It’s too bad you didn’t leak the information. You’d be my hero, if you did it twenty years ago. Before you made blood millions.
    You like trite, how’s this: If you aren’t part of the solution, you are the precipitate. Guess what Hollywood, good people know how to make money for you also. Go out and find some.

    Reply
  30. Chef Grace says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    This kind of abuse happens all the time in work places. What is being done to protect the women who are not famous? This just pisses me off. Everyday women go to jobs and must deal with sexual harassment. Who will stand up for them?
    Ah, just makes me angrier and I am just a mess worrying about all the other horrors going on with the orange white supremacist in charge and eff it. I am going to go eat a donut.

    Reply
  31. Patty says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    This is not a defense of HW in anyway, but I gotta say we should all be alarmed about calls to take away his Oscars, and remove his name from already completed projects; and here is why.

    It’s good that they revoked his AMPAS membership but that really means nothing when you look at who is still a member: Cosby, Polanski, Singer, Gibson — they’ve asked Allen multiple times and he always says no.

    But what is happening here is more than just punishment it’s erasing. They are trying to erase HW and not for any good reason. They are trying to erase him so that in a few years, everyone will forget this happened and they can pat themselves on the back and say they did something when in fact they aren’t doing much at all to address the problem. At this point, HW is just a sacrificial lamb being used to “show” that things have changed. But the reality is, they are more concerned with appearances than actually making real change. It’s really disgusting and it’s disturbing that people are actually falling for this.

    Instead of erasing HW, put a big asterisk by his name as a reminder to all of what he was allowed to get away with. Of what Hollywood allowed him to get away with. A reminder of all of the other disgusting people who continue to do this and worse. This didn’t start with HW and it’s not going to end with him either unless they are committed to real change and they aren’t.

    I’ll stand up and applaud when the many other disgusting men and women are called to task. But I’d imagine they are all working even harder to cover up the even seedier nastier stuff that’s going on as we speak. Because the truly horrific thing is that HW is not even the worst of the bunch, not even close.

    Reply
    • Scout says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      No honey, the “sacrificial lambs” in this instance are the countless women raped, assaulted, harassed, bullied, tormented and even blacklisted by this monster and the entire industry he represents. Strip him of EVERYTHING. An asterisk isn’t going to change anything. He took everything he possibly could from these innocent women – it’s time he had the exact same done to him. We’ll take what we can get and go forward from there.

      Reply
      • Patty says:
        October 15, 2017 at 6:15 pm

        Yeah. Don’t call me honey, it’s comdescending. Trying to erase HW equates to trying to erase what he did and that benefits no one. There’s a huge difference between punishment and trying to erase what actually happened. Simple fact is HW was allowed to continue to create films, make money, etc because people were willing to look the other way. Leave his name so people can be reminded of that every time one of his movies is played or discussed. Trying to rewrite history is just an easy way for the powers that be to wash their hands of it and not actually have to address the very serious problems in the industry.

      • Tulsi 2020 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        Yes. I found people can very principled when it doesn’t cost them any money. But once there’s money involved hypocrisy is rife. I’ve always side eyed Hollywood Democrats. They’re great at virtue signalling when it comes to equality and the environment but a lot of them are just as thirsty for money and power as any Wall Street fat cat.

    • Holly Wouldn't says:
      October 15, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      Patty, I totally agree (hence my comment about the Coreys’ abusers). This will be used just to give the appearance that Hollywood has cleaned up its act. And I know what you meant by calling Harvey a “sacrificial lamb”, and that you were NOT dismissing any of his victims.
      If we erase his name from everything, it will make it easier for Hollywood to pretend they never had such problems in the first place.

      Reply
    • Parks and Rec says:
      October 15, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      @PATTY

      There was the same debate in Quebec after it was revealed that Claude Jutra, a renowned filmmaker, had molested children. His award show was renamed. He had made great movies but was a predator, and a lot of people felt that renaming the award show was going too far.

      So I don’t know. I don’t think Weinstein and Jutra should be honored the way they were before. Their movies will be remembered for a long time whether or not any monuments remain in their names. These were such betrayals – so-called progressives doing the unthinkable – I don’t think people forget something so awful.

      But, the saddest part in all this, Weinstein and Jutra will forever have fans because their works are separate entities that are so well-regarded.

      But the victims have lost so much in this, their dignity, their bodies, their lives… It’s absolutely heart-breaking

      And shame on tabloids for being complicit, by the way, and dragging Ambra Gutierrez through the mud after she came forward with her own assault. A lot of people enabled Weinstein, including members of the press.

      Reply
  32. Holly Wouldn't says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Another question is, who is still protecting the Coreys’ abusers and why? This can’t be blamed on JUST “the patriarchy”, “white privilege”, and/or “misogyny”; it’s a system that is just pure evil to do what thou wilt and screw everyone else.
    Also, why aren’t child rapists permanently locked up in some kind of penal colony? They never change.

    Reply
  33. K says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Please. Eight company settlements say he’s full of it. At what point would there be enough signals to start to show concern for his targets? When it affected business, that’s when.

    Reply
  34. justwastingtime says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    The brother has knowledge, is complicit and is going down with Harvey. What may be the more interesting thing is whether The Disney Company has legal liability from the time after they bought Miramax and the brothers Weinstein had employment contracts with Disney. I don’t work in that business but would bet that there is a team of Disney lawyers working on that very question this weekend.

    Reply
  35. MrsPanda says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Yeah, whatever Bob. He’s just as much a sociopath as his brother. Paid off his brother’s assault victims for years and now happily throws him under the bus. Saying that Harvey has no remorse (even though its clearly obvious) is only going to hurt his victims more. It’s purely self serving of Bob and he’s clearly trying to distance himself from his ”abusive” brother and make himself out as a victim. Not buying any of it. He’s his brother but plenty of us have asshole family members and we don’t go into business with them and assist them in assaulting women. Hopefully one day they will share a cell!

    Reply
    • Tulsi 2020 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      Indeed. I don’t have a lot respect for the men who are motivated by self interest to pile on. Where were they before? I hope a courageous female filmmaker makes a documentary about Weinstein and the misogyny in Hollywood and it goes on to win an Oscar for Best Documentary.

      Reply
  36. Tulsi 2020 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    It’d be great if this brought about a cultural shift in Hollywood that saw people in Hollywood there to make good films out of a genuine love of the craft, rather than having scumbags hanging around the scene to use their influence in the industry to leverage sex. This would result in a safer workplace and much better films getting produced. But I won’t hold my breath.

    Reply
  37. mm says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    I think that Harvey Winegard character from Mark Wahlberg’s show, is exactly telling who HW really is.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment