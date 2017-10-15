Felicity Huffman: Harvey Weinstein forced me to wear Marchesa in 2005

Embed from Getty Images

Back in 2005, Felicity Huffman starred in a film called Transamerica, for which she was nominated for an assortment of big awards – Golden Globe, Independent Spirit and Oscar nominations, all for Best Actress (she won the Globe and a Spirit Award). Transamerica was distributed by The Weinstein Company, and Harvey Weinstein had a lot to say about Felicity’s Oscar campaign. I remember that, actually – it was a really small indie film, but Weinstein made sure that Felicity got all of these big nominations, seemingly out of nowhere. Throughout the awards season, Felicity wore a lot of Marchesa, because of course. We’ve all known that it was Harvey’s rule, that the women he promoted wear Marchesa. Well, now Felicity is confirming that:

Felicity Huffman confirmed a report that Harvey Weinstein threatened to stop financially supporting the promotion of her 2005 Oscar-nominated drama “Transamerica” if the actress didn’t wear his fashion designer wife’s clothing at various red carpet events. “Yeah, it’s true,” Huffman told TooFab Thursday night in Los Angeles at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala. Amid allegations of Weinstein’s serial sexual harassment and sexual assault, The Hollywood Reporter published a story Monday citing several anonymous publicists who said the movie mogul used his influence over various stars to promote Georgina Chapman’s label, Marchesa. According to one LA-based publicist, Weinstein gave Huffman the ultimatum to make sure Chapman’s designs would be front and center while the actress — who earned an Oscar nomination for playing a transgender woman in the film — promoted the movie on the red carpet. The same publicist recalled Weinstein also pressured actress Sienna Miller, who starred in Weinstein’s 2006 drama “Factory Girl,” to wear his wife’s designs at the Golden Globes. “He was the mastermind behind Marchesa — orchestrating deals and using his influence in terms of the celebrity connections for her on behalf of the brand,” an LA-based female fashion publicist told THR. She added that Chapman not only knew her company was benefiting from Weinstein pressuring his actresses to wear her clothing, but also alleged that “she certainly knew about his bad behavior.”

[From TooFab]

Felicity’s former stylist Kevan Hall also confirmed the fact that Felicity was forced into wearing Marchesa, telling THR: “I was disappointed when she told me that she could not wear my gown for her nomination for Transamerica because the ‘godfather’ said she had to wear ‘his girlfriend’s collection.’” Again, while this is far from the WORST thing he’s being accused of, it’s a good confirmation of what many of us always assumed, which is that if you are a woman and you ever worked with Harvey Weinstein in any kind of circumstance, there’s a very good probability that he threatened you over something, whether it be sexual favors or clothing.

Felicity also posted this Instagram, saying something similar to George Clooney: Weinstein’s reputation was as a serial philanderer, not a rapist and sexual assailant.

