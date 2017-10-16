George Clooney accused of ‘blacklisting’ a victim of harassment on ‘E.R.’

Did you guys know that I never watched ER? I never even watched the reruns. So I’m taking it on blind faith that ER’s faithful viewers will know the name Vanessa Marquez. Marquez played a nurse on the first three seasons of ER, apparently, and then she was blacklisted. This is what she says now, on Twitter. There’s a lot of back and forth on her Twitter feed (plus she tweets constantly), but in response to George Clooney’s interview in the Daily Beast last week, Marquez thinks he’s full of it because he did nothing to stop her from being harassed, nor did he do anything to keep her from being blacklisted in Hollywood. Those are her claims. So I don’t have to embed her tweets, here’s the context:
Marquez responded to a link to Clooney’s Daily Beast quotes, about how he didn’t know anything. She wrote that it was “BS” (bullsh-t) and “Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER. ‘women who don’t play the game lose career’ I did.” When she was asked what kind of harassment, she wrote “Sexual (p-ssy grabbing) & racial. Mexican jokes EVERY day. Happened to all the women. They chose 2b victims. I fought! #Blacklisted.” When questioned further by Twitter peeps, she says she wasn’t fired, and she didn’t leave the show initially because “I had rent,” but that she left after the third season, even after they offered her a contract for the fourth, which she refused. When she was asked who the “p-ssygrabbers” were at ER, she said it was a crew member. She also said the racial abuse came from Anthony (Edwards), Noah (Wyle) and Julianna (Margulies). She says she complained to John Wells, who was the executive producer, and “Wells was the boss &I 1st reported it to him. His 1st question: Did George do something to u.”
Even if our current (and hopefully permanent) habit is to now believe women, or give professed victims the benefit of the doubt, I still don’t exactly see what George had to do with her being blacklisted, if she was even blacklisted in the first place? She says flat-out that she was offered another contract and she left, and I can understand why she wanted to leave if she was being harassed. But did George really have her blacklisted? I don’t know. I think it’s far more likely that he didn’t give a sh-t one way or the other? Anyway, George issued a statement in response to Marquez’s accusations:
“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”
Yeah, I believe that he wouldn’t actively try to blacklist her. What I will believe is that he didn’t give a sh-t either way. Which is still a problem, just not the same problem that Marquez is accusing him of. “Indifference” to sexual harassment is not the same as actively punishing a victim of harassment, but interestingly enough, the result is usually the same.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
George, George, George. I feel you said something indirectly and someone else acted on it.
I think Clooney is hiding a lot. JMO
And I think readers here are too young to recall what was said about clooney decades ago..
Bit Clooney had no real power back then. He was just a TV actor who finally found a series that didn’t get cancelled. His claim to fame was the good looking guy from the Facts of Life who landed a steady gig.
@boredblond, I’m not that young but I don’t recall what you’re referencing.
He acts like butter doesnt melt in his mouth, but I think he has quite alot of skeletons in his closet, there is something off about him and the way he acts.
@V4Real: I agree. Even though Clooney’s name was starting to get bigger around the same timeline, he was lightyears away from being a powerplayer in Hollywood. Was he the biggest name on set? I’m sure about that, but then again – VM was offered a contract for Season 4. If she would have been fired after speaking up against harassement and racial abuse – maybe Clooney COULD have said “Just get rid of her”, but that did not happen. Back then he would not have been powerful enough to do anything else.
“Did George do something to u.”
George Clooney and Matt Damon joke about hitting on extras while promoting Syriana.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7hSCA0Jh98&feature=youtu.be&t=8m30s
Clooney has a producer credit on the movie. Damon had also started producing at the time of this interview. So this is two famous Hollywood producers admitting they think it’s OK to proposition women that work for them. This is how Harvey Weinstein’s behavior can be an open secret. He’s surrounded by people who are doing it too.
I think she has a bit of misplaced anger here with George and the blacklisting idea. When ER started Anthony Edwards was the hot commodity and Sherry Stringfield who just left NYPD Blue for ER was bigger than George too. George was on Sisters and had been on Roseanne which was more popular than his stint on Facts of Life at the time. Still George didn’t have the power then. I think she just doesn’t know this, and she is projecting. I can see him not caring a lot about it at the time too.
However, the thing I do believe is John Wells’ remark to her. Did George do something to you? Makes it seem like George has or may have done something to someone that wasn’t quite great. Now it could be his stupid practical jokes that are now probably extremely politically incorrect, but who knows.
Who will rid me of this meddlesome priest?
very succinctly said
George had a lot of clout on the show and I highly doubt he didn’t know about this.
Everyone knows what’s going on, on a set.
Doing nothing, saying nothing IS complicit.
George is always spouting his righteous bullsh*t but stood by and did nothing.
And, that’s if you give him the benefit of the doubt that he didn’t engage in such behavior.
I think everyone in Hollywood is shaking in their boots, including George.
Totally agree, he acts like he is the king of hollywood, so how come he didnt know about these things going on, he did, and he said nothing.
Well said, Nicole.
Also Clooney wasn’t exactly without a bit of clout even though he started in tv roles. His father was a tv news reporter, journalist and his dad’s sister, George’s Aunt was Rosemary Clooney one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at one point.
George definitely didn’t have a lot of clout on that show. He may have been the breakout star, but that didn’t exactly translate into him running anything behind the scenes.
Anyone else see the clip and him and Damon talking about hitting on the extras?
Back before he was married and had girls, before he knew women were people.
I like Amal, but I still think for him, image and PR played into it marriage.
…..But, I never much liked Clooney.
I could see Clooney doing something inappropriate with someone, which she didn’t even accuse him of, but this clip about hitting on extras is done in jest, they aren’t serious. Clooney does have the pompous attitude, and I wasn’t a great big fan of his comment about HW, because he kind of said we all heard comments about HW being a dog and we just didn’t think it was that level. Which is a problem with a lot of men and this issue. HW raped women, and this is not as far as most sexual harassers go. I know women are accusing him of this so we have to have this discussion, but what about the other harassers who don’t go that far. Some of these comments from people almost make it seem like well she wasn’t attacked or exposed, it wasn’t that bad. The victims even feel that way. Some saying well others had it worse. We need to stop all of them. I’ve only seen a few good articles on what to do if you are harassed. It’s not as easy as people think to get help and still stay employed.
I believe she could have been blacklisted for turning down the fourth season contract alone. Studio execs prefer actors they can control, if she “acts out” by turning down a good contract she could never work again.
Even if that were true, which I doubt it is, it’s not reasonable.
You don’t renew a contract, it’s c’est la vie. It’s no sweat off their arses.
Her statement is strange.
Marquez was on the first or second season of Intervention. She was the subject. She had many problems but the main one was her serious shopping addiction.
That’s who she is!! I never watched ER but she looked so familiar.
I came here to say this. On Intervention, it was stated that her addiction was what lead to her being dismissed from the show. Interesting this side is coming out now.
When I saw this story I knew that she looked familiar. She was on an Intervention episode for a severe shopping addiction, spending all of her ER royalties.
The other women CHOSE to be victims but she fought back? That is some problematic victim-blaming right there.
I read that and immediately rolled my eyes.
YES! How did we just skip over that part? Reminds me of Sunny Anderson’s comments this weekend as well.
But looking at it from the perspective of the victims, I can understand where there’s bitterness/shock/anger over the fact that you are now a victim because others didn’t stand up. I’m sure when there’s open issues/secrets, it looks like complicity is everywhere and it may be hard to see how many are victims of the system is some way.
Sunny was so out of pocket, It was really crazy. I really liked her. Smh
I’m sure she wasn’t the only woman to endure abuse on the show.
Yes, she used a poor choice of words there but the other women continued to stay and put up with it.
I think that’s where she’s coming from. I’m sure she never got over it. There is power in numbers and she felt completely alone.
That comment really bothered me. No one in that situation was choosing to be a victim. That’s putting the blame on them, rather than the perpetrators.
ITA
Chose to be victims? No. Poor choice of wording on her part.
Great statement from him.
This doesn’t ping for me. I don’t have a problem with Clooney’s statement. I do have a problem with Marquez having to put up with such disgusting behavior at work. I also have a problem with her thinking that people who couldn’t or wouldn’t speak up chose to be victims. I also wish she had sued the hell out of the show.
Happy to say I’ve never watched a single episode of ER either. What it sounds like is he was part of an environment. You know. This was a toxic environment of racism and sexual harassment and the people that spoke up were punished. Being a star he either was in his bubble and didn’t notice or he backed up the elite. If he really regretting something he would have a more sincere apology but of course he’s not willing to ownership.
She seems to twisting these facts to create a narrative that ensnare’s GC unfairly. She looses some credibility when she makes these specific accusations against her colleagues but then blames GC for the outcome. Without specifics on his involvement I think she should have left him out of it!!
Yes, shouldn’t her ire be directed at the actors and crew members who did the harassing? She seems angriest at George; doesn’t make sense to me.
Something about Clooney is very shifty. He tries so hard to act like this so called activist & he’s the one to go to for holding benefits & things political in Hollywood. But he is also a member of the Boys club & their fratboys tendencies. Anyone who questions him, his publicist is straight on it, releasing statements. Never bought what he’s selling & never will.
Sarah, totally agree, I dont even buy his marriage, there is something very fake about him.
I don’t buy what most big name celebs are selling. We see the part of them they want us to see and present to us in interviews. And you get some real tidbits of honesty and unguarded remarks sprinkled in. It’s always a carefully crafted package in interviews. That goes for the A-list actresses and actors. We never see the full person or their real life, messy at times, in interviews. Even then, it’s presented unorganically, instead orchestrated how they are going to go into their issues and problems..
Just seems like a weird stunt to drag the most famous person into it, instead of directly accusing the people who were actually harassing her. I mean, she should be pissed and I am sure there are a lot of “shenanigans” that the frat-boy Clooney was aware of throughout his career, but he seems a bit tangential to this story.
Yeah, it’s very odd. I read her twitter all the way through. She blamed Clooney, Wells, NBC, and Steven Spielberg for blacklisting her.
She never accused Clooney of sexual harassment nor racial remarks, as she did the four other actors. He was an actor back then on his first hit show and was the instant heartthrob on the show. But nobody even believed back then he would cross over into a movie star. I don’t see how in the world he would ever have gotten involved in blacklisting her. More like the other actors would have been badmouthing her since she was filing serious complaints about them, but she makes no mention of that. They are almost ignored in her story. And these four actors were also leads on the show. They weren’t minor parts. She focuses mostly on George, instead of the four that she says harassed her. . It becomes the headline, George Clooney had me blacklisted.
But ultimately it would have been the ones over the show. And if they still offered her role back, her complaints, while falling on deaf ears, didn’t hurt her chances to come back on the show.
Oh, and the crew member wasn’t the only p—-grabber. She stated Eric LaSalle, the actor, was also.
I am not sure why Clooney should be blamed for something she admits he never did. He didn’t have a producer credit on that show in the early years, so while it makes sense to blame John Wells, it is really the actors who were racist and the crew member who was doing the grabbing who should be called out.
If she had said that she went to Clooney for help and he blew her off, then this would make more sense. But she isn’t even saying that.
I still watch E.R. every now and then and I always enjoyed it a lot (mostly the early seasons) and I’m very sad this has happened to her. She was so likable as Nurse Wendy. And even though I don’t care for or like Clooney, I’m not sure everything went down as VM claims now. I don’t have one doubt in my mind that she spoke up, declined a contract for S4 and was labeled as “difficult to work with” – being one of the reasons she struggled to find work after leaving E.R.
But Hollywood being generally racist was probably the biggest reason. Hollywood wasn’t and isn’t hiring many Mexican-American actresses.
If I remember correctly when she was on Intervention (For shopping addiction) she did elude to the fact that she was mistreated. That some dark things happened on set. Also I know that sometimes contract renewals are not always good. A rewrite can have new stipulations that could have (For example) made her lose royalties.
I saw this story start a few days ago, and expected it to be much more insidious, with direct accusations against George. By her own words, that doesn’t seem to be the case here.
I fully believe she was harassed. But she clearly says it was a crew member, and that the racial harassment came from Anthony, Noah, and Julianna (which is awful, and I’m curious if any of them will respond). I’m not sure why she’s holding George responsible for all of this, as he said he clearly was an actor on the show, not in charge. Other than him being the biggest name and the one that commented on Weinstein, I’m not sure why she’s blaming him for the actions of others.
As much as I dislike the insufferable Clooney for his self-serving hypocrisy and his opportunist bandwagon jumping when he has a movie to flog, I’d need a lot more info here before taking a side.
VM’s accusations are muddled and confusing and although I don’t doubt for a moment that she experienced the verbal and physical abuse she claims, she does need to be clearer as to what part she believes Clooney played in her alleged blacklisting.
IT is confusing. She said that it is a crew member who harassed her,several actors ( but not Clooney) insulted her but she chose not to renew her contract and it is without relation with Clooney.Why to blame Clooney when it is without relation with Clooney ?
I think it’s telling that Clooney’s statement to Vanessa Marquez’s claims doesn’t address her statements on, both, Facebook and Twitter, that he told her DIRECTLY that “women who don’t play the game lose their careers” – he dismissed her with a “play the game, or else”. Complicity.
Something strange is going on … I mean, she kept her silence throughout all the years and indicated it once in a different tv-show. Did she want to hint, that George in generel misstreated women on this set? Did she want to indicate, that he is a hypocrite who is good at forming statements, but in reality looks the other way (also looked the other way when the jokes came) or tries to aprofite? She sounds like someone who is still afraid to talk. And she didn’t seem to have gotten a lot of acting jobs afterwards, despite being a good and through ER also relatively known at the time.
For the contract offer: maybe she wanted them to change their behaviour towards her? If one is being mistreated constantly like this in a work situation, one does not have to stay just because there comes an offer to do so. A work offer doesn’t outbalance such a behaviour. Not taking her complaints seriously at the time was also not right.
Julianna Margulies seems to be a real diva handful, didn’t she have trouble with Archie Panjabi? (Another women of colour actress…)
