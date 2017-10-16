P!nk on her marriage: there are ‘times when you haven’t had sex in a year’

P!nk, who is no stranger to pouring out her heart in her music, gave The Guardian an inside look at her personal life in an interview promoting her (awesome) new album, Beautiful Trauma.
The 38-year-old singer has been married to Carey Hart for 11 years and they have two adorable kids, six-year-old daughter Willow and nine-month old son Jameson. P!nk, in addition to being a complete bad-ass, is also a dedicated, loving mother, who wants nothing more than for her kids to be strong. She used her speech when receiving the MTV Vanguard Award back in August to show her daughter that, as she put it, “We don’t change. We help other people to change, so they can see more kinds of beauty.” When discussing that moment with The Guardian, P!nk seemed to have mixed feelings about her sentiments, stating, “I think it’s beautiful, because it was an experience that my daughter and I had, and if it can make somebody else feel better about themselves, then I’m all for it. But it’s sad that it resonated with that many people. I hate how much we hate ourselves, and I hate how young it is now. It’s hard to watch.”
P!nk also talked about her marriage during the interview. It’s not been all rainbows and unicorns for the couple, who have taken a few breaks over the course of their union. And P!nk comes off as (maybe too) relatable in discussing how she feels about Carey on any given day. I’ve not been married for a few years, but I can totally identify – how many of us have felt this way about our partner?
“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant…he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”
The not having sex in a year bit is easy to comprehend when you think about P!nk’s touring schedule. But, also, marriage. I know I got to the “I’ll race you to sleep” part of my marriage after being together for many years. Again, at least for me, totally relatable – and not in a red flag kind of way.
As for Carey, he was in full proud husband mode over P!nk’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live. On Friday, Carey posted a photo of his daredevil wife on her motorcycle (the same one that he gave her as a “push present” after Jameson’s birth) with the caption “Congrats to my bad ass wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all. Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.”
And, after his wife knocked it out of the park on the show, singing “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” (no, really, she did), Carey posted a photo of P!nk on stage, gushing “Wifey absolutely slayed #SNL tonight. Very proud of you baby.”
I love these two. All couples go through their ups and downs, and I’m glad Carey and P!nk survived.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
they’ve always had a toxic, up and down relationship. it’s in her statements and her music. i don’t believe for one moment that her marriage is good or healthy.
well, you’d know.
as well as anyone else here who’s proud they’ve overcome.
Everyone’s got a story. It’s different to relate to something, without fostering your own experiences and judgement onto them. You aren’t in her relationship, ergo, you’ve no idea what the day to day life of it is. You can project your own experiences, but that just hurts you.
Not starting something, truly, just food for thought.
I don’t think that “up and down” relationships are necessarily toxic. It depends on the reason for the up and down.
I LOVE Pink. I said this yesterday that pink & her husband go a year without sex and my male cousin who was over goes ‘yeah SHE’S not having sex for a year. Trust me he is.’ While I disagree with my cousin’s gross view, I’ve been married for 24 years and sex is still a big part of my marriage. A year is a LOOOONG time.
I doubt Pink was celibate for a year.
why? it’s really not that hard when the one you’ve committed to, and made kids with, and you’re committed to cannot be with you…….
Yeah I’m confused as to why so many people are taking what was clearly a hyperbolic statement literally. Obviously she was exaggerating for effect; to be funny.
I took it as hyperbole too. It probably feels like a year sometimes. She has a very busy life.
Agreed! After fifteen years together, my hubby and I have barely ever gone a few days without sex lol
Think thats actually very wrong. Men aren’t always as sex hungry as we have been lead to believe, especially after age 40 50, middle age. Many marriages its the men who don’t want to have sex, are the ones not giving it, don’t make time for sex. It is a myth its the men being shunned from sex and one we don’t talk about and hide.
I really like pink, and I totally agree that sometimes you can look at them and say nope I can’t stand you, and sometimes you look at them and think they are the greatest thing that ever happened to you. But on the flip side, a year is a really long time to not have sex. we’ve been together for 6 years, which I understand is only half of pink and Carey, but the longest we’ve ever gone was a week.
I can honestly say that I don’t relate to any of her comments? I’ve been married 9 years with two kids and through some very tough situations… I’ve never thought foabout a second that I didn’t like my husband, even a little bit. We’re best friends.
I can honestly say that I don’t relate to any of her comments? I’ve been married 9 years with two kids and through some very tough situations… I’ve never thought even for a second that I didn’t like my husband, even a little bit. We’re best friends.
Oops somehow commented twice. But yeah, a year is a really long time! WTH. I think we’ve gone 3-4 days before excluding out of town weeks.
Some older couples don’t have sex at all and it’s not an issue. At what age is it socially.acceptable for a couple to be post sexual without it meaning the realationship is dead?
I had a therapist who said it’s not an issue if both people are ok with that but if one is not then it’s most definitely can be a huge issue. I wonder a bit about Pink, she’s said things in the past, too, that have made me wonder how healthy their relationship really is.
@Esmom I think they both have huge issues from their childhood homes. I also think they are doing their best to have a family together and stay together, even if it does not always work so well. I commend them for that. It would surely be easier for both of them to just find a new spouse instead of owning their shit and facing each other once again after something has gone wrong. This shit takes character.
I lost interest in sex after I had a total hysterectomy. Hormone therapy didn’t help–nothing I tried medically made a difference and sex became so painful I couldn’t just be a passive partner.
I let my husband know that it’s not personal and that it wouldn’t matter who I was with–I have zero interest and couldn’t deal with the painful aspect of sex. I told him that if he could not live with our being good close friends without benefits that I would divorce him without rancor so he could meet someone else. He stayed. We are in our sixties. I feel certain that this would be a much bigger issue if we were younger. I’m grateful that he decided to remain married to me. I still love him.
I had a total hysterectomy last year, and though sex has not become painful, I have much less desire and worse, I’ve lost the ability to orgasm. I don’t know if it’s physcological in my case. Because there doesn’t seem to be any medical reason to prevent orgasm. I dunno. I am happy your husband stayed with you. It’s definitely affecting my marriage. I’m 52
This doesn’t sound healthy. Obviously I’m not a famous star but to consider yourself married and not have sex for a year seems like a warning sign.
a year without some external circumstances contributing to it (such as physical or mental illnesses which can really impact sex life) sounds like a very long time, but sex isn’t equally important to everyone. some people have lower sex drives, so they’re good without it for some time. i wouldn’t necessarily assume it’s a warning sign without knowing how other aspects of the relationship work.
Also, it could have been a year when she was pregnant, breast-feeding, recovering from child birth – we don’t know the circumstances. I think her comments are honest and most in a long-term relationship can find grains of truth in everything she says. If you’re in it for the long haul – is a year really all that long?
Thanks for the morning laugh, Pink. I can totally relate to looking at my husband sometimes and thinking “wtf was I thinking?” and I 100% he sometimes has felt the same.
Yipes. I know there are moments I look over at my husband and think who are you….lol! But, I can’t for a moment imagine going a year without relations, that must be when she put on all the weight, ha! Their marriage has never been conventional, but it seems to work out for them. She’s honest, not one of those so blindly in love and then divorced after a few years. So what! I’m A Rock Star…..
“We don’t change. We help other people to change…”. I’m really struggling with this sentiment.
You can’t change anyone but yourself. If what she means is we influence people, okay, but otherwise??
I took it as, we don’t change our bodies to suit other people’s ideas of what our bodies should look like. We change other people’s minds about what’s important about a woman (and it’s NOT her weight or her looks). That’s what I thought she meant.
I can relate to some of her comments, but I also probably don’t have the healthiest marriage. I definitely think “I don’t like you” about my husband at times. But then other times, I’m like, OMG SO IN LOVE.
I remember Cary Hart (is that his name?) was on the surreal life (on VH1) and was SO reasonable. He just came across as very normal and nice
Hello! She had 2 babies. Maybe she didn’t feel like having sex while pregnant and then after the baby came, it took a few months to get the drive back.
Exactly. Especially if a doctor puts you on pelvic rest. It also takes a while to heal and if you’re nursing it’s common to lose your sex drive.
YES! Exactly. Being pregnant, breast-feeding, recovering from child-birth – my god it’s a lot! If you’re in it for the long haul – is a year really all that long?? Time flies. If communication was open and they were on the same page about it, I don’t think a year is that big of deal at all, especially for a new mom!
Every couple is different and maybe not having sex for a year (which is probably a bit of an exaggeration?) isn’t a huge deal to them? Between touring, recording, kids, etc., I can imagine sex isn’t necessarily on the top of the list. I know my husband and I personally couldn’t go a year but everyone has different sex drives and needs so I believe it.
Her description of how her feelings about her husband often completely change, is part of the reason that I’m not married yet. It happens in relationships, and it’s probably not just the womans feelings that flip flop
good point Beth.
Someone once said that people stay together as long as only one of them feels like ending the relationship. When both partners feel like ending it at the same time, it is done. I dont knwo what to think of it but I get why someone would say this.
Same. I don’t want to get stuck in a marriage/kids situation and later find myself completely trapped by my own choices when my mind changes. I have such a changeable mind too, I can’t even keep up a commitment to having a twitter account let alone a kid lol!
People have been latching on to the one-year statement. If you read what she said, it comes off as hyperbole — to me anyway. She didn’t actually say “they” went a year without sex.
I think it’s weird that societally we have a tendency to equate frequent sex with a good relationship. I honestly feel like it’s an insidious part of the patriarchy. Then again, I’ve been single for two years and have had no sex in that time, so I recognize that at this point I’m looking at it from a different angle. I used to think I couldn’t go a week in a relationship without sex. Lol. I think that was a fallacy.
It is weird isn’t it? It’s literally the only marker people seem to think is important. My husband and I have been through some shit and yeah, it affected our sex life, so by that measuring stick our relationship was dead. But going by every other measurement possible we were quite strong. Sex is important but it isn’t everything and basing your opinion on the health of the relationship solely on sex is setting yourself up for dissappointment and failure.
Well said…. it can actually be a sign of a troubled marriage but we as a society have unfortunately labeled marriage mostly as a romantic relationship.
What would that have to do with the patriarchy? Denying women have a sex drive and are visual is patriarchy. Wanting regular sex is also important to women. Women actually get bored faster than men with monogamy. Its patriarchy that protects monogamy.
I’ve never had a feeling anywhere close to this about my husband. When times are tough I look at him and feel all the love and think “this is why we are doing this, this is why we will be ok, because I ALWAYS love and adore him”.
It scares me to think of ever feeling like that about your spouse. How do you overcome that kind of animosity towards the one you love, the one you build a life with? Is it really common to feel this way about your husband?
“rose tints my world and keeps me safe from trouble and pain”
Ignoring all the shitty comments to say:
Her performance on SNL was incredible, as usual. She is so talented and passionate. I admire her strength and ability to speak her mind, even when she knows she’s going to get blowback. I wish I was better at that myself.
@Kristen I think people take it for granted by now, that she is one of the singers who can actually deliver live. Nothing to comment on when there is nothing to be mean about
Tell it like it is, Pink. Much respect.
A year?!?
Like no birthday sex?
Anniversary sex?
Christmas?
New Years?
Valentine sex?
That seems excessive.
Some people don’t need to have sex to survive and stay in love. My parents, both in their 60′s, have a couple of health problems and haven’t even sleep in the same room as each other for the past few years. They’re not running to marriage counseling or divorce court because they barely ever have sex. I survived for 18 months without it while my now ex boyfriend was in Kuwait. Seems excessive to always need sex to keep a relationship going well
You really think that’s the same thing?
but it is the same thing. i know a friend who developed a pretty bad form of vaginismus and was off sex for literally ages, because it was too painful. my aunt had cancer and went through treatment and didn’t have sex for nearly 2 years. i suffer from depression and while i’m able to keep it under control most times, i sometimes get setbacks and during those times all things such as sex and eating are a real struggle to me.
literally everything can happen in life, there can be times in which you’re not sexual for many reasons. many people survive and stay together anyway.
I’ve been married 15 years and with my spouse for 18 years. We have had our ups and downs and there were definitely times we were not in sync and struggled to understand each other. Babies add a lot of stress to a marriage and as they grow into kids who need discipline and guidance, they add even more. Maybe there are perfectly happy couples out there who live in a state of bliss 100% of the time, but I doubt it. Most of my friends struggle with the daily hassles of marriage and find the good in the end, but I definitely don’t think it’s uncommon to feel the way she does. It sounds ugly and makes people defensive about their own marriages, but her comments about her marriage don’t have to negatively impact anyone else’s. I like that she’s so honest and if it doesn’t ring true for you, then you just have a different kind of marriage. No worries.
I’m with you-together for 25 and married for 21. Our romantic life has waxed and waned. As much as I loved babies and my kids when they were really little-I had a lot of times where I didn’t want to be touched and I needed whatever sleep I could get. Now that they’re older, I think our marriage is better-we have more time for ourselves, more time for each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“her comments about her marriage don’t have to negatively impact anyone else’s”–exactly!
Yeah, those couples are the post on instagram and FB how wonderful everything is.
*gags*
Honestly I’m feeling a bit relieved that I’m not the only one who has moments of “omg I love you so much” and “wtf I can’t stand you what am I even doing”. While I wouldn’t state things quite as boldly as she does, her marriage sounds a bit like mine. We’ve had struggles, plenty of times where we have not been on the same page, and issues to overcome. There have been individual, personal struggles that have impacted our relationship. Some of my friends don’t understand. There’s a lot of nuance and details that matter that I cannot convey to other people. All they seem to hear is exactly what everyone got out of what Pink has to say. “Omg you haven’t had sex in a year??” or “so toxic!” or “well MY marriage…” I don’t actually care about your marriage. You don’t care about mine either. You just want to feel righteous and like you’re somehow doing things better than I am.
Someone elsewhere pointed out that a lot of her songs are about how much her life sucks. Is she ever happy? She must want people like us to analyze her sex life and marriage otherwise why even put this out there? Oversharing.
I’m not married and I’ve only been with my guy for a year, but I’ve never looked at him and thought “I don’t like you” and I can’t imgine that I’d ever feel that way about him.
For me personally, when I’ve had that feeling in past relationships I always took it as a warning sign. That’s not a judgment on other people who find that feeling to be a normal aspect of their relationship though. Relationship dynamics are complicated and not a one-size-fits-all thing.
yeah. after 19 years, there are definitely times I think that. I just plain don’t like you or what you’re doing. I know he has felt the same.
The real test is feeling that, knowing and accepting you, and your spouse, is not perfect and learning from it.
But to think you might not even dislike the person you can still love, is setting up for unrealistic expectations, IMO. Life is hard. Kids are hard. Marriage can be hard, isn’t always love and snuggles. Love that goes the distance is the love that accepts the imperfections.
ETA: I think some people make the mistake of thinking the infatuation part, is the love part. But it’s not. Those first throws of falling for someone, is infatuation. People think that high, is love, and search to find that . But it fades. It might fade into something deeper, a deeper understanding of yourself, your partner, or it might fade right out because you make the mistake in thinking something is wrong if that feeling fades. so you leave the relationship, find new infatuation, and start the cycle all over again.
But that level, that rush, is not sustainable. Life is tough. Crises happen, trauma happens. It’s inevitable.
JMO, of course.
Oh yeah I have no illusions.
But I’m almost 39 and while I don’t have the experience of having been married for 20 years, I DO have a unique experience in that I’ve had many, many short-term and long-term relationships with many partners. So I have a lot of diversity in terms of relationship dynamics.
ETA: I hope my comment doesn’t read as smug or judgey. When I say that I don’t judge other people’s relationship dynamics, I truly mean it. As I said, my last relationship was toxic af for a lot of reasons beyond me not liking him from time to time.
My last long term relationship was one where I had that feeling of “I don’t like you” or “f*ck, you are annoying” too often. I normalized it because people always told me that it’s natural to feel like that from time-to-time. But for me, the accumulation of those moments were really destructive and injurious to the relationship. I remember one day just thinking “this isn’t normal, at least not for me and this isn’t how I want to relate to someone”.
Of course, those feelings were also coupled with larger issues like a lack of emotional intimacy and an inability to work through conflict in a healthy way, so the subsequent building up of resentment over time was inevitable. But for me personally, those moments of irritation/intolerance were indicative of how irreparable the relationship had become.
I think we all need to find what works best for us. For me, that’s a relationship where we rarely argue and don’t feel animus towards each other. I’m not naive enough to think that we will never have disagreements but I also know that this is unequivocally the most successful and organic, easiest relationship I’ve ever been in and as someone who has dated a LOT, I understand and recognize how unique and special that is.
ETA: hope this doesn’t read as naive or even worse, smug and judgey. My last relationship was toxic, but I’m in no way implying anybody else’s relationship is. As I said, we had issues far larger than me not liking him from time to time.
Ugh sorry about two edits. I hate being on this site with my iPad…I always eff up.
I’m also 39 and never been married, but have had several long term relationships and too many short terms relationships. Unfortunately, I’ve been one of those people that @Archie Goodwin described who sometimes mistakes the infatuation as love. Falling for someone too easily is a big problem of mine. I get really happy, and hopeful about how it’s going, and then….things go wrong, or I lose interest, and it takes forever for me to get over it. I’ve often had to split up with a guy because he’s interested in starting a family, and because I’m unable to get pregnant, it’s pretty depressing for me. Especially when I was so happy and thought thing were going great. Things have been going great with the guy I’m with now, but I know it will have its ups and downs and that I’d be delusional to think things could be 100% perfect between us all day, every day.
You are realistic, Kitten, so you do know when not liking is exactly that, and not just an in the moment type of thing.
You described what you need in a relationship, and it sounds like this guy meets your needs.
I need predictability, above all. Meaning predictability of reaction, behaviours, not routine. From that, I learned trust and from that, able to talk about my childhood, etc. But knowing that I could rely on his reactions in any given situation was paramount. I also use him as a gauge for my own reactions, because I had to relearn everything as an adult- I didn’t trust my own judgement having been gaslighted my life. I know what he needs from me, and we complement each other. And even from that, boy there are just days!
I hope too my post didn’t sound preachy, I did not mean it to be at all.
@ Wren- we are pretty much on the same page, and I am happy to meet a kindred. All of these “perfect relationships” posts were grating
@Beth- (hugs) it sure isn’t easy, any kind of relationship.
Thanks, Archie. I too tire quickly of the perfect relationship stories. I mean, that’s great and all and I’m so pleased for them, but it’s not like that for all of us and that’s totally okay. Often I find the ones who shout the loudest about how wonderful everything is are the ones struggling the most.
I look at it this way: I always love my husband but I don’t always like him or what he’s doing. It’s the same for him. We’ve been together 13 years. It’s going to happen. But it’s also okay. We get over it and move on.
I’ve struggled myself with the unrealistic view that these things shouldn’t happen, or that just because I can’t explain my relationship to others means there’s something wrong. Actually, we’re very good for each other, and we have qualities that complement the other. But we’re going to piss each other off, we’re going to have some contrasting views, and we’re going to be under unequal amounts of stress at times. Our own individual issues impact our relationship and have to be overcome both privately and together. It’s hard sometimes. Some of our own individual personality traits make things hard. We don’t always get along. But we love each other and know each other better than nearly anyone else in the world. With that love is acceptance. He’s flawed, I’m flawed, these flaws get in the way sometimes.
There’s an old Jane Fonda movie quote that I’ve always found particularly meaningful. “Love is not blind. I see all your faults and I know what you’re like but I don’t care, I love you anyway.”
All of this makes perfect sense to me. Maybe I should just shut up, check back in with you guys in 15-20 years
It sounds like you have a really good handle on your relationship, Wren. I hope you don’t let other people’s projections or judgments weigh on you. The only two people that truly understand the complex dynamics of their relationship are the two people involved.
Thanks, Kitten. Most of the time I’m good but it hurts when I talk, even lightly, about an issue we’ve dealt with or some other not 100% amazing thing and seen that “oh, honey” look in someone’s eyes. Oh well.
I’m just sharing my own experience because it feels like this type of story isn’t told often enough, as evidenced by all the “concerned” responses to Pink’s words.
It’s not about the sex, per se, it’s about the intimacy. I think that’s what’s troubling. It’s in the way that she said it – like what was missing was time and communication. And going without that for a year is too, too long.
Very refreshing to hear about stormy, closer-to-real-life marriages from celebs than the usual “oh my god life with him/her is so perfect “.
@ Big D I’m with you! The one certainty with Pink is she gives the straight up, unvarnished truth. My truth w/ my soon to be ex was I was usually pissed off at him ( he has a mild case of narcissism ) but I always wanted to have sex ( as did he ) and after 20 years together that unfortunately waned.
After these past few miserable, heart wrenching weeks, do yourself a favor and Google, Pink, Grammys, Glitter 2010! It’s the perfect palate cleanser!
Obviously sexual attraction doesn’t indicate compatibility in other ways and sometimes life gets in the way with kids and tours and things. I have a friend though who’s been with her boyfriend 7+ years who feels no sexual attraction to him whatsoever (she had a lot of passion with her ex though) and I just can’t imagine staying in a relationship like that. I’m not judging her life – it’s her life – but in my own life my sex drive has always been high and I remember when I was in a relationship with a guy I really fancied who had a much lower sex drive than me it just didn’t work. I was constantly frustrated lol. As long as you’re on the same page as a couple I guess it’s not a problem, people value different things.
I never want to be in a relationship where I feel this way and i don’t buy into the idea that the more a couple persist with a marriage the better, somehow more virtuous people they are. It’s a toxic idea peddled to us since forever.
Married with children is not like any other type of relationship full stop. If you haven’t been there You Don’t Know.
The father of her children think she’s an amazing mother. She thinks he is an amazing dad. They work through their own adult issues one day at time with a commitment to staying together as a loving family. Wtf more is there to do? Geez.
She’s a bad ass performer. I love her commitment to her truth.
