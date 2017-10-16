P!nk on her marriage: there are ‘times when you haven’t had sex in a year’

Embed from Getty Images

P!nk, who is no stranger to pouring out her heart in her music, gave The Guardian an inside look at her personal life in an interview promoting her (awesome) new album, Beautiful Trauma.

The 38-year-old singer has been married to Carey Hart for 11 years and they have two adorable kids, six-year-old daughter Willow and nine-month old son Jameson. P!nk, in addition to being a complete bad-ass, is also a dedicated, loving mother, who wants nothing more than for her kids to be strong. She used her speech when receiving the MTV Vanguard Award back in August to show her daughter that, as she put it, “We don’t change. We help other people to change, so they can see more kinds of beauty.” When discussing that moment with The Guardian, P!nk seemed to have mixed feelings about her sentiments, stating, “I think it’s beautiful, because it was an experience that my daughter and I had, and if it can make somebody else feel better about themselves, then I’m all for it. But it’s sad that it resonated with that many people. I hate how much we hate ourselves, and I hate how young it is now. It’s hard to watch.”

P!nk also talked about her marriage during the interview. It’s not been all rainbows and unicorns for the couple, who have taken a few breaks over the course of their union. And P!nk comes off as (maybe too) relatable in discussing how she feels about Carey on any given day. I’ve not been married for a few years, but I can totally identify – how many of us have felt this way about our partner?

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant…he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

[From The Guardian]

The not having sex in a year bit is easy to comprehend when you think about P!nk’s touring schedule. But, also, marriage. I know I got to the “I’ll race you to sleep” part of my marriage after being together for many years. Again, at least for me, totally relatable – and not in a red flag kind of way.

As for Carey, he was in full proud husband mode over P!nk’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live. On Friday, Carey posted a photo of his daredevil wife on her motorcycle (the same one that he gave her as a “push present” after Jameson’s birth) with the caption “Congrats to my bad ass wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all. Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.”

And, after his wife knocked it out of the park on the show, singing “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” (no, really, she did), Carey posted a photo of P!nk on stage, gushing “Wifey absolutely slayed #SNL tonight. Very proud of you baby.”

Wifey absolutely slayed #SNL tonight. Very proud of you baby. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

I love these two. All couples go through their ups and downs, and I’m glad Carey and P!nk survived.

The bands back together #snl #beautifultrauma A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

🤘🏽 thanks, SNL A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Embed from Getty Images