Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are engaged, he proposed with a pear-shaped diamond

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been dating for about a year. I suspect that they really are at the one-year mark of their relationship, because we started hearing about them around November 2016. They spent New Year’s together in Miami and New York, and they’ve been inseparable for months. She’s the cool girlfriend at his gigs. They adopted a dog together. They show up on each other Instagrams. It’s all very cute and “young love.” She’s 21 years old, and will turn 22 next February. He turned 28 in August. Would you marry a 28 year old when you were 21? It would have depended on the 28 year old. I would not marry Joe Jonas at any point in time though. But I’m not Sophie Turner and I’m not love-drunk on being the Cool Girlfriend With the Band. Yes, ladies and gents, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are engaged! Joe posted this Instagram on Sunday:
Great manicure. The pear-shaped diamond is… not my taste, but I like that he spent some money on it. That’s a nice-sized ring, and it actually suits her, I think. It looks good on her hand, and I could see Sophie digging a pear-shaped diamond rather than a princess-cut diamond or something a bit more typical. Sophie posted the same photo on her IG with the words “I said yes.” People Mag confirmed the news:
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged, and the singer’s family couldn’t be more welcoming to their new addition. “Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source tells PEOPLE of the exciting news.
Adds the insider, “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.”
“He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”
“He was such a dater before her”…? I’ve never heard it described that way. Like, he’s a DATER. He goes on lots of dates. I think Sophie is “crazy mature” as well, and yet… I’m still not into this. What are your thoughts? Feelings? I mean, I think she’s too young to get married in general, and too young to marry Joe Jonas specifically. But an engagement isn’t marriage and from what I’ve seen on The Kids These Days, they could just be engaged for a while and not really plan for the wedding. Even though I think people should enjoy their youth and make mistakes and have fun, I’m kind of grumpy bitch to the point where I’m like “stop being so love drunk, you’re making a huge mistake!!” But they’re not listening to me, so I’m just shouting into the void. Have fun, you crazy kids.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
She is VERY young. But, congrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the age difference is great. He is 7 years older which puts them at the same maturity level. At 28 Joe knows what he wants and he is ready to settle down. I wish them the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this whole thing that women mature faster or whatever, perpetuates the idea that men can act like children endlessly and always have to date younger because women are so much more mature! i hate it, no thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there’s a huge difference between 21 and 28. Even though he probably isn’t that mature, he’s still lived a lot more than she has. I think she would’ve waited a few more years to get engaged, especially considering the family she is marrying into
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ ell: women maturing faster is a cumpliment not an insult. Unfortunately men by nature seem to take longer to want a stable monogamous married life. I am not saying men should act like children okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“By nature” is the part that we can’t really be sure of (ie the nature vs nurture debate). Boys and girls are socialized differently, particularly when it comes sex, relationships/marriage, and family. Also, it doesn’t have to be an either/or thing and could be a combination of both biology and socialization. I just like to pump the brakes on the “natural” bit because men and society at large use it to excuse unacceptable behavior and police women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Unfortunately men by nature seem to take longer to want a stable monogamous married life.”
Right and women desperately are looking for monogamy right? Is this the 1950s?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What ell said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sex doesnt decide maturity. experience and personality does. that logic that females mature faster is long gone.
as for marrying? I hope they have their fun-that’s all. I like Sophie because she’s not glamorous at all. She’s super dorky and owns it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ell and Kitten: It’s a neurologic fact; men’s brains develop until their late twenties, women’s brains develop until early twenties. If we want to societal compensation and recognition for biologically determined factors, such as pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and nuturing and caring for small children (and I, for one, do), the door swings both ways. Of course recognizing biological factors shouldn’t become an excuse for bad behaviour, on either side. But this difference rooted in our biology, and not just cultural/social.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s really not a neurological fact. look it up, there’s very limited research with very limited evidence, much of it contrasting. we push girls into this narrative when they’re very young; be proper, be responsible, grow up, etc whereas boys are allowed to take their time.
it really is a social construct, and we should not enforce it by calling it a scientific fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again… the prefrontal cortex is not fully developed until age 25 in the vast majority of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think the ring is stunning and wearable. best i’ve seen on a celeb finger in a long while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it too, Hallie! My ring has a pear shaped diamond. It’s my favorite style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got married at 19, no regrets. I think “too young” is over generalized. You’re not too young to commit to something, you’re too immature and selfish to give up partying and other things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
being single or not getting married has very little to do with partying though. i certainly never partied much as an introvert, and yet personally i’m happy i took things slowly when it comes to relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got married at 22. 9 years later, no regrets, but wanting to be single and young isn’t selfish. It’s healthy to put yourself first for a while, because taking care of others, having a spouse and maybe children is a BIG responsibility.
And like, maybe people have other reasons? Haven’t met the right person, want to focus on their studies, their career? Or maybe they just want to party all night and sleep all day. That’s ok, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Several of my friends got married young (e.g. under 23-24) and with one exception they’re all divorced now. My brother got engaged quite young as well, and they broke up less than a year later, without ever having gotten past the planning stage of the wedding. AFAIK the breakups didn’t have to do with partying or selfishness or whatnot, they just realized later that getting engaged / married to that specific person hadn’t been the right thing to do. One of those friends is actually now in a long-term, very happy relationship, she has two daughters and so on…but that happened 10 years after the divorce.
Of course I’m not saying that it never works out, and a bit congrats to those of you who have gotten hitched young and are still happy and in love. Everyone’s story is different, after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not so much the “too young” bit that bothers me, it’s the fact that they’ve evidently only been dating a year. That isn’t nearly long enough to truly know someone, let alone decide you want to marry them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mr & I were engaged after nine months, married nine months after that…22 years ago. Of course, we were 29 & 33 when married, so therein lies the difference, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a mutual lavender marriage?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking forward to their Red Wedding. Sorry, I have to make that joke. I am secretly shipping Sophie with Maisie because they look so cute together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
21 is super young for marriage. And neither one of them seems mature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s too cool for school….did she learn nothing from Joffrey??!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Add their professions into it and yeah its not going to last. I still doubt though that its true. Seems more like a silly prank.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
21 seems very young in 2017. In other eras, not so much. However, there are always exceptions. I hope it works out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for leaving a little window open for exceptions to the rule. Yes 21 years old seems very young but some people are mature enough to manage. He is 28 years old and he seems to be yearning for a stable married life. Let’s give them a chance shall we.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ring is beautiful and they’ve kept their relationship pretty low key which tells me it’s not strictly business.
I think she’s too young (21 yr old me could barely take care of herself let alone someone else) but a year engagement could straighten things out. Also take into account that she’s been working since she was 14 she’s probably more mature than most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Divorce is expensive. What’s wrong with just dating?
Getting engaged after only one year makes me think of that Aziz Ansari joke about the sweater. If they were in their 30s, then maybe because at that point you know who you are, but a 21 year old?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I weirdly read the title as ‘enraged’ rather than ‘engaged’ so I assumed the pear shape set her off. Ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the ring is beautiful…so if nothing else, she got a nice piece of jewelry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha! Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i also wouldn’t marry him at any age or in any timeline, and i do think she’s too young to marry (cue all the comments on how they married at 21 and everything was amazing, which i’m sure it can happen, but still). most 21 yo have it all to come in every sense; dating, in terms of job, life experience. i think it’s important to try adult life by yourself before settling down. i’m 28 now, and i’m happy i didn’t truly commit and cohabit with someone until i was 25.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both too young and have not been together that long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw on Twitter: “Lady Winterfell and a guy from a Disney band got engaged today!” But I wish them the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s still so much you don’t know about yourself at that age! I should probably bite my tongue, I got married at 21 – one month out of Uni. But I was still in high school when we met, so we’d already spent years together. I really hope they take at least another year, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know there will be lots of people who say, “oh, I got married at 20, and we’ve been married for 40 years and raised a beautiful family,” BUT they are young and rich. There is no need to get married right now. Be together, be happy, travel all over the world, and let this relationship continue to grow.
FWIW-I was engaged to my husband within 90 days and got married almost a year to the day after meeting him. I know it can hit light a bolt of lightening. But FFS-21 is YOUNG, and HW marriages rarely last no matter the age-adding the change that is still happening at a rapid pace for Sophie, and this feels like a disaster.
That all said, I love her and the ring is gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they haven’t made it down the aisle yet. I kind of don’t see it happening.
And yes, the ring is really pretty — so well suited for her dainty hands. It would look awful on my man-hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regardless of age, there has always been a shifty vibe about him, specifically the way he treats his exes. The Taylor Swift thing is one thing (they were teens) but his attitude towards Gigi Hadid is rather off putting: http://insidejersey.com/2016/07/29/did-joe-jonas-throw-shade-gigi-hadid-wwhl/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
didn’t he also tell the world he lost his virginity to that twilight actress, and she was so embarrassed about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww, well I’m sure this will be the happiest 12-14 months of their lives so far. 😏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was the snark I needed on a Monday morning. Thank you! Lol I personally think she’s pregnant , i smell shotgun …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At 21, I wasn’t sure about everything in my life and didn’t want to do something as serious as marriage. Too many people I personally know, who were married that young, end up divorcing within a couple of years. Definitely wouldn’t get married after only knowing him 1 year. What’s the rush? I think it is a pretty ring though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snark alert, read at own risk.
She’s a horrible actress. She got lucky with GOT, and with X men (based off her fame level from GOT, not talent) so like, sure. I can see her thinking she landed something great here. As for him, he’s so boring to me, who cares if he gets married? He’s thinking she’s hot and famous enough.
This won’t end well, and I could care less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i actually like her as an actress, i think it’s her personality in rl that it’s a bit… how to put it. she often sounds a bit vapid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AG: I so agree on her acting (dis)abilities! She got lucky with that role. Not so much with JJ!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the ring!! It’s a good quality to you can tell how it sparkles, the clarity is great on this one. Eh, she is a little young but with the year engagement or so so probably be 24 before they actually get married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be surprised if they make it down the aisle. This seems like more of a “engaged for a period then break up after the glow wears off” type of thing especially when you consider they’ve been apart for a lot of their short relationship due to work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they do go through with the wedding, I’ll bet he’ll want a kid right away. Hope she’s ready to be a young mom!
Good luck to them! This might be one of those marriages that work.
( I don’t think it will work out, but that’s just the pessimist in me talking)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I thought the same thing. I’d bet on Kit and Rose’s marriage to last. They seem so much more grounded. This girl has so much fame and money because of GoT, what could she do to get a little excitement….ok, get married and go to Disney World!!! Only time will tell, but she seems so full of herself and Joe has been through a lot girls to get to “the one.” Good luck though, the world needs another curly black haired Jonas heart throb for the future bored Hollywood starlets! Arya, come and get your sister!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, you are 21, you are supposed to have your ho phase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahaha! Lmbo at this. I know I did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hoe’s never get cold, lady winterfell, and winter is coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she doesn’t want a ho phase? Not everyone has a ho phase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joe Jonas never really seems to have any chemistry with anyone he has dated including Sophie.
I like the ring though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they are happy….judge no one. Congratulations to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think she seems a bit immature, or at least, not mature beyond her age. If I were her mother I wouldn’t be psyched, but with all the news going on, all I can say is “Go for it young love!” It might be a horrible mistake, but no one is (I presume) getting assaulted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish her the best but thinking about my own mistake getting engaged at 21 and married at 22 (and painfully divorced 12 long years later with a child), I really hope she takes more time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both have money (I think.) That probably helps a marriage work out somewhat better at a young age.
A lot of marital problems these days seem to have to do with financial security (or lack of it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not sexy to me, also why does he insist on having that mustache.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was 18 when I met my husband to be. He was 25. We both didn’t expect to find “the one” at that stage in our lives, but we did. We are still together 13 years later with 3 kids too! Haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t he gay? Or is that another Jonas? I never follwed them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MINX I’m don’t think he is but I’m pretty sure she is. This is a PR move. Sad, I thought Sophie was above that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s way too young but celebs marry early & often. I don’t get Joe Jonas tho. Isn’t he in some kind of christian boy band. Don’t slam me. I genuinely don’t know who he is and I didn’t bother to Google. Sansa’s too good for him either way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wanted her to end up in a torrid love affair with Aidan Gillen.
Sansa x Baelish 5EVA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling this engagement won’t result in marriage. Color me cynical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m completely confused by this engagement… considering her age and his… (*scratches head*) The ring is nice though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever she sees in him, I’m missing it.
Seems like a dumb move, but the ring is really pretty! I was expecting to hate it (generally not a pear-shaped fan) but it’s a gorgeous ring and looks great on her ridiculously young hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly? I’m into this. They seem really into each other, him into her especially. Who knows when the wedding will happen. Congrats to them!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree actually. I saw some photos of them interacting and they’re pretty cute together. I hope it works out. That ring is gorgeous and it looks great on her. It’s a nice photo photography-wise.
Her manicure makes me want to break out my pink-nude nail polish haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO Sophie can do better than Joe Jonas. Never been a fan of his band with his brothers, solo career and DNCE. If she was gonna get engaged any of them, Nick seems the hottest and most talented lol. I think if anything, she should make it a looooong engagement, don’t rush!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still very young, very beautiful and once she’s done the Sansa Stark role, she should have a long career ahead of her. I don’t know, she’s an actress with her star on the rise, while Joe Jonas is a former boy bander and a washout really. I’ll be surprised if they actually marry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm, pregnant? Lol, she’s definitely young and it seems a little soon, they’ve barely been together one year. Either way, congrats to them! They seem like a sweet couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The two pictures seem perfectly orchestrated to hide the fact that she’s at least two inches taller than him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say is that their dog is cute and her ring is tastefully done. Hoping for a LOOOOONG engagement. Best wishes to them
Report this comment as spam or abuse