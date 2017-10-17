Donald Trump tells people that Mike Pence ‘wants to hang’ all of the gay people

I can barely process the daily horrors Donald Trump inflicts on Americans every day. He acts out of boredom, out of spite, out of negligence, out of ignorance, out of hatred, bigotry and insanity. We talk all the time about independent counsel Robert Mueller and the very real possibility that Donald Trump could be impeached, or maybe even step down because he literally hates his life in the White House. If and when that happens, we will have to contend with a President Mike Pence. We’ve known this whole time that Pence has never had clean hands when it comes to Russia, when it comes to the corruption in the campaign and all of that. We know he’s a homophobe, a misogynist, a corporate stooge and a creep. But I’ll say this about Pence: he wouldn’t tweet us into war. He’s a cold-blooded snake, but he would likely be just an old-fashioned, far-right president who doesn’t throw Twitter tantrums on a daily basis.
Well, the New Yorker has a new piece called “The Danger of President Pence.” You can read it here. It’s not a soft-focus piece at all, and it actually feels like a necessary and somewhat brutal assessment for the man who is likely to be the next president. There are details about his single-minded ambition and lengthy discussing about his far-right views on everything from abortion to Israel. There are a few passages that people have been focusing on:
He really does call his wife “Mother”: As Rolling Stone reported in January, he referred to her in front of guests as “Mother.” Pence’s office has disputed the account, but a former Indiana Democratic Party official told me, “I’ve heard him call her Mother myself.” Pence also began observing what’s known as the Billy Graham rule, meaning that he never dined alone with another woman, or attended an event in mixed company where alcohol was served unless his wife was present. Critics have argued that this approach reduces women to sexual temptresses and precludes men from working with women on an equal basis. A Trump campaign official said that he found the Pences’ dynamic “a little creepy.”
In July 2016, Trump really was leaning towards Chris Christie as VP: In a phone conversation that I had with Trump during this period, he told me that he was torn about the choice. He noted repeatedly that Chris Christie, the governor of New Jersey, had been “loyal” to him. When I asked Trump if he shared Pence’s deeply conservative social views, he became uncharacteristically silent. Trump came closer to picking Christie than is generally known. On July 11th, Christie appeared at a campaign event with Trump. Afterward, the Trump campaign informed him that the choice was down to him or Pence, so he needed to “get ready.”
Pence refused to speak to Trump immediately after the Access Hollywood tape came out: When the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced, revealing Trump’s boast about grabbing women “by the p-ssy,” Karen Pence was horrified. According to a former campaign aide, Pence refused to take Trump’s calls and sent him a letter saying that he and Karen, as Christians, were deeply offended by his actions and needed to make an “assessment” about whether to remain with the campaign. They urged Trump to pray. When Trump and Pence finally did talk, Pence told him that his wife still had “huge problems” with his behavior.
Trump mocks Pence privately, and to Pence’s face: According to a longtime associate, Trump also likes to “let Pence know who’s boss.” A staff member from Trump’s campaign recalls him mocking Pence’s religiosity. He said that, when people met with Trump after stopping by Pence’s office, Trump would ask them, “Did Mike make you pray?” Two sources also recalled Trump needling Pence about his views on abortion and homosexuality. During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legal scholar had said that, if the Supreme Court did so, many states would likely legalize abortion on their own. “You see?” Trump asked Pence. “You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway.” When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”
Pence’s White House Bible study: At the White House, Pence has been hosting a Bible-study group for Cabinet officers, led by an evangelical pastor named Ralph Drollinger. In 2004, Drollinger, whose organization, Capitol Ministries, specializes in proselytizing to elected officials, stirred protests from female legislators in California, where he was then preaching, after he wrote, “Women with children at home, who either serve in public office, or are employed on the outside, pursue a path that contradicts God’s revealed design for them. It is a sin.” Drollinger describes Catholicism as “a false religion,” calls homosexuality “a sin,” and believes that a wife must “submit” to her husband. Several Trump Cabinet officials have reportedly attended the Bible-study group, including DeVos, Pompeo, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The rest of the piece is fascinating, horrifying and just as bad as these passages. Local LGBTQ and AIDS activists in Pence’s home state of Indiana even say that Trump is probably a better president than Pence will ever be, that’s how much Pence pissed off the people in his state. The piece also makes him sound like a total loser who was likely not going to be re-elected as governor because he had pissed off so many people. One of my favorite quotes in this piece is from Walter Mondale: “What’s Pence doing? I ask myself that every day. [All he’s doing is] trying not to make an enemy of the President.” NO, that’s not ALL he’s doing. He’s also making Mother submit to him. *shiver*
Photos courtesy of Getty.
God, we are so f*cked.
And he’s creepy AF
I knew on Election day, we were F’kd. I cried that a racist, bigot (Trump)would be the President. It’s so sad even if impeached there is another bigot Pence there in his place and Trump and Pence are stocking the US Supreme Court with more bigots.
This will take generations for US to recover from.
Right? I cried all day, truly felt like my spirit was crushed, knowing that my country elected a man like Trump. We were having so much fun and going places with Obama in office.I have fantasies where somehow Trump and Pence get accused of awful crimes and are forced to leave the White House and we have another election.
I was literally in bed for two days after the election crying and nauseated.I knew it would be bad but it’s actually worse than I feared.
Plus he lied about Flynn. He’s a Koch pawn. He is as deplorable as Emperor Zero.
Pence will be Emperor 0.0 when he’s Pres. New version. Not an improvement.
Yes, the Kochs are key. He won’t be an improvement at all.
Forget the Kochs. It’s the Mercers that really have the power.
I would rather have Pence than Trump 😕
+ 1000
No–nope. Pence is a snake who can get things done legislatively. Trump is a blowhard and a smokescreen and a craven fool–but Pence has played the game a long time and is playing the long game. It will be way worse, for everyone, especially our LGBTQA brothers and sisters if/when Pence is president.
I always hear people say that…but then imagine a “Handmaid’s Tale”-like USA under Pence.
It’s like asking someone if they would rather die from a bullet to the head or from a pressure cooker bomb.
Its just an impossible choice that yields a terrible outcome in either scenario.
How right you are, Kitten.
In the words of the SNL skitt.
“Pence is still looking for the backdoor “
Has Pence denied this accusation? It’s a joke, maybe, but if someone said this about me, I’d be horrified and issue an immediate statement. It’s telling that Pence does not seem outraged.
I read the article yesterday and it was really good. Disturbing. Pence’s mom and brother seem pretty normal compared to him. The biggest shocker to me was that Trump seemed to back out on wanting Pence on the ticket at the eleventh hour but it was too late. We were much closer to a VP Christie than I’d realized. I wonder if Trump would have still won, since I’d imagine a large number of people voted for Trump simply because the hard-liner Pence was his running mate. Such a brilliant, terrible choice.
My other takeaway is the dynamic between Trump and Pence seems a little sick. Trump seems to love to taunt him about his views, how twisted is that? These are people’s lives — I’m not referring to Pence’s but to the people he demonizes — and it all seems like a joke to Trump. Not very surprising but still appalling.
His mother (his REAL birth mother) is an Irish Catholic Democrat who tried to raise her kids that way. Something happened to him both religiously and politically when he went off to college and she has stated that she found the changes in his views quite disturbing
@lightpurple
I’ve read Mother converted him and she is even more right wing than he is. Also heard Trump is kind of scared of Mother. They are both sellouts to Russia and totally corrupt. I kind of think Trump leaked this stuff about Pence because of the impeachment/25th Amendment whispers. Every day I wish I could move to Canada.😫
Pence is deeply closeted so that sounds about right.
woah! hot take!
He’s so far in the closet he’s part of the drywall.
lmao
Yep exactly!
Unless the Dems get their sh*t together and put forth a decent candidate, we are all screwed six ways to Sunday.
You mean unless voters get their shit together and stop listening to Fox and voting against their own interests. That’s what’s really screwing us.
Nah they got it partially right the first time. The Dems are too busy infighting and trying to Court the middle class white man that their actual base is going to stay home next year.
We don’t need those GOP voters. What we need is the turnout Obama had
Those voters who decide to stay home and let the Repukes get back in there as majority in the house and senate with Trump as pres will get what they deserve, but unfortunately people like myself will suffer along with them.
Nicole- not gonna disagree, but I think encouraging the Dems to search for a perfect candidate will just make things worse. Such a candidate likely doesn’t exist. Obama was once in a lifetime and Dems need to stop trying to look for his second coming.
Dems need to focus on the message, not the figurehead. Show folks what happens when Dems lose, and GOPers screw things up. Get everyone wanting Dem policies, and folks will vote for Dem candidates.
I completely agree with you on a personal level, Nicole, and I am SO EFFIN SICK of that alienating narrative.
That being said, I’m not mad at Dems for bringing candidates like Randy Bryce to the playing field– particularly if they can win their district–which I think Bryce actually could. He’s not my style of candidate at all and he doesn’t particularly inspire me, but I’m not a Winconsinite who lives in the first D. From what he’s saying, he’s been killing it with the town halls and has the support of many people who voted for Trump.
So as much as I want to punch a wall every time I hear a Dem whine about courting the white working class, I can’t let that distract me from what is most important at this point and that’s taking back the House in 2018 midterms.
The Democrats are not responsible for rescuing us from our own apathy and stupidity. That’s what got us in trouble with Sanders and even Obama. Voters are responsible for maintaining democracy, not the other way around.
What a profoundly creepy man. Which is only the tip of the iceberg.
I’m hoping to wake up one day and see Bobby Ewing in the shower. It was all a bad dream.
If only…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is up to his ears in everything Trump did, and lied repeatedly (obstructing Justice, collusion, etc). I’m not sure he can get away with all that.
But next in line? Paul Ryan, for God’s sake. Who is voting for these self-righteous self-serving cretins?
Actually, no. That “line of succession” thing everyone keeps citing is only if both president & VP are removed/incapacitated simultaneously without time for the nomination and approval of a successor.,we already had this happen in 1974. Nixon and his VP Agnew both left office but the Speaker of the House did not move up to President or VP. Senator Ford was nominated to replace Agnew and approved by Congress. When Nixon left, he moved up and nominated Rockefeller.
Is it bad that Trump’s private views are right on abortion.. Why can’t he admit that publicly? And his dark joke about Pence’s views is actually kind of funny (but only ’cause it’s true). What the hell just happened.. I just agreed with Trump and now don’t want him impeached because Pence is worse.
Trump can’t admit his true views on abortion because he used that to get votes from conservative Christians.
I’m amazed at how much bullying and open ridicule all these people take from Trump; . Pence calling his wife Mother is probably the least disturbing thing in this article. Still a creepy dynamic, but lots of couples of a certain age call their spouses Mother and Father.
As somebody on twitter said, Trump didn’t *joke* that Pence wanting to hang gays, he *pointed out* that Pence wants to hang gays and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that. He might not want to literally hang them, but it’s not far off how he’d treat gay people.
Someone is so far in the closet that even his skeletons are hiding from him.
You have to wonder. Also, Pence and Mother adhere to strict anti-birth control beliefs but only have two children. So are they lying or just no longer interested in each other in that way?
Hypocrites.
So our vp is a wanna be murderer? Ok. No use talking about a new low.
Yes, Period Pence would have been finished in politics if not for his gamble to get on the Trump train. As much as I’m terrified that Trump will start a war that will kill us all or set us down a dystopian reality, Period Pence may not start that nuclear war, but he will make us like Iran. He will be an Evangelical Ayotollah. Our only saving grace is that Trump’s base, is Trump’s base. No one pays close attention to Pence because of Trump. He won’t ramp up the racists like Trump.
I feel sick.
I actually believe it’s Mother who has Pence by the b…s. They have a twisted “God especially loves us more” mentality. (She always does a supportive little pentacostal shimmy during his public speeches.) His first agenda item is to force everyone else to follow his bizarre cultish religiosity and she steered him in that direction.
Now drump degrades him and Pence is OK with that. Pence is weak, required Tea Party members to stand behind him as props to bolster any speech he made while in Congress. He floundered badly when he wasn’t surrounded by Tea Party members when he was governor. He was no capacity for leadership or honest self- introspection. He has allowed drump to use him as a filthy prop and doesn’t mind the constant degradation and humiliation. I think he’s just as bad as drump but on the other end of the diseased personality spectrum.
Pence won’t nuke North Korea, so that makes him a slight improvement over Trump.
he’s gay. gotta be.
It’s usually the only reason they act like that.
I live in Indiana. In fact, until quite recently, I lived in Pence’s hometown. Yes, he is indeed awful.
I live in California now but born and raised in Northwest Indiana. Went to school at IU. People up north hated Pence but it’s firmly blue up there. I try to tell people outside of Indiana that it’s a really great place and the people aren’t like Pence at all but they don’t believe me. Everyone thinks Hoosiers are dumb, evangelicals like that asshole. I hate that he gives us a bad name.
Our daughter is going to IU right now. She absolutely loves Bloomington. And she and Bloomington pretty overwhelmingly HATE Pence. We saw anti-Pence signs all over people yards when we moved her there this summer. Lots of great people there!
Trump was misquoted. He didn’t say pence wants to hang gays, he said pence wants hung gays…
(Saw that somewhere and managed a half smile which these days is like hysterical laughter)
I’d take it a step further: he doesn’t want to hang gays, he wants two hung gays.
Haha! I saw that too! Something about “Pence loved hearing gay and hung in the same sentence.” As a gay myself, I appreciated a rare laugh in these dark times.
I know gay people who still support Trump. I don’t like him as president but God forbid he get impeached and convicted (i.e. the full process for a president to be removed from office…2 steps, look it up). If he were to be removed Pence would take his place.
So that said, is this a method to remind the public who we’ll get stuck with come 2018 if the impeachment process were to begin and be successful? Is this a way to get us to back off of Trump?
Know who hates gay people? Closeted gay people.
Why?
I would bet my left kidney that Pence is a self-loathing, closeted gay man.
I’m not convinced we’ll see President Pence.. the focus of the investigation is obviously Trump but Pence has lied as well. He was head of the transition team and bears some responsibility here. It’s going to be fascinating to watch this go down because there isn’t a single person within that circle that isn’t tainted by this. I just hope it means no Pence or Trump, although the alternatives aren’t great either :/
Oh, the pain of being caught between the dark satisfaction of schadenfreude and the abject horror of knowing these people affect the lives of every person in this country.
It’s disappointing that Christianity has been co-opted by so many crazies and con men. It’s about megalomaniacs who want control of minds and wallets. It’s not about faith in a benevolent higher power.
And for these d-bags who think women shouldn’t work, I believe the Bible says render to Caesar what is Caesar’s and if you don’t work you don’t eat. I have bills and I enjoy food. So I effin’ work.
Is there a reason the people in this comment section think that Pence’s closeted? Aside from ‘he doth protest too much’. Not sure I’m loving this idea that intense homophobes are all just closeted.
I don’t want either
The sad thing I don’t think twump is going to be impeached
Psh. More like he wants to bang all the gay people. Textbook closeted individual.
Pence’s horrible policies resulted in a there being an increase in HIV cases in Indiana. He is just as bad as Trump but in a different way. Pence will “politely” strip away rights from people.
