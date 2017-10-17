The full-length ‘Black Panther’ trailer is absolutely the best thing this week

I don’t really care about the increasingly insidery plot points of Marvel movies. I don’t care about the DC Comic universe that much either, but to give Batman some credit, even the bad, stupid films are pretty easy to follow. I feel like Marvel films are getting to the point where if you haven’t seen every single film in the Marvel Universe (IN ORDER), you aren’t going to understand half of whatever new movie is out. So, yes, I’m worried that I won’t know what the f–k is going on when I go see Black Panther. But here’s the thing: I don’t care. Even if I don’t understand the plot, I’m still going. Because DAMN this looks so good. I could listen to Chadwick Boseman do a Nelson Mandela accent all day. And Michael B. Jordan, my God. MY GOD YOU GUYS. Here’s the full-length trailer for Black Panther:
I know Marvel fanatics are like “TEAM BLACK PANTHER 4 EVA” but if I go into this cold, with no backstory, am I going to end up on Team Michael B. Jordan/Killmonger? Like, is this another superhero film where the “bad guy” is way more interesting/seductive/bangable than the hero? Because MBJ’s line reading of “I’m gonna burn it all” is making me feel things. I want him to burn it all (in my pants). Does Killmonger need a girlfriend? Please??
Has anyone on Fox News asked why there's no White Panther yet? Or is that going to be a Megyn Kelly show segment? #BlackPanther
— (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 16, 2017
How many times have you watched that new #BlackPanther trailer this morning?
Me: pic.twitter.com/WB29Zrbsh9
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 16, 2017
Shuri and T'challa 🙌🏾 . It's Lit. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/itUAsKlnUi
— Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) October 16, 2017
Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017
Although I always fall for the bad guy in movies(thankfully not in real life) and although Michael B. Jordan always provokes a visceral reaction in me(banging on the kitchen table visceral) I have to say Chadwick Boseman makes me feel more.
I don’t know if It’s the quiet confidence or the way his superhero suit hugs his shoulders but I’m DOWN for it.
Please,please USA don’t start a new World War until at least February.
Fantastic trailer. Just take my money.
I probably won’t see it –superhero movies aren’t my thing, but this looks good. And Michael B. Jordan looks huge! He must have worked out like a fiend. (unless Im being naive and it’s a muscle suit or something)
I thought so too but all these guys are small. The white guys in this movie literally played hobbit s
He kept up his body for Creed 2.
“Because MBJ’s line reading of “I’m gonna burn it all” is making me feel things. I want him to burn it all (in my pants). Does Killmonger need a girlfriend? Please??”
LMFAO – Best part of a paragraph ever!
@Rebecca, I know right?? I watched this trailer about 5 times yesterday! It is going to be LIT! “The revolution will not be televised!”
What is the music in the trailer?
I can’t wait for this movie.
Spoilers from comics: T’Challa marries Storm from X-Men. Please make that happen Marvel.
@H, they can’t. Different studios own the rights to the characters. Fox owns Storm and MCU owns Black Panther. MCU did work out a deal with Sony for sharing SpiderMan but I’m not sure Fox is interested in lending out Storm.
Its not going to happen as long as fox keeps making the crappy xmen movies. They also made that horrible fantastic 4 movie to keep the rights from reverting back to marvel.
They’ll need to recast Storm and stop destroying her character first and foremost. And Fox doesn’t seem keen to give up their rights to her…
That line and the “revolution is televised live” got me. In 2017 that’s basically how the world is.
And I believe Ryan did this on purpose
@H it features the spoken word from Gil Scott Heron “The Revolution will not be televised” from 1971. It also features the song “Bagbak” by Vince Staples
Thanks Blue. Gonna look that up. I thought the trailer was so “woke” in terms of relevant themes
so funny (and true). Just make me a Michael B. Jordan/Chadwick sandwich!
This trailer was so black and I was living. The dialogue, handshakes….so black. Black history month is going to be so LIVE.
Also it’s an origin story of sorts so you should be good going in cold
Right? All the Blackety Blackness has me weak. My melanated body is ready
You only need to watch Captain America: Civil War to get this. Black Panther and Matin Freeman’s character are introduced in that film. Maybe Avengers: Age of Ultron because Andy Serkis’ character is introduced in that one
Marvel does great trailers but my God their posters are BAD. Just throw up everything onto the page with some photoshop. Cheap and ugly.
It looks like….a very good Marvel movie. *Shrug*. I stopped getting excited about them years ago. Like all of them I’ll see it once in theatres, enjoy it, and then not care ten minutes later.
This white chick is ready for all this black excellence. Marvel needs more of this.
Yes!! Me too!
I hope the Black Panther movie breaks records on box office. #teamblackpanther4eva
As a nerd, I pretty much never don’t look forward to new Marvel releases, but I have rarely been THIS excited to a new Marvel release.
Marvel still has a lot to answer for in terms of how slow they’ve been in representation for POC and women in their movies, especially in lead capacity. But I have to give them some credit here – they seem to have actually listened for once and used this ridiculous foot dragging time to choose a good director and an amazing cast and put together a really good movie, if the trailers are anything to go by.
Basically, Marvel-shut up and take my money.
It’s Black as hell and I am living.
I’ve got the handshake down pat. The dialogue, the visuals.. lord.
I’m spending my coins on it all, tickets, merch.. ALL.
I let out a screech when the suit came on MBJ.
Since Get On Up, I’ve been here for Chadwick Bozeman. He was great in Marshall and I can’t wait for this movie!
And 42. And just about everything. Love Chadwick Boseman.
Yes, indeed.
Could do without the music in the trailer but still excited
I actually love the music. Everything about this trailer. Seen it 10 times, gonna hit play again )
I would have loved some African inspired music
Look forward to the premiere 🍾🍻🍸🍷🍹🍺🍶🍿🎆
It’s the first film of this franchise, so yes, you can go in cold because, while there will be some overlap with the outside MCU, with the exception of Captain America, the individual franchises pretty much have their own worlds with just a few threads linking them elsewhere. The majority of these characters and their stories haven’t been portrayed before. We met Black Panther in Captain America Civil War when he became Black Panther & King when his father died. We met one of his female guards “Move or be moved.” Andy Serkis is a criminal who trades in the metal found only in Wakanda that is used to make Black Panther’s suit and Captain America’s shield who was in one scene in Age of Ultron when he lost an arm. And Martin Freeman is a government agent who we also met in Civil War. That’s it. Everything else is new. Unless somehow Bucky Barnes is involved in this plot – Freeman’s character might be looking for him. But the other characters are all new to the MCU. And it looks fantastic. MCU is really upping its game with each film.
So much melanin……… I’m ready. Y’all I’m HERE. FOR. THIS!
Chadwick, Michael, Angela, Lupita, Forest, Sterling. You bet I’ll be there on opening day. I hope it makes a zillion dollars so that we get more, more, more.
The men are lovely obviously but I am living for the costumes and the female warriors! That costume Angela Bassett is wearing?! It’s so stunning. This is truly going to be a feast for the eyes (in more ways than one)!
I have this thing that dots like those on MBJ’s chest freak me out. I’m new to this part of the country and we have this apple tree growing in our backyard. I thought it was cool until I got up close to it and it’s this useless hedge apple tree with all of these round bumps on it and it gave me the not-so-good goosebumps. I’m not sure what it is but it becomes the focus and I can’t unsee it and it freaks me out.
I’m usually all for MBJ. After watching Fruitvale Station I’ve seen everything he’s in and will continue to do so and this is the first movie where I want him to keep his shirt on. I’m so disappointed but I can’t with the circles/dots. Ugh.
YES, This will be the first Marvel movie I see in the theater. Looks thrilling, and Michael B. Jordan, umph! It was great to see so many badass women as well.
Wrong placement of my comment ol
Can February 2018 just come already, I don’t think I have ever been this excited about a movie before and I am pretty indifferent about super hero films. This movie will be the first super hero that I will be watching at a theatre; wish my son was old enough to take along but he is only turning 3 next week. There should be a premier in one or more countries here in Africa.
I recommended this trailer to people depressed about everything awful going on in the world right now.
