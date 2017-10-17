The full-length ‘Black Panther’ trailer is absolutely the best thing this week

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch - Arrivals

I don’t really care about the increasingly insidery plot points of Marvel movies. I don’t care about the DC Comic universe that much either, but to give Batman some credit, even the bad, stupid films are pretty easy to follow. I feel like Marvel films are getting to the point where if you haven’t seen every single film in the Marvel Universe (IN ORDER), you aren’t going to understand half of whatever new movie is out. So, yes, I’m worried that I won’t know what the f–k is going on when I go see Black Panther. But here’s the thing: I don’t care. Even if I don’t understand the plot, I’m still going. Because DAMN this looks so good. I could listen to Chadwick Boseman do a Nelson Mandela accent all day. And Michael B. Jordan, my God. MY GOD YOU GUYS. Here’s the full-length trailer for Black Panther:

I know Marvel fanatics are like “TEAM BLACK PANTHER 4 EVA” but if I go into this cold, with no backstory, am I going to end up on Team Michael B. Jordan/Killmonger? Like, is this another superhero film where the “bad guy” is way more interesting/seductive/bangable than the hero? Because MBJ’s line reading of “I’m gonna burn it all” is making me feel things. I want him to burn it all (in my pants). Does Killmonger need a girlfriend? Please??

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch - Arrivals

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Marvel.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “The full-length ‘Black Panther’ trailer is absolutely the best thing this week”

  1. LuckyZeGrand says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Although I always fall for the bad guy in movies(thankfully not in real life) and although Michael B. Jordan always provokes a visceral reaction in me(banging on the kitchen table visceral) I have to say Chadwick Boseman makes me feel more.
    I don’t know if It’s the quiet confidence or the way his superhero suit hugs his shoulders but I’m DOWN for it.
    Please,please USA don’t start a new World War until at least February.

    Reply
  2. SydneyGirl says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Fantastic trailer. Just take my money.

    Reply
  3. Penfold says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I probably won’t see it –superhero movies aren’t my thing, but this looks good. And Michael B. Jordan looks huge! He must have worked out like a fiend. (unless Im being naive and it’s a muscle suit or something)

    Reply
  4. Rebecca says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:26 am

    “Because MBJ’s line reading of “I’m gonna burn it all” is making me feel things. I want him to burn it all (in my pants). Does Killmonger need a girlfriend? Please??”

    LMFAO – Best part of a paragraph ever!

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:27 am

    This trailer was so black and I was living. The dialogue, handshakes….so black. Black history month is going to be so LIVE.
    Also it’s an origin story of sorts so you should be good going in cold

    Reply
  6. farah says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:30 am

    You only need to watch Captain America: Civil War to get this. Black Panther and Matin Freeman’s character are introduced in that film. Maybe Avengers: Age of Ultron because Andy Serkis’ character is introduced in that one

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Marvel does great trailers but my God their posters are BAD. Just throw up everything onto the page with some photoshop. Cheap and ugly.

    It looks like….a very good Marvel movie. *Shrug*. I stopped getting excited about them years ago. Like all of them I’ll see it once in theatres, enjoy it, and then not care ten minutes later.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:33 am

    This white chick is ready for all this black excellence. Marvel needs more of this.

    Reply
  9. Kiki says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I hope the Black Panther movie breaks records on box office. #teamblackpanther4eva

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:45 am

    As a nerd, I pretty much never don’t look forward to new Marvel releases, but I have rarely been THIS excited to a new Marvel release.

    Marvel still has a lot to answer for in terms of how slow they’ve been in representation for POC and women in their movies, especially in lead capacity. But I have to give them some credit here – they seem to have actually listened for once and used this ridiculous foot dragging time to choose a good director and an amazing cast and put together a really good movie, if the trailers are anything to go by.

    Basically, Marvel-shut up and take my money.

    Reply
  11. Ayra. says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:47 am

    It’s Black as hell and I am living.
    I’ve got the handshake down pat. The dialogue, the visuals.. lord.
    I’m spending my coins on it all, tickets, merch.. ALL.

    I let out a screech when the suit came on MBJ.

    Reply
  12. Aang says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Since Get On Up, I’ve been here for Chadwick Bozeman. He was great in Marshall and I can’t wait for this movie!

    Reply
  13. Maggie says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Could do without the music in the trailer but still excited

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:21 am

    It’s the first film of this franchise, so yes, you can go in cold because, while there will be some overlap with the outside MCU, with the exception of Captain America, the individual franchises pretty much have their own worlds with just a few threads linking them elsewhere. The majority of these characters and their stories haven’t been portrayed before. We met Black Panther in Captain America Civil War when he became Black Panther & King when his father died. We met one of his female guards “Move or be moved.” Andy Serkis is a criminal who trades in the metal found only in Wakanda that is used to make Black Panther’s suit and Captain America’s shield who was in one scene in Age of Ultron when he lost an arm. And Martin Freeman is a government agent who we also met in Civil War. That’s it. Everything else is new. Unless somehow Bucky Barnes is involved in this plot – Freeman’s character might be looking for him. But the other characters are all new to the MCU. And it looks fantastic. MCU is really upping its game with each film.

    Reply
  15. Tiffany27 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:23 am

    So much melanin……… I’m ready. Y’all I’m HERE. FOR. THIS!

    Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Chadwick, Michael, Angela, Lupita, Forest, Sterling. You bet I’ll be there on opening day. I hope it makes a zillion dollars so that we get more, more, more.

    Reply
  17. STRIPE says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:45 am

    The men are lovely obviously but I am living for the costumes and the female warriors! That costume Angela Bassett is wearing?! It’s so stunning. This is truly going to be a feast for the eyes (in more ways than one)!

    Reply
  18. Tania says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I have this thing that dots like those on MBJ’s chest freak me out. I’m new to this part of the country and we have this apple tree growing in our backyard. I thought it was cool until I got up close to it and it’s this useless hedge apple tree with all of these round bumps on it and it gave me the not-so-good goosebumps. I’m not sure what it is but it becomes the focus and I can’t unsee it and it freaks me out.

    I’m usually all for MBJ. After watching Fruitvale Station I’ve seen everything he’s in and will continue to do so and this is the first movie where I want him to keep his shirt on. I’m so disappointed but I can’t with the circles/dots. Ugh.

    Reply
  19. Horse Marine says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:18 am

    YES, This will be the first Marvel movie I see in the theater. Looks thrilling, and Michael B. Jordan, umph! It was great to see so many badass women as well.

    Reply
  20. commonsense says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Can February 2018 just come already, I don’t think I have ever been this excited about a movie before and I am pretty indifferent about super hero films. This movie will be the first super hero that I will be watching at a theatre; wish my son was old enough to take along but he is only turning 3 next week. There should be a premier in one or more countries here in Africa.

    Reply
  21. third ginger says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I recommended this trailer to people depressed about everything awful going on in the world right now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment