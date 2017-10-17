The full-length ‘Black Panther’ trailer is absolutely the best thing this week

I don’t really care about the increasingly insidery plot points of Marvel movies. I don’t care about the DC Comic universe that much either, but to give Batman some credit, even the bad, stupid films are pretty easy to follow. I feel like Marvel films are getting to the point where if you haven’t seen every single film in the Marvel Universe (IN ORDER), you aren’t going to understand half of whatever new movie is out. So, yes, I’m worried that I won’t know what the f–k is going on when I go see Black Panther. But here’s the thing: I don’t care. Even if I don’t understand the plot, I’m still going. Because DAMN this looks so good. I could listen to Chadwick Boseman do a Nelson Mandela accent all day. And Michael B. Jordan, my God. MY GOD YOU GUYS. Here’s the full-length trailer for Black Panther:

I know Marvel fanatics are like “TEAM BLACK PANTHER 4 EVA” but if I go into this cold, with no backstory, am I going to end up on Team Michael B. Jordan/Killmonger? Like, is this another superhero film where the “bad guy” is way more interesting/seductive/bangable than the hero? Because MBJ’s line reading of “I’m gonna burn it all” is making me feel things. I want him to burn it all (in my pants). Does Killmonger need a girlfriend? Please??

Has anyone on Fox News asked why there's no White Panther yet? Or is that going to be a Megyn Kelly show segment? #BlackPanther — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 16, 2017

How many times have you watched that new #BlackPanther trailer this morning? Me: pic.twitter.com/WB29Zrbsh9 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 16, 2017

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017