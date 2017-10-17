Harvey Weinstein thinks he’s only ‘momentarily toxic’ & he can still have a comeback

I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see that the trade papers have been keeping up with the Harvey Weinstein story, and Variety and the Hollywood Reporter have even been breaking some of the stories, once the New Yorker and the New York Times initially broke the story. Part of me – the cynical side – believes that many industry journalists knew all too well about all parts of the Weinstein story, they just couldn’t write about it before now. Weinstein still could have destroyed them, withheld access, stopped advertising with them and even gone after journalists personally. So the trade-paper pile-on is probably a lot of journalists and editors feeling like they’re finally free enough to talk about all of this. So here are some interesting and devastating stories about Weinstein and everything around him.
Gavin Polone in THR. Polone has discussed, in THR, the fact that men like Bill Cosby are actually well-known within the industry for years for their perversions, rapes and assaults. While Polone admits that he didn’t know the extent of Weinstein’s crimes, he says that every single person in the industry “heard the stories of his ugly conduct. And if we heard, one would have to believe that almost all of his associates, friends and intimates also heard.” Polone’s point is that many, many people were complicit not just in Weinstein’s crimes, but in the coverups over the years. Polone lists all of the people and organizations who enabled Weinstein, the people and companies who should be answering some harsher questions right now: Bob Weinstein, Disney, the NYC District Attorney, NBC News, the New York Times, the New York Post, and more. You can read the full piece here.
Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg. He wrote a long Facebook post about how everybody knew, writing in part: “Everybody-f–king-knew. Not that he was raping. No, that we never heard. But we were aware of a certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful. We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite. There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm.” Ew.
The Italian Connection. Variety did a detailed story about Weinstein’s “Italian Connection,” the sexual-predator enabler Fabrizio Lombardo, and how Weinstein operated around some Italian models and actresses. You can read the piece here. Variety did a more detailed interview with Asia Argento, and she talks about how Lombardo set her up to be raped by Weinstein in what was obviously a scheme between the two men. Lombardo allegedly did the same thing with several other women, lying to them and manipulating them into Weinstein’s hotel suite in Cannes.
Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein is still delusional. Apparently, he doesn’t understand that he’s been fired from The Weinstein Company, and today he’s going to call into a meeting in New York to claim that “he was illegally fired and has a right to retake the reigns. His lawyer, Patty Glaser, will be in the Board of Directors meeting to make the case.” TMZ reports that “Our Weinstein sources say he knows he’s ‘momentarily toxic’ but thinks with a little time, writers and actors will seek him out again because of his track record. He believes — and probably rightly so — that TWC exists because of him. He believes he can go back and produce movies, or he can just as easily do it somewhere else.” He honestly believes that this is just a momentary blip in his career. Thirty years of rape, sexual assault, harassment and abuse, all coming to a head, and he thinks he can have a “comeback.” He cannot. I’ve said before that I doubt he will ever go to jail, but let me be clear: he’s never going to be allowed back into the industry either.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He might.
Look at Mel Gibson…
i Agree 100%. He’ll be back in 10 years. I’m willing to believe 70% of the men in power in hollywood use simiar tactics (directors, casting directors, agents etc). If he gets blacklisted, he may fight back and start naming names. There are so many complicit dirtbags in power that this story will be forgotten about until a quick 2017 in review.
While I hope he never comes back, he has the money to self finance movies and there will always be actors and actresses looking to break through who will take parts in his movies. My guess is he will first come back in a foreign market, and, when the movie gets rave reviews, he will be able to distribute it in the US.
Good point. I can’t stand Mel Gibson. Let’s hope things have changed a little bit for the better and Weinstein won’t ever be mainstream again.
God, I hope NOT!
Bill Cosby has no comeback and I hope Harvey has NO comeback either, but seeing that he is a White Male ….well , just saying.
He’s disgusting.
True, but compared to the amount of women who Harvey assaulted? I mean, yes Mel was abusive to his ex and said those anti semetic remarks, but he also had an illness. He was a severe alcoholic. He got better.
This isn’t like Harvey has an illness. This isn’t a substance that is causing him to be insane. His normal is insane. There’s no cure for that. No abuse is ok, but I guess I am willing to forgive someone for taking the difficult steps towards recovery when it comes to addiction.
I’ve had addicts in my family and they have done some evil sh!t, but if they can get better (sometimes they do) then I’m proud of them.
Harvey victimized too many major actors to be allowed back in. Even in his downfall, he has affected people like Meryl and George who gave him the social cover he needed to keep hurting people. (That’s why George focused on the media in his interview. It’s the blow to his public image that he’s concerned about.) And he’s shone a spotlight on other sleazy people like Ben Affleck.
Mel Gibson picked on women without connections and power. Mel’s fall didn’t affect the career of anyone else. No one in Hollywood with capital will expend any of it to provide Harvey with the social cover he needs to stage a comeback.
I don’t know if I agree about Mel. First he is back sort of, but not to the level he left. Also, he only really has had one comeback movie and if this media story keep going Mel’s comeback may be short lived. It looks like it is having an effect on Woody Allen a bit now and he mainly self finances his movie. Also, part of Mel’s comeback is because he was the star and at one point he was a sex symbol. Harvey not so much. Also, Mel didn’t have as many victims as Harvey, and it was ten years ago. Times have changed. Let’s think positive about this as there is so little positive out there about this story other than it finally seems like people are taking it seriously.
Here’s the thing. He has powerful enemies. They used this to take him down but there were a lot of gleeful people who really couldn’t care less about sexual harassment who wanted this man to be destroyed.
Also he isn’t an actor. What he does takes much more money. Lots and lots of backing. He basically would need a director/actor/etc to put their own career on the line in a major way to do this and i just don’t see it happening. Thats not to say i don’t think there are people who really wouldn’t care about working with him again. If anything i see something staring Lindsay Lohan with a likewise D list director but no more of the star commodities. Those days are long gone for him.
yeah, I just saw a preview for “Daddy’s Home 2″ (which I wouldn’t have seen anyway, but…) and it had Mel Gibson in it.
I am hoping that nobody will see this, but the comments on the preview post were all “can’t WAIT to see this, it looks so funny!” etc.
I am very disappointed in Will Ferrell for doing a movie with him.
At least Bradly Cooper, for all his weirdness, refused to have Gibson in Hangover II. I think all the main actors were like NO WAY.
I hope not. But this is 2017, so you just never know.
He has the advantage of being behind the scenes so its harder to tell if he is involved in a movie. But in Hollywood he is finished. Im confident on that. Its just way too much, I mean the revelations havent even stopped and we know there is so much more. All the powerful people have denounced him and very powerful actresses were personally affected. Add to that that he was losing power anyway and he also made to many enemies besides sexual harrasment just by treating everyone like crap.
I agree I think he’s finished in Hollywood.. but one thing the AListers who may have played the Harvey casting scenerio to climb are probably worried he may tell who did.
He is a Monster. He is so done. imo
If he does tell who slept with him after they were harassed or in order to get ahead, I just hope the collective we let people know it’s rape too. Granted it may not be physically violent but it is mentally violent.
I was hoping he was realizing that he is finished and then out of spite take his enablers and other predators down with him. He never had a problem ruining the careers of people who didnt do as he told them. Come on Harvey do us a favour and name names. He must know a lot of dirty secrets of other power players.
there is no chance for a comeback. ever.
Why wouldn’t he think so, though? He got away with this behavior for years (everyone knew), and look at Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Mel Gibson…. our current president for goodness sake. From what I can see, he has every reason to believe he’ll be able to come back. I hope he doesn’t, but I’m not shocked he thinks he can.
I agree with everything said.
I would say no but lets be real hollywood will welcome him back once the public consciousness forgets
I mean… look at the White House.
yup
Exactly. A sexual predator was elected President. So the real possibility exists of a HW comeback. And because a sexual predator was elected President, maybe HW believes he can comeback.
The academy kicked him out. That’s huge. I think he’s done. He’s in denial right now, but Hollywood has thrown him under the bus to save face. And if he starts trying to take others down with him, he’s really done for.
I hope that doesn’t happen. But Hollywood has a history of forgiving and supporting horrible men. Just look at Mel Gibson, Woody Allen, and Roman Polanski.
Well, Donald “grab em by the p*ssy” Trump is president, so I guess anything is possible. However, I hope and pray that a new era is dawning in Hollywood and the days of men like Weinstein, Affleck, Polanski, Allen, Cosby, etc. are coming to a close.
His brother also needs to be kicked out.
The unfortunate reality of this country is that wealthy white men almost invariably land on their feet, so it’s depressingly possible.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he could move to a foreign country and start fresh down the line, but it looks like France and England will not be welcoming him a la Polanski.
I am de-lurking because I totally feel the need to say something under this article (I don’t wish to share the countless stories of abuse and I am a rape survivor too, so this has been the week from hell for me).
One of the reasons I totally regretted to have reported one of my exes to police (for a long series of abuses and rape) is that it came out the guy had done that before to other women and walked out scott free. Not. Even. A. Slap. On. The. Wrist. A serial abuser and rapist. Proved. Not even accused (let alone convicted).
What do you think happened to me? Apart from the ‘being called a liar….
I had to disappear. From the record. Changed name/address/phone nos. Etc etc.
Gone (nearly went for real as I attempted suicide).
The reason why I think this POS will go back to his assetts/circles is that rape culture is so ingrained in every field and society strata that his ‘downfall’ moment will be forgotten without any legal judgement against him and even if he gets some jail time, the damage he has inflicted to his victims would warrant a million years in jail, which current justice systems do not apply to rape/sexual assault crimes.
Ladies, the world is against us, better we wake up to this sad reality and start fighting back (for the record, I am unattractive and was always dressed to the max, so can Bialik’s fans please shovel all your misogynistic tropes where you think appropriate?)
I am so desperately sorry to hear about that Silver Unicorn, I so admire your bravery in carrying on. We need more strong defiant women, as Steinham said ‘women are not angry enough’ and I think she’s right, ((hugs))
Thanks frisbee ((internet hugs back)). I do think we are not angry enough too. I know it’s draining, I know the temptation to go back to ‘routine’ is strong…. but we need to stay angry (no matter the names they will call us, crazy, b!!chess, and on and on) to see a change…. it can only come from us. Or we won’t ever see a different outcome to any of these stories.
Women are not angry enough because come are complicit and support this type of behavior. Look at all the female Trump supporters who discounted his sexual assault allegations as “boys will be boys.” There were even women wearing “Grab my by the pussy” T-shirt’s at Trump rallies. So many women have been psychologically conditioned to accept this behavior and it’s going to take a lot of effort, shouting and demanding that justice be served. We need another Women’s March Against Sexual Assualt/Harrassment to make our voices grow louder.
@SilverUnicorn keep on going. I hear you.
Scott Rosenberg’s facebook post almost deserves a post by itself. He was the most honest from the industry shedding light into the sanctimonious hypocrisy. He evens calls up on Meryl Streep’s lies without saying her name.
He made a lot of people a lot of money and that usually trumps any bad behavior. He’ll have to go away for a few years, lay low, and probably won’t have the same level of power/prestige, but he will be back.
And behind the scenes all the other scumbags are calling to say “we’re with you bro, this will blow over, you’ll be back big guy” in the hope of holding him off long enough so that he doesn’t take them all with him. Personally I’m hoping his vindictiveness and spite will ensure that he does just that when it finally dawns on him he really is finished.
Freudian slip there, reins to reigns?
We see you Dog, and you aren’t coming back.
Without a criminal or civil conviction I suspect he may have grounds for returning to his company, or at least suing for unfair dismissal – as it stands there is nothing but accusations (which let me be clear, I believe), and certainly his legal team would argue that?
I suspect that if he manages to return to The Weinstein company it will finish the company completely. Knowing what is public knowledge so far who would want to associate themselves with him?
I know zero about laws surrounding all of this, but I wonder if all of his victims could file civil suits and at least bankrupt him?
I think he’ll go to Europe and set up shop like Roman Polanski and work from there.
Harvey is insane. He ruined too many powerful men’s good time, and they will happily keep backing the bus up to throw him back under it in perpetuity. If only as an example of excess.
I am feeling cynical about anyone suddenly giving a tinker’s damn about the women he attacked, used and terrified. They are upset it is now public knowledge.
Gavin Polone made a very good point. People need to have long, hard look at Disney, Bob, etc. My fear is that the entertainment journalists will just avoid it though since they will worry about having set visits and interviews curtailed for future Disney projects.
Momentarily toxic? I don’t think so! He’s like nuclear waste, toxic for a thousand years. I’m hoping that there will be lawsuits against him personally, and his company. I hope he has to pay huge settlements, and that his wife walks away with the rest of his money in a divorce. I hope he ends up penniless and homeless, the drunk who other barflies laugh at as he brags of past glories
