Harvey Weinstein thinks he’s only ‘momentarily toxic’ & he can still have a comeback

I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see that the trade papers have been keeping up with the Harvey Weinstein story, and Variety and the Hollywood Reporter have even been breaking some of the stories, once the New Yorker and the New York Times initially broke the story. Part of me – the cynical side – believes that many industry journalists knew all too well about all parts of the Weinstein story, they just couldn’t write about it before now. Weinstein still could have destroyed them, withheld access, stopped advertising with them and even gone after journalists personally. So the trade-paper pile-on is probably a lot of journalists and editors feeling like they’re finally free enough to talk about all of this. So here are some interesting and devastating stories about Weinstein and everything around him.

Gavin Polone in THR. Polone has discussed, in THR, the fact that men like Bill Cosby are actually well-known within the industry for years for their perversions, rapes and assaults. While Polone admits that he didn’t know the extent of Weinstein’s crimes, he says that every single person in the industry “heard the stories of his ugly conduct. And if we heard, one would have to believe that almost all of his associates, friends and intimates also heard.” Polone’s point is that many, many people were complicit not just in Weinstein’s crimes, but in the coverups over the years. Polone lists all of the people and organizations who enabled Weinstein, the people and companies who should be answering some harsher questions right now: Bob Weinstein, Disney, the NYC District Attorney, NBC News, the New York Times, the New York Post, and more. You can read the full piece here.

Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg. He wrote a long Facebook post about how everybody knew, writing in part: “Everybody-f–king-knew. Not that he was raping. No, that we never heard. But we were aware of a certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful. We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite. There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm.” Ew.

The Italian Connection. Variety did a detailed story about Weinstein’s “Italian Connection,” the sexual-predator enabler Fabrizio Lombardo, and how Weinstein operated around some Italian models and actresses. You can read the piece here. Variety did a more detailed interview with Asia Argento, and she talks about how Lombardo set her up to be raped by Weinstein in what was obviously a scheme between the two men. Lombardo allegedly did the same thing with several other women, lying to them and manipulating them into Weinstein’s hotel suite in Cannes.

Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein is still delusional. Apparently, he doesn’t understand that he’s been fired from The Weinstein Company, and today he’s going to call into a meeting in New York to claim that “he was illegally fired and has a right to retake the reigns. His lawyer, Patty Glaser, will be in the Board of Directors meeting to make the case.” TMZ reports that “Our Weinstein sources say he knows he’s ‘momentarily toxic’ but thinks with a little time, writers and actors will seek him out again because of his track record. He believes — and probably rightly so — that TWC exists because of him. He believes he can go back and produce movies, or he can just as easily do it somewhere else.” He honestly believes that this is just a momentary blip in his career. Thirty years of rape, sexual assault, harassment and abuse, all coming to a head, and he thinks he can have a “comeback.” He cannot. I’ve said before that I doubt he will ever go to jail, but let me be clear: he’s never going to be allowed back into the industry either.

