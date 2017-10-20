Michael Fassbender will have another bomb on his hands with ‘The Snowman’

Gee, I wish we had some new photos of Michael Fassbender on the promotional tour for The Snowman, but he barely did anything to promote this movie. To be fair, I think the big American premiere was canceled in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. On the other side, Fassbender has barely any hustle these days when it comes to promoting any of his movies, especially ones which are going to bomb. And The Snowman is definitely going to bomb, isn’t it? It opened today and no one expects it to do much at the box office. Analysts are expecting it to open with between $8-12 million this weekend. It probably won’t even be the biggest bomb: that honor goes to Gerard Butler’s bloated Geostorm, which cost $100 million to make. Whoops.
Still, have you gotten the feeling that Fassbender is no longer a “thing”? He was once a critical darling, turning in a series of acclaimed performances in deep, dramatic films. But his last several films have all been critically panned box office failures. Is it Fassbender? Is it Fassbender choosing bad projects to act in and produce? Or is it someone else’s fault? I don’t know. But I am enjoying how many critics used the word “abominable” in their review headlines. WE GET IT. THE SNOWMAN IS ABOMINABLE.
Rotten Tomatoes has it at 12% with the “All Critics” rating. Vox calls it “a magnificently, transcendently awful movie” and suggests it’s a good contender for the worst film of 2017. Vanity Fair compiled some of the worst reviews here, in “Critics Bulldoze The Snowman” (ha). All in all, this is a bad movie. I still might see it though, is that weird? I love Scandanoir, even when it’s bad Scandanoir.
Photos courtesy of ‘The Snowman’ and Getty.
Oh no! I was really looking forward to this too. Don’t get me wrong, I still intend to see it tomorrow after my massage appointment…I’ll just have to have some cocktails beforehand lol
You and me both
I’m bummed by the reviews but still want to see it for myself!
He makes terrible choices (or is just really susceptible to a big paycheck).
we were talking about this the other day. He keeps trying to find another franchise after x-men that will work, and it’s not happening eg- Ass Creed, Harry Hole. He needs to make much better choices IMHO. Also the Snowman is an unholy poorly edited mess of a film. And poor Val Kilmer, that’s all I’m going to say on the subject
yeah, I just read (on Slate, maybe?) about how they dubbed his lines because of his ongoing health issues. why not just re-cast, they asked…and not recasting goes along with the rest of the sh*t-show that this movie is.
but I didn’t even really need to read the review. when I saw the trailer, the bf and I were like (to paraphrase David Spade on SNL) “this movie was good the FIRST time I saw it, when it was called Silence of the Lambs.”
a brilliant serial killer “playing with” and taunting the detectives looking for him…able to always be one step ahead…until he’s not. how many movies with this general premise have been made?…
That’s what this movie is about?
I had no idea from trailer, saw it maybe 3 times and i didn’t catch dialogue (usually working with tv on so sound is low) just saw the freakish snowman.
But but… that’s not the plot of Silence of the Lambs at all?
It’s more the plot of Se7en than Silence of the Lambs, for sure.
When even the director tries to distance himself from a film (as this one has done), you know it’s going to be bad. I so wish that Fassbender would make better choices, because he really does have talent…but at this rate he’ll end up with nothing but a more flops on his hands.
Fassbender is a phenomenal indie and character actor but not a blockbuster lead. He’s great in supporting roles and as blockbuster villains (see Magneto) but someone was trying to do a Brad Pitt 1990s thing with him. That path doesn’t exist anymore. He will win an Oscar one day, I have no doubt but his agents need to steer him to his strengths.
Sounds like this mess is not at all his fault though. The director admits their location shoot was too short so they failed to shoot 10-15% of the script. WTF?!?!? And Scorsese was a producer! What kind of amateur hour were they playing at?
Excellent summary of Fassbender’s strengths and weaknesses. I wonder if he, too, will seek a great TV role. Just saw Mark Ruffalo is doing another TV project. He previously did the well received THE NORMAL HEART.
I totally agree with you. He’s a talented actor. Just had some unlucky breaks lately. But I’ll probably see it. I love the books. And at least I’ll get some popcorn and twizzlers out of the deal if it sucks.
agree. he is very talented and his early roles really showcase this, especially hunger. he was phenomenal. he just makes some bad choices in the last few years maybe for money? he’s gonna be fine though. hollywood is very forgiving of men as they age and fail to deliver at box office. they get 2nd and 3rd chances etc. women don’t so i wont feel too bad for him. seems happy enough anyway. probably better for him in the long run.
I actually really liked the book so I’m kind of wondering if I might see this anyway?? although I really can’t get over what a dumb name HARRY HOLE is
It’s a scandi name.
It’s pronounced Who-la
I can’t stop cracking up at your comment. Why would anyone name a character that….
I’ve read plenty of gleefully bad reviews of this today and apparently it’s a joke by the author in the book series – the surname Hole pronounced sort of Ho-la is pretty common in Norway, but the joke is that Americans/Australians think it’s bizarre.
Weird they didn’t change it.
Or just, you know, instructed the actors to pronounce the name in the scandinavian fashion. Hoh-leh. But no, that would be sensible. Just like the the Thor movies and “Ass-guard”. Why?!
I really liked the book too. I’m reading another of Nesbo’s right now.
I really liked the book so I was looking forward to it. I am free this weekend so I was going to see this or Blade Runner for the second time. Latter is more likely at this point.
Am I the only one who noticed that yesterday’s post about Fassy’s fake wedding was taken down? Was the site threatened with legal action?
On CB, or another site?
“Fake wedding?” Their people confirmed to two sources, People mag and some other pub, that Fassbender and Alicia got married Sunday. How is that fake?
Still on BG
Please explain to me why do you think they are a PR couple? This relationship is obviously not causing a career boost for them. What is even the point?
Fassy’s stans are even more dellusional than Prince Harry’s. Never the ones to let silly things like facts to get in the way of their narrative.
If he had fans all of his movies wouldn’t bomb.
Same thing happened with Colin Farrell, more suited to indie or supporting in a strong cast but the powers that be tried to make him a star. Those big leading men stars just don’t exist in Hollywood any more. It is rare to open a movie with a “name” anymore. I was looking forward to this as I loved the book, ah well.
saw the trailer and spit out my drink from laughing. so dumb.
Yeah I thought it had to be a joke or satire but I guess there is a book?
There is, and there’s endless stories about why this is such a disaster, but c’mon. Hand to heart, that trailer for it could be an SNL parody from an episode with Fassbender as a guest.
Exactly! It actually reminded me of an episode of The Office where Dwight and Jim get into a snowball fight and Dwight keeps getting Jim with snowballs when he least expects it. At the end, Jim and Pam leave and the parking lot is full of snowmen and Jim thinks Dwight has to be in one so he starts knocking their heads off and stabbing them and hitting them all while Dwight’s on the roof smiling and watching. Loved that one.
It really looks “so dumb it’s funny” though… might be worth a hate-watch!
I’m just surprised anything this weekend got a worse critical score than Geostorm which kinda looks like it’ll have Sharknado quality. Perhaps it’s just higher expectations not being met?
Michael Fassbender needs a new agent new management and a new publicist. This is now becoming BS for him at this point. I would live to see Michael Fassbender on a television mini series in HBO, Shotime, Starz or whatever cable channel that puts out good content. Michael Fassbender is not a Blockbuster actor, and that’s why I fell in love with him for, besides the fact that he is gorgeous. Now I am disappointed by the movie choices he has made. Michael Fassbender, get new management to steer your career to the right direction.
I had plans to see this Sunday with some friends (who are XMen fans) because after great recommendations here on CB for the Harry Hole books, I’m now obsessed with them. But after the reviews? Yeah, waiting until it comes to Redbox. I’m truly disappointed.
It’s bad but not unwatchable.
I’ve seen worse.
If you like Fassbender then go.
I think the zero promo has more to do with Swinestein and him being part of a PR couple.
Not sure what Weinstein has to do with Snowman. It didn’t get promoed because they knew it wasn’t going to do well, cutting losses and all that.
And PR couple? That just got married after 3 years together? Uh huh.
I need a break from this version of Fassbender – the big movie version. He needs to mix it up, do independents, cable, produce things. Or sit out a few years, do other things entirely.
Reviews don’t really influence me. I’ll see mindless crap sometimes because that’s the mood i am in (i saw the last two Transformers movies for crying out loud but i was dragged by my sister who loves them).
Other times i want deep thought provoking art. It just depends.
My problem with the Snowman is i cannot tell just what crap it is.
Sorry if this is spoilerish.
I’ve only seen a few trailers. What is up with that little freakish snowman?
Do I need to be in an Elm Street/Chucky mood?
Or
Is a What Lies Beneath mood good enough and i won’t feel bamboozled?
Nevermind, that was actually a decent movie.
Hmmm, how about The Ring or Grudge? Weird and not great but i did not feel like I was cheated my money.
That snowman is offputting and the CGI looks cheap. Feels like i will hold off on Snowman to reach cable.
It’s “CSI Oslo”, season 15. The characters are way dumber than in Miami, the light is grey instead of orange, and there are freaky snowmen instead of palm trees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh have mercy! LOL!
Maybe I’ll watch it for laughs. Think of it as a comedy and not a serious thriller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, he needs to go back to indies or just pick better projects. He’s a phenomenal actor, so It’s a bit disappointing that he’s wasting his talent. But he’s still a white dude so I doubt that this is the end of his career.
Those Indies and smaller movies aren’t working for him either. TRESSPASS AGAINST US, LIGHT BETWEEN THE OCEANS, SONG TO SONG…
I don’t think he has much range. He is always playing someone intense or creepy or some combination. That is fine. Work your strengths. He is totally miscast as Harry in The Snowman. For all his faults, Harry is awkward, witty, sympathetic and self-aware of his problems and demons. None of that is on display here.
Song to Song has many fans, for me and many important critics it is a masterpiece. But if one only follows rotten tomatoes, yeah… Light Between Oceans is not an indie.
Well, @fromMoscow, the vast majority of the critics did not like it and his fans could not bothered to so see the movie. I am sure he is happy a few people enjoyed it.
This is just like people going after critics for the Snowman. Delusional. The director crapped on his own movie and the main star can’t be bothered to promote much. When your movie is verging on single digits on RT there has been a full out calamity from script, acting and directing.
Fassbender and Gleeson are fantastic in Tresspass against us. And he’s also very good in The Light Between Oceans.
Similar to Jude law, Fassbender is a really talented actor but can’t seem to connect with the public as a leading man and he picks crap scripts.
I also think he is burnt out and is trying to find something that excites him outside of making movies.
The book was very good. I’ll be seeing the movie, if not for Fassbender to see how it was translated on screen. I’m not swayed by other reviews. One man’s trash………..
I don’t really see a downward trend. Even in 2011, when he had a glut of good films released, he was also in the terrible Jonah Hex. 12 Years a Slave and The Counselor were released in the same year. He works a lot, so it’s not surprising there are oddballs and flops in the mix with successful movies.
His next movie is another X-Men one, and he might want to go with something safe, but who knows. Maybe he’ll want to make some oddball indie. Either way, he’s never been a true leading man, and as a talented actor I think will get lots of opportunities to continue to do good work.
He’s still a thing, just a low budget thing. If they’re still giving Gerard Butler a $100 million budget, then I’d say Fassbender’s safe.
He’ll just do another Steve McQueen: actors who fail to bring in box office and/or critical winners, always go back to their winning director combos.
Hollywood is – by design – made for the uphype of MOR white male fetches, so he doesn’t have to worry.
He’s a decent actor but I just don’t care.
Loved the harry hole books and I don’t trust reviews. The average movie audience are assholes. Like the new blade runner is fricking phenomenal and it’s a bomb. I love that type of story so I bet I’ll like it
But that being said fassbender needs a new agent
Exactly. And thank you for your comment.
I have no idea how movie reviews are generated like those percentages on rotten tomatoes. To me it seems questionable as people have different tastes. And if you generate an average from the opinions of lots of people with different tastes then the resulting number doesn’t tell anything except some average-ed opinion.
Many artsy movies aren’t mainstream taste either and they didn’t make huge profits. But they covered their costs and are important for movie culture. But nevertheless they get rotten review because…. ? Too artsy?
So in matters of personal taste just believe in your own taste because that is the one most important for you. Trivial but true.
Shame if it is that bad. Snowman is a great book, possibly one of the best Nesbo wrote in Harry Hole series. Honestly, I think Fassy was a totally bad choice for Hole part; physically has literary nothing in common. I also think that production should be Scandinavian – a great deal of the atmosphere in the novels was dark, cold, gloomy and totally “Oslo” Nesbo should leave it to Scandinavian filmmakers and not sell it to Hollywood.
This! This! I learned from this forum about Snowman the movie. As an American produced movie. I must say I am a huge Jo Nesboe fan. But huge. The movie adaptation after his Hodejergene book (Headhunters in en.) is still my favorite non- English movie. But that was a coproduction I think – actors spoke in Norwegian bokmaal and Danish. I will see the Snowman in English. But I don’t trust Hollywood adaptations. Have not seen Stig Larsson’s movie in English. I like these book adaptations in the original language.
He will be fine, he will be given a thousand chances. He just should focus on doing indies.
He started it out in critically acclaimed under-the-radar indie projects (like Shame, DAMN that was good). I bet he misses those days, maybe he just never wanted to be a big budget star.
I really liked him in the British indie movie Fish Tank, written and directed by Andrea Arnold.
The Snowman doesn’t even have a big budget. 30M or something.
God his stans are just so annoying. They are everywhere trying to make people believe he is in a PR relationship. It doesn’t make any sense, worst than the Prince Harry stans for sure.
Eh Fassbender is a white cis male, he’ll be fine. He’ll get another vehicle.
He is an ok actor nothing special and his looks are deteriorating fast.
I intend to see it, if only because the critics are having WAAAY too much fun with their own cleverness. I sense a feeding frenzy/Lord of the Flies situation. I always find Fassbender worth watching.
It’s a shame, I loved the book and I really wanted to see the movie, esp. since it has Rebecca Ferguson too. Fassbender needs to fire his agent and publicist – I don’t know who manages his career now but his choices this past two years have been terrible. He’s not a leading man type, he should try supporting roles in ambitious movies, like he used to do.
8-10 mio on the opening isn’t bad for a 35 mio movie. Wait. Give hime some time.
The promotion isn’t up to the actor but up to distributors and production companies and so on. So don’t blame the actors for not promoting a movie – it is not their choice.
Thrillers and gritty stuff doesn’t have it easy with critics in general. Wait.
