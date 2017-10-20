Michael Fassbender will have another bomb on his hands with ‘The Snowman’

Gee, I wish we had some new photos of Michael Fassbender on the promotional tour for The Snowman, but he barely did anything to promote this movie. To be fair, I think the big American premiere was canceled in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. On the other side, Fassbender has barely any hustle these days when it comes to promoting any of his movies, especially ones which are going to bomb. And The Snowman is definitely going to bomb, isn’t it? It opened today and no one expects it to do much at the box office. Analysts are expecting it to open with between $8-12 million this weekend. It probably won’t even be the biggest bomb: that honor goes to Gerard Butler’s bloated Geostorm, which cost $100 million to make. Whoops.

Still, have you gotten the feeling that Fassbender is no longer a “thing”? He was once a critical darling, turning in a series of acclaimed performances in deep, dramatic films. But his last several films have all been critically panned box office failures. Is it Fassbender? Is it Fassbender choosing bad projects to act in and produce? Or is it someone else’s fault? I don’t know. But I am enjoying how many critics used the word “abominable” in their review headlines. WE GET IT. THE SNOWMAN IS ABOMINABLE.

Rotten Tomatoes has it at 12% with the “All Critics” rating. Vox calls it “a magnificently, transcendently awful movie” and suggests it’s a good contender for the worst film of 2017. Vanity Fair compiled some of the worst reviews here, in “Critics Bulldoze The Snowman” (ha). All in all, this is a bad movie. I still might see it though, is that weird? I love Scandanoir, even when it’s bad Scandanoir.

Embed from Getty Images