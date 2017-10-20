Michael Fassbender will have another bomb on his hands with ‘The Snowman’

Gee, I wish we had some new photos of Michael Fassbender on the promotional tour for The Snowman, but he barely did anything to promote this movie. To be fair, I think the big American premiere was canceled in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. On the other side, Fassbender has barely any hustle these days when it comes to promoting any of his movies, especially ones which are going to bomb. And The Snowman is definitely going to bomb, isn’t it? It opened today and no one expects it to do much at the box office. Analysts are expecting it to open with between $8-12 million this weekend. It probably won’t even be the biggest bomb: that honor goes to Gerard Butler’s bloated Geostorm, which cost $100 million to make. Whoops.

Still, have you gotten the feeling that Fassbender is no longer a “thing”? He was once a critical darling, turning in a series of acclaimed performances in deep, dramatic films. But his last several films have all been critically panned box office failures. Is it Fassbender? Is it Fassbender choosing bad projects to act in and produce? Or is it someone else’s fault? I don’t know. But I am enjoying how many critics used the word “abominable” in their review headlines. WE GET IT. THE SNOWMAN IS ABOMINABLE.

Rotten Tomatoes has it at 12% with the “All Critics” rating. Vox calls it “a magnificently, transcendently awful movie” and suggests it’s a good contender for the worst film of 2017. Vanity Fair compiled some of the worst reviews here, in “Critics Bulldoze The Snowman” (ha). All in all, this is a bad movie. I still might see it though, is that weird? I love Scandanoir, even when it’s bad Scandanoir.

67 Responses to “Michael Fassbender will have another bomb on his hands with ‘The Snowman’”

  1. DesertReal says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Oh no! I was really looking forward to this too. Don’t get me wrong, I still intend to see it tomorrow after my massage appointment…I’ll just have to have some cocktails beforehand lol

  2. Bridget says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    He makes terrible choices (or is just really susceptible to a big paycheck).

  3. Arlene says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    we were talking about this the other day. He keeps trying to find another franchise after x-men that will work, and it’s not happening eg- Ass Creed, Harry Hole. He needs to make much better choices IMHO. Also the Snowman is an unholy poorly edited mess of a film. And poor Val Kilmer, that’s all I’m going to say on the subject :(

  4. Mia4s says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Fassbender is a phenomenal indie and character actor but not a blockbuster lead. He’s great in supporting roles and as blockbuster villains (see Magneto) but someone was trying to do a Brad Pitt 1990s thing with him. That path doesn’t exist anymore. He will win an Oscar one day, I have no doubt but his agents need to steer him to his strengths.

    Sounds like this mess is not at all his fault though. The director admits their location shoot was too short so they failed to shoot 10-15% of the script. WTF?!?!? And Scorsese was a producer! What kind of amateur hour were they playing at?

    • third ginger says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

      Excellent summary of Fassbender’s strengths and weaknesses. I wonder if he, too, will seek a great TV role. Just saw Mark Ruffalo is doing another TV project. He previously did the well received THE NORMAL HEART.

    • dumbledork says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:36 am

      I totally agree with you. He’s a talented actor. Just had some unlucky breaks lately. But I’ll probably see it. I love the books. And at least I’ll get some popcorn and twizzlers out of the deal if it sucks.

    • courtney says:
      October 20, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      agree. he is very talented and his early roles really showcase this, especially hunger. he was phenomenal. he just makes some bad choices in the last few years maybe for money? he’s gonna be fine though. hollywood is very forgiving of men as they age and fail to deliver at box office. they get 2nd and 3rd chances etc. women don’t so i wont feel too bad for him. seems happy enough anyway. probably better for him in the long run.

  5. Vex says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I actually really liked the book so I’m kind of wondering if I might see this anyway?? although I really can’t get over what a dumb name HARRY HOLE is

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I really liked the book so I was looking forward to it. I am free this weekend so I was going to see this or Blade Runner for the second time. Latter is more likely at this point.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Am I the only one who noticed that yesterday’s post about Fassy’s fake wedding was taken down? Was the site threatened with legal action?

  8. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Same thing happened with Colin Farrell, more suited to indie or supporting in a strong cast but the powers that be tried to make him a star. Those big leading men stars just don’t exist in Hollywood any more. It is rare to open a movie with a “name” anymore. I was looking forward to this as I loved the book, ah well.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 10:54 am

    saw the trailer and spit out my drink from laughing. so dumb.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’m just surprised anything this weekend got a worse critical score than Geostorm which kinda looks like it’ll have Sharknado quality. Perhaps it’s just higher expectations not being met?

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Michael Fassbender needs a new agent new management and a new publicist. This is now becoming BS for him at this point. I would live to see Michael Fassbender on a television mini series in HBO, Shotime, Starz or whatever cable channel that puts out good content. Michael Fassbender is not a Blockbuster actor, and that’s why I fell in love with him for, besides the fact that he is gorgeous. Now I am disappointed by the movie choices he has made. Michael Fassbender, get new management to steer your career to the right direction.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I had plans to see this Sunday with some friends (who are XMen fans) because after great recommendations here on CB for the Harry Hole books, I’m now obsessed with them. But after the reviews? Yeah, waiting until it comes to Redbox. I’m truly disappointed.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:00 am

    It’s bad but not unwatchable.
    I’ve seen worse.
    If you like Fassbender then go.
    I think the zero promo has more to do with Swinestein and him being part of a PR couple.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I need a break from this version of Fassbender – the big movie version. He needs to mix it up, do independents, cable, produce things. Or sit out a few years, do other things entirely.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Reviews don’t really influence me. I’ll see mindless crap sometimes because that’s the mood i am in (i saw the last two Transformers movies for crying out loud but i was dragged by my sister who loves them).
    Other times i want deep thought provoking art. It just depends.

    My problem with the Snowman is i cannot tell just what crap it is.
    Sorry if this is spoilerish.
    I’ve only seen a few trailers. What is up with that little freakish snowman?
    Do I need to be in an Elm Street/Chucky mood?
    Or
    Is a What Lies Beneath mood good enough and i won’t feel bamboozled?
    Nevermind, that was actually a decent movie.
    Hmmm, how about The Ring or Grudge? Weird and not great but i did not feel like I was cheated my money.

    That snowman is offputting and the CGI looks cheap. Feels like i will hold off on Snowman to reach cable.

  16. FishBeard says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Yep, he needs to go back to indies or just pick better projects. He’s a phenomenal actor, so It’s a bit disappointing that he’s wasting his talent. But he’s still a white dude so I doubt that this is the end of his career.

    Reply
      October 20, 2017 at 11:55 am

      Those Indies and smaller movies aren’t working for him either. TRESSPASS AGAINST US, LIGHT BETWEEN THE OCEANS, SONG TO SONG…

      I don’t think he has much range. He is always playing someone intense or creepy or some combination. That is fine. Work your strengths. He is totally miscast as Harry in The Snowman. For all his faults, Harry is awkward, witty, sympathetic and self-aware of his problems and demons. None of that is on display here.

      • Svetlana from Moscow says:
        October 20, 2017 at 12:21 pm

        Song to Song has many fans, for me and many important critics it is a masterpiece. But if one only follows rotten tomatoes, yeah… Light Between Oceans is not an indie.

      • Willow says:
        October 20, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        Well, @fromMoscow, the vast majority of the critics did not like it and his fans could not bothered to so see the movie. I am sure he is happy a few people enjoyed it.

        This is just like people going after critics for the Snowman. Delusional. The director crapped on his own movie and the main star can’t be bothered to promote much. When your movie is verging on single digits on RT there has been a full out calamity from script, acting and directing.

      • Dane says:
        October 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

        Fassbender and Gleeson are fantastic in Tresspass against us. And he’s also very good in The Light Between Oceans.

  17. Sage says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Similar to Jude law, Fassbender is a really talented actor but can’t seem to connect with the public as a leading man and he picks crap scripts.

    I also think he is burnt out and is trying to find something that excites him outside of making movies.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:28 am

    The book was very good. I’ll be seeing the movie, if not for Fassbender to see how it was translated on screen. I’m not swayed by other reviews. One man’s trash………..

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I don’t really see a downward trend. Even in 2011, when he had a glut of good films released, he was also in the terrible Jonah Hex. 12 Years a Slave and The Counselor were released in the same year. He works a lot, so it’s not surprising there are oddballs and flops in the mix with successful movies.

    His next movie is another X-Men one, and he might want to go with something safe, but who knows. Maybe he’ll want to make some oddball indie. Either way, he’s never been a true leading man, and as a talented actor I think will get lots of opportunities to continue to do good work.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:52 am

    He’s still a thing, just a low budget thing. If they’re still giving Gerard Butler a $100 million budget, then I’d say Fassbender’s safe.

    He’ll just do another Steve McQueen: actors who fail to bring in box office and/or critical winners, always go back to their winning director combos.

    Hollywood is – by design – made for the uphype of MOR white male fetches, so he doesn’t have to worry.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 11:52 am

    He’s a decent actor but I just don’t care.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Loved the harry hole books and I don’t trust reviews. The average movie audience are assholes. Like the new blade runner is fricking phenomenal and it’s a bomb. I love that type of story so I bet I’ll like it

    But that being said fassbender needs a new agent

    Reply
      October 20, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      Exactly. And thank you for your comment.

      I have no idea how movie reviews are generated like those percentages on rotten tomatoes. To me it seems questionable as people have different tastes. And if you generate an average from the opinions of lots of people with different tastes then the resulting number doesn’t tell anything except some average-ed opinion.

      Many artsy movies aren’t mainstream taste either and they didn’t make huge profits. But they covered their costs and are important for movie culture. But nevertheless they get rotten review because…. ? Too artsy?

      So in matters of personal taste just believe in your own taste because that is the one most important for you. Trivial but true.

  23. alona says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Shame if it is that bad. Snowman is a great book, possibly one of the best Nesbo wrote in Harry Hole series. Honestly, I think Fassy was a totally bad choice for Hole part; physically has literary nothing in common. I also think that production should be Scandinavian – a great deal of the atmosphere in the novels was dark, cold, gloomy and totally “Oslo” Nesbo should leave it to Scandinavian filmmakers and not sell it to Hollywood.

    Reply
      October 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      This! This! I learned from this forum about Snowman the movie. As an American produced movie. I must say I am a huge Jo Nesboe fan. But huge. The movie adaptation after his Hodejergene book (Headhunters in en.) is still my favorite non- English movie. But that was a coproduction I think – actors spoke in Norwegian bokmaal and Danish. I will see the Snowman in English. But I don’t trust Hollywood adaptations. Have not seen Stig Larsson’s movie in English. I like these book adaptations in the original language.

      Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    He will be fine, he will be given a thousand chances. He just should focus on doing indies.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    He started it out in critically acclaimed under-the-radar indie projects (like Shame, DAMN that was good). I bet he misses those days, maybe he just never wanted to be a big budget star.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    God his stans are just so annoying. They are everywhere trying to make people believe he is in a PR relationship. It doesn’t make any sense, worst than the Prince Harry stans for sure.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Eh Fassbender is a white cis male, he’ll be fine. He’ll get another vehicle.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    He is an ok actor nothing special and his looks are deteriorating fast.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I intend to see it, if only because the critics are having WAAAY too much fun with their own cleverness. I sense a feeding frenzy/Lord of the Flies situation. I always find Fassbender worth watching.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    It’s a shame, I loved the book and I really wanted to see the movie, esp. since it has Rebecca Ferguson too. Fassbender needs to fire his agent and publicist – I don’t know who manages his career now but his choices this past two years have been terrible. He’s not a leading man type, he should try supporting roles in ambitious movies, like he used to do.

    Reply
    October 20, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    8-10 mio on the opening isn’t bad for a 35 mio movie. Wait. Give hime some time.
    The promotion isn’t up to the actor but up to distributors and production companies and so on. So don’t blame the actors for not promoting a movie – it is not their choice.

    Thrillers and gritty stuff doesn’t have it easy with critics in general. Wait.

