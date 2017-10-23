Did Ewan McGregor leave his wife for his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Ewan McGregor has been married to Eve Mavrakis since 1995. They always seemed very happy together. They also seemed to have an open marriage. I always believed – as Tom Cruise might have believed – that Ewan fooled around with Nicole Kidman on Moulin Rouge. There were also rumors about Ewan and Michelle Williams during filming of Incendiary. Ewan rather openly had a fling with another costar, Melanie Laurent, after (and possibly during) filming of Beginners – there were photos of Melanie and Ewan together, looking more than “just friendly” well after the production was over. And now it seems like there’s photo evidence that Ewan has been screwing around with yet another woman: his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Photo evidence:

The Sun’s story was basically eyewitness testimony that Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were in fact “snogging” in full view of everyone in a busy diner in North West London. They “seemed relaxed in each other’s company” and “they were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.” I was prepared to offer what amounted to a shrug, because I truly believed (and still believe) that Mary Elizabeth is just another in a line of costar-hookups for Ewan. But maybe Mary Elizabeth is different. Maybe Ewan and Eve didn’t really have an open marriage this whole time? Whatever is going on, it seems like Ewan and Eve are no more:

After 22 years of marriage and four children together, actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis have called it quits. A family source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple has been separated since May — amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

Well, that sucks. Or does it? I don’t know – since I always believed that Ewan and Eve had an open marriage, I also believed that Eve had a sidepiece or two, and she was just way more discreet about it. It could be that Eve just put up with Ewan’s wandering eye for more than two decades and finally had enough. It could be that Ewan has actually left Eve for Mary Elizabeth. Who knows?

131 Responses to “Did Ewan McGregor leave his wife for his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead?”

  1. QueenB says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:30 am

    They both cheated on their partners. She also announced her seperation around the same time frame they supposedly starting “dating”. With her and her husband posting gushing statements on instagram how they’ll still always love each other and how its totally a friendly break up. Which are now deleted… And his wife talked about her love in June. Looks like both stepped out and then divorced their spouses.

    Also she looks like a younger model of his wife.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I was in the “thought they had an open marriage camp” too. If they DIDN’T?! Yikes Ewan. That’s 22 years of being openly unfaithful. Yuck.

    It’s interesting though that they jumped right out with the break up news. That’s new. I guess it is serious. He’s now happily with her awaiting his next side piece. 🙄

    Reply
  3. Birdie says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I also always thought they had an open marriage, so I am more shocked by the divorce announcement.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I thought they had an open marriage too so I can’t slam him for this.

    Reply
  5. Joss RED says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:35 am

    NOT YOU EWAN, PLEASE!!! I thought you were not like this…

    Reply
  6. Ohwhathe- says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I used to love Ewan McGregor so much, he was my forever man up until I saw him on twitter and he didn’t know the difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. I gave up there and then.

    Reply
  7. AbbyRose says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I hope that Eve has had a string of buff 25 year ol male models traipsing through her bedroom for the last 22 years, but I’m betting that raising 4 kids while her husband is off making movies, riding motorcycles around the world, and banging costars, she doesn’t have much time to enjoy her “open marriage.”

    Reply
  8. boredblond says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:40 am

    ‘actor leaves wife who was there when he was nobody for younger model’..gee..what a shock..

    Reply
  9. Anatha A says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I heard that about an open marriage before as well. But how do we know? We only saw him with other women, never her with other people. With how this played I come to think that maybe he is the regular cheater and his wife finally had enough.

    Reply
    • Ohwhathe- says:
      October 23, 2017 at 8:03 am

      I suppose the focus would be on him though, if you know what I mean. He is far, far more likely to be photographed with someone else than she is.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      October 23, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      We’ve only seen him with other women because he’s a notable public face and people snapped pictures. Most people don’t know who Eve is, so there wouldn’t be the same photo evidence even if she was stepping out on her own. That’s like if I went out on a date with someone other than my husband – unless I ran into someone that I actually knew, most bystanders would have no clue that I wasn’t with my partner.

      Reply
  10. SM says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I know it may sound very conservative, but I am not sure I believe that the open marriage can last. It’s loke saying that I will go whereever my impilusles and urges take me for as long as they do and then we are back together calmly waiting for another passion. it sort of the opposite of thinking that monogomy is enough to make sure the marriage works. It’s not in itself but open marriage somehow feels like a loss of a very intimate connection between two people and extending out into the world. It helps to keep a relationshio when there are things shared abong just two people and intimacy is one of them

    Reply
    • SK says:
      October 23, 2017 at 8:01 am

      Yeah my parents – who were married in the early 70s – said that every couple they knew who were swingers or had open marriages ended up splitting up due to affairs, mistrust and jealousy. I’m sure there are some people out there who can make it work, but I imagine that most can’t long-term.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      October 23, 2017 at 9:11 am

      I think it really depends on the circumstances. I personally don’t see the point in marrying someone and then sleeping with other people. Why get married then? To me, marriage means “You and nobody else.” but that’s just me. I have a friend who’s recently decided, together with her boyfriend, that yes they want to spend their lives together but they started dating as teenagers and both feel like they missed out on some fun. So they are having an open relationship for now. It seems to be going okay. Who knows if it’ll last but so far, they are good. It’s the hurrah before settling down though so that’s not the same.

      Reply
      • Handwoven says:
        October 23, 2017 at 1:13 pm

        Really? You can’t imagine why anyone would, after many years of being with the same person, want to experience someone else? You can’t imagine why someone in a loving relationship would enjoy the thought of another person finding their spouse super hot? It’s hardly that shocking or surprising.

        Solid relationships tend to make it through just fine. Ones where one person had some doubts about it… those tend to fall apart when an open relationship is tried. And obviously, people who cajole or force their spouse into an “open” relationship are scum who just wanted an excuse to cheat, so it’s not hugely surprising those relationships weren’t bound to last.

    • Veronica says:
      October 23, 2017 at 9:28 am

      I’ve known a few people who made it work, but it requires constant communication, lots of care and attention to safety, and a firm understanding of boundaries. The problem is that lot of people going into it thinking it’s an easier form of marriage where you get to do whatever you want with whoever you want to avoid monotony, but it’s not. It’s a lot more stressful and requires a much stronger sense of consistent intimacy with your primary partner.

      Reply
      • Sandy says:
        October 23, 2017 at 10:34 am

        That’s been my impression of open-marriages as well, that they are a lot of hard work and because most people aren’t perfect, they can go wrong in a lot of ways. A lot of times it does seem like one partner “dominates” and the other “tolerates” the situation, if there isn’t outright manipulation and control going on. It also seems, from my limited experience, that open relationships often benefit the males in them more then the females in them. JMO

        I say if you can make it work, good for you. Seems like it is just adding unnecessary stress and work to a relationship to me, and it would be easier just to stay single and date casually.

      • ichsi says:
        October 23, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        @Sandy
        This is what I’ve seen in the open and polyamorous relationships in my circle of friends and acquaintances as well (there’s a surprisingly high number of them). I try to keep an open mind towards non-traditional lifestyles, but some sh*t that’s been going on there has just left me disillusioned. People are complicated, people are jealous, and adding more people to the mix just multiplies this. Never mind the power dynamics.

        As for Ewan, I can’t say I’m surprised, unfortunately.

      • Sandy says:
        October 23, 2017 at 4:21 pm

        @ICHSI yeah I have heard some things to about poly relationships that left me disillusioned as well. Especially from the female side of the equation, like being strong armed into allowing a third or more woman into their relationship, but not having the option to date another man, or getting to do the “wifely duties” for multiple men because it is expected. And that isn’t some holy rolly version of poly,either. F- that. I’m sure their are many loving, equal poly/ open relationships, but since there are more a-holes out there, you are playing with even more fire imo. I would never have the stomach for it

    • Bridget says:
      October 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      I know people (of both genders) who genuinely don’t believe in monogamy, but it’s so different from what normal social expectations are that no one treats them as though it’s a ‘thing’, or as though both partners have agency. Polyamory and ‘open’ relationships usually still have boundaries and ‘rules’, it’s not a free for all, but simply an acceptance that for some individuals, traditional monogamy doesn’t work. People are travelling down a slippery path here, implying that women would only enter into an open marriage because they’re pressured to do so. It’s fine if it’s not your thing, but just because you don’t understand it doesn’t mean that it can’t work for others.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      October 23, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      I just think, don’t bother to get or stay married. If you and your spouse have an open marriage the world still thinks you are married. So if one spouse is out with someone else they make their spouse look like a sucker. I’m the farthest thing from conservative but I think, just don’t bother with the vows then.
      LeoDiCaprio gets a lot of grief for his love life but I think, good for him. He’s single, he can do what he likes.

      Reply
    • BorderMollie says:
      October 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      My thought is it might work with very specific parameters and true equality as partners. Or, possibly, if the married couple is more like really good friends/allies in life rather than a couple-couple, you know? I think like 99% of relationships don’t work as open ones though.

      Edit, I just noticed how much Mary looks like his wife! Eeeek!

      Reply
  11. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I am guessing that the marriage was “open” on his part only. Between that and his working with Polanski and Allen he seems like scum.

    Hope Mary is not expecting faithfulness from him.

    Reply
  12. Purplehazeforever says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Lol did people really believe Ewan MacGregor had an open marriage? I think that’s the bs line he gave his costars so he could cheat at will for 22 years while his wife looked away. How open could it possibly be while she was getting pregnant & raising the kids back home? Open marriage, yeah right. He cheated on her for 22 years & his wife tolerated it.

    Reply
  13. MostlyMegan says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

    It’s the first time that there were photos of him snogging another person. There were years of rumours of him going off with other women, but never pics. I think that might have made the difference. Even open marriages have rules.

    Reply
  14. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:50 am

    This reminds me of something I read once… “An open marriage pours out through the opening.”

    Reply
  15. Washington says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:56 am

    On-topic, but also a general query relating to the past few weeks, CB readers:

    Where’s the assumption that they had an open marriage coming from? Blind items? “Friends of friends” with top secret information relayed to sites devoted to blind items? The same blind items we decided were generally poisonous a few weeks ago after the Weinstein case showed how wrong and destructive those blind items were?

    Genuinely no snark about this but I was just wondering why some blind items are relayed as fact when we’ve seen others proven to be fancy window-dressing for (usually the man’s or more powerful party’s) misbehaviour (eg. assault = career advancing arrangement; affair = happy open marriage agreement). I mean, it may be the case here, but I was wondering what the general view on blind items and the “information” they contain is now.

    Reply
  16. The New Classic says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I have NEVER liked Mary Elizabeth Winstead. And I don’t even have a reason. Literally, the first time I laid eyes on her my whole body… my whole being was just like “NOPE.” To this day, I don’t know what it is, but I still can’t STAND her and will not watch anything with her in it. I’ve never had that reaction to another person ever in my life. I would love to know what it is about her that gives me this reaction.

    Reply
  17. Div says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:58 am

    You can still cheat in an open marriage. I always figured that is what happened with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow and it’s probably what happened here considering she split with her husband just around the same time. I figured that he and his wife had officially split though before the photos since he and Mary Elizabeth were hardly being discreet.

    Reply
    • Galaxias says:
      October 23, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      This.

      My best friend was in an open relationship for several years, lived together, engaged, moved to a new city for her work. Very, very serious and he was totally in love with her.

      She was cheated with another man and got caught. She told him, “okay, yes, I lied about this man, but listen – he raped me.” He ended up forgiving her for lying and cheating, stood by her, supported her, defended her.

      Then she got caught with the other dude again, two months later. Turns out, she lied about the man raping her to, as she told my best friend, “save our relationship because I just can’t live without you.”

      He finally got a clue and dumped her. He is still polyamorous, but he’s much more cautious about lines of communication now – and his girlfriend screening process is much more rigorous, thank goodness.

      Reply
  18. Tiffany says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I wondered why this was the one that ended the marriage after almost 25 years together. Something must have gone down for Eve and Ewan to make an announcement.

    I think Mary Elizabeth and he might be expecting.

    Reply
  19. Tig says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Wasn’t she in Mercy Street-too lazy to check right now! Really enjoyed that show.
    Re EM-never heard/read the Moulin Rouge rumors, but they were both so gorgeous in that film.
    Totally agree- if one spouse is home raising 3/4 kids, that spouse’s “openness” window is pretty narrow, unless it’s nannies 24/7.

    Reply
  20. Moon Beam says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Mary Elizabeth just separated from her husband not too long ago. I do think there may be more to this story… hmmm.

    Reply
  21. amin says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I wonder if anyone got together from Fargo s1′s cast? Because after Jesse Plemons/Kirsten Dunst from s2 and now these two, perhaps the casting department involved with Fargo should embark on a matchmaking venture. They can obviously spot any potential chemistry a mile away.

    Reply
  22. Christine says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:17 am

    He’s a cheater and has been one for decades. There’s something broken in him and it won’t be fixed by his latest mistress turned girlfriend

    Reply
  23. Electric Tuba says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I don’t know I’m just all spent and have no outrage left on the outrageeometer for some couple I don’t know and forgot about. He lost his hot years ago and things fall apart.

    Reply
  24. greenmonster says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I had a huge crush on him 10/15 years ago, but all of a sudden it stopped and he became ‘meh’ to me. Now you could attach him to my naked body and I would run until he drops. When I read about him and MEW this morning all I thought was ‘of course’.

    Reply
  25. magnoliarose says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I don’t look at celebrity marriages the same because some decide to have open relationships due to being apart for extended periods. But those couples are very careful and discreet. Ewan doesn’t seem to spend much time hiding it, so there is a possibility his lack of discretion contributed or maybe she fell out of love with him because she no longer wants to be in that type of relationship. Something tells me she doesn’t care anymore and she isn’t crying herself to sleep.

    Reply
  26. Merritt says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:49 am

    He has been cheated for years and people have given him a pass by calling it an open marriage. Eve doesn’t seem to have been seen with anyone but Ewan.

    Reply
    • DiligentDiva says:
      October 23, 2017 at 9:03 am

      THIS!
      It’s wasn’t an “open” marriage. It was a woman tolerating her husband’s affairs. I don’t get how people don’t see this.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      October 23, 2017 at 9:25 am

      “Eve doesn’t seem to have been seen with anyone but Ewan”

      Well, to be fair, how many people are following Eve in the same way people follow Ewan. There’s no way for us to know exactly what was going on in their marriage. Maybe it was an open marriage. Maybe she was okay with him straying but only certain cirumstances. Or maybe he was just a serial cheater who didn’t care.

      I don’t think a single person here can look at their (or any other celebrity) and know the inner workings of their relationships, family life, etc. Most of us have never met them – and definitely don’t know them on a personal level. It’s easy to make assumptions for gossip sake, but at the end of the day we only know what they’re allowing to get out.

      Reply
  27. Mannori says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Ewan had it open since forever. Wishpers and rumors about him and his wife for years. My guess? Ewan wouldn’t leave his wife, too comfortable: she let him fool around and at the same time she was a great excuse for him to not commit to any of his side pieces and have get rid of his affairs as soon as he got bored: “I can’t leave my wife for 22 year and my four kids” But he liked to present himself as the family man. He now says he’s been separated since May. Oh what a coincidence Winstead broke up with her partner in May too. So my mean guess is that lovely Mary Elizabeth called a pap and gave him exactly time and place and those casual candid pictures “leaked” somehow and forced him to make a choice. Actually after the pictures leaked he had no choice: whether to look like the cheater (which he’s not) and make HER look like the home wrecker, or just go full on clean with their relationship but being forced to publicly leave the wifey. Yes, I’m a very skeptical and sour bish, years and years of reading about Hollyweird turned me this way.

    Reply
  28. Jenna says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:58 am

    They had an open marriage. He is a dream. Not a predator. He used to come into my bar all the time for karaoke. Gerard Butler too. Ewan was friendly and wonderful. Gerard too. But Gerard would fixate on women, wooing them with flowers and long walks. He didn’t drink at all. Recovered alcoholic. He was engaged once and was scared off commitment because of it apparently. According to one of my coworkers he was obsessed with. Lol. Ewan just wanted to drink Guinness and sing:) he melted many a heart. I recall hearing something about an open marriage. But after 22 years of an open marriage, really, its about time to move on. They married very young, had children very young, and stayed married through several affairs.

    Can’t slam a single man for dating his smoking hot costar…..

    Reply
  29. DiligentDiva says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Tale as old as time….. an actor in his 40s leaving his near same age wife for a younger woman. I mean given they had one side “open” marriage who’s shocked. It’s been rumored for years that she was just putting up with his infidelity under the guise of being “open” when she couldn’t have anything on the side.
    She’s French, this isn’t shocking. Many French women seem to have this idea that their “progressive” for allowing their husbands to openly cheat on them.

    Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:31 am

    *siiiiiiiiigh* I had such a crush on him when I was younger. I hope the divorce is at least amicable to the extent that she’s well cared for given how many of years of her life she dedicated to child raising.

    Reply
  31. Des says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:40 am

    This makes me sad. I saw the documentary where he bikes through Africa and he mentioned multiple times that the hardest thing was being away from his wife and then she surprised him with a visit and he was SO happy. I know he’s an actor but it seemed really genuine. I thought they were gonna make it.

    Reply
  32. Ollie says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:48 am

    If i remember well his daughters are now College age. Sadly so many couples divorce as soon as the kids move out.

    22 years wow. How time flies.
    I can’t remember how old the kids are but he was something between 22-24 or so when he became a first time dad. His wife is older. She was 30 or end 20. They married after a few weeks and first baby after a year or so. That must have been tough

    Reply
  33. poop says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:03 am

    They’ve been separated since May so who cares.

    Reply
  34. Ytbtet says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Sometimes I think reading such stories really has a negative affect on me. I think aging and being older comes off as horrible when you constantly read these stories

    Reply
  35. MostlyMegan says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    He looks like a thug with that ‘haircut’ – in a bad way. He has jumped the shark for me. Cheating is so unattractive. Ugh

    Reply
  36. Bijou says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Her? Really?

    Reply
  37. Dee says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I thought it came out a year or so ago when he was seen with canoodling with Melanie Laurent that he was in fact a cheater and not in an open marriage? He’s known as a major major sleaze overseas. He actually shot a video for a British band that I know and they said he was so chill and fun but he was def a ladies man.

    Reply
  38. DiamondGirl says:
    October 23, 2017 at 11:00 am

    All I know is that I hated that third season of Fargo.

    Reply
  39. holly hobby says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Well that’s disappointing Obi Wan Kenobe.

    Reply
  40. ash says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    so yal know i got a PhD in Lurkology —– I just went on her IG page and she had a movie coming out and Mcgregor commented something to the effect of I cant wait to meet the writer/producer which is Mary Eliz’s friend as well. I liked the comment like the petty BIHHH that I am. It looked all very coupley if that makes sense.

    Now i lurked on the ex hubby’s page and he posted something about being heartbroken sometimes this was back in June and he turned the comments off on a post about her.

    Yea she definitely left him high and dry (her ex hubby)

    Reply
  41. ash says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Also commentators on Instagram are going on his page and posting stuff like “how does it feel to have your wife be cuckold by obi won” OMG guys….this man is going thru it.

    He’s liking their comments and replying Hi there

    Reply
  42. Shirurusu says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I’ve never found him attractive or seen him be good in anything either. Trainspotting was too awful a subject for me to get through and Moulin Rouge was dreadful, Star Wars was tripe, and then some weird movie where he was mostly naked that I didn’t like. I get grumpy just reading about him!

    Feel sorry for his wife if he was an *ss

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      I adore Moulin Rouge. I saw it three times. The first time I watched it, the first 20 minutes I’m thinking, “What the hell? It’s awful.” Then it started coming together for me the rest of it, and I fell in love with the movie. Brilliant. After that, I watched it two other times, and I loved it from beginning to end each time.

      Reply
  43. Grinling Gibbons says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Well this makes sense! We recently moved to a pretty little village outside Cambridge and when the “big country house” down the street went up for sale, rumors were that Ewan (solo) was interested in buying. Sadly someone else ended up getting the property but now we know why he was shopping for a bachelor pad!

    Reply
  44. millie says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    If you want an open marriage why get married in the first place?

    Reply
  45. Mary says:
    October 23, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Ewan and Eve have been living in California. California is a community property state, this would mean she gets half of everything. Either true love with ME or a baby would probably do it.

    Reply

