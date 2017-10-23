Did Ewan McGregor leave his wife for his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Ewan McGregor has been married to Eve Mavrakis since 1995. They always seemed very happy together. They also seemed to have an open marriage. I always believed – as Tom Cruise might have believed – that Ewan fooled around with Nicole Kidman on Moulin Rouge. There were also rumors about Ewan and Michelle Williams during filming of Incendiary. Ewan rather openly had a fling with another costar, Melanie Laurent, after (and possibly during) filming of Beginners – there were photos of Melanie and Ewan together, looking more than “just friendly” well after the production was over. And now it seems like there’s photo evidence that Ewan has been screwing around with yet another woman: his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Photo evidence:
Diners shocked as married Ewan McGregor snogs US actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead in public https://t.co/bBQzws8RnJ pic.twitter.com/zvV4xlXWB7
— The Sun (@TheSun) October 22, 2017
The Sun’s story was basically eyewitness testimony that Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were in fact “snogging” in full view of everyone in a busy diner in North West London. They “seemed relaxed in each other’s company” and “they were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.” I was prepared to offer what amounted to a shrug, because I truly believed (and still believe) that Mary Elizabeth is just another in a line of costar-hookups for Ewan. But maybe Mary Elizabeth is different. Maybe Ewan and Eve didn’t really have an open marriage this whole time? Whatever is going on, it seems like Ewan and Eve are no more:
After 22 years of marriage and four children together, actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis have called it quits. A family source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple has been separated since May — amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.
Well, that sucks. Or does it? I don’t know – since I always believed that Ewan and Eve had an open marriage, I also believed that Eve had a sidepiece or two, and she was just way more discreet about it. It could be that Eve just put up with Ewan’s wandering eye for more than two decades and finally had enough. It could be that Ewan has actually left Eve for Mary Elizabeth. Who knows?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
They both cheated on their partners. She also announced her seperation around the same time frame they supposedly starting “dating”. With her and her husband posting gushing statements on instagram how they’ll still always love each other and how its totally a friendly break up. Which are now deleted… And his wife talked about her love in June. Looks like both stepped out and then divorced their spouses.
Also she looks like a younger model of his wife.
I was thinking the same thing! She looks just like his wife when she was younger. Coincidence? I love Ewan as an actor, but he doesn’t seem like the best partner (if they really didn’t have an open marriage).
Yes, they look really similar. He seemingly gone full midlife crisis cliche by stepping out with a woman who looks just like his wife but a couple of decades younger.
It’s sad that their marriage didn’t work out but stepping out with someone who looks so much like a younger version of your wife? Yikes.
I agree – she is definitely his ‘type’. I hope Mary Elizabeth likes sitting at home while Ewan is off shagging his latest co-star. He isn’t someone you give up a marriage of 7 years for, silly, silly girl.
Do we think they had an open marriage because he was never there and they both had other lovers? Maybe it was just a 20+year toxic marriage that they decided to end.
I was in the “thought they had an open marriage camp” too. If they DIDN’T?! Yikes Ewan. That’s 22 years of being openly unfaithful. Yuck.
It’s interesting though that they jumped right out with the break up news. That’s new. I guess it is serious. He’s now happily with her awaiting his next side piece. 🙄
I also always thought they had an open marriage, so I am more shocked by the divorce announcement.
Maybe one of them wants to marry someone else?
I don’t know but i do feel like there is no need to bitch about as they were always private people.
That’s what I’m thinking – maybe they were open for flings, but this became more serious? I don’t know, whatever it is, it’s sad for their family.
There might be a baby on the horizon…
That would be an interesting twist indeed. A baby is mostly a deal-breaker even for someone who looked the other way for decades.
Probably more like Ewan told various women he had an open marriage while the wife stayed at home raising the 4 kids and putting up with his bs.
Exactly what I was going to say.
Chris Martin and Gwenyth Paltrow, I’d believe had an open marriage. They both had equal access to other partners and offsite adventures. I’ve always thought open marriage in McGregor’s case was more “I’ll be faithful when I’m home and you’ll put up with it.” I hope I’m wrong — but the power dynamic in that marriage was bound to be tilted in his direction. Yuck.
It’s possible that they had an open marriage, but that at 22 years the relationship had just run its course. Sexual fidelity isn’t the only aspect of a relationship after all – even in an open relationship, they’re still blending their lives together and need to be compatible in so many different aspects of life.
I thought they had an open marriage too so I can’t slam him for this.
NOT YOU EWAN, PLEASE!!! I thought you were not like this…
Like this? I mean he also worked with Polanski AND Allen. So f*ck him.
PREACH!
There is a HUGE difference between being unfaithful and being a sexual predator. I mean, to the point where it does a disservice to claim that the two things are comparable.
That being said, I am fine with criticizing merely for working with two known predators. I just don’t think his lack of fidelity can be compared to their assaults.
exactly! fuck this phony asshole! he’s just as vile and slimy as the rest of them. cancelled. can’t work with a known child rapist and pretend to be a decent human being. nope.
Yeah, I threw him out after working with Allen. I really wanted to see The Impossible and probably would have caved for it . . . if he hadn’t also just recently worked with Polanski.
And, like mentioned lower down in the comments, this is also the dude who laughed about not reading Emma during the filming of the movie adaptation – but is now seeing fit to adapt and direct film versions of Philip Roth novels. It’s enough to induce a rage stroke for me.
I used to love Ewan McGregor so much, he was my forever man up until I saw him on twitter and he didn’t know the difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. I gave up there and then.
Deal-breaker.
Got to have standards!
Also, I’ll never forget when he was filming Emma, he said laughingly he hadn’t bothered to read the book. I mean why would you bother to read a comparatively short classic novel by a woman to find out your character’s motivations? Now he’s adapting Philip Roth novels. /eyeroll
I wonder who’ll get Sid, his white fluffy rescue dog.
A massive part of his job is to literally read things. He’s ruined everything. Everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like nails on a chalkboard.
@Ally… what about the people who don’t know about “pique?” Something “peaks” their interest. GAH!!
Mixing up “phase” and “faze” annoys me. I am forever imagining angry people phase-shifting their way through walls. But maybe it’s just a faze
and the worst of all: “should/could/would of” instead of “should/could/would have”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As for McGregor, I’ve never been able to see what the hell people see in him, his ego is gigantic and he isn’t that great of an actor. He is the worst at accents.
“Prolly”. I die a little inside every time I see it.
carrot’s, pea’s, house’s…..
THEY. DON’T. NEED. THE. POSSESSIVE. APOSTROPHE! THEY ARE JUST PLURALS!
and panini is already plural so double fault if you put panini’s!
Not grammar, but I can’t stand hearing even reputable journalists say “you can’t underestimate its importance” when they mean something is important. That is literally the opposite of what they think they are saying. Either “don’t underestimate its importance” or “you can’t overestimate its importance”. Or preferably just use another more straightforward phrase.
I hope that Eve has had a string of buff 25 year ol male models traipsing through her bedroom for the last 22 years, but I’m betting that raising 4 kids while her husband is off making movies, riding motorcycles around the world, and banging costars, she doesn’t have much time to enjoy her “open marriage.”
I tend to agree. I haven’t known too many people with open relationships but in each one there has been one partner not entirely on board and getting the short end of the stick, so to speak. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeahhhhh… this 100%!! He’s charming for sure but seems like a bit of a selfish knob-jockey to be honest.
I’ve met her several times, and him once.
Cheating on someone (as opposed to having an open marriage which both parties fully consent to) is disgusting, but I have no idea if that’s what was going on or if they had an agreement.
BUT god, was she ever miserable, condescending, and rude. Maybe being with him was such a slog that it made her act like that, maybe her being like that is just who she is. But I’ve rarely encountered such a fully miserable human being,
‘actor leaves wife who was there when he was nobody for younger model’..gee..what a shock..
I heard that about an open marriage before as well. But how do we know? We only saw him with other women, never her with other people. With how this played I come to think that maybe he is the regular cheater and his wife finally had enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose the focus would be on him though, if you know what I mean. He is far, far more likely to be photographed with someone else than she is.
We’ve only seen him with other women because he’s a notable public face and people snapped pictures. Most people don’t know who Eve is, so there wouldn’t be the same photo evidence even if she was stepping out on her own. That’s like if I went out on a date with someone other than my husband – unless I ran into someone that I actually knew, most bystanders would have no clue that I wasn’t with my partner.
I know it may sound very conservative, but I am not sure I believe that the open marriage can last. It’s loke saying that I will go whereever my impilusles and urges take me for as long as they do and then we are back together calmly waiting for another passion. it sort of the opposite of thinking that monogomy is enough to make sure the marriage works. It’s not in itself but open marriage somehow feels like a loss of a very intimate connection between two people and extending out into the world. It helps to keep a relationshio when there are things shared abong just two people and intimacy is one of them
Yeah my parents – who were married in the early 70s – said that every couple they knew who were swingers or had open marriages ended up splitting up due to affairs, mistrust and jealousy. I’m sure there are some people out there who can make it work, but I imagine that most can’t long-term.
I think it really depends on the circumstances. I personally don’t see the point in marrying someone and then sleeping with other people. Why get married then? To me, marriage means “You and nobody else.” but that’s just me. I have a friend who’s recently decided, together with her boyfriend, that yes they want to spend their lives together but they started dating as teenagers and both feel like they missed out on some fun. So they are having an open relationship for now. It seems to be going okay. Who knows if it’ll last but so far, they are good. It’s the hurrah before settling down though so that’s not the same.
Really? You can’t imagine why anyone would, after many years of being with the same person, want to experience someone else? You can’t imagine why someone in a loving relationship would enjoy the thought of another person finding their spouse super hot? It’s hardly that shocking or surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say if you can make it work, good for you. Seems like it is just adding unnecessary stress and work to a relationship to me, and it would be easier just to stay single and date casually.
@Sandy
This is what I’ve seen in the open and polyamorous relationships in my circle of friends and acquaintances as well (there’s a surprisingly high number of them). I try to keep an open mind towards non-traditional lifestyles, but some sh*t that’s been going on there has just left me disillusioned. People are complicated, people are jealous, and adding more people to the mix just multiplies this. Never mind the power dynamics.
As for Ewan, I can’t say I’m surprised, unfortunately.
@ICHSI yeah I have heard some things to about poly relationships that left me disillusioned as well. Especially from the female side of the equation, like being strong armed into allowing a third or more woman into their relationship, but not having the option to date another man, or getting to do the “wifely duties” for multiple men because it is expected. And that isn’t some holy rolly version of poly,either. F- that. I’m sure their are many loving, equal poly/ open relationships, but since there are more a-holes out there, you are playing with even more fire imo. I would never have the stomach for it
I know people (of both genders) who genuinely don’t believe in monogamy, but it’s so different from what normal social expectations are that no one treats them as though it’s a ‘thing’, or as though both partners have agency. Polyamory and ‘open’ relationships usually still have boundaries and ‘rules’, it’s not a free for all, but simply an acceptance that for some individuals, traditional monogamy doesn’t work. People are travelling down a slippery path here, implying that women would only enter into an open marriage because they’re pressured to do so. It’s fine if it’s not your thing, but just because you don’t understand it doesn’t mean that it can’t work for others.
I just think, don’t bother to get or stay married. If you and your spouse have an open marriage the world still thinks you are married. So if one spouse is out with someone else they make their spouse look like a sucker. I’m the farthest thing from conservative but I think, just don’t bother with the vows then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thought is it might work with very specific parameters and true equality as partners. Or, possibly, if the married couple is more like really good friends/allies in life rather than a couple-couple, you know? I think like 99% of relationships don’t work as open ones though.
Edit, I just noticed how much Mary looks like his wife! Eeeek!
I am guessing that the marriage was “open” on his part only. Between that and his working with Polanski and Allen he seems like scum.
Hope Mary is not expecting faithfulness from him.
Lol did people really believe Ewan MacGregor had an open marriage? I think that’s the bs line he gave his costars so he could cheat at will for 22 years while his wife looked away. How open could it possibly be while she was getting pregnant & raising the kids back home? Open marriage, yeah right. He cheated on her for 22 years & his wife tolerated it.
i have never believed in the open marriage thing either. I have no information whatsoever but my gut tells me this.
I guess she was “ok” with him cheating because she knew that he was going to, anyway. I bet she knew what he was like when they first got married, too. She loved him but now its enough. Maybe because the children are starting to ask about it.
Raising kids, yes. Getting pregnant? Not for the past 16 years. Their two younger daughters were adopted. But yes, she has been the one doing the child-rearing.
Lol…I should I have structured my sentence better. I just believe that the marriage was more open for Ewan than Eve because she was raising four kids at home. I think the pictures of him kissing someone else might have been her last straw. As long as she didn’t have to see it…it wasn’t real.
I always hate when there are kids involved, in this case four of them.
I never believed he had an open marriage. That’s what men typically say when it’s well-known they’re married but they want to cheat. I’ve known of MANY men who have claimed open marriage, when that was not the case at all.
To one guy I even asked if his wife knew they were in an open marriage. He got up and walked off.
It’s the first time that there were photos of him snogging another person. There were years of rumours of him going off with other women, but never pics. I think that might have made the difference. Even open marriages have rules.
Yeah how many open marriages include getting photographed with your french co star for everyone, including your own children to see?
I think the difference is those pictures only show the co star walking with Ewan, not kissing him. I know she was resting her head on his shoulder walking with him but the comment section said it was for a movie scene, others said no…so maybe it could be easily be explained while these photos can’t.
In an iPhone world, you can’t get away with your infidelities like in the good old days. Poor Ewan (yuck). Such a cliche.
This reminds me of something I read once… “An open marriage pours out through the opening.”
yep.
On-topic, but also a general query relating to the past few weeks, CB readers:
Where’s the assumption that they had an open marriage coming from? Blind items? “Friends of friends” with top secret information relayed to sites devoted to blind items? The same blind items we decided were generally poisonous a few weeks ago after the Weinstein case showed how wrong and destructive those blind items were?
Genuinely no snark about this but I was just wondering why some blind items are relayed as fact when we’ve seen others proven to be fancy window-dressing for (usually the man’s or more powerful party’s) misbehaviour (eg. assault = career advancing arrangement; affair = happy open marriage agreement). I mean, it may be the case here, but I was wondering what the general view on blind items and the “information” they contain is now.
I think blinds items vary in believability depending on how likable the person in the blind is to the reader of that blind. My 0.02c
Spot on.
Ewan actually alluded to having an open marriage in an interview once…didn’t come right out and say it but it seemed like a pretty heavy hint. Moreover, he hardly hid his dalliance with Melanie Laurent although even then there were more discreet than he was with Mary Elizabeth.
I have NEVER liked Mary Elizabeth Winstead. And I don’t even have a reason. Literally, the first time I laid eyes on her my whole body… my whole being was just like “NOPE.” To this day, I don’t know what it is, but I still can’t STAND her and will not watch anything with her in it. I’ve never had that reaction to another person ever in my life. I would love to know what it is about her that gives me this reaction.
My friend is like that with Maggie Gyllenhal. I have definitely irrationally hated some actors/actresses myself as well. Your comment made me lol for real.
I have that with Kate Hudson. Irrational I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
tell your friend i was in a restaurant at the same time as maggie and when she was done, she just got up and left. the waiter ran after her with the bill and she said, “oh i just assumed you would comp it for me.” it was a small place, and a very loud conversation.
I love your comment!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gives me bad vibes, too.
I’ve always had that feeling with Goop, even back in the 90s when she was the IT girl.
That said, MEW was so great in Fargo but Ewan was terrible, lol.
Yep, Birdie, Kate Hudson. Cannot stand anything about her. Find her so infuriatingly annoying. I don’t feel this way about people I know in the real world.
I used to be this way with Julia Roberts. Even seeing her made me wanna shoot the TV, but now we’re on good terms with each other, since she’s been replaced by Scarlett Johansson. I’m also glad Taylor Lautner is gone, ugh.
But with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, it’s the opposite, I adore her since Final Destination 3. I can literally watch a crappy movie just to see her.
AHHH! Me too! I could not stand her for a long time, but then I watched Cloverfield Lane and actually enjoyed her in it. However, the whole murky business with her husband is a bit sad.
You can still cheat in an open marriage. I always figured that is what happened with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow and it’s probably what happened here considering she split with her husband just around the same time. I figured that he and his wife had officially split though before the photos since he and Mary Elizabeth were hardly being discreet.
This.
My best friend was in an open relationship for several years, lived together, engaged, moved to a new city for her work. Very, very serious and he was totally in love with her.
She was cheated with another man and got caught. She told him, “okay, yes, I lied about this man, but listen – he raped me.” He ended up forgiving her for lying and cheating, stood by her, supported her, defended her.
Then she got caught with the other dude again, two months later. Turns out, she lied about the man raping her to, as she told my best friend, “save our relationship because I just can’t live without you.”
He finally got a clue and dumped her. He is still polyamorous, but he’s much more cautious about lines of communication now – and his girlfriend screening process is much more rigorous, thank goodness.
I wondered why this was the one that ended the marriage after almost 25 years together. Something must have gone down for Eve and Ewan to make an announcement.
I think Mary Elizabeth and he might be expecting.
I think you might be right. That would be something to end the previous marriage.
Wasn’t she in Mercy Street-too lazy to check right now! Really enjoyed that show.
Re EM-never heard/read the Moulin Rouge rumors, but they were both so gorgeous in that film.
Totally agree- if one spouse is home raising 3/4 kids, that spouse’s “openness” window is pretty narrow, unless it’s nannies 24/7.
Mary Elizabeth just separated from her husband not too long ago. I do think there may be more to this story… hmmm.
I wonder if anyone got together from Fargo s1′s cast? Because after Jesse Plemons/Kirsten Dunst from s2 and now these two, perhaps the casting department involved with Fargo should embark on a matchmaking venture. They can obviously spot any potential chemistry a mile away.
delete. Nevermind.
It might be that making Fargo is just such a gruesome experience that it creates a “trauma bond”. I find the show very clever but definitely too dark to watch. Life is hard and sketchy enough.
He’s a cheater and has been one for decades. There’s something broken in him and it won’t be fixed by his latest mistress turned girlfriend
I almost feel bad for her. She left her husband for guy that’s going to cheat on her with whoever he’s acting opposite next.
I don’t know I’m just all spent and have no outrage left on the outrageeometer for some couple I don’t know and forgot about. He lost his hot years ago and things fall apart.
I had a huge crush on him 10/15 years ago, but all of a sudden it stopped and he became ‘meh’ to me. Now you could attach him to my naked body and I would run until he drops. When I read about him and MEW this morning all I thought was ‘of course’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao! this comment has made my entire day and it’s only morning. also, it kind of perfectly sums up my own feelings about ewan. he was my imaginary boyfriend until one day he just wasn’t.
Same with Tom Hiddleston.
Interesting, I felt similarly. For me it was because he didn’t really seem to give a sh*t about the quality of his work. Just tons of projects, no discrimination, no really memorable performances after his early breakthrough. I remember Liam Neeson said something along those lines about him during Star Wars–he had talent but LN hoped he would be selective about choosing good roles. Nope.
I don’t look at celebrity marriages the same because some decide to have open relationships due to being apart for extended periods. But those couples are very careful and discreet. Ewan doesn’t seem to spend much time hiding it, so there is a possibility his lack of discretion contributed or maybe she fell out of love with him because she no longer wants to be in that type of relationship. Something tells me she doesn’t care anymore and she isn’t crying herself to sleep.
He has been cheated for years and people have given him a pass by calling it an open marriage. Eve doesn’t seem to have been seen with anyone but Ewan.
THIS!
It’s wasn’t an “open” marriage. It was a woman tolerating her husband’s affairs. I don’t get how people don’t see this.
“Eve doesn’t seem to have been seen with anyone but Ewan”
Well, to be fair, how many people are following Eve in the same way people follow Ewan. There’s no way for us to know exactly what was going on in their marriage. Maybe it was an open marriage. Maybe she was okay with him straying but only certain cirumstances. Or maybe he was just a serial cheater who didn’t care.
I don’t think a single person here can look at their (or any other celebrity) and know the inner workings of their relationships, family life, etc. Most of us have never met them – and definitely don’t know them on a personal level. It’s easy to make assumptions for gossip sake, but at the end of the day we only know what they’re allowing to get out.
Ewan had it open since forever. Wishpers and rumors about him and his wife for years. My guess? Ewan wouldn’t leave his wife, too comfortable: she let him fool around and at the same time she was a great excuse for him to not commit to any of his side pieces and have get rid of his affairs as soon as he got bored: “I can’t leave my wife for 22 year and my four kids” But he liked to present himself as the family man. He now says he’s been separated since May. Oh what a coincidence Winstead broke up with her partner in May too. So my mean guess is that lovely Mary Elizabeth called a pap and gave him exactly time and place and those casual candid pictures “leaked” somehow and forced him to make a choice. Actually after the pictures leaked he had no choice: whether to look like the cheater (which he’s not) and make HER look like the home wrecker, or just go full on clean with their relationship but being forced to publicly leave the wifey. Yes, I’m a very skeptical and sour bish, years and years of reading about Hollyweird turned me this way.
Even if she did call the paps, he kissed her in public so it would have gotten out anyways. Also, do we know that these are paparazzi shots and not just taken by someone with a camera phone?
He was also caught holding hands and cuddling with Melanie Laurent and he didn’t leave his wife then.
I don’t think he was forced into leaving her. She cut him loose or he left her for Mary Elizabeth.
I don’t get it. Mary Elizabeth is so plain. She looks a lot like his wife, but his wife is prettier.
You do know that beauty is only skin deep don’t you?
I’d be lying if I said the rumors weren’t influencing my opinions on her looks.
They had an open marriage. He is a dream. Not a predator. He used to come into my bar all the time for karaoke. Gerard Butler too. Ewan was friendly and wonderful. Gerard too. But Gerard would fixate on women, wooing them with flowers and long walks. He didn’t drink at all. Recovered alcoholic. He was engaged once and was scared off commitment because of it apparently. According to one of my coworkers he was obsessed with. Lol. Ewan just wanted to drink Guinness and sing:) he melted many a heart. I recall hearing something about an open marriage. But after 22 years of an open marriage, really, its about time to move on. They married very young, had children very young, and stayed married through several affairs.
Can’t slam a single man for dating his smoking hot costar…..
Another open marriage – Liam Cunningham… He is extremely charming, handsome and witty in person. That’s all I’ll say about that:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s French, this isn’t shocking. Many French women seem to have this idea that their “progressive” for allowing their husbands to openly cheat on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If i remember well his daughters are now College age. Sadly so many couples divorce as soon as the kids move out.
22 years wow. How time flies.
I can’t remember how old the kids are but he was something between 22-24 or so when he became a first time dad. His wife is older. She was 30 or end 20. They married after a few weeks and first baby after a year or so. That must have been tough
Their oldest is 21. They have two teens and a six year old.
They’ve been separated since May so who cares.
Sometimes I think reading such stories really has a negative affect on me. I think aging and being older comes off as horrible when you constantly read these stories
He looks like a thug with that ‘haircut’ – in a bad way. He has jumped the shark for me. Cheating is so unattractive. Ugh
Her? Really?
I thought it came out a year or so ago when he was seen with canoodling with Melanie Laurent that he was in fact a cheater and not in an open marriage? He’s known as a major major sleaze overseas. He actually shot a video for a British band that I know and they said he was so chill and fun but he was def a ladies man.
All I know is that I hated that third season of Fargo.
Me, too! Fargo was consistently my favorite show through seasons 1 and 2, but I dropped out after the second or third episode of season 3. It was a giant NOPE from me.
Same! I just loved the first two seasons and I gave up on Season 3 a couple of episodes in. Just didn’t like it.
Well that’s disappointing Obi Wan Kenobe.
so yal know i got a PhD in Lurkology —– I just went on her IG page and she had a movie coming out and Mcgregor commented something to the effect of I cant wait to meet the writer/producer which is Mary Eliz’s friend as well. I liked the comment like the petty BIHHH that I am. It looked all very coupley if that makes sense.
Now i lurked on the ex hubby’s page and he posted something about being heartbroken sometimes this was back in June and he turned the comments off on a post about her.
Yea she definitely left him high and dry (her ex hubby)
Also commentators on Instagram are going on his page and posting stuff like “how does it feel to have your wife be cuckold by obi won” OMG guys….this man is going thru it.
He’s liking their comments and replying Hi there
I’ve never found him attractive or seen him be good in anything either. Trainspotting was too awful a subject for me to get through and Moulin Rouge was dreadful, Star Wars was tripe, and then some weird movie where he was mostly naked that I didn’t like. I get grumpy just reading about him!
Feel sorry for his wife if he was an *ss
I adore Moulin Rouge. I saw it three times. The first time I watched it, the first 20 minutes I’m thinking, “What the hell? It’s awful.” Then it started coming together for me the rest of it, and I fell in love with the movie. Brilliant. After that, I watched it two other times, and I loved it from beginning to end each time.
Well this makes sense! We recently moved to a pretty little village outside Cambridge and when the “big country house” down the street went up for sale, rumors were that Ewan (solo) was interested in buying. Sadly someone else ended up getting the property but now we know why he was shopping for a bachelor pad!
If you want an open marriage why get married in the first place?
Ewan and Eve have been living in California. California is a community property state, this would mean she gets half of everything. Either true love with ME or a baby would probably do it.
