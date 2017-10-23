Did Ewan McGregor leave his wife for his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Embed from Getty Images

Ewan McGregor has been married to Eve Mavrakis since 1995. They always seemed very happy together. They also seemed to have an open marriage. I always believed – as Tom Cruise might have believed – that Ewan fooled around with Nicole Kidman on Moulin Rouge. There were also rumors about Ewan and Michelle Williams during filming of Incendiary. Ewan rather openly had a fling with another costar, Melanie Laurent, after (and possibly during) filming of Beginners – there were photos of Melanie and Ewan together, looking more than “just friendly” well after the production was over. And now it seems like there’s photo evidence that Ewan has been screwing around with yet another woman: his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Photo evidence:

Diners shocked as married Ewan McGregor snogs US actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead in public https://t.co/bBQzws8RnJ pic.twitter.com/zvV4xlXWB7 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 22, 2017

The Sun’s story was basically eyewitness testimony that Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were in fact “snogging” in full view of everyone in a busy diner in North West London. They “seemed relaxed in each other’s company” and “they were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.” I was prepared to offer what amounted to a shrug, because I truly believed (and still believe) that Mary Elizabeth is just another in a line of costar-hookups for Ewan. But maybe Mary Elizabeth is different. Maybe Ewan and Eve didn’t really have an open marriage this whole time? Whatever is going on, it seems like Ewan and Eve are no more:

After 22 years of marriage and four children together, actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis have called it quits. A family source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple has been separated since May — amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

[From People]

Well, that sucks. Or does it? I don’t know – since I always believed that Ewan and Eve had an open marriage, I also believed that Eve had a sidepiece or two, and she was just way more discreet about it. It could be that Eve just put up with Ewan’s wandering eye for more than two decades and finally had enough. It could be that Ewan has actually left Eve for Mary Elizabeth. Who knows?

Embed from Getty Images