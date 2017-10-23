John Stamos, 54, got engaged to actress Caitlin McHugh, 31, at Disneyland

I tend to give John Stamos a pass on most things. Is that wrong? I don’t know – he seems mostly harmless. He adored his mother, who passed away a few years ago. He’s extremely popular with women and always has been. He seems to be something of a serial monogamist and/or a serial womanizer (or something in between). He’s apparently good to his friends and generous in general. He also stays in his lane – he’s worked consistently in television, happily and steadily, for decades now. All of that gave him the distinction of being one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, sort of the George Clooney of TV actors. Well, no more. Mr. Famously Forever Bachelor is engaged!

Uncle Jesse’s going to be a married man! On Sunday night, John Stamos announced his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh. Making it official, the hunky 54-year-old TV star took to Instagram to share the good news with his 2.2 million followers. Along with a magical illustration of the couple, the Full House actor wrote, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”

The sitcom star tagged the image at Disneyland, a place he’s known to frequent with his lady love, who is a huge fan of the House of Mouse. The couple have been together over a year. E! News revealed exclusively that the lovebirds were dating in March 2016. McHugh has appeared in The Vampire Diaries and in Switched at Birth. The model also has appeared in Castle and, crazily (coincidentally) enough, she appeared in the same 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVUas Stamos! It’s a small world after all for the Disney lovers.

[From E! News]

Caitlin McHugh is 31 years old, in case anyone was wondering. She’s 31 and he’s 54. Well… at least she’s not 21, eh? She’s in her 30s, she landed the Greek-American version of George Clooney, good for her. I honestly don’t even mind the absolute cheesefest that is a Disneyland proposal! Hey, it makes them happy, and I bet they had a great time. Considering all of the Instagrams though, I do wonder if Disney sponsored their proposal. Is Stamos currently working for Disney or something? Let me check…no, he’s not?? He’s working for Netflix, and he had been working for Fox. Maybe he’s up for the lead in a new ABC show or something. Anyway, congrats to John Stamos and Caitlin. May they have many Greek babies with excellent hair.

77 Responses to “John Stamos, 54, got engaged to actress Caitlin McHugh, 31, at Disneyland”

  1. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This is cute, and she’s at least an adult with agency and some maturity.

    I cannot remember-did Rebecca Romijn leave him for Jerry O’Connell? Or was it just a split and then she got with Jerry. I am struggling with my celebrity gossip.



    Googled it-she started dating O’Connell in 2004, same year she and John Stamos split, but there was no overlap (allegedly).

    Reply
  2. milla says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I always get creepy vibes from him… dunno why. He is that ‘i so handsome and famous dude’. I hate those dudes

    Reply
  3. YeahRight says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:48 am

    He could be her Dad.
    Hollywood men need to stop being gross.

    Reply
  4. Div says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Large age differences always give me pause but I do feel it isn’t quite as bad when someone is 27+. By that time, most people have “lived” enough life to understand what they are getting into if they decide on a much older partner. ITA that John seems rather harmless unlike douchey, probable Trump supporter Rob Lowe.

    Reply
  5. Nikki says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    We knew he wasn’t going to marry a 54 year old.

    Reply
    • Meija says:
      October 23, 2017 at 9:04 am

      And why would he not? It’s very disheartening for a 50 year old woman to know most men her age prefer 20 plus year younger women.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        October 23, 2017 at 9:39 am

        Because it wasn’t his lifestyle after the divorce. His house was filled with young babes hanging out by the pool in bikinis. That’s how he dealt with his marriage ending. This came from one of Howard Stern’s loser friends, who never grew up, who loved to get invited out to John’s house in California to stay, because the house was filled with hot young women.

        And anyone he’s dated since the divorce was much younger. He was never going to marry anyone that was older, because his past behavior predicted it.

        And this is Hollywood. It’s rare to find a man in his 50s marrying a woman the same age. It’s rare in my town when men are older and get divorced in their 40s on up. All of their wives are younger.

      • Ytbtet says:
        October 23, 2017 at 10:01 am

        You shouldn’t view Hollywood as an example of real life. Give yourself some distance plus he is rich and looks like 12 years younger he not your average man so why treat his dating options as such?

      • Truthful says:
        October 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        Totally agree. I find it disheartening how women always find excuse for men to treat us like we are some random goods with peremption date.

        No it’s not normal .

        And he CAN be her dad, no matter her age, a 20 years plus age gap isn’t some light and random brush on the side. 20 years of experiences ahead are still a big power imbalance no matter what the job (even random joe) or age of the man is.

      • hilariouso says:
        October 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

        its biology.

      • Truthful says:
        October 23, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        @hilariouso:

        It’s not.
        Biology puts fertility peaks for women AND men around 22/24.
        Biology puts fertility decrease for women AND men after 40.

        a lot of studies conduced this last decade debunked the “it’s biology” crap supposed “scientifical point”

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 23, 2017 at 1:50 pm

        The only men who are like that as a pattern are usually emotionally stunted and very flawed. They have no depth and make lousy partners. Don’t believe the myth that Hollywood has fed to women that our age is an excuse for men to ignore us or we are less desirable after 50.

  6. Esmom says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:07 am

    He’s been known for some problematic behavior in the past but these photos warmed my heart a little bit. Seeing their Disney enthusiasm reminded me of how much Nancy Kerrigan scoffed at her Disney obligation, lol. They’re cute.

    Reply
  7. Natalie S says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:07 am

    My H is older than me but damn, 54 and 31. But, who thinks this is going the distance?

    Reply
  8. Erinn says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

    She’s really pretty. She reminds me slightly of Alison Brie.

    I don’t give much side-eye here. She’s not some 19 year old – she’s clearly managed to live as an adult pre-Stamos, so I’m not really worried about her. They both look happy, they’re both adults. As long as they treat each other right, there’s nothing to see here. Though I would love to see some wedding photos.

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I find adults who loooove disneyland a little weird.

    I just don’t get it.

    I mean – what is the charm? The long lines? The crappy overpriced food? The hundreds of children running around? No thanks.

    Why would two adults go there without children…and get engaged? WHAT AM I MISSING?

    disclaimer: I haven’t been since I was like 12…educate me.

    Reply
  10. Busy Bee says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:13 am

    John is a HUGE Disney Fan. He goes all of the time and has a large memorabilia collection. His first date with Rebecca was there.

    Reply
  11. Abby says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:44 am

    She’s two years younger than me, which means she probably, like me, had a crush on Hot Uncle Jesse on Full House as a kid. Maybe?

    It’s like the age difference between Tom cruise and Katie Holmes.

    Anyway, I have always liked him and he seems to never age. No side eye for Disney love. I don’t understand it–so crazy expensive to go, more than a trip abroad if you’re coming from Texas! But I have adult, childfree friends that go there for every single vacation ever.

    Reply
  12. Electric Tuba says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:58 am

    The header picture looks like maybe what Ian Whatshisfacer and his Hostage Wife vampire show people are trying to go for. Didn’t uncle Jesse get busted driving naked and high a few years ago? He sounds like fun

    Reply
  13. Svea says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:14 am

    What gives me pause is that 90% of the time the age gap is about the male’s aging ego–not a good beginning. Sometimes it is about an unusually good fit, but like with other couples that is very rare.

    Reply
  14. ALF-M says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:57 am

    She’s the same age as the Olsen Twins. He should have waited for one of them since they are worth way more money than him!

    Reply
  15. Tiffany says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Okay, I am just gonna throw out a ‘Sure Jan’ on Caitlin’s age. I want to say maybe 34 or 35.

    Reply
  16. Lynnie says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:41 am

    OT but his style and his glasses in the header pic remind me of Jon Hamm’s character in Baby Driver. And now that I think about it the pairing does too lol.

    Reply
  17. Ally says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Sorry to be cynical, but like Clooney he’s decided he wants kids after all, and he’s picked out his baby mama. Get a good prenup lawyer, girl.

    Reply
  18. blonde555 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Ew ew and ew. Cue Gerard Butler getting engaged at 6 flags in 5 years.

    Reply
  19. LittlefishMom says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Jesus lighten up. He met someone and they are both very happy. Good for them.

    Reply
  20. Nacho_friend says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Does anyone remember what happened with his dui charge? I found it so strange he allegedly had ghb in his system? I know body builders that use it instead of alcohol when they want that drink feeling…

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      Yes, I do. JS was a mess and had severe drug problems and was strung out for a time there. I never heard if he went to rehab or anything.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        October 23, 2017 at 3:44 pm

        I guess he did go into rehab. This is part of an interview he gave a couple of years ago.

        “Stamos also opened up about the monthlong stint in rehab he completed in July, following his DUI arrest and hospitalization in June.

        “You know, I’ve had a rough year with my mom dying, so it all came to a head, and it was a turning point. You either continue on that path — and some of it’s fun, but a lot of it’s not — or there’s this other thing, this golden opportunity sitting there with all this work and all this goodwill that you have going for you,” he told Details. “That’s the key. I feel better than I’ve felt in a decade.”

        And he really went into more detail and honesty in his Howard Stern interview .

        http://people.com/tv/john-stamos-talks-to-howard-stern-about-rehab-ambien-use/

  21. Sumodo1 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Good for Stamos! He found a younger woman who’ll look after him when he’s in Depends.

    Reply
  22. Dana says:
    October 23, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    First thing I think of when I see Stamos’ face is this charming anecdote he gave to Jane magazine:

    “I was in a band. I was playing somewhere in Finland, and there was a girl hanging around who was really drunk and interested in me. I wasn’t into her, but my friend was. So the girl came back to my hotel, and I turned the lights down, and we started making out. I said, ‘Hold on a second, I’ve gotta go brush my teeth.’

    It was dark, I left the room, and I sent in my friend who looked like me. And she thought she was having sex with me, but she was really having sex with my friend”

    Reply

