John Stamos, 54, got engaged to actress Caitlin McHugh, 31, at Disneyland

I tend to give John Stamos a pass on most things. Is that wrong? I don’t know – he seems mostly harmless. He adored his mother, who passed away a few years ago. He’s extremely popular with women and always has been. He seems to be something of a serial monogamist and/or a serial womanizer (or something in between). He’s apparently good to his friends and generous in general. He also stays in his lane – he’s worked consistently in television, happily and steadily, for decades now. All of that gave him the distinction of being one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, sort of the George Clooney of TV actors. Well, no more. Mr. Famously Forever Bachelor is engaged!

Uncle Jesse’s going to be a married man! On Sunday night, John Stamos announced his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh. Making it official, the hunky 54-year-old TV star took to Instagram to share the good news with his 2.2 million followers. Along with a magical illustration of the couple, the Full House actor wrote, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.” The sitcom star tagged the image at Disneyland, a place he’s known to frequent with his lady love, who is a huge fan of the House of Mouse. The couple have been together over a year. E! News revealed exclusively that the lovebirds were dating in March 2016. McHugh has appeared in The Vampire Diaries and in Switched at Birth. The model also has appeared in Castle and, crazily (coincidentally) enough, she appeared in the same 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVUas Stamos! It’s a small world after all for the Disney lovers.

[From E! News]

Caitlin McHugh is 31 years old, in case anyone was wondering. She’s 31 and he’s 54. Well… at least she’s not 21, eh? She’s in her 30s, she landed the Greek-American version of George Clooney, good for her. I honestly don’t even mind the absolute cheesefest that is a Disneyland proposal! Hey, it makes them happy, and I bet they had a great time. Considering all of the Instagrams though, I do wonder if Disney sponsored their proposal. Is Stamos currently working for Disney or something? Let me check…no, he’s not?? He’s working for Netflix, and he had been working for Fox. Maybe he’s up for the lead in a new ABC show or something. Anyway, congrats to John Stamos and Caitlin. May they have many Greek babies with excellent hair.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT