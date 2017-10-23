John Stamos, 54, got engaged to actress Caitlin McHugh, 31, at Disneyland

I tend to give John Stamos a pass on most things. Is that wrong? I don’t know – he seems mostly harmless. He adored his mother, who passed away a few years ago. He’s extremely popular with women and always has been. He seems to be something of a serial monogamist and/or a serial womanizer (or something in between). He’s apparently good to his friends and generous in general. He also stays in his lane – he’s worked consistently in television, happily and steadily, for decades now. All of that gave him the distinction of being one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, sort of the George Clooney of TV actors. Well, no more. Mr. Famously Forever Bachelor is engaged!
Uncle Jesse’s going to be a married man! On Sunday night, John Stamos announced his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh. Making it official, the hunky 54-year-old TV star took to Instagram to share the good news with his 2.2 million followers. Along with a magical illustration of the couple, the Full House actor wrote, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”
The sitcom star tagged the image at Disneyland, a place he’s known to frequent with his lady love, who is a huge fan of the House of Mouse. The couple have been together over a year. E! News revealed exclusively that the lovebirds were dating in March 2016. McHugh has appeared in The Vampire Diaries and in Switched at Birth. The model also has appeared in Castle and, crazily (coincidentally) enough, she appeared in the same 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVUas Stamos! It’s a small world after all for the Disney lovers.
Caitlin McHugh is 31 years old, in case anyone was wondering. She’s 31 and he’s 54. Well… at least she’s not 21, eh? She’s in her 30s, she landed the Greek-American version of George Clooney, good for her. I honestly don’t even mind the absolute cheesefest that is a Disneyland proposal! Hey, it makes them happy, and I bet they had a great time. Considering all of the Instagrams though, I do wonder if Disney sponsored their proposal. Is Stamos currently working for Disney or something? Let me check…no, he’s not?? He’s working for Netflix, and he had been working for Fox. Maybe he’s up for the lead in a new ABC show or something. Anyway, congrats to John Stamos and Caitlin. May they have many Greek babies with excellent hair.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
This is cute, and she’s at least an adult with agency and some maturity.
I cannot remember-did Rebecca Romijn leave him for Jerry O’Connell? Or was it just a split and then she got with Jerry. I am struggling with my celebrity gossip.
…
…
…
Googled it-she started dating O’Connell in 2004, same year she and John Stamos split, but there was no overlap (allegedly).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always get creepy vibes from him… dunno why. He is that ‘i so handsome and famous dude’. I hate those dudes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s vile. I hate that people act like this never happened. White male privilege is a helluva drug. http://gawker.com/034511/stamos-a-thin-line-between-love-and-rape
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was done to me once 😒 I thought I was gonna kill someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU!!!
He told that story like it was a funny little anecdote…no… it’s r@pe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is insane! I can’t believe I just read that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wtf!?! I can’t believe I just read that!
I’m so sorry that happened to you, Librakitty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could be her Dad.
Hollywood men need to stop being gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 31 years and an adult. She knows what she’s doing. Just because a man is old enough to be her dad, doesn’t mean you should treat a grown woman like a child. She has agency, it’s her life, she can do what she wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of side-eye a grown woman who loves Disneyland and dresses like Mickey Mouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for saying it Megan…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan That there’s some cute, subtle ageist nonsense. Adults enjoy theme parks and kid-oriented activities all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan: ditto
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason the fact that he looks 40 helps me at least
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. I think a lot of us give him a pass because he’s aging so well and looks great for 54. The average 54 year old man would not look as compatible with a woman in her early 30s. Stamos still looks to be in his 40s so the relationship appears more age appropriate than it actually is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeahright, I agree. If this was a 54 year old women marrying a 31 year old, it would be an obvious relationship based on (probably) money and everyone would be silently saying yuck. Men really do rule the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! The sad thing is that we, women , contribute to that, by cheering from the sidelines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Large age differences always give me pause but I do feel it isn’t quite as bad when someone is 27+. By that time, most people have “lived” enough life to understand what they are getting into if they decide on a much older partner. ITA that John seems rather harmless unlike douchey, probable Trump supporter Rob Lowe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We knew he wasn’t going to marry a 54 year old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And why would he not? It’s very disheartening for a 50 year old woman to know most men her age prefer 20 plus year younger women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it wasn’t his lifestyle after the divorce. His house was filled with young babes hanging out by the pool in bikinis. That’s how he dealt with his marriage ending. This came from one of Howard Stern’s loser friends, who never grew up, who loved to get invited out to John’s house in California to stay, because the house was filled with hot young women.
And anyone he’s dated since the divorce was much younger. He was never going to marry anyone that was older, because his past behavior predicted it.
And this is Hollywood. It’s rare to find a man in his 50s marrying a woman the same age. It’s rare in my town when men are older and get divorced in their 40s on up. All of their wives are younger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You shouldn’t view Hollywood as an example of real life. Give yourself some distance plus he is rich and looks like 12 years younger he not your average man so why treat his dating options as such?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. I find it disheartening how women always find excuse for men to treat us like we are some random goods with peremption date.
No it’s not normal .
And he CAN be her dad, no matter her age, a 20 years plus age gap isn’t some light and random brush on the side. 20 years of experiences ahead are still a big power imbalance no matter what the job (even random joe) or age of the man is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
its biology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hilariouso:
It’s not.
Biology puts fertility peaks for women AND men around 22/24.
Biology puts fertility decrease for women AND men after 40.
a lot of studies conduced this last decade debunked the “it’s biology” crap supposed “scientifical point”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only men who are like that as a pattern are usually emotionally stunted and very flawed. They have no depth and make lousy partners. Don’t believe the myth that Hollywood has fed to women that our age is an excuse for men to ignore us or we are less desirable after 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been known for some problematic behavior in the past but these photos warmed my heart a little bit. Seeing their Disney enthusiasm reminded me of how much Nancy Kerrigan scoffed at her Disney obligation, lol. They’re cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that he has a DUI. Was there something else that went down with him that I am missing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Everyone forgets that interview where he admitted he tricked a drunk girl into having sex with his friend. She thought she was having sex with Stamos, and before they got started he switched with his friend because his friend was complaining all night he wanted to have sex with the girl but it was Stamos she wanted.
Haha so funny right? Ugh He is a total creeep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was allegedly drunk/high while on some talk show overseas. I think he blamed his strange behavior on jet lag. Aside from that, and the DUI, he’s been pretty controversary free.
Edit: I had forgotten all about that awful friend switch story! Never mind…I guess he has done some awful things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he did a stint in rehab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My H is older than me but damn, 54 and 31. But, who thinks this is going the distance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has always wanted kids. Maybe he will finally have one with her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s really pretty. She reminds me slightly of Alison Brie.
I don’t give much side-eye here. She’s not some 19 year old – she’s clearly managed to live as an adult pre-Stamos, so I’m not really worried about her. They both look happy, they’re both adults. As long as they treat each other right, there’s nothing to see here. Though I would love to see some wedding photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find adults who loooove disneyland a little weird.
I just don’t get it.
I mean – what is the charm? The long lines? The crappy overpriced food? The hundreds of children running around? No thanks.
Why would two adults go there without children…and get engaged? WHAT AM I MISSING?
disclaimer: I haven’t been since I was like 12…educate me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^THIS^^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, THIS again…arrested development all around, especially in the case of Stamos and his bratz doll lookin’ fiance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate the lines and hate all the strollers…but my family has always loved Disney, and we had several happy trips to Disneyland and Disney World when I was growing up . Maybe it’s just a way to recapture happy childhood memories for us now that we’re adults, I don’t know. I just roll with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never been, but my inlaws LOVE it. I don’t get it either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. Seems very…immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love disneyworld and would go without my kids and do the Disneybound dress up thing. But that can get expensive, so I just wore red shorts and a black shirt. I would love to go to Epcot during the food and wine festival, but I’d probably get escorted out of the park.
My dad didn’t grow up with Disney he even said he felt like a kid again. I organized our fast passes so the lines weren’t that bad.
I can see how it may not be everyone’s cup of tea and I do admit to being a little weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isa, I also suspect you’re not in your 50s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing so hard at this comment. Two of my friends are HUGE Disney fans and go 2x a year with their kids, and buy and wear Disney stuff all the time. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve been before and are scheduled to go in February, but…that’s a LOT of Disney trips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love universal studios because I like the bits where you can tour sets and I like to see how tiny towns are built to facilitate rides but I’m no princess fantasy lover. I don’t get the Disney love either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its definitely a SoCal thing. If you were raised here and spent your childhood going, its just in your DNA forever.
Plus, if you’re an annual pass holder (or passhole) you end up paying very little to go a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly right! My best friend is from LA, and has that pass thing, so she goes quite a lot. By herself! I don’t get it, but you gotta do what you gotta do.
Snort-giggle at “passhole” 🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I DO NOT GET IT EITHER
and RIGHT NOW i am on a teleconference with a woman in her 50s who is wearing a mickey mouse print dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate Disney World, and only go for family reasons, not for myself. But I do live in the Orlando metro area. And there are people you will run across in Central Florida who have season passes or annual passes and go all the time. I’m not talking people with small kids. Their kids are grown, but they absolutely love Disney World and still go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to Disneyland (for the first time) last week when I was in California on a business trip. I LOVED IT. It’s magical and beautiful and I smiled ear to ear like a kid all day. And the two other adult women I was with felt the same.
And with fast pass, the lines aren’t bad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been to Disney World a few times as an adult and had more fun than when I went as a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a late convert. My now husband insisted that I just had to go. I was 19, and totally against it. He is an engineer, a little obsessive about details, and loves and appreciates the detail that goes into even the smallest things at WDW. I loved seeing him acting like a kid. And I’m a sucker for the idealized America that never was. Reminds me of the Langston Hughes poem – Let America Be Again. We have taken our kids to WDW and DL many, many times. Some of our happiest family memories are there. My kids are late teens and still love to take family trips the WDW. I can totally see us going on our own when the kids are out of the house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to say the same thing. Don’t get adults who love Disney world or land. I took the kids once and that’s enough for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grown adult here, late ’40′s, and I have adored Disneyland my entire life. I grew up in So Cal and going annually. It’s almost sacred ground for me. Memories of being there with my parents as a young child, running around as a teen with friends, taking a day off work to go as a young adult, sharing it all over again with my kids and watching their faces light up with the magic. It’s not about the lines or the food or whatever, there’s a magic in the air in the parks that I guess you either feel or you don’t. We love it there and I hope I am going and enjoying it well into my golden years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in my 30s and have never been to Disneyland or Disney World. Would like to go at some point, wouldn’t mind going with my boyfriend. Amusement parks can be fun for adults too. I still like cartoon characters. I don’t see a problem with it. It’s better and safer than being a gun enthusiast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get it, and I have tried my best to understand but don’t. I went to both the land and the world as a child and then a tween, and it was ok but never needed a repeat. My kids aren’t getting that vacation because I find crowded places like that nightmarish. I don’t even allow them to watch Disney channel. I guess I might have an aversion now that I am writing this and thinking about it. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely have an aversion. My kids are in their late teens and they have never been. Our limited vacation time has been spent with family or out in nature or in a new city, theme parks just aren’t on our wish list. Mine never watched Disney channel either so maybe that’s why they don’t feel like they missed out?
On the flip side, an old co-worker’s retired parents spent every single vacation at Disney World.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well celebs don’t have to wait in line. and even if you’re not a celeb, there are ways to avoid lines.
i’m an adult (younger than the mrs-stamos-to-be) and i love disney. i also grew up in socal, so it’s kinda part of the culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. On our last trip there with our kids, my husband said, “I paid a lot of money to get into this place, at this point I’d pay a lot to just get out”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John is a HUGE Disney Fan. He goes all of the time and has a large memorabilia collection. His first date with Rebecca was there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember an interview with Rebecca, back when they were married, where she talked about their love for the theme park and how they bought a rather large original “Welcome to Disneyland” sign on eBay that they placed in their backyard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s two years younger than me, which means she probably, like me, had a crush on Hot Uncle Jesse on Full House as a kid. Maybe?
It’s like the age difference between Tom cruise and Katie Holmes.
Anyway, I have always liked him and he seems to never age. No side eye for Disney love. I don’t understand it–so crazy expensive to go, more than a trip abroad if you’re coming from Texas! But I have adult, childfree friends that go there for every single vacation ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The header picture looks like maybe what Ian Whatshisfacer and his Hostage Wife vampire show people are trying to go for. Didn’t uncle Jesse get busted driving naked and high a few years ago? He sounds like fun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What gives me pause is that 90% of the time the age gap is about the male’s aging ego–not a good beginning. Sometimes it is about an unusually good fit, but like with other couples that is very rare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the same age as the Olsen Twins. He should have waited for one of them since they are worth way more money than him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I am just gonna throw out a ‘Sure Jan’ on Caitlin’s age. I want to say maybe 34 or 35.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT but his style and his glasses in the header pic remind me of Jon Hamm’s character in Baby Driver. And now that I think about it the pairing does too lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to be cynical, but like Clooney he’s decided he wants kids after all, and he’s picked out his baby mama. Get a good prenup lawyer, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought as well ~
So I wonder which will happen first, the wedding or the “we’re over the moon” pregnancy announcement!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ew ew and ew. Cue Gerard Butler getting engaged at 6 flags in 5 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus lighten up. He met someone and they are both very happy. Good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
excuse us for having an opinion… or maybe you lost your way and found yourself on a celebrity gossip website… and out of nowhere felt like commenting…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone remember what happened with his dui charge? I found it so strange he allegedly had ghb in his system? I know body builders that use it instead of alcohol when they want that drink feeling…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I do. JS was a mess and had severe drug problems and was strung out for a time there. I never heard if he went to rehab or anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess he did go into rehab. This is part of an interview he gave a couple of years ago.
“Stamos also opened up about the monthlong stint in rehab he completed in July, following his DUI arrest and hospitalization in June.
“You know, I’ve had a rough year with my mom dying, so it all came to a head, and it was a turning point. You either continue on that path — and some of it’s fun, but a lot of it’s not — or there’s this other thing, this golden opportunity sitting there with all this work and all this goodwill that you have going for you,” he told Details. “That’s the key. I feel better than I’ve felt in a decade.”
And he really went into more detail and honesty in his Howard Stern interview .
http://people.com/tv/john-stamos-talks-to-howard-stern-about-rehab-ambien-use/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Stamos! He found a younger woman who’ll look after him when he’s in Depends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First thing I think of when I see Stamos’ face is this charming anecdote he gave to Jane magazine:
“I was in a band. I was playing somewhere in Finland, and there was a girl hanging around who was really drunk and interested in me. I wasn’t into her, but my friend was. So the girl came back to my hotel, and I turned the lights down, and we started making out. I said, ‘Hold on a second, I’ve gotta go brush my teeth.’
It was dark, I left the room, and I sent in my friend who looked like me. And she thought she was having sex with me, but she was really having sex with my friend”
Report this comment as spam or abuse