Terry Richardson banned from shooting editorials for Conde Nast publications

I am old enough to be jaded about how power structures work, how they operate when their status quo is challenged. While I appreciated the shift in conversations that came with the Harvey Weinstein scandal, I honestly didn’t think much would come of it beyond “Weinstein being thrown out of Hollywood.” Like, I didn’t think it would have any further reach beyond Harvey Weinstein specifically. But interesting stuff keeps happening – other perverts, abusers and harassers keep getting called out in Hollywood and beyond. And they’re actually losing their jobs.
Last week, we talked about a Women’s Wear Daily article in which four male advertising executives talked about harassment and abuse within the fashion industry. It was an eye-opening piece, mostly because the men who have so much power really don’t want to see harassment and abuse, so they ignore it. Terry Richardson’s name cropped up within the conversation, and seeing as how he’s a known pervert, abuser and sexual predator, it seemed like the time was ripe for someone to actually do something about Richardson. Well, guess what? They’re actually doing something about him.
Terry Richardson, the fashion photographer, has been barred from working with some of the world’s bestselling magazines, The Daily Telegraph can reveal. An email circulated within the media group Condé Nast International on Monday and seen by this newspaper announced that the company would no longer work with him. Staff were told that any work already commissioned from Mr Richardson but not yet published should be “killed or substituted with other material”.
The company publishes international editions of leading fashion magazines such as Vogue, GQ and Glamour as well as other well-known titles including Vanity Fair and Wired. Mr Richardson, whose photographs often grace the covers of fashion magazines and are known in the industry for being sexually explicit, has been dogged for years by allegations of sexual exploitation of models, something he has always denied.
At the weekend, a UK newspaper asked why the 52-year-old was still being “feted by fashionistas” in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations. Mr Richardson’s contract arrangements had been in dispute for some time with Condé Nast International, but within 24 hours of the article appearing an email was circulated telling staff not to work with him.
The message was sent by James Woolhouse, the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, to “country presidents” at the firm at 8.14am on Monday. Mr Woolhouse wrote: “I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter.”
I don’t remember the last time Richardson has even done editorial work for Vogue or straight-up fashion magazines, but he consistently gets work with men’s magazines like GQ, and he is closely associated with Rolling Stone too. Will Rolling Stone ban him next? I hope so. While Richardson should be widely banned by publications for his mistreatment of models, can I also say that he should be shunned for being a sh-tty photographer? He’s not a good photographer. His “thing” is just putting girls in bikinis in front of a white background and getting them to make “sexy faces.” It’s not really innovative.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I have never ever been able to look at photo’s of that man without wanting to bleach my eyeballs out later – he SCREAMS ‘sex fiend’ that should be kept as far away from children and small animals as humanly possible.
I agree. It’s the glasses and that pervy smug look on his face combined with multiple sex assault allegations. Looking at him makes me feel immediately angry. Glad he’s FINALLY getting blacklisted.
I don’t understand why someone would want to have such sketchy facial hair. If the guy legit shaved clean, swapped out the glasses for contacts or something less over the top – he would look soooo much less skeevy. It’s not like he wouldn’t still be a horrible piece of crap – but why would even a predator want to LOOK like a predator?
Oh that’s just his “thing” ya know. He is a perv who relished his perv “look”! He got away with it for over a decade! This is what’s wrong with everything! Women are not equal in our society and now they want to take away our right to choose reproductive health! F this S!
I agree. He is beyond gross!
Oh yeah – 2016 showed sexism was a huge problem in the world and women will continue to be victims.
2017 showing that we are fighting back and those vile men will be punished. It may take decades but justice will be served.
Now let’s see how all of those famous people who supported Terry are going to react. Especially America’s so called sweetheart Jennifer Aniston who is best buddies with Terry and also had him take her wedding pictures. Lupita who is friendly with him, Jared Leto who loves working with him etc.
And it not just exploitation, there are numerous assault and rape allegations against him as well. Hopefully more women will come out and he will be taken down as well.
You’re right but can I just say that this whole thing seems to be turning into a reaction barometer. Let’s just keep routing out the predators.
Jared Leto would be best advised to keep his mouth shut. I do not have any inside knowledge but you come across so many stories on the internet about him and groupies.
Audrey Gelman dated that creep.
Yes! Jared has a disturbing reputation. I always wanted him to be exposed and maybe now it will be his turn.
Everything I’ve heard from friends who have actually met and worked with Jared confirms the rumours, so yes, he better keep his mouth shut. Or even better: admits what a disgusting creep he is. And Richardson can p*ss off right with him.
He also photographed Barack Obama. And Beyonce. And Leonardo DiCaprio.
I get your issues with Jennifer Aniston are pretty intense, but to call them ‘best buddies’ seems a stretch. Maybe blame him for the actions he took and not the people he took pictures of?
He is best buddies with Justin Theroux. Has been for years before Jennifer came along. Lots of pictures of them hanging out privately and publicly.
I think when Jen Aniston started dating Justin, she was pulled into that orbit as you do with your SO’s friends, but i’m not sure it’s fair to say that she’s besties with Terry on the same level as Justin, and any pictures of her tend to be group photos.
Plus Justin, before he got with Jennifer, loved to give interviews showcasing his ‘darkness’ and ‘edginess’ which mostly amounted to the fact that he lived in a flat decorated with creepy stuff and he wears guyliner. His friendship with Terry made sense on that level. A bunch of dudes who think they are edgy because they like creepy stuff, who view their wierdness as art.
When i read the headline about Terry this morning, my thoughts wondered to whether Justin would give a statement, like we wandered about Affleck and Damon following HW, but Aniston shouldn’t be dragged she seems to hang out with Terry because he is Justin’s friend rather than hers. I’ve never thought thst Aniston was particularly close to Terry beyond that, and there are no photos of Terry and Aniston as a twosome that i can recall.
I’m actually curious about Jen’s reaction to this and Weinstein situation. Let’s be clear he’s Justin’s friend they’re constantly getting papped together which is one of the major things that give me the creeps about him. But since she’s also had a history of close ties with people like Joe Francis and did work with Weinstein I’m curious what her reaction or if she’s just going to sidestep the entire issue. I respect she could have a myriad reasons for not making a statement on either situation . But I’m keeping an eye out on a simple gossip level.
But weren’t Obama’s portraits taken pre-2009, i.e. before the first allegations came to light? (That’s a legit ask, btw.)
“Maybe blame him for the actions he took and not the people he took pictures of?” Yeah, the outing of abusers (whether it’s Weinstein or anyone else) shouldn’t be exploited for people’s personal vendettas against whatever starlet or as justification for any and every misogynistic thing they’ve ever said about a specific woman. Sometimes society is just too predictable.
http://www.vulture.com/2017/10/harvey-weinstein-sexual-harassment-dont-shame-actresses.html
“Yeah, the outing of abusers (whether it’s Weinstein or anyone else) shouldn’t be exploited for people’s personal vendettas against whatever starlet or as justification for any and every misogynistic thing they’ve ever said about a specific woman.”
Totally agree with otaku fairy on this, I’ve been banging in about this as well, as I posted the other day, there has been huge coercion taking place on all levels in the industry and the phrases coercion and consent are utterly mutually exclusive.
@ OTAKU FAIRY
While I agree that these situations are no place for personal vendettas because you have a grudge against a celebrity you do not like.
I think there are celebrities that need to be called out. Look at Terry, he doesn’t get much editorial work, but does get a lot of work from celebrities. There has been more then just ‘rumours about him’, but published Articles with victims screaming about him for years and they chose to look the other way. They are in fact enabling him to keep assaulting these young girls.
Must you take this opportunity to criticize Jennifer Aniston? Your obsession with both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and seeing even this very real issue through a decade-old scandal is both tiresome and a little frightening.
Oh poor you seem frightened over a normal comment.
And also – didn’t you question people who are friends with HW? So here Jennifer is friends with Terry and we aren’t allowed to question her?
Here we go….
Lupita’s only link to Terry is Jared Leto. Sharing a table with an acquaintance & his friend is hardly what I’d call “friendly”.
@ LOLADOESTHEHULA
lol, I was wondering if I’d missed something because of some of these comments.
I think it’s a valid point about the company people keep in these industries and thus are to a degree complicit towards enabling a predatory environment. We’re jumping all over Matt Damon and others for what they knew or didn’t know about Harvey Weinstein. It’s no secret that Terry Richardson has been a monster towards models for many years, and Jennifer Aniston used him as her personal wedding photographer, and Justin Theroux HAD to have, as a close friend, at least an inkling of Richardson’s long time unprofessionalism (to put it mildly).
While Aniston may have been utterly in the dark about Richardson (though I doubt it, given she’s done hundreds of shoots for Conde Nast over the years and everybody gossips in publishing), still, yes, I do think we need to hear from Justin, just as we’ve heard from Damon and Clooney and others about HW.
This is not a witch hunt, but, rather a reasonable plea for consistency. If anyone can publicly speak out, to protect people from sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace and elsewhere, no matter which workplace, no matter how famous or powerful the abuser, they should.
Personally, I’ve boycotted any rag that uses him. I was amazed he wasn’t fired after the expose on him years ago making the rounds.
The problem with your statement is there are thousands of people complicit before you would even notice her connection to him. Dragging her into the conversation is a reach. She didn’t keep hiring him and sending young models to his studio.
He’s an untalented dick and I hate the fact so many women think its empowering to be photographed by him. I’m not talking about models generally but well known actors who seek him out. He should have disappeared years ago.
Conde Nast knew this guy was a predator long before this decision was made, they get no kudos from me.
This, all the way.
As a friend in the fashion business put it, this is a one dollar perv who uses a camera as his cover.
better late than never, but yes, this.
What angers me that in the interest and pursuit of profit and business, there is the lost of decency and a moral fibre. What frustrates is that there was no one in the upper echelons of management or the board (who all know this shit), said no to having this guy basically represent their business through his photography.
I agree.
Better a johnny-come-lately in terms of abusive practices and offenders within industries than a johnny-come-never-at-all, but Uncle Terry is something we can all agree everyone knew about.
Exactly. Young models went on record several years ago about his creepy, rapey behavior (and by his staff) during photo shoots. And they’re only doing something now that there’s a similar scandal in Hollywood.
I said the same in another post. What’s about to be exposed now besides his link to Harvey Weinstein made these Magazines banned him now and not years ago.
You’re right. It’s only a political move.
Are they also going to refuse placing ads from companies that use Richardson as photographer? Valentino and Bulgari have both recently used him. It’s one thing to not hire the guy (editorial photography is hardly a goldmine), but does anyone really think Vogue is going to say “thanks, but no thanks” to marquee advertisers?
I think the next “Harvey like scandal “ will involve Terry. The rumours have been around for years and so many high profile celebrities have been photographed by him. It will be interesting to see how many admit to have heard the rumours but still worked with him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just ‘rumours’. Articles have been published with victims straight up screaming about him for years, in respectable publications, how they are booked on jobs described one way, but then coerced by Terry into doing other things including straight up having sex with him, then his assistants making sure that the models sign a release for the extra, unexpected coerced stuff.
Terry’s defense has always been those signed release forms regardless of any and all accusations against him. Never mentioning that the nature of the job changed and or he demanded more than the model had understood the job to be, followed up by having his assistants clean up any potential problems after the fact.
And by the way, if any of Terry’s assistants pretend not to know, they will be lying worse than Harvey’s buddies bevause they were alway present in the room whilst Terry coerced these women AND they made sure to get those releases after the fact.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jun/17/terry-richardson-new-york-magazine-model
http://www.thegloss.com/fashion/terry-richardson-is-really-creepy-one-models-story/
YES.
This exactly. The man is completely repulsive.
Dude has a coffee book made of pictures of underage models, in the nude. There used to be a website about his ‘work’ showing the sexual acts between him and his models (and assistant too).
Models like Rie Rasmussen and even Coco Rocha (during her peak!) spoke about his predatory ways and feelings of discomfort they had working with him.
And yet high profile celebs gassed him up. Miley even made fun of his victims with her ‘Terry touched me T-shirt’ during her Bangerz area. Lady Gaga employed him independently for her projects a few years back. And Beyoncé too.
It only takes 1 quick Google search to find out about his decades long abuse so I’m surprised it took this long. Too many people defended him throughout the years too, they all knew. I remember there was a tipping point in 2014 when articles started to point out his abuse but more along questioning if he was an artist (due to professional nude photography, even of underage people being marketed as art and therefore considered art and not pornography) or predatory and people in the industry coming out to his defense and then the tipping point tipped back into his favour. Until now.
I also think because A-listers commissioned him independently and because he has A-list friends (Aniston and Theroux, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto come to mind), he got the support he needed to move on from the bad press. The reason why celebs defend him is because he doesn’t hurt them, he only attacks lesser known models or models starting out. And underage models who are not accompanied by a responsible adult. It’s one of the reasons why I think a lot of celebs are selfish when it comes to calling out abuse. If it doesn’t concern them or they’re not victims, they feign ignorance or ignore the issue altogether.
I remember the allegations that came out in mid 2014 and his work not being used for nearly a year by both advertisers and magazines. IRRC, Rolling Stone and Harper’s Bazaar were the first ones the have him shoot covers in late 2014/early 2015.
The only Conde Nast publications that I can recall seeing his work is GQ and W. I’m not sure that Vogue has used him for several years for any editorials. It’s bad timing this month that W has an editorial shot by him in their November issue.
It also feeds into the larger issues in the fashion industry that those in power do NOT want to deal with. Young models are constantly exploited by that industry, in many different forms. Terry, while AWFUL, is far from being the only photographer to sexually exploit models who are desperate for their break. What he is doing is an accepted practice within the industry, as a sort of quid pro quo that these women are expected in exchange for the exposure and favor of such a high profile photographer. And Terry is indeed high profile – he’s been on the fringes of the celebrity scene for years, and of course is himself a nepotism hire (it’s not like he’s that great of a photographer himself).
His website was filled, FILLED with the most lurid, violent sexual material I’ve ever seen. Women in garbage cans with guns pointed at them, women who looked like heroin addicts he picked up off the streets tied up, bruised, being assaulted by Terry AND Jared Leto. It was nothing short of nightmarish. Anyone who works with this POS and/or is friends with him (lookin’ at you Justin Theroux) is only promoting his particular brand of misogynistic sadism.
Yeah, I’m pretty much going to side-eye most people who worked with Terry Richardson any year AFTER 2014 (since that’s when the information really came out from his victims) and claim they knew nothing. This isn’t quite like the Weinstein situation.
@ LAK
So another open secret abuser using legal binders/waivers/gags.
I remember the then 14 year old blogger, Tavi, calling him out in an article she wrote in 2010. That’s when I first heard about him.
So they’re pretty much 2000-and-late with this and it seems like getting ahead of potential scrutiny/controversy. So while I’m glad he’s gone, I’m annoyed it took other sexual harrassment scandals and this long to do it, rather than them taking the models’ complaints seriously.
Art is not going to stop because you throw out some long-alleged abusers/harrassers/criminals from the midst. Also: give better people a chance to make your money.
Everything Artemis said is correct. There was also a tumblr site with a bunch of his “amateur” photos, it was sad and disturbing to see how happy he was to humiliate young women.
The douchebag that founded American Apparel should follow in this fall as well.. He might not be CEO anymore but still active.
Oh ya, THAT guy… yuck.
You guys, I’m so happy. The stories about him are so vile and it’s finally happening. It’s been such a sh*tty few weeks (and decades) but if this is the result? Hell yeah. I’m so so proud of all the women and men who have come forward, celebs or not. I was convinced this would stop at HW. Maybe not?
I am so happy too for the same reasons! Humanity has been taking some hard hits, but to know that sometimes good things do happen gives me hope.
maybe 2017 will be the year we raise them a scortched earth? would be nice.
We need to bring down the predator-in-chief.
Honestly, it might be. Why the f*ck not? I’ve noticed these past few months, especially since that tape of 45 surfaced, that my friends and I (the female ones) have gotten bolder, less patient. We’ve traded more books on the issues, we’ve told more husbands, boyfriends, male friends to get it together. God we used to be so polite. “Don’t ruin the evening, just let it go.” NO. And it has extended to other areas as well. Family “secrets” like addiction, mental health. It’s like nobody has the damn time to be quiet or ashamed about things that aren’t on us anymore.
I like it. It feels like the start of something. Here’s hoping.
“can I also say that he should be shunned for being a sh-tty photographer? He’s not a good photographer”
Yeah thats the other mind boggling thing. Its one of those cases where someone is at the top a d now everyone thinks “oh its art” when it clearly is less impressive than a teenager photographing clouds and fences because they are sooo deep.
For his behaviour: That must also be in the hundreds if not thousands.
His rise could be nepotism. His father was also a fashion photographer who shot for Vogue, etc.
I couldn’t understand why he was popular and why others defended hims when he’s clearly not talented, even if his dad was famous, it seemed excessive to want to keep a useless sexual predator around.
I believe he is part of a sexual exploitation ring, and I don’t say this lightly, he really must be involved with people with a lot of power and money.
I think Anjelica Houston wrote about the dad in her first memoir and his inappropriate relationship with her as a very young women. Apple tree etc…
He used to work a lot of Vogue Paris when Carine was there and probably primarily shoots for the foreign editions.
A lot of this was probably brought on by Cameron Russell posting model stories and you could practically fill his name in on most.
Great news! It’s a start.
Yay!
This guy is not a photographer not even a respectable one. He is just a pervert with a camera in his hand. Did you see the chanel add or whatever perfume ads he did when a female model spread her legs and place the perfume bottle in place of the vagina? Ugh disgusting.
And why is this man getting jobs in reputable magazines. Yes there’s the Rolling Stone and GQ but Bruce Webber (a reputable photographer) could do a better job than this nasty pervert Terry Richardson. Not even Playboy should have him. Terry should do Porn sites or the Penthouse. That’s his disgusting niche.. EWW
That ad was for Tom Ford. Terry Richardson shot several TF ads, all of them skeevy and mostly featuring unidentifiable disembodied female models. But then again, that seems to have been Tom Ford’s previous aesthetic choice too (see also the Ford directed disembodied crotch shot/pubic hair Gucci ads, etc.).
Bruce Weber is a great photographer but doesn’t he have a history of hinting to male models that if they don’t take off their clothes for him, they won’t be considered for CK or Ralph Lauren campaigns? I don’t know if he still shoots CK or RL campaigns but this has been rumored for years. The description of his behavior in the Michael Bergin book is rather creepy, and I actually admire Weber’s photography.
Roitfeld and Tom Ford thrive on controversy so that’s one reason for their love of Richardson.
He was notorious for his lecherous behavior toward male models.
Tom Ford is also responsible for those ads. He’s always done VERY provocative or sexually suggestive ads. Albeit, he’s also one of the few who did a perfume ad with sexualized full front male nudity, too.
I love this so much it will make my month! I never thought I would see the day that this horrible, vile pervert would get the boot. I know some girls are sobbing and cheering right now. I want to pinch myself because I just never thought it would happen.
Terry’s work is international, so he has been working for International Vogues and other magazines overseas. This means others will most likely follow suit and you won’t hear any complaints from models. Many had almost to be bribed even to consider working with him. I hate him.
Now, how about that pervert Gerald Marie. Please, someone, expose this rapist who has already been revealed, but it seems the message didn’t get through. Ban him from the industry.
Wait, Gerald Marie is still alive? Wow, thought he was dead.
…but yes, him next.
He is undercover but he is still in Paris in the modeling industry. It is sick. Trump even had an agency and none of the models even looked like models. I wonder why?
Olivier Zahm is another skeeve. Ugh
I’ve read some extremely unsavoury things about Leto also, and seeing how he is a close friend of Richardson…well, birds of a feather.
Hope he [Leto] is next.
Terry and Harvey Weinstein are also friends.
Jared Leto was in my hometown in South Africa many years ago. He was at a bar one night and a friend of mine was there with her little sister, who was 15 at the time. He spent most of the night chatting up the little sister and wanted her to go back to his hotel with him. She told him her age and he was apparently completely unperturbed, continuing to pressure her to leave with him. Have never looked at him the same way. He’s an opportunistic pedo.
I was just wandering when.Still make me shivers think that some of weinstein victims still wanted to work with this asshole,Asia Argento for example.Pic of her smoking with her legs open and are thru dress.What the hell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*testino
Who cares if he is a great photographer or not? What matters is he is disgusting and deserves to be ousted, I don’t know why he hasn’t been already.
He’s a predator. He has worked long and hard, I’m talking decades to become known as one of the most predatory men in the business. He carefully crafted and honed his sleaze to the point that by the time young women were aware of it, it was too late. Hundreds if not thousands of victims.Takes practice that does. Don’t you feel even a little bit sorry for his first victims? They had to deal with all that fumbling to be sexually assaulted by him. Let’s cheer his perseverance and admire his brains because he got to make a really good, high flying living while attacking women. Let’s all be proud of the fantastic fantastic photographer.
Do you think that balances out him sexually assaulting his models?
I hope you are joking Terry Richardson is a crap photographer and a predator.
This is huge. Like…wow. That’s basically the vast majority of all the major mags.
I don’t keep up with him too much because he’s gross but I know he did Kylie’s 18 b day shoot and Prince George’s christening photos. So even without magazine work he’s still going to be hired and celebrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince George’s christening photos were done by Jason Bell, not TR.
But yeah, he’s still going to get work.
I’d hoping, that unlike 2014, when he lost work but then seemed to get it back, that this sticks.
He get work because of celebrity support. For the last 3 to 4 years the in thing to do was get a photo with or photographed by Uncle Terry it’s sicking.
This is why celebrity need to be called out so they can do better and take these victims stories seriously.
Supermodel Shalom Harlow dated Terry…which always blew my mind…
For one big long reason
But this is like saying Asia Argento dated Harvey Weinstein – we just don’t know what the inside dynamic was beyond “they dated”.
Asia Argento has been treated very badly by the Italian press and the public after coming forward about what Weinstein did to her. It’s gotten so bad that she’s leaving the country. There’s a right-wing paper that ran some Renato Farina’s article, “First they Give It Away, Then they Whine and Pretend to Repent” that attacks her. In it the worthless, 62-year-old typical conservative white male pig writes that “Surrendering to a boss’s advances to make a career is prostitution, not rape.” Not sure how he comes to the conclusion that a man forcing oral sex on a woman as she repeatedly begs him to stop= consensual sex in exchange for money, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all to learn that this old man has his own skeletons in his closet when it comes to history with women and girls. Same with the equally creepy and misogynistic editor, judging by his disgusting response. Asia is suing them. I hope she wins.
Ok good. Now can the actresses who willingly worked with him knowing these allegations and screamed praises for him on social media PLEASE detail why they worked with him? There are quite a few on Instagram who I’ve seen that are silent on the matter… he’s a gross no talent photog who got famous for posing woman into whatever perving style he thought fellow gross men would like.
Christ, not this again. Why is your ire only directed at actresses?
Good. He needs to be shunned from all publications and his celebrity friends need to ditch him.
And then he should go to jail.
Take Terry down for sure but this is obviously a feint move to get ahead of and deflect any negative attention on the fashion industry which, frankly, needs to have a light shone on it’s many cockroaches.
They shouldn’t escape consequences and attention for a second, their industry is actually more unchecked than Hollywood, and the models have less rights/recourse than actresses.
The same goes for designers using known predators, like R. Kelly, in their campaigns to seem “edgy”.
He needs to be outed in the same way Weinstein was. He needs to be banned, too.
His “thing” is just putting girls in bikinis in front of a white background and getting them to make “sexy faces.” It’s not really innovative.
Totally agree. Except when he did it with Rihanna, it was found brilliant, following the “She’s a can do no wrong goddess,it would be lame with anyone else but not with her” rule.
This was not only not a secret but media like Jezebel have been detailing his disgusting behavior for years. Many top models even called him out.
Paragraph four of this article will make you ill:
https://jezebel.com/5495699/exclusive-more-models-come-forward-with-allegations-against-fashion-photographer
It’s not just Jezebel many other publications have published articles for victims calling him out for years. These magazines and fashion industry did absolutely nothing.
It’s sad that in the celebrity world it became an it thing in the last couple of years to pose with him or get photographed by him. I really don’t get how those celebrities could look past that just for a picture.
Terry Richardson also Ieft his first wife for a model after she was diagnosed with cancer.
Swell guy all around.
Two things:
1. An unironic perv look should NOT be a thing.
2. I feel like this whole bandwagon of abusers getting publicly banned from this, removed from that or just denounced by this person or that is yet another superficial, lame Hollywood “pro-social” trend. People just want to save their own asses from being strung up for being harassers themselves or for standing by silently for decades while colleagues and friends suffered the unspeakable. Or they just want to appear super woke when really, the only woke thing would have been to refuse, uncategorically, to work with Weinstein and his ilk despite the Oscar bait.
Unfortunately that ain’t how Hollywood works. Everyone somehow has their hand thrust into the cookie jar of bennies until the known ugliness comes to light and then they all just try to tap dance their way out of looking like complicit a-holes.
Finally. I remember signing that petition against him, even though I knew that that wasn’t going to be anywhere near enough on its own.
I wish Terry would be put under investigation too. A significant percentage of his crimes have photographic documentation, because that was his thing. But I wouldn’t want those women to be publicly scrutinized and humiliated further. Unfortunately, I believe he’s relying on that. If Harvey has secrets in his arsenal, Terry has pictures.
Why did it happen now? Not 10 years ago? My only answer is that now that HW story opened the floodgates different players in the entertainment industry are panicing and doing something to minimize the damage that more and more stories from abused women will bring. I mean not that they have to loose a lot by choosing not to work with him. This only shows that the whole system enables these perves by looking the other way and will admit to knowing of very bad things happening inside of it when faced with possibility of damaging their own image.
Anyway, I guess better latter than never. And I hope his good friend Jared Leto has a bad sleep tonight because he is next. Not that we know anyting for sure, but his fixation on sexuality (he shows his almost 10 minutes video of his song Hurracane at the concerts, if you haven’t seen it, try checking out not cencored version on you tube. Disturbing) and it is clear that he and Terry have the same outlook, women are just a prey to them, something that exists for their own pleasure and twisted fantasies. I am sure there are a lot of instances he assaulted or harrased women/young models. I am sure he and Terry bonded over their relationship towards women.
And did you see Terry’s response: is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.
Yeah, right, it’s basically saying – they got into this bussiness of making movies and art and so they had it coming
