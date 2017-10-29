Miles Teller on his well-earned douchebag reputation: ‘I know who I am’

Here are some photos of Miles Teller at the LA premiere for Thank You For Your Service, a film about soldiers/veteran returning home and PTSD and all of that (the film was released this weekend). Miles posed with the cast, and with his fiance Keleigh Sperry. Whenever I write about Miles, I’m reminded of several things all at once, mostly that he’s a fratty douchebag in real life, but he’s one of the most “watchable” of the younger actors. I’m not saying he’s a great actor (yet), but he has “presence” and a watchable quality on-screen, and that’s something that can’t be taught. For the record, I do think he can act too. He just hasn’t found his niche or a defining role.
One of the reasons why I know Miles Teller is a douchebag in real life is because several years back, he gave a series of increasingly douchey interviews, the peak-douche of which was his now-infamous Esquire cover profile. As Miles tries to promote his latest film, people are still bringing up that Esquire profile and his fratty-douche reputation. This is Miles Teller trying to defend himself:
On the fact that a lot of people think he’s a douchebag: “Look, I don’t have Instagram and I’m not blowing up Twitter and I’ve still gotten cast in a bunch of great projects. I absolutely know actors that have been cast in things because they have a big social-media following but I don’t know — certain people expect that if you’re an actor in your 20s that you should be glad-hand-y and smiley and all that sh-t. Maybe some people have been turned off of me because I take what I’m doing pretty seriously and I don’t feel the need to charm everybody. So, do I think of acting as a popularity contest? No. Was it tough for me when that Esquire article came out? It was.
How was the Esquire article tough? “If how that story made me look was how I really was, I’d think I was the biggest douchebag too. The main idea in that story was that Miles Teller doesn’t give a rat’s ass what you think of him. That’s really not true. I absolutely do care what people think about me. But I can’t put much weight into whether the public likes me because the more important thing is that, as an actor, I can truly say that there’s not a single director or actor who I’ve worked with who’d have a bad thing to say about me. I’ve never missed a day of work. I’ve never not known a line. So I feel good about where I am.
Whether he felt introspective after the Esquire profile: “If you really let that kind of thing get to you, man, it’ll get stuck in your head. And when I put my head to my pillow at night, I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I honestly felt like I was behaving like an a–hole to people. I know the kind of brother I am. I know the kind of son I am. I’ve had the same friends since I was 14, 15. I’ve been with the same girl for four-and-a-half years. I have a dog. I know who I am, and it’s not who I was in that story.
It’s funny that his reaction to “you come across really poorly in print interviews” is “I have a girlfriend and a dog!!!” To be clear: coming across poorly in interviews is not the worst crime. Most of Miles’ coworkers and costars think he’s a nice, hard-working guy, just kind of a frat boy. I also think he took himself way too seriously when he first started getting some heat, and he probably lacked the self-awareness to know that it was bad form to endlessly sh-t talk. My point? I don’t know. I think he’s still the same old douchebag, but he’s just gotten better about censoring himself in interviews.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He comes across better but he still has resting-douchebag-face and that doesn’t help. HIs fiance is lovely, an upmarket Emily Ratatouille lookalike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. My thought as well. The Emily Ratatouille lookalike is almost uncanny. Like a clone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me he looks like k.d.lang.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus, his answer to that first question is a word salad only Sarah Palin could love. His fiancé’s lip injections are terrible and extremely distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Look out! She’s gonna blow!” I wonder if she can enunciate clearly with those pillows stapled to her face. She’s a beautiful girl, and she’d be even prettier without that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did’t recognize her with those things, I thought he must have someone new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She definitely looks different than she used to! I think a lot of it is the lighter hand with the eye makeup, but her lips are definitely augmented, too. (But they have had that look for a good while.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of a snooty salesperson who judges people by the way they dress. The type who will direct a customer towards the clearance rack because “ you could not possibly afford full price with the way you are dressed”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just cannot wait until the skinny-pants trend ends. (I’ve just finished watching an hilarious seaaon of the Batchelorette Australia and some of the guys looked like they were wearing leggings instead of pants!) Miles’ effort isn’t that bad, but still, it needs to end!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So good looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, he looks terrible in pictures, but fantastically sexy in movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with Odette. I don’t even think he’s that good-looking in movies, but he’s definitely got IT.
One of the first things I saw him in was a straight-to-DVD comedy called Two Night Stand with Analeigh Tipton. He was so affable and cute. Despite what I’d read about him, I was like, “BE MY BOYFRIEND NOW.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was superb in the Spectacular Now.He looks like a young Andrew McCarthy to me and I suspect has the same kind of appeal he had in his heyday.So much better if he could be humble and successful instead of having an air of self importance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well The Rabbit Hole put him on the map for me and the fact that he held his own opposite Kidman was a good sign. I cried in some of his scenes.
Don’t know much about him outside movies, except he’s not well liked around here.
Well, at least he admits he cares about the way he’s perceived.
I’ll check some of his work if the story is interesting enough. I know all of that is subjective but he’s hardly the most annoying to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not care for him, but he can act. His problem is that he will have to have something like an Oscar bait project[ WHIPLASH, although he was not nominated] because the larger movie going audience does not embrace him. This is a problem for many actors. Connecting with audiences often has little to do with talent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The teen girls and the 18-25′s love him. At least that’s been my perception from those I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if they go to see his films. I am saying that with all seriousness and no sarcasm. Not a snarky response. He has two films out now. Both are predicted to be box office bombs. Sometimes this happens. On this site, we have discussed this about actors like Idris Elba [older, of course] Many people, especially here on CB, adore him, but his films do not make money [now, bad scripts have something to do with that.] One example for Teller is THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE. Good reviews for his performance; no one going to see it. Sorry for the long post. Following show business is one of my hobbies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was really really good in Whiplash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was really good in Whiplash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that movie with the guy from the from the Farmers Insurance commercials?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Third Ginger- Don’t care what he’s saying now, Teller will always be a bit of a douche based on that comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia, not sure what you are responding to. I don’t like the young man at all. I based my comments on his career. do you have me mixed up with another poster?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Third Ginger – sorry! nope don’t have you mixed up but since you are an active/favorite commenter for a long time on CB, I thought you got the sarcastic question I posted and were following up with a dry response. Lol. I need more coffee. Anyway…
See: http://www.celebitchy.com/391542/miles_teller_only_knew_costar_jk_simmons_from_his_farmers_insurance_ads/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My fault. Mia, I am getting so old. Turned 65 last week. I should have remembered when JK Simmons won the Oscar, the host hummed the theme song!! My best to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s overrated as an actor and seriously unattractive to look at.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is one punchable face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a decent actor but I think he’s a little over-rated simply because there aren’t many good young American actors in their 20s to early 30s. I know what you mean about him being watchable but I find him tremendously unattractive on screen. To the point where his face makes me physically recoil. I hate saying that because I like the fact he’s not conventionally attractive. But in his case? eek.
I’ll say something positive though: I think he has the potential to age into an interesting character actor or even a compelling but unusual leading man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same reaction to him. It’s also the way I felt about Shia LeBeouf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Keaton – I feel that way about Ansel Elgort. I do not understand how he keeps getting work with that face. He’s a total charisma vacuum as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the Esquire interview, well, paged thru it. I still have zero idea who this young actor is, so many in their 20′s look alike to me. He does look a lot like a younger Andrew McCarthy. I guess I posted all this to say in a nutshell….huh, who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He and Ansel Elgort are both the same to me – talented actors who I really dislike. They both come across as entitled and smug, no thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d still hit it. I’d bang him like a screen door in a hurricane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup, you can be a douchebag and still be a decent human, right? asking for a friend…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I don’t really get it. He comes across sorta bad in that Esquire interview, but it’s not John Mayer level douchery. He does have resting douchebro face though, as pointed out above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse