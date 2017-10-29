Miles Teller on his well-earned douchebag reputation: ‘I know who I am’

“Thank You For Your Service” Premiere

Here are some photos of Miles Teller at the LA premiere for Thank You For Your Service, a film about soldiers/veteran returning home and PTSD and all of that (the film was released this weekend). Miles posed with the cast, and with his fiance Keleigh Sperry. Whenever I write about Miles, I’m reminded of several things all at once, mostly that he’s a fratty douchebag in real life, but he’s one of the most “watchable” of the younger actors. I’m not saying he’s a great actor (yet), but he has “presence” and a watchable quality on-screen, and that’s something that can’t be taught. For the record, I do think he can act too. He just hasn’t found his niche or a defining role.

One of the reasons why I know Miles Teller is a douchebag in real life is because several years back, he gave a series of increasingly douchey interviews, the peak-douche of which was his now-infamous Esquire cover profile. As Miles tries to promote his latest film, people are still bringing up that Esquire profile and his fratty-douche reputation. This is Miles Teller trying to defend himself:

On the fact that a lot of people think he’s a douchebag: “Look, I don’t have Instagram and I’m not blowing up Twitter and I’ve still gotten cast in a bunch of great projects. I absolutely know actors that have been cast in things because they have a big social-media following but I don’t know — certain people expect that if you’re an actor in your 20s that you should be glad-hand-y and smiley and all that sh-t. Maybe some people have been turned off of me because I take what I’m doing pretty seriously and I don’t feel the need to charm everybody. So, do I think of acting as a popularity contest? No. Was it tough for me when that Esquire article came out? It was.

How was the Esquire article tough? “If how that story made me look was how I really was, I’d think I was the biggest douchebag too. The main idea in that story was that Miles Teller doesn’t give a rat’s ass what you think of him. That’s really not true. I absolutely do care what people think about me. But I can’t put much weight into whether the public likes me because the more important thing is that, as an actor, I can truly say that there’s not a single director or actor who I’ve worked with who’d have a bad thing to say about me. I’ve never missed a day of work. I’ve never not known a line. So I feel good about where I am.

Whether he felt introspective after the Esquire profile: “If you really let that kind of thing get to you, man, it’ll get stuck in your head. And when I put my head to my pillow at night, I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I honestly felt like I was behaving like an a–hole to people. I know the kind of brother I am. I know the kind of son I am. I’ve had the same friends since I was 14, 15. I’ve been with the same girl for four-and-a-half years. I have a dog. I know who I am, and it’s not who I was in that story.

[From Vulture]

It’s funny that his reaction to “you come across really poorly in print interviews” is “I have a girlfriend and a dog!!!” To be clear: coming across poorly in interviews is not the worst crime. Most of Miles’ coworkers and costars think he’s a nice, hard-working guy, just kind of a frat boy. I also think he took himself way too seriously when he first started getting some heat, and he probably lacked the self-awareness to know that it was bad form to endlessly sh-t talk. My point? I don’t know. I think he’s still the same old douchebag, but he’s just gotten better about censoring himself in interviews.

“Thank You For Your Service” Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Miles Teller on his well-earned douchebag reputation: ‘I know who I am’”

  1. AVVSAJNC says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:06 am

    He comes across better but he still has resting-douchebag-face and that doesn’t help. HIs fiance is lovely, an upmarket Emily Ratatouille lookalike.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Jesus, his answer to that first question is a word salad only Sarah Palin could love. His fiancé’s lip injections are terrible and extremely distracting.

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:38 am

    He reminds me of a snooty salesperson who judges people by the way they dress. The type who will direct a customer towards the clearance rack because “ you could not possibly afford full price with the way you are dressed”

    Reply
  4. emma33 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I just cannot wait until the skinny-pants trend ends. (I’ve just finished watching an hilarious seaaon of the Batchelorette Australia and some of the guys looked like they were wearing leggings instead of pants!) Miles’ effort isn’t that bad, but still, it needs to end!!

    Reply
  5. Nev says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:03 am

    So good looking.

    Reply
  6. Spice cake 38 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:08 am

    He was superb in the Spectacular Now.He looks like a young Andrew McCarthy to me and I suspect has the same kind of appeal he had in his heyday.So much better if he could be humble and successful instead of having an air of self importance.

    Reply
  7. manta says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Well The Rabbit Hole put him on the map for me and the fact that he held his own opposite Kidman was a good sign. I cried in some of his scenes.
    Don’t know much about him outside movies, except he’s not well liked around here.
    Well, at least he admits he cares about the way he’s perceived.
    I’ll check some of his work if the story is interesting enough. I know all of that is subjective but he’s hardly the most annoying to me.

    Reply
  8. third ginger says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I do not care for him, but he can act. His problem is that he will have to have something like an Oscar bait project[ WHIPLASH, although he was not nominated] because the larger movie going audience does not embrace him. This is a problem for many actors. Connecting with audiences often has little to do with talent.

    Reply
    • HeidiM says:
      October 29, 2017 at 10:50 am

      The teen girls and the 18-25′s love him. At least that’s been my perception from those I know.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        October 29, 2017 at 11:25 am

        I wonder if they go to see his films. I am saying that with all seriousness and no sarcasm. Not a snarky response. He has two films out now. Both are predicted to be box office bombs. Sometimes this happens. On this site, we have discussed this about actors like Idris Elba [older, of course] Many people, especially here on CB, adore him, but his films do not make money [now, bad scripts have something to do with that.] One example for Teller is THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE. Good reviews for his performance; no one going to see it. Sorry for the long post. Following show business is one of my hobbies.

  9. Patricia says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:17 am

    He was really really good in Whiplash.

    Reply
  10. Patricia says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:19 am

    He was really good in Whiplash.

    Reply
  11. Westie says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:27 am

    He’s overrated as an actor and seriously unattractive to look at.

    Reply
  12. JEM says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    That is one punchable face.

    Reply
  13. Keaton says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:56 am

    He’s a decent actor but I think he’s a little over-rated simply because there aren’t many good young American actors in their 20s to early 30s. I know what you mean about him being watchable but I find him tremendously unattractive on screen. To the point where his face makes me physically recoil. I hate saying that because I like the fact he’s not conventionally attractive. But in his case? eek.
    I’ll say something positive though: I think he has the potential to age into an interesting character actor or even a compelling but unusual leading man.

    Reply
  14. SJ says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I read the Esquire interview, well, paged thru it. I still have zero idea who this young actor is, so many in their 20′s look alike to me. He does look a lot like a younger Andrew McCarthy. I guess I posted all this to say in a nutshell….huh, who?

    Reply
  15. Anname says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:03 am

    He and Ansel Elgort are both the same to me – talented actors who I really dislike. They both come across as entitled and smug, no thanks.

    Reply
  16. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I’d still hit it. I’d bang him like a screen door in a hurricane.

    Reply
  17. WingKingdom says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Eh, I don’t really get it. He comes across sorta bad in that Esquire interview, but it’s not John Mayer level douchery. He does have resting douchebro face though, as pointed out above.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment