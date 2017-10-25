“Please allow Helen Mirren to scare the bejesus out of you in ‘Winchester’” links

The trailer for Winchester scared me, but I am a scaredy cat. [Jezebel]
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are hanging out again. The Weeknd is apparently cool with it but Lainey thinks something is off & I agree. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Robert Guillaume. [Dlisted]
Rita Ora is still around & wearing velvet. [Go Fug Yourself]
Hillary Clinton’s campaign helped fund the Steele dossier. Impeach! [Pajiba]
Kris Jenner went blonde. I suspect this is for Halloween. [Wonderwall]
“Trump is treason” is also what I shout to my bananas every day. [OMG Blog]
Mila Kunis says her husband never annoys her. Girl, you lie. [Buzzfeed]
I need to renew my Amazon Prime, thanks for the reminder. [The Blemish]
I like Kara del Toro’s bikini top, it’s really flattering. [Celebslam]
I’ve been on a tour of the Winchester house and I had no idea they were making a film. This looks good, plus Mirren makes almost any film worth seeing in a theater.
I’ve always wanted to tour that house. Now I’ll have to fight off all the movie fans as well. Oh, well. At least I can watch the movie. It looks like it will be a good one.
Scary af!
Omg, Kris Jenner looks like Karl Lagerfield. 😎👴
Wow, the Wikipedia entry on the Winchester House is fascinating (and possibly spoiler-y). Apparently they actually filmed at the house.
I love the Winchester Mystery House. I once talked to an old guy who knew her. He was a teenager at the time, she was old, and the first thing he said was she was a tiny, scary woman. He said at the time the house wasn’t known for being haunted, that she was just known as being eccentric and loving architecture (and being a good business woman). She’d get an idea and have her builders build it. It didn’t become “haunted” until much later after her death, the old guy assumed it was for marketing purposes.
It is a spooky house and if someone told me they saw a ghost I would probably believe them.
Winchester and the hotel that spawned the Shining are my bucket list visits. I bet this is really well done.
I teach a seminar on legends and ghost stories. This story is part of our class.
