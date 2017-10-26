Cate Blanchett: ‘We all like looking sexy but it doesn’t mean we want to f–k you’

Cate Blanchett was honored at the InStyle Awards earlier this week. It seemed like a pretty down-market awards show for Blanchett, but then I remembered that she’s promoting Thor: Ragnarok, a film with mass-market appeal. She needs InStyle readers, not New York Times Style section readers! I don’t hate that, by the way – some would say that Cate is “selling out” by working on a Marvel movie, but Cate has never talked sh-t about studio films or big-budget films. She’s always moved back and forth between indie films and big budget productions, and her kids are probably at an age where she wanted to do a movie that they could see.
Anyway, Cate gave a speech when she received the “Style Icon” Award. She used that moment to give a lesson in sexual politics and Steve Bannon, saying:
True icons of style, she said, are “women who know how they look is not all of who they are, but just an extension of that. It’s about women who feel free to wear what they want, when they want and how they want to wear it. I mean, you know we all like looking sexy but it doesn’t mean we want to f–k you. No one says to Steve Bannon: ‘You look like a bag of trash, do you want want me to throw you out?’ But the comments that get said about what women wear on the red carpet… I mean, if you troll through those trolls on the Internet – just don’t.”
I’m including the video below. While it may seem like Cate is making an incredibly obvious point, it’s absolutely worth making that point because in Peak 2017, people are still blaming victims. Victims are blamed for what they were wearing, how they were standing, why they were even in the room. There’s also the “not that kind of girl” thing that women attack other women for: dressing “slutty” or not being ashamed of showing off their bodies. It’s worth repeating: many women like to look sexy, and want to be thought of as sexy and beautiful. None of that is an invitation for sexual harassment or assault.
Cate Blanchett at tonight's #InStyleAwards: "We all like looking sexy, but it doesn't mean we want to f—k you." pic.twitter.com/3FKFjJJVzC
— Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) October 24, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Is dressing sexy to make other women jealous or to get polite compliments from men.
Please someone help me here im a clueless male.
It’s to make men jealous and get compliments from other women. Lol
But seriously, I feel great when a woman says, “that’s a gorgeous skirt”, the same statement coming from a man makes me feel uncomfortable. Why? I suppose because from a woman it’s seems more genuine, and in my opinion their opinion on clothes mean more. The only man I like getting compliments from is my husband. And he knows better than to say, ” great skirt”, he says, “you look gorgeous”. I’ve trained him well.
Did you read what she said? It’s neither.
To like the way we feel about ourselves. It’s not performative.
Usually it’s for ourselves. Not everything is about impressing someone else.
Yep. I dress entirely for myself. I wear what makes me feel good. There is no rhyme or reason to my wardrobe expect that I love everything in my closet.
????
What about dressing sexy because one likes it or feel at ease to wear such clothes?
I like to go around with baggy clothes and not wearing any makeup, because I like it. To each her own.
On Cate: she’s been half-cancelled since forever…
Because we want to look sexy. Not trying to make anyone jealous and I’m not fishing for compliments. I know and want it known that hey, I feel good, I look good.
Most women dress for other women, duh. Including my husband, I really don’t care what men think about my clothing choices…it never even enters into my head. I like heels and Birkenstocks and I DGAF what men think about that.
As for Blanchett, pfffft! Worked with Woody, named her son after Polanski and hasn’t come out strong against Weinstein…go away Cate and take the other Kate with you.
I mean, what do you think about when you get dressed in the morning? You probably have some vague sense of wanting to look good, and there are probably a lot of subconscious messages you are trying to send – Either “I am rich” or “I am sporty” or “I am cool” or “I am above caring about clothes” or, if you are insecure about you body, you may just be trying to hide it. As women in society, we definitely have been conditioned to think that being attractive is something that is highly valued, so we may be trying to project that, but that doesn’t mean we are actually trying to attract male attention, if that makes sense. And in terms of fashion, some women are more into than others, and it is generally targeted towards bonding/impressing/signaling other women but mostly finding something flattering to your body and being appropriately dressed for whatever specific event (work, dinner date, school pick-up) you are attending.
I’m thinking wow i look so great hence i dress up like a superstar. Or I’m mad about the world and i look like a homeless pencil.
Also, i need 10 minutes to get ready plus shower. It’s not sth i give too much attention. So i dress up how i feel.
Every woman has a different reason. We aren’t a monolith.
But you can bet dollars to donuts that we aren’t doing it to advertise our availability to f*ck every man who likes what he sees.
I like the way I look and feel when I’m dressed up and it has nothing to what men and even other women think. So it’s just about yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marc, get a clue then. Did it ever occur to you that women wear we want to wear has not a single God damned thing to do with YOU or anyone else and they dress for themselves? Our lives do not revolve around what you think of us yet we must live it ALWAYS being reminded we have to act accordingly to how you want us to. Sorry but like the article said it is 2017 no excuses for thinking this way!!!!
Isn’t that why he asked the question JA? He was asking for clues
Btw I dress to suit myself, but then I am a crumbly!
To be fair to Marc*, I think (at least, from my experience of working in a male dominated environment) most heterosexual men generally don’t think like women do when it comes to clothing. They’re not really trying to make a statement or express their personality, they’re just putting on clothes because they need to wear clothes. They don’t tend to explicitly put an effort into their clothing unless they’re trying to get the attention of a special someone. So I think a lot of men thing that women do dress up for men, because that’s their reason for putting in significant effort to look good. I’ve met very few straight men who dressed a certain way because they were into fashion for the art of it.
(*I’m aware that this is one large generalization, and I’m not saying all men are like this. I’m just saying it’s what I’ve noticed from most men I’ve encountered in my day to day; so my sample population is really quite small).
just to feel good or confident! It isn’t about others.
My husband of 35 years has never asked a question like this. Why? Because he’s a brilliant, secure, kind, progressive man. Also, it would never cross his mind because it’s not his business what women wear or why.
Neither it’s to feel good about yourself
Eh, go away Cate. I read last night she named her son Roman after Polanski. Just go away now…
Yep. It’s a shame because she is so talented and interesting, but I’m over her too.
gross, I didn’t know that. I think she has a great fashion sense and is one of my favorite actresses, but that is a disturbing thing to do. Like naming your kid after Manson or something.
She’s similar to Winslet. I get the vibe she feels she is above it all, she really doesn’t GAF about anything except what she perceives is her “art”…
I mean in her mind Polanski is a genius because he made a couple good films. Who cares if he abused young girls?? She chooses to look the other way…disgusting!
It is super creepy that she she named her kid after a child rapist. What kind of message does that send?
I’ll never understand people who use the “but he/she is a great _______, and you can’t disregard their artistic contributions!” excuse for overlooking horrid behavior. I’ve heard Hitler enjoyed painting. Perhaps there are dictators who have brilliant singing voices or an archival knowledge of great philosophical works. Tons of terrible people are good at other things besides being terrible.
One specific talent does not rule out abhorrent, deviant, criminal behavior! And when you choose to overlook those things for the sake of one other minor positive quality, you look like a fool.
i’ll keep saying it, her words here are true but I would much rather here from women who dont have a dicey history with supporting roman polanski and woody allen. her words will always ring hollow when her actions contradict her. you cannot support a child rapist and pedophile and expect to be heard as a voice for women’s rights. no thanks
I love this quote. But again I side eye the women spouting these quotes when they line up to work with a predator like Allen
Just wondering. In my day the bars were filled with -cock tease, your shirt says you’re asking for it, you were dancing like that why are you mad, b*tch you aren’t even that hot, etc.
Is it a bit better? I have no tolerance for being touched unasked, so I don’t go anymore, but I miss dancing like crazy.
The message is fine, the messenger not so much.
I dress to like what I see in the mirror. I dont dress for anyone else but myself. I dont consider myself attractive in any way shape or form, but with the right clothes I feel average enough to have some confidence.
Men need to stop thinking our clothes are messages to them. Its not all about you, dudes, get over it.
And I’ll listen to Cates opinions when she stops working with known predators.
“Detritus says:
October 26, 2017 at 11:23 am
Every woman has a different reason. We aren’t a monolith.
This.
And there might be a different reason on any given day.
Dudes, what happened to “don’t tear down other women; let them call out the patriarchy”? I saw so many great, supportive comments here on articles about Weinstein’s victims and it made me feel like the tide was really turning on this site. It seems like folks have forgotten to support fellow women now that we’re talking about other subjects. Just like there is no “perfect” victim, there is no “perfect” feminist. Lets laud Cate for saying something that should be said by more celebrities rather than criticizing her for not being the perfect spokeswoman.
We can applaud Cate while also recognising that she’s guilty of selective shadiness when it suits her. That’s not tearing her down, that’s treating her as a grown up intelligent woman who should be able to handle, in this instance, perfectly valid criticism.
No one’s asking for perfection here, just an appeal for consistency. She has a huge platform so if she’s getting kudos for standing up and talking the talk, it’s not unreasonable to point out where she’s failing to walk the walk.
thank you @skylark for explaining that so eloquently. feminism is not about unconditional acceptance and support of women when their words/actions are problematic. as you said better than me, no one is above criticism and her actions are genuinely problematic. we are not attacking her, we are making valid, reasonable criticisms of her support of convicted sex predators, its not rocket science here. you cannot dangle on the fence when it comes to issues like sexual violence. people like her only criticize when convenient. that is not acceptable or praiseworthy.
Hmmm. Today I dressed in black slacks and a cool turquoise shirt because I wanted to look professional yet approachable for the class I taught this morning as well as the patients I have this afternoon. Yesterday I dressed in yoga pants and a t-shirt because I had a paperwork day. Tonight I will dress in a little black dress and heels because I want to look pretty, a little sexy, and because my husband likes the dress I’m planning to wear and we are going to a small cocktail party. Tomorrow, I will dress like a hippie because I’m going to help out at a Halloween party for disabled people (I do psych evals there on a per diem basis). This weekend, I will be in shorts and a swimsuit because I am Bahama bound. I dress for all different reasons, sometimes for the impression my dress gives, sometimes for the occasion, and mostly because I just want to feel good about myself.
But she’s not wrong about Steve Bannon looking like a bag of trash, tho.
That was a funny line. Also he seems to wear a double layer of shirts and it’s not like he needs to bulk up.
A bag of toxic trash, she should have said. He looks like someone you should only approach wearing a full biohazard suit.
I seriously don’t understand why this woman gets a pass for working with and defending all the famous child rapists in Hollywood. She seems like a more cynical, more PR-cunning, more souless version of Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lawrence to me. Unlike Winslet and Lawrence, she doesn’t even bother to explain, however lame, her behavior. The ends justify the means seems the motto of her Machiavellian career.
