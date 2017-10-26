“Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s third baby is due before Christmas?” links

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s surrogate is possibly due before Christmas. [JustJared]
Chadwick Boseman looks hot but I’m still thinking about Killmonger. [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey went full-diva in front of Karl Lagerfeld. [Dlisted]
Is Siggy Flicker a brat? I think with that name, you’d have to be. [Reality Tea]
Kylie Jenner is so rich, you guys. It’s ridiculous. [Starcasm]
Lady Gaga looks different every time I see her. [Moe Jackson]
51% of Democrats have a favorable view of George W. Bush. [Jezebel]
Anna Wintour will never invite Donald Trump to another Met Gala. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’d love to know how much of Fenty Beauty Rihanna owns. Last month it made over 70 million, more than 3 times what Kylie Cosmetics did. That’s on par with MAC.
Fenty beauty is doing so great in the market and I am so glad its doing far far better than the kkw and Kylie Jenner’s makeup lines.
70 million, wow.
I guess I’m in the minority here because this democrat doesn’t have a favorable opinion on W.
I think people hated him more when he was THE WORST, and now unfortunately there’s a new WORST. It took 45 to make W look like a statesman.
And also people like him more as their bro the former prez, not, you know, actual POTUS.
Not speaking for anyone here. Just theorizing about the people in the study. For myself, I’m pretty liberal even for a Dem, and I absolutely hated him when he was elected. However I came around to him while he was president and don’t think he’s such a bad guy now.
How did you come around to him while he was president? The misguided Iraq war that was never paid for, Medicare Part D that was never paid for, the tax cuts during war time, the lack of investment in infrastructure, the origins of “No Child Left Behind”. Financial irresponsibility that created the Great Recession. I just am curious as to what he could have done well that would tip the scales to favorable for you. (Genuinely curious, not snarking here).
For me, I think he was a horrible President that truly harmed our country. He depleted our resources during the “boom”, so we were in a very weak position when it went “bust”. Two presidents later, we are still fighting his wars. He didn’t bring us to the bring of nuclear war with careless tweets, so that is good, but he still did a lot of bad even if he isn’t the worst. From my perspective, the best thing about him is his friendship with Michelle Obama.
Chadwick Boseman makes me think of the line from Tombstone. “That’s the prettiest man I ever saw.” Dey Lord. Jordan never did much for me until Killmonger, but now I see it. Pretty people in this movie.
51% of democrats like George W. now, huh? I guess we were all wrong, Trump can pull off impressive feats.
Speaking of babies did anyone else read about the birthday party DJ Khaled threw for his one year old son at a night club? Can you say ‘exploitation’. He is doing the most all the time using his poor baby as a prop and someone needs to call CPS on his behind already.
