Brandi Glanville & her boyfriend ‘dressed up’ as LeAnn & Eddie for Halloween

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

It seems like forever since I wrote anything about Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes, doesn’t it? But it wasn’t that long ago – Brandi and LeAnn were acting crazy over the summer, with LeAnn stalking Brandi to a Malibu restaurant and Brandi talking sh-t about LeAnn on Celebrity Big Brother. It was all very petty and Brandi just barely came out ahead, only because I sometimes think LeAnn “escalates” her insanity just to get Brandi to pay attention.

Anyway, I don’t know if there’s some kind of exhaustive backstory on this, and whether LeAnn has recently been escalating her behavior, but Brandi decided to dress up for a Halloween party… as LeAnn. Brandi’s plausible deniability is that she never says outright that she’s Halloween-pranking the queen of single-white-female-ing, but it’s all there. The overalls, the blonde extensions, the cheap cowboy hat, the bandeau bikini top. Classic LeAnn. Brandi’s boyfriend Donald Friese was, I suppose, Eddie Cibrian in this “celebrity couple” costume.

So, is this petty and juvenile? For sure. But it’s also sort of next-level – LeAnn literally stalks all of Brandi’s social media. LeAnn buys everything that Brandi buys, wears the exact same clothing and shoes Brandi wears. So on some level, Brandi dressing up as LeAnn-for-a-day probably makes LeAnn SO happy.