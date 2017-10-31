Brandi Glanville & her boyfriend ‘dressed up’ as LeAnn & Eddie for Halloween

It seems like forever since I wrote anything about Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes, doesn’t it? But it wasn’t that long ago – Brandi and LeAnn were acting crazy over the summer, with LeAnn stalking Brandi to a Malibu restaurant and Brandi talking sh-t about LeAnn on Celebrity Big Brother. It was all very petty and Brandi just barely came out ahead, only because I sometimes think LeAnn “escalates” her insanity just to get Brandi to pay attention.
Anyway, I don’t know if there’s some kind of exhaustive backstory on this, and whether LeAnn has recently been escalating her behavior, but Brandi decided to dress up for a Halloween party… as LeAnn. Brandi’s plausible deniability is that she never says outright that she’s Halloween-pranking the queen of single-white-female-ing, but it’s all there. The overalls, the blonde extensions, the cheap cowboy hat, the bandeau bikini top. Classic LeAnn. Brandi’s boyfriend Donald Friese was, I suppose, Eddie Cibrian in this “celebrity couple” costume.
So, is this petty and juvenile? For sure. But it’s also sort of next-level – LeAnn literally stalks all of Brandi’s social media. LeAnn buys everything that Brandi buys, wears the exact same clothing and shoes Brandi wears. So on some level, Brandi dressing up as LeAnn-for-a-day probably makes LeAnn SO happy.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Someone has not been getting enough attention, I guess. They are all so tiresome.
Could one of them take the high road just once? They’re both ridiculous.
*bangs head against wall*
Now that Jen is happily married and Brangelina is no more is this the new trailer park triangle of doom?
Leann is so used to copying Brandi with everything…This might make her head explode
I laughed. Nothing gets under Leann’s skin than Brandi (why I could take several guesses). Nothing gets under Eddie’s skin than the bulk of the internet taking Brandi’s side.
I love the pettiness. I need the dumb gossip to get through the day
+100 I laughed too. I’ve enjoyed watching their never ending pettiness for years. Great to have something funny to make me laugh these days
Those poor kids. Imagine reading this about your parents!
Imagine how it is for the kids to see the woman who had an affair with their dad, always commenting rudely and starting fights with their mother on social media. Leann uses the kids by always bragging about her great husband and saying she’s the best stepmother who loves them so much while she posts pictures of the”happy” family daily on social media. I couldn’t imagine that
Is it bad that in this age of craziness I find the Brandi/LeAnn/Eddie drama somewhat reassuring? Like at least some things are consistent. This is pretty epic trolling here on Brandi’s part.
The weather is unstable, Trump is unhinged… but in the meantime, somewhere in California, Leann slaps at Brandi and Brandi slaps back, and on and on it goes.
Hm, I see your point.
Yeah we need less tragedy and more trashy D-listers.
I agree. When I first found this site all their drama had just started, I mean they should all be over it by now but it sure does provide some light relief for us!
How childish. How many years has it been now? They all need to move on, and BG’s boyfriend is as immature as she is, taking part in her silly antics which have nothing to do with him. Those poor boys.
Yeah, how immature. And apparently Brandi’s friends alerted her to the fact her amazing man mate was friending instagram hotties and in contact. Brandi went on a twitter meltdown as they played their drama out, because, of course, that’s how a mature adult couple handles it, on social media like two middle school kids. But not to worry, it looks like the couple made up.
One big motley crew these four are. D.J. fits right in.
Eddie Cibrian is so damn fine. My goodness!
Wrt this triangle, I’m usually on Brandi’s side but she can’t have it both ways. She’s constantly asking Leann and Eddie to just leave her alone and she’s being petty boots.
Eddie is garbage…he looks rode hard and hung up wet.
Stop
Imitation is the best form of flattery. This trick is no treat. Stalker
I’m sorry but it’s always seemed like Brandi is the one who can’t let anything go and escalates everything. I don’t see the single white female-ing side from Leann. I think this proves my point.
