Robert Mueller got his first indictments, will start making arrests on Monday

On Friday, Donald Trump invited the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office while he passed out Halloween candy from behind the the Resolute Desk. It was neither cute nor presidential, and it was just another reminder that of all Trump’s many faults, his weirdest fault is that he cannot speak to children without sounding like an absolute creep. “Come right over here, honey,” he said to a small Princess Leia, and it made my skin crawl. The pièce de résistance was this though: “You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right? So, you take out whatever you need, okay? If you want some for your friends, take ’em. We have plenty.”

That video is just to set the mood. The mood of IMPEACHMENT. You see, as Donald Trump was saying creepy things to children, Independent Prosecutor Robert Mueller was getting the first indictments in what I hope will eventually constitute a “slew.”

A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment. The White House also had no comment, a senior administration official said Saturday morning. Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Under the regulations governing special counsel investigations, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight over the Russia investigation, would have been made aware of any charges before they were taken before the grand jury for approval, according to people familiar with the matter.

[From CNN]

This explains why Republicans and Deplorables were acting so crazy last week – they must have gotten a heads up that sh-t was starting to go down, and that’s why there was a flurry of absolute bulls–t. Oh, you mean the Clinton campaign partially funded some opposition research against their opposition? TELL ME MORE! Oh, you mean that Clinton had some tenuous connection to a “uranium deal” that no one can really explain? HOW SHOCKING! After CNN’s story broke about Mueller, it got so bad that Deplorables were in full meltdown mode on Fox News and on Twitter. Corey Lewandowski was just flat-out blaming everything on the current (?????!?!?!) “Clinton administration.” Sebastian Gorka (an honest-to-God Nazi) has been losing his ever-loving mind on Twitter.

Who will be arrested on Monday? Survey says… Paul Manafort. I think Mueller has been leaning so hard on Manafort, and then after Manafort squeals like a pig, everybody is going down. Manafort ties to so many people – Jared Kushner, Russian oligarchs, Russian intelligence, and more. Grab your popcorn and prepare the martoonis for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty.

198 Responses to “Robert Mueller got his first indictments, will start making arrests on Monday”

  1. Shambles says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Keep him away from the children.

    Last week did feel particularly weird, in a world where every day is a new kind of weird. I’m sort of numb to it at this point but it did feel like there was a difference. I’m trying not to get too worked up over this, but I’m hoping the BOMB drops this week. I agree it will probably be Manafort, but it could also be Flynn. Please let this be the string that unravels this presidency.

    Reply
  2. Val says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I just can t wait for the indictments !
    At least, at last!!

    (On a side note, Cheetos comment on the girl s weight is sooo douchey …what about HE shows US his abs ?)

    Reply
  3. AVVSAJNC says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I’m not religious at all, but I’m prepared to PRAY TO GOD that this is the final nail in Drumpf’s coffin. Get that misogynistic, dumb-as-a-box-of-nails, creeptastic, Wankorangutan out of the Oval office.

    Reply
  4. Melly says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:11 am

    My bet is that the indictment will be for Flynn and/or Manafort. They both have been under investigation by the FBI before Mueller was appointed. Roger Stone is another possibility.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Finally. Get the handcuffs and orange jumpsuits ready. Lock them up and throw away the damn key

    Reply
  6. lower case lois says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Finally, this is sort of the plot twist I was waiting for.

    Reply
  7. emma33 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:13 am

    All I know about grand juries comes from Law & Order, but some people were saying on facebook that the fact that it was a Washington grand jury (and not New York) was significant, because it probably meant they were going after someone living in Washington. Also, that they felt that Manafort was already singing like a bird, so it might not be him. Their guess: Kushner.

    We can only pray!

    Reply
  8. WMGDtoo says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I won’t get too excited until something happens. I never thought this human waste would be POTUS. So I wait. and hope. but won’t celebrate until there is something to celebrate.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Halloween is supposed to be fun for kids. Listening to the president talk bad about their parents doesn’t sound like much fun. JFC. Can this asswipe go for 10 minutes without mentioning that he doesn’t like the media?

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:26 am

    And it is all Michael Moore’s fault, apparently. Typical right wing nonsense from Trump yesterday. When under pressure, strike out at one of the tried and true red flags for the rabid right.

    Roger Stone went on a Twitter tirade against CNN’s Don Lemon and got his main account permanently suspended. He has at least three other accounts active and is continuing his attacks but people are reporting those accounts too.

    Pansy Parkinson, excuse me, Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided yesterday morning that a good use of our tax dollars would be for her to launch attacks on Clinton on both her official and the POTUS official Twitter accounts. All tweets in response must be archived and preserved as public records at our expense.

    My hero for the weekend is the woman who rode her bicycle through Trump’s golf motorcade yesterday to give him the finger.

    Reply
  11. robyn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:33 am

    This has proven to be a very slow march to justice so I’m not too excited about Monday, although it could be a healthy start.

    Meanwhile, watching Trump, the divider, made me realize that Trump even tried to divide the children from their “media” parents as he ungraciously grudged against them while “treating” their kids to candy and worrying them about their weight. He simply can’t help being an inept obnoxious jerk … even when he’s trying to say “cute” things and sound easy-going.

    Reply
  12. Justine says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:36 am

    People are saying that it could be a relative of someone, to get that person to flip. I’ve heard Michael Flynn Jr, so that his dad flips.

    Reply
  13. snappyfish says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The whole Watergate Investigation took years. The fact that there is a possibility of an arrest or arrests this week is amazing. I am guessing Manafort, Flynn & Kushner. Any of which will be huge. More than one amazing. I can only hope when they drag the Cheeto in Chief away they pull the deeply Closeted Pence with him. I would love to see the entire Presidential election called a fraud and all he has enacted receded. Good bye Gorsuch, for example.

    That won’t happen, but watching all the dominos fall will be vastly interesting. He is unfit to be President. He has shown this day after day. Let”s hope his time in office is coming to a Mueller fueled end

    Reply
  14. Simpatico says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:52 am

    This video comparing Trump and Obama with kids at Halloween will just make watching Trump all the more painful. I miss the Obamas more every single day.
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMJQxhlGM5M

    Reply
  15. Serene Wolf says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:55 am

    LMAO at “the mood of IMPEACHMENT”. Hope so! Things are finally moving along.

    Reply
  16. Alexandria says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:59 am

    As a non-American I am prepared to send a grateful email personally to Robert Mueller if he manages to save the world from Drumpf admin.

    Reply
  17. Fleurucci says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:01 am

    This is exciting :) hope the charged person will not have disappeared tomorrow.

    Has everyone seen the fun and funny desperate Cheeto video on you tube? Perfect time for it :)

    Reply
  18. HelloSunshine says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Can someone clarify for me (and I’m sure I’ve asked before, sorry!).. can Drumpf pardon himself and others around him if charges are brought?

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 29, 2017 at 9:36 am

      No one seems to know if drump can pardon himself as president. But Mueller brought in NY prosecuters for the investigation so drump can be charged on the state level, which I believe was done because he wouldn’t be able to pardon himself for those charges. (I’m not a lawyer, so please excuse the choppy explanation.)

      Also, last I read a few members of Congress are looking to pass a law stating the president can’t pardon himself.

      Reply
    • FF says:
      October 29, 2017 at 9:37 am

      From what I’ve read Mueller will be levelling state charges. 45 can only pardon federal charges.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

      He can’t pardon state crimes but he could pardon federal crimes. If he does that though then further chaos is going to happen because that is what dictators do.
      The New York AG has been working with Mueller so there are likely state RICO charges pending against most of these criminals, in particular against the Dump kids and Kushner.

      Reply
  19. Chef Grace says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:31 am

    “And Nero fiddled while Rome burned. “

    Reply
  20. Lucy2 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I will be surprised if this is anyone but Manafort, but I’ll take whatever we can get. I hope it’s the first in a long line of indictments.

    Reply
  21. Eric says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Just FYI, Emperor Zero cannot pardon ANY crime in which he is a co-conspirator, including federal charges.

    For all my lovely friends here, some who doubted my optimism, it’s going to be a wonderful Christmas!

    On a cautionary note, the proverbial “fat lady” is only warming up backstage as this is going to be a drawn-out process. And right-wing conspiracy theories will be intense.

    It’s Mueller Time!

    Reply
  22. tifzlan says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Did he really tell a freaking child that she has no “weight problems” so she can eat candy….. what a lunatic.

    Reply
  23. Maum says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:02 am

    All I could see on this video was how he was throwing candy at those kids across the table. He couldn’t even be bothered to hand them out to them one by one.

    Reply
  24. Snowflake says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Keeping fingers crossed, please God, let him be gone soon!

    Reply
  25. ida says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:09 am

    this is the best weekend this year so far. first time I slept like a baby since last november. they will all go to jail. I cannot wait.

    Reply
  26. lightpurple says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:13 am

    And the Sunday morning pre-golf tweet storm has begun!

    Reply
  27. Jerusha says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:43 am

    The trumpanzees were going crazy yesterday. Bust a gut, fellas.
    http://twitter.com/astorix23/status/924334854245888001

    Reply
  28. Jerusha says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Here’s a good suggestion for Halloween.
    http://twitter.com/th3j35t3r/status/924497742520561664

    Reply
  29. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I had the feeling something was coming because the news leaks slowed down for a while, then we had a flurry later this week, and Jim Comey showed up openly on social media. Maybe I’m just reading the tea leaves.

    My fear is that people in Trump’s circle may be indicted, even convicted, but that Trump has been able to keep his fingerprints off things for so long that it would be hard to indict him now. It seems hard to nail him on obstruction of justice, even though ‘of course he did.’

    My other fear is that the people of an age to really throw their weight into meaningful protest, the Baby Boomers, came out of Watergate with a sense that the ship “always” rights itself, and think they just have to wait it out again. I am not sure that is true. The Democrats controlled Congress then, not the Republicans – and not THESE Republicans, who have zero sense of duty to the American public. Nixon had some sense of the normal order of things, with an eye to his legacy. Trump has no sense of the normal order of these things and zero sense of legacy: He lives only in the world of the self-interested present. He’d rather blow up the world and take it down with him. He is ahistoric.

    On the other hand, this could disrupt the workings of Congress just enough to mess up their “tax reform” bill and force their backs to the wall on the question of impeachment. This is Paul Ryan’s last hope. And while the people around Trump are disgusting, many of them do have enough sense to try to keep their asses out of jail – or reduce their sentences.

    So no matter what happens, this likely weakens his presidency. But we don’t know how much, and it’s far from a guaranteed cakewalk to getting rid of him altogether.

    Need to keep fighting back.

    Reply
  30. Nemo says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:58 am

    but…wouldn’t that leave you with Pence? he’s even worse.

    Reply
  31. adastraperaspera says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I have been creatively visualizing an indictment headline all year. To finally see it was shocking! As I’ve said before, I would do anything to get a peek at the dozens and dozens of white boards, charts, spreadsheets and datasets of Mueller’s team. The rule of law has remained standing under an incredible torrent of brutalizing attacks. We must remove each and every one of these corrupt officials and jail the criminals. Onward!!

    “When once a republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”
    ~Thomas Jefferson

    Reply
  32. aquarius64 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Dream scenario: Mueller got Manafort and Flynn to flip (turn state’s evidence) and there will be a pre-dawn raid to the houses of Jared and Don Jr. , both served with arrest warrants. The sight of these two doing the Walk of Shame to the jailhouse and to the courthouse, in handcuffs, would be a sight to behold. Trump’s Twitter screed would be epic if that happens. If Trump tries to pardon them Don and Jared would 1) be admitting guilt by accepting the pardon and 2) can’t plead the Fifth if they are called in to testify at another trial. Executive privilege – the president bars people in his administration to talk about White House matters – has its limits. Politico has reported that Trump’s lawyers were burning up the phone lines yesterday, trying to get information on who’s going to have their mugshots publicized.

    Happy Halloween to the Orange Goblin of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He has terrorized the country for nine months; now it’s time for Trump to have a scare.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      October 29, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      I don’t know who you are, but if you’re reading politico my guess is you know a little something about how this process goes. And I love the “orange goblin” moniker. Good comment.

      Let’s hope he also manages to bring down tax reform with his ham-handed treatment of the Republican leadership. Because I for one like my HoH filing status, state and local tax deductions, and my pretax 401k contributions. I’ll be pretty pissed if I lose them in the name of the GOP’s crusade to starve the federal gov’t, slash the corporate rate and give multinationals a free ride on their overseas profits. The middle class won’t know what hit them when they go to file their returns for 2018.

      Reply
  33. whywhywhy? says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:10 am

    You can tell when things are getting bad for the Dotard when they start using children to clean up his image. The most disturbing thing is that the WH reporters let their children go near the Dotard, especially after he said those horrible things about the women he harassed and groped. A part of the problem is the complicity of the WH reporters. The Dotard and Sarah humiliate them and attack their peers every single day and they just sit there and take it, and now they allow their kids to be dragged into this nonsense. Why would they send their kids there, knowing that people like Don Lemon has been getting death threats from bots and Dotard fans?

    Mueller also needs to file charges against Sarah, Nunes, Graham, Trey, and Chuck for obstructing justice. The Dotard tweets and then they spend their time reverse engineering support for his lies. The Dotard tweeted about Hillary and Uranium and then Nunes went out and announced that he was launching an investigation. The Dotard tried to defend his decision to fire Comey by saying that Comey wasn’t reliable and then Chuck and Lindsey send a letter to the DOJ claiming that Comey came to the conclusion about Hillary without talking to everyone. Why isn’t anyone stopping Nunes and these GOP members? What happened to the Ethics investigation against Nunes?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 29, 2017 at 11:22 am

      All good questions. Your new name captures the current mood well, btw.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 29, 2017 at 11:27 am

      What Esmom said. And what happened to Ethics investigation? There are no Republicans concerned about ethics at the moment.

      Reply
      • swak says:
        October 29, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        Have they ever been concerned about ethics? Jared and Ivanka, who have no business being in the WH as advisors, are there. He did not put his businesses in blind trusts like other president’s have done. Just a couple of examples. Not to mention the money his properties make every time he goes to one of them.

    • jwoolman says:
      October 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      I don’t know how they get away with saying Comey came to conclusions before his investigation was completed. He did what any methodical person does when a large report will be due quickly after the project is done – he drafted the bulk of it with all the required details, so it could be quickly revised after the final interview with Hillary. He could see where it was going, so it made sense to draft a conclusion that could be revised once the interview results were available. I’ve done the equivalent myself.

      Certainly it would be incredibly stupid not to draft such a report asap when you know you will need to give a press conference soon. Waiting until the last interview is over to start the draft would be incompetent.

      Reply
  34. whywhywhy? says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:27 am

    It’s nice seeing some of the press doing their jobs and not being complicit. Most shows will let the Dotard supporters and GOP members appear on their show and spew their lies, but not Joy. She comes prepared and factchecks the Dotard supporters and GOP right then and there. When a Dotard supporter tried to spread lies about Hillary, Joy went line by line checking everything that she said and telling her what was wrong with her logic.

    Reply
  35. Justine says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I think the NY Times isn’t carrying this because nothing is confirmed. It’s all very vague reporting from CNN, that can’t be validated because the charges are sealed. I want it to be big, and showy, and huge, but the truth is it may not be a big dog this early and it may be for something not really related to Trump-Russia. I just think, people should be prepared for that, Mueller clearly has a plan, he has an end goal, this thing has to be iron clad against Trump. Yes, I think that he has enough to force a resignation, but I doubt Mueller would want to leave any wiggle room. In any case, no matter what tomorrow brings, it’s not going to be good for Trump at all. If he fires Mueller or even tries to pardon people, he’ll most likely be impeached. This isn’t going to end well for Trump, but it may take a while for that ending to come.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 29, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Mueller seems to be the sort who would have all his ducks in a row before making this move. Things might proceed faster than expected. There is a real risk that the targets will leave the country.

      I thought I heard that sealed indictments were prepared by a Virginia grand jury months ago. These are by the Washington one. Maybe they will be unsealed all at once?

      The rumor was that one of the two Virginia grand juries was definitely dealing with RICO issues. I do think that what originally perked up the ears of listeners to surveillance tapes of the Russians was indication of financial crimes by the Americans talking with them. All of Trump’s people consistently lied about contacts with the Russians, so there had to be something illegal going on. I’m surprised Manafort didn’t get out of town long ago, deciding to live in a country that wouldn’t extradite him. Maybe none of them believed anything would happen to them.

      We’ll see soon enough, I guess.

      Reply
    • cr says:
      October 29, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      Neither NYT nor WaPo have carried, and I do think it’s because they can’t verify it, and are also probably working on their own stories.
      I wouldn’t be surprised if the indictment is against someone lesser known, like Carter Page.

      Reply
    • hmmm says:
      October 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      How is the NYT an entity to trust? They had no problem spreading lies about Hillary before the election ( a Breitbart shill’s “Clinton Cash” anyone?). Who cares if they confirm or not?

      Reply
      • cr says:
        October 29, 2017 at 2:10 pm

        The NYT also has several reporters who’ve been working on Trump stories like this, so it’s a mixed bag. They can do crap things like their Clinton stories, or Judy Miller’s bs reporting before the Iraq War, but they do have some excellent investigative reporters.

      • Nic919 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        NBC and CBS also carried the story now. I think WaPo is laying low because they have their own story. NYT I don’t always trust because they still carry bogus Hillary stories and Maggie Haberman tries to play nice with the Dotard to get further scoops. Besides NYT pushed the emails story on very little and are part of the reason the Dotard is at 1600 Penn.

  36. vava says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=d7Uy0Uznw4E&app=desktop

    Reply
  37. Ginger says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I would LOVE it if the first indictment was Kushner!

    Reply
  38. trollontheloose says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    His son in law Jared Kushner

    Reply
  39. themummy says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I”m not going to get at all excited about this because I have learned better than that throughout this whole nightmare. I suspect it could be someone unimportant and possibly even only tangentially related to the whole thing. It seems that the Orange Anus just cannot be brought down and I no longer hold out much, if any, hope that anything will ever be done. I’m thinking a few unknowns will get in trouble for this financial thing or that financial thing, but it will somehow exonerate the Orange Anus in the end. He seems to live life under some sort of lucky star. Personally, I hope he has a stroke today.

    Reply
  40. Reece says:
    October 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    EVERYTHING IN THIS VIDEO IS RAGE INDUCING!!! HE THINKS IT’S ALL FUNNY!!!!! I can’t I can’t.
    Princess Leia and her zero to give and clearly not wanting to be close to him is giving me life! The little eye roll at the beginning. She gets extra candy from me!

    As for the investigation, when I see orange jumpsuits then I’ll be happy.

    Reply
  41. Justine says:
    October 29, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Eh, I don’t think that it’s some small fish, like Carter Page. I also doubt that it’s Manafort. They (not Mueller, but someone) wanted this to leak this weekend, so that everyone would be prepared come Monday. If it’s was someone that wouldn’t be as big of a deal, like Page, they would have just executed the arrest and it would have been breaking news, but not a game changer. I think because it dropped Friday evening, it’s a game changer. So a medium fish? My money is on Flynn/Flynn Jr., Manafort, and Kushner.

    Reply
    • cr says:
      October 29, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      Mueller didn’t leak it, though I wonder who did, possibly someone in the DoJ? And it got leaked on Friday evening because that’s when the indictments were allegedly handed down.
      But Flynn Sr., Manafort and Kushner aren’t medium fish, either.
      I’m not sure I’d consider Page a small fish either, just because he doesn’t get the notice that the others do.

      Reply
  42. Jaded says:
    October 29, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    There is a 3-part documentary on YouTube called “The Dubious Friends of Donald Trump” produced by ZEMBLA and I highly recommend watching them. It exposes the path of Russian mafia contacts, shell companies, oligarchs, etc. that have connections to the Trump organizations through money laundering, human trafficking, blood diamonds and crooked politicians/businessmen from Uzbekistan and other eastern European countries who scammed billions from their countries.

    1. The Russians – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bEdMuKq30I&t=25ssearch_query=the+dubious+friends+of+donald+trump+part+1

    2. King of Diamonds – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvd7PqI_Lx0&t=13s

    3. The Billion Dollar Fraud – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqesw5kwEow&t=4s

    You will be aghast at what this monster has his tiny, filthy hands into.

    Reply
  43. llc says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Best guesses: Manafort, Flynn, Flynn Jr, Page, Cohen, Stone

    Wildest dreams come true: Jared, Donald Jr

    Reply

