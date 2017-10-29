Robert Mueller got his first indictments, will start making arrests on Monday

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday, Donald Trump invited the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office while he passed out Halloween candy from behind the the Resolute Desk. It was neither cute nor presidential, and it was just another reminder that of all Trump’s many faults, his weirdest fault is that he cannot speak to children without sounding like an absolute creep. “Come right over here, honey,” he said to a small Princess Leia, and it made my skin crawl. The pièce de résistance was this though: “You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right? So, you take out whatever you need, okay? If you want some for your friends, take ’em. We have plenty.”

WATCH: Pres. Trump talks with the children of reporters during a Halloween event in the Oval Office on Friday. https://t.co/3jaFD2cFLM — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 27, 2017

That video is just to set the mood. The mood of IMPEACHMENT. You see, as Donald Trump was saying creepy things to children, Independent Prosecutor Robert Mueller was getting the first indictments in what I hope will eventually constitute a “slew.”

A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment. The White House also had no comment, a senior administration official said Saturday morning. Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Under the regulations governing special counsel investigations, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight over the Russia investigation, would have been made aware of any charges before they were taken before the grand jury for approval, according to people familiar with the matter.

This explains why Republicans and Deplorables were acting so crazy last week – they must have gotten a heads up that sh-t was starting to go down, and that’s why there was a flurry of absolute bulls–t. Oh, you mean the Clinton campaign partially funded some opposition research against their opposition? TELL ME MORE! Oh, you mean that Clinton had some tenuous connection to a “uranium deal” that no one can really explain? HOW SHOCKING! After CNN’s story broke about Mueller, it got so bad that Deplorables were in full meltdown mode on Fox News and on Twitter. Corey Lewandowski was just flat-out blaming everything on the current (?????!?!?!) “Clinton administration.” Sebastian Gorka (an honest-to-God Nazi) has been losing his ever-loving mind on Twitter.

Who will be arrested on Monday? Survey says… Paul Manafort. I think Mueller has been leaning so hard on Manafort, and then after Manafort squeals like a pig, everybody is going down. Manafort ties to so many people – Jared Kushner, Russian oligarchs, Russian intelligence, and more. Grab your popcorn and prepare the martoonis for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty.

