Robert Mueller got his first indictments, will start making arrests on Monday

On Friday, Donald Trump invited the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office while he passed out Halloween candy from behind the the Resolute Desk. It was neither cute nor presidential, and it was just another reminder that of all Trump’s many faults, his weirdest fault is that he cannot speak to children without sounding like an absolute creep. “Come right over here, honey,” he said to a small Princess Leia, and it made my skin crawl. The pièce de résistance was this though: “You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right? So, you take out whatever you need, okay? If you want some for your friends, take ’em. We have plenty.”
WATCH: Pres. Trump talks with the children of reporters during a Halloween event in the Oval Office on Friday. https://t.co/3jaFD2cFLM
— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 27, 2017
That video is just to set the mood. The mood of IMPEACHMENT. You see, as Donald Trump was saying creepy things to children, Independent Prosecutor Robert Mueller was getting the first indictments in what I hope will eventually constitute a “slew.”
A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.
A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment. The White House also had no comment, a senior administration official said Saturday morning. Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Under the regulations governing special counsel investigations, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight over the Russia investigation, would have been made aware of any charges before they were taken before the grand jury for approval, according to people familiar with the matter.
This explains why Republicans and Deplorables were acting so crazy last week – they must have gotten a heads up that sh-t was starting to go down, and that’s why there was a flurry of absolute bulls–t. Oh, you mean the Clinton campaign partially funded some opposition research against their opposition? TELL ME MORE! Oh, you mean that Clinton had some tenuous connection to a “uranium deal” that no one can really explain? HOW SHOCKING! After CNN’s story broke about Mueller, it got so bad that Deplorables were in full meltdown mode on Fox News and on Twitter. Corey Lewandowski was just flat-out blaming everything on the current (?????!?!?!) “Clinton administration.” Sebastian Gorka (an honest-to-God Nazi) has been losing his ever-loving mind on Twitter.
Who will be arrested on Monday? Survey says… Paul Manafort. I think Mueller has been leaning so hard on Manafort, and then after Manafort squeals like a pig, everybody is going down. Manafort ties to so many people – Jared Kushner, Russian oligarchs, Russian intelligence, and more. Grab your popcorn and prepare the martoonis for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Keep him away from the children.
Last week did feel particularly weird, in a world where every day is a new kind of weird. I’m sort of numb to it at this point but it did feel like there was a difference. I’m trying not to get too worked up over this, but I’m hoping the BOMB drops this week. I agree it will probably be Manafort, but it could also be Flynn. Please let this be the string that unravels this presidency.
Some media people on Twitter were speculating that it might actually be Jared. That seems like a bit too much to hope for at this point. They also say Manafort or Flynn are more likely but that Jared might not be too far behind. All the celebrating seems premature to me, though, makes me nervous. And I agree that last week felt crazier than usual.
I also worry we are getting too excited. I’m afraid the indictment will be for the second cousin once removed of the waiter in the restaurant of trump tower. Hope I’m wrong, but if it’s low level, fox and their ilk will spin up the machine again.
BTW, Roger Stone has been permanently banned from twitter. Full. On. Meltdown. Now he’s using a second account to harass people.
@Lama Bean
What Fox and the GOP are good at is taking the 3rd cousin twice removed and blowing it up to presidential level. We suck at this. Whomever Muller named show be blowed up to crazy levels by the Democrats but they are too busy playing fair.
I mean they opened yet another investigation into HRC, for the millionth time to confuse the “they are equally bad” people. And guess what, even some Democrats I know are falling for it.
Someone was reporting that he lost Twitter privileges for 3+ hours, but that it would be returned. Do you know if it’s a fact he is permanently banned? I read some of his tweets last night in the article and the comments were priceless. The overriding opinion was he’s either really hammered or doing blow.
It’s almost unnatural how badly I want it to be Kushner. Complete with handcuffs and perp-walk. But back down on earth, Manafort is the front-runner I think. I mean a federal judge granted the FBI a “no-knock” warrant to raid his home without warning. You’d have to present some pretty significant evidence for a judge to say, yeah, go break the door down and take what you need.
@Lady D, looks like it’s up for debate. See link below. He now goes through StoneColdTruth and the account associated with his circus level documentary.
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/10/roger-stone-banned-from-twitter-after-threatening-cnn-anchor.html
@Original T.C. I agree Dems do a terrible job of driving a point into the ground.
@happy girl, I can’t wait for Kushner either. Latest speculation on the twitter is Flynn, Jr in an effort to get Flynn to flip. No worries. Their time will come. All of them.
I can not WAIT for tomorrow! I was jokingly saying to a few friends a couple of weeks ago, that the BEST birthday present would be waking up on my birthday (tomorrow) and finding out Mueller is getting the ball rolling with indictments, and here we go!! BEST.BIRTHDAY.GIFT! GO MUELLER!!!
If you haven’t see the article in the DM with all the Mueller memes, it is SO worth checking it out: http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/10/29/00/45C9E0DD00000578-0-The_meme_of_steel_Robert_Mueller_was_transformed_into_Superman_i-a-90_1509234925091.jpg
Happy Birthday!!! Blow them candles out and wish extra-hard for all of us!
Thank you, BCity! You *know* what my wish will be! lol 😗🎂
Happy Birthday! Mine is Thursday. Maybe another indictment then? Would be best present EVER!!
I blame their parents for letting the kids be alone in a room with Trump. The parents stayed outside, they never should have agreed to that. One picture showed Sarah Huckabee Sanders there, even though she’s a liar she does have small children so at least they weren’t totally unprotected. But the parents had to know how likely it was that Trump would say creepy things to their kids.
Trump is not good with kids, which is not a crime but my gosh – keep him away from the children, indeed! Especially the girls. No girl should be allowed within ten feet of Trump. He just checks them out as potential dates in a few years.
I just can t wait for the indictments !
At least, at last!!
(On a side note, Cheetos comment on the girl s weight is sooo douchey …what about HE shows US his abs ?)
He is a man remember. He doesn’t have to have abs. Women must be absolutely perfect while he is gets to look frumpy. What a double standard.
Frumpy would be a huge step up. Pence looks frumpy. Bigly can only wish.
And people wonder why some young girls grow up with crippling body image issues…
He is obsessed with weight. But his sons DJFredo and Eric the Unloved were overweight for a long time. Can you imagine the verbal abuse? He carries a gene towards being heavier, but he is insane about weight. Poor Tiffany carried extra weight too I am sure he wasn’t kind since it seems to be a crime for a girl.
It is pathological considering he isn’t exactly svelte.
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/f3/57/08/f357087bd27534958059ca96554f4b91–vanessa-haydon-donald-trump-jr.jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtKfjhCUMAQW3yy.jpg
Tiffany:
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/d2/a7/ea/d2a7ea8835baf306e62e358dec384a01–ivana-zelnickova-john-trump.jpg
Those photos of Uday and Qusay are just awful. Amazing that they think they are so attractive.
Tiffany looks normal to me.
Tiffany looks about 12 here; looks like normal childhood weight and size, morphing into a woman. She still has the childlike softness around her face. Comparing her to two adult men who are heavy is not fair, and adds to girl angst, imho
Indiana Joanna has the right of things
No, I wasn’t comparing her to the brothers. Yuck. I am sorry I wasn’t clear.
At her age, it is normal to have some baby fluff, and I put hers there because of what he said to CHILDREN! If he said that to strangers what would he have said to Tiffany?
I don’t believe in criticizing weight period much less a child and even more so a girl because of the threat of developing an ED or crippling low self-esteem. He wouldn’t have seen her as average because he has a twisted obsession with anything even remotely hinting toward less than very skinny. An average size isn’t good enough for a girl or his wife in his twisted mind. No, she is fine, but he is not.
Jr has called women fat and ugly. He has ridiculed, and shamed women for their looks and the hypocrisy is staggering.
Tiffany isn’t overweight. Don’t confuse a pudgy face (which is normal for EVERYONE as kids/teens) with a pudgy body. You can have one without the other.
“YOU HAVE NO WEIGHT PROBLEMS”????? Sorry, all the text was a rage-induced blur after that.
…what about HE shows US his abs ?)
Please, god, NO!!
Lol! Not today, Satan!
Rethink this stand. The man is so fat you’d have to slice him open to see his abs. I’m not saying a freak accident in the White House, involving a falling chandelier perhaps, would be a GOOD thing, but…
I’m not religious at all, but I’m prepared to PRAY TO GOD that this is the final nail in Drumpf’s coffin. Get that misogynistic, dumb-as-a-box-of-nails, creeptastic, Wankorangutan out of the Oval office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The church could really exploit this. Protesting only does so much, after all, and the next election is still uncomfortably far off. They could arrange prayer groups against malevolent, orange heathens, with hot drinks and baked goods. I’m agnostic, and I’d be in like Errol Flynn.
Lol, especially at hot drinks and baked goods.
we pray regularly for the United States leadership at our church, and every day in our home….
They can’t, actually, I don’t think. They’re not supposed to engage in politicking. But if you find the right congregation, you’d find a whole host of like-minded individuals. I believe the Unitarians welcome agnostics, too.
Not that that stops evangelical churches.
I’d pray to God, Yahweh, Allah, Buddha, Vishnu, Anubis, and whoever is that ancient alien the Scientologists venerate…
Thank you plantpal, it’s a weird scary time.
My brother (who thinks Trump is a four year old probably digging a tunnel to the US Mint) prays daily that Trump will do the right thing. I keep telling him that this is asking for too much of a miracle, too far from Trump’s nature and abilities, instead he needs to pray that people around Trump will have the courage to do the right thing… and keep Trump from doing wrong things.
Good of you, Plantpal.
If those crazy evangelical churches can pray for personal wealth, then they can pray to get the orange a$$hole out of our lives. I pray for Mueller’s health, and that no Russians decide to take him out. I hope and pray that he has good security, and that he makes history with his indictments of highly placed individuals.
Unfortunately most of Trump’s diehard 32% base are the Evangelicals. This group is the most loyal to him and in return he is slowly getting rid of abortion rights and striping civil rights from LQBTQ Americans. They recently had a big national meeting where Trump was the guest speaker. He was treated like a god.
My bet is that the indictment will be for Flynn and/or Manafort. They both have been under investigation by the FBI before Mueller was appointed. Roger Stone is another possibility.
Stone managed to get his main twitter account permanently suspended yesterday. He still has at least three other accounts but he’s spewing the same invective so those may be gone in short time too.
Flynn and Manafort have both been trying to cut deals but clearly aren’t giving up enough information to satisfy the investigators. If they’re the ones under indictment, the charges may force them to give up more.
Roger Stone admitted to talking with Guccifer 2.0 & Julian Assange during the election. Stone might have given them information about what info to hack & when to release it. He might have also come up with/ assisted the Russian social media strategy.
Wow! I just read the tweets Stone made about the people at CNN. What kind of sicko thinks it’s okay to say those things? Don Lemons life was threatened on twitter this week with disgusting racist, homophobic tweets. Maybe it was Stone or another buddy of Trumps who did it. After all this time and dangerously insulting tweets, why the hell hasn’t Trump been permanently suspended?
You might be right about Roger Stone. For some reason, Twitter shut down Stone’s account after he posted rage-driven, profanity-laced comments. Because Twitter allows scumbags to say anything on Twitter.
Stone has been extra crazy on Twitter the last few days, maybe he’s preparing his defense for after he’s indicted.
Mine too. Flynn and/or Manafort.
I think so, too. I can only hope the pressure gets to one of them to crack for a deal, and the walls start to tumble like a domino set. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Roger Stone is a piece of freakin’ work. You’re right, he’s probably going down for random threatening people.
Finally. Get the handcuffs and orange jumpsuits ready. Lock them up and throw away the damn key
I am curious to see if Mueller will be able to nail the colluders at the top such as DT Jr., Kushner, and DT himself. Oh wait he can pardon them and himself, bummer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT: What do you call the opposite of a miracle? I need a one-word description of Trump’s win.
@ Lady D, “plague”? From M-W Dictionary
1 a, a disastrous evil or affliction [calamity]
1 b, a destructively numerous influx or multiplication of a noxious animal [infestation, ie. a plague of locusts]
Finally, this is sort of the plot twist I was waiting for.
Absolutely. Go Mueller go!
I bought 2 boxes of popcorn and 4 bottles of wine to Olivia pope my way through this week of arrests and indictments.
All I know about grand juries comes from Law & Order, but some people were saying on facebook that the fact that it was a Washington grand jury (and not New York) was significant, because it probably meant they were going after someone living in Washington. Also, that they felt that Manafort was already singing like a bird, so it might not be him. Their guess: Kushner.
We can only pray!
How amazing would it be if it were Kushner?! That would just be hilarious. Ivanka would issue some ridiculous baby-whisper statement. I’m thinking they are probably going to go after lower level people first and work their way up to Trump’s inner circle, but you never know. I’ve never been more excited for a Monday!
Baby-whisper!! She does speak so stoically and refined..lol. It would bring life to the dead if she went full metal jacket and started cursing in a Kellyanne Conway head spinning manner, forgetting to stage a photo op of her spawn and show us all the inner ivanka that lurks inside her cold, black soul. Sunday, I got Monday on my mind. Start brewing the tea and get the popcorn ready.
That’s my fantasy. Jared leaving the White house in handcuffs. Too good to be true.
If it’s Jared, then I cannot wait to see what Ivanka’s Prison conjugal visit Spotify list will be 🎃😼👽
If you check out older vids of the Daughter-Wife, she does NOT speak in this baby voice naturally. It is a total affectation, and just like her and her family: FAKE, FAKE, FAKE!!!
I will be so happy if I get to see Tom Marvolo Kushner in handcuffs this week. The utter sh!tshow that will ensue will be amazing. Presidential son in law, advisor, young Lord Voldemort, and Middle East peace ingenue goes to jail. Yaaaas. My only question is: will we actually know by tomorrow? Reports say “someone could be in custody by Monday,” but does that mean it will definitely happen tomorrow? I don’t get that sense. And even if it does, will we know about it?
The only thing better would be if Kushner fled the country, lol. I’d love to see the deplorables explain that away.
Ankhel, the thought that Jared might flee occurred to me, too.
Where would Crooked J go? Certainly not Israel after hanging with the Nazi crowd.
Russia has no extradition treaty with the US. Wouldn’t that be glorious?
Lately, the Deplorables have been defending Julian Assange’s decision to live in a closet in the Ecuadorean embassy so they would have no problems claiming that Kushner fled to escape unjust persecution.
I feel like a kid waiting for Christmas!
ETA: When the Drumpfs — please God — are gone, the White House needs to be cleaned, exterminated, exorcised, smudged, and blessed with all the holy water the Pope can spare.
Alix + 100000. Get out the hazmat suits.
I really expected Jared and Ivanka to stay in Israel during the Middle East trip. Jared can apply for Israeli citizenship under the law of return, and Israel does not have a habit of allowing extradition apparently.
I don’t think Dubai typically allows extradition either, so that’s my guess for where Ivanka’s father ends up. He has a golf course/club there and I imagine he has a good stash of assets offshore, safe from freezing by US authorities.
Trump has at least been money laundering for decades, he must have contingency plans. By now, he might realize that being President isn’t entirely the get out of jail free card that he assumed it would be.
@jwoolman
He would fit in Dubai perfectly as would his sons but I don’t think Jared would leave and Israel would never shelter someone wanted by the American government. DJ Fredo said he LOVES Russia so maybe he would run there? Complicity Barbie is in trouble too.
I don’t think any of them believe anything serious is ever going to happen to them because nothing ever has.
I won’t get too excited until something happens. I never thought this human waste would be POTUS. So I wait. and hope. but won’t celebrate until there is something to celebrate.
IMO this will be a first round of indictments, more to come. People will begin flipping. It’s going to take awhile; Trump isn’t going to be in cuffs tomorrow. Unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, me too. Part of me is hopeful that this is the tiny twang that sets off the avalanche, but until I see it barreling down the mountainside flattening all these idiots in its path, I’m remaining calm.
Halloween is supposed to be fun for kids. Listening to the president talk bad about their parents doesn’t sound like much fun. JFC. Can this asswipe go for 10 minutes without mentioning that he doesn’t like the media?
I would be pissed if I took my kid to a halloween party and the HOST OF THE PARTY started insulting me and/or my profession. Trump can’t even muster up decency while handing out halloween candy…
No, he cannot. Something tells me this might have been the first time he’s been stuck with that task. Presidenting is hard!
No one knew handing out Halloween candy could be so complicated!
I am so sick of him bitching about the media. They were actually really easy on him when he was running for President. Fake news is how he got elected!
That was the big problem. They went easy on him. Treated him with kid gloves. Fell down on their job. Now look at where we are. They should have done then what they are doing now.
Let’s face it, his chaos is ratings gold. He dangles the latest carrot and they stop covering the more relevant topics to chase the shiny object. It’s a co-dependent relationship.
I feel more and more sorry for Barron every day, having this piece of shit for a father. GTFO, melania, if you give a damn about your son.
I don’t think there is much to be concerned about. Barron probably only sees him for photo ops or in passing. He doesn’t seem like the father type. Rather golf than be with his young son. It looks like Melania keeps the kid as far from him as she can.
@WMGDtoo I doubt he did much fathering with Uday and Qusay either(too busy fondling little ivanka)and look what animal murdering psychos they turned out to be.
Run away from home Barron, if your mother won’t save you.
And they are having another event tomorrow. From the White House website (www.whitehouse.gov): On Monday, October 30, 2017, the White House will open the South Lawn to ghosts and goblins of all ages.
Gates will be open from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to schoolchildren and parents from over 20 Maryland, Virginia, and District of Columbia schools, as well as military families and community organizations.
Will be interesting how he handles it.
Well, the WH is now a real life House of Horrors, so it’s appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roger Stone went on a Twitter tirade against CNN’s Don Lemon and got his main account permanently suspended. He has at least three other accounts active and is continuing his attacks but people are reporting those accounts too.
Pansy Parkinson, excuse me, Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided yesterday morning that a good use of our tax dollars would be for her to launch attacks on Clinton on both her official and the POTUS official Twitter accounts. All tweets in response must be archived and preserved as public records at our expense.
My hero for the weekend is the woman who rode her bicycle through Trump’s golf motorcade yesterday to give him the finger.
Hahahaha about that woman confronting drump.
Also, Kaiser, had to laugh as I read your description of creepy drump and the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The finger flipping cyclist is my hero too.
When my sister and bro-in-law were in NY last weekend, they went in front of Dump Tower and my BIL took a pic of only his hand, flipping the bird, in front of it. When I saw it, I laughed. It’s now my laptop wallpaper lol
This has proven to be a very slow march to justice so I’m not too excited about Monday, although it could be a healthy start.
Meanwhile, watching Trump, the divider, made me realize that Trump even tried to divide the children from their “media” parents as he ungraciously grudged against them while “treating” their kids to candy and worrying them about their weight. He simply can’t help being an inept obnoxious jerk … even when he’s trying to say “cute” things and sound easy-going.
Tomorrow: you’re not indicted; you can have candy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it’s still early stages, so more to come.
And notice how remarkably leak-free the investigation has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve also read they might go after wives/kids to get them to flip. There is a rumor that started on a local Brooklyn blog that Manafort laundered some money into some Brooklyn brownstones… but he put his wife or daughter or someone with him on the deed, so now they are implicated.
This has the potential to be the best Law & Order season ever.
Sociopaths like Manafort don’t care about their kids. Doubt arresting them would work. Flynn maybe.
The whole Watergate Investigation took years. The fact that there is a possibility of an arrest or arrests this week is amazing. I am guessing Manafort, Flynn & Kushner. Any of which will be huge. More than one amazing. I can only hope when they drag the Cheeto in Chief away they pull the deeply Closeted Pence with him. I would love to see the entire Presidential election called a fraud and all he has enacted receded. Good bye Gorsuch, for example.
That won’t happen, but watching all the dominos fall will be vastly interesting. He is unfit to be President. He has shown this day after day. Let”s hope his time in office is coming to a Mueller fueled end
This video comparing Trump and Obama with kids at Halloween will just make watching Trump all the more painful. I miss the Obamas more every single day.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMJQxhlGM5M
This made me cry when I saw it yesterday. Him singing Purple Rain to that adorable little Prince…amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. There’s no way in hell I’d allow my child to be used as a pawn in this way. Nor woood I want him to touch my child.
Because, unlike Trump, I think they’re still operating in the mode where traditions and protocol matter. They actually have respect for the office. I wouldn’t want my kid there with Trump either but hopefully once they got that out of the way the children were able to get something positive from their time in the White House.
After seeing the Dump Halloween video, I immediately went to YouTube to search for Obama at Halloween. Dump can’t act like a human being for five seconds, even with kids. The Obama family, in stark contrast as always, clearly took such joy at hosting those events and interacting with the kids.
My favorite is both the Obamas cracking up over the Baby Pope Mobile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m the type who turns off the lights, keeps the cats inside, and pretends I’m not home on Halloween, so I have a tiny bit of sympathy with Trump’s total lack of naturalness with children. Extremely tiny bit. Minuscule bit.
Trump just needs to stay away from children entirely. He can’t help but be creepy and not in a fun Halloween way.
More precisely, parents need to keep their children away from Trump. What were they thinking?!?!
ObamaPlusKids is a great twitter and IG site.
http://twitter.com/obamapluskids/status/924667148919812096
LMAO at “the mood of IMPEACHMENT”. Hope so! Things are finally moving along.
As a non-American I am prepared to send a grateful email personally to Robert Mueller if he manages to save the world from Drumpf admin.
As a European I say: Robert Mueller Day if he pulls this off. Come on Rob!
I’ll sign a Robert Mueller Day petition.
This is exciting hope the charged person will not have disappeared tomorrow.
Has everyone seen the fun and funny desperate Cheeto video on you tube? Perfect time for it
I was just gonna say I wonder who goes missing before then, only to wash up in a river wearing cement boots in a few months.
That’s not really Russia’s (Trumps’) style to date. Falling out of windows. Shooting one’sself with a shotgun in the back of the head. Possibly putting a bag over one’s head with a suicide note that reads “there’s nothing fishy about my death.” That type of thing.
Poisonous umbrellas. A particularly radiant cup of Darjeeling. Etc.
Can someone clarify for me (and I’m sure I’ve asked before, sorry!).. can Drumpf pardon himself and others around him if charges are brought?
No one seems to know if drump can pardon himself as president. But Mueller brought in NY prosecuters for the investigation so drump can be charged on the state level, which I believe was done because he wouldn’t be able to pardon himself for those charges. (I’m not a lawyer, so please excuse the choppy explanation.)
Also, last I read a few members of Congress are looking to pass a law stating the president can’t pardon himself.
From what I’ve read Mueller will be levelling state charges. 45 can only pardon federal charges.
He can’t pardon state crimes but he could pardon federal crimes. If he does that though then further chaos is going to happen because that is what dictators do.
The New York AG has been working with Mueller so there are likely state RICO charges pending against most of these criminals, in particular against the Dump kids and Kushner.
Thanks everyone! Good to know they probably my can’t worm their way out of this!
And anyone who receives a pardon can no longer plead the 5th and would have to testify fully against him.
I hope that the state charges pan out, and I do believe in AG Schneiderman. However, a lot of these talking points are put forth by Louise Mensch who has claimed that over 200 people (including Joy Ann Reid) are Russian collaborators. Fingers crossed that this is all true. However, I do think Louise is problematic. She was working for the GOP during the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And Nero fiddled while Rome burned. “
I will be surprised if this is anyone but Manafort, but I’ll take whatever we can get. I hope it’s the first in a long line of indictments.
I think you are right.
They did tell Manafort they were going to indict him when they raided his home. And I think he will flip, which has Stone and Trump freaking out.
It’s either trump’s campaign manager or his first National security advisor. Both pretty high up and both big fish.
Just FYI, Emperor Zero cannot pardon ANY crime in which he is a co-conspirator, including federal charges.
For all my lovely friends here, some who doubted my optimism, it’s going to be a wonderful Christmas!
On a cautionary note, the proverbial “fat lady” is only warming up backstage as this is going to be a drawn-out process. And right-wing conspiracy theories will be intense.
It’s Mueller Time!
This is not completely the cause. He cannot pardon in cases of impeachment, but articles have not been filed yet.
Did he really tell a freaking child that she has no “weight problems” so she can eat candy….. what a lunatic.
Yes. It’s beyond disgusting. He fears she might not grow up to be “trophy wife” material. Also, no one will miss the fact that this garbage is what he comes up with on his own. Not scripted or written for him. We have only to look at the contrast, generously supplied by other posters, with President Obama. Character is often revealed in little moments such as these.
And a girl, of course. No way he’d say that to a boy. He’s a big boy himself, and look how fat and dumpy he is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank goodness someone stopped him before he started winging the cans of chicken.
Keeping fingers crossed, please God, let him be gone soon!
this is the best weekend this year so far. first time I slept like a baby since last november. they will all go to jail. I cannot wait.
And the Sunday morning pre-golf tweet storm has begun!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trumpanzees were going crazy yesterday. Bust a gut, fellas.
http://twitter.com/astorix23/status/924334854245888001
HA! “TRUMPANZEES”… Truly perfection! And so very apt! Good one, Jerusha! 👍🏻👏🏻🏆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s a good suggestion for Halloween.
http://twitter.com/th3j35t3r/status/924497742520561664
Ha ha ha ha ha, that’s awesome!
I had the feeling something was coming because the news leaks slowed down for a while, then we had a flurry later this week, and Jim Comey showed up openly on social media. Maybe I’m just reading the tea leaves.
My fear is that people in Trump’s circle may be indicted, even convicted, but that Trump has been able to keep his fingerprints off things for so long that it would be hard to indict him now. It seems hard to nail him on obstruction of justice, even though ‘of course he did.’
My other fear is that the people of an age to really throw their weight into meaningful protest, the Baby Boomers, came out of Watergate with a sense that the ship “always” rights itself, and think they just have to wait it out again. I am not sure that is true. The Democrats controlled Congress then, not the Republicans – and not THESE Republicans, who have zero sense of duty to the American public. Nixon had some sense of the normal order of things, with an eye to his legacy. Trump has no sense of the normal order of these things and zero sense of legacy: He lives only in the world of the self-interested present. He’d rather blow up the world and take it down with him. He is ahistoric.
On the other hand, this could disrupt the workings of Congress just enough to mess up their “tax reform” bill and force their backs to the wall on the question of impeachment. This is Paul Ryan’s last hope. And while the people around Trump are disgusting, many of them do have enough sense to try to keep their asses out of jail – or reduce their sentences.
So no matter what happens, this likely weakens his presidency. But we don’t know how much, and it’s far from a guaranteed cakewalk to getting rid of him altogether.
Need to keep fighting back.
but…wouldn’t that leave you with Pence? he’s even worse.
Who knows if he’s worse? He’s certainly terrible. That’s not a reason to want trump to continue though. And I don’t think Pence enjoys the mindless devotion of the trump cultists.
I think the Trump cultists would just transfer their mindless devotion to Pence. Many Trump cultists were anti-Trump until he was their only choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sort of a fruitless discussion. The special prosecutor has to follow the path of criminality where ever it leads. His job is not political.
The political side is that Pence is a joyless, friendless turnip and not as bright as many make him out to be. He wouldn’t last long in the job. And besides, his domestic policy – malignant Puritanism – is already being implemented. It would be more of the same, without the nuclear concerns and utter normlessness.
It might leave us with Pence, but Pence is probably not in the clear either. And we’re a long way away from really even considering the possibility of President Pence.
And after Pence, it’s….Paul Ryan. Aaaahhh! The next 3 years won’t be fun
In order to get to the Speaker you’d have to get rid of Trump and Pence at the same time. So President Ryan is highly unlikely. And depending on the results of the 2018 elections Ryan might not be Speaker by then, even if the Repubs hang on to the House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been creatively visualizing an indictment headline all year. To finally see it was shocking! As I’ve said before, I would do anything to get a peek at the dozens and dozens of white boards, charts, spreadsheets and datasets of Mueller’s team. The rule of law has remained standing under an incredible torrent of brutalizing attacks. We must remove each and every one of these corrupt officials and jail the criminals. Onward!!
“When once a republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”
~Thomas Jefferson
You won’t see an indictment headline in yesterday’s or today’s NY Times. I guess to them it’s no biggie. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s not because they don’t think it’s a biggie, but they may not have the same sources that WSJ and CNN and are working on their own stories.
Dream scenario: Mueller got Manafort and Flynn to flip (turn state’s evidence) and there will be a pre-dawn raid to the houses of Jared and Don Jr. , both served with arrest warrants. The sight of these two doing the Walk of Shame to the jailhouse and to the courthouse, in handcuffs, would be a sight to behold. Trump’s Twitter screed would be epic if that happens. If Trump tries to pardon them Don and Jared would 1) be admitting guilt by accepting the pardon and 2) can’t plead the Fifth if they are called in to testify at another trial. Executive privilege – the president bars people in his administration to talk about White House matters – has its limits. Politico has reported that Trump’s lawyers were burning up the phone lines yesterday, trying to get information on who’s going to have their mugshots publicized.
Happy Halloween to the Orange Goblin of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He has terrorized the country for nine months; now it’s time for Trump to have a scare.
I don’t know who you are, but if you’re reading politico my guess is you know a little something about how this process goes. And I love the “orange goblin” moniker. Good comment.
Let’s hope he also manages to bring down tax reform with his ham-handed treatment of the Republican leadership. Because I for one like my HoH filing status, state and local tax deductions, and my pretax 401k contributions. I’ll be pretty pissed if I lose them in the name of the GOP’s crusade to starve the federal gov’t, slash the corporate rate and give multinationals a free ride on their overseas profits. The middle class won’t know what hit them when they go to file their returns for 2018.
You can tell when things are getting bad for the Dotard when they start using children to clean up his image. The most disturbing thing is that the WH reporters let their children go near the Dotard, especially after he said those horrible things about the women he harassed and groped. A part of the problem is the complicity of the WH reporters. The Dotard and Sarah humiliate them and attack their peers every single day and they just sit there and take it, and now they allow their kids to be dragged into this nonsense. Why would they send their kids there, knowing that people like Don Lemon has been getting death threats from bots and Dotard fans?
Mueller also needs to file charges against Sarah, Nunes, Graham, Trey, and Chuck for obstructing justice. The Dotard tweets and then they spend their time reverse engineering support for his lies. The Dotard tweeted about Hillary and Uranium and then Nunes went out and announced that he was launching an investigation. The Dotard tried to defend his decision to fire Comey by saying that Comey wasn’t reliable and then Chuck and Lindsey send a letter to the DOJ claiming that Comey came to the conclusion about Hillary without talking to everyone. Why isn’t anyone stopping Nunes and these GOP members? What happened to the Ethics investigation against Nunes?
All good questions. Your new name captures the current mood well, btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have they ever been concerned about ethics? Jared and Ivanka, who have no business being in the WH as advisors, are there. He did not put his businesses in blind trusts like other president’s have done. Just a couple of examples. Not to mention the money his properties make every time he goes to one of them.
I don’t know how they get away with saying Comey came to conclusions before his investigation was completed. He did what any methodical person does when a large report will be due quickly after the project is done – he drafted the bulk of it with all the required details, so it could be quickly revised after the final interview with Hillary. He could see where it was going, so it made sense to draft a conclusion that could be revised once the interview results were available. I’ve done the equivalent myself.
Certainly it would be incredibly stupid not to draft such a report asap when you know you will need to give a press conference soon. Waiting until the last interview is over to start the draft would be incompetent.
It’s nice seeing some of the press doing their jobs and not being complicit. Most shows will let the Dotard supporters and GOP members appear on their show and spew their lies, but not Joy. She comes prepared and factchecks the Dotard supporters and GOP right then and there. When a Dotard supporter tried to spread lies about Hillary, Joy went line by line checking everything that she said and telling her what was wrong with her logic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joy never lets her get away with the naked lies coming out of that hateful woman’s mouth. It’s so refreshing to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller seems to be the sort who would have all his ducks in a row before making this move. Things might proceed faster than expected. There is a real risk that the targets will leave the country.
I thought I heard that sealed indictments were prepared by a Virginia grand jury months ago. These are by the Washington one. Maybe they will be unsealed all at once?
The rumor was that one of the two Virginia grand juries was definitely dealing with RICO issues. I do think that what originally perked up the ears of listeners to surveillance tapes of the Russians was indication of financial crimes by the Americans talking with them. All of Trump’s people consistently lied about contacts with the Russians, so there had to be something illegal going on. I’m surprised Manafort didn’t get out of town long ago, deciding to live in a country that wouldn’t extradite him. Maybe none of them believed anything would happen to them.
We’ll see soon enough, I guess.
The rumor about the early indictments came from Louise Mensch/Claude Taylor IIRC, and I would consider that it’s unlikely that rumor being true. It could be, but I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if the indictment is against someone lesser known, like Carter Page.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The NYT also has several reporters who’ve been working on Trump stories like this, so it’s a mixed bag. They can do crap things like their Clinton stories, or Judy Miller’s bs reporting before the Iraq War, but they do have some excellent investigative reporters.
NBC and CBS also carried the story now. I think WaPo is laying low because they have their own story. NYT I don’t always trust because they still carry bogus Hillary stories and Maggie Haberman tries to play nice with the Dotard to get further scoops. Besides NYT pushed the emails story on very little and are part of the reason the Dotard is at 1600 Penn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=d7Uy0Uznw4E&app=desktop
Thank you! Made my day. Everybody should watch it while it’s still up (you won’t regret it).
Love the way the Spicer character was just looking on… Hope he really did spill during interrogation, allegedly he kept extensive notes for meetings.
THAT was wonderful.
I would LOVE it if the first indictment was Kushner!
His son in law Jared Kushner
I”m not going to get at all excited about this because I have learned better than that throughout this whole nightmare. I suspect it could be someone unimportant and possibly even only tangentially related to the whole thing. It seems that the Orange Anus just cannot be brought down and I no longer hold out much, if any, hope that anything will ever be done. I’m thinking a few unknowns will get in trouble for this financial thing or that financial thing, but it will somehow exonerate the Orange Anus in the end. He seems to live life under some sort of lucky star. Personally, I hope he has a stroke today.
EVERYTHING IN THIS VIDEO IS RAGE INDUCING!!! HE THINKS IT’S ALL FUNNY!!!!! I can’t I can’t.
Princess Leia and her zero to give and clearly not wanting to be close to him is giving me life! The little eye roll at the beginning. She gets extra candy from me!
As for the investigation, when I see orange jumpsuits then I’ll be happy.
Eh, I don’t think that it’s some small fish, like Carter Page. I also doubt that it’s Manafort. They (not Mueller, but someone) wanted this to leak this weekend, so that everyone would be prepared come Monday. If it’s was someone that wouldn’t be as big of a deal, like Page, they would have just executed the arrest and it would have been breaking news, but not a game changer. I think because it dropped Friday evening, it’s a game changer. So a medium fish? My money is on Flynn/Flynn Jr., Manafort, and Kushner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Flynn Sr., Manafort and Kushner aren’t medium fish, either.
I’m not sure I’d consider Page a small fish either, just because he doesn’t get the notice that the others do.
There is a 3-part documentary on YouTube called “The Dubious Friends of Donald Trump” produced by ZEMBLA and I highly recommend watching them. It exposes the path of Russian mafia contacts, shell companies, oligarchs, etc. that have connections to the Trump organizations through money laundering, human trafficking, blood diamonds and crooked politicians/businessmen from Uzbekistan and other eastern European countries who scammed billions from their countries.
1. The Russians – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bEdMuKq30I&t=25ssearch_query=the+dubious+friends+of+donald+trump+part+1
2. King of Diamonds – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvd7PqI_Lx0&t=13s
3. The Billion Dollar Fraud – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqesw5kwEow&t=4s
You will be aghast at what this monster has his tiny, filthy hands into.
So much of this was ignored and instead they tried to smear the Clinton Foundation even though it has a high rating for charities and the stupid emails.
The media really failed here.
Best guesses: Manafort, Flynn, Flynn Jr, Page, Cohen, Stone
Wildest dreams come true: Jared, Donald Jr
