Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on me when I was 14

When the first Harvey Weinstein revelations came out earlier this month, there was some muttering on Twitter about the other big names – not particularly adjacent to Weinstein – who were going to be outed as predators. Kevin Spacey was one of those names. At first, I wondered if anything would come of it. After all, most of the predators and sexist douchebags being outed this month were like Weinstein, in that they used their power and authority to harass, demean, abuse and threaten women. But now it seems like it’s Kevin Spacey’s moment. Anthony Rapp, a 46 years old actor, tells Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old (and Spacey was 26). You should read the entire Buzzfeed article here.
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Anthony Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.
For years, Rapp, now 46, told no one about his experience, and he has never spoken with Spacey since. But as Spacey’s star began to rise through the 1990s and 2000s — including a Tony Award, two Oscars, a decadelong run as the creative director of the Old Vic theater in London, and six seasons and counting on the hit Netflix series House of Cards — Rapp’s frustration, anger, and incredulity with the sexual boundary he said Spacey crossed with him grew as well. Seeing Spacey now, “My stomach churns,” Rapp said. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”
Now, after the accusations leveled against Harvey Weinstein have sparked an unprecedented conversation about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry, Rapp said he feels compelled to come forward.
“And not to simply air a grievance,” he said, “but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference.”
Rapp goes in greater detail about Spacey trying to “seduce” him (Rapp’s words), knowing full well that Rapp was only 14 years old. Rapp says that he looked even younger than 14 as well, and it’s clear from the build up to the moment in Spacey’s bedroom that Spacey had been grooming him as a victim for a short time.
Buzzfeed notes that they tried multiple times to get Spacey or his people to comment on Rapp’s accusation and that they never got a call back. Once the article was published, Spacey posted this to his Twitter:
Spacey seems to be very close to passing this off as a weird drunk moment that he does not recall, which… I mean, if I was just hearing this one rumor about Kevin Spacey for the first time today, I would maybe say “he deserves the benefit of the doubt.” But these stories about Spacey have existed in whispers for decades and Rapp will not be the only person coming forward, mark my words. There are stories about parties and payoffs and more, I’m absolutely positive. Plus, if we’re giving anyone the benefit of the doubt, let’s give it to Anthony Rapp – it is so brave for him to come forward and tell his story publicly. I believe you, Anthony. I believe you.
I have been waiting all morning for this.
More is going to fall out of Kevin. There are pictures of him grabbing young men online
“More is going to fall out of Kevin.”
Part of me wants to lmao at tbe typo, part of me wants to projectile vomit.
Yeah there is a lot to vomit about. He equated being gay to being a pedophile.
Denise, thank you for saying what I didn’t know how to articulate. What he did here is so, so harmful to gay folks.
denisemich
The trolls are already out online saying this is to be expected from a liberal Hollywood Clinton supporting sexual deviant. I’m so angry I can’t see straight.
@EA
Don’t pay attention to the storm of trolls because half of them are Russians and some are alt-righters who sit in rooms and troll for stories. They live to yank your chain.
Kevin Spacey is no secret, and I feel sorry for his victims. From the whispers, I gather it was violent sometimes. It is heartbreaking to think of the victims carrying this around for so many years.
EA, the hypocrisy of the right is breathtaking. It is rage inducing but I think eventually it will be clear that the left is soundly denouncing these monsters. Unlike the right, who elected one to our highest office.
@esmom Weinstein and Spacey were both open secrets but the left gladly took their political donations and leveraged their cache to open doors to more wealthy donors. It is only when they are publically exposed that we all clutch our pearls in outrage. Hypocrisy is on both sides of the aisle.
@megan, Political Campaigns should not take years and millions of dollars. Fox news is a hotbed of racism and sexual assault. Fox news is the propaganda machine for Republicans. It is horrible. The NRa is responsible for millions of deaths each year and republicans continue to take funding from them. However let’s talk about Weinstein and Spacey cuz that’s equivalent ( sarcasm).
You guys I’m trying, I really am but these trolls are my friends and neighbors. The election has ripped off their masks and instead of shaking my head and laughing at how ridiculous they are I now realize that they vote and hire people and sit on college boards and produce movies and teach third graders and approve mortgages, etc. I feel sick.
^^^Yup!
Kevin spacey’s behavior is atrocious. I do question why Rapp’s mother or agent wasn’t at this party.
I am not blaming the victim. I am questioning the adults responsibility for not being available to protect a child in an inappropriate situation.
More stories will come out for sure. There have been too many rumors about this, just like Weinstein.
GOOD. It breaks my heart because I love Spacey as an actor, but it’s high time he gets outed for the f-cking predator he is. I loathe how he came out, using it as deflection. This does not help us LGBT people, it’s just going to pour fuel on the fire homophobes started.
But good. Victims of power players in Hollywood deserve to be heard, they deserve justice and restitution.
It didn’t happen but if it did I was drunk. And I’m totally gay. Bye!
gtfoh
Yes, girl. This is nasty. “I’m sorry IF it happened but by the way I’M GAY, so let’s talk about that instead!”
TRASH. You are trash. I am so f*cking done with the Rapey White Men of 2017.
Thank you Shambles for saying exactly what I wanted to day.
Agreed. I can’t even with his statement.
This, a million times this! The worm has finally turned- we will no longer put up with this. The end.
I’m gay, y’all. Focus on that.
Exactly. Connecting a non-apology with “BTW I’m gay.”? As Shambles said: Spacey is trash.
I was also taken aback by his statement. He not only is using his sexuality as a defense but his wording makes it sound like his sexuality is the problem. Very confusing and very damaging to the LGBTQ community. I applaud Anthony’s bravery. What a horrible thing to carry around for all these years, but it’s also never too late to speak out. And, I agree, he’s not the only one we’re going to hear about being victimized by Spacey. Just the first. Ugh….my heart hurts.
Shambles ftw. Sexual orientation as defense…no, that’s not going to harm the LGBTQ community at all.
Seriously. How appalling that he thinks he can “pivot” like that and sweep everything under the rug with a big, dramatic revelation. Scum.
and just a couple of months after letting off a string of tasteless jokes about coming-outs during Tony show.. ughh, disgusting.
I’m sick of Rapey men in general. Shit, let’s not forget they come in every color they just haven’t all been outed yet.
Yea these stories have been around forever including the theater community. There was an issue with him being the tony host in theater circles for this reason.
Also please notice that he came out in this statement. Such a blatant try to steer the headline away from Spacey assaults a kid
There’s a high profile theatre Brit in a similar rumour mill position. I’m sitting here torn between hoping the rumours aren’t true but also hoping, if they are true, someone has the courage to come forward.
All this awfulness needs exposing.
At some point with Spacey there were just too many stories for me to believe none of them were true. At some point the issue is you.
It’s part of why I never got into House of Cards. Can’t stand him
Datalounge always put him on a par with Bryan Singer and it seems the folks there were right all along.
I do TRY not to fall into the no smoke without fire thing but it’s getting increasingly difficult with regards to Hollywood, isn’t it?
Sixer – someone other than Max S-C? That one really broke my heart a little bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But no. It’s a luvvie.
The shiny belief in Hollywood ended for me when I got into celeb gossip. Sometimes the accounts are so numerous and similar that they are true. No one can fabricate 20 similar sounding stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Here in the UK, this has morphed into a political scandal. Women (MPs, aides, journos) working in Westminster have been running an online group/database of names because there are so many powerful men you have to avoid being alone with. Two ministers included, apparently.
I am with you, Nicole. I have seen too much and also heard enough that I can’t be a huge fan of anyone anymore. I can like someone’s work or like them for the most part, but the aggressive PR machines hide a lot. All celebrities have an unattractive side and do crappy things, but the criminals like Spacey (and the others) that will be exposed are evil, yet the average moviegoer would never know that.
Who covered for him? They need to be exposed too.
ETA @ Sixer I heard some whispers over yonder, but I didn’t know that!! Is a massive scandal brewing?
Magnolia – it’s consuming all the political news, even over Brexit. I think there’s going to be a statement in the House today over what they’re going to do about it. By all accounts, they’re going to have a third party and anonymous reporting service. Which is a good thing, if true. But it just goes to show – anywhere that power is concentrated, abuse of women will increase.
Magnolia – blimey: still escalating. Facebook note from today from one of our most senior political journalists: http://www.facebook.com/pestonitv/posts/1939403306384405
And this, in a London newspaper today – the previous PM knew all about it and tried to get a reporting procedure implemented but was blocked by his own MPs: http://twitter.com/youngvulgarian/status/924964643185025028
I’m sure there are plenty in the Congress watching the situation in the UK very closely. I expect that will be the next frontier in allegations in the US.
It is disgusting. The story is that Kevin Spacey assaulted a child. And sexual orientation has nothing to do with this type of deviant behavior. Rumors of this nature that never die need to be investigated in some way so that the person is cleared or indicted.
If this opens the floodgates to out other pedophiles, it will be horrifying but necessary.
Bryan Singer, R. Kelly and other pedophiles need to be exposed and taken down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. But just like with Weinstein, Russell, Singer and more…people will always look away when there’s money and “genius talent” involved. These communities are depraved on another level. Now that I have friends working in these circles the stories I’ve heard have honestly made me want to curl in a ball. And everyone just accepts it because the people in power will do nothing. You think the academy doesn’t know about these men? They all know. Heck everyone once in a while a story leaks out only to be buried
I think if Spacey crumbles, Singer will go down too.
I’d never heard of the Apt Pupil lawsuit until today.
I never heard anything. But… Saying it might have happened and then outing himself is beyond words.
He knows that people will talk about his sexuality now. Not about his crimes or potential crimes. What a dick!
it was beyond gross
I read years ago that he was notorious for getting young boys and men drunk and “having his way with them”. He apparently had a thing in particular for very young straight boys. Then about 2 years ago a guy I was dating told me a story about when he was working for a famous couple in his early 20s. He was at a Christmas Party and they were all singing songs and he was paired up with Kevin Spacey. As soon as he said that I looked at him and said “I think I know where this story is going…” he was surprised and I was like “finish, but I just hope you got away!”, anyway he said he and Kevin were having a grand old time, Kevin knew he was straight and not interested, Kevin got him very drunk, and they were having a blast together. He went to the kitchen to have a breather and mentioned to the chef that Kevin was “such a nice guy!” and the chef (who had been there for 20 years) dropped his knife, looked him in the eye and said very seriously “You be very very careful around Spacey and keep your back to the wall.” When he asked about it the chef told him that Spacey was notorious for getting young pretty men drunk and having sex with them – with many regrets and tears the next day amongst the young men. The warning went on and on and many examples were given. It has been KNOWN for YEARS that this is his MO. He was also rumoured to be a frequent guest at the notorious pool parties discussed at length in An Open Secret and elsewhere.
Brave man.
I wonder how these scandals will play out when the victims are male children.
It’s time we get to that. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be even more messed up than Harvey. What the heck is Corey Fieldman waiting? Now’s the time…
Oh, Kevin. Don’t segue from “I might have done this awful thing but I was drunk so I don’t remember”, which in itself isn’t great, to OH, BY THE WAY, I’M PROPERLY PROPERLY GAY, A THING YOU HAVE ALL KNOWN FOR YEARS.
Oh, just argh and sigh to everything.
I suppose Datalounge’s “Kevin likes the twinks” conspiracy theories weren’t conspiracies at all.
Datalounge has been on this (and several other big names) since the early 2000s at least.
Yep. There are names I am kind of expecting to see over the coming weeks, for precisely that reason.
Well that was manipulative as hell from him to come out now. I guess he learned a thing or two by playing frank underwood? What a POS.
Yeah, he really used his coming out as a way to steer the attention away from Rapp’s allegations, didn’t he? I hope he’s not succesfull with that spin. Very brave from Anthony Rapp to come forward.
Kevin Spacey is a disgrace. Trying to cover up sexual abuse by coming out of the closet, really. Despicable.
Anthony: Kevin Spacey abused me when I was a child.
Kevin: I don’t remember and must have been drunk. But hey, I’m gay so it’s totally cool.
/eyeroll.
Hope he gets taken down like Harvey Weinstein.
Exactly! I’m so disgusted that he actually tried to use coming out as a way to manipulate the conversation.
Really gross how Spacey has tied his coming out into this. Unfortunately it’s served its purpose and a lot of outlets are presenting it as him coming out because it’s been revealed he made drunken advances on a guy, totally ignoring the part where that the guy was 14.
Hopefully more people come forward, because there’s definitely a hell of a lot more. It’s got to be hard though. With Spacey (and Singer and probably more) victims aren’t just (‘just’) opening up about abuse, many of them will also have to publicly reveal they’re gay or bi.
As ususal: “But IF I did behave then as he describes, I OWE him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate DRUNKEN behavior…” A non-apology.
The little word ‘if’ still indicates that this never happened. You owe someone an apology? Then APOLOGIZE! Say “I am sorry.” And inappropriate drunken behavior? No, just no.
He’s the OJ of apologies.
I’ve heard the stories about him being with men, but not underage. We’ll soon see if the dam breaks or not, but this surprised me.
Hollywood-The place for pedophiles and rapists to live their best life.
Nooo, that would be the Vatican. Hollywood might come in second though. So many badly protected, and often broke, young people.
I believe him. And Spacey is trying to deflect attention by coming out. Some sites are even running his statement as Spacey comes outs ffs.
As of his gayness is more shocking than his predation.
I saw a weird rumour Farrell will come out to support Spacey, because Spacey was his ‘mentor’ in the gross and career sense.
So glad this is going to bring Kevin Spacey down. He’s a terrible person.
I have to say, while it’s very wrong that Kevin Spacey is trying to conflate being gay with being a pedophile, large age gap relationships involving barely legal “twinks” do seem to be more socially acceptable in the gay community and I think there needs to be some soul searching on that. Even all the “campsite rule” stuff that Dan Savage preaches seems odd to me. Just don’t date high schoolers.
Btw – yes straight men also date in age gap relationships but I don’t see 50 year old straight men celebrated for dating 18 year olds. More 22 year olds. Courtney Stodden was considered a victim and no one thought it was good. Young men are never considered victims, whether their abuser is male or female.
True. Look at president Macron and his mother-wife.
And the Hollywood house cleaning continues. All the talent in the world won’t save you if you’ve been monstrous all these years.
Spacey had so very much to lose too.
may it be a precursor for a similar cleanup elsewhere …
Kevin Spacey can fuck right off. Even as a lesbian I have to deal with the “predatory gay” stereotype when it comes to children and I don’t mean in a casual “people are assholes to the gays” way. Not every part of the United States is California or New York. This gets used against people all the god damn time in all earnest seriousness in court cases, in custody hearings. And Kevin Spacey has the audacity to think he can using coming out – a community he mocked and never wanted to be a part of – as a shield or deflection from these allegations? Oh hell no.
Thanks for your statement.
Oh Jaina, my heart goes out to you.
I’m with you, Jaina. I’m a lesbian. My brother and sister-in-law were always welcoming to me over the years, insisting I attend family events, kid birthday parties–even though they knew I was gay and didn’t like it. But I noticed early on how they never offered to let me babysit or have the kids over to my place by themselves–even when her straight brother kept them at his place all the time. Fortunately, the kids are grown up now, and I get along great with them. But you’re right, this always really hurt my feelings.
adastraperaspera, I am so sorry.
Me too, I’m really sorry that you had to experience that, the only consolation maybe that with a great auntie like you your nieces and or nephews will know better.
Was 14 the legal age of consent in NY at the time? Just wondering if that’s why he’s skirting the whole “I climbed on top of a child” aspect in his nonpology.
I saw a conversation between 2-3 guys on Facebook (not friends of mine, we all follow the same comedian) and one guy was defending Anthony Rapp, two others were pulling the usual rape culture crap, “why was he going to an industry party alone at 14?” “Where were his parents?” They also called each other cute little names, like dickbag, troglodyte, and I think Tolkien neck beard? I forget. As I do not have the energy to engage with two idiots online, I did not point out that he was ONLY fourteen, therefore not able to legally consent to sexual ANYTHING at that age, and nothing else matters beyond those facts. I believe Anthony Rapp. F#ck Kevin Spacey, and f#ck this bizarro world that we all live in. Yeah, it’s always been this way, but doesn’t it feel like we’re a soda in a vitamix now?
This whole nasty schmozzle makes me want to weep, but somehow, justcrimmies, your “soda in a vitamix” struck me as exactly how I feel. Thank you for that inspired genius. I feel so exasperated that there is a world of people, in ALL walks of life, who seem to be completely devoid of anything approaching a moral compass. The attitude that the only crime is being found out is so pervasive, and I just wonder if any of this pond life ever look at themselves in the mirror and think they are truly “successful” or “winning at life”? I can only hope that there is a special circle of hell selected specifically for these disgusting specimens. It’s like lifting up a rock and seeing all the squirming, vileness underneath.
Maybe his parents trusted Kevin Spacey? Stories like this make most parents get really leery about where they let their kid’s go. I know Anthony was a child actor so maybe he had gone to these parties before. The whole thing sounds like Spacey was grooming him.
And as for Anthony Rapp, much respect for the guts it took to make these allegations. I wish him nothing but the best.
Well way to give the bigots a nice gay=predator boost with that statement, Kevin!
And yeah if you think this is the only accusation against Spacey you are dreaming!! A certain director of a certain superheroes franchise must be sweating this morning…*ahem*.
Oh and again, Stop with the “cancelling” everyone who has worked with these guys. Spacey was an open secret. Is Jennifer Garner cancelled now? Samuel L. Jackson? Did you like Baby Driver? Too bad! It’s EVERYWHERE. Cancel the predators sure, but beyond that you may as well never watch a movie again.
Good. I’m glad someone is speaking out about Kevin, finally. Brave man that Anthony is.
Now for the take down I am waiting for- Singer.
Can’t wait until Singer goes down either.
I hope Corey Feldman gets his and CH’s abuser(s) named!!
I was waiting for it after HW TR now KS…there been tons of stories on internet KS liking young boys in 20s no metter if heterosex.or gay.He was harassing them (PA on sets, waiters in bars,restauransts etc)
Numerous….I do believe he is a predator and I hope more people will come forward .
Datalounge and obviously new more then.Lets hope people will finally listen.
I hope that Mr. Rapp gets some kind of closure from exposing Spacey. It must have been so hard keeping it bottled up inside for so many years.
I hope so too. That’s a long time to have to deal with that. I’m glad he felt the strength to come out with it now, hope he feels some peace.
As for Kevin, I’ve heard little rumors here and there over the years, but this is really appalling.
Forgive me for being so lazy not to look it up, but in Rapp’s case he was not actually raped was he? There is a big difference being touched or groped over your clothes than being actually raped. Don’t get me wrong, being groped is pretty bad.
It’s pretty f*cking gross that the bigger, more scandalous story for so many people seems to be that Spacey came out and not that he sexually assaulted a child. Worse that Spacey himself is trying to form the narrative as some revelatory declaration of being true to he is and brushing off that silly, drunk moment from his past because like, he’s super sorry and stuff, but at least it helped HIM be a more honest person, okay?
Next on the list of predators:
Bryan Singer
David O. Russell
To some extent Aronofsky – but he seems to like the rumors that surround him so we’ll see if he just skates by.
Mark my words, they’ll get theirs.
Agreed Chris. All of this list needs to go into the garbage fire where they belong. The rumors about them and confirmed stories are a mile long.
Let’s add Dan Schneider to that list. Been waiting years for that.
OMG yes him too.
Dan Schneider’s victims are still very young, that’s probably why nobody has accused him publicly.
I hate him so much, because he actually groomed those girls; messed them up forever by not even allowing them to see themselves as victims.
Now I have unsubscribed my Netflix show “House of Cards” because I am a really huge fan of Kevin Spacey. I am really disappointed and completely grossed out and then finally comes out that he is gay?. That is a really disgusting excuse. Not that of the fact that you are gay because I knew that all along and I was still a huge fan but you were slimy and preyed on a young boy!
I am so hurt by Kevin Spacey and I am not a fan of his anymore.😭😭😭 I am so hurt.
i hate the fact that he’s deflecting from being accused of sexual assault by coming out, it’s just so manipulative. go away, kevin.
Already, some leaders in the LGBT community have come out to condemn Spacey’s sad and disgusting attempt at misdirection. I hope everyone sees this for what it is, but I await right wing evangelical response. My hope is that everyone else will focus on the assault, and the system in which it occurred.
Misdirection is what Kevin has ALWAYS done. Any time a story that shows him in a bad light, he goes out of his way to deflect to something else. Any time there was a blind item about an male a-lister being inappropriate with a young man, he deflects. Well.. He can’t deflect anymore. It’s out… He’s a predator and he’s done. Rapp isn’t the only one he’s done this to.
I love Kevin Spacey, HOC is our go to show for hubby and I. As a “Me too” and as a human being I am beyond disgusted with Kevin Spacey’s behavior, and hiding behind the “I was drunk” is the same MO the man who hurt me used.
In my mind KS just Frank Underwooded the s**t out of his crime and it makes my skin crawl, what a despicable, vile creature Spacey is!! I believe you Rapp, and anyone else who is brave enough to come forward.
I am friends with a lot of London theatre types. Every single one of them has a story from Spacey’s days as AD of the Old Vic about his ‘hiring processes’ and the things he’d threaten if one would not comply. Anthony Rapp is very brave, and I suspect he’s going to be the first of a very long list.
His statement is disgusting and an absolute insult to the LGBT community.
Gosh. I almost forgot he was at the Old Vic. Yes. an insult to the LGBT community.
Yep and not just theatre types, any young bloke with a pulse was/is fair game to Spacey. My Husband used to drink in a pub with a load of other builders, in Waterloo when Spacey was at the Old Vic.
Spacey took a fancy to one of the teenage apprentices they had working with them, and although the Lad told him in no uncertain terms he wasn’t interested, Spacey just wouldn’t take no for an answer. Spacey followed him out of the pub one evening, and the apprentice ended up having to punch him, just so he’d leave him alone.
The entitlement of certain people is outrageous, he seemed to think a working class boy, should be flattered at his attentions.
What a tosser the bloke is.
Throwing the LGBT community under a bus just compounds his bad behaviour. Shameful stuff.
I heard he was aggressive too, and the gay man I knew told everyone to stay away from him, he was mean. He also told me he like them young, but I thought he meant of legal age.
That Dog walking/mugging in the Park incident from London more than a decade ago certainly takes on a whole new light now doesn’t it?
Oh yes Heidi he was more likely to be dogging, than dog walking.
Having said that, I don’t care what consenting adults do tbh. But harassing non consenting adults and kids is utterly beyond the pale.
I wonder if Corey Feldman will ever get to spill the beans.
Ditto to all of that, Bex.
about damn time.
KS has ALWAYS been a nasty pice of work. still is.
Poor Anthony! I love him on the new star trek, he is very talented.
Spacey came on to my friend on the set of House of Cards in a work-inappropriate way. My friend is about 30 years younger than Spacey. and told people on set. He was told he was “a little old” for Spacey’s type, and they ignored him. I posted about this incident here, on Celebitchy, in a thread about Spacey and someone ripped into me for “outing” him and spreading rumors. It happened to my friend. It wasn’t hearsay. Although there was a lot more hearsay coming out of that set.
wow thanks for sharing this. Spacey rumors have been around for years. What’s the hearsay from the House Of Cards set? I wonder how Robin Wright will deal with this? anything about her?
KS has been a ticking time bomb for years – unfortunately, this first accusation sounds like some he can (and is) trying to pass off as a drunken incident from years ago. I suspect more accusations of abominable behavior to come!
(and as for HofC – I can never watch it and not think he sounds like Fog Horn Leg Horn)
Once all of this starts impacting the bottom line in Hollywood (making money), only then will there will be real change. If people stop supporting movies and box office declines due to this culture of sexual harassment perhaps something will actually be done. Hollywood, just like the rest of America, only worships one god and that is the almighty dollar bill.
With multiple block buster movies about to be released and awards season coming up, now would be a good time to put Hollywood on notice that they need to take this seriously and put in formal structured processes to prevent sexual harassment. The thought of folks not showing up in theaters is probably the wake up call they need.
#SupportSexualHarrassmentReform #BoycottHollywoodMovies
is not just about the sexual harassment culture in Hollywood, the bottom line is the casting couch culture, because sexual harassment and sexual abuse are the criminal side of a system that is based on casting couch culture. Now, casting couch is not illegal and is consensual and that’s what allows predators to feel protected by power and money, is that they’re allowed and free to use their power to get laid. Because for every victim of a sexual abuser in Hollywood there are 10 or more women (or men) willing and eager to get a role/audition/opportunity in exchange for sex. That’s the environment which allows all this to happen.
This is upsetting. I love House of Cards but I won’t be able to focus on the show from this point on. I always assumed that he is simply gay so deep in the closet that even a moth would not find him but this is beyond distrubing. Making advances on a minor kid…and then direvring the topic towards homosexuality is just incredible,as if it has to do anything with assaulting a minor. It has nothing to do with being gay even if he is ashamed of that.
Repulsive. Nothing new though, we all knew it. I detest his deflection, coming out just to divert accusations, to create stories that would drown out allegations about his horrid behaviour.
F-ck. I love him as an actor. Why do they all gotta be so f-cking inhumane.
Choke on a turnip you POS. Gays preying on kids is one of the cornerstones of homophobic rhetoric. Talk about moltov cocktail thrown.
Not today satan, not fucking ever.
This doesn’t surprise me, but the age does surprise me. He was clearly drunk, since the victim said he was swaying in the doorway, but that only let down his inhibitions to do something he wanted to do. He knew the kid and how old he was. It does not sound like he was blackout drunk. So I’m not buying he doesn’t remember doing this because he was drunk.
I’m happy that Anthony Rapp has got his story out and is getting public/media supprt. But, I’ve been reading the comments on this, and was thinking how much less support a woman would get if she had come out as a single accuser. People tend to believe women “lie all the time” when there’s been no evidence of that.
Not the time and space to discuss this, friend. I agree with you thoroughly, but due to homophobia, coming out as gay can still be a career-tanker, and because of that, no victims really talk. A woman assaulted by another woman, or a man assaulted by another men deserves a conversation that does not stray. And the conversation is: men (and women) who are lgbt get assaulted and they don’t get to speak out at all because homophobia is still rampant enough to destroy careers in their infancy, adolescence and even maturity.
Read above, comment #32, the person said a male wasn’t believed because he was “too old”.
Yeas ago, when Bryan Singer was accused by 2 different males, the were also disregarded and the lawsuits were dropped.
It’s easy to get depressed by the flood of news but I think we should remember that Rapp bravely naming Spacey is significant in a good way. Until recently, he felt like he couldn’t. Right now, he can. As can others. People will listen. There will be consequences. Who knows how long that will last but it’s something ….
Bryan Singer’s days are numbered, surely.
I’m just waiting for someone surprising to be exposed, someone who has kept their dirty secrets hidden a lot better …
You’ve got more strength than I do. I am so glad that survivors are able to come out now and be heard instead of being slandered, then buried. But it f-cks me up that they had to endure it in the first place. And i t’s just so rampant, it’s everywhere. And how do you fix it?
Singer had his accuser accused and even counter sued. I hope the hype that there’s now will encourage more people to come out because sadly one single victim can’t get the media and popular opinion interested and they’re usually end up being shamed and called liars.
This is so frustrating to me. First of all, my heart hurts for Anthony (who I love!!) because the whole experience just sounds so awful and the way he describes that it follows you your whole life is painfully relatable. Second, using this as an opportunity to come out is definitely an attempt to distract from the allegations. It alsofeeds into the rhetoric that gay people prey on children, which makes me upset. The whole thing just sucks. The bright spot is that Anthony felt he could speak out and I’m glad he got to tell his story
For someone who has so carefully guarded his open secret for so long he really messed this up with those tweets. So not only is he a predator, he’s a fool.
I really hope buzzfeed kepp on with the pedophiles exposè.. this is terrible beyond any words, I feel sorry for Rapp and all the other victims.
The damage he just caused to the LGBT community with a single tweet. Unbelievable.
