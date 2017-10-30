Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on me when I was 14

Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival

When the first Harvey Weinstein revelations came out earlier this month, there was some muttering on Twitter about the other big names – not particularly adjacent to Weinstein – who were going to be outed as predators. Kevin Spacey was one of those names. At first, I wondered if anything would come of it. After all, most of the predators and sexist douchebags being outed this month were like Weinstein, in that they used their power and authority to harass, demean, abuse and threaten women. But now it seems like it’s Kevin Spacey’s moment. Anthony Rapp, a 46 years old actor, tells Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old (and Spacey was 26). You should read the entire Buzzfeed article here.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Anthony Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.

For years, Rapp, now 46, told no one about his experience, and he has never spoken with Spacey since. But as Spacey’s star began to rise through the 1990s and 2000s — including a Tony Award, two Oscars, a decadelong run as the creative director of the Old Vic theater in London, and six seasons and counting on the hit Netflix series House of Cards — Rapp’s frustration, anger, and incredulity with the sexual boundary he said Spacey crossed with him grew as well. Seeing Spacey now, “My stomach churns,” Rapp said. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Now, after the accusations leveled against Harvey Weinstein have sparked an unprecedented conversation about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry, Rapp said he feels compelled to come forward.

“And not to simply air a grievance,” he said, “but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference.”

[From Buzzfeed]

Rapp goes in greater detail about Spacey trying to “seduce” him (Rapp’s words), knowing full well that Rapp was only 14 years old. Rapp says that he looked even younger than 14 as well, and it’s clear from the build up to the moment in Spacey’s bedroom that Spacey had been grooming him as a victim for a short time.

Buzzfeed notes that they tried multiple times to get Spacey or his people to comment on Rapp’s accusation and that they never got a call back. Once the article was published, Spacey posted this to his Twitter:

Spacey seems to be very close to passing this off as a weird drunk moment that he does not recall, which… I mean, if I was just hearing this one rumor about Kevin Spacey for the first time today, I would maybe say “he deserves the benefit of the doubt.” But these stories about Spacey have existed in whispers for decades and Rapp will not be the only person coming forward, mark my words. There are stories about parties and payoffs and more, I’m absolutely positive. Plus, if we’re giving anyone the benefit of the doubt, let’s give it to Anthony Rapp – it is so brave for him to come forward and tell his story publicly. I believe you, Anthony. I believe you.

Curvy Widow Opening Night Party - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

123 Responses to “Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on me when I was 14”

  1. denisemich says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I have been waiting all morning for this.

    More is going to fall out of Kevin. There are pictures of him grabbing young men online

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:28 am

    It didn’t happen but if it did I was drunk. And I’m totally gay. Bye!

    gtfoh

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Yea these stories have been around forever including the theater community. There was an issue with him being the tony host in theater circles for this reason.
    Also please notice that he came out in this statement. Such a blatant try to steer the headline away from Spacey assaults a kid

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      October 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

      There’s a high profile theatre Brit in a similar rumour mill position. I’m sitting here torn between hoping the rumours aren’t true but also hoping, if they are true, someone has the courage to come forward.

      All this awfulness needs exposing.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:07 am

      The shiny belief in Hollywood ended for me when I got into celeb gossip. Sometimes the accounts are so numerous and similar that they are true. No one can fabricate 20 similar sounding stories.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:08 am

      It is disgusting. The story is that Kevin Spacey assaulted a child. And sexual orientation has nothing to do with this type of deviant behavior. Rumors of this nature that never die need to be investigated in some way so that the person is cleared or indicted.
      If this opens the floodgates to out other pedophiles, it will be horrifying but necessary.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:58 am

      I never heard anything. But… Saying it might have happened and then outing himself is beyond words.

      He knows that people will talk about his sexuality now. Not about his crimes or potential crimes. What a dick!

      Reply
    • SK says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

      I read years ago that he was notorious for getting young boys and men drunk and “having his way with them”. He apparently had a thing in particular for very young straight boys. Then about 2 years ago a guy I was dating told me a story about when he was working for a famous couple in his early 20s. He was at a Christmas Party and they were all singing songs and he was paired up with Kevin Spacey. As soon as he said that I looked at him and said “I think I know where this story is going…” he was surprised and I was like “finish, but I just hope you got away!”, anyway he said he and Kevin were having a grand old time, Kevin knew he was straight and not interested, Kevin got him very drunk, and they were having a blast together. He went to the kitchen to have a breather and mentioned to the chef that Kevin was “such a nice guy!” and the chef (who had been there for 20 years) dropped his knife, looked him in the eye and said very seriously “You be very very careful around Spacey and keep your back to the wall.” When he asked about it the chef told him that Spacey was notorious for getting young pretty men drunk and having sex with them – with many regrets and tears the next day amongst the young men. The warning went on and on and many examples were given. It has been KNOWN for YEARS that this is his MO. He was also rumoured to be a frequent guest at the notorious pool parties discussed at length in An Open Secret and elsewhere.

      Reply
  4. Sara says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Brave man.
    I wonder how these scandals will play out when the victims are male children.

    Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Oh, Kevin. Don’t segue from “I might have done this awful thing but I was drunk so I don’t remember”, which in itself isn’t great, to OH, BY THE WAY, I’M PROPERLY PROPERLY GAY, A THING YOU HAVE ALL KNOWN FOR YEARS.

    Oh, just argh and sigh to everything.

    I suppose Datalounge’s “Kevin likes the twinks” conspiracy theories weren’t conspiracies at all.

    Reply
  6. Paula says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Well that was manipulative as hell from him to come out now. I guess he learned a thing or two by playing frank underwood? What a POS.

    Reply
  7. Wal says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Kevin Spacey is a disgrace. Trying to cover up sexual abuse by coming out of the closet, really. Despicable.
    Anthony: Kevin Spacey abused me when I was a child.
    Kevin: I don’t remember and must have been drunk. But hey, I’m gay so it’s totally cool.
    /eyeroll.
    Hope he gets taken down like Harvey Weinstein.

    Reply
  8. Julianna says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Really gross how Spacey has tied his coming out into this. Unfortunately it’s served its purpose and a lot of outlets are presenting it as him coming out because it’s been revealed he made drunken advances on a guy, totally ignoring the part where that the guy was 14.

    Hopefully more people come forward, because there’s definitely a hell of a lot more. It’s got to be hard though. With Spacey (and Singer and probably more) victims aren’t just (‘just’) opening up about abuse, many of them will also have to publicly reveal they’re gay or bi.

    Reply
  9. greenmonster says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

    As ususal: “But IF I did behave then as he describes, I OWE him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate DRUNKEN behavior…” A non-apology.
    The little word ‘if’ still indicates that this never happened. You owe someone an apology? Then APOLOGIZE! Say “I am sorry.” And inappropriate drunken behavior? No, just no.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I’ve heard the stories about him being with men, but not underage. We’ll soon see if the dam breaks or not, but this surprised me.

    Reply
  11. LuckyZeGrand says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Hollywood-The place for pedophiles and rapists to live their best life.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I believe him. And Spacey is trying to deflect attention by coming out. Some sites are even running his statement as Spacey comes outs ffs.
    As of his gayness is more shocking than his predation.

    I saw a weird rumour Farrell will come out to support Spacey, because Spacey was his ‘mentor’ in the gross and career sense.

    Reply
  13. ellieohara says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:35 am

    So glad this is going to bring Kevin Spacey down. He’s a terrible person.

    I have to say, while it’s very wrong that Kevin Spacey is trying to conflate being gay with being a pedophile, large age gap relationships involving barely legal “twinks” do seem to be more socially acceptable in the gay community and I think there needs to be some soul searching on that. Even all the “campsite rule” stuff that Dan Savage preaches seems odd to me. Just don’t date high schoolers.

    Btw – yes straight men also date in age gap relationships but I don’t see 50 year old straight men celebrated for dating 18 year olds. More 22 year olds. Courtney Stodden was considered a victim and no one thought it was good. Young men are never considered victims, whether their abuser is male or female.

    Reply
  14. wood dragon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:38 am

    And the Hollywood house cleaning continues. All the talent in the world won’t save you if you’ve been monstrous all these years.
    Spacey had so very much to lose too.

    Reply
  15. Jaina says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Kevin Spacey can fuck right off. Even as a lesbian I have to deal with the “predatory gay” stereotype when it comes to children and I don’t mean in a casual “people are assholes to the gays” way. Not every part of the United States is California or New York. This gets used against people all the god damn time in all earnest seriousness in court cases, in custody hearings. And Kevin Spacey has the audacity to think he can using coming out – a community he mocked and never wanted to be a part of – as a shield or deflection from these allegations? Oh hell no.

    Reply
  16. HeidiM says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Was 14 the legal age of consent in NY at the time? Just wondering if that’s why he’s skirting the whole “I climbed on top of a child” aspect in his nonpology.

    Reply
  17. justcrimmles says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I saw a conversation between 2-3 guys on Facebook (not friends of mine, we all follow the same comedian) and one guy was defending Anthony Rapp, two others were pulling the usual rape culture crap, “why was he going to an industry party alone at 14?” “Where were his parents?” They also called each other cute little names, like dickbag, troglodyte, and I think Tolkien neck beard? I forget. As I do not have the energy to engage with two idiots online, I did not point out that he was ONLY fourteen, therefore not able to legally consent to sexual ANYTHING at that age, and nothing else matters beyond those facts. I believe Anthony Rapp. F#ck Kevin Spacey, and f#ck this bizarro world that we all live in. Yeah, it’s always been this way, but doesn’t it feel like we’re a soda in a vitamix now?

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

      This whole nasty schmozzle makes me want to weep, but somehow, justcrimmies, your “soda in a vitamix” struck me as exactly how I feel. Thank you for that inspired genius. I feel so exasperated that there is a world of people, in ALL walks of life, who seem to be completely devoid of anything approaching a moral compass. The attitude that the only crime is being found out is so pervasive, and I just wonder if any of this pond life ever look at themselves in the mirror and think they are truly “successful” or “winning at life”? I can only hope that there is a special circle of hell selected specifically for these disgusting specimens. It’s like lifting up a rock and seeing all the squirming, vileness underneath.

      Reply
    • Moon Beam says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Maybe his parents trusted Kevin Spacey? Stories like this make most parents get really leery about where they let their kid’s go. I know Anthony was a child actor so maybe he had gone to these parties before. The whole thing sounds like Spacey was grooming him.

      Reply
  18. Jaina says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:41 am

    And as for Anthony Rapp, much respect for the guts it took to make these allegations. I wish him nothing but the best.

    Reply
  19. Mia4s says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Well way to give the bigots a nice gay=predator boost with that statement, Kevin!

    And yeah if you think this is the only accusation against Spacey you are dreaming!! A certain director of a certain superheroes franchise must be sweating this morning…*ahem*.

    Oh and again, Stop with the “cancelling” everyone who has worked with these guys. Spacey was an open secret. Is Jennifer Garner cancelled now? Samuel L. Jackson? Did you like Baby Driver? Too bad! It’s EVERYWHERE. Cancel the predators sure, but beyond that you may as well never watch a movie again.

    Reply
  20. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Good. I’m glad someone is speaking out about Kevin, finally. Brave man that Anthony is.

    Now for the take down I am waiting for- Singer.

    Reply
  21. Ewissa says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I was waiting for it after HW TR now KS…there been tons of stories on internet KS liking young boys in 20s no metter if heterosex.or gay.He was harassing them (PA on sets, waiters in bars,restauransts etc)
    Numerous….I do believe he is a predator and I hope more people will come forward .
    Datalounge and obviously new more then.Lets hope people will finally listen.

    Reply
  22. Lolo86lf says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I hope that Mr. Rapp gets some kind of closure from exposing Spacey. It must have been so hard keeping it bottled up inside for so many years.

    Reply
  23. grabbyhands says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:45 am

    It’s pretty f*cking gross that the bigger, more scandalous story for so many people seems to be that Spacey came out and not that he sexually assaulted a child. Worse that Spacey himself is trying to form the narrative as some revelatory declaration of being true to he is and brushing off that silly, drunk moment from his past because like, he’s super sorry and stuff, but at least it helped HIM be a more honest person, okay?

    Reply
  24. Chris says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Next on the list of predators:

    Bryan Singer
    David O. Russell

    To some extent Aronofsky – but he seems to like the rumors that surround him so we’ll see if he just skates by.

    Mark my words, they’ll get theirs.

    Reply
  25. Kiki says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Now I have unsubscribed my Netflix show “House of Cards” because I am a really huge fan of Kevin Spacey. I am really disappointed and completely grossed out and then finally comes out that he is gay?. That is a really disgusting excuse. Not that of the fact that you are gay because I knew that all along and I was still a huge fan but you were slimy and preyed on a young boy!

    I am so hurt by Kevin Spacey and I am not a fan of his anymore.😭😭😭 I am so hurt.

    Reply
  26. ell says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:59 am

    i hate the fact that he’s deflecting from being accused of sexual assault by coming out, it’s just so manipulative. go away, kevin.

    Reply
  27. third ginger says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Already, some leaders in the LGBT community have come out to condemn Spacey’s sad and disgusting attempt at misdirection. I hope everyone sees this for what it is, but I await right wing evangelical response. My hope is that everyone else will focus on the assault, and the system in which it occurred.

    Reply
    • Mindy says:
      October 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Misdirection is what Kevin has ALWAYS done. Any time a story that shows him in a bad light, he goes out of his way to deflect to something else. Any time there was a blind item about an male a-lister being inappropriate with a young man, he deflects. Well.. He can’t deflect anymore. It’s out… He’s a predator and he’s done. Rapp isn’t the only one he’s done this to.

      Reply
  28. Scarlett says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I love Kevin Spacey, HOC is our go to show for hubby and I. As a “Me too” and as a human being I am beyond disgusted with Kevin Spacey’s behavior, and hiding behind the “I was drunk” is the same MO the man who hurt me used.

    In my mind KS just Frank Underwooded the s**t out of his crime and it makes my skin crawl, what a despicable, vile creature Spacey is!! I believe you Rapp, and anyone else who is brave enough to come forward.

    Reply
  29. Bex says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I am friends with a lot of London theatre types. Every single one of them has a story from Spacey’s days as AD of the Old Vic about his ‘hiring processes’ and the things he’d threaten if one would not comply. Anthony Rapp is very brave, and I suspect he’s going to be the first of a very long list.

    His statement is disgusting and an absolute insult to the LGBT community.

    Reply
  30. poppy says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    about damn time.
    KS has ALWAYS been a nasty pice of work. still is.

    Reply
  31. Danielle says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Poor Anthony! I love him on the new star trek, he is very talented.

    Reply
  32. phaedra says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Spacey came on to my friend on the set of House of Cards in a work-inappropriate way. My friend is about 30 years younger than Spacey. and told people on set. He was told he was “a little old” for Spacey’s type, and they ignored him. I posted about this incident here, on Celebitchy, in a thread about Spacey and someone ripped into me for “outing” him and spreading rumors. It happened to my friend. It wasn’t hearsay. Although there was a lot more hearsay coming out of that set.

    Reply
  33. smee says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:24 am

    KS has been a ticking time bomb for years – unfortunately, this first accusation sounds like some he can (and is) trying to pass off as a drunken incident from years ago. I suspect more accusations of abominable behavior to come!

    (and as for HofC – I can never watch it and not think he sounds like Fog Horn Leg Horn)

    Reply
  34. IlsaLund says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Once all of this starts impacting the bottom line in Hollywood (making money), only then will there will be real change. If people stop supporting movies and box office declines due to this culture of sexual harassment perhaps something will actually be done. Hollywood, just like the rest of America, only worships one god and that is the almighty dollar bill.

    Reply
    • I'mScaredAsHell says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:39 am

      With multiple block buster movies about to be released and awards season coming up, now would be a good time to put Hollywood on notice that they need to take this seriously and put in formal structured processes to prevent sexual harassment. The thought of folks not showing up in theaters is probably the wake up call they need.
      #SupportSexualHarrassmentReform #BoycottHollywoodMovies

      Reply
    • Mannori says:
      October 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

      is not just about the sexual harassment culture in Hollywood, the bottom line is the casting couch culture, because sexual harassment and sexual abuse are the criminal side of a system that is based on casting couch culture. Now, casting couch is not illegal and is consensual and that’s what allows predators to feel protected by power and money, is that they’re allowed and free to use their power to get laid. Because for every victim of a sexual abuser in Hollywood there are 10 or more women (or men) willing and eager to get a role/audition/opportunity in exchange for sex. That’s the environment which allows all this to happen.

      Reply
  35. SM says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:54 am

    This is upsetting. I love House of Cards but I won’t be able to focus on the show from this point on. I always assumed that he is simply gay so deep in the closet that even a moth would not find him but this is beyond distrubing. Making advances on a minor kid…and then direvring the topic towards homosexuality is just incredible,as if it has to do anything with assaulting a minor. It has nothing to do with being gay even if he is ashamed of that.

    Reply
  36. Shijel says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Repulsive. Nothing new though, we all knew it. I detest his deflection, coming out just to divert accusations, to create stories that would drown out allegations about his horrid behaviour.

    F-ck. I love him as an actor. Why do they all gotta be so f-cking inhumane.

    Reply
  37. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Choke on a turnip you POS. Gays preying on kids is one of the cornerstones of homophobic rhetoric. Talk about moltov cocktail thrown.
    Not today satan, not fucking ever.

    Reply
  38. Jayna says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:11 am

    This doesn’t surprise me, but the age does surprise me. He was clearly drunk, since the victim said he was swaying in the doorway, but that only let down his inhibitions to do something he wanted to do. He knew the kid and how old he was. It does not sound like he was blackout drunk. So I’m not buying he doesn’t remember doing this because he was drunk.

    Reply
  39. Samantha says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I’m happy that Anthony Rapp has got his story out and is getting public/media supprt. But, I’ve been reading the comments on this, and was thinking how much less support a woman would get if she had come out as a single accuser. People tend to believe women “lie all the time” when there’s been no evidence of that.

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Not the time and space to discuss this, friend. I agree with you thoroughly, but due to homophobia, coming out as gay can still be a career-tanker, and because of that, no victims really talk. A woman assaulted by another woman, or a man assaulted by another men deserves a conversation that does not stray. And the conversation is: men (and women) who are lgbt get assaulted and they don’t get to speak out at all because homophobia is still rampant enough to destroy careers in their infancy, adolescence and even maturity.

      Reply
    • Aren says:
      October 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Read above, comment #32, the person said a male wasn’t believed because he was “too old”.
      Yeas ago, when Bryan Singer was accused by 2 different males, the were also disregarded and the lawsuits were dropped.

      Reply
  40. msd says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:24 am

    It’s easy to get depressed by the flood of news but I think we should remember that Rapp bravely naming Spacey is significant in a good way. Until recently, he felt like he couldn’t. Right now, he can. As can others. People will listen. There will be consequences. Who knows how long that will last but it’s something ….

    Bryan Singer’s days are numbered, surely.

    I’m just waiting for someone surprising to be exposed, someone who has kept their dirty secrets hidden a lot better …

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

      You’ve got more strength than I do. I am so glad that survivors are able to come out now and be heard instead of being slandered, then buried. But it f-cks me up that they had to endure it in the first place. And i t’s just so rampant, it’s everywhere. And how do you fix it?

      Reply
    • Mannori says:
      October 30, 2017 at 10:03 am

      Singer had his accuser accused and even counter sued. I hope the hype that there’s now will encourage more people to come out because sadly one single victim can’t get the media and popular opinion interested and they’re usually end up being shamed and called liars.

      Reply
  41. HelloSunshine says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    This is so frustrating to me. First of all, my heart hurts for Anthony (who I love!!) because the whole experience just sounds so awful and the way he describes that it follows you your whole life is painfully relatable. Second, using this as an opportunity to come out is definitely an attempt to distract from the allegations. It alsofeeds into the rhetoric that gay people prey on children, which makes me upset. The whole thing just sucks. The bright spot is that Anthony felt he could speak out and I’m glad he got to tell his story

    Reply
  42. Natalia says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:55 am

    For someone who has so carefully guarded his open secret for so long he really messed this up with those tweets. So not only is he a predator, he’s a fool.

    Reply
  43. serena says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I really hope buzzfeed kepp on with the pedophiles exposè.. this is terrible beyond any words, I feel sorry for Rapp and all the other victims.

    Reply
  44. Aren says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:12 am

    The damage he just caused to the LGBT community with a single tweet. Unbelievable.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment