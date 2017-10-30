Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on me when I was 14

When the first Harvey Weinstein revelations came out earlier this month, there was some muttering on Twitter about the other big names – not particularly adjacent to Weinstein – who were going to be outed as predators. Kevin Spacey was one of those names. At first, I wondered if anything would come of it. After all, most of the predators and sexist douchebags being outed this month were like Weinstein, in that they used their power and authority to harass, demean, abuse and threaten women. But now it seems like it’s Kevin Spacey’s moment. Anthony Rapp, a 46 years old actor, tells Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old (and Spacey was 26). You should read the entire Buzzfeed article here.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Anthony Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14. For years, Rapp, now 46, told no one about his experience, and he has never spoken with Spacey since. But as Spacey’s star began to rise through the 1990s and 2000s — including a Tony Award, two Oscars, a decadelong run as the creative director of the Old Vic theater in London, and six seasons and counting on the hit Netflix series House of Cards — Rapp’s frustration, anger, and incredulity with the sexual boundary he said Spacey crossed with him grew as well. Seeing Spacey now, “My stomach churns,” Rapp said. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.” Now, after the accusations leveled against Harvey Weinstein have sparked an unprecedented conversation about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry, Rapp said he feels compelled to come forward. “And not to simply air a grievance,” he said, “but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference.”

[From Buzzfeed]

Rapp goes in greater detail about Spacey trying to “seduce” him (Rapp’s words), knowing full well that Rapp was only 14 years old. Rapp says that he looked even younger than 14 as well, and it’s clear from the build up to the moment in Spacey’s bedroom that Spacey had been grooming him as a victim for a short time.

Buzzfeed notes that they tried multiple times to get Spacey or his people to comment on Rapp’s accusation and that they never got a call back. Once the article was published, Spacey posted this to his Twitter:

Spacey seems to be very close to passing this off as a weird drunk moment that he does not recall, which… I mean, if I was just hearing this one rumor about Kevin Spacey for the first time today, I would maybe say “he deserves the benefit of the doubt.” But these stories about Spacey have existed in whispers for decades and Rapp will not be the only person coming forward, mark my words. There are stories about parties and payoffs and more, I’m absolutely positive. Plus, if we’re giving anyone the benefit of the doubt, let’s give it to Anthony Rapp – it is so brave for him to come forward and tell his story publicly. I believe you, Anthony. I believe you.